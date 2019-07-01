Opioid–galanin receptor heteromers mediate the dopaminergic effects of opioids

Stable cell lines. The cDNAs for the human MOR and Gal1R were obtained from the Missouri S&T cDNA Resource Center and were modified N-terminally with in-frame fusion of a signal peptide for enhanced cell-surface expression (61), followed by a Flag epitope tag and subcloned into the pcDNA™5⁄FRT plasmid. All constructs were confirmed by sequencing analysis. These plasmids were cotransfected into Flp-In 293 cells with the Flp recombinase expression vector pOG44 (1 μg/9 μg) to obtain FLP-FRT-HEK stable cell lines expressing the MOR or the Gal1R. Transfection was performed using the Lipofectamine method following the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Clones resistant to hygromycin B (50 μg/ml) were isolated, and a cell line expressing MORs (MU cells) and another expressing Gal1Rs (GAL cells) were selected according to a significant functional response to the MOR agonist EM1 and the Gal1R agonist M617, respectively, as measured by a DMR assay (see below). A stable cell line expressing both MORs and Gal1Rs (MU-GAL cells) was then generated using GAL cells. cDNA of the MOR subcloned into the pcDNA3.1 vector was fused at its N-terminus with a signal peptide followed by a Myc epitope tag and transfected into GAL cells. Clones resistant to Geneticin (400 μg/ml; Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were isolated, and a cell line expressing MORs and Gal1Rs (MU-GAL cells) was selected according to a significant functional response to both EM1 and M617 (see Results).

DMR. A global cell-signaling profile or DMR was measured using the EnSpire Multimode Plate Reader (PerkinElmer) (62). This label-free approach uses refractive waveguide grating optical biosensors, integrated into 96-well microplates. Changes in local OD are measured in a detection zone up to 150 nm above the surface of the sensor. Cellular mass movements induced upon receptor activation are detected by illuminating the underside of the biosensor with polychromatic light and measured as changes in the wavelength of the reflected monochromatic light. These changes are a function of the refraction index. The magnitude of this wavelength shift (in picometers) is directly proportional to the amount of DMR. All DMR assays were performed using the EnSpire Plate Reader 2300 (PerkinElmer). MU cells or MU-GAL cells were directly seeded in EnSpire-LFC 96-well plates and cultured overnight to form a confluent monolayer in the cell culture medium. The cell seeding density was 30,000 cells per well/100 μl. After washing 4 times in HBSS (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), the cells were maintained with 60 μl HBSS and further incubated inside the plate reader for 2 hours. Agonists (EM1, morphine, or M617) were added after a 10-minute baseline reading, and DMR was measured for 1 hour. The antagonists (CTOP or M40) were added 10 minutes before the baseline reading. All data reported were calculated on the basis of the amplitudes of DMR signals 10 minutes after agonist-induced stimulation and the background. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7 (GraphPad Software).

ERK1/2 phosphorylation in cells in culture. MU-GAL cells or HEK-293T cells (with or without transient transfection with MORs and Gal1Rs) were maintained in culture with DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS (Atlanta Biologicals), 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and kept in an incubator at 37°C and 5% CO 2 with selection antibiotics (hygromycin B and Geneticin). Cells were seeded onto 12-well plates (0.25 × 106/well) in full growth medium. The day before the assay, the medium was changed to DMEM without FBS for approximately 16 hours before the addition of ligands. Next, cells were incubated or not with the antagonists (CTOP or M40) in HBSS (1 μM final concentration) or the same volume of HBSS for 15 minutes and then with EM1 (0.1 μM) for 7 minutes. Cells were rinsed with ice-cold PBS and lysed by the addition of 100 μl ice-cold lysis buffer (provided in the Cell Signaling Technology kit). Phosphorylated MAPK levels were determined using an enzyme-linked sandwich ELISA kit (Cell Signaling Technology) following the manufacturer’s recommended protocol. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

FACS. MOR agonist–induced internalization in MU-GAL cells, which express a Myc-tagged MOR, was performed using FACS with the FACSCanto II system (BD Biosciences). Briefly, MU-GAL cells were harvested and incubated at room temperature with the MOR agonist DAMGO. The antagonists CTOP or M40 were added 10 minutes before the agonist. After drug treatment at room temperature, cells were chilled to 4°C and washed using FACS buffer (DPBS with 1% BSA and 0.1% sodium azide). The anti-Myc monoclonal antibody (1:500; Cell Signaling Technology) was added, following by the anti-mouse antibody conjugated with Alexa Fluor 647 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After an additional wash, cell-surface mean fluorescence of 10,000 live cells was analyzed on a FACSCanto II system (BD Biosciences). Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

Radioligand-binding experiments. Upon reaching 80%–90% confluence, MU and MU-GAL cells were harvested using premixed Earle’s Balanced Salt Solution (EBSS) with 5 mM EDTA (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and centrifuged at 1489 g for 10 minutes at 21°C. The supernatant was removed, and the pellet was resuspended in 10 ml hypotonic lysis buffer (5 mM MgCl 2 , 5 mM Tris, pH 7.4, at 4°C) and centrifuged at 24,226 g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was then resuspended in fresh binding buffer. A Bradford protein assay (Bio-Rad) was used to determine the protein concentration, and membrane aliquots were frozen in fresh binding buffer at –80°C for future use. The binding buffer consisted of 50 mM Tris and 5 mM MgCl 2 at pH 7.4. On the test day, the test compound was diluted into half-log serial dilutions using 30% DMSO vehicle. Membranes were diluted in fresh binding buffer at a stock concentration of 300 to 500 μg/ml. Radioligand competition experiments were conducted in 96-well plates containing 300 μl fresh binding buffer, 50 μl diluted test compound, 100-μl membranes (final amount of 30 μg/well for MOR cells and 30–50 μg/well for MOR-GAL cells, respectively), and 50 μl radioligand diluted in binding buffer ([3H]DAMGO, 3 nM final concentration). Aliquots of [3H]DAMGO solution were also quantified accurately to determine the added radioactivity. Nonspecific binding was determined using 10 μM CTOP, and total binding was determined with 30% DMSO vehicle in the presence or absence of 1 μM M40 or M617. All dilutions were tested in triplicate and the reactions incubated for 60 minutes at room temperature. The reaction was terminated by filtration through a PerkinElmer Uni-Filter-96 GF/B, presoaked for 60 minutes in 0.5% polyethylenimine, using a Brandel 96-Well Plate Harvester Manifold (Brandel Instruments). The filters were washed 3 times with 3 ml (3 × 1 ml/well) ice-cold binding buffer and water, and 65 μl PerkinElmer MicroScint 20 Scintillation Cocktail was added to each well, and the filters were counted using a PerkinElmer MicroBeta Microplate Counter.

Radioligand-binding data analysis. Radioligand competition curves were analyzed by nonlinear regression using GraFit curve-fitting software (Erithacus), by fitting the binding data to the mechanistic 2-state dimer receptor model, as described in detail elsewhere (63). To calculate the macroscopic equilibrium dissociation constants from the competition experiments, the following general equation was applied:

(Equation 1)

In the above equation, A and B represent the assayed radioligand and competitor concentration, respectively. K D1 and K D2 are, respectively, the equilibrium dissociation constants of the first and second binding of A or B to the receptor homodimer, and K DAB is the dissociation constant of B binding to a receptor dimer semioccupied by A and shows the allosteric modulation between A and B. Because A and B are the same noncooperative compound, we considered the experiment an autocompetition, and the general equation was simplified, as shown below, given that K DA2 = 4K DA1 , K DB2 = 4K DB1 , K DA1 = K DB1 , K DA2 = K DB2 and K DAB = K DB2 , to provide K DB1 values as the measure of affinity of DAMGO, in the presence or absence of Gal1R ligands.

(Equation 2)

Moreover, for a more accurate fit, when adjusting the MU-GAL cell data in the presence of Gal1R ligands, we fixed the number of receptors obtained in the absence of these ligands. This is because, despite the fact that the curves in the presence of Gal1R compounds started from below, the number of receptors had to be the same each day. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

Transient transfections. The cDNAs for the human MOR and Gal1R were modified N-terminally with in-frame fusion of a signal peptide for enhanced cell-surface expression (61), followed by a Flag or Myc epitope tag. The cDNA encoding full-length Renilla luciferase 8 (Rluc) (64) was fused in-frame to the C-terminus of the MOR using the pcDNA3.1 vector. For BRET assays, plasmid cDNAs with MOR-Rluc, GALR1, and G protein subunits (Gαi-Venus, Gβ1 and Gγ2) were cotransfected into human embryonic kidney 293T (HEK-293T) cells using polyethylenimine (PEI) (MilliporeSigma) at a 1:2 weight ratio in 10-cm plates. The ratio of MOR-Rluc to Gal1R cDNA plasmid was 1:4, and the total amount of plasmid cDNA was 15.75 μg (see Results). All constructs were confirmed by sequencing analysis. Cells were maintained in culture with DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS (Atlanta Biologicals), 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1 % penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and kept in an incubator at 37°C and 5% CO 2 .

BRET. A BRET assay was performed to detect ligand-induced changes in the interaction between MOR (fused to Rluc) and the Gαi subunit (fused to Venus, a variant of YFP) in the presence and absence of the Gal1R. Experiments were performed approximately 48 hours after transfection. The transient transfected cells were collected, washed, and resuspended in Dulbecco’s PBS (DPBS) with 0.1% glucose and 200 μM sodium bisulfite. Approximately 200,000 cells/well were distributed in 96-well plates, and 5 μM coelenterazine H (NanoLight Technology) was added. Two minutes after the addition of coelenterazine, increasing concentrations of different MOR agonists were added to different wells in the presence and absence of M40 (added 10 minutes before the agonist). The plate was read after agonist addition using a Mithras LB940 microplate reader (Berthold Technologies). BRET signal from cells was calculated as the ratio of the light emitted by Rluc8 at 485 nm to that emitted by Venus at 530 nm. A BRET change was defined as the BRET ratio for the corresponding drug minus the BRET ratio in the absence of the drug. E max and EC 50 values are expressed as the basal subtracted BRET change in the concentration-response graphs. Nonlinear fitting to obtain E max and EC 50 values and statistical analysis were performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

ERK1/2 phosphorylation in VTA slices. Two-month-old male Sprague-Dawley rats (from the animal facility of the Faculty of Biology, University of Barcelona) were used. The animals were housed 2 per cage and kept on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with food and water available ad libitum, and experiments were performed during the light cycle. Animals were euthanized by decapitation under 4% isoflurane anesthesia, and brains were rapidly removed, placed in ice-cold oxygenated (O 2 /CO 2 , 95%/5%) Krebs-HCO 3 – buffer (124 mM NaCl, 4 mM KCl, 1.25 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 1.5 mM CaCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, and 26 mM NaHCO 3 , pH 7.4), and sliced at 4°C using a brain matrix (Zivic Instruments). VTA slices (500-μm thick) were dissected at 4°C in Krebs-HCO 3 – buffer; each slice was transferred onto a 12-well plate with Corning Netwell inserts containing 2 ml ice-cold Krebs-HCO 3 – buffer. The temperature was raised to 23°C, and after 30 minutes, the medium was replaced by 2 ml fresh buffer (23°C). Slices were incubated under constant oxygenation (O 2 /CO 2 , 95%/5%) at 30°C for 4 hours in an Eppendorf ThermoMixer (5 PRIME), and the medium was replaced by fresh buffer and incubated for 30 minutes before the addition of any agent. After incubation, the solution was discarded, and slices were frozen on dry ice and stored at –80°C until ERK1/2 phosphorylation was determined. VTA slices were incubated for 20 minutes with medium, CTOP, or M40 (10 μM) and treated for 12 minutes with medium or EM1 (1 μM). Then, the slices were lysed by the addition of 300 μl ice-cold lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 50 mM NaF, 150 mM NaCl, 45 mM β-glycerophosphate, 1% Triton X-100, 20 μM phenyl-arsine oxide, 0.4 mM NaVO 4 , and protease inhibitor mixture). Cellular debris was removed by centrifugation at 13,000 g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and the protein was quantified by the bicinchoninic acid method using BSA dilutions as the standard. Phosphorylated proteins were then determined by Western blotting using a mouse anti–phosphorylated ERK1/2 antibody (1:2500; MilliporeSigma) and rabbit anti–total ERK1/2 antibody (1:40,000; MilliporeSigma). Bands were visualized by the addition of a mixture of IRDye 800 (anti-mouse) antibody (1:10,000; LI-COR) and IRDye 680 (anti-rabbit) antibody (1:10,000; LI-COR) and scanned with a LI-COR Odyssey infrared scanner. Band densities were quantified using the scanner software exported to Microsoft Excel. The level of phosphorylated proteins was normalized for differences in loading using the total (phosphorylated plus nonphosphorylated) protein band intensities. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

In vivo microdialysis. Three-month-old male Sprague Dawley rats (Charles River Laboratories) were used. Animals were housed 2 per cage and kept on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with food and water available ad libitum. Experiments were performed during the light cycle. Rats were deeply anesthetized with 3 ml/kg Equithesin (4.44 g chloral hydrate, 0.972 g Na pentobarbital, 2.124 g MgSO 4 , 44.4 ml propylene glycol, 12 ml ethanol, and distilled H 2 O up to 100 ml of the final solution; NIDA Pharmacy) and implanted unilaterally into the VTA (coordinates from bregma with a 10° angle in the coronal plane: anterior, –5.6 mm; lateral, 2.4 mm; vertical, –9 mm) or in the shell of the NAc (anterior, 1.6 mm; lateral, 0.5 mm; vertical, –5.1 mm) with a regular microdialysis probe or with a specially designed microdialysis probe that allows the direct infusion of large peptides within the sampling area (24). Some animals were implanted simultaneously with 2 regular probes, 1 in the VTA and the other in the contralateral NAc (same coordinates as above). After surgery, the rats were allowed to recover in hemispherical CMA-120 cages (CMA Microdialysis) equipped with 2-channel overhead fluid swivels (Instech) connected to a sample collector (CMA 470, CMA). Twenty-four hours after implantation of the probes, experiments were performed on freely moving rats in the same hemispherical home cages in which they recovered overnight from surgery. An artificial cerebrospinal solution containing 144 mM NaCl, 4.8 mM KCl, 1.7 mM CaCl 2 , and 1.2 mM MgCl 2 was pumped through the probe at a constant rate of 1 μl/min. After a washout period of 90 minutes, dialysate samples were collected at 20-minute intervals. For peptide infusion, M40 was dissolved in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) to a final concentration of 10 μM, whereas TM peptides were dissolved in 0.1% DMSO in ACSF to a final concentration of 60 μM. All peptides were injected with a 1-μl syringe (Hamilton) driven by an infusion pump and coupled with silica tubing (73-μm inner diameter; Polymicro Technologies) to the microdialysis probe infusion cannula (dead volume, 40 nl), which was primed with ACSF and plugged during implantation. All peptides were delivered at a rate of 16.6 nl/min. Some animals received an i.p. dose of either morphine or methadone (1 mg/kg). At the end of the experiment, rats were given an overdose of Equithesin, the brains were extracted and fixed in formaldehyde, and probe placement was verified using cresyl violet staining. Dopamine content was measured by HPLC coupled with a coulometric detector (5200a Coulochem III; ESA). Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

[18F]FDG PET imaging. The rats (same strain, sex, and age as those used in the microdialysis experiments) were fasted overnight. The next day, the rats received an i.p. injection of saline (1 ml/kg) and were placed in their home cages. Thirty minutes later, the animals were i.p. injected with [18F]FDG (Cardinal Health) and placed back into their home cages. After 30 minutes, the rats were anesthetized with 1.5% isoflurane, placed on a custom-made bed of a NanoScan small animal PET/CT scanner (Mediso Medical Imaging Systems), and scanned for 20 minutes according to a static acquisition protocol. A CT scan was acquired at the end of the PET scan, and the rats were returned to their home cage. Two days later, the animals were fasted overnight and the next day received an i.p. injection of morphine (1 mg/kg) or methadone (1 mg/kg), after which the FDG-PET procedure was conducted as described above. In all cases, the PET data were reconstructed using the NanoScan’s built-in algorithm (Teratomo-3D), correcting for attenuation and radioactive decay with a voxel size of 0.4 mm. Images were coregistered to an MRI template using PMOD software (PMOD Technologies) and then analyzed using MATLAB R2016 (MathWorks) and SPM12 (University College London). Voxel-based repeated-measures Student’s t tests were performed, and the resulting parametric images were filtered for statistically significant (P < 0.05) clusters larger than 100 contiguous voxels. Additionally, VOI values corresponding to the frontal cortex, dorsal striatum, and basal forebrain were drawn using PMOD. The VOI values (kBq/cc) were extracted, SUV R were calculated using the whole brain as a reference region, and statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 7.

Clinical assessment of methadone-associated “high” and symptoms of craving and withdrawal. For the RLS patient population, patients treated with methadone or other MOR agonists were first confirmed not to have a prior history or diagnosis of substance use disorder and were largely opioid naive when treatment commenced. Additionally, the treatment course for RLS involves low-to-moderate doses of methadone, with the median dose being 10 mg/d (p.o.), or other opioids. On the other hand, patients with OUD treated with methadone often present with a long history of exposure to opioids (and thus probably have a tolerance to narcotics), and the usual treatment course involves daily treatment with a much higher methadone dose of approximately 90 mg/d (also p.o.). A commonality between these 2 very different clinical studies is that for both, albeit with different methods, participants give subjective responses regarding whether they feel a “high” from the methadone — a response that can be assessed quantitatively. The National RLS Opioid Registry is a multisite registry of patients who are prescribed opioid drugs for the treatment of symptoms of RLS. Data for 226 patients were included in this report; 122 of these patients were prescribed methadone, and the other 104 were prescribed other MOR agonists, which included morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone. As part of the battery of assessments, participants were asked, “In an average week, do you ever feel high from the opioid you are taking; for example, feelings of floating, warmth, intense relaxation, or giddiness?”

The second population of individuals represented in this study receive daily methadone as part of a medication-assisted treatment regimen for OUD. As participants in a 3-month clinical trial designed to test the efficacy of a behavioral intervention, these patients respond to a series of questionnaires that allowed us to assess the potential for methadone to produce feelings of a “high.” In the first subset of patients, we measured responses on the SOWS, a 16-item self-report instrument designed to assess common subjective symptoms of craving and withdrawal (65). Additionally, we assessed the participants’ responses to a question included in The Methadone Side Effects Checklist (66) regarding the perceived severity of methadone-associated symptoms. Symptom severity in this checklist is rated on a 5-point scale, with 1 equaling not at all severe to 5 equaling very severe. One of these questions asks the patient to identify how severe the symptom of feeling “high” or “loaded” on methadone has been in the past week.

An additional questionnaire given in the context of the OUD clinical trial is a tool that allows for comprehensive assessment of substance use history and treatment, environmental and psychosocial risk factors, and recent use of 34 commonly used licit and illicit drugs. Self-reporting of off-label use and initial motivation to use drugs are assessed individually for all 34 drugs, 5 of which are MOR agonists: heroin, prescription opioids/narcotics (e.g., Vicodin, OxyContin, Percocet, Oxy, Percs, etc.), methadone, prescription fentanyl (e.g., Actiq, Fentora, Duragesic, etc.), and street fentanyl (distinguished from prescription fentanyl, given the differences in mode of access: prescription fentanyl from a medicine cabinet versus fentanyl from a street dealer).

Statistics. An unpaired t test or a nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used when comparing results of 2 independently treated groups of subjects (cells, rats, or patients). A paired t test or a nonparametric Wilcoxon matched-pairs test was used when comparing results for the same subjects before and after a specific treatment. Mann-Whitney U and Wilcoxon tests were applied when data did not show a Gaussian distribution (Shapiro-Wilk normality test P > 0.05). A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s or Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used when comparing more than 2 independently treated groups of subjects. The Dunnett’s test was preferred when comparing statistical differences for each of a number of differently treated groups with a single control group. A χ2 test was used to analyze categorical clinical data from patients with RLS or OUD. All statistical analyses between 2 groups of noncategorical data were 2-tailed, and, for all the analyses, the level of statistical significance was set at a P value of less than 0.05.

Study approval. All animals used in the study were maintained in accordance with the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), and the animal research conducted to perform this study was reviewed and approved by the NIDA Intramural Research Program Animal Care and Use Committee (protocol nos. 18-MTMD-13 and 18-NRB-43). All procedures using rodents were also approved by the Catalan Ethical Committee for Animal Use (CEAA/DMAH 4049 and 5664). Clinical data were obtained from The National RLS Opioid Registry (a multisite registry of patients who are prescribed opioid drugs for the treatment of symptoms of RLS) and from patients diagnosed with OUD who were enrolled in an urban medication-assisted treatment program and were participants in a 3-month clinical trial designed to test the efficacy of a behavioral intervention (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02941809).