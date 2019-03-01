Commentary 10.1172/JCI126683

Probing the happy place

Kelly A. Mills

Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kelly Mills, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Meyer 6-181D, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.0133; Email: kmills16@jhmi.edu.

First published February 11, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 3 on March 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(3):952–954. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126683.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 11, 2019 - Version history

A variety of neurological procedures, including deep brain stimulation and craniotomies that require tissue removal near elegant cortices, require patients to remain awake and responsive in order to monitor function. Such procedures can produce anxiety and are poorly tolerated in some subjects. In this issue of the JCI, Bijanki and colleagues demonstrate that electrical stimulation of the left dorsal anterior cingulum bundle promoted a positive (mirthful) effect and reduced anxiety, without sedation, in three patients with epilepsy undergoing intracranial electrode monitoring. The results of this study highlight the need for further evaluation of anterior cingulum stimulation to reduce anxiety during awake surgery and as a possible approach for treating anxiety disorders.

