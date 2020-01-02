U3-1402 sensitizes HER3-expressing tumors to PD-1 blockade by immune activation

U3-1402 improves the functional activity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T lymphocytes in HER3-expressing tumors. First, we evaluated the antitumor efficacy of U3-1402 in HER3-expressing tumors. We established a syngeneic mouse tumor model carrying HER3-expressing cancer cells by subcutaneous inoculation of clone M-3 (CM-3), a previously established mouse melanoma cell line also known as Cloudman S91, to the right-side flank of DBA/2NCrl mice (26, 27). CM-3 tumors were harvested from the mouse model, and the cancer cell expression of HER3 was demonstrated by immunohistochemical analyses using the known HER3-expressing human breast cancer cell line MDA-MB-453 as a positive control (28), whereas CT26 mouse colon cancer cells did not express HER3 (Figure 1A). Additionally, flow cytometry analyses using patritumab as a primary antibody to recognize HER3 confirmed cell-membrane expression of HER3 on CM-3 tumor cells, which was equivalent or somewhat superior to that on the known HER3-expressing human lung cancer cells HCC827 (29), indicating the adequacy of CM-3 to evaluate the antitumor effects of U3-1402 (Figure 1B). Indeed, in in vitro growth inhibition assays, wherein the drug concentration corresponded to that achievable in ongoing human clinical trials (U3-1402: <100 μg/ml) (25), CM-3 cells were sensitive to U3-1402, while HER3-negative CT26 cells were not (Figure 1C). The in vitro growth inhibition assay also showed that patritumab did not affect the growth of CM-3 cells, and this verified that the observed cytotoxic activity of U3-1402 was caused by its payload DXd and not by HER3 signal blockade by patritumab (Figure 1C). In addition, the low concentration of DXd (<10 nM), which corresponded to that of free DXd in plasma released from U3-1402 (25), did not affect cell viability in either HER3-positive or HER-3 negative cells, again indicating that the cytotoxicity of U3-1402 was not caused by an HER3-independent mechanism (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126598DS1). These findings collectively explain that U3-1402 exhibited HER3-expression–dependent cytotoxic activity in CM-3 cells.

Figure 1 U3-1402 exhibits HER3-dependent cytotoxicity and improves CD8+ TILs function. (A) Images of membranous HER3 immunostaining of CM-3 (left), MDA-MB-453 (middle), and CT26 cells (right). Scale bars: 100 mm. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of membranous HER3 expression. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Left: in vitro growth inhibition assay for U3-1402 with CM-3 or CT26 cells. Right: in vitro growth inhibition assay for U3-1402 or patritumab with CM-3 cells. Data represent mean ± SEM of 6 replicate and 2 independent experiments. (D) Schematic of in vivo experiments. (E) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors. Right: tumor volume 11 days after treatment initiation. n = 4–6 for each arm, pooled from 2 independent experiments. (F and G) Flow cytometry analysis of CD8+ TILs. n = 9–10, pooled from 2 independent experiments (F) or 4–5 (G) for each arm. (H) Left: flow cytometry analysis of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ TILs. n = 6–7 for each arm. Right: representative flow cytometric plots of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ TILs. Values in the figures indicate the frequency of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ TILs. (I) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Right: tumor volume 14 days after treatment initiation. n = 12 for each arm, pooled from 4 independent experiments. P values in E–I are shown on the horizontal lines. Each dot in E–I represents 1 tumor. Data were assessed by unpaired t tests.

Next, we performed in vivo experiments to evaluate the antitumor effects of U3-1402 using the syngeneic mouse HER3-expressing tumor model. A schematic of our in vivo experimental study is depicted in Figure 1D. Treatment was initiated when tumor volume was 80–250 mm3. As expected, U3-1402 significantly inhibited tumor growth compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 1E). Although we assumed an increase in the number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (CD8+ TILs) following U3-1402 treatment, flow cytometry analysis demonstrated that there was no significant difference in CD8+ TIL density between the vehicle and U3-1402 treatment arms at this time point (Figure 1F). However, we noticed that the expressions of inhibitory molecules, such as PD-1, lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), and T cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing protein-3 (TIM-3), on CD8+ TILs were downregulated after U3-1402 treatment. Since cells that highly express multiple inhibitory molecules represent hyperexhausted or unrecoverable T cells (30), our findings suggest that U3-1402 treatment rescues CD8+ TILs from extreme exhaustion (Figure 1G). Indeed, CD8+ TILs (CD45+CD11b–CD4–CD8+) from the U3-1402 group produced more IFN-γ and TNF-α than CD8+ TILs from the control group upon ex vivo stimulation with tumor cells (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, CD4+ TILs (CD45+CD11b–CD4+CD8–) from the U3-1402–treated tumors also produced more multiple cytokines, including IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2, than those from the control tumors, and the levels of the inflammatory cytokines produced by NK cells (CD45+CD11blo-positiveFSCloSSCloCD4–CD8–) were greater in the U3-1402 arm than in the control arm (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Furthermore, in vivo CD8+ cell depletion weakened U3-1402–induced antitumor efficacy and decreased survival (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 3). To further clarify whether these positive effects of U3-1402 on antitumor immunity in HER3-expressing tumors require anti-HER3 antibody–dependent DXd delivery to tumor cells, we also performed additional in vivo experiments to treat mice harboring the CM-3 tumor (80–250 mm3) with free payload DXd, the dose of which was equivalent to that of DXd loaded on U3-1402 (1.5 μmol/kg body weight). This nonspecific treatment did not inhibit tumor growth or improve cytokine production of tumor-infiltrating immune cells, implying that the induction of antitumor immunity by U3-1402 requires an anti-HER3 antibody as a potent carrier of DXd (Supplemental Figure 4). Together, these results show that, in addition to its direct cytotoxicity in tumor cells, U3-1402 improves CD8+ TIL function and that of other antitumor immune cells, thus accelerating the control of tumor growth.

U3-1402 sensitizes HER3-expressing tumors to PD-1 inhibitor therapy. The data thus far suggest that U3-1402 can be a rational chemotherapeutic agent for ICI combination therapy to improve antitumor immunity; therefore, we next examined its efficacy along with PD-1 inhibitor treatment. When treatment was initiated at a low tumor burden (tumor volumes of 40–80 mm3), either anti–PD-1 or U3-1402 alone significantly inhibited the tumor growth as compared with vehicle treatment, and the combination (combo) treatment of U3-1402 with anti–PD-1 was more effective than each drug alone (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, anti–PD-1 alone was no longer effective for animals carrying high tumor burdens (tumor volumes of 80–250 mm3) (Figure 2, B and C). This difference in the antitumor efficacy of anti–PD-1 alone could be at least partially explained on the basis of the difference in the intratumoral T cell status based on the tumor burdens. In particular, effector T cell marker T-bet or proliferation marker Ki-67 was downregulated in the TILs in the high–tumor burden group compared with those in the low–tumor-burden group, hinting that the TILs had low capacity to be reinvigorated by anti–PD-1 alone when the tumor burden was high (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Importantly, however, treatment with U3-1402 alone was still effective even in this experimental setting, wherein the tumor burden was high (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 U3-1402 sensitizes HER3-expressing tumors to PD-1–blockade therapy. (A) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Right: tumor volume 14 days after treatment initiation. n = 11 for each arm, pooled from 4 independent experiments. Treatment was initiated when tumor sizes reached 40–80 mm3 (low tumor burden) (B) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Middle and right: tumor volume at 14 days (middle) or 18 days (right) after treatment initiation. Treatment was initiated when tumor sizes reached 80–250 mm3 (high tumor burden). (C) Survival curve of CM-3 tumor–carrying mice shown in B. * P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, respectively. (D) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Middle: tumor volume at 11 days after treatment initiation. P values are shown on horizontal lines. Right: survival curve for mice treated as indicated. n = 10 for each arm. Treatment was initiated when tumor size reached 80–250 mm3 (high tumor burden). P values in A and B are shown on horizontal lines only when they were less than 0.05 in multiple comparisons. Each dot in A, B, and D represents 1 tumor. Data were assessed by unpaired t test (B and D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (A and B). Differences in survival curves were assessed using a log-rank test (C and D).

Additionally, the antitumor effect of U3-1402 was further enhanced in the presence of anti–PD-1 therapy (Figure 2, B and C), suggesting that the potent cytotoxic effects of U3-1402 potentiate the antitumor efficacy of PD-1–blockade, even for the tumors insensitive to anti–PD-1 alone. Body weight loss was not observed during the treatment course, implying that there was no significant health-related toxicity (Supplemental Figure 6A). The combination of anti–PD-1 and patritumab (the anti-HER3 antibody) did not show synergistic antitumor effects (Figure 2D). This lack of synergism confirmed that the better antitumor effect achieved by the combination of U3-1402 with PD-1 inhibition was not caused solely by either HER3 signal blockade or antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) by patritumab.

Furthermore, we performed additional in vivo treatment studies using another HER3-expressing B16-F10 cancer cell line to validate the combinatorial effect of U3-1402 and PD-1 inhibition on tumor growth. We identified that membranous HER3 expression of B16-F10 was not as high as that of CM-3 (Supplemental Figure 6B), while flow cytometry analyses performed after in vitro IFN-γ exposure revealed a stronger membranous PD-L1 expression on B16-F10 cells compared with CM-3 cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). Whole-exome sequencing analysis revealed that the nonsynonymous tumor mutation burden (TMB), which is a potential predictive factor for ICI treatment efficacy in human studies (1), was lower in CM-3 cells than in B16-F10 cells in our laboratory (Supplemental Figure 6C); however, B16-F10 and CM-3 cells can be generally categorized as poorly immunogenic and moderately immunogenic, respectively, according to previous studies (31–33). In this HER3loPD-L1hiTMBhi poorly immunogenic B16-F10 tumor model (in contrast to the CM-3 tumor model: HER3highPD-L1loTMBlo moderately immunogenic model), anti–PD-1 therapy did not delay the tumor growth even at a markedly low tumor burden (20–80 mm3). However, U3-1402 was partially effective in this setting, although the antitumor effect was not typical presumably because of the low extent of HER3 expression. Further, addition of PD-1 inhibitor to U3-1402 significantly delayed the tumor growth and prolonged the survival of the treated mice, suggesting a promising effect of U3-1402 when synergized with PD-1 inhibition in such poorly immunogenic tumors (Supplemental Figure 6D). Overall, these results suggested that U3-1402 sensitized the insensitive tumors to PD-1 blockade therapy that presumably acted via immune activation induced by HER3-expressing tumor–specific cytotoxicity.

Combination of U3-1402 and PD-1 blockade induces intratumoral infiltration of multiple innate and adaptive immune cells with less suppressive signatures. To clarify the mechanisms by which U3-1402 improves antitumor immunity, we performed flow cytometry analyses of tumor-infiltrating immune cells 8 days after treatment in the CM-3 high–tumor burden model. We noticed a relative increase in the number of CD45+ cells in U3-1402–treated, but not in anti–PD-1–treated, animals. Notably, the combination of U3-1402 and anti–PD-1 significantly increased the number of CD45+ cells (Figure 3A). These included a variety of immune cells, such as DCs (CD11b+CD11c+), tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) (CD11b+CD11c–Gr1–F4/80+), NK cells (CD11b+CD11c–F4/80–NKp46+), and CD4+ TILs (CD11b–CD4+CD8–) (Figure 3A). Consistent with our previous results (Figure 1F), CD8+ TILs (CD11b–CD4–CD8+) were not increased by U3-1402 irrespective of the presence or absence of PD-1 inhibition (Figure 3A). Importantly, there were no significant changes in the density of Tregs (CD11b–CD4+CD25+FOXP3+) and MDSCs (CD11b+Gr1+) (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that combination therapy using U3-1402 and anti–PD-1 did not exacerbate the immune-suppressive environment in the tumor. Rather, not only CD8+ TILs, but also CD4+ TILs, exhibited fewer exhausted phenotypes, as determined by the downregulation of several inhibitory molecules in animals that received combination therapy (Figure 3B). Intratumoral myeloid-derived cells (CD45+CD11b+) were also found to retain their ability to express MHC as well as costimulatory molecules, particularly in animals that received combination therapy (Figure 3C). Notably, the loss of the immunosuppressive M2-like phenotype in TAMs in the combination therapy group was implied by the significant decrease of arginase expression (Figure 3D). These analyses of tumor-infiltrating T cells and myeloid cells are suggestive of collective improvement of antitumor immunity through U3-1402 and convinced us of its potential concurrent use with immunotherapy.

Figure 3 U3-1402 induces innate and adaptive immune cell infiltration and activation, which is enhanced by PD-1 inhibitor therapy. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of the indicated cell types. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 16–22 for each arm, pooled from 5 independent experiments (for NK [middle of bottom], n = 7–9 for each arm, pooled from 2 independent experiments). P values are shown on horizontal lines only when they were less than 0.05 in multiple comparisons. (B and C) Flow cytometry analysis of the indicated cell types. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 4–6 for each arm. P values are shown on horizontal lines only when they were less than 0.05 in multiple comparisons. (D) Left: Representative flow cytometric plots of arginase-producing TAMs. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 9–10 for each arm, pooled from 2 independent experiments. P values are shown on horizontal lines. Right: flow cytometry representing arginase-producing TAMs. Each value in the figures indicates the frequency of arginase-producing TAMs. Data were assessed by unpaired t test (D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (A–C).

Multiple innate and adaptive immune cells contribute to U3-1402–induced antitumor immunity. We next investigated whether the infiltrated intratumoral immune cells directly affect the antitumor efficacy of U3-1402 with or without PD-1 inhibition. Ex vivo T cell restimulation analyses in the CM-3 high–tumor burden model showed that IFN-γ production of both CD4+ TILs and CD8+ TILs was upregulated in the U3-1402 arm compared with that in the vehicle and anti–PD-1 alone arms and was even more pronounced in the combination arm (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, there was a relative increase in granzyme-B expression by NK cells in the U3-1402 arm and a significant increase in the combination arm (Figure 4C). Furthermore, these antitumor immune cells gained the capacity to produce multiple cytokines, including TNF-α or IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 8). These results suggest that combination therapy using U3-1402 and anti–PD-1 is capable of reinvigorating the functions of multiple antitumor immune cells that have infiltrated in the tumor.

Figure 4 U3-1402 potentiates immune cell antitumor activity. (A–C) Left: flow cytometry analysis of the indicated cell types. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 9 for each arm, pooled from 2 independent experiments. P values are shown on horizontal lines only when they were left 0.05 in multiple comparisons. Right: representative flow cytometric plots of IFN-γ– (A and B) or granzyme-B–producing (C) CD8+ TILs (A), CD4+ TILs (B), and NK cells (C). Each value in the figures indicates the frequency of each cell type. Data were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons.

In vivo depletion of CD8+ cells confirmed that the CD8+ TILs contributed to the antitumor efficacy of U3-1402 with PD-1 inhibition (Figure 5A). Additional CD4+ cell depletion revealed that the antitumor efficacy of CD8+ TILs was further enhanced by CD4+ TILs in U3-1402 and anti–PD-1–treated animals (Figure 5B). In vivo depletion of not only adaptive immune cells, but also of NK cells by the anti–Asialo-GM1 antibody significantly exacerbated tumor burden, which is also indicative of the contribution of NK cells to the antitumor immunity induced by U3-1402 (Figure 5C). These findings confirmed that the antitumor immunity induced by U3-1402 is mediated by the cooperation of multiple antitumor immune cells, including CD8+ TILs, CD4+ TILs, and NK cells. Note that HER3 expression was not observed on these antitumor immune cells (Supplemental Figure 9), which excludes the undesirable destruction of antitumor immune cells by U3-1402.

Figure 5 U3-1402 requires activated antitumor immune cells to cooperate with PD-1 inhibition. (A and B) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Middle: tumor volume 14 days after treatment initiation. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 12 for each arm, pooled from 4 independent experiments. P values are shown on the horizontal line. Right: survival curve of mice treated as indicated. (C) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors treated as indicated. Middle and right: tumor volume 14 days after treatment initiation, as indicated. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 10 for each arm, pooled from 4 independent experiments. P values are shown on the horizontal line. Data were assessed by unpaired t test (A–C). Differences in survival curves were assessed using a log-rank test (A and B).

DXd induces immunogenic cell death characterized by HMGB-1 release. Since several types of cytotoxic chemotherapies are known to induce immunogenic cell death (ICD), which accelerates antitumor immune response (8), we investigated whether this could be the case for U3-1402 treatment. Indeed, vaccination with DXd-treated CM-3 cells on the left flanks of mice inhibited the growth of untreated CM-3 cells administered contralaterally, suggesting that CM-3–specific immune responses were elicited by administration of DXd-treated cells (Figure 6A). We next investigated whether high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1), a representative of damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), was released from DXd-treated cancer cells. ELISA with supernatants from a DXd-treated cell culture medium indicated significant HMGB-1 release from those cells, comparable to that of the traditional ICD-inducer mitoxantrone (MTx) (Figure 6B). It has been reported that HMGB-1 released from tumor cells can attract NK cells and myeloid cells into the tumor site and maturate their functions, including antigen presentation capacity, ultimately leading to antitumor cytotoxic immune cell activation (8, 34). Indeed, our flow cytometry analysis of intratumoral cells indicated increased infiltration of these kinds of cells in U3-1402–treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 10A). Moreover, the analyses revealed distinct expression of TLR4, one of the major HMGB-1 receptors, on the tumor-infiltrating myeloid-derived cells (CD45+CD11bhiNKp46–) including DCs (CD45+CD11bhiNKp46–CD11c+) and TAMs (CD45+CD11bhiNKp46–CD11c–), and modest expression of TLR4 on the tumor-infiltrating NK cells (CD45+CD11bloNKp46+), but not on other non–myeloid-derived immune cells, including T cells (CD45+CD11b–) (Supplemental Figure 10B). Of note, there was a significant increase of TLR4+ myeloid-derived cell infiltration in tumors with U3-1402 treatment (Figure 6C). Interestingly, U3-1402 treatment significantly decreased the frequency of scavenger receptor class A member 5–expressing (SCARA5-expressing) cells in tumor-infiltrating TLR4+ myeloid-derived cells (Figure 6D). SCARA5 is a negative regulatory receptor for HMGB-1 that inhibits the TLR4 pathway, thus resulting in immunosuppression, and is dominantly expressed on immunosuppressive M2-type macrophages (35, 36). Therefore, SCARA5 downregulation in TLR4+ tumor-infiltrating myeloid-derived cells further supported the positive immune effect of U3-1402 on myeloid lineage. Indeed, intratumoral myeloid-derived cells produced more TNF-α on treatment with rather than without U3-1402 (Figure 6E). These findings collectively suggest that HMGB-1 release from tumor cells upon U3-1402 treatment induced intratumoral infiltration of myeloid-derived cells and NK cells and stimulated their antitumor activity. These assumptions were also supported by our previous experimental findings for NK cells and myeloid-derived cells (Figure 3, C and D, Figure 4C, Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 2D, and Supplemental Figure 8C). Thus, our data suggest that the specific toxicity to HER3-expressing tumor cells induced by U3-1402 is mediated by stimulated innate and adaptive antitumor immunity, which subsequently sensitizes the tumor to immunotherapy.

Figure 6 DXd causes HMGB-1 release and immune activation with damaged cancer cells. (A) Left: tumor volume curve of subcutaneous CM-3 tumors. Mice were vaccinated as indicated. Right: tumor volume 21 days after treatment initiation. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 10 for each arm. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B) ELISA of extracellular HMGB-1. Data represent mean ± SEM of 3 replicates and are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of TLR4-expressing myeloid cells in tumors. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 6–7 for each arm. (D) Left: flow cytometry analysis of the indicated cell types. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 6–7 for each arm. Right: representative flow cytometric plots of SCARA5-expressing TLR4+ myeloid cells in tumors. A negative control using isotype control antibody is shown as a reference on the left side. Each value in the figures indicates the frequency of each cell type. (E) Left: flow cytometry analysis of the indicated cell types. Each dot represents 1 tumor. n = 6–7 for each arm. Right: Representative flow cytometric plots of TNF-α–producing myeloid cells in tumors. Each value in the figures indicates the frequency of each cell type. P values in A, C, D, and E are shown on the horizontal lines. Data were assessed by unpaired t test.

Marked HER3 expression in cancer cells resistant to PD-1 inhibitor treatment in humans. The above preclinical evaluation revealed that U3-1402 is a promising drug for treating HER3-expressing cancer when partnered with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade. Thus, we required further clinical investigation to identify patients who had the potential to receive clinical benefit through such a combination strategy. From a clinical database in our institute, 83 cases with PD-1 inhibitor–treated advanced solid cancer whose pretreatment tumor tissues were available for immunohistochemical analyses were recruited. Table 1 depicts their clinical characteristics. Patients with HNC, MM, GC, and NSCLC were included. All tumor tissues were biopsied before PD-1 inhibitor treatment, except for one patient who was biopsied after treatment. The overall survival (OS) was 10.8 months (Figure 7A). There was no significant difference in OS based on cancer types (Figure 7A). These results were consistent with those of published clinical trials (2–5). As expected, the OS was significantly longer in PD-1 inhibitor responders than it was in nonresponders (Figure 7B). We interpreted these findings as again underscoring the urgent need for a treatment strategy to improve survival outcomes of the nonresponders.

Figure 7 HER3 expression is frequently observed in PD-1 inhibitor–resistant patients with solid cancer. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves for OS in patients treated with PD-1 inhibitors (left: all patients; right: each cancer type). (B) Kaplan-Meier curves for OS in responders and nonresponders to PD-1 inhibitor treatment. Vertical bars denote censoring. (C and D) Immunohistochemical HER3 scores of FFPE-derived tumor tissues obtained from all patients treated with PD-1 inhibitors (C) and nonresponders to PD-1 inhibitor treatment (D). (E) HER2 and HER3 immunohistochemical scores of 18 individual patients. No correlation was shown between scores by nonparametric Spearman’s rank correlation tests (E). Differences in survival curves were assessed using a log-rank test (A and B).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of 83 patients treated with PD-1 inhibitors

We next performed immunohistochemical analysis of HER3 expression to determine candidates who would obtain clinical benefit from U3-1402 among these patients. HER3 expression levels were categorized by HER3 score using an algorithm based on the guidelines of HER2 Testing in Breast Cancer (Supplemental Figure 11 and refs. 25, 37). For example, our experimental model CM-3 tumor was scored as 3+ and the B16-F10 tumor was scored as 2+, while the CT26 cell block and mouse spleen were scored as 0. The ongoing clinical trial of U3-1402 included cases with HER3 scores of 2+/3+ (25). Thus, we defined 2+/3+ as HER3-positive in our clinical study. The immunohistochemical analysis of our clinical specimens showed that there was a specific subset with significant HER3 expression (63%). Detailed results are shown in Figure 7C. There was universal HER3 expression among the 4 types of cancer, although the expression was more often observed in MM and GC in our cohort. We detected no significant difference in treatment outcome between HER3-positive and HER3-negative patients (Supplemental Figure 12A). Meanwhile, a substantial proportion of the patients were HER3-positive among the PD-1 inhibitor nonresponders (Figure 7D). Furthermore, some patients were HER3 positive among the PD-1 inhibitor responders (Supplemental Figure 12B). Overall, the combination treatment strategy of U3-1402 with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade is promising for these HER3-positive patients, and in particular, we expect that the survival outcome of the HER3-positive nonresponders would be improved by such combination immunotherapy.

In addition, our clinical interest was whether HER3-targeting U3-1402 treatment overlaps with HER2-targeting cytotoxic chemotherapy. Thus, we analyzed the concordance between HER2 and HER3 expression using immunohistochemical analysis. HER2 expression data were available from 18 patients evaluated for HER2 expression in their tumor tissue by their clinics (17 cases with GC, 1 case with NS). These limited data suggested that HER3 expression was independent of HER2 expression (Figure 7E).