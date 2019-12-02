Endogenous T cells prevent tumor immune escape following adoptive T cell therapy

Combination of ACT with oncolytic vaccines induces complete tumor regression and long-term protective immunity. Motivated by the unique ability of rhabdoviral OV vaccines (OVVs) to simultaneously trigger effective expansion of preexisting central memory T cells (Tcm) in the periphery and rapid recruitment into the tumor (18, 19, 21), we explored the combination of ACT using in vitro–differentiated tumor antigen–specific Tcm with oncolytic vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) vaccines to treat established solid tumors. WT BALB/c mice were intradermally (i.d.) challenged with CMS5 cells, a methylcholanthrene-induced fibrosarcoma expressing a defined neoepitope derived from a mutation in the ERK2 gene (ErkM 136–144 , QYIHSANVL) (22). ErkM 136–144 –specific CD8+ T cells from DUC18 transgenic mice (23) were cultured and expanded in the presence of IL-15, IL-21, and rapamycin, which drove acquisition of a typical Tcm phenotype (CD62L+CD44+) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126199DS1). After 6 days of tumor growth, mice were treated with i.v. injection of 106 DUC18 Tcm, 108 PFU of VSV-ErkM, or a combination of DUC18 Tcm followed 24 hours later by VSV-ErkM. We chose to test i.v. administration of VSV exclusively, as we have previously demonstrated that this is an optimal route to achieving both antigen presentation in the periphery to boost Tcm and infection of the tumor for oncolysis and T cell recruitment by a VSV vaccine (18, 19). Indeed, intratumoral injection of VSV failed to consistently boost transferred T cells to an effective level and cause tumor regression (data not shown). Figure 1A shows that neither Tcm alone nor VSV vaccine alone had a significant impact on tumor growth, whereas combination of Tcm and VSV-boosting vaccine induced complete tumor regression and significantly prolonged survival (Figure 1B). However, effector DUC18 T cells (Teff) (differentiated in the presence of IL-2; Supplemental Figure 1A), either alone or in combination with VSV-ErkM, failed to induce a complete and sustained tumor regression in all treated mice (Figure 1C), an outcome that was correlated with poor persistence of the transferred cells (data not shown). Although VSV vaccination was able to significantly prolong survival after Teff transfer, regression induced by Tcm plus VSV-ErkM was more consistent, and subsequent survival was significantly prolonged over Teff-based treatments (Figure 1D), consistent with our previous work and current understanding (19, 24).

Figure 1 Combination of Tcm and VSV-ErkM leads to durable tumor regression. BALB/c mice were inoculated i.d. with CMS5 cells 7 days prior to adoptive transfer of DUC18 Tcm (106 cells/mouse) and, where indicated, were treated with the specified vaccine/virus 24 hours later. Mice receiving VSV-ErkM alone, Tcm alone, or PBS were included as controls. (A, C, and E) Tumor volumes and (B, D, and F) survival of CMS5 TB BALB/c mice were monitored at the specified dpt with 0 dpt representing the day of vaccine inoculation and are expressed as mm3. A tumor volume of 1000 mm3 was used as end point for survival analysis. (G) Mice surviving initial CMS5 tumor challenge after treatment with Tcm plus VSV-ErkM were rechallenged with CMS5 cells 60 days later,and subsequent survival is shown. A group of naive mice challenged with CMS5 cells was included as a control. Data are shown as representative results from 4 (A and B), 3 (C–F), or 2 (F) independent experiments with n = 5 per group. Data were analyzed using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (B, D, F and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To further determine whether Tcm plus OV (without a defined tumor antigen) alone or conventional vaccine (without oncolytic or tumor-targeting activity) alone is sufficient to achieve efficacy similar to that of Tcm plus oncolytic vaccine, we tested additional groups, including VSV-MT (lacking the ErkM transgene), a replication-deficient adenoviral vector expressing ErkM (Ad-ErkM), and the ErkM peptide adjuvanted with poly I:C/CD40 antibody (25). As shown in Figure 1, E and F, Tcm plus VSV-MT failed to control tumor growth or prolong survival, confirming that antigen-specific OV vaccination is required to expand transferred T cells and recruit them into the tumor. Consistent with this notion, boosting with nononcolytic vaccines was less effective than VSV vaccine, with which only a small fraction of treated mice exhibited complete tumor regression and prolonged survival (Figure 1, E and F).

To directly visualize tumor infiltration of CD8+ T cells and their localization in the tumor, we stained tumor tissues on day 5 after ACT or ACT plus vaccination. As shown in Figure 2, peritumoral distribution of CD8+ T cells was evident after Tcm transfer alone and Tcm plus vaccination, but a significantly larger number of CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2) that penetrated deep into the tumor tissue was observed following VSV boosting, confirming that OVVs offer distinct advantages over conventional vaccines in the context of ACT. Finally, 100% of long-term survivors (60+ days) following Tcm plus VSV-ErkM treatment rejected a rechallenge with CMS5 cells 2 months after cessation of therapy and showed significantly prolonged survival, suggesting formation of effective immunological memory (Figure 1G).

Figure 2 OVV treatment drives tumor core infiltration of transferred CD8+ T cells. Micrographs of CMS5 tumor tissues stained with an anti-CD8 antibody show relative infiltration of the tumor core and periphery with T cells induced by the indicated treatments. Low-magnification images of the whole tumor are shown in left panels, and higher magnification images of the tumor periphery (outlined by black boxes) and tumor core (outlined by blue boxes) are shown in the center and right panels. Scale bars: 500 μm (left panels); 200 μm (center and right panels).

Expansion and persistence of endogenous ErkM-reactive CD8+ T cells is determined by the tumor during combination therapy. To further understand how VSV vaccine influences the fate of transferred T cells, we also monitored T cell responses in the periphery. ErkM 136–144 –specific CD8+ T cell expansion in the circulation could be detected as early as 2 days after VSV vaccination, which peaked at day 5 and declined thereafter (Figure 3A), coinciding with the kinetics of CMS5 tumor regression (Supplemental Figure 1B). Although antigen-specific T cell responses declined after the peak, they remained at approximately 10% of circulating CD8+ T cells for more than 2 months (Figure 3A). Interestingly, further analysis using congenic markers indicated that expansion of ErkM 136–144 –specific T cells was dominated by adoptively transferred DUC18 cells (Thy1.1+) at 5 days post treatment (dpt), but was replaced by endogenous CD8+ T cells (Thy1.2+) from 12 dpt onward (Figure 3B). To determine whether the loss of the transferred DUC18 cells from the circulation resulted from differential localization, we analyzed blood, spleen, and bone marrow on day 60 after treatment. The majority of ErkM 136–144 –specific T cells were endogenous CD8+ T cells in all 3 compartments, confirming that transferred DUC18 cells indeed disappeared following tumor regression (Figure 3C). This observation prompted us to evaluate ErkM 136–144 –specific T cell responses driven by VSV-ErkM in tumor-free (TF) naive animals compared with tumor-bearing (TB) mice. WT BALB/c mice received 106 DUC18 Tcm 1 day prior to vaccination with 108 PFU of VSV-ErkM, and ErkM-specific T cell responses were monitored on days 5, 12, and 19 after VSV treatment. Figure 3D shows that the kinetics of T cell expansion in TF mice were similar to those in TB animals, though the rate of contraction was significantly slower at 12 dpt. More importantly, a significantly higher percentage of detected ErkM 136–144 –specific T cells were DUC18 origin (Thy1.1+) at all time points in TF mice compared with TB mice (Figure 3E), suggesting that (a) DUC18 have no cell-intrinsic defects in survival and (b) their deaths are likely the result of interactions with tumor cells. This latter speculation was supported by the fact that more than 90% of CD8+ T cells in the tumor were Thy1.1+ on day 4 after VSV boosting (Figure 3F), but subsequently underwent a progressive apoptosis (from 32% on day 4 to 95% on day 6) coinciding with the time of tumor regression. In contrast, the expansion of ErkM-specific endogenous T cells did not peak until 12 dpt (Figure 3B), suggesting that substantial numbers of endogenous T cells did not directly engage interactions with the tumor and thus persisted in the memory pool.

Figure 3 Expansion and persistence of ErkM-reactive CD8+ T cells are influenced by tumor during combination therapy. (A) Venous blood was collected on the designated dpt. Virus component of combination therapy and frequency of ErkM-specific CD8+ T cell responses were evaluated. (B) Proportion of adoptively transferred versus endogenous cells within the total pool of ErkM-specific CD8+ T cells in circulation was determined by antibodies specific for Thy1.1 (transferred) and Thy1.2 (endogenous) in gated IFN-γ+ cells at the time points indicated. (C) CD8+ T cells collected from blood, spleen, and bone marrow of mice 60 days after CMS5 tumor regression induced by combination therapy were assessed for ErkM specificity. Black dots represent total frequency of ErkM-specific CD8+ T cells, and superimposed gray boxes represent frequency of transferred ErkM-specific CD8+ T cells. (D) Magnitude of ErkM-specific CD8+ T cell responses and (E) frequency of Thy1.1+ T cells in the total pool of ErkM-specific CD8+ T cells in the circulation of TB and TF mice as assessed at time points indicated. (F) Representative flow cytometry profiles of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells costained for Thy1.1 and annexin V on days 4 and 6 after vaccination are shown. Data are representative of results of 3 (A and B) or 2 (C–F) independent experiments with n = 5 per group. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA (A), 2-tailed t test (C), or repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction for multiple comparisons (B, D, and E). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Combination therapy induces antigen loss in the absence of endogenous lymphocytes. The observation of effective expansion and long-term persistence of endogenous ErkM-reactive CD8+ T cells in CMS5 TB animals prompted us to evaluate the role of host lymphocytes in combination therapy–induced tumor regression. NRG mice, which lack mature lymphocytes, were i.d. inoculated with 106 CMS5 cells 6 days prior to combination therapy with 106 DUC18 Tcm plus 108 PFU of VSV-ErkM. Figure 4, A and B, shows that complete tumor regression was achieved in NRG mice, and although survival was significantly prolonged in the Tcm plus VSV-ErkM–treated group, the tumors in all mice eventually relapsed. Similar to the observation in WT mice, transferred T cells became undetectable in the circulation following tumor regression, but a significantly higher number of Thy1.1+ cells persisted in TF NRG mice (Figure 4C), confirming that the fate of transferred T cells is influenced by their interactions with the tumor. We speculated that the relapsed CMS5 tumor cells might no longer express the ErkM epitope and thus escaped DUC18-mediated elimination. To verify this possibility, we performed 2 more experiments. First, we established tumors in WT BALB/c mice using either parental CMS5 or relapsed CMS5 cells recovered from combination-treated NRG mice (CMS5r), followed by treatment with DUC18 Tcm plus VSV-ErkM. Figure 4D shows that durable regression was recapitulated in mice bearing parental CMS5 cells, but the same treatment failed to eradicate CMS5r cells, resulting in significantly reduced survival (Figure 4E), confirming that CMS5r cells cannot be recognized by ErkM-specific CD8+ T cells. Second, PCR analysis of genomic DNA from CMS5, CMS5r, and CT26 (an irrelevant control cell line) indicated that the relapsed CMS5 cells had indeed undergone a loss of heterozygosity at the ERK2 gene, resulting in elimination of the mutant ERK2 allele and therefore loss of ErkM antigen (Figure 4, F–H). Finally, as expected, CMS5r cells were resistant to killing by DUC18 Teff cells in vitro while engineered expression of the ErkM peptide in these cells made them susceptible to killing, similarly to CMS5 cells, confirming that the resistance of CMS5r to ErkM-specific T cell lysis was due to the absence of target antigen expression, but not other alterations (Supplemental Figure 3). These results highlight an important role of endogenous lymphocytes in avoiding immune selection of antigen loss variants during ACT.

Figure 4 Endogenous lymphocytes prevent outgrowth of antigen-negative tumor cells. NRG mice were inoculated i.d. with CMS5 cells 7 days prior to adoptive transfer of DUC18 Tcm (106 cells/mouse). One day after Tcm transfer, mice were vaccinated i.v. with VSV-ErkM (2 × 108 PFU/mouse). Mice receiving VSV-ErkM alone, Tcm alone, or PBS were included as controls. (A) Tumor volume and (B) survival of treated mice is shown at the indicated dpt. (C) The numbers of transferred (Thy1.1+) CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood of TB and TF NRG mice on days 3, 5, 12, and 19 after combination therapy were determined by flow analysis. WT mice surviving initial CMS5 tumor challenge after treatment with Tcm plus VSV-ErkM were rechallenged with CMS5 relapse (CMS5r) cells 60 days later, and subsequent tumor growth (D) and survival (E) are shown. Naive mice that received CMS5 were included as controls. Data are shown as representative results of 3 (A and B) or 2 (C–E) independent experiments with n = 5 per group. Data were analyzed using repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction for multiple comparisons (C) and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (B and E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (F) Schematic of the PCR product resulting from genomic DNA amplification of the ERK2 gene is shown with the SfcI recognition sequence generated by the ErkM mutation displayed in uppercase letters. Expected fragments generated from SfcI digestion of PCR amplicons from WT ERK (356bp bands for ErKwt) and mutant ERK alleles (260 and 96 bp bands for ErKM) are shown with dotted brackets. (G) Restriction digestion of PCR products amplified from CT26 (negative control), CMS5, and CMS5r cell line genomic DNA is shown as well as (H) chromatogram of sequencing result from PCR products.

Both endogenous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are required to prevent tumor escape during combination therapy. To determine the subset of endogenous lymphocytes that are required in preventing relapse during combination therapy, we performed in vivo antibody depletion experiments in TB mice treated with DUC18 Tcm plus VSV-ErkM. Antibodies against CD4 or Thy1.2 were given 1 day before tumor inoculation, while anti-CD8 antibody was administered 1 week earlier to avoid its effect on transferred DUC18 T cells. All treated mice had tumor regression irrespective of selective depletion of endogenous lymphocytes (Figure 5A), which is similar to observations in treated NRG mice (Figure 4A) that are genetically deficient for endogenous lymphocytes. However, relapse occurred in 80% of mice that received CD8 antibody and 100% in the case of CD4 or Thy1.2 depletion (Figure 5A), confirming that both endogenous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are required to prevent tumor recurrence following treatment with ACT plus oncolytic vaccination. We also included a group that received cyclophosphamide (CPX), a commonly used chemo drug for lymphodepletion (26, 27), 1 day before combination therapy. Similarly to what occurred with antibody treatment, CPX did not affect initial tumor regression, but all animals relapsed within 2 weeks (Figure 5A). All antibody depletion and CPX treatments resulted in a significant decrease in survival (Figure 5B)

Figure 5 Both endogenous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are required to prevent tumor escape during combination therapy. CMS5 TB BALB/c mice were depleted of specific lymphocyte populations via treatment with the indicated antibody or CPX concurrent with treatment with combination therapy, and resulting tumor growth (A) and survival (B) were monitored. Antibodies were given 1 day before and 1 day after T cell transfer and once a week thereafter for 3 weeks. A single injection of CPX was given 1 day before T cell transfer. (C) Frequency of antigen-spreading CD8+ T cell responses in the peripheral blood were quantified via stimulation with a pool of 4 peptides corresponding to previously identified CMS5 neoepitopes (27) and staining for IFN-γ production. (D) Frequency of ErkM-specific T cells in the peripheral blood of BALB/c mice surviving initial CMS5 tumor challenge after combination therapy (60+ days) was assessed before and 5 days after rechallenge with CMS5 or CM5 relapse (CMS5r) cells, and resultant survival (E) is also shown. Naive mice receiving the CMS5 or CMS5r challenge were included as controls. (F) Survival of mice vaccinated with lethally irradiated CMS5r cells (irrCMS5r) before challenge with CMS5 or CMS5r cells. (G) Survival of tumor-regressed mice (as described above) rechallenged with CMS5r after depletion of lymphocyte populations with the indicated antibodies. Data are shown as representative of 2 independent experiments (A–E and G) or a single experiment (F) with n = 5 per group. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction for multiple comparisons (C), paired 2-tailed t test (D), and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (B and E–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

One possible mechanism for the requirement of endogenous T lymphocytes is due to epitope spreading, a consequence of tumor destruction by combination therapy, which results in a second wave of antitumor attack against different antigens. This notion appeared to be supported by the fact that initial tumor regression following combination therapy did not require any endogenous lymphocytes (Figures 4A and 5A). We thus hypothesized that in vivo depletion of CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells on day 6 after ACT plus oncolytic vaccination (a time point at which tumors were still regressing) would result in recurrence. Surprisingly, however, depletion of either or both subsets did not lead to tumor relapse (data not shown), suggesting that tumor-reactive endogenous T cells must be present before or be extremely rapidly induced by combination therapy, either of which is critical for complete eradication of tumor cells in cooperation with adoptively transferred T cells. Evidence that endogenous ErkM-specific CD8+ T cell expansion was observed as early as 2 days after VSV boosting (Figure 3A) favors the possibility of preexisting tumor-primed endogenous T cells that can be unleashed or even boosted by combination therapy to participate in early tumor clearance.

We made an attempt to determine whether CD8+ T cell responses against nontargeted antigens could be detected in the circulation. Mononuclear cells were collected from blood 5 days after ACT with or without vaccine boosting. IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells was quantified 4 hours after stimulation with a peptide pool consisting of 4 immunogenic neoepitopes identified by Duan et al. (28). As shown in Figure 5C, although the level of CD8+ T cell responses against pooled neoepitope peptides was negligible in mice that received ACT only, it could be significantly boosted by vaccination with an oncolytic vaccine. This result, together with data shown in Figure 2A, confirmed that tumor-primed endogenous T cells specific to both targeted and nontargeted antigens were present and could be rapidly amplified by oncolytic vaccination.

Endogenous T cells form long-term antitumor immunity in animals following combination therapy. To determine the persistence and protective function of endogenous T cells, especially those that recognize nontargeted tumor antigens, we decided to rechallenge survivors (TF for >60 days following elimination of initial CMS5 tumors) with an i.d. injection of CMS5r cells. We also included a group rechallenged with parental CMS5 cells as an analytical control. Five days after rechallenge, we stimulated sampled PBMCs with the ErkM peptide and compared the frequency of IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells to that in the same animals before rechallenge. As expected, an approximately 3-fold increase of ErkM-reactive CD8+ T cells was observed in survivors rechallenged with CMS5, while rechallenge with CMS5r did not boost any ErkM-specific CD8+ T cell responses, reinforcing the fact that CMS5r lost ErkM expression (Figure 5D). Interestingly, however, neither cell lines could form tumors in survivors, though both grew rapidly in untreated mice and significantly reduced survival (Figure 5E), suggesting that memory against ErkM as well as other antigens persisted as a consequence of successful combination therapy and was sufficient to mediate protection against a rechallenge with either parental or ErkM-negative CMS5 cells. Furthermore, as additional evidence of shared antigens in exception to ErkM, mice vaccinated with lethally irradiated CMS5r cells (irrCMS5r) were protected from subsequent challenge with either CMS5 or CMS5r cells (Figure 5F).

To determine which lymphocyte population was required for protection against CMS5r, we carried out antibody-mediated depletion of CD8+, CD4+, or both T cell subsets in combination therapy survivors before rechallenge. CD8+ T cell depletion resulted in tumor growth in 80% of challenged animals, while all mice that received antibodies against CD4 or both CD4 and CD8 T cells developed tumors, causing significantly reduced survival in all depletion groups (Figure 5G). These results demonstrate that both subsets of endogenous T cells are not only critical for preventing the emergence of or eliminating preexisting antigen-loss variants during ACT, but also for forming long-term protective immunity with broad antigen specificity.

Requirement of endogenous T lymphocytes for preventing tumor relapse is not antigen and/or model dependent. Finally, we sought to evaluate the combination platform of ACT plus OV vaccination in a different tumor model to determine the role of endogenous T lymphocytes in achieving complete and durable tumor regression. To this end, we chose to use VacV as an oncolytic viral backbone to encode a surrogate neoantigen gp33, the immunodominant peptide from the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus glycoprotein, and a murine B16 melanoma cell line engineered to express gp33 (B16-gp33). C57BL/6 mice bearing i.d. B16-gp33 tumors were treated with Tcm derived from gp33-specific P14 TCR transgenic T cells followed by VacV-gp33 vaccination. As shown in Figure 6A, complete and durable tumor regression was achieved in mice that received combination therapy, confirming the potency and flexibility of this combination platform for targeting different tumor antigens and/or incorporating different OV backbones. Interestingly, however, mice treated with either anti-Thy1.2 antibody or CPX prior to combination therapy showed significantly reduced survival due to tumor relapse after initial regression (Figure 6, A and B), reinforcing the importance of preexisting host T lymphocytes that likely broaden diversity of the immune attack.