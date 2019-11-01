Calcium channel Orai1 promotes lymphocyte IL-17 expression and progressive kidney injury

Previous studies demonstrated that Th17 cells are rapidly induced following renal I/R and that IL-17 contributes to AKI (10, 18). To investigate the potential that Orai1 participates in AKI, Orai1 expression was measured in Th17 cells from kidneys of rats 2 days following sham or I/R injury (Study I). Orai1 was detected in Th17 cells and the number of these cells was increased following I/R relative to sham (Figure 1A). When accounting for influx, the total number of CD4+/Orai1+ cells and the number of triple-positive CD4+/IL-17+/Orai1+ cells in kidney were markedly elevated by I/R injury (Figure 1, B and C). In CD4+ cells, Orai1 was associated with increased IL-17 signal (Figure 1D) and IL-17+ cells were found almost exclusively in Orai1+ cells in both sham and post-I/R groups (Figure 1E). Orai1 expression was also observed in CD8+, B cells, NK cells, and macrophages but the percentage of these populations was modest when compared with CD4+ cells (Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126108DS1). Orai1 has 2 homologs, referred to Orai2 and Orai3, which have been suggested to modulate lymphocyte responses (19, 20). However, neither Orai2 nor Orai3 was significantly affected by I/R and neither Orai2+ nor Oria3+ cells coexpressed IL-17 (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Coexpression of Orai1 and IL-17 in CD4+ T cells following renal I/R. (A) Contour plot of renal lymphocytes stained with antibodies for CD4 and IL-17 to identify Th17 cells (left). Orai1 staining in gated Th17 cells of sham (middle) and 2 days after I/R (right). (B) The number of Orai1+/CD4+ cells in sham and post-I/R rat kidneys. (C) The number of Orai1+/CD4+/IL-17+ cells in sham and post-I/R rat kidneys. (D) Representative histogram of Orai1+ cells in kidney CD4+ fraction (left) 2 days after I/R, and the distribution of IL-17 expression as a function of Oria1 (right). (E) The percentage of IL-17+ cells as a function of Orai1 expression in CD4+ cells following sham surgery or 2 days after I/R. (F) Sustained expression of Orai1 in CD4+ cells following 7 days of recovery from I/R surgery is shown as a representative histogram (left); total number of Orai1+/CD4 cells (right). In B, C, E, and F, data are mean ± SE of 4–5 rats per group. *P < 0.05 for sham versus post-AKI by Student’s t test (B, C, F) and for sham versus I/R (E); †P < 0.05 in Orai1– versus Orai1+ cells, by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Kidney Th17 levels return to sham-operated control values within approximately 7 days of I/R (10). Despite the reduction of Th17 cells, Orai1 expression was maintained in CD4+ cells 7 days after I/R (Figure 1F). Post-AKI rat kidneys also demonstrate a greater percentage of CD4+ cells expressing the IL-17 transcription factor, RORγT (Supplemental Figure 3A). When placed in culture, these AKI-primed CD4+ cells (7 days after I/R), but not sham CD4+ cells, increase IL-17 mRNA expression following in vitro stimulation with Ang II and elevated Na+ (10–7 M/170 mM) (Supplemental Figure 3B) (10). This treatment also significantly increases the percentage of IL-17–expressing cells from approximately 12% to approximately 49% as detected by FACS (Figure 2, A and B). This response specifically requires elevated Na+, since increasing osmolality to a similar degree with either mannitol or choline chloride does not induce IL-17 mRNA in the presence of Ang II (Supplemental Figure 3B). The IL-17+ cells induced following treatment coexpress RORγT, suggesting activation of a predominately Th17 phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 2 Orai1 activity contributes to IL-17 expression in CD4+ lymphocytes primed by renal ischemia/reperfusion injury. (A) Representative FACS showing increased IL-17 expression in CD4+ cells from 7-day post-AKI rats following stimulation in vitro with 170 mM Na+ and Ang II versus control media. (B) Percentage of IL-17+ cells in CD4+ cells isolated 7 days after sham or AKI and stimulated in vitro. (C) IL-17 mRNA, expressed as 2–ΔΔCT of kidney-derived CD4+ cells, isolated 7 days after I/R surgery and stimulated in vitro. In B and C, control refers to AKI-primed CD4+ cells stimulated with 170 mM Na+ and Ang II (10–7 M), and SOCE inhibitors are included as labeled. (D) Fura-2 fluorescence imaging of intracellular Ca2+ in CD4+ lymphocytes in response to increased Na+ (170 mM) plus Ang II (10–7 M), as indicated in the timeline and expressed as the ratio of fluorescence using 340/380 nm excitation. Shown are representative tracings of CD4+ cells from kidney following sham surgery (black) or I/R injury (red), or from I/R injury with coincubation with AnCoA4 (blue). The inset illustrates representative visual field of multiple fura-2–loaded cells. (E) Percentage of cells manifesting an increase in Ca2+ response relative to baseline following in vitro stimulation with increased Na/Ang II. Data are mean ± SE from 4–5 rats per group per assay; *P < 0.05 versus unstimulated cells (i.e., no Ang II and normal Na, data not shown, see Supplemental Figure 3); †P < 0.05 inhibitors versus stimulated post-AKI cells by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Kidney-derived CD4+ cells were examined further for markers of effector memory T cells (CD44+/CD62L–) 7 days following I/R injury. There was an approximately 4-fold increase in such cells from post-I/R rats versus sham (1.85% ± 0.01 % vs 7.65% ± 1.23 %; P < 0.05). Stimulation with Ang II and elevated Na+ did not affect the percentage of CD44+ effector memory T cells, suggesting this population is not responsive to stimulation that promotes IL-17 expression (Supplemental Figure 3C).

To evaluate a potential role for Orai1 in the IL-17 response, AKI-primed CD4+ cells were stimulated with Ang II and elevated Na+ in the presence or absence of different SOCE inhibitors. Both 2-ABP and YM58483/BPT2 completely blocked the increase of IL-17 mRNA as well as the increase in IL-17+ cells (Figure 2, B and C). In addition, AnCoA4, an inhibitor considered to be highly specific for Orai1 due to its binding to stromal interaction molecule 1 (STIM1), thereby inhibiting gating of the Orai1 channel (21), also completely blocked the induction of IL-17 mRNA and protein.

To further evaluate Orai1 activity in AKI-primed CD4+ cells, intracellular free Ca2+ responses were evaluated with the fluorescent indicator fura-2. Representative tracings of sham-operated and AKI-primed CD4+ cells are shown in (Figure 2D). When the superfusate was changed to a buffer containing Ang II and elevated Na+, a rapid and sustained increase in cytosolic Ca2+ was observed in a significant percentage of AKI-primed lymphocytes when compared with lymphocytes derived from sham-operated controls (Figure 2, D and E). The addition of either AnCoA4 or YM58483/BPT2 significantly attenuated the percentage of Ca2+-responding cells to levels similar to sham.

To evaluate if SOCE influences Th17 cells in AKI, rats were fed YM58483/BPT2 approximately 2 hours prior to 40 minutes of I/R (Study II). YM58483/BPT2 significantly attenuated the level of renal injury 24 hours after reperfusion as indicated by the level of plasma creatinine (Figure 3A) and mRNA expression of kidney injury marker-1 (Kim-1) (Figure 3B). YM58483/2-BPT also attenuated the infiltration of total CD4+ T cells, B cells, and dendritic cells following I/R (Figure 3, C–F). Total IL-17–expressing cells were significantly reduced by approximately 78% in YM58483/BPT2-treated rats relative to vehicle (Figure 3G). This reduction of IL-17+ was primarily observed in the CD4+ population (Figure 3H), whereas YM58483/BPT2 did not significantly effect CD8+ cells or CD8+ IL-17+ cells (Figure 3, D and I). Also, YM58483/BPT2 did not significantly influence either Th1 (IFN-γ; Figure 3J) or Th2 (IL-4+; data not shown) cells after ischemia.

Figure 3 YM58483 pretreatment attenuates renal ischemia reperfusion injury. (A) Assessment of renal function by plasma creatinine 24 hours after I/R in Sprague-Dawley rats pretreated with YM-58483 or vehicle. Values for sham rats were 0.4 ± 0.1 mg/dL and are not shown on graph. (B) Kim-1 mRNA levels from total kidney RNA 24 hours after sham or I/R are shown. ND, not detectable. Total kidney-derived CD4+ and CD8+ cells are shown in C and D, respectively; total B cells (RT1B+) and dendritic/macrophage cells (DC/Mᶲ; CD11b/c+) are shown in E and F, respectively. The total number of IL-17+, CD4+/IL-17+ and CD8+/IL-17+ cells are shown in G, H, and I respectively. CD4+/IFN-γ+ cells are shown in J. Data are mean ± SE; n = 11 rats/group in A and n = 7–8 rats in B–J. *P < 0.05 I/R vehicle versus sham; †P < 0.05 vehicle versus YM58483 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Orai1 is present in immune cells, but may also be present in other cell types such as vascular cells. We sought to determine if the effect of YM58483/BPT on renal injury was primarily due to its effects on Th17 activation. To address this, rats were subjected to bilateral renal I/R and treated with either YM58483/BPT2, the IL-17Rc receptor antagonist, or both. Consistent with our previous data, YM58483/BPT2 treatment alone significantly reduced plasma creatinine as compared with vehicle controls in post-ischemic rats; however, IL-17Rc+YM58483/BPT2 treatment did not have any additional effect (Table 1). Levels of kidney CD4+ and CD4+/IL-17+ cells were significantly reduced versus vehicle-treated rats by a similar degree in both YM58483/BPT- and IL-17Rc–treated rats (Table 1). When rats were treated with a combination of YM58483/BPT and IL-17Rc, the reduction in renal injury was similar to that observed with either YM58483/BPT or IL-17Rc alone (Table 1). The lack of an additional effect of IL-17Rc suggests that the primary effect of YM58483/BPT is due to inhibition of Th17 cells in the early post-ischemic period.

Table 1 Effect of SOCE inhibitor YM58483 and IL-17Rc on renal injury and renal lymphocyte content 24 hours following ischemia reperfusion

To further explore whether SOCE affects Th17 differentiation and renal injury, YM58483/BPT2 was tested in a different model of AKI associated with rhabdomyolysis. Intramuscular injection of glycerol into water-deprived rats resulted in severe renal injury (Table 2). In this model, renal CD8+ cells, including CD8+/IL-17+ cells, appeared to be the predominant lymphocyte population, as opposed to the more prevalent CD4+ lymphocyte response following I/R. Nevertheless, YM58483/BPT2 significantly attenuated the rise in serum creatinine as well as the total number of IL-17–expressing cells (Table 2).

Table 2 Effect of SOCE inhibitor YM58483 on glycerol-induced kidney injury and lymphocyte content 24 hours after injection

Exposure of rats to high-salt diet at 5 weeks following recovery from I/R restimulates renal Th17 cell activity that is thought to contribute to CKD progression (10). The effect of SOCE on Th17 activation by high-salt diet following AKI was evaluated in rats subjected to unilateral renal I/R followed by contralateral nephrectomy and transition to high-salt diet (Study III). Post-AKI rats treated with vehicle during high-salt diet treatment manifested a significant infiltration of kidney CD4+ and CD8+ cells and IL-17–expressing cells. YM58483/BPT2 treatment significantly attenuated the increase in CD4+ and CD8+ cells and the increased expression of IL-17+ cells (Figure 4, A–D). YM58483/BPT2 also significantly attenuated the increase in B cells and Mᶲ/dendritic cells in post-AKI rats fed high-salt diet (Figure 4, E and F). Creatinine clearance at the end of the study period (i.e., 9 weeks after I/R) was significantly reduced in vehicle-treated I/R rats relative to sham-operated controls, but creatinine clearance was not reduced in YM58483/BPT2-treated rats relative to sham (Figure 4G). Post-ischemic rats treated with vehicle also showed significant alterations in other parameters related to CKD, including urinary albumin excretion, the development of interstitial fibrosis, and the expression of Kim-1; these parameters were all significantly attenuated in YM58483/BPT2-treated rats (Figure 4, H and I; and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 YM58483 attenuates inflammation and progressive renal damage following I/R and exposure to high-salt diet. Shown are levels of renal CD4+ (A), CD8+ T cells (B), IL-17+ expressing cells (C), and CD4+/IL-17+ cells (D). Levels of B cells (E) and dendritic cells/Mᶲ (F) are shown. (G) Creatinine clearance from 24-hour urine collections at day 62–63 and (H) urinary albumin/creatinine ratio. (I) Representative picrosirius red–stained sections through renal outer medulla from sham, I/R vehicle, or I/R plus YM58483-treated rats. (J) Quantification of stained area. Data are mean ± SE; n = 5–6 rats/group. *P < 0.05 I/R vehicle vs sham; †P < 0.05 vehicle versus YM58483 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

We previously demonstrated increased circulating Th17 cells in rat blood following I/R, suggesting that blood may be used as source of activated lymphocytes in the setting of AKI (22). To investigate the potential that SOCE influences Th17 differentiation in human AKI, peripheral blood samples were obtained from critically ill patients with and without AKI. Samples were collected within 24–48 hours of AKI diagnosis for AKI cases or within 24–48 hours of ICU admission for frequency-matched (age, sex, baseline eGFR) controls without AKI (Table 3). In isolated blood mononuclear cells, the percentages of total IL-17+ cells and CD4+/IL-17+ cells were significantly higher in AKI patients versus non-AKI patients (Figure 5, A–C). Moreover, the percentage of Orai1+ cells was also prominently increased from approximately 3% in non-AKI patients to approximately 30% in patients with AKI. Similar to studies in rat kidney, Th17 cells were predominantly found within Orai1-expressing cells versus Orai1– cells (Figure 5, D–F).

Figure 5 Elevated Th17 and Orai1 expression and effect of SOCE on IL-17 responses in CD4+ blood lymphocytes in critically ill patients with or without AKI. (A) Representative FACS analysis of total peripheral blood cells in non-AKI (left, n = 8) vs AKI patients (right, n = 9) demonstrating the increase in CD4+ IL-17+–expressing cells. Quantification of the percentages of total IL-17+ cells (B) and CD4+/IL-17+ cells (C) in AKI versus non-AKI patients are shown. Representative dot plots showing (D) an increase in Orai-1+ cells in AKI patients as compared with non-AKI patients and (E) the percentage of Orai-1+ cells in AKI vs non-AKI patients. (F) Percentage of CD4+/IL-17+ cells gated on Orai1+ and Orai1– fractions (arrows). (G) IL-17 response to stimulation with elevated sodium (170 mM) and Ang II is shown for CD4+ cells isolated from AKI (n = 5) or non-AKI (n = 5) patients. Data are expressed as mean ± SE. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test in AKI versus non-AKI patients (B–D), in Orai1+ versus Orai1– cells (F), or versus unstimulated (i.e., 140 mM and no Ang II) (G). †P < 0.05 inhibitors versus stimulated using 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Table 3 Characteristics of patients according to AKI status

We next examined whether AKI enhanced IL-17 responses in circulating human CD4 cells and if these responses depend on SOCE activity. Human CD4+ cells responded in vitro to elevated extracellular sodium by increasing IL-17 expression in samples from AKI patients, but not in those from patients without AKI (Figure 5G). In contrast to rat kidney CD4+ cells, human blood CD4+ cells responded to elevated extracellular Na+ alone and did not require the addition of Ang II. Importantly, the IL-17 response appeared dependent on SOCE activity, since both YM58483/BPT2 and AnCoA4 inhibited this response (Figure 5G).