Hsp90B enhances MAST1-mediated cisplatin resistance by protecting MAST1 from proteosomal degradation

Hsp90B interacts with and stabilizes MAST1 in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. To better understand the mechanism of MAST1 regulation, we investigated the proteins that interact with MAST1 in cells through 2-dimensional (2D) gel electrophoresis–based proteomic profiling. GST or GST-fused MAST1 was pulled down from human 293T cells. The protein captured by GST-MAST1 but not by GST alone was excised from the 2D gel (Figure 1A). Through mass spectrometry–based (MS-based) proteomic analysis, we identified hsp90B as a potential binding partner of MAST1 (Figure 1B). Endogenous interaction between hsp90B and MAST1 was demonstrated by coimmunoprecipitation analysis in cisplatin-resistant sublines of human carcinoma KB-3-1 and lung cancer A549 cells (Figure 1C) (7). We further explored whether the interaction is limited to the hsp90B isoform by comparing the interaction between MAST1 and hsp90B or hsp90A. We found that hsp90A, another isoform of hsp90, also binds to MAST1 in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 1D). Although hsp90A binds to MAST1 in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells, the interaction was weaker compared with hsp90B (Figure 1E). In line with the result obtained from proteomics analysis, this indicates that hsp90B is the predominant hsp90 isoform that binds to MAST1. To demonstrate the functional significance of this binding, we examined whether treatment with 17-AAG, a selective inhibitor of hsp90, alters MAST1 protein levels in cells. Interestingly, treatment with 17-AAG diminished MAST1 protein levels in a dose-dependent manner, while the same doses of 17-AAG were insufficient to decrease other known hsp90 client proteins, AKT or cRaf, in cancer cells (Figure 1F). High dose or long duration of 17-AAG treatment eventually decreased protein levels of AKT or cRaf as previously reported (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125963DS1). However, MAST1 mRNA expression levels remained unchanged by 17-AAG treatment (Supplemental Figure 2). Together, these data suggest that hsp90B interacts with and stabilizes MAST1 protein in cancer cells.

Figure 1 Hsp90B binds to and stabilizes MAST1 in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. (A) 2D gel electrophoresis–based proteomic analysis for MAST1-interacting protein identification. 293T cells expressing GST-MAST1 or GST alone were subjected to GST pull down and eluates were separated by 2D gel electrophoresis and visualized by silver staining. Black arrow indicates hsp90B only shown in GST-MAST1 eluates. (B) MS spectra of hsp90B fragment identified by LC-MS/MS. (C) Endogenous interaction between MAST1 and hsp90B was determined by MAST1 coimmunoprecipitation in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. (D and E) Interaction of hsp90 isoforms with MAST1. Interaction was determined by coimmunoprecipitation. Myc-MAST1 and flag-hsp90B or hsp90A1 were overexpressed in KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells in E. (F) Effect of hsp90 inhibition on MAST1 protein level. Cisplatin-resistant cancer cells were treated with increasing concentrations of 17-AAG for 24 hours. MAST1 protein levels were determined by Western blotting. Data are representative of 2 (A and C–E) and 3 (F) independent biological experiments.

Hsp90B confers cisplatin resistance to cancer cells mainly through MAST1 regulation. We previously reported that MAST1 plays a pivotal role in driving cisplatin resistance in human cancers (7). Hsp90 inhibitors are considered to be effective in overcoming cisplatin resistance, but their mechanism of action is unclear. To investigate whether hsp90B contributes to cisplatin resistance through MAST1, we examined the effect of targeting hsp90 on cisplatin resistance in the presence and absence of MAST1. Treatment with the hsp90 inhibitor 17-AAG significantly sensitized cisplatin-resistant cancer cells to cisplatin, whereas the effect of 17-AAG on cisplatin resistance was abolished when MAST1 was silenced by stable gene knockdown (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). These in vitro observations were confirmed in vivo. 17-AAG treatment sensitized xenograft tumors to cisplatin, and MAST1 protein level was decreased, whereas the effect of 17-AAG was eradicated in mice bearing tumors with MAST1 knockdown (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, the cisplatin resistance and 17-AAG effect abolished by MAST1 knockdown was restored when MAST1 was rescue-expressed in cells and in xenograft mice, further suggesting that the effect of 17-AAG on cisplatin response is mediated through MAST1 (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). 17-AAG disrupts the function of hsp90 isoforms by binding to the ATP binding pocket (27). Consistent with this, surface plasmon resonance (SPR) revealed that 17-AAG binds to both hsp90A and hsp90B to alter their function (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, knockdown of hsp90B but not hsp90A abolished the role of 17-AAG in attenuating MAST1 protein level, cell viability, and cisplatin resistance (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). These data suggest that hsp90B but not hsp90A specifically stabilizes MAST1 protein and contributes to cisplatin-resistant cell growth in cancer cells.

Figure 2 Inhibition of hsp90B sensitizes cisplatin-resistant cancer cells to cisplatin through MAST1. (A) Cisplatin IC 50 upon 17-AAG treatment (50 nM, 48 hours) with or without MAST1 knockdown. Cisplatin IC 50 values were determined by CellTiter-Glo assay and analyzed by GraphPad Prism 8. (B) Effect of 17-AAG and MAST1 knockdown on tumor growth of cisplatin-treated xenograft mice. Mice were treated with cisplatin (5 mg/kg) and 17-AAG (50 mg/kg) from 5 days after xenograft. Tumor volume (left) and tumor weight (right) for each group and MAST1 expression in tumor lysates are shown. Cisplatin IC 50 (C) and cisplatin-resistant tumor growth (D) upon 17-AAG treatment, MAST1 knockdown, and rescue expression of MAST1 WT. Cell viability assay and xenograft assay were performed as in A and B. (E) Cell proliferation of KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells with hsp90B knockdown and MAST1 overexpression in the presence of cisplatin. Cells were treated with sublethal doses of cisplatin (5 μg/mL KB-3-1cisR; 2 μg/mL A549cisR) and proliferation was determined by trypan blue exclusion. (F) Effect of hsp90B knockdown and MAST1 overexpression on cisplatin-resistant tumor growth. Mice were treated with cisplatin (5 mg/kg) from 5 days after xenograft. Tumor volume (left) and tumor weight (right) for each group and hsp90B and MAST1 expression in tumor lysates are shown. Data shown are representative of 2 (A–D and F) and 3 (E) independent biological experiments. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates for A, C, and E; n = 6 for B, D, and F. Error bars represent SEM for tumor volume and SD for tumor weight. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for B, D, and F (left), and E, and 1-way ANOVA for A and C and B, D, and F (right). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001.

We next conducted a study to investigate whether overexpression of MAST1 rescues the cisplatin resistance lost by targeting hsp90B. Ectopic expression of MAST1 significantly restored the cisplatin-induced cell proliferation decrease mediated by hsp90B knockdown in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 2E). This was further validated in vivo in xenograft mice. The experimental mice bearing KB-3-1cisR cells with hsp90B knockdown were more sensitive to cisplatin treatment than the control group carrying xenograft tumors with hsp90B. However, overexpression of myc-MAST1 partially but significantly restored the decreased tumor growth and proliferation in vivo (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4D). Both loss- and gain-of-function approaches suggest that hsp90B contributes to cisplatin resistance in cancer cells mainly by regulating MAST1 protein.

Hsp90 impedes ubiquitination of MAST1 at lysine 317/545 and protects MAST1 from proteosomal degradation. To explore the molecular mechanism by which hsp90B stabilizes MAST1 to confer cisplatin resistance in cancer cells, we first assessed the ubiquitination status of MAST1 in the presence and absence of hsp90. Inhibition of hsp90 resulted in MAST1 ubiquitination and degradation, whereas treatment with proteasome inhibitor MG-132 prevented 17-AAG–mediated MAST1 degradation in 293T cells (Figure 3, A and B). This was further confirmed in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 3C). Although longer duration or higher dose of 17-AAG treatment eventually decreased protein levels of AKT or cRaf as shown in Supplemental Figure 1, treatment with 17-AAG induced degradation of MAST1 while the same duration and dose of 17-AAG did not alter the levels of AKT or cRaf in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. MG-132 treatment increased MAST1 and eventually AKT and cRaf protein levels at a longer time point. This suggests that these proteins are degraded by the proteasome, but that MAST1 is more susceptible to hsp90 or proteasome inhibition than other client proteins, AKT and cRaf, in cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Furthermore, treatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 led to MAST1 ubiquitination, which was further enhanced by hsp90 inhibition (Figure 3D). These results suggest that MAST1 undergoes ubiquitin-mediated proteasomal degradation when hsp90 is functionally abrogated.

Figure 3 Inhibition of hsp90 induces ubiquitination of MAST1 at lysine 317/545 that leads to proteasomal degradation. (A) Effect of 17-AAG on MAST1 ubiquitination. 293T cells with GST-MAST1 and HA-tagged ubiquitin (Ub) were treated with 17-AAG for 4 hours and subjected to GST pull down. Anti-HA antibody was used to detect ubiquitinated MAST1. (B and C) Effect of 17-AAG on MAST1 proteasomal degradation. Cells were treated with or without MG-132 (10 μM) before addition of 17-AAG (1 μM) in 293T (B) or cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (C), and exogenous or endogenous MAST1 levels were detected, respectively. cRaf and AKT levels are shown for comparison. (D) Effect of 17-AAG on MAST1 ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. (E) MS spectra of ubiquitinated peptide fragments of MAST1. 293T cells with GST-MAST1 were treated with 1 μM of 17-AAG for 4 hours. Ubiquitination at K317 and K545 in MAST1 was identified using LC/MS-MS. (F) Ubiquitination of MAST1 WT and K317R or/and K545R mutants upon 17-AAG treatment. (G) Degradation of MAST1 WT and K317R/K545R (2KR) upon 17-AAG treatment in KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells. MAST1 knockdown cells were transfected with shRNA-resistant MAST1 WT or 2KR and treated with indicated concentrations of 17-AAG for 24 hours. Data shown are representative of 2 (A, B, and F) and 3 (C, D, and G) independent biological experiments.

Through a MS-based proteomic analysis, we identified that MAST1 is specifically ubiquitinated at lysine residues K317 and K545 upon hsp90 inhibition (Figure 3E). To investigate whether these 2 residues are the main ubiquitination sites of MAST1 that mediate proteasomal degradation upon hsp90 inhibition, we generated the lysine-to-arginine mutant forms of MAST1, K317R, K545R, and the double KR mutant K317R/K545R (2KR). Mutation at either single ubiquitination site did not alter the ubiquitination level of MAST1. However, simultaneous mutation at both K317 and K545 resulted in decreased ubiquitination (Figure 3F). Moreover, wild-type (WT) MAST1 was degraded upon 17-AAG treatment in a dose-dependent manner, whereas 2KR MAST1 remained intact (Figure 3G). These data indicate that K317 and K545 are the key ubiquitination sites in MAST1 and that ubiquitination of both residues leads to proteasomal degradation when functional hsp90 is absent.

Hsp90 supports cisplatin-resistant tumor growth through stabilizing MAST1 and preventing its ubiquitination at K317 and K545. We next investigated whether ubiquitination of MAST1 at K317 and K545 upon hsp90 inhibition is critical for MAST1-mediated cisplatin-resistant cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. Treatment with 17-AAG decreased the level of MAST1 and attenuated activity of the downstream substrate MEK1, whereas 2KR MAST1 did not respond to 17-AAG in terms of MAST1 level or MEK1 activity (Figure 4A). Mutation of K317 and K545 to arginine in MAST1 did not affect its kinase activity in an in vitro MAST1 kinase assay, suggesting that the decreased MEK1 activity upon MAST1 2KR expression is not a consequence of a change in direct kinase activity (Figure 4B). The effect of MAST1 WT or 2KR was monitored in cells with MAST1 knockdown. These cells showed similar MAST1 activity and cisplatin response compared with cells harboring endogenous MAST1 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). While cisplatin-resistant cells expressing MAST1 WT were sensitive to 17-AAG treatment in the presence of cisplatin, expression of MAST1 2KR led the cells to become resistant to 17-AAG treatment, resulting in no significant decrease in cell viability and cisplatin resistance (Figure 4C). This finding was further validated in vivo. While the mice bearing MAST1 WT xenograft tumors responded to 17-AAG treatment, as demonstrated by attenuated tumor growth upon cisplatin exposure and decreased MAST1 levels and MEK1 phosphorylation, the mice bearing MAST1 2KR tumors were resistant to these effects of 17-AAG treatment (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6C). These data suggest that hsp90 contributes to cisplatin-resistant tumor growth by protecting MAST1 from being ubiquitinated at K315 and K545.

Figure 4 Ubiquitination of MAST1 at K317 and K545 induces MAST1 degradation and cisplatin-mediated cell death upon 17-AAG treatment. (A) Effect of 17-AAG on MAST1 WT and K317R/K545R (2KR) degradation. Cells were treated with or without 17-AAG (200 nM) and sublethal doses of cisplatin as in Figure 2E. MAST1 expression and MEK1 activation was assessed by immunoblotting. (B) MAST1 in vitro kinase assay of MAST1 WT and 2KR. Kinase activity of GST-MAST1 variants. Kinase dead mutant D497A MAST1 was used as a negative control. (C) Cell viability and cisplatin sensitivity of cisplatin-resistant cells expressing MAST1 WT or 2KR. Cell viability was determined by trypan blue exclusion in cells treated with 200 nM of 17-AAG and sublethal doses of cisplatin for 48 hours. Cisplatin sensitivity is shown as cisplatin IC 50 , which was determined by CellTiter-Glo assay. (D) Effect of 17-AAG and cisplatin treatment on tumor volume and tumor weight of xenograft mice bearing KB-3-1cisR with MAST1 WT or 2KR overexpression. Mice were treated with cisplatin (5 mg/kg) and 17-AAG (50 mg/kg) from 5 days after xenograft. (E) MAST1 expression and MEK1 activation levels in tumor lysates. WT or 2KR MAST1 was overexpressed in MAST1 knockdown cells for functional assays. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates for B and C; n = 6 for D. Error bars represent SEM for tumor volume and SD for tumor weight. Data shown are representative of 3 (A and C [top]) and 2 (B–E) independent biological experiments. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates for B and C; n = 6 for D. Error bars represent SEM for tumor volume and SD for tumor weight. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for D (left) and 1-way ANOVA for all the rest. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001.

CHIP ubiquitinates MAST1 at K317/K545 and mediates MAST1 degradation. To further explore the molecular mechanism of MAST1 ubiquitination, we sought a potential ubiquitin ligase that binds to MAST1 from the MS-based proteomic analysis shown in Figure 3E. An E3 ubiquitin ligase, CHIP, was identified as a potential binding partner of MAST1 (Figure 5A). Endogenous and exogenous protein interaction between CHIP, MAST1, and hsp90 was confirmed by coimmunoprecipitation in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7A). To examine whether CHIP is involved in MAST1 degradation, we first modified the level of CHIP and monitored any changes in MAST1 protein levels in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells. CHIP overexpression reduced the level of MAST1 and conversely, knockout of CHIP resulted in enhanced MAST1 levels in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 5, C and D). However, CHIP modulation did not alter hsp90B levels, suggesting that the effect of CHIP is specific for MAST1. In addition, CHIP modulation consequently altered MEK and ERK phosphorylation levels when the cells were treated with cisplatin (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Next, degradation of MAST1 by CHIP was examined by the cycloheximide chase assay. Overexpression of CHIP promoted degradation of MAST1, whereas inhibition of CHIP by genetic knockdown or CHIP H260Q, a mutant lacking ubiquitin ligase activity, lessened the degradation of MAST1 (Figure 5E). These data suggest that CHIP could be a potential negative regulator of MAST1 that induces MAST1 ubiquitination and degradation. Indeed, in vitro and in vivo CHIP ubiquitination assays revealed that CHIP directly mediates the ubiquitination of MAST1 at K317 and K545 in cancer cells (Figure 5, F and G).

Figure 5 CHIP ubiquitinates and degrades MAST1 when unmasked by hsp90B. (A) MAST1 interacts with CHIP in cells. GST-pull-down samples from 293T were applied to LC-MS/MS. Spectral counts of CHIP and MAST1 in samples treated with or without 17-AAG are shown. (B) Overexpressed CHIP and MAST1 interact in cancer cells. Effect of CHIP overexpression (C) or knockout (D) on MAST1 levels. (E) Comparison of MAST1 protein stability in cells with CHIP modulation was achieved by cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay. Cells with CHIP knockdown were transfected with shRNA-resistant CHIP variants followed by 5 μg/mL CHX treatment for the indicated time. MAST1 amount was determined by density analysis. Representative data are shown. (F) In vitro CHIP ubiquitination assay using purified MAST1 WT or 2KR. (G) Ubiquitination of MAST1 WT and 2KR in cells. GST pull-down samples from A549cisR cells treated with MG-132 (10 μM) were immunoblotted with anti-ubiquitin antibody. (H) Interaction of MAST1 WT or 2KR, hsp90B, and CHIP in the presence or absence of 17-AAG. MAST1 WT and 2KR protein stability in the absence (I) and presence (J) of 17-AAG was determined by cycloheximide chase assay. Data shown are representative of 3 (B–E, I, and J) and 2 (F, G, H) independent biological experiments. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for E and 1-way ANOVA for I and J. ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001.

To further investigate the effect of hsp90B on the accessibility of CHIP to MAST1 in cells, we first examined the interaction among CHIP, hsp90B, and MAST1 WT or 2KR in the presence and absence of hsp90B inhibition. Coimmunoprecipitation and SPR showed that hsp90B binds to WT and 2KR MAST1 to a similar degree and that CHIP binding to MAST1 is increased when hsp90B is inhibited by 17-AAG (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 7D). We next assessed MAST1 protein stability in the presence and absence of 17-AAG or CHIP by cycloheximide chase assay. Although MAST1 2KR were slightly more stable than MAST1 WT, both were stable when cells contained hsp90B (Figure 5I), whereas the degradation of MAST1 WT was greater than that of MAST1 2KR when cells were treated with 17-AAG (Figure 5J). In addition, MAST1 WT and 2KR were not degraded by CHX when cells lacked CHIP, suggesting that CHIP is the main ubiquitin ligase of MAST1 (Supplemental Figure 7E). These data suggest that the majority of MAST1 is protected from CHIP-mediated degradation by hsp90B and CHIP contributes to MAST1 degradation mainly by ubiquitinating MAST1 at K317 and K545.

Next, we demonstrated whether CHIP signals through MAST1 and contributes to MAST1-mediated cisplatin resistance in cancer cells. Overexpression of CHIP decreased MAST1 levels and sensitized cisplatin-resistant cancer cells to cisplatin, while MAST1 knockdown abolished and rescue expression of MAST1 WT restored the effect of CHIP on cisplatin resistance (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8). Moreover, expression of MAST1 2KR prevented MAST1 from being degradated and resulted in increased cisplatin resistance regardless of CHIP expression (Figure 6C). Overall, these data indicate that CHIP contributes to cisplatin resistance predominantly by inducing destabilization of MAST1 through ubiquitination at K317 and K545.

Figure 6 CHIP degrades MAST1, which consequently sensitizes cisplatin-resistant cells to cisplatin. (A) Effect of CHIP overexpression and MAST1 knockdown on cisplatin sensitivity and MAST1 protein level. (B) Effect of MAST1 WT rescue expression on cisplatin sensitivity and MAST1 protein level in cells with CHIP overexpression and MAST1 knockdown. (C) Effect of CHIP and MAST1 WT or 2KR overexpression on cisplatin sensitivity and MAST1 protein level. KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells with flag-CHIP and MAST1 knockdown or WT/2KR overexpression were treated with increasing concentrations of cisplatin in the presence of 17-AAG for 48 hours. Cell viability was determined by CellTiter-Glo assay. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates and representative of 4 (A) and 2 (B and C) independent biological experiments. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA. ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001.

Expression of hsp90Β positively and CHIP negatively correlates with MAST1 protein level and cisplatin resistance in cancer patients. To determine the clinical relevance of our finding, we performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining to explore the correlation between hsp90B, CHIP, and MAST1 protein expression levels and cisplatin response in 76 tumor samples collected from head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients who received platinum-based (cisplatin or carboplatin) chemotherapy (Figure 7A). hsp90B expression levels were significantly higher in the tumors collected from patients with cisplatin-resistant disease that recurred within 2 years of therapy compared with samples from patients with cisplatin-sensitive tumors who showed no evidence of disease for more than 2 years after platinum-based chemotherapy (Figure 7B). In contrast, CHIP expression levels were higher in tumors collected from the cisplatin-sensitive patient group than in tumors from the cisplatin-resistant patient group (Figure 7C). Furthermore, MAST1 protein expression positively correlated with hsp90B protein levels with an r value of 0.6065, whereas a negative correlation between MAST1 and CHIP protein levels (r = –0.4433) was observed in the same HNSCC tumors from patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy (Figure 7, D and E). Collectively, these data clinically validate our findings and support a functional relationship between hsp90B, CHIP, and MAST1 in cisplatin response of human cancers.

Figure 7 Hsp90B-MAST1-CHIP signaling correlates with cisplatin resistance in human head and neck cancer. (A) Tumor samples from HNSCC patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy. Representative IHC staining images of hsp90B, CHIP, and MAST1 for 0, +1, +2, and +3 scores are shown. Scale bars = 50 μm. The levels of hsp90B (B) and CHIP (C) were monitored by IHC in tumors from HNSCC patients who were sensitive or resistant to platinum-based (cisplatin or carboplatin) chemotherapy. The correlation matrix heatmaps between MAST1 and hsp90B (D) or CHIP (E) in HNSCC patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy. r represents Pearson’s correlation coefficient. For B and C, n = 30 (open circles; platinum-sensitive group) and n = 46 (closed gray circles; platinum-resistant group); for D and E, n = 76. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for B and C, and χ2 test for D and E.

Combinatorial targeting of MAST1 and hsp90 further inhibits MAST1 and sensitizes tumor cells to cisplatin treatment. Our studies of the molecular mechanism underlying hsp90B-mediated MAST1 regulation in cisplatin resistance of human cancers suggest an alternative combinatorial therapeutic strategy which could further improve MAST1-based therapy in patients with cisplatin-resistant tumors. We previously identified lestaurtinib as an effective MAST1 inhibitor. Hsp90 inhibitors are currently being actively pursued in clinical trials. Here, we examined whether combined treatment with 17-AAG and lestaurtinib could further improve cisplatin response in vitro and in vivo by attenuating MAST1 activity. Indeed, treatment with 17-AAG and lestaurtinib further attenuated the ability of MAST1 to reactivate MEK1 by decreasing both MAST1 protein level and inhibiting its kinase activity in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 8, A and B). The combinatorial targeting of hsp90 and MAST1 by 17-AAG and lestaurtinib synergistically decreased cell viability of diverse cisplatin-resistant cancer cell lines with the combination index (CI) of 0.443–0.764 and further sensitized the cells to cisplatin (Figure 8, C–E, Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Lastly, the combined effect of 17-AAG and lestaurtinib was examined in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model of lung cancer. Supporting the results obtained in vitro, administration of 17-AAG in combination with lestaurtinib enhanced the effects of cisplatin in PDX mice by significantly decreasing the tumor growth and tumor proliferation with minimum toxicity (Figure 8, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 10). The significant tumor growth decrease was accompanied by attenuated MAST1 activity in PDX tumors, which was assessed by MEK1 S217/S221 phosphorylation and ADP-Glo MAST1 kinase assay using inactive recombinant MEK1 as a substrate (Figure 8, H and I). These data suggest that combinatorial therapy with 17-AAG and lestaurtinib may further be effective in overcoming cancer cisplatin resistance by targeting both the protein regulatory system and the enzyme activity of MAST1.