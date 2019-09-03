CD161 contributes to prenatal immune suppression of IFN-γ–producing PLZF+ T cells

PLZF+CD4+ T cells are highly abundant in the fetal intestine. The presence of adaptive memory in the second trimester human fetal intestine (19, 21, 22) led us to examine the composition of these memory T cells. As many human innate cells express PLZF (28), we restricted our analysis to TCR-αβ+Vα7.2–CD4+ T cells (herein referred to as CD4+ T cells), which excluded MAIT cells, γδ T cells, NK cells, and innate lymphoid cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125957DS1). Intestinal memory CD4+ T cells were predominantly of an effector memory phenotype (CD45RO+CD45RA–CCR7–) (TEM); the majority of these expressed PLZF (Figure 1, A and B). Immunofluorescent microscopy confirmed abundant PLZF expression among lamina propria (LP) CD4+ T cells (Figure 1C). In stark contrast to the adult SI or large intestine (LI), the accumulation of PLZF+CD4+ T cells was specific to fetal tissues (Figure 1, D and E). PLZF+CD4+ T cells accounted for approximately 30% and approximately 35% of CD4+ T cells of the fetal SI and LI, respectively, and averaged less than 10% of CD4+ T cells across other fetal tissues. CD161, the human homolog of the murine NK cell receptor NKR-P1, is expressed by many human T cell subsets, including TCR-γδ and TCR-αβ T cells, MAIT cells, and NKT cells, and is associated with adult memory T cells (26, 27, 31, 32). Tissue-specific patterns of CD161 coexpression indicated significantly higher proportions of CD161+ cells among PLZF+CD4+ T cells in the fetal SI compared with those in lymphoid tissue and liver (Figure 1, D and F). Although thymic production of PLZF+CD4+ T cells declines in the third trimester (29), the intestinal accumulation of PLZF+CD4+ T cells was positively associated with advancing gestation and could in part explain the observed variability among samples (Figure 1G).The age-associated and fetal-specific enrichment of PLZF+CD4+ T cells suggest a specific adaptation to the in utero environment.

Figure 1 PLZF+Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells are highly abundant in the fetal intestine. (A) Representative flow plots of sequential gating strategy for the identification of intestinal memory T cells indicating the proportion of fetal intestinal effector memory (CD45RO+CD45RA–CCR7–) CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells that express PLZF and CD161. (B) Frequencies of PLZF+ and PLZF– cells among effector memory CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells of the fetal SI. (C) Representative imaging of PLZF expression among CD3+CD4+ T cells in tissue sections of the SI (n = 3). Arrowheads indicate triple-positive cells. Scale bar: 50 mm. Original magnification, ×400. (D) Representative flow plots of PLZF and CD161 expression among Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells in fetal tissues. (E) Frequencies of PLZF+Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells and (F) proportion of CD161+ cells among PLZF+Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells in fetal tissues. MLN, mesenteric lymph node; Spl., spleen; Liv., liver; Lu, lung. (G) Association between frequencies of intestinal PLZF+Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ T cells and gestational age (GA), Spearman’s rank correlation. Numbers in flow cytometry plots correspond to the mean ± SD of gated populations. Circles represent individual donors. Box plot whiskers span minimum and maximum; lines represent median. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test (B), Kruskal-Wallis paired ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test (E and F).

The majority of fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells exhibit a memory phenotype. PLZF is the master regulator of the effector phenotype in murine innate-like populations (26, 27), which led us to examine whether human fetal SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells uniformly expressed a TEM phenotype. Compared with SI CD4+ T cells which did not express PLZF, PLZF+CD4+ T cells possessed significantly higher proportions of memory cells and fewer naive cells (Figure 2, A and B). Although the majority of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells expressed CD45RO and lacked expression of both CD45RA and CCR7 (85% of PLZF+CD161+ and 60% of PLZF+CD161–), a naive phenotype was consistently evident among PLZF+CD4+ T cells. A naive-like CD1d-restricted T cell population with reduced levels of PLZF expression is present in humans, and murine transgenic studies demonstrate that a threshold level of PLZF expression is required for effector conversion (33). Similarly, naive phenotype fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells expressed lower levels of PLZF compared with those with a memory phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The predominantly TEM phenotype of PLZF+CD161+CD4+ T cells was conserved across lymphoid tissues (Figure 2C). Ex vivo Ki-67 staining of intestinal and mesenteric lymph node (MLN) T cells demonstrated significantly more proliferation among naive PLZF+CD4+ T cells as compared with their PLZF– counterparts, whereas proliferation among memory cells was comparable between the 2 populations (Figure 2, D and E). Similar to adult mucosal memory T cells (34, 35), most fetal intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells were CD69+, and a fraction of these (~20%) also expressed CD103, suggestive of a T resident memory (TRM) phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). We examined the draining lymph nodes for endogenous expression of Nur77, induction of which is specific to antigen receptor signaling in human T cells (36). Ex vivo Nur77 expression was significantly more frequent among PLZF+CD4+ T cells of the MLN as compared with those of the intestine and was consistently low among PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2E). These data indicate that fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells primarily comprise effector memory phenotype cells as well as a small but highly proliferative fraction of naive T cells. Endogenous Nur77 expression provides evidence of in situ TCR signaling in tissue-draining lymph nodes, which may contribute to the activation of fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells.

Figure 2 Fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells exhibit a memory phenotype. (A) Representative flow plots of CD45RA vs. CD45RO (top) and CD45RA vs. CCR7 (bottom) expression among indicated populations of Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ cells in fetal SI. (B) Frequencies of memory (CD45RA–CD45RO+) and naive (CD45RA+, CD45RO–, CCR7+) cells among SI CD4+ T cells. (C) Frequencies of TEM within subsets of Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ cells in fetal SI, LI, MLN, and spleen (SPL). (D) Representative flow plots of Ki67 expression among SI naive, central memory, and effector memory Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ cells. (E) Frequencies of proliferating cells among paired samples of SI and MLN Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ cells. (F–G) (F) Representative flow plots and (G) frequencies of endogenous Nur77 expression among SI and MLN T cells. Circles represent individual donors. Box plot whiskers span minimum and maximum; lines represent median. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Kruskall-Wallis paired ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test (B, C, E) and Mann-Whitney U test (G). Numbers in flow cytometry plots represent frequencies of gated populations ± SD.

Fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells are a transcriptionally distinct population of intestinal T cells. We characterized the global gene expression profile of PLZF+CD4+ T cells to examine their relationship to semiinvariant Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells and conventional memory PLZF–CD4+ T cells of the fetal SI (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). We isolated semiinvariant innate T cells by sorting TCR-αβ+Vα7.2+CD161+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3B), which exhibit phenotypic and functional characteristics of innate T cells (24). Of these, only a small fraction (4% ± 2%) were MR1 tetramer–positive MAIT cells (Supplemental Figure 3C) (37). Differential expression of IL-18R and PD1 allowed for the separation of PLZF+ from PLZF– memory CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The expression of ZBTB16, IL18R, PDCD1, and KLRB1 (the respective genes for PLZF, IL18R, PD1, and CD161) mirrored their protein expression and validated our sorting strategy (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells were significantly distinct from both Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells and PLZF– memory CD4+ T cells (permutational multivariate ANOVA [PERMANOVA], P < 0.001, r2 = 0.92), reflecting a divergent transcriptional state by principal component analysis (PCA) (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 PLZF+CD4+ T cells are a transcriptionally distinct population of intestinal T cells. (A) PCA of the top 1000 variable genes identified by RNA-Seq of fetal intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells (n = 5), PLZF–CD4+ T cells (n = 4), and Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells (n = 5). Ellipses denote the 95% confidence intervals of population means (PERMANOVA R2 0.92, P < 0.001). Box plots indicate scores for PC1 (bottom) and PC2 (right). (B) Numbers of genes with more than 2-fold (FDR < 0.05) increase (red) or decrease (white) in expression levels between populations. (C) DE genes (>2 fold, FDR < 0.05) in PLZF+CD4+ T cells compared with Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells. DE genes (dark grey), TCR genes, enriched (orange) or diminished (purple), in PLZF+CD4+ T cells are labeled. (D) Frequencies (mean ± SEM) of expression of 21 TCR-Vβ chains by flow cytometry in fetal intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells (red) compared with PLZF–CD4+ T cells (white). Circles indicate individual donors. (E) Heatmap shows color-coded relative enrichment of cluster 1 DE genes in PLZF+CD4+ T cells relative to PLZF–CD4+ T cells among indicated cell types identified by correlation analysis using the Human Primary Cell Atlas. Box indicates lymphoid-enriched genes associated with immune activation. (F) Multi-way comparison of DE genes (>2 fold, FDR < 0.05) in PLZF+CD4+ T cells compared with Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells (y axis) and compared with PLZF–CD4+ T cells (x axis) identifies a core signature of genes uniquely enriched (red) and diminished (blue) within intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells. Selected genes involved in immune response, immune regulation, and leukocyte migration are labeled.

Comparison with Vα7.2+CD161+ T cells revealed 278 genes that were differentially enriched in PLZF+CD4+ T cells (>2-fold, FDR < 0.05) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2). In contrast to semiinvariant Va7.2+CD161+ T cells, which preferentially expressed transcripts for TCR-β variable 9 (TRBV9), TRBV7–9, and TRBV6–4, suggestive of an oligoclonal repertoire, PLZF+CD4+ T cells were enriched for multiple TCR-α variable (TRAV) genes and did not display preferential TRBV gene expression (Figure 3C). The diversity of the T cell repertoire of PLZF+CD4+ T cells was supported by similar Vβ use among both PLZF+ and PLZF– memory CD4+ T cells and was comparable to that reported in fetal blood (38), with no single chain accounting for more than 10% of TCR-Vβ families (Figure 3D).

Consistent with a memory phenotype, similarities between SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells and conventional PLZF–CD4+ T cells revealed transcriptional overlap in the expression of genes associated with T cell activation and memory (21) (Supplemental Figure 4A). We identified 499 genes that differentiated these 2 memory populations (>2-fold, FDR < 0.05) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 3) and utilized the Human Primary Cell Atlas to identify genes that cluster together by cell type using correlation analysis (39). This approach identified 6 gene clusters, of which clusters 1, 2, and 4 were enriched for transcripts involved in the immune response (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Cluster 1 contained significant overlap with lymphoid-associated genes, and clusters 2 and 4 comprised predominantly myeloid-associated genes (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Immune activation genes in cluster 1 overlapped with those enriched in TEM cells, NK cells, and γδ T cells and were suggestive of Th1-effector (IFN-G, CXCR3, XCL1) and cytotoxic functions (GZMB, GZMK, FASLG; Figure 3E). Myeloid genes in clusters 2 and 4 were associated with the immune response and regulation of the immune response (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). The atypical composition of myeloid- and lymphoid-associated genes in the transcriptome of fetal intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells suggested shared attributes with both innate and adaptive immune cells.

We identified a core signature of 111 genes that were enriched and 137 genes that were depleted in PLZF+CD4+ T cells compared with both PLZF–CD4+ memory T cells and Va7.2+CD161+ T cells (>2 fold change; FDR < 0.05) (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 4). The core signature of PLZF+CD4+ T cells contained transcripts involved in T cell activation (IL2, CD40LG, IL18R1, IL2RB, MAP3K8, PIK3R1) as well as T cell regulation (DUSP4, DUSP5, DUSP6, LRIG1, and DTX1). Among the genes specifically depleted in PLZF+CD4+ T cells were those required for lymph node homing and tissue egress (SELL, CCR7, S1PR1, KLF2) (40, 41), supporting the characterization of some of these cells as human TRM cells. In sum, Vα7.2– PLZF+CD4+ TCR-αβ+ cells represent a transcriptionally distinct subset of intestinal T cells with a diverse TCR repertoire and share gene expression profiles with innate immune cells, suggestive of a rapid effector function.

Fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells possess inflammatory potential. We next examined the effector potential of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells in response to short-term stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells robustly produced Th1 cytokines: on average 55% produced TNF-α and 28% produced IFN-γ (Figure 4A). Although CD161 is associated with maturation of effector function in human T cells (42), production of TNF-α and IFN-γ was similar among CD161+ and CD161– PLZF+CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). A significantly larger proportion of PLZF+CD4+ T cells produced IFN-γ compared with PLZF–CD4+ T cells, and a larger fraction of intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells produced IFN-γ compared with those of the MLN, spleen, or thymus (Figure 4B). TNF-α was abundantly produced by all fetal CD4+ T cells, yet production of TNF-α was significantly more frequent among PLZF+ as compared with PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Figure 4C). The proportion of IFN-γ–producing intestinal PLZF+CD4+ T cells increased with advancing gestation, while the ability to produce TNF-α was not significantly associated with gestational age (GA) (Figure 4, D and E). Among PLZF–CD4+ T cells, neither the ability to produce IFN-γ nor TNF-α correlated with advancing gestation (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). PLZF has been associated with production of Th2-type cytokines (26, 27), yet production of IL-4 did not differ significantly between PLZF+ and PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, F and G) and fetal IL-10–producing CD4+ T cells were nearly undetectable (Supplemental Figure 5E). PLZF is required for the differentiation of human Th17 cells (43), and although low in frequency, IL-17–producing cells were significantly more abundant among PLZF+CD4+ T cells in both the MLN and the intestine (Figure 4, F and H). Consistent with the presence of IL-2 in their core signature (Figure 3F), a greater proportion of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells produced IL-2 than PLZF‑ CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G), and production of IL-8 (CXCL8) was equivalent between these populations (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). In sum, PLZF+CD4+ T cells are a polyfunctional effector population and a potentially abundant source of Th1 cytokines among fetal CD4+ T cells.

Figure 4 PLZF+CD4+ T cells possess Th-1 effector potential. (A) Representative flow plots of intracellular TNF-α and IFN-γ staining of indicated populations of SI- and MLN-derived Vα7.2–TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells following PMA/ionomycin stimulation (n = 18). (B, C) Frequencies of (B) IFN-γ+ and (C) TNF-α+ cells within indicated populations of Vα7.2+TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells after PMA/ionomycin stimulation within fetal SI (n = 18), MLN (n = 11), spleen (n = 5), and thymus (THY) (n = 6). (D and E) Association between (D) IFN-γ and (E) TNF-α production by SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells in response to PMA/ionomycin and GA, Spearman’s rank correlation. (F–H) (F) Representative flow plots of and frequencies of (G) IL-4 and (H) IL-17 production among indicated populations of SI- and MLN-derived Vα7.2– Va24–TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells following PMA/ionomycin stimulation. Numbers in flow cytometry plots correspond to the mean ± SD of gated populations. Circles represent individual donors. Box plot whiskers span minimum and maximum, and lines represent median. Kruskal-Wallis paired ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test (B, C, G, H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells produce cytokines in response to both TCR-dependent and TCR-independent activation. The striking potential of fetal SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells to produce Th1 cytokines led us to investigate the stimulatory signals required to elicit this phenotype. SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells were more responsive to in vitro TCR activation, resulting in a higher proportion of cells producing both IFN-γ and TNF-α compared with PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, the proportion of PLZF+CD4+ T cells of the LI capable of IFN-γ production was minimal, suggesting compartmentalization of the effector potential along the intestine. The IFN-γ response of both PLZF+ and PLZF–CD4+ T cells segregated with their maturation state with significantly higher proportions of IFN-γ–producing cells among TEM phenotype cells and minimal IFN-γ production among either intestinal naive cells or mature thymocytes (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast, TNF-α production did not differ significantly between naive and memory phenotypes for either PLZF+ or PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6B). SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells with either a TEM or T central memory (TCM) phenotype produced significantly more IFN-γ than their PLZF– counterparts, and a similar trend was observed for TNF-α (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 6C), suggesting that the enhanced cytokine production of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells could not be attributed to the prevalence of a memory phenotype. In vitro activation of fetal T cells induced significantly higher proportions of Nur77-expressing cells in SI PLZF+ TEM cells compared with PLZF– TEM cells (Figure 5, G and H), suggesting a lower TCR signaling threshold.

Figure 5 PLZF+CD4+ T cells produce cytokines in response to both TCR-dependent and TCR-independent activation. All T cell populations gated on live Vα7.2–CD4+TCR-αβ+ cells. (A and B) Frequencies of (A) IFN-γ+ and (B) TNF-α+ cells within indicated populations of CD4+ T cells of the SI and LI after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28. (C–F) (C) Representative flow cytometry plots and frequencies of (D) IFN-γ+ and (E) TNF-α+ cells within indicated populations of SI CD4+ T cells after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 for 24 hours. (F) Frequencies of IFN-γ+ cells within indicated populations of intestinal TEM (left) and TCM (right) CD4+ T cells after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 for 24 hours. (G) Representative flow plots of intracellular Nur77 staining in intestinal CD4+ TEM cells after 4 hours of anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 stimulation. Mean frequency ± SD of gated populations (n = 7). (H) Frequencies of induced Nur77 expression within indicated populations of intestinal CD4+ TEM cells after 4 hours of anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 stimulation. Lines join paired samples. (I and J) Frequencies of (I) IFN-γ+ cells and (J) TNF-α+ among intestinal PLZF+ and PLZF–CD4+ T cells in response to cytokine stimulation with IL-12 plus IL-18 for 24 hours. (K) Frequencies of IFN-γ+ cells within PLZF+CD4+ T cells of the SI and thymus in response to cytokine stimulation with IL-12 plus IL-18 for 24 hours. Numbers in flow cytometry plots correspond to the mean ± SD of gated populations. Box plot whiskers span minimum and maximum; lines represent median. Circles represent individual donors. Kruskal-Wallis paired ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test (A, B, D, E, I), Mann-Whitney U test (K), and Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test (F, H, J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Transcriptional overlap with innate-like T cells and myeloid cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E) prompted us to assess the response of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells to TCR-independent activation. SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells produced IFN-γ, but not TNF-α, in response to the combination of IL-12 and IL-18 (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Unlike classical innate-like T cells, which acquire effector function during thymic development (44), thymic PLZF+CD4+ T cells did not produce detectable IFN-γ in response to these cytokines (Figure 5K). The ability to respond to cytokines alone was significantly greater among PLZF+CD4+ TEM cells than PLZF–CD4+ TEM cells (Supplemental Figure 6E). Our data reveal that SI PLZF+ TEM cells are poised to produce IFN-γ in response to either TCR- or cytokine-mediated activation and indicate an association between effector memory phenotype and function.

CD161 inhibits cytokine production in SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells. The dual activation potential of SI PLZF+ T cells led us to hypothesize that their effector function would be tightly regulated. CD161 is expressed by the majority of SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, D and F) and has been ascribed conflicting roles in either the activation or inhibition of human immune cells (45–47). LLT1, the natural ligand for CD161, is broadly distributed in human tissues, with the highest levels of expression in immune-privileged sites (48, 49). LLT1 was expressed on the majority of intestinal CD14+ antigen-presenting cells (APCs), but not CD11c+CD14– DCs (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Intestinal CD14+ APCs were CD68+, CD163+, CD209+, and CD103– and expressed intermediate levels of HLA-DR, consistent with a tissue-resident macrophage phenotype (50) (Supplemental Figure 7C). Segregation of LLT1 expression to intestinal macrophages, which in adult intestine exhibit antiinflammatory properties (51), led us to explore the role of CD161 in the regulation of fetal SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells. Crosslinking of CD161 on SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells during TCR activation resulted in a dose-dependent inhibition of Th1 cytokines, although this effect was only significant for IFN-γ (Figure 6, B–D). Two different clones of monoclonal antibodies to CD161 were equally effective at a high dose (10 μg/mL), and clone HP3G10 inhibited cytokine production at a lower dose (10–1 μg/mL). Engagement of CD161 had no effect on SI PLZF+CD4+ T cell IFN-γ production in response to cytokine stimulation alone (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 7D), which prompted us to examine the effect of CD161 engagement on TCR signaling. However, ligation of CD161 did not appreciably dampen induction of Nur77 in response to TCR activation (Supplemental Figure 7E). Consistent with previous reports (52), engagement of CD161 on adult CD4+ T cells did not significantly affect cytokine production (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7F). Collectively, our results indicate that ligation of CD161 results in fetal-specific inhibition of cytokine production in response to TCR activation.

Figure 6 CD161 inhibits cytokine production in SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells. (A) Representative histograms of LLT1 expression among intestinal lineage– HLA-DR+CD14+ APCs (n = 10). (B) Representative flow plots of intracellular cytokine staining in PLZF+CD4+ T cells after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 in the presence of 2 different clones of crosslinked anti-CD161 antibodies or isotype controls (10 mg/ml). (C and D) Relative proportion of (C) IFN-γ and (D) TNF-α production by SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells normalized to isotype response after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 in the presence of crosslinked anti-CD161 antibodies. (E) Relative proportions of IFN-γ production by SI PLZF+CD4+ T cells normalized to isotype response after stimulation with IL-12+ IL-18 in the presence of crosslinked anti-CD161 antibody. (F) Relative proportion of IFN-γ (left panel) and TNF-α (right panel) production by adult CD161+CD4+ T cells normalized to isotype response after stimulation with anti-CD3+ anti-CD28 in the presence of crosslinked anti-CD161 antibodies. Lines represent mean. Each color represents an individual donor. Numbers in flow cytometry plots represent mean frequency ± SD of the gated populations. LME modeling in comparison with lowest dose (C and D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

IFN-γ–producing fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells are enriched in the umbilical cord blood of infants with systemic inflammation. We next asked whether we could detect effector PLZF+CD4+ T cells in the circulation of infants with gastroschisis, a congenital abdominal wall defect associated with systemic fetal inflammation thought to originate from the intestine (30) (Supplemental Table 5). While present in low numbers in healthy term infants, PLZF+CD4+ T cells were enriched in the cord blood of infants with gastroschisis (Figure 7, A and B). The composition of circulating PLZF+CD4+ T cells reflected that of the fetal intestine, with significantly more effector and memory cells in contrast to the primarily naive phenotype of PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Consistent with an increase in the relative frequency of terminally differentiated effector memory (TEMRA) cells (Figure 7C), a subset of TEM cells that reexpress CD45RA after antigenic stimulation, PLZF+CD4+ T cells from gastroschisis samples exhibited higher proportions of IFN-γ–producing cells compared with healthy controls (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8D). An increase in the proportion of TNF-α–producing cells among both PLZF+ and PLZF–CD4+ T cells was also observed (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 8D). The Th1 effector potential of cord blood PLZF+ T cells was consistently greater than that of their PLZF– counterparts in both healthy controls and infants with gastroschisis (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 7 IFN-γ–producing fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells are enriched in the cord blood of infants with systemic inflammation. (A) Representative flow plots of PLZF and CD161 expression and (B) frequencies of PLZF+ cells in Vα7.2– TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells in the cord blood (CB) of infants with gastroschisis (GS) and healthy controls. (C) Frequencies of naive, TCM, TEM, and TEMRA cells among cord blood PLZF+CD4+ T cells in infants with gastroschisis (n = 8) compared with healthy controls (n = 23). (D and E) Frequencies of (D) IFN-γ+ and (E) TNF-α+ cells within PLZF+ (left) and PLZF– (right) populations of cord blood Vα7.2–TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells in healthy controls compared with infants with gastroschisis after PMA/ionomycin stimulation. (F) Representative flow plots of PLZF and CD161 expression and (G) frequencies of cord blood PLZF+CD4+ T cells in healthy controls and PTB samples. (H) Representative flow plots of TNF-α and IFN-γ production among indicated populations of cord blood Vα7.2–TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells in PTB samples after PMA/ionomycin stimulation. (I and J) Frequencies of (I) IFN-γ+ and (J) TNF-α+ cells within PLZF+ (left) and PLZF– (right) populations of cord blood Vα7.2–TCR-αβ+CD4+ T cells in healthy controls compared with PTB samples after PMA/ionomycin stimulation. Circles represent individual donors. Bar graphs represent mean with SD. Box plot whiskers span minimum and maximum; lines represent median. Mann-Whitney U test (B–E, G, I, J). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The accumulation of circulating effector PLZF+CD4+ T cells during a systemic inflammatory response originating from the intestine led us to examine their involvement in the Th1-mediated immune activation associated with PTB (11). Analysis of published gene expression data sets (53, 54) revealed that expression of ZBTB16, the gene encoding PLZF, was significantly increased in the cord blood of PTB samples compared with term controls in 2 independent cohorts (Supplemental Figure 9A). We examined cord blood samples from PTB (<37 weeks) infants (Supplemental Table 6), which reaffirmed the previously reported increase in TCM cells and the concomitant decrease in naive cells among CD4+ T cells in PTB as compared with term (>37 weeks) controls (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C, and refs. 8, 11). In agreement with the gene expression analysis, the frequency of circulating PLZF+CD4+ T cells was significantly higher in PTB compared with term infants (Figure 7, F and G). The accumulation of PLZF+CD4+ T cells in the cord blood of PTB infants is less likely to be attributed to increased thymic production of these cells earlier in gestation, as the proportion of naive PLZF+CD4+ T cells was significantly lower than in term cord blood, with a concomitant increase in TEM cells (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D). Circulating PLZF+CD4+ T cells in PTB samples displayed a significantly greater capacity for IFN-γ and TNF-α production compared with those of term infants (Figure 7, H–J), and the proportion of PLZF+CD4+ T cells capable of Th1 cytokine production was consistently higher than that of their PLZF– counterparts (Supplemental Figure 9E). In sum, our data indicate that PLZF+CD4+ T cells with increased Th1 effector potential accumulate in the circulation of infants with gastroschisis as well as infants with PTB, suggesting that they may contribute to prenatal immune activation.

Glucocorticoids exert antiinflammatory effects on fetal PLZF+CD4+ T cells. Maternal antenatal corticosteroid therapy with betamethasone or dexamethasone is one of the most effective interventions to improve the outcomes of premature infants. Both drugs cross the placenta and have equivalent immunosuppressive function, yet their effect on human fetal T cells is not known. In contrast to PLZF–CD4+ T cells, PLZF+CD4+ T cells were relatively resistant to glucocorticoid-induced apoptosis (Figure 8, A and B). This discordant response was also evident among CD45RA‑ CD4+ T cells and thus could not be attributed to a greater proportion of naive cells among PLZF–CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10). PLZF+CD4+ T cells are differentially enriched for the antiapoptotic BCL-2 homolog A1 (BCL2A1) (Supplemental Figure 4A), which may contribute to their survival (55). However, dexamethasone significantly inhibited the ability of both SI PLZF+ and PLZF–CD4+ T cells to produce Th1 cytokines (Figure 8, C and D). Thus, despite resistance to apoptosis, PLZF+CD4+ T cells are susceptible to the antiinflammatory effects of glucocorticoids routinely used in antenatal therapy.