Cross-dressed dendritic cells sustain effector T cell responses in islet and kidney allografts

Islet transplantation model. To characterize antigen presentation by host intragraft DCs, we transplanted (B6×BALB/c)F1.Act-mOVA (H-2b/d) islets, which express chicken OVA ubiquitously on surfaces of cells, under the kidney capsule of B6.CD11c-YFP (H-2b/b) recipients and transferred OVA-specific, DsRed+, TCR-transgenic OT-I effector CD8+ T cells 6 days later (Figure 1A). In this model, islet grafts are infiltrated with host, polyclonal T cells that recognize the semiallogeneic graft and OT-I cells that recognize the OVA 257–264 SIINFEKL peptide bound to the H-2Kb MHC class I molecule (14). OT-I cells therefore serve as a tractable, antigen-specific T cell population for which antigen presentation can be manipulated. Moreover, the 6-day delay prior to OT-I transfer allows sufficient time for islet grafts to vascularize and host immune cells to replace donor immune cells (15). One day after OT-I transfer, grafts were analyzed by imaging flow cytometry to quantify H-2Kd molecules and H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes on host DCs and by 2-photon intravital microscopy (2P-IVM) to measure OT-I motility and interactions with host DCs. To restrict OVA antigen presentation to either the indirect or cross-dressing pathway, H-2Kb was eliminated from either the donor or recipient, respectively, by crossing the desired strain to B6 H-2Kb-deficient (H-2Kb–/–) mice (Table 1). To eliminate both OVA antigen presentation pathways simultaneously, we transplanted islets between donors and recipients lacking H-2Kb. These served as negative controls, while transplants between H-2Kb–sufficient mice, in which both OVA antigen presentation pathways are operational, served as positive controls (Table 1).

Figure 1 Host DCs are extensively cross-dressed with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes in islet allografts. (A) F1.OVA H-2Kb–sufficient (H-2Kb/d) or F1.OVA H-2Kb-deficient (H-2Kd/–) islets were transplanted under the kidney capsule of B6.CD11c-YFP H-2Kb–sufficient (H-2Kb/b) or B6.CD11cYFP H-2Kb–deficient (H-2Kb–/–) recipients. 5 × 106 B6.Rag–/–.DsRed OT-I CD8+ effector T cells, which recognize the OVA peptide SIINFEKL bound to H-2Kb, were transferred i.v. 6 days later. One day after OT-I transfer, grafts were analyzed by imaging flow cytometry (B) and 2P-IVM (Figure 2). Control and experimental groups are shown in Table 1. (B) Leukocytes were isolated from transplanted allografts and analyzed by ImageStream. Intact H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes and donor H-2Kd molecules were identified as discreet spots on surface of host (CD11c-YFP) DCs. Representative images from each group are shown. (C) Proportion of host DCs positive for 1 or more spot of either H-2Kd or H-2Kb–SIINFEKL. In all groups, the majority of cells (~90%) carried only one spot, while the remainder had 2 to 5 spots (data not shown). The majority of DCs in the cross-dressing and control groups carried both MHC class I molecules. Each data point represents analysis of 1 transplanted animal. On average, 1071 (range = 100–3900) cells were analyzed per animal. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

Table 1 Control and experimental groups corresponding to Figure 1A

Host DCs are extensively cross-dressed with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes in islet allografts. Intact H-2Kd MHC class I molecules and H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes were identified as discreet spots on the surfaces of host (CD11c-YFP) intragraft DCs by imaging flow cytometry (Figure 1B), and the proportion of host DCs positive for 1 or more spot of either MHC molecule was quantified (Figure 1C). Donor H-2Kd molecules were equally present on host DCs in all groups despite B6 recipients lacking endogenous H-2Kd expression. This suggests that host DCs acquired donor MHC molecules from graft tissue. Likewise, H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes were present on H-2Kb–/– host DCs harvested from H-2Kb–sufficient F1.Act-mOVA grafts (cross-dressing group) at a level that was even greater than the positive control group, in which both donors and recipients expressed H-2Kb. This indicates that host DCs acquire intact, donor MHC class I–peptide complexes from the graft. In contrast, we did not detect H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes on H-2Kb–sufficient host DCs harvested from H-2Kb–/– F1.Act-mOVA grafts (indirect group) above the negative control group, suggesting that indirect OVA presentation occurs at very low levels. Finally, donor MHC class I molecule acquisition by host DCs was uniformly higher in the graft than the spleen (Figure 1C). Together, the data indicate that cross-dressing is a conspicuous phenomenon within the allograft early after transplantation.

Cross-dressed host DCs make stable contacts with antigen-specific, effector CD8+ T cells in islet allografts. To investigate the function of cross-dressed DCs, we performed 2P-IVM on islet grafts 24 hours after transferring OT-I effector T cells to the mouse groups shown in Figure 1A. At the time of imaging, grafts were well vascularized and densely populated with host-derived, yellow fluorescent protein–positive (YFP+) DCs (Figure 2A). Equal numbers of OT-I effectors had infiltrated the tissue in and around the graft in all groups (Figure 2A and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125773DS1), but significant differences in the dynamic behavior of these cells were observed (Figure 2, B and C, Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). To avoid pseudoreplication errors in the statistical analysis, we applied the stringent random intercept model to account for potentially correlated multiple observations within the imaged location, nested within the mouse, rather than the standard linear regression model, which ignores these correlations. As shown in Figure 2B, the frequency of OT-1 contacts with DCs (defined as contacts lasting more than 90 seconds) was significantly higher in the cross-dressed than the negative control group, while differences between the other groups did not reach statistical significance. However, the duration of these contacts was significantly greater in the cross-dressed than either the negative control or indirect groups, but was similar between the latter 2 groups (Figure 2B). Commensurate with these findings, OT-I effectors traveled much shorter distances, judged by track lengths (Figure 2, B and C), and had lower motility (speed) and higher arrest coefficient in the cross-dressing and positive control groups than in the indirect or negative control groups (Figure 2C). These data demonstrate that host DCs cross-dressed with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes make stable contacts with antigen-specific, CD8+ effector T cells in the islet graft, whereas host DCs presenting donor allopeptide via the indirect pathway were not sufficient for stabilizing the infiltrating T cells.

Figure 2 Cross-dressed host DCs make stable contacts with Ag-specific, CD8+ effector T cells in islet allografts. 2P-IVM was performed on islet grafts 24 hours after transferring OT-I effectors as outlined in Figure 1A. Three mice were imaged per group with multiple locations (between 2 and 6) imaged per graft. (A) Equal infiltration of allografts with OT-I effectors (red) in all groups. Allografts were well vascularized (magenta) at the time of imaging and had abundant host-derived YFP+ DCs (green) in and around islets (blue). Supplemental Video 1, corresponding to the micrographs, illustrates dynamic behavior of OT-I in the grafts. Each data point in the plot represents total OT-I counts in 1 graft location imaged. Ctrl, control. (B) OT-I paths over 5-minute imaging period (blue dragon tails) and contact with DCs (white surfaces) are shown in the photomicrographs and in Supplemental Video 2. Quantification of OT-I DC contacts per image volume and contact time are shown in the graphs. Each data point in the first plot represents total OT-I DC contacts counts in 1 graft location imaged. Each data point in the second plot represents contact time for each OT-I cell (all cells that made contact with DCs for more than 90 seconds were analyzed per location imaged; range = 259–1450 cells/location). (C) Arrest of OT-I effectors in the cross-dressing group is depicted by the shorter paths they took compared with the indirect group (photomicrographs with paths tracked over a 30-minute period) and by the quantitation of mean speed and arrest coefficients (graphs). The arrest coefficient is the proportion of time in which a cell moves less than 2 μm/min. Each data point in the plots represents a single OT-I cell (all cells were analyzed per location imaged; range = 987–2361 cells/location). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Random intercept model with the Bonferroni’s multiple comparison adjustment for pairwise comparisons between group means was applied to avoid pseudoreplication errors. Comparisons not shown in Figure 2, B and C, were not significant. Scale bars: 50 μm (A); 40 μm (B); 100 μm (C).

Cross-dressed host DCs are sufficient for sustaining acute islet allograft rejection by effector CD8+ T cells. To investigate the biological consequence of cross-dressed DCs interaction with effector T cells, we studied islet allograft survival in a mouse model in which antigen presentation is restricted to the cross-dressing pathway, rejection is mediated by effector CD8+ T cells, and host DCs can be depleted by administration of diphtheria toxin (DT). We transplanted B6.Act-mOVA pancreatic islets to B6.H-2Kb–/– mice that had received either a B6.H-2Kb–/– or B6.H-2Kb–/–.CD11c-DTR bone marrow transplant and were rendered diabetic 1 week prior to transplantation. Recipient DCs in the latter group expressed human diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) under control of the CD11c promoter such that DT administration depleted host DCs. DT was administered every other day starting on the day of transplantation to both mouse groups, and OT-I effectors were transferred 7 days after transplantation. Allograft survival was monitored by measuring blood glucose levels. In this model, allograft rejection is dependent on exogenous OT-I due to the extremely low frequency of endogenous T cells that react to OVA. The transfer of effector, instead of naive, OT-I allowed us to study the role of intragraft DCs, since effector T cells bypass secondary lymphoid organs and home directly to and interact with DCs in the graft (16). Finally, by transplanting H-2Kb–sufficient grafts into H-2Kb–/– recipients, antigen presentation was restricted to the cross-dressing pathway. As shown in Figure 3, all grafts were rejected by 26 days in the group without DTR, while only 1 of 5 grafts was rejected on day 55 in the DTR group. The other recipients in the DTR group remained euglycemic at time of death, which may have been caused by extended DT exposure (censored data points on days 46, 49, and 57), or at time of termination of the experiment (day 72). These data demonstrate that cross-dressing of host DCs in the graft with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes is sufficient for driving acute rejection by TCR-transgenic CD8+ effector T cells. Although we did not test whether indirect antigen presentation is sufficient for acute rejection in this study, our previous work had shown that the indirect pathway alone is insufficient for the entry and accumulation of OT-I effector T cells in B6.Act-mOVA islet grafts (15).

Figure 3 Cross-dressed host DCs are sufficient for acute islet allograft rejection by effector CD8+ T cells. B6.Act-mOVA (B6.OVA) islets were transplanted to diabetic B6 bone marrow chimeras that had received either a B6.H-2Kb–/– (n = 7) or B6.H-2Kb–/–.CD11c-DTR (n = 5) bone marrow transplant. 1 × 105 OT-I effectors were transferred 7 days after transplantation. DT (5 ng/g) was administered every other day starting on the day of transplantation to both mouse groups. Allografts were deemed rejected when blood glucose level exceeded 300 mg/dl for 3 consecutive days. Mice that died with normal glucose levels before termination of experiment (day 72) were censored and are shown as white circles on the survival line. **P < 0.01, log-rank test.

Cross-dressing of host DCs with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes in kidney allografts. To investigate whether cross-dressing of host DCs also occurs in primarily vascularized allografts, we transplanted F1.Act-mOVA kidneys into B6 WT or H-2Kb–/– mice and transferred OT-I effectors 2 days later (Figure 4A and Table 2). In this model, acute histological rejection is observed in the first 2 weeks after transplantation, but the infiltrate declines and the grafts undergo slow chronic rejection. Allografts were harvested 10 or 60 days after transplantation and analyzed by cytometry and routine histology. As shown in Figure 4, B and C, the majority of host DCs (CD11c+) were cross-dressed with intact donor H-2Kd and H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes in both mouse groups at 10 days. Cross-dressed host DCs decreased significantly by 60 days, but remained quite conspicuous, representing approximately 5%–40% of the host DC population in the graft (Figure 4C). Histology and flow cytometry showed classical features of rejection with similar Banff grades and comparable infiltration with polyclonal CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the 2 groups (Figure 4, D and E). Serum creatinine measurements at time of harvest were equivalent between groups (Figure 4D). We then examined the OT-I cells present in the grafts. We found that they constituted the majority of the T cell infiltrate at both time points and that their number and capacity to produce IFN-γ were comparable between H-2Kb–/– and WT recipients at the early time point (Figure 4E). However, significantly fewer OT-I cells were detected in the H-2Kb–/– group on day 60, although their capacity to produce IFN-γ remained equal to the WT group (Figure 4E). Together, these results indicate that cross-dressing of host DCs occurs extensively in mouse kidney allografts early after transplantation, is still present long-term in grafts, albeit at a lower level, and is sufficient for sustaining effector T cell accumulation and function in the graft. Diminished accumulation of OT-I cells in the cross-dressing group at the later time point, however, suggests that the indirect antigen presentation pathway may play an increasingly important role during chronic rejection.

Figure 4 Cross-dressing of host DCs with donor MHC class I–peptide complexes in kidney allografts. (A) (B6×BALB/c)F1.Act-mOVA (F1.OVA) (H-2Kb/d) kidneys were transplanted to B6 H-2Kb–sufficient (H-2Kb/b) WT (n = 5–6) or B6 H-2Kb-deficient (H-2K–/–) (n = 4–6) recipients. 1 × 107 B6.Rag–/– OT-I CD8+ effector T cells, which recognize the OVA peptide SIINFEKL bound to H-2Kb, were transferred i.v. 2 days later. Grafts were analyzed 8 or 58 days after OT-I transfer. Control and experimental groups are shown in Table 2. (B) Leukocytes were isolated from transplanted allografts and analyzed by ImageStream. Intact H-2Kb–SIINFEKL complexes and donor H-2Kd molecules were identified as discreet spots on surface of host (CD11c+) DCs. Representative images from each group from day 10 grafts shown. On average, 426 (range = 153–784) and 3068 (range = 547–10366) cells were analyzed per animal on day 10 and day 60, respectively. (C) Proportion of host DCs positive for 1 or more spots of either H-2Kd or H-2Kb–SIINFEKL. Each data point represents analysis of 1 transplanted animal. (D) Histological analysis of grafts from cross-dressing and control groups removed on day 10 and day 60. Photomicrographs show examples of arteritis, tubulitis, intimal hyperplasia, and interstitial fibrosis and tubular atrophy (IFTA) in grafts from cross-dressed group. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bar graphs depict quantitation of Banff grades and serum creatinine on day 10 and day 60. Dashed line denotes lower detection limit for creatinine (<0.2 mg/dl). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of cellular infiltrate in allografts removed on day 10 and day 60 from cross-dressing and positive control groups. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired t test.