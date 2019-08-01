Transcytosis route mediates rapid delivery of intact antibodies to draining lymph nodes

Rapid transfer of lymph-borne antibodies to the parenchyma of the draining LNs. We originally observed that a lymph-borne anti-endothelial antibody specifically stained not only the luminal surface of LECs in the subcapsular sinus of the draining LN but also blood vessel ECs (BECs) deep in the node parenchyma (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125740DS1). We then administered 4 differently tagged monoclonal antibodies (Pacific Blue–conjugated anti-B220 to detect B lymphocytes; FITC-conjugated anti-CD4 to detect Th lymphocytes; Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated anti-CD11c to detect DCs, and Alexa Fluor 549–conjugated anti-CD31 to detect ECs) into the hind paws of WT mice (Figure 1A). When the draining popliteal LN was analyzed by microscopy 5 minutes later, we found that all 4 in vivo–administered antibodies had entered the parenchyma and specifically stained their intranodal target cell types in the cortex and paracortex (Figure 1A). In addition, all antibodies accumulated nonselectively in the LN medulla, which is known to harbor intraluminal medullary sinus macrophages active in scavenging many types of lymph-borne molecules (ref. 6; and therefore we did not study the medullary antibody uptake further). When we focused on the cortex, we observed that the lymph-borne antibodies penetrated both the extrafollicular areas and the B cell follicles (Figure 1A). The antibodies apparently penetrated the follicles more slowly than they did other areas of the cortex. We found that the lymph-borne CD31 antibody rapidly reached the EC plasma membrane in the parenchymal blood vessels in the cortex and paracortex (Figure 1B). Ex vivo overlay stainings with a different CD31 antibody confirmed that the binding of the lymph-borne anti-CD31 antibody was specific (Supplemental Figure 1B). Flow cytometric quantifications showed that the lymph-borne B220 and CD4 antibodies had stained a substantial portion of the total B and T cells, respectively, in the draining LN (Figure 1, C and D). Notably, the more central draining LNs (lumbar nodes; i.e., those along the LN chain further away from the s.c. injection site) showed only minimal antibody uptake, and all nondraining LNs (e.g., axillary nodes, contralateral popliteal LN) were devoid of the s.c. delivered antibodies (Figure 1, C and D). The lymph-borne antibodies bound to their target antigens only in the first draining LN also after prolonged durations of in vivo distribution (up to 24 hours; Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, lymph-borne antibodies are transferred through the subcapsular sinus floor to the parenchyma of the primary draining LN in a functionally intact form.

Figure 1 Transfer of lymph-borne antibodies to the parenchyma of the draining LNs. (A) Experimental setup and confocal analyses of the draining and nondraining popliteal LNs after s.c. administration of fluorochrome-conjugated monoclonal antibodies (Pacific Blue–conjugated anti-B220 [B220-PB], FITC-conjugated anti-CD4 [CD4-FITC], Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated anti-CD11c [CD11c-A647], and Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated anti-CD31 [CD31-A594]; 5 μg each, t = 5 min, n = 4). SCS, subcapsular sinus; F, follicle; M, medulla. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Confocal analyses of a high endothelial venule in the draining LN after s.c. administration of Alexa Fluor 594–CD31 antibody (5-μg dose, t = 5 min, n = 4). The luminal surfaces of vessels were labeled by i.v. administration of Alexa Fluor 488–PLVAP antibody. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C and D) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocytes in LNs after s.c. administration of fluorochrome-conjugated B220 and CD4 antibodies (n = 3–5). The cells were stained ex vivo for CD3. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots and the gating strategy. (D) Quantification of the antibody transfer to the draining (ipsilateral popliteal and lumbar) and nondraining (contralateral popliteal, lumbar, and axillary) LNs. Lymphocytes from untouched mice were stained ex vivo for B220, CD4, and CD3. In bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

The uptake of lymph-borne antibodies into the parenchyma of the draining LN was a concentration-dependent process (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1D). It was clearly detectable when 1–10 μg antibody was administered s.c. (and faintly with a 0.1-μg dose). The transfer was extremely fast, since parenchymal staining by the lymph-borne antibodies was detectable even when the recipient mouse was sacrificed immediately after the injection (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1E). When the same antibody pool was given i.v. (at 1- to 50-μg doses), intravascular cells were labeled, but no staining was detectable in parenchymal cells outside the blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), indicating that BECs are unable to transfer antibodies through the vessel wall. The intranodal staining in the draining LN by the lymph-borne antibodies was not due to a possible leakage of free lymph-borne antibodies from the sinus during tissue processing, since untouched congenic lymphocytes added to the ex vivo–processing steps remained virtually unstained (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Moreover, antibodies delivered in a 1-μl volume (2-μg dose) were taken up very effectively to the parenchyma, implying that the injection pressure load was not affecting the transfer (Supplemental Figure 2F). In fact, even 0.5- to 0.1-μg doses of the antibody delivered s.c. in this small volume showed dose-dependent specific reactivity with the target cells (Supplemental Figure 2F). The antibody transfer took place in all 5 mouse strains studied (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 2G, and data not shown). Thus, we found that s.c. administration of submicrogram quantities of antibodies led to their transfer into LN parenchyma within seconds.

Figure 2 Efficient isotype-dependent entry of s.c. administered antibodies into the draining LNs. (A and B) Flow cytometric analyses of the (A) dose dependency (fixed t = 5 min) and (B) time dependency (1-μg fixed dose) of B220-PB and CD4-FITC (both of the IgG subclass) entry into the draining LN after s.c administration. (C) Confocal analyses of the distribution of an unconjugated IgM antibody (MECA79) in the draining LN after s.c. administration (5 μg, t = 5 min, n = 4). Ex vivo stainings (serial sections) with MECA-79 show the total pool of positive cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. HEV, high endothelial venule. (D) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocytes in the draining LN after s.c. administration of CD8 antibodies of IgG2a and IgM isotypes (2-μg dose, t = 30 min, n = 3). The cells were stained ex vivo for B220 and CD4. In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Kruskal-Wallis (A and B) and Mann-Whitney U test (D).

Antibody transfer to the LN parenchyma is isotype dependent. Many of the biological functions of antibodies are dependent on the isotype of the molecule. We found that all tested lymph-borne IgG antibodies (raised in mouse or any of the 6 other host species tested, both monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b, and IgG2c subtypes, antibodies against any of the 18 tested surface antigens) entered the parenchyma of the draining LNs (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 3, A–I, and data not shown). IgG antibodies conjugated to any of the 12 tested fluorochromes (including FITC, Alexa Fluor, APC, PE, Pacific Blue, Brilliant Violet, eFluor, DyLight, and tandem conjugates), biotin, or HRP, as well as unconjugated antibodies were taken up in the LN (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 3, A–I, and data not shown), indicating that the transfer through the sinus floor was not induced by any particular fluorochrome. Notably, since the molecular mass of a PE-conjugated IgG molecule is close to 400 kDa, these experiments also revealed that relatively large molecules could be quickly transferred to the LN parenchyma (Supplemental Figure 3I). In sharp contrast, we observed that lymph-borne IgM antibodies were completely excluded from the parenchyma (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3J), although they did gain access to the sinus (data not shown). Collectively, these data indicate that antibody binding to any sinusoidal cell type and antibody specificity in general are not decisive events in the uptake process and that the transfer through the sinus floor readily takes place for monomeric IgG molecules and antibody conjugates but not for the pentameric IgM.

Antibody transfer through the sinus floor is a receptor-independent process. To identify the molecules carrying lymph-borne antibodies across the subcapsular sinus in LNs, we first focused on the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn, also known as Fcgrt), which mediates the transfer of IgG, but not IgM, through the placenta and neonatal gut epithelium (15). Although Fcgrt mRNA was highly expressed in LECs in peripheral LNs, the transfer of s.c. administered antibodies was completely intact in FcRn-deficient (FcRn–/–) mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4A). FcRIIb (also known as Fcgr2b), expressed at low levels in LN LECs (Figure 3A) was not involved in the antibody transfer either, since a function-blocking antibody against this Fc receptor (16) did not interfere with the transfer process (Supplemental Figure 4B). Deglycosylation of the IgG Fc tail by PNGase F treatment from all N-linked oligosaccharides, which regulate FcR and complement binding (17), did not affect the parenchymal transfer of lymph-borne antibodies (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D, and see the complete, unedited blots in the supplemental material). Moreover, lymph-borne IgA molecules were taken up in the draining LNs (Supplemental Figure 4E). Notably, lymph-borne chicken IgY, which does not bind to any mammalian Fc or complement receptor (18), was also transferred effectively to the parenchyma (Figure 3C). These data indicate that the antibody transfer through the sinusoidal floor was independent of Fc and complement receptors.

Figure 3 Fc tail– and Fc receptor–independent uptake of lymph-borne antibodies in draining LNs. (A) mRNA expression of Fc receptors in LECs and BECs in peripheral LNs (from Immunological Genome Project Data; https://www.immgen.org/). Values (mean) above 120 (red dashed line) indicate positivity with 95% confidence. (B) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocytes in the draining LNs of WT and FcRn−/− mice after s.c. administration of the indicated fluorochrome-conjugated B220 and CD4 antibodies (1-μg dose, t = 5 min, n = 8). The cells were stained ex vivo for CD3. (C) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocytes in the draining and nondraining LNs of WT mice after s.c. administration of chicken IgY (Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated IgY antibody against mouse IgG [IgG-A647]; 2 μg, t = 5 min, n = 3). The cells were stained ex vivo for B220. (D) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocytes in the draining LNs of WT mice after s.c. administration of whole Ig and (Fab) 2 fragments of the L-selectin antibody MEL-14 (2 μg, t = 30 min, n = 3). The cells were stained ex vivo with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–rat IgG and for B220 and CD4. (E) Analyses of lymphocytes in the draining LNs of WT mice after s.c. administration of the indicated fluorochrome-conjugated B220 and CD4 antibodies (2 μg, t = 5 min, n = 4) in the presence of a 100-fold excess of unlabeled polyclonal mouse IgG (mIgG) or vehicle control. The cells were stained ex vivo for CD3. In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

To study the possible non–Fc receptor–dependent functions of the Fc tail in the antibody transfer, we compared the uptake of whole IgG and (Fab) 2 fragments in the draining LNs. The (Fab) 2 fragment entered the node parenchyma as efficiently as the full-length antibody (although the staining intensity was fainter because of the lower reactivity of the secondary antibody with the Fc tail-less antibody) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4F). Another (Fab) 2 fragment and a Fab antibody were also transferred across the sinus when administered s.c. (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). Finally, to study whether the transfer is a receptor-dependent process in the first place, we coadministered a 100-fold excess of an unlabeled polyclonal mouse Ig or unlabeled monoclonal antibody with the labeled antibodies. Strikingly, the transfer of the indicator antibodies to the LN parenchyma remained completely intact in these competition experiments (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4I). Thus, the noncompetitive, receptor-independent nature of the antibody uptake into the LN parenchyma is indicative of a fluid-phase process.

Fluid-phase transfer of antibodies and other large biomolecules through the subcapsular sinus floor. To further address the molecular mechanisms of the antibody transfer to the LN parenchyma, we used a nonbinding unconjugated rat IgG2a isotype control antibody (hereafter referred to as free antibody), the transit of which is not affected by binding to any antigen in the LN. After s.c. administration of the free antibody, we fixed the draining LN by in situ treatment with paraformaldehyde and then visualized the distribution of the free lymph-borne antibody by adding a labeled secondary antibody ex vivo onto the tissue sections. We found that the free antibody localized to the cells of the sinus floor (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, the free antibody displayed a clear centrifugal concentration gradient in the node parenchyma, with the highest levels detected immediately below the sinus floor (Figure 4, C and D). Moreover, the free antibody apparently surrounded parenchymal lymphocytes in the cortical area of the draining LN (Figure 4, A and C). These findings would be compatible with the presence of the transferred free antibody in the interstitial fluid and thus strongly argue for the fluid-phase nature of antibody transfer through the sinus floor.

Figure 4 Fluid-phase transfer of Igs and dextrans to the parenchyma of draining LNs. (A and B) Confocal analyses of the subcapsular sinus of the draining LN after s.c. administration of (A) a nonbinding rat IgG2a antibody (free Ab, 5-μg dose, t = 2 minutes, n = 3) or (B) vehicle (t = 2 min, n = 4). The sections were stained ex vivo with an Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–rat IgG (to detect the free Ab) and for CD31. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C and D) Confocal analyses (C) and quantification (D, mean ± SD of 3 measurements) of the free antibody signal (5-μg dose, t = 2 min, n = 3) from the indicated subsinusoidal zones (yellow indicates zone 1, representing the subcapsular sinus) in the draining LN after s.c. administrations. The sections were stained ex vivo for CD31 and B220. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E and F) Confocal analyses (E) and quantification (F, mean ± SD of 4 measurements) of the dextran signal (50-μg dose, t = 1 min, n = 2) from the indicated subsinusoidal zones in the draining LN after s.c. administration of TRITC-labeled 70-kDa dextran and FITC-labeled 500-kDa dextran. No s.c. injection, a noninjected control LN. The sections were stained ex vivo for CD31. Scale bars: 20 μm. **P < 0.01, by linear regression analysis.

Given that a fluid-phase transfer should not discriminate between antibodies and other soluble molecules of a similar size, we evaluated the movement of lymph-borne dextrans to the LN parenchyma. Fluorescently tagged 70-kDa dextran, which does not penetrate into the reticular conduits (7, 11), was also found intranodally after s.c. administration (Figure 4E). Moreover, upon s.c. injections, even a 500-kDa dextran was readily visible in the LN parenchyma surrounding lymphocytes (Figure 4E). In quantitative analyses, both 70-kDa and 500-kDa dextrans also showed centrifugal concentration gradients in the parenchyma of draining LNs (Figure 4F). Collectively, these data suggest that after transfer across the subcapsular sinus floor, the lymph-borne antibodies and other biomolecules spread intranodally by convection in the interstitial fluid.

The parenchymal entry of lymph-borne antibodies is an extra-conduit and macrophage-independent process. The 2 known pathways mediating delivery of intact molecules to the parenchyma of draining LNs are reticular conduits and subcapsular sinus macrophages. The reticular conduit system only allows the parenchymal entry of soluble lymph-borne molecules smaller than 70 kDa in size (7–11). However, we observed that the lymph-borne free antibody was apparently concentrated along the reticular conduit network and blood vessels in the paraformaldehyde-fixed draining LN (Figure 5A). The conduits have an inner core composed of collagen I fibrils surrounded by concentric layers of a microfibrillar zone, basement membrane, and an outer wrapping of fibroblastic reticular cells (Refs. 9, 10, 12, and Figure 5B). Quantitative analyses revealed apparent colocalization of the free antibody with the microfibrillar zone marker ER-TR7 and the fibroblastic reticular cell marker smooth muscle actin (SMA) (Figure 5C). However, the free antibody apparently did not colocalize with the inner core marker collagen I (Figure 5C). To address the potential entry of antibodies into conduits using a functional assay, we injected the ER-TR7 and collagen I antibodies s.c. into mice. We reasoned that if antibodies entered the conduits, they should stain the internal conduit structures. On the other hand, if the antibodies entered the parenchyma outside the conduits, they should not be able to bind to the inner components of the conduits, which are tightly ensheathed by the fibroblastic reticular cells and basement membranes (19, 20). When we analyzed nonfixed LNs after the s.c. injections of these 2 antibodies, we found no reactivity with the conduits (Figure 5D). Importantly, in control experiments, the same antibodies reacted strongly with the conduits when directly applied to the sections ex vivo (Figure 5E). These data suggest that the transcytosed free antibody was apposed to but not within the conduits. The free antibody was also concentrated around the ER-TR7+ basal aspects of high endothelial venules (Figure 5A). Collectively, these findings indicate that after lymph-borne antibodies have been transferred through the sinus floor, they move freely around the cellular constituents and matrix barriers in the parenchyma of the draining LNs.

Figure 5 Transfer of lymph-borne antibodies through the sinus floor is independent of reticular conduits. (A) Confocal analyses of the conduits of paraformaldehyde-fixed draining LNs after s.c. administration of a nonbinding rat IgG2a antibody (free Ab; 5-μg dose, t = 1 min, n = 3). The sections were stained ex vivo with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–rabbit IgG (to detect the free Ab) and for CD31, B220, and ER-TR7. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom). (B) Structure of the conduits and the marker antigens collagen I, ER-TR7, and SMA. (C) Confocal analyses of the conduits of paraformaldehyde-fixed draining LNs after s.c. administration of a nonbinding rat IgG2a antibody (free Ab; 5-μg dose, t = 1 min, n = 3). The sections were stained ex vivo with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–rat IgG (to detect the free Ab) and for ER-TR7, collagen I, and SMA and analyzed for the staining intensities across the conduits (yellow lines 1 and 2). Scale bars: 2 μm. (D and E) Confocal analyses of the conduits of nonfixed draining LNs (D) after s.c. administration of collagen I and ER-TR7 antibodies (both at a 2-μg dose, t = 5 min, n = 3) and (E) after ex vivo staining with the same antibodies (n = 3). Scale bars: 20 μm.

Ready-made immunocomplexes have been reported to enter the LN parenchyma by propelling on the surface of subcapsular sinus macrophages (21, 22). To analyze the potential role of subcapsular sinus macrophages in the transfer of antibodies through the sinus floor, we locally depleted this cell type by injecting clodronate into the calf of recipient mice (Figure 6A). This treatment protocol leaves the footpad intact for subsequent injections (23). CD169 staining verified an effective depletion of subcapsular sinus macrophages in the draining popliteal LNs of clodronate-treated legs, whereas these cells remained intact in the vehicle-treated legs (Figure 6B). Notably, the absence of subcapsular sinus macrophages did not affect the parenchymal transfer of lymph-borne B220, CD11c, or CD31 antibodies in any way (Figure 6B). Thus, the extra-conduit and macrophage-independent nature of antibody transfer through the sinus floor is strongly indicative of a new mode of lymph filtration.

Figure 6 Subcapsular sinus macrophages are not involved in the transfer of antibodies through the sinus floor. (A) Experimental outline for selective depletion of subcapsular sinus macrophages. (B) Confocal analyses of clodronate- or vehicle-treated draining LNs after s.c. administration of fluorochrome-conjugated B220, CD11c, and CD31 antibodies (1-μg dose, t = 1 min, n = 3). The sections were stained ex vivo for CD169, a marker for subcapsular sinus macrophages. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Transcytosis of lymph-borne antibodies through subcapsular sinus LECs. The floor of the subcapsular sinus is mainly composed of LECs interspersed with subcapsular sinus macrophages (refs. 1, 11, 24, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Since macrophages were not involved in the antibody transfer, we next focused on the potential role of LECs in the uptake of antibodies. Certain macromolecules can be shuttled from one surface of the cell to the other by transcellular vesicular transport, i.e., transcytosis (15, 25–30). We found that the extremely attenuated (often <200 nm in thickness) cytoplasmic projections of sinusoidal LECs are very rich in heterogeneous cytoplasmic vesicles resembling flask-shaped caveolae, round intracytoplasmic vesicles, and elongated tubulovacuolar structures (Figure 7A). Immunoelectron microscopy revealed that the lymph-borne free antibody localized to heterogeneous vesicular and tubular structures in the LECs of the sinus floor (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). The antibody did not induce the formation of any macropinocytic vesicles (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E), and the inter-EC junctions remained intact and devoid of the antibody signal (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Vesicular transcytosis of lymph-borne antibodies through sinusoidal LECs in the draining LNs. (A) Transmission electron microscopic analyses of sinusoidal LECs (n = 3). Green arrowhead indicates a caveola; red arrowhead indicates round intracytoplasmic vesicles; yellow arrowheads indicate elongated tubulovesicular structures. Scale bar: 200 nm. (B–E) Immunoelectron microscopic analyses of the localization of lymph-borne free antibody (0.5-μg dose, t = 30 min, n = 2) in the cytoplasmic vesicles of sinusoidal ECs (B–D) and at inter-EC junctions (red arrows in E) in the draining LN. The sections were stained ex vivo with anti–rat IgG antibody conjugated to 10-nm gold particles. Scale bars: 40 nm (B–D) and 200 nm (E). (F) Confocal high-resolution analysis of the lymph-borne free antibody (2-μg dose, t = 5 min, n = 6 images from 3 individual popliteal LNs) in the early endosomes of floor LECs. The sections were stained ex vivo for CD31 and EEA1, and the distribution of free antibody vesicles in contact with EEA1+ vesicles and localized to similar non-EEA1+ volumes (normalized to the cell volume) was determined. Scale bar: 1 μm. In the bar graphs, data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test.

To investigate the endosomal nature of the free antibody–containing vesicles, we performed Airyscan high-resolution confocal imaging of EEA1+ vesicles (a marker of early endosomes; ref. 31) in the subcapsular sinus floor. When focusing on CD31+ floor LECs, we found multiple clearly identifiable EEA1+ early endosomes (Supplemental Figure 5F) and observed that the free antibody was localized within or in contact with a number of EEA1+ endosomes (Figure 7F and Supplemental Video 1) and was enriched in EEA1+ volumes when compared with EEA1− volumes within the LECs. Collectively, the immunoelectron microscopy and confocal imaging data indicate that antibody transfer from lymph to the parenchyma of the draining LN occurs via transcytosis through sinusoidal LECs.

To mechanistically study the endocytosis and transcytosis of antibodies in the floor LECs, we functionally interfered with these pathways using chemical inhibitors and, when available, gene-deficient mice. Transcytosis in BECs is largely mediated by caveolae (15, 26–29). We therefore studied antibody transcytosis in caveolin-1–deficient mice (Cav1–/– mice), which lack all caveolae and hence caveolin-dependent endocytosis and transcytosis (32). However, we found that the transcytosis of lymph-borne antibodies was completely intact in the absence of caveolae (Figure 8A). To dissect the role of other endocytic pathways in the antibody transfer, we topically applied selective endocytosis inhibitors directly to surgically exposed draining LNs, leaving the footpad lymphatics unperturbed for s.c. antibody injections (Figure 8B). One leg of the mouse was always used for the inhibitor treatment and the other leg for the control treatment. We first focused on the major clathrin-mediated endocytosis pathway. Pitstop 2, a cell-permeable small-molecule inhibitor blocking ligand binding to the clathrin terminal domain (33), did not significantly inhibit transcytosis of CD4 or B220 antibodies when compared with a structurally similar Pitstop 2 negative control compound (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We found that antibody transcytosis was also similar in the presence of vehicle and monodansylcadaverine, a classical inhibitor of clathrin-mediated endocytosis (ref. 34, Figure 8D, and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Among nonclathrin-mediated endocytic processes, macropinocytosis mediates the uptake of nutrients and extracellular fluid into cells (35). However, neither EIPA, an amiloride derivative inhibiting Na+/H+ exchange needed for macropinosome maturation (36), nor imipramine, a newly identified selective inhibitor of macropinocytosis (37), interfered with antibody transfer (Figure 8, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, E–H).

Figure 8 Analyses of the role of endocytosis routes and paracellular permeability in antibody transfer to the draining LNs. (A) Confocal and flow cytometric analyses of draining LNs of WT and Cav1−/− mice after s.c. administration of the indicated fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (1 μg, t = 5 min, n = 4). The cells were stained ex vivo for CD3 for flow cytometric analysis. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Experimental outline for topical application of endocytosis inhibitors (and controls) to surgically exposed LNs. (C–G) Analyses of transcytosis of the indicated s.c. administered fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (5 μg each, t = 5 min) after topical pretreatment of the draining LNs with (C–F) endocytosis inhibitors or (G) a LEC junctional stabilizer. (C) Pitstop 2 (a clathrin inhibitor) and a Pitstop 2 negative control; (D) monodansylcadaverine (MDC) (a clathrin inhibitor) and vehicle; (E) EIPA (a macropinocytosis inhibitor) and vehicle; (F) imipramine (a macropinocytosis inhibitor) and vehicle; and (G) adrenomedullin and vehicle. The cells were stained ex vivo for CD3. In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test.

Since many endocytosis routes are dynamin dependent, we tested the effect of dynamin inhibitors on the transfer of antibodies. Microscopy revealed that in Dyngo-4a–treated (38) LNs, lymph-borne B220 and CD31 antibodies did not penetrate as deeply into the parenchyma below the sinus and did not stain the cells as brightly as in the vehicle-treated controls (Figure 9A). Flow cytometric quantifications showed that the Dyngo-4a treatment inhibited approximately 70% of the antibody transfer and verified the lower staining intensity of the remaining cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 6I). Importantly, when using the local Dyngo-4a application, delivery of the lymph-borne antibodies up to the subcapsular sinus remained intact, as revealed by sinusoidal EC staining by the CD31 antibody (Figure 9A). The use of another structurally distinct dynamin inhibitor, Dynole 34-2 (39), and its specific negative control compound, Dynole 31-2, confirmed the dynamin dependence of the antibody transfer across the LN sinus (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 6J). Finally, we found that paracellular permeability was not likely to regulate the antibody transfer, since adrenomedullin, which stabilizes lymphatic endothelial junctions (40), had no detectable effect on the antibody transfer (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 6, K and L). Our imaging and functional data, thus, collectively indicate that the fluid-phase pinocytotic transcytosis of antibodies across the sinus is largely mediated by dynamin-dependent endocytosis and transfer in endomembranes and tubulovesicular structures of LECs.

Figure 9 Dynamin-dependent transcytosis of lymph-borne antibodies through floor LECs. Analyses of the transcytosis of the indicated s.c. administered fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (5 μg each, t = 5 min) after topical pretreatment of the draining LN (as in Figure 8B) with (A and B) Dyngo-4a and vehicle and (C) Dynole 34-2 and the negative control Dynole 31-2. Scale bars: 20 μm (A). In B and C, the cells were stained ex vivo for CD3. In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Rapid ingestion of transcytosed large protein antigens by resident antigen-presenting cells in the LNs. Given their inability to enter the reticular conduits, large protein antigens from the periphery are thought to gain entrance into the parenchyma of the draining LNs only within migratory DCs (1, 2, 7–11). The uptake of antigens and DC activation and migration to the draining LN takes approximately 10 hours. We reasoned that the fluid-phase transcytosis pathway through the LECs of the sinus floor should deliver in seconds any large protein antigen to the draining LN, where it can be processed by the local resident antigen-presenting cells. To experimentally test this, we s.c. administered a fluorescently tagged exogenous 180-kDa protein antigen (Alexa Fluor 647–labeled human AOC3 protein) and followed its uptake into the resident LN DCs and macrophages. We found that more than 15% of tissue-resident DCs (CD45+CD3−CD19−CD11chiMHC II+ cells) (41) had ingested the antigen after 2 hours (Figure 10, A–C). As expected, the large protein antigen was also found in subcapsular sinus macrophages (CD45+CD3−CD19−CD11c−CD11b+F4/80−CD169+ cells) and medullary sinus macrophages (CD45+CD3−CD19−CD11c−CD11b+F4/80+CD169+ cells), which are in direct contact with the lymph in the sinus (Figure 10, A and D). Importantly, many LN parenchyma–resident macrophages (CD45+ CD3−CD19−CD11c−CD11b+F4/80+CD169− cells) (6), which are not in contact with the sinus, had also taken up the s.c. delivered protein antigen within 2 hours (Figure 10, A and D). Collectively, these data show that large lymph-borne protein antigens from the periphery are transcytosed to the LN parenchyma and rapidly presented to the immune system well before the arrival of migratory DCs.

Figure 10 Fast delivery of large lymph-borne antigens to resident antigen-presenting cells in the draining LN. (A–D) Uptake of Alexa Fluor 647–labeled AOC3 antigen (180 kDa) after s.c. administration (2-μg dose, t = 2 h) in resident DCs (resDCs) and macrophages in the draining LN. Uninjected LNs served as negative controls. (A) Gating strategy for identification of resident DCs, medullary sinus macrophages (MSMs), and nonsinusoidal resident macrophages (non-SMs). (B and C) Flow cytometric analyses (B) (n = 4), confocal analyses (C) (n = 2), and quantification of AOC3 uptake in resident DCs. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Flow cytometric analyses and quantification of AOC3 uptake in resident macrophage populations (n = 4). In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Improved bioimaging by application of parenchymal transfer of lymph-borne antibodies. After showing physiological relevance of the transfer of large lymph-borne proteins through the subcapsular sinus floor, we wanted to test whether this route could be harnessed for other purposes as well. Whole-mount imaging of optically cleared organs has been instrumental in dissecting the functional anatomy of tissues. However, the current techniques suffer from loss of antigenic epitopes, poor performance of directly conjugated antibodies, and long staining times (typically 4 days) required for the penetration of antibodies into permeabilized tissues in vitro (42–46). We found that 30 minutes of in vivo staining with a pool of different fluorochrome-labeled antibodies followed by a short clearing allowed efficient 3D visualization of parenchymal cells in the draining LN when the staining antibodies were delivered in vivo by s.c. administration (Figure 11A and Supplemental Video 2). These analyses also confirmed that convection of antibodies into the B cell follicles was slower than that into the interfollicular stroma. Moreover, antibodies, which are exquisitely sensitive to target epitope destruction by any type of tissue processing, worked unperturbed in immunohistochemistry when allowed to be transferred in vivo into an intact draining LN through the sinus floor (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Thus, application of parenchymal transfer of lymph-borne antibodies for whole-mount imaging allows for single-step staining with pools of fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies combined with a more than 100-fold shortening of the staining time compared with current protocols.

Figure 11 Antibody transcytosis allows efficient whole-mount imaging and spatially controlled lymphocyte activation in the draining LNs. (A) Whole-mount imaging of an optically cleared draining LN after s.c. injection of the indicated fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (10 μg each, t = 30 min, n = 4). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Flow cytometric analyses of lymphocyte activation in draining LNs (dLNs) and nondraining LNs (Non-dLNs) after s.c. administration of anti-CD3 and anti–TCR-β antibodies (2 μg each, t = 18 h, n = 3). The cells were stained ex vivo for CD69, CD25, CD4, and CD8. (C and D) Representative CFSE dilution histograms of CD45.2+ OTII donor cells (C) and quantification (D) of OTII lymphocyte proliferation (undivided CFSEhi cells) in the draining and nondraining popliteal LNs after s.c. administration of OVA and control (IgG), agonistic (clone D665), and function-blocking (clone 37.51) CD28 antibodies (n = 3). LPS was used as a positive control. (E–G) The agonistic and function-blocking CD28 antibodies were administered separately to the 2 different legs of the same animal (the same experimental setup as in C), and OTII activation (E and F) and total numbers (G) in the draining LN were measured (n = 5). In the bar graphs, each dot represents 1 LN, and data are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test (B, F, and G) and Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test (D). Ctrl, control.

Local control of immune responses by the transfer of lymph-borne antibodies in vivo. Finally, we evaluated the potential of the parenchymal transfer of lymph-borne antibodies in controlling local immune activation. T cell activation in vitro is routinely done by using a combination of plate-bound agonistic antibodies against the T cell receptor and CD3. We injected 2 μg of these antibodies s.c. and found that they remained local in the draining LN throughout the duration of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). When the antibody-triggered induction of early T cell activation was analyzed after 18 hours, we found very efficient upregulation of CD69 and CD25 on the CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes in the draining LNs, but not in the nondraining LNs (Figure 11B). Control antibodies did not trigger any lymphocyte activation (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Lymphocyte proliferation was also locally inducible when we used lymph-borne antibodies against immune checkpoint molecules. We transferred naive CFSE-labeled OVA-specific transgenic T lymphocytes (OTII cells) into WT recipient mice and allowed the cells to home to LNs. The next day, OVA was injected, and control and checkpoint-modulating antibodies were injected together with OVA and on the following 2 days. When analyzed on day 4, we found that OVA and the control antibody induced modest proliferation (measured by CFSE dilution) of the transferred OTII cells in the draining LNs (Figure 11, C and D). Coinjection of the agonistic costimulatory anti-CD28 antibody D665 (47) with OVA triggered vigorous cell division in the draining LNs, but not in nondraining LNs (Figure 11, C and D). When the agonistic (D665) (48) CD28 antibody was s.c. administered to the left footpad and the antagonistic (37.51) (49) CD28 antibody was injected into the right footpad of the same animal, we found robust lymphocyte proliferation in the left draining LN when compared with the right draining LN (Figure 11, E–G). Thus, local delivery of s.c. administered antibodies through the sinus floor allows functional manipulation of lymphocyte activation in a spatially controlled manner in vivo.