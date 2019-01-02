Commentary 10.1172/JCI125431

Autologous graft versus myeloma: it’s not a myth

Shuai Dong and Irene M. Ghobrial

Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Irene M. Ghobrial, Harvard Institute of Medicine Room 240, 4 Blackfan Circle, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.632.6777; Email: Irene_Ghobrial@DFCI.harvard.edu.

First published November 19, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):48–50. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125431.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 19, 2018 - Version history

Graft-versus-tumor (GVT) effects have been thought to mostly result from allogeneic transplants; however, there is a growing body of research that supports a possible autologous GVT effect. In early clinical studies, a positive correlation between lymphocyte count recovery after autologous transplantation and overall survival has been observed. However, mechanistic studies to identify the mediators of autologous GVT responses have been lacking. In this issue of the JCI, Vuckovic et al. observed a T cell–dependent autologous GVT effect in the Vk*MYC myeloma model. Moreover, the authors showed that CD8+ T cells mediate myeloma control through IFN-γ secretion, which could be further augmented with a CD137 agonist, suggesting a therapeutic approach for enhancing autologous GVT.

