Innate gene signature distinguishes humoral versus cytotoxic responses to influenza vaccination

Study population. Randomized subjects received A/California/7/2009 (H1N1)pdm09–like strain, A/Victoria/361/2011 (H3N2)–like strain, and B/Wisconsin/1/2010–like strain for the 2012–2013 season by the allocated route of administration on d0 from October 15, 2012, to November 10, 2012, with follow-up until April 25, 2013 (Figure 1). One subject in the t.c. group was lost to follow-up at d21. Subjects in the 3 groups had similar demographics, and the sex ratio was around 60% to 40% women to men in all groups (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125372DS1). The percentage of subjects who had previously received 1 or more (A)H1N1pdm09 pandemic influenza vaccine (P = 0.0177) or seasonal TIV (P = 0.0340) injection was significantly higher in the i.d. group (70% and 75%, respectively) than in either the t.c. (30% and 35%) or the i.m. group (30% and 40%). Blood and serum samples were collected from all subjects at visits on d0, d1, d21, and month 5 (M5), for the measurement of gene expression at early time points and humoral and cellular responses at d0, d21, and M5. Subjects used diary cards for 5 days after vaccination to report daily local reactions, systemic signs or symptoms, or influenza-like illnesses (ILIs). Neither any ILI nor any serious adverse event was reported during the study. The significantly higher local skin reactogenicity in individuals vaccinated i.d. compared with t.c. and i.m. confirmed previous reports of the safety of these modes of administration (Supplemental Table 2) (4, 10, 11, 32).

Figure 1 Flow diagram of 60 participants through the phases of the FLUWAY randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Flow of participants through the FLUWAY clinical trial, according to Consolidated Standard of Reporting Trials (CONSORT). Sixty participants were enrolled, randomized in 3 arms (1:1:1), to receive TIV vaccine by t.c., i.d., or i.m. routes on d0.

Different administration routes induce different qualities of influenza-specific humoral and T cell responses. In an exploratory analysis of our randomized clinical study, a multiparametric analysis was used to define the quality of immune responses after each route of TIV administration. Anti–influenza virus–specific humoral responses were measured by hemagglutinin inhibition (HI) and microneutralization (MN) antibody titers (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4, respectively). TIV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells producing cytokines and/or Cd154 and cytotoxic granzyme B (GRZ) were also measured according to the gating strategy given in Supplemental Figure 1. Figure 2 summarizes the ratio at d21 relative to baseline (d0) for each immune parameter. Of note, baseline HI titers were similar in all subjects, regardless of whether they had or had not received (A)H1N1pdm09 vaccine or seasonal TIV before 2012 (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, we didn’t find any differences in the TIV-specific immune response ratios (d21/d0) between individuals who previously received or did not receive at least 1 pandemic H1N1 or seasonal vaccination (Supplemental Figure 3). After TIV administration by the i.d. and i.m. routes, geometric mean titers of HI antibodies to all 3 influenza strains increased significantly (d21 seroprotection rates of 100% for A/H3N2, 80% for A/H1N1, and 35%–50% for influenza B; P ≤ 0.0001 for all 3 viral strains) (Supplemental Table 3). As expected, t.c. vaccination with TIV did not induce higher HI or MN (Figure 2, A and B) antibody titers against A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 strains than did i.d. and i.m. vaccination (11). Intensity of immune responses at d0 and d21 are shown in Supplemental Figure 4.

Figure 2 Influenza vaccine immunogenicity following t.c., i.d., and i.m. TIV vaccination. Adaptive immune responses before (d0) and after (d21) vaccination for each administration route: t.c. (blue, n = 19), i.d. (green, n = 20), and i.m. (black, n = 20). Data analysis presents d21/d0 ratios in box-and-whisker plots with the minimum to maximum showing all points (from the bottom up: the minimum 25th percentile Q1, median, 75th percentile Q3, and maximum values). Antibody titers specific for H1N1 (A) and H3N2 (B) virus by hemagglutination inhibition assay (left panels) and microneutralization (right panels). (C) TIV-specific CD8+ (left) and CD4+ (right) T cells expressing intracellular IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and/or cell-surface Cd154 (CD40 ligand), analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) Vaccine-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells. Vaccine responders are defined with d21/d0 ratio of MN or HI antibody titers ≥ 4 and with d21/d0 ratio of TIV-specific CD4+, CD8+, or CD8+GRZ+ T lymphocytes ≥ 2. Therefore, dotted lines represent the threshold between responders (above) and non-responders (below) for each parameter. The Kruskal-Wallis test compared the 3 routes (*P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001) and the X² test was used for the qualitative variables (##P < 0.01).

We monitored TIV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing intracellular IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and/or cell-surface Cd154 (CD40 ligand) as well as TIV-specific CD8+ GRZ+ T cells (Figure 2, C and D). The d21/d0 ratios of the TIV-specific cytokine-producing CD8+ T cells were similar in all 3 arms and highly heterogeneous between individuals (Figure 2C) (Kruskal-Wallis test; P not significant). We found significant differences (P = 0.0369) among the 3 arms for TIV-specific cytokine-producing CD4+ T cells. This was confirmed by a χ2 test applied to responders and nonresponders as defined by a d21/d0 ratio of at least 2 for vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells. We found significant differences (P = 0.0204) among the 3 routes; response rates were higher for i.d. (8/20) than i.m. (3/20) or t.c. (1/19).

Interestingly, the d21/d0 ratios of the TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells were similar in all 3 arms according to a Kruskal-Wallis test, although after application of the χ2 test to responders and nonresponders we found a significantly higher response rate observed in the t.c. (7/18) and i.d. (6/20) groups compared with the i.m. group (0/20) (P = 0.0098; Figure 2D). Overall, the intensity of vaccine-specific humoral, cytokine-producing T cell and CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses differed by administration route, with higher humoral responses (HI and MN antibody titers) after i.m. and i.d vaccination and higher vaccine-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells after t.c. and i.d. vaccination.

Early innate signatures discriminate immunological outcome. We used transcriptomic approaches to compare the quality of early innate immunity regardless of adaptive immunity outcomes. Comparison of the expression profiles of blood genes at 24 hours after vaccination (d1) and at baseline (d0) for each route of immunization showed 389 genes differentially expressed in the i.m. arm, 127 in the i.d. arm, and 4 in the t.c. arm (significance for the Bayesian t test was set at a corrected P < 0.1), as represented in a Venn diagram (Figure 3A). We noticed that 24 genes are common between the routes. Of note, comparison of gene expression at d0 (baseline) of all samples showed no significant difference among study arms (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Early innate signature discriminates immunological outcome, rather than route of immunization. (A) Venn diagram of the genes differentially expressed between paired d1 and d0 for t.c. (blue, n = 17), i.d. (green, n = 18), and i.m. (black, n = 17). Significance for the Bayesian t test was set at a corrected P less than 0.1. The number of genes differentially expressed between d1 and d0 is indicated for each arm. (B) PCA of these 496 genes differentially expressed between d1 and d0. Vaccine administration routes are indicated. (C) Gene and sample hierarchical clustering is based on the expression profiles of these 496 genes. Two sample clusters named C1 (gray) and C2 (red) are observed. For C1, n = 28: t.c. n = 2, i.d. n = 16, i.m. n = 10. For C2, n = 24: t.c. n = 15, i.d. n = 2, i.m. n = 7. The color-gradient from green (–1, low) to red (1, high) indicates fold change d1/d0 gene expression (log2). (D) A major cluster of gene expression, with expression significantly different between C1 and C2, corresponds to the IFN-signaling pathway. Of note, IPA analysis indicated master genes (IRF7 and STAT1) at the center of the network. The red gradient indicates the differential expression between C1 and C2 (1.08- to 4.5-fold change gene expression C1/C2). And the box-and-whisker plot (from the bottom up: the minimum 25th percentile Q1, median, 75th percentile Q3, and maximum values) with minimum to maximum showing all sample points (y axis of graph in log10 scale). It represents the d1/d0 ratio of the CXCL10 serum level from the C1 (gray) and C2 (red) samples. Box-and-whisker plots represent (E) H1N1-specific MN antibody titers (d21/d0 ratios) and (F) TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells (d21/d0 ratios) according to C1 and C2 clusters (left panels). Respective histograms in E and F show immune response intensities for each individual in C1 (gray) and C2 (red) clusters (right panels). The Mann-Whitney t test compares C1 and C2 for these responses; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To study whether these 496 genes could differentiate immunization routes, we performed principal component analysis (PCA) of the data for the 496 genes from each individual (Figure 3B) and a hierarchical clustering (HCL) of the individuals (Figure 3C) (t.c., blue; i.d., green; and i.m., black). As the HCL analysis shows (Figure 3C), the samples were distributed into 2 major clusters: C1 (gray) and C2 (red). Of note, samples from individuals are distributed in both clusters. C1 includes 2/17, 16/18, and 10/17 t.c.-, i.d.-, and i.m.-vaccinated individuals, respectively. C2 includes the other 15/17, 2/18, and 7/17 t.c-, i.d.-, and i.m.-vaccinated individuals, respectively. Using Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) on 496 genes, we found that this C1-C2 dichotomy is due mainly to the genes involved in multiple pathways, such as those for antigen-presentation (IPA: P = 1.32 × 10–5), DC maturation (IPA: P = 7.14 × 10–4), and IFN signaling (IPA: P = 9.18 × 10–15). Figure 3D displays the top pathway IFN signaling, which includes STAT1, IRF9, IFI35, IRF7, PSMB8, and FCGR1A from a cluster of significantly upregulated genes in C1 compared with C2, among the 496 genes. It has been previously shown that CXCL10 is also one of the key mediators of immune response (33). We thus measured CXCL10 production in subjects’ serum samples at d1 compared with d0. We found that d1/d0 ratios of CXCL10 levels were significantly higher in the C1 than in the C2 cluster (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3D), CXCL10 serum levels being correlated with influenza-specific MN antibody titers (strains H1N1: P = 0.0002, r = 0.49; and H3N2: P < 0.0001, r = 0.61).

Based on the 496 genes differentially expressed at d1 and the distribution of samples according to the HCL, we analyzed adaptive immunity (d21) in C1 and C2 clusters. We observed significant differences in the immune responses (d21/d0 ratio) between C1 and C2 (Figure 3, E and F). C1 individuals had significantly higher influenza-specific MN antibody titers (H1N1: P = 0.0013, Figure 3E; and H3N2: P = 0.0004, Supplemental Figure 6A) than C2 subjects. Similar data were observed for HI Ab titers in C1 and C2 (data not shown). In contrast, TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responders were more frequent in the C2 than the C1 group (P = 0.0406) (Figure 3F). However, we did not observe any significant difference in distribution of TIV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing intracellular IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and/or cell-surface Cd154 (CD40 ligand) in C1 and C2 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). This was confirmed by the immunological assays performed at d0 and d21, according to C1 and C2 sample clusters (Supplemental Figure 7). In conclusion, the expression profile of the whole-blood genes (d1/d0) allowed us to distinguish H1N1- and H3N2-specific antibody responses from TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses.

Early innate gene signature and serum levels of cytokines allows identification of humoral and cytotoxic T cell responders. Among the 496 differentially expressed genes (d1/d0), 80 were correlated with MN antibody titers (P < 0.05, 0.3, less than r < 0.6) mainly involved in interferon signaling (IPA: P = 9.18 × 10–5) and antigen presentation pathways (IPA: P = 4.11 × 10–4) and 31 genes with TIV-specific CD8+GRZ T cell responses (P < 0.05, 0.3, less than r < 0.4) involved in metabolic pathways (IPA: P = 5.88 × 10–3). We then looked at whether these genes were differentially expressed in responders and nonresponders, as defined in Figure 2. The top 5 genes with significantly different gene expression levels between humoral responders and nonresponders (MN antibody titers) are presented in Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 5, as are the top 4 genes with significantly different gene expression levels among subjects with and without TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses.

Figure 4 Minimal innate signature correlates with immunological outcome independently of route of immunization. (A) Box-and-whisker plots (minimum to maximum) are depicted for 9 gene expression ratios between d1 and d0 in nonresponders (NR; gray) and responders (R; brown) (d21/d0 ratio ≥ 4 for A/H3N2 or A/H1N1 MN titers [left panel] and ratio ≥ 2 for TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses [right panel]). The Mann-Whitney t test compares responders and nonresponders (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). (B) Gene and sample hierarchical clustering of 9 gene expression profiles revealed 2 clusters of subjects: S1 (purple, n = 33), with 3/17 t.c., 13/18 i.d., and all i.m. subjects (n = 17/17), and S2 (yellow, n = 19), with 14/17 t.c. and 5/18 i.d. subjects. Samples are color-coded according to vaccination route: t.c. (blue), i.d. (green), and i.m. (black). The color gradient from green (–0.4, low) to red (0.4, high) indicates the intensity of gene expression. Box-and-whisker plots with the minimum to maximum points of d21/d0 immune responses (from the bottom up: the minimum 25th percentile Q1, median, 75th percentile Q3, and maximum values) for (C) A/H1N1 MN titers, (D) A/H3N2 MN titers, and (E) TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses in the S1 (purple) and S2 (yellow) clusters (left panels). The Mann-Whitney t test compared the S1 and S2 clusters (***P < 0.001). Respective histograms show immune response intensities for each individual in the S1 (purple) and S2 (yellow) clusters (right panels). t.c., blue; i.d., green; and i.m., black.

Hierarchical clustering based on the expression profile of these 9 genes revealed 2 clusters of subjects: S1 (purple) including 3/17 (9%) vaccinated by the t.c. route, 13/18 (39%) by i.d., and 17/17 (52%) by i.m., and S2 (yellow), which included 14/17 (74%) vaccinated by t.c. and 5/18 (26%) by i.d. (Figure 4B). We observed significantly higher influenza-specific MN antibody responses in S1 than in S2 (A/H3N2: P = 0.0002; A/H1N1: P = 0.0005) and the same distribution is observed for the d1/d0 ratios of CXCL10 concentrations (Figure 4, C and D and Supplemental Figure 8). In contrast, the S2 cluster contains significantly higher numbers of individuals with higher TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T lymphocyte counts (P = 0.0007) (Figure 4E). This is confirmed by the immunological assays at d0 and d21 independently according to S1 and S2 samples clusters (Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, it has been shown that i.d. vaccination induces both TIV-specific MN titers and CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses, whereas t.c. vaccination preferentially induces CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses. However, we did not observe any significant difference in distribution of TIV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing intracellular IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and/or cell-surface Cd154 (CD40 ligand) in S1 and S2 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

PCA performed on 9 genes (genes correlated with immune responses and were differentially expressed between responders and nonresponders) showed sample distribution according to the administration route (t.c., blue; i.d., green; i.m., black; Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Minimal innate signature and serum level of CXCL10 allows identification of humoral and cytotoxic T cell responders after TIV vaccination by different routes of administration. (A) Principal component analysis of the 9 gene expression profiles (d1/d0). Sample vaccine administration routes are color coded: i.d. in green (n = 18), i.m. in black (n = 17), and t.c. in blue (n = 17). (B) ROC curves showing the specificity and sensitivity of the logistic regression models, i.e., the proportion of correctly anticipated responders and nonresponders, respectively. The curves correspond to the d21/d0 ratio of immune responses: H1N1-specific MN antibody titers (blue; AUC: 0.9676), H3N2-specific MN antibody titers (green; AUC: 0.9585), and TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells (red; AUC: 0.9354). The 9 gene expression profiles and the CXCL10 serum levels significantly explain each of these variables. (C) The histogram represents the number of responders for each immune response: H1N1/H3N2 MN antibodies (d21/d0 ratio ≥ 4) and TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T lymphocytes (d21/d0 ratio ≥ 2), in regard to provided status (black) and correctly predicted status (gray) based on the early expression of the 9 genes and on CXCL10 serum levels (d1/d0).

We then used logistic regression analysis to consider whether this minimal gene signature, together with the CXCL10 serum levels, might supposed response by either TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T lymphocytes or MN antibody titers. The receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve showed that the 9 genes and the d1/d0 ratios for CXCL10 serum levels were the most accurate prognosticators of responses by TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cells (AUC: 0.9354) and by H1N1- and H3N2-specific MN antibody titers (AUC: 0.9676 and 0.9585, respectively) (Figure 5B). Figure 5C shows the number and percentage of individuals correctly foreseen to be responders by their status for each immune parameter. The percentage of individuals predicted as responders for H1N1- and H3N2-specific MN antibody and TIV-specific CD8+GRZ+ T cell responses is 100%, 84.21%, and 83.33%, respectively.