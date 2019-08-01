ATP-binding cassette A1 deficiency causes cardiolipin-driven mitochondrial dysfunction in podocytes

This study demonstrates for the first time how ABCA1 deficiency may link lipid metabolism to mitochondrial dysfunction and contribute to podocyte injury and DKD progression. We identified a new mechanism by which ABCA1 deficiency leads to cardiolipin accumulation and alterations in mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, resulting in podocyte injury and worsened DKD.

While a reduction of glomerular ABCA1 expression was already reported in 2 separate cohorts of patients with T2D and was found to be correlated with eGFR (8, 9), the cell-based assay utilized in this study allowed us to demonstrate that suppression of ABCA1 expression in podocytes occurs prior to the onset of DKD in patients susceptible to DKD progression. Correlation analyses of gene expression from glomerular biopsies or of podocytes treated with the sera from patients with clinical parameters was performed, and demonstrated that ABCA1 expression inversely correlated with BUN, serum creatinine, and ACR (Supplemental Table 2). Podocytes exposed to patient sera obtained at baseline (prior to the onset of DKD) negatively correlated with patient ACR and glomerular BMT at time of biopsy, suggesting ABCA1 expression to be an early phenomenon in the pathogenesis of DKD that could be used to predict DKD progression, once validated in larger cohorts with research kidney biopsies and longitudinal clinical data. In addition, while only the treatment of podocytes with sera from patients with progressive but not with nonprogressive DKD causes ROS accumulation and cytotoxicity, reduction of ABCA1 expression via siRNA was sufficient to cause cytotoxicity, even when nonprogressive sera were used. In line with these observations, genetic ABCA1 overexpression in vitro prevented P sera–mediated podocyte injury, while in vivo pharmacologic induction of Abca1 improved existing DKD. We confirmed these observations using ob/ob mice with a podocyte-specific deletion of Abca1 as a novel mouse model of T2D as well as a STZ-driven mouse model of T1D. Abca1 deficiency resulted in a worsened histological, morphological, and serological phenotype in the T2D model and only worsened albuminuria in the T1D model. Taken together, these data suggest that ABCA1 deficiency may represent a molecular switch from nonprogressive to progressive DKD. Decreased ABCA1 expression in DKD is not a specific finding for podocytes, as similar findings were also described in mesangial and tubular cells in a STZ model of T1D (40).

In order to assess how ABCA1 deficiency confers susceptibility to worsened DKD, we investigated the lipid content, oxygen consumption rate, and OXPHOS levels and function in vitro in siABCA1 podocytes. We demonstrated increased cellular lipid content, reduced respiratory capacity associated with alterations in mitochondrial OXPHOS complexes, and increased cardiolipin content in vitro in siABCA1 podocytes compared with siCO. These findings were further validated in the glomerular biopsies of DKD patients from the Pima Indian cohort. More importantly, we demonstrated that targeting cardiolipin, in both in vitro and in vivo models, was beneficial in the treatment of DKD. ROS-induced cardiolipin peroxidation is detrimental to mitochondrial function (24, 41, 42). While cardiolipin accumulation was observed in podocytes with ABCA1 deficiency, this accumulation is not detrimental to the cell as no decrease in podocyte viability was observed. Instead, our data demonstrate that cardiolipin accumulation is associated with and may contribute to the alterations observed in the mitochondria OXPHOS complexes, thus rendering podocytes susceptible to oxidative injury in DKD. Previous studies have shown that modifications of the electron transport chain which render the system less efficient contributes to increased ROS production (43–45). Indeed, both clinical and experimental DKD are characterized by elevated ROS (45–49). For example, glomeruli isolated from db/db mice have increased ROS production when compared with db/+ mice (50). Therefore, it seems possible that in a diabetic environment where ROS is elevated, ABCA1 deficiency–mediated cardiolipin accumulation could contribute to an increase in ROS-mediated cardiolipin peroxidation. In support of this hypothesis, we demonstrate that E3 treatment is sufficient to prevent podocyte cytotoxicity in P sera–treated siABCA1 podocytes in vitro and albuminuria in Abca1-deficient diabetic mice. Both E3 treatment of ob/ob or pharmacological treatment of db/db mice with an ABCA1 inducer are sufficient to reduce cardiolipin oxidation and prevent the progression of DKD. These data further validate our previously published findings (14) that ABCA1 deficiency contributes to podocyte injury and that ABCA1 may be a therapeutic target for the treatment of DKD. Additionally, the observations that total cardiolipin content is increased in ABCA1 deficiency and that upregulation of Abca1 as shown in vivo results in a downregulation of DHA-rich cardiolipin species (relevant in oxidant production, ref. 37) suggests that agents targeting cardiolipin oxidation specifically through fatty-acid side chain alterations may represent a new treatment for DKD and other chronic diseases and mitochondrial disorders where lipid dysregulation and mitochondrial dysfunction are prevalent. Several groups identified an indirect link between ABCA1 and mitochondrial function through the use of micro-RNA–based therapies (51, 52). Specifically, miR-33, a micro-RNA found to target sterol regulatory binding protein 2 (SREBP2), downregulates ABCA1 expression. Inhibition of miR-33 results in an increase of ABCA1 expression in pancreatic islet cells. Similarly, inhibition of miR-33 with a selective anti–miR-33 resulted in upregulation of ABCA1 expression and function and was associated with a significant increase in mitochondrial respiration and ATP production in macrophages (51–53). Treatment with an inhibitor of miR-33 also improves atherosclerosis in mice. These data suggest an association among ABCA1, lipids, and mitochondrial function, supporting our finding that ABCA1 deficiency can directly cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Fibroblasts from patients with ABCA1 deficiency (Tangier disease) are characterized by an accumulation of cardiolipin. Patient case studies demonstrated that patients with Tangier disease have lipid accumulation in the kidney (15, 54, 55), further supporting the notion that ABCA1 deficiency contributes to lipid accumulation and particularly cardiolipin accumulation in mitochondria, as demonstrated in this study.

Proper cardiolipin synthesis and content are important for maintaining the integrity of the inner mitochondrial membrane and for the biogenesis and stability of OXPHOS complexes and supercomplexes (24, 26, 56–59). In ABCA1-deficient podocytes, the observed increase in cardiolipin content is associated with the remodeling of the OXPHOS system. In particular, CI-containing supercomplexes accumulate in siABCA1 as compared with siCO podocytes. This does not appear to be a consequence of an overall induction in mitochondrial biogenesis, but rather of changes in the organization of the mitochondrial respiratory chain that favor the assembly or stability of higher ordered OXPHOS-complex structures. Indeed, the total amounts of OXPHOS individual respiratory complexes in mitochondria are not affected, with the exception of CI steady-state levels. This observation is consistent with the notion that the entire mitochondrial CI pool is known to be comprised into the respirasomes (60).

The functional role of mitochondrial supercomplexes has not been fully elucidated. It has been proposed that these structures could increase electron transfer efficiency from CI and so confer kinetic advantages to the system. Here, the decrease in CII but not CI substrate-driven respiration in permeabilized cells could be explained by the fact that CII-driven electrons flow through free CIII 2 (which are less abundant in siABCA1 podocytes) and CIV complexes, whereas CI-driven electrons flow through the CI-CIII-CIV supercomplexes (which are more abundant in siABCA1 podocytes). Paradoxically, despite the increase in mitochondrial respirasome levels and CI activity, we observed a significant decrease in endogenous cell respiration in siABCA1 podocytes compared with siCO podocytes. Podocytes are high-energy-demanding cells, heavily relying on oxidative metabolism for ATP production (61). However, little is known regarding the type of energy substrate or substrates primarily used by these cells and their metabolic flexibility (62). We can speculate that if their primary energy source were NADH-linked substrates, the OXPHOS respiratory complex organization seen in siABCA1 podocytes should be optimal to support cellular respiration. On the contrary, if they would preferentially use FADH-linked substrates (e.g., succinate or fatty acids), that organization would be suboptimal to maximum substrate utilization. One would expect the OXPHOS respiratory complex organization to be flexible and dynamic, as has been proposed (63). However, it is possible that the significant excess of cardiolipin measured in the mitochondrial membranes could impede dynamics and therefore adaptations to changes in substrate availability.

Furthermore, the amount of cardiolipin present at the inner-mitochondrial membrane plays an important role in cell death. Huang et al. demonstrated that cardiolipin-deficient HeLa cells have reduced cardiolipin peroxidation associated with resistance to apoptosis (64). Other groups reported that among all mitochondrial lipids, cardiolipin is preferentially oxidized during apoptosis and that oxidized cardiolipin has a lower affinity to cytochrome c, which allows the release of cytochrome c from the inner mitochondrial membrane to start the cell death cascade (25, 42, 65–68). These data support our findings where cardiolipin accumulation in an environment with high peroxidase activity, such as in diabetes, results in increased podocyte injury and worsened DKD, whereas the stabilization of cardiolipin at the inner mitochondrial membrane together with the inhibition of cytochrome c peroxidase (preventing cardiolipin oxidation) improves podocyte integrity and DKD outcomes (38, 69).

In summary, we identified a novel mechanism by which ABCA1 deficiency contributes to cardiolipin accumulation and mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to podocyte injury and to the progression of DKD. We also demonstrate that pharmacological induction of ABCA1 expression or inhibition of cardiolipin peroxidation may represent a novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of patients with DKD and potentially for the treatment of other disorders in which altered glomerular lipid metabolism contributes to podocyte injury.