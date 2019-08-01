Nox2 contributes to age-related oxidative damage to neurons and the cerebral vasculature

Knockout of Nox2 improved global metabolism and preserved locomotor function at old age. At young age (3–4 months), there was no significant difference in body weight, BP, fasting serum glucose, insulin, or LDL between WT and Nox2KO mice (Figure 1A). At old age (20–22 months), WT mice had significant increases in body weight, BP, and levels of fasting glucose, insulin, and LDL. Aging WT mice were insulin resistant, as indicated by homeostatic model assessment–insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) scores. However, these age-related metabolic disorders were reduced or absent in aging Nox2KO mice (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125173DS1).

Figure 1 Metabolism and locomotor activities of WT and Nox2KO mice. (A) Metabolic measurements. SBP, systolic BP. (B) Locomotor horizontal activity measured using motility chambers. Data were collected in 30-minute bins over a 42-hour period. Total activities were calculated and expressed as percent relative to the values of young WT mice (100%). (C) Voluntary running wheel activity measured for 10 days. Average daily activity was calculated and expressed as percent relative to the values of young WT mice (100%). n = 9 mice. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young WT value; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus aging WT values. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

Locomotor function was examined using motility chambers by measuring the horizontal and vertical activity of mice for a period of 42 hours (the initial 6 hours of establishment period was excluded). A clear diurnal locomotor pattern was shown (Figure 1B). Activity was low in the daytime and increased markedly at night, starting slightly before the expected gradual dimming of the light; and after the high initial activity, the activity of the mice decreased until the end of the light, “resting” phase. At young age, there was no significant difference in locomotor activities between WT and Nox2KO mice; however, at old age, WT mice (but not Nox2KO mice) had notably reduced night horizontal activities (dark period) as compared with young controls (Figure 1B). There was no significant difference in vertical movement activities between aging WT and No2KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). There was no significant difference in brain weights between WT and Nox2KO mice for either the young or aging group (Supplemental Figure 2D). Voluntary running wheel activity was examined during a period of 10 days (Figure 1C). Once again, there was no significant difference between WT and Nox2KO mice at young age. However, there was a significant reduction in running wheel activity for aging WT (but not Nox2KO) mice in comparison to their respective young controls.

Nox2 activation and oxidative damage of cerebral microvasculature and neurons in aging. In order to establish the role of Nox2-derived ROS in aging-associated decline of motor performance shown in Figure 1, B and C, we used sections from the midbrain region (containing the hippocampus and ventral tegmental area [VTA]) to examine in situ ROS production by dihydroethidium (DHE) fluorescence (Figure 2A). At young age, Nox2KO brains had slightly lower ROS production as compared with age-matched WT controls (Figure 2A). In comparison to young WT controls, aging WT brains displayed a remarkable increase (~2.5-fold) in ROS production, and this could be reduced to the levels in young controls by addition of Tiron, an O 2 •– scavenger. The levels of ROS production in aging Nox2KO brains were also increased in comparison to young Nox2KO brains, albeit to a considerably lesser extent than in aging WT brains (Figure 2A, right panels).

Figure 2 Aging-related changes in WT and Nox2KO mouse midbrains. (A) ROS production by mouse midbrain sections detected by DHE fluorescence. Tiron was used to confirm the detection of O 2 •–. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young DHE values; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus DHE values in the same age group. Fluo-intensity, fluorescence intensity. (B) Cerebral microvascular density. Capillaries were labeled with LE-lectin (FITC, green) and quantified. (C) Neuronal density. Neurons were labeled with NeuN (Cy3, red) and quantified. Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue in B and C). n = 6 mice/per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Dopaminergic neuron firing frequency. Left panels: Representative recording traces of aging brains. Right panels: Statistical analysis. n = 14 cells from 6 mice. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young values in the same genetic group; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus aging WT values. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

We then examined cerebral capillary density (Figure 2B) labeled with Lycopersicon esculentum lectin (LE-lectin, specific for N-acetyl-d-glucosamine and N-acetyl-polylactosamine oligomers), which has been reported to be an effective and versatile endothelial marker of vessels in the CNS (18). For determination of neuronal density (Figure 2C), sections of the same brain regions were labeled with the neuron marker NeuN. We found that increased ROS production by aging WT brains was accompanied by a significant reduction in cerebral capillary density (Figure 2B) and neurons (Figure 2C) in comparison to their respective young controls. However, capillary density and neuronal density were well preserved in aging Nox2KO brain as compared with young Nox2KO controls. Neuronal function was examined by measuring neuron firing frequency in the VTA with or without AMPA (2-amino-3-[3-hydroxy-5-methyl-isoxazol-4-yl]propanoic acid), a specific agonist of the AMPA receptor responsible for fast synaptic transmission in the CNS (19). A representative real-time recording of Nox2KO young brain neuron firing is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. There was no significant difference in either basal (without AMPA) or AMPA-stimulated neuron firing frequencies between young WT and Nox2KO mice (Figure 2D). However, at old age, the neuron firing frequency (both basal and AMPA-stimulated) was remarkably reduced in aging WT brains but well preserved in aging Nox2KO mice (Figure 2D).

Nox2 subunit expression and activation of stress signaling pathways in aging brains. Levels of Nox2 subunit expression in the midbrain tissue homogenates were examined by Western blotting (Figure 3A). Compared with young WT young brains, there were significant increases in the protein expression of Nox2 and its regulatory subunits, i.e., p22phox, p47phox, p67phox, and rac1; and these were accompanied by a significant decrease in Nox4 expression in aging WT brains. However, in the absence of Nox2, there was no significant difference in the levels of expressions of p47phox, p67phox, and rac1 between young and aging Nox2KO brains. In addition, aging Nox2KO brains had a significant increase in Nox4 and p22phox expression as compared with their young controls (Figure 3A). There was no significant difference in the levels of Nox1 and p40phox expression between WT and Nox2KO brains for both the young and aging groups. Phosphorylation of p47phox (a key regulatory subunit of Nox2) by PKC is a crucial step in Nox2 activation. Myristoylated alanine-rich protein kinase C substrate (MARCKS) phosphorylation is a marker of PKC activation in the nervous system (20). We found significant increases in the levels of p47phox and MARCKS phosphorylation in aging WT (but not Nox2KO) brains (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Nox2 subunit expression and activation of stress signaling pathways in mouse midbrain tissues detected by Western blot. (A) Nox subunit expression. (B) Phosphorylation of p47phox and MARCKS. ODs of protein bands were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin detected in the same sample. (C) MAPK activation and DNA damage marker expression. The phospho-bands (P) were quantified and normalized to the total bands (T) of the same protein detected in the same samples, are expressed as OD P/T. The p53 bands were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin detected in the same sample. n = 6 mice/group. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young values in the same genetic group; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus aging WT values. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

MAPK activation is a crucial pathway for Nox2 signaling. Therefore, we examined ERK1/2, p38 MAPK, and JNK phosphorylation in midbrain tissues. Total levels of the same protein detected in the same samples were used as loading controls (Figure 3C). Compared with those in young WT brains, levels of ERK1/2 and JNK phosphorylation were increased, whereas levels of p38 MAPK phosphorylation were decreased in aging WT brains. Along with the activation of ERK1/2 and JNK, there were significant increases in markers of DNA damage, i.e., increased phosphorylation of the histone variant H2AX at Ser139 to form γH2AX and increased p53 expression in aging WT brains. In contrast, there was no significant difference in MAPK phosphorylation between young and aging Nox2KO brains, and aging Nox2KO brains had less DNA damage as compared with aging WT brains (Figure 3C).

Along with Nox2 activation, there were significant (2-fold) increases in NADPH-dependent O 2 •– production by aging WT (but not Nox2KO) brains in comparison to young WT controls as examined by lucigenin chemiluminescence (Figure 4A). Increased O 2 •– production by the aging WT brains could be significantly reduced by adding Tiron, diphenyleneiodonium (DPI; a flavoprotein inhibitor), apocynin (a Nox2 inhibitor), or l-NAME (an eNOS inhibitor), but not rotenone (mitochondrial complex I enzyme inhibitor) or oxypurinol (xanthine oxidase inhibitor) (Figure 4B). Increased ROS production by aging WT brain tissues was further confirmed by increased lipid peroxidation detected by MDA assay (Figure 4C) and SOD-inhibitable cytochrome c reduction assay (Figure 4D). Although levels of H 2 O 2 production detected by Amplex red assay were increased for both aging WT and aging Nox2KO mice (Figure 4E), in the presence of Nox2tat (10 μm/L), the levels of H 2 O 2 produced by aging WT brain were notably inhibited. Along with the increased ROS production in aging WT brains, there were increases in the levels of brain tissue Ang II (Figure 4F) and the expression of a vascular inflammation marker (VCAM-1) (Figure 4G). Together, our data strongly suggest a crucial role of Nox2-derived O 2 •– in oxidative damage of the cerebral vasculature and neurons in the midbrain region of aging WT mice.

Figure 4 Age-associated increases in ROS production and in levels of Ang II and VCAM-1 expression in midbrain tissues of WT and Nox2KO mice. (A) ROS production detected by lucigenin chemiluminescence. (B) Inhibitor assay. The effects of different enzyme inhibitors on ROS production by aging WT midbrain tissues detected by lucigenin chemiluminescence. #P < 0.05 for indicated values versus aging WT control values without inhibitor. MLU, mean light units. (C) Brain tissue lipid peroxidation detected by MDA assay. (D) Brain tissue O 2 •– production detected by SOD-inhibitable cytochrome c reduction assay. (E) Brain tissue H 2 O 2 production detected by catalase-inhibitable Amplex red assay. Nox2tat was used to inhibit Nox2. (F) Brain tissue Ang II levels detected by ELISA. (G) Vascular inflammation maker (VCAM-1) expression detected by Western blot analysis. ODs of protein bands were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin detected in the same sample. n = 6 mice/group. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young values in the same genetic group; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus WT values in the same age group (A, C, D, and F) or for indicated values versus values without inhibitor in the same age and genetic group (E). Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

Experiments using postmortem human midbrain tissues. The clinical significance of Nox2 activation in aging-related oxidative damage of human brain microvascular vessels and neurons was examined using postmortem human midbrain tissues (including the hippocampus and VTA) of young (25–38 years old), middle-aged (45–56 years old), and elderly (61–85 years old) adults without diagnosed neurodegenerative diseases, obtained from the UK Medical Research Council (MRC) tissue bank. The demographics of human brain tissues are shown in Supplemental Table 2. It was noted that 5 of 6 middle-aged and 5 of 8 elderly adults had aging-related metabolic and cardiovascular disorders. There was a significant increase compared with young controls in brain O 2 •– production starting at middle age (Supplemental Figure 4) and a further increase (~2-fold) at old age, which could be reduced to young control levels by addition of Nox2tat (Figure 5A). Increased aging brain O 2 •– production was inhibited by SOD, DPI, Tiron, or l-NAME (Supplemental Figure 4). Increased ROS production by human aging brains was further confirmed by in situ DHE fluorescence on brain sections in the presence or absence of polyethylene glycol–SOD (Peg-SOD) (Figure 5B) and MDA assay (Supplemental Figure 5). Along with increased ROS production, there were significant increases in brain tissue Ang II levels (Figure 5C); upregulation of Nox2, downregulation of Nox4, and activation of stress signaling pathways (Figure 5D); and increased phosphorylation of p47phox (a key step in Nox2 activation) and MARCKS (a marker of PKC activation) (Figure 5E). Immunofluorescence further demonstrated that increased Nox2 expression in the aging midbrain region was accompanied by significant losses in cerebral capillary density (labeled with LE-lectin) and neurons (labeled with NeuN) and increased DNA damage (labeled with γH2AX) in comparison to young controls (Figure 5F). Our human data provided strong support for the discoveries in animals (Figures 1–4) that Nox2 activation played a key role in oxidative damage of cerebral microvasculature and neurons in aging.

Figure 5 Nox2 expression, activation of stress signaling pathways, and oxidative damage in postmortem human midbrain tissues. (A) ROS production detected by lucigenin chemiluminescence in the presence of an SCP or Nox2tat. (B) ROS production by midbrain sections detected by DHE fluorescence with or without Peg-SOD. *P < 0.05 between indicated group values. (C) Brain tissue Ang II levels detected by ELISA. (D) Nox subunit and p53 expression and phosphorylation of ERK1/2 and H2AX (to form γH2AX) detected by Western blot analysis. (E) p47phox and MARCKS phosphorylation detected by Western blot analysis. ODs of protein bands were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin detected in the same samples. The phospho-ERK1/2 and γH2AX bands were normalized to the total protein bands detected in the same samples, expressed as OD P/T. (F) Immunofluorescence on midbrain sections. Nox2 was labeled with FITC; cerebral vessels were labeled with LE-lectin (FITC); neurons were labeled with NeuN (Cy3, red); and γH2AX was labeled by Cy3 (red). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue) to visualize cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 7–8 individual brains and 2 sections/per brain. Fluorescence intensities were quantified and expressed as percent relative to young (100%). *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young values (C–F). Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

Experiments using midbrain tissues of endothelial cell–specific expression of human Nox2-transgenic mice at young and middle ages. Nox2 is highly expressed in endothelial cells, and the number of endothelial cells in the brain is similar to that of neurons (2). We have found increased brain Ang II levels in aging WT mice (Figure 4F) and humans (Figure 5C), and Ang II is a potent activator of endothelial Nox2. In order to investigate whether endothelial Nox2 activation could trigger whole brain oxidative stress and cerebral vasculature rarefaction in aging, we used midbrain tissues from middle-aged (11–12 months) HuNox2Tg mice. Endothelium-specific overexpression of the human Nox2 transgene was confirmed by real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 6). Endothelial cell–dependent ROS production was confirmed by endothelium denudation of HuNox2Tg aortas stimulated with Ang II (Supplemental Figure 7). Cerebral endothelial (labeled with LE-lectin) expression of human Nox2 mRNA in HuNox2Tg brains was confirmed by in situ hybridization using RNAscope technology (Supplemental Figure 8).

In comparison to age-matched WT controls, young HuNox2Tg brains had slightly higher levels of ROS production (Figure 6A), and this was greatly increased at middle age, with levels similar to those detected in aging WT brains (Figure 4, A, C, and D), as examined by 5 complementary techniques, i.e., lucigenin chemiluminescence (Figure 6A), SOD-inhibitable cytochrome c reduction assay (Figure 6B), Amplex red assay (Figure 6C), in situ DHE fluorescence (Figure 6E), and MDA assay (Supplemental Figure 9). Increased O 2 •– production by middle-aged HuNox2Tg brains could be markedly inhibited by Nox2tat (Figure 6, A and C), which further confirmed a role for Nox2 activation. Increased Nox2 protein expression (green) in cerebral endothelium (labeled with CD31, red) of HuNox2Tg midbrain sections was further confirmed by superposed immunofluorescence (Figure 6D, yellow). There was a significant decrease in CD31 immunofluorescence in middle-aged huNox2Tg brain sections, suggesting endothelial damage (Figure 6D). In comparison to age-matched WT controls, middle-aged HuNox2Tg brains showed significant increases in brain Nox2 expression and p47phox phosphorylation as detected by Western blot analysis (Figure 6F) and increased brain Ang II levels detected by ELISA (Figure 6G). Redox-sensitive ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Figure 6H top row) and γH2AX formation (a marker of DNA damage) were increased in nuclei of middle-aged HuNox2Tg brains (Figure 6F, bottom row, pink) in comparison to age-matched WT controls.

Figure 6 Nox2 activity and activation of stress signaling pathways in WT and HuNox2Tg mouse midbrain tissues. (A) ROS production detected by lucigenin chemiluminescence in the presence of SCP or Nox2tat. (B) O 2 •– production as detected by SOD-inhibitable cytochrome c reduction assay. (C) H 2 O 2 production detected by catalase-inhibitable Amplex red assay. (D) Endothelial Nox2 expression. Endothelial cells were labeled with CD31 (red), and Nox2 was labeled with FITC. Yellow represents endothelial Nox2 expression. (E) ROS production as detected by DHE fluorescence on midbrain sections. (F) p47phox and MARCKS phosphorylation. ODs of protein bands were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin detected in the same sample. (G) Brain tissue Ang II levels as detected by ELISA. (H) Immunofluorescence detection of phospho-ERK1/2 (red, top row) and γH2AX (red, bottom row). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue). Pink indicates the nuclear location of γH2AX. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 6 mouse brains and 3 sections/per brain. *P < 0.05 for indicated values versus young values in the same genetic group; †P < 0.05 for indicated values versus WT values of the same age group; #P < 0.05 for indicated values versus values without inhibitor in the same age and genetic group. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc tests.

Experiments using BMECs isolated from middle-aged WT mice. Our data from both animals and humans had revealed an age-related increase in brain Ang II levels together with Nox2 activation and cerebral microvascular damage in aging brains. Ang II is well known to cause endothelial dysfunction through the activation of Nox2. In order to further explore the mechanism of Ang II in cerebral endothelial dysfunction and brain capillary rarefaction in aging, we isolated BMECs from middle-aged WT mice and challenged cells with Ang II (100 μM, for 24 hours) in the presence of scrambled control peptides (SCPs) or Nox2tat (Figure 7). Compared with vehicle control, Ang II remarkably increased the levels of BMEC ROS production as detected by lucigenin chemiluminescence (Figure 7A) and lipid peroxidation as detected by MDA assay (Figure 7B). Increased ROS production was accompanied by increased Nox2 expression; phosphorylation of p47phox, MARCKS (marker of PKC activation), ERK1/2; and increased γH2AX and p53 expression as detected by Western blot analysis (Figure 7C). However, all these Ang II–induced oxidative responses were inhibited in the presence of Nox2tat. We then examined Ang II–induced endothelial senescence and capillary damage. In comparison to control, Ang II increased the numbers of senescent cells detected by senescence-associated β-gal (SAβG) activity (blue, Figure 7D, top row) and capillary damage on Matrigel (Figure 7D, bottom row). However, this Ang II–induced damage to BMECs was inhibited in the presence of Nox2tat.