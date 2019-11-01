Hotspot SF3B1 mutations induce metabolic reprogramming and vulnerability to serine deprivation

Knockin of mutant SF3B1 alters the transcriptome of breast epithelial cells. SF3B1 is recurrently mutated in 2% of breast cancers and associates with poor prognosis in subgroups of patients, but the functional role of the mutation in this cellular context has been unexplored (13, 14). We therefore first aimed to characterize the isolated consequences of SF3B1 mutations in untransformed human breast epithelial cells. We used AAV-mediated gene targeting to engineer heterozygous knockins of the dominant K700E hotspot in spontaneously immortalized but nontumorigenic MCF-10A breast epithelial cells. To control for nonspecific effects of gene targeting, we also generated knockins of a synonymous base substitution at R702 that is a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in the human population (15), and targeted WT (TWT) clones, where cells experience gene targeting, but remain WT (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125022DS1). Four mutant and 4 control clones were independently isolated, and heterozygosity of the knockins was confirmed at both the DNA and mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Splice junction analysis of whole transcriptome RNA-seq from 2 mutant and 2 control clones revealed SF3B1K700E-dependent alternative splicing. At a P value less than 0.01 and FDR less than 0.05, we identified 685 junctions whose usage was upregulated in SF3B1K700E cells (Supplemental Table 1). Alternative 3′ splice site selection (A3SS) was the most frequent splicing event (49% of all junctions) (Figure 1A), with enrichment of cryptic acceptors 10–30 nucleotides upstream of canonical ones (Figure 1B). More than half (56%) of the SF3B1K700E-enriched junctions were not annotated in transcriptome databases of normal human tissue (Figure 1A), compared with 12% of junctions overall, demonstrating enrichment of novel junctions in SF3B1K700E cells. To orthogonally validate these RNA-seq data in all mutant and control MCF-10A clones, PCR was performed on candidate aberrant junctions in the metabolic genes MUT (methylmalonyl-CoA mutase) and DLST (dihydrolipoamide S-succinyltransferase) (Figure 1C). To contextualize these findings in another genetic background, we also created an SF3B1K700E knockin clone from human mammary epithelial cells immortalized by telomerase (hTERT-IMECs) (Supplemental Figure 1C). These cells exhibited the same cryptic splicing events seen in our MCF-10A knockins (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then determined how whole-gene mRNA expression is affected by this aberrant splicing. At a log2FC of ±0.5 and FDR less than 0.01, we identified 301 downregulated and 231 upregulated genes in SF3B1MUT cells (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Downregulated genes were more frequently subject to aberrant splicing than upregulated ones: 13% (38/301) versus 2.6% (6/231), respectively (χ2 P < 0.0001) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Mechanistically, this association was likely driven by nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD), as 76% (29/38) of downregulated and misspliced genes were affected by at least one aberrant junction predicted to be NMD-sensitive, compared with none of those upregulated and misspliced (Figure 1D and Supplemental Tables 1 and 3). Thus, mutant SF3B1 induces aberrant splicing dominated by cryptic 3′ site selection and NMD-associated mRNA downregulation in untransformed breast epithelial cells, extending observations from transformed cell lines (9–11).

Figure 1 Mutant SF3B1 alters the transcriptome of breast epithelial cells. (A) Classification of splice junctions upregulated in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells. A3SS, alternate 3′ splice site; A5SS, alternate 5′ splice site; EXI, exon inclusion; EXE, exon exclusion. Known refers to junctions annotated, and novel refers to those not annotated, in transcriptional databases of normal human tissue. (B) Nucleotide position of cryptic 3′ splice sites, relative to canonical AG, for all aberrant junctions in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells. (C) PCR validation of missplicing of the MUT and DLST genes in all 4 SF3B1MUT MCF-10A clones. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Number of aberrant junctions per gene plotted against whole-gene mRNA expression in isogenic MCF-10A cells. Green, at least one NMD-sensitive junction; blue, NMD-insensitive junctions. (E) Transcriptional overlap between SF3B1MUT human breast tumors in TCGA and METABRIC data sets and SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells. Overlap of aberrant junctions (upper) and whole-gene mRNA expression (lower) are shown. The smaller circles contain those genes with both altered whole-gene expression and aberrant junctions in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells.

To evaluate the disease relevance of these findings, we compared the junction usage profile in our MCF-10A model with that of SF3B1MUT human breast tumors from TCGA, utilizing the analysis of Darman et al. (9). Of the 262 junctions upregulated in SF3B1MUT breast tumors in their study, 43% (113/262) were among the 685 junctions increased in our SF3B1K700E knockins, a highly significant overlap (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1). We then compared the whole-gene mRNA expression of our model with that of 2 independent transcriptome data sets of human breast tumors: TCGA and METABRIC (16, 17). Of the genes downregulated in SF3B1MUT MCF-10A cells, 32%, 21%, and 17% were also downregulated in SF3B1MUT tumors from METABRIC, TCGA, or both data sets (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 4), respectively. Notably, 66% (25/38) of genes downregulated and misspliced in MCF-10A cells were also among those downregulated in one or more of the SF3B1MUT breast tumor data sets (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 4), demonstrating the contextual robustness of missplicing-associated downregulation of mRNA. In contrast, overlap was lower between upregulated genes in SF3B1MUT MCF-10A cells and breast tumors (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 5). Taken together, these findings validate the disease relevance of our isogenic cell model and provide experimental evidence for determining which transcriptome alterations are directly caused by mutant SF3B1 in human breast tumors.

Mutant SF3B1 reshapes the proteome of breast epithelial cells. Although transcriptional effects of SF3B1 mutation have now been observed in several contexts, less is known about how these alterations affect the proteome. We therefore performed peptide mass spectrometry on isogenic MCF-10A cells using stable isotope labeling of amino acids in culture (SILAC). This experiment generated abundance values for 5,715 proteins. Using a log2 abundance ratio cutoff of ±0.5, we identified nearly twice as many proteins downregulated by SF3B1K700E than upregulated: 381 versus 204 (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). Integrating these results with our transcriptome analysis revealed that downregulated proteins exhibited missplicing of corresponding mRNA more frequently than upregulated ones: 13% (51/396) versus 3.0% (6/203), respectively (χ2 P < 0.01) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6). This analysis further revealed a group of downregulated proteins with concomitant decrease in whole-gene mRNA (Figure 2B, red box) and another whose whole-gene mRNA was not significantly changed (Figure 2B, blue box). This suggests mutant SF3B1 may downregulate some proteins by direct suppression of mRNA (i.e., through missplicing-induced NMD) and others through translational or posttranslational mechanisms. Indeed, among downregulated and misspliced proteins, 27% (14/51) showed evidence of likely suppression by NMD, with reduction in whole-gene mRNA expression and aberrant junctions predicted to be NMD-sensitive (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 6), and another 49% (25/51) had unchanged whole-gene mRNA expression and aberrant junctions predicted to be NMD-insensitive (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 6). For the few proteins upregulated and misspliced, whole-gene mRNA was not increased, suggesting translational or posttranslational mechanisms may be at work (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 7). Importantly, we orthogonally validated candidate protein alterations with Western blotting in both our MCF-10A and hTERT-IMEC isogenic models (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). These data indicate that the predominant association of missplicing by SF3B1MUT with down, rather than up, regulation of misspliced genes observed at the transcript level also extends to the proteome in breast epithelial cells.

Figure 2 Mutant SF3B1 reshapes the proteome of breast epithelial cells. (A) Aberrant junctions per gene plotted against protein expression determined by SILAC in isogenic MCF-10A cells. Green indicates genes with downregulated whole-gene mRNA and NMD-sensitive junctions. (B) Integration of protein and whole-gene mRNA expression in isogenic MCF-10A cells. Misspliced genes are in orange. The red box shows a population of genes with downregulated mRNA and protein, and the blue box shows a population with downregulated protein, but not mRNA. (C) Western blot validation of protein downregulation for misspliced genes MUT and DLST in isogenic MCF-10A cells. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Quantification of cryptic SLC3A2 peptide abundance by integration of ion counts from mass spectra in isogenic MCF-10A cells obtained by SILAC. (E) RNA-seq correlation of cryptic splicing of SLC3A2 in isogenic MCF-10A cells, showing insertion of A-P-I-S between exons 5 and 6. PSI of the cryptic junction is shown. (F) GO pathway enrichment analysis of proteins differentially expressed in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells.

Because SILAC quantifies the most abundant fraction of the proteome—and because the splicing pattern of most genes is a single dominant isoform and several less abundant minor ones—the above analysis in fact reflects how mutant SF3B1 affects the expression of dominant protein isoforms (18, 19). We therefore next sought to determine whether any known or novel alternative splice junctions upregulated by mutant SF3B1 produce corresponding junction-spanning peptides. Known alternative splice isoforms of any kind could only be delineated in 2.5% (141/5,715) of our identified proteins, and this set of isoforms did not happen to contain any of the known junctions upregulated by mutant SF3B1. We did, however, find one peptide that spanned a novel cryptic 3′ splice acceptor site in the heavy chain of the integrin protein CD98, also known as SLC3A2. In each SF3B1K700E clone, abundance values of this cryptic peptide were 16-fold higher than the low-level expression in control cells (Figure 2D). The protein change was an insertion of 4 amino acids (A-P-I-S), and RNA-seq data showed the corresponding cryptic transcript resulting from insertion of the 12-bp intronic sequence preceding exon 5 that encodes these residues (Figure 2E). Mirroring the peptide-level quantification, the percent spliced in (PSI) of this cryptic splice junction was 34-fold higher (11 vs. 0.3%, P value = 5.89 × 10–9) in SF3B1K700E cells (Figure 2E). Thus, cryptic protein can be produced in breast epithelial cells following physiologic, heterozygous expression of mutant SF3B1.

Lastly, we subjected all protein expression changes, whether associated with direct missplicing or not, to Gene Ontology analysis. Among proteins downregulated in SF3B1K700E cells, there was a notable enrichment of pathways involved in energy metabolism, while upregulated proteins showed enrichment of pathways involving mRNA processing, mRNA splicing, and chromosomal localization of proteins (Figure 2F). Together, these data show that mutant SF3B1 reshapes the proteome in breast epithelial cells, producing missplicing-associated gene downregulation, cryptic protein, and altered expression of proteins in multiple cellular pathways.

Evidence for reprogramming of mitochondrial metabolism by SF3B1MUT in breast epithelial cells. Given the contextual robustness of missplicing-associated gene downregulation induced by mutant SF3B1, we next examined the metabolic pathways enriched in proteins downregulated in SF3B1MUT cells. One notably specific signal was in the ubiquinol-cytochrome c oxidoreductase complex, also known as mitochondrial complex III of the electron transport chain (ETC). It is formed by assembly factors UQCC1 and UQCC2, which stabilize mitochondrial cytochrome B (MT-CYB) and deliver it to other ubiquinol-cytochrome c reductase proteins to form mature complex III (Figure 3A) (20, 21). Among the 50 most downregulated proteins in our SILAC experiment, 7 were part of this complex (Figure 3A). None of these 7 had SF3B1MUT-dependent changes in whole-gene mRNA expression (Supplemental Table 2), suggesting their downregulation was at the protein level and not a direct result of missplicing. However, the assembly factor UQCC1 was heavily misspliced, with multiple aberrant transcripts containing cryptic terminal exons (Figure 3B). Though truncated, these aberrant transcripts would be NMD-insensitive, and their presence likely explains why the whole-gene mRNA expression (i.e., the sum of all isoforms) of UQCC1 was not lower by RNA-seq. Yet full-length, canonical UQCC1 transcript was indeed lower in SF3B1K700E cells (Figure 3B), consistent with a zero-sum competition model of splicing between U2 snRNP complexes with WT or mutant SF3B1 (9). UQCC1 was not a protein captured by SILAC, but Western blotting revealed it to be decreased in SF3B1K700E cells, along with other complex III proteins (Figure 3C). We then constitutively expressed canonical UQCC1, and this rescued not only UQCC1 levels but also levels of other complex III proteins in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells (Figure 3C). UQCC1 and UQCC2 were also decreased by SF3B1K700E in hTERT-IMEC cells, although the downregulation of mature complex III proteins was less pronounced, perhaps due to a greater baseline reserve of the UQCC1 assembly factor in this cell line (Supplemental Figure 3). SF3B1MUT breast cancers from TCGA also did not show reduced whole-gene UQCC1 expression by RNA-seq, but they did by microarray analysis, whose probes capture canonical, but not cryptic, mRNA (Supplemental Figure 4). UQCC1 was also the single most downregulated gene in SF3B1MUT tumors in the METABRIC data set, which used a microarray platform for mRNA analysis (Supplemental Figure 4). These data show that physiologic expression of mutant SF3B1 is sufficient to downregulate mitochondrial complex III levels, likely through missplicing of UQCC1.

Figure 3 Evidence for reprogramming of mitochondrial metabolism in SF3B1MUT cells. (A) Complex III assembly. Blue proteins were captured by SILAC in isogenic MCF-10A cells, with SF3B1MUT/SF3B1WT abundance ratios labeling them. (B) RNA-seq from isogenic MCF-10A cells shows UQCC1 is misspliced by SF3B1MUT (upper), creating transcripts with cryptic terminal exons (lower left). Canonical, but not whole-gene, UQCC1 mRNA is reduced in RNA-seq data (lower right). ****P < 0.0001 for t test comparing canonical FPKM in all mutant to all WT. (C) Western blotting shows downregulated complex III in isogenic MCF-10A cells (left), and canonical UQCC1 overexpression rescues complex III levels in SF3B1MUT cells (right). Vec, vector. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Upper left panel represents the same membrane previously blotted for MUT and DLST in Figure 2C. (D) Metabolite quantification in isogenic MCF-10A cells. Three biological replicates were used in R702R1 and K700E2 cells, 2 replicates for R702R1 + metformin (Met), and Z scores are shown. (E) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in isogenic MCF-10A cells as measured by a Seahorse XF Analyzer. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments, and 6 biologic replicates per conditions were used.

In transferring electrons from ubiquinol to cytochrome c, complex III fuels oxidative phosphorylation as well as the regeneration of electron acceptors for aspartate biosynthesis (22, 23). We therefore sought to determine whether the observed SF3B1MUT-induced protein changes are accompanied by metabolic alterations. We first performed targeted metabolomics using liquid chromatography electrospray ionization tandem mass spectrometry (LC-ESI-MS/MS) in our isogenic cells, quantifying energy-relevant amino acids and metabolites involved in glycolysis and the TCA cycle. We validated the metabolomics platform using cells exposed to the biguanide metformin, which induced several known metabolic consequences of this drug in control MCF-10A cells, including increased lactate, α-ketoglutarate, and serine, along with decreased citrate, succinate, and aspartate (24). Interestingly, mutant SF3B1 did induce multiple alterations in energy metabolites, including decreases in the TCA cycle metabolites succinate, fumarate, and malate; increases in glucose and 3-hydroxybutyrate; and decreases in amino acids such as serine, glycine, and aspartate (Figure 3D). For orthogonal validation, we confirmed decreased aspartate in an independent SF3B1K700E MCF-10A clone using a fluorometric assay (Supplemental Figure 5). While attributions of metabolite abundance to particular protein expression levels are made difficult by the complex interplay of metabolite and enzyme dynamics (25), the finding of decreased aspartate in SF3B1MUT cells may nonetheless be suggestive of ETC impairment, as aspartate biosynthesis is an essential function of mitochondrial respiration in multiple cell contexts (22, 23, 26–28). To test mitochondrial respiration directly, we measured oxygen consumption rate in 2 mutant and 2 WT MCF-10A clones with a Seahorse XF Analyzer, and this demonstrated that both basal and maximal cellular respiration were decreased by SF3B1MUT (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 6). In contrast, extracellular acidification rate was unaffected (Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these results provide evidence that SF3B1MUT induces a reprogramming of mitochondrial metabolism characterized by a decreased capacity for cellular respiration in breast epithelial cells.

Mutant SF3B1 suppresses the serine synthesis pathway in breast epithelial cells. Another metabolic gene whose expression was strikingly affected by SF3B1MUT was phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH), an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate to phosphohydroxypyruvate as the rate-limiting step in de novo synthesis of the nonessential amino acid serine (Figure 4A). SF3B1MUT knockin breast epithelial cells exhibited enrichment of 2 different aberrant splice junctions in PHGDH, which are predicted to decrease total PHGDH mRNA expression by creating a cryptic terminal exon and inducing NMD, respectively (Figure 4, B and C). Indeed, whole-gene mRNA expression was lower by RNA-seq in SF3B1MUT MCF-10A (Supplemental Table 2), PHGDH protein was among the most downregulated proteins captured by SILAC (Supplemental Table 6), and Western blotting confirmed decreased PHGDH protein in both SF3B1MUT MCF-10A and hTERT-IMEC cells (Figure 4C). Moreover, in the TCGA and METABRIC data sets, PHGDH was among the most downregulated genes (Supplemental Table 4) in SF3B1MUT tumors.

Figure 4 Mutant SF3B1 suppresses the serine synthesis pathway in breast epithelial cells. (A) Serine synthesis pathway. 3PG, 3-phosphoglycerate; PHP, phosphohydroxypyruvate; pSer, phosphoserine. (B) RNA-seq of isogenic MCF-10A cells showing cryptic splicing of PHGDH leading to NMD. (C) Validation of cryptic splicing (upper) of PHGDH in MCF-10A and hTERT-IMEC isogenic cells, as well as downregulation of PHGDH protein (lower). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Quantification (left) and representative images (right) of growth of isogenic MCF-10A cells with and without serine and glycine (SG). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Quantification of short-term (top) and representative images of long-term (bottom) growth of isogenic hTERT-IMEC cells with or without SG. For both breast epithelial cell models, data are representative of 2 independent experiments, and 3 biologic replicates were used per condition. ****P < 0.0001 for t test comparing all mutant to all WT, but independent clones are also shown. (F) Serine synthesized from 13C-glucose (M+3) is reduced in SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMEC cells at baseline and upon SG starvation. Three biologic replicates per condition from one experiment are shown. **P < 0.01 for t test comparing the M+3 fraction between WT and mutant cells in each media condition.

Previous studies have shown that deliberate suppression of PHGDH or other components of the serine synthesis pathway renders mammalian cells less capable of growth and survival without exogenous serine, or, as is usually done in such studies, serine and glycine (SG), since serine can be synthesized directly from glycine (29–31). We therefore asked whether SF3B1MUT cells, with suppressed PHGDH levels, might exhibit a dependence on exogenous SG. When cultured in media without SG (–SG media), WT MCF-10A cells grew more slowly than in complete media, but cells nonetheless remained viable and mitotic (Figure 4D). In contrast, SF3B1K700E cells showed minimal growth without exogenous serine and glycine (Figure 4D). For hTERT-IMECs, WT cells were naturally more capable of growing without SG than WT MCF-10As, yet SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMECs still showed minimal growth without SG in both short-term proliferation and long-term colony formation assays (Figure 4E). Of note, the baseline growth in full media of SF3B1K700E breast epithelial cell knockins was slower than that of control cells (Supplemental Figure 7), but SG starvation disproportionately suppressed growth from this lower baseline in SF3B1K700E cells (Figure 4, D and E). These data demonstrate that SF3B1MUT increases dependence on exogenous serine and glycine for growth in breast epithelial cells.

PHGDH downregulation and serine/glycine auxotrophy suggest that serine synthesis could be impaired by SF3B1MUT. Indeed, our metabolomic analysis of isogenic MCF-10A cells did show decreased total intracellular serine and glycine levels in SF3B1K700E cells (Figure 3D). However, while suppression of the serine synthesis pathway decreases total intracellular serine and glycine in certain cell types grown in regular media, in most cell types suppression of the serine synthesis pathway will not decrease total intracellular serine and glycine unless the exogenous supply of serine is restricted (30, 32, 33). In contrast, the fraction of serine synthesized de novo in cells, as revealed by isotope tracing of 13C-glucose into M+3 serine, is ubiquitously decreased by suppression of the serine synthesis pathway in different cell types (33–35). Therefore, to directly determine whether serine synthesis is decreased by SF3B1MUT, we performed isotope tracing of 13C-glucose in our isogenic hTERT-IMEC cells in both +SG and –SG conditions. The total serine was lower in SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMEC cells at baseline compared with SF3B1WT cells, with a fold change of 0.581 (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 9), similar to SF3B1MUT MCF-10A cells with a fold change of 0.497 (Supplemental Table 8). In media containing SG (+SG media), the percentage of M+3 serine synthesized from 13C-glucose in SF3B1WT hTERT-IMEC cells was 2.7% of the total serine, comparable to baseline serine synthesis rates in regular media of breast epithelial cells seen in other studies (Figure 4F, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Table 9) (36, 37). In contrast, the percentage of M+3 serine in SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMECs was 0.19% of the total serine in +SG media, equal to only 4% of the M+3 serine in SF3B1WT cells (Figure 4F, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Table 9). Upon starvation of serine and glycine, both the absolute total serine and absolute M+3 serine were decreased compared with +SG conditions in SF3B1WT cells, but the percentage of total serine made up by M+3 serine increased to 77%, consistent with previous work on serine isotope changes upon SG starvation (Figure 4F, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Table 9) (38, 39). In contrast, the absolute total serine decreased even further in SF3B1K700E cells in –SG media, to 20% that of SF3B1WT cells, and the M+3 serine fraction comprised only 2.6% of the total, representing 0.7% of the M+3 serine in SF3B1WT cells in –SG conditions (Figure 4F, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Table 9). These data indicate that de novo serine synthesis is severely impaired in SF3B1K700E breast epithelial cells, and the inability of these cells to adequately generate flux through the serine synthesis pathway likely contributes to their growth impairment in –SG conditions.

Transformed SF3B1MUT cells exhibit PHGDH downregulation and vulnerability to serine starvation. Deprivation of serine and glycine has now been shown to suppress growth of certain cancers in vitro and in vivo, introducing a novel anticancer treatment strategy (24, 26–28). We therefore asked whether SF3B1MUT induces PHGDH downregulation and vulnerability to serine starvation in fully transformed human cancer cells. In breast cancer, SF3B1 mutations occur predominantly in hormone receptor–positive tumors, so we utilized an SF3B1K700E knockin of ER-positive T47D breast cancer cells. As in untransformed breast epithelial cells, PHGDH mRNA was misspliced and its protein was downregulated by SF3B1K700E in T47D cells (Figure 5A). We then assayed the 3D growth of these isogenic cells in conditions with and without SG. Notably, SF3B1K700E T47D cells showed no significant growth deficit in regular media compared with SF3B1WT cells (Figure 5A), in contrast to the baseline slower growth exhibited by untransformed SF3B1MUT breast epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Additionally, the growth of WT T47D cells was not significantly impaired by SG starvation in these conditions, indicating adequate de novo serine synthesis capacity in these cells (Figure 5A). In contrast, the size of SF3B1K700E T47D spheroids was reduced by 30%–40% in –SG media in 2 independent knockin clones, as compared with those grown in +SG, demonstrating that SF3B1MUT induces vulnerability to serine and glycine starvation in fully transformed breast cancer cells (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 SF3B1MUT cancer cells show missplicing-associated downregulation of PHGDH and vulnerability to SG starvation. (A) T47D breast cancer cells with knockin of SF3B1K700E show aberrant PHGDH splicing (upper left), decreased PHGDH protein (lower left), and decreased 3D colony growth in Matrigel (middle and right). Scale bars are 1 mm. Colony counts are from 6 biologic replicates per cell line and data are from 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 for t test comparing all mutant to all WT, but independent clones are also shown. (B) SF3B1H662Q Nalm6 knockins show aberrant PHGDH splicing (left), decreased PHGDH protein (middle), and lower relative growth in –SG (right). Cell counts are from 3 biologic replicates per condition, and data are representative of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 for t test compared with –SG for WT. (C) Leukemia cell lines with native SF3B1 mutation show PHGDH missplicing, low PHGDH protein, and increased sensitivity to SG starvation. Absorbance of alamarBlue reaction product was quantified in –SG relative to +SG control after 8 and 24 hours of incubation in the viability reagent. Six biologic replicates were used for alamarBlue, and data are representative of 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 for t test comparing –SG with +SG.

Given that mutation-targeting cancer treatments are beginning to transcend the traditional boundaries of tissue of origin in their applications (40), we next sought to determine whether SF3B1MUT cancer cells from other tissue types might exhibit this vulnerability. SF3B1 mutations are more common in hematologic malignancies than in solid tumors, and we found that PHGDH expression was downregulated in SF3B1MUT cases of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia in published gene expression data sets of these diseases (Supplemental Figure 9) (41, 42). We then interrogated the effect of SG starvation on Nalm6 leukemia cells with knockin of the SF3B1H662Q hotspot mutation (9). Compared with WT Nalm6 cells, SF3B1H662Q cells exhibited aberrant splicing of PHGDH, lower expression of PHGDH protein, and a heightened sensitivity to SG starvation (Figure 5B). We then turned to a panel of leukemia cell lines with or without native SF3B1 mutations. In 8 leukemia lines WT for SF3B1, all demonstrated growth and viability over 4 days without SG, though with variable amounts of partial growth suppression (Figure 5C). In contrast, SF3B1K700E HNT34 cells and SF3B1K666N MUTZ3 cells were nonviable after 4 days without SG, and both cell lines showed aberrant splicing and decreased protein levels of PHGDH (Figure 5C). We also confirmed deprivation of serine is principally responsible for the suppressive effects of SG starvation in these cells (Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, a few SF3B1-WT leukemia cell lines also had lower PHGDH expression (MV411, Monomac-6, KG-1), and these cells did show greater growth suppression without SG than the other SF3B1-WT cell lines (Figure 5C). This suggests that downregulation of PHGDH by mechanisms other than missplicing by mutant SF3B1 may also predict for reliance on extracellular serine. Taken together, these data show that in both knockin and naturally mutated cancer cells of multiple cell lineages, SF3B1 mutation is associated with downregulation of PHGDH and heightened sensitivity to SG starvation.

PHGDH overexpression and PHP supplementation rescue growth without exogenous serine. To determine whether PHGDH downregulation is a mediator of this vulnerability, we reexpressed canonical PHGDH in SF3B1K700E breast epithelial cells and SF3B1H662Q Nalm6 cells, creating 2 independently derived populations of PHGDH-overexpressing cells for each cell model, along with 2 independently derived populations of GFP- or vector-overexpressing controls (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast to GFP, PHGDH was able to rescue cell growth without SG in SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells (Figure 6A). A similar rescue of growth without SG by PHGDH was also seen in both SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMEC cells and SF3B1H662Q Nalm6 cells (Figure 6, B and C). These data support the idea that impaired serine synthesis due to missplicing-associated downregulation of PHGDH contributes to the vulnerability to SG starvation of SF3B1MUT cells. Consistent with this, we also found that growth of SG-starved SF3B1MUT cells could be rescued by supplementation with phosphohydroxypyruvate (PHP), the reaction product of PHGDH that serves as the substrate for subsequent steps of the serine synthesis pathway (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 PHGDH overexpression and PHP rescue growth without SG in SF3B1MUT cells. (A) Western blot of PHGDH levels in independent polyclonal pools of SF3B1K700E MCF-10A cells with overexpressed GFP or PHGDH (upper left). Quantification of growth of overexpression populations in media with or without SG (lower left) and representative images (right). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) PHGDH Western blot in GFP- or PHGDH-overexpressed populations of SF3B1K700E hTERT-IMEC cells (upper), and quantification of their growth in media with or without SG (lower). (C) Western blot of PHGDH in SF3B1H662Q Nalm6 cells after overexpression of vector or PHGDH (upper), and +SG and –SG growth quantification (lower). (D) Rescue of –SG growth by increasing concentrations of phosphohydroxypyruvate (PHP) in SF3B1MUT cells. All data are representative of 2 independent experiments and 3 biologic replicates per condition were used. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 for Dunnett’s test comparing all GFP/vector-overexpressed to all PHGDH-overexpressed cells, but independent polyclonal populations are also shown.

Dietary restriction of serine and glycine limit in vivo growth of SF3B1MUT tumors. Finally, we sought to determine whether heightened sensitivity to SG starvation in SF3B1MUT cells might be exploited therapeutically in vivo. Vousden and colleagues have shown that mice fed an SG-free diet will achieve a 60% reduction in blood SG levels, can tolerate the dietary modification, and in certain contexts will exhibit slower tumor growth (43, 44). We therefore performed xenograft experiments with SF3B1K700E HNT34 cells in mice fed SG-free or amino acid–replete diets. We first employed HNT34 cells both because of their native SF3B1 mutation and because additional in vitro experiments showed their growth could be suppressed by partial serine depletion, a state which reflects the effects of dietary restriction in vivo (Supplemental Figure 12). As shown in Figure 7A, HNT34-derived tumors in mice fed an SG-free diet grew more slowly than those of animals that received a control, SG-containing diet. To determine whether this in vivo inhibitory effect could be seen in other SF3B1MUT cells, we also tested the growth of SF3B1K666N MUTZ3 cells. As shown in Figure 7B, the growth of MUTZ3-derived tumors was also decreased in mice fed SG-free food. These data thus provide evidence that SF3B1-mutant cells can be therapeutically targeted in vivo by dietary restriction of serine and glycine.