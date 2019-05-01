Yap/Taz regulate alveolar regeneration and resolution of lung inflammation

Alveolar epithelial injury and recovery following S. pneumoniae–induced bacterial pneumonia in mice. We used SpT4 to infect mice by intranasal inhalation under anesthetization with a dose of approximately 5 × 106 CFU. SpT4 infection causes direct infection of the lower respiratory tract and acute bacterial pneumonia in mice, as indicated in previous reports (12, 13). Lungs were harvested at 2, 4, 7, and 14 days post infection (dpi) and analyzed by histology and flow cytometry. The levels of pneumococcal bacteria and cell apoptosis were highest in the alveolar spaces within the first 2 days after infection, as indicated by immunostaining with antibody specific for SpT4 capsule and TUNEL staining, individually (Figure 1, A–C). In contrast, their levels were reduced after 2 dpi, as seen by the gradual decrease in SpT4+ and TUNEL+ numbers within the alveolar region by 14 dpi. To determine pneumococci clearance in the lung, bacterial loads were measured by plating lung homogenate. A transient increase of bacterial load was detected in mouse lung, with the highest level at 2 dpi and 4 dpi, followed by a significant drop at 7 dpi (Figure 1B). Substantial destruction of alveolar epithelial cells was observed, as evidenced by significant loss of cell type–specific markers for AECIs (T1a) and AECIIs (SPC) at 2, 4, and 7 dpi (Figure 1A). By 14 dpi, the number of those cell populations returned to the basal level (Figure 1, D and E). The damage and recovery of lung epithelium during bacterial pneumonia were specific to the alveolar region, as there were no significant changes in the expression of airway epithelial cells, including club cells (CC10), ciliated cells (bTubulin IV), and basal cells (p63) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125014DS1).

Figure 1 Alveolar epithelial injury and recovery in SpT4-infected mice. Lung tissues were collected at 0, 2, 4, 7, and 14 dpi with SpT4. (A) Immunostaining on lung sections with antibodies to the type 4 capsule of SpT4, T1a, and pro-SPC (SPC). Cell apoptosis was measured by TUNEL staining. Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Mouse lungs were homogenized, and lung lysates were plated for quantitative culture of colonizing pneumococci. (C) Quantification of cell apoptosis by counting TUNEL+ cells on lung sections. (D) Lung cells were dissociated, and T1a+ cells were quantified as percentage of total CD45– cells by flow cytometry. (E) Quantification of the number of SPC+ cells on lung sections. n ≥ 10 randomly selected fields per animal (C and E); n = 3–9 per group (B–E). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA.

Alveolar epithelial regeneration and inflammatory resolution during bacterial pneumonia. We first examined AECII proliferation after SpT4-induced lung injury. To determine DNA synthesis in AECIIs, mice received a single i.p. injection of EdU and were sacrificed after a 3-hour labeling period. The frequency of EdU incorporation was determined on sectioned lungs by colabeling with antibody against AECII (SPC) (Figure 2A). A transient increase of DNA synthesis was observed in AECIIs, with a peak labeling index of 7% ± 0.3% occurring at 4 dpi (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Alveolar epithelial regeneration and Yap/Taz expression in mouse lungs during bacterial pneumonia. (A) Schematic of experimental design (left) and confocal images of lung sections at 0 dpi and 4 dpi. AECIIs in DNA synthesis phase were detected using Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor (green) and coimmunostaining with antibody against pro-SPC (SPC) (red). Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (B) Quantification of EdU+SPC+ cells as percentage of total SPC+ cells analyzed (~2200 SPC+ cells per animal). (C) Confocal images of lung sections of SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mice at 0, 7, and 14 dpi. Mice were administrated with 3 doses of tamoxifen to label SPC+ AECIIs. Fourteen days after the last tamoxifen treatment, mice were infected with SpT4. AECII-to-AECI differentiation was visualized by coimmunostaining with antibodies against GFP (lineage-labeled AECIIs) and T1a (AECIs). Arrowheads point to regions double-positive for GFP and T1a. (D) Quantification of percentage of GFP+T1a+ area of total GFP+ area per field using ImageJ. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of dissociated lung cells showing the percentage of GFP+T1a+ cells of total T1a+ cells at indicated time points. (F) Confocal images of lung sections of SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mice. Immunostaining with antibodies against GFP (lineage-labeled AECIIs) and Yap and Taz. Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (G) Western blot using lung tissue lysates at 0 dpi or purified AECIIs at 0 and 7 dpi, blotted with anti-YAP, anti-pYAP (Ser127), anti-Taz, anti-pTaz (S89), and anti–β-actin. Histograms showed average of total YAP or TAZ normalized to β-actin (loading control), together with average ratio of pYAP/YAP and pTAZ/TAZ. n ≥ 4 per group (B, D, E); n = 3 per group (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (B, D, E) and Student’s t test (G). Scale bars: 10 μm.

We next performed genetic lineage tracing of adult SPC+ AECIIs using the SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mouse line. Mice were administrated with 3 i.p. injections of tamoxifen at 0.2 mg/g per dose to induce GFP expression in SPC+ AECIIs. Mice were then infected with SpT4 at 14 days after the last tamoxifen treatment. Lungs were analyzed by immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry. Differentiation of AECIIs to AECIs was measured by coimmunostaining for lineage-labeled AECII marker (GFP) and AECI marker (T1a) (Figure 2C). We examined AECII-to-AECI differentiation by quantifying the percentage of GFP+ alveolar surface area covered by AECII-derived AECIs (GFP+T1a+) on sectioned lungs. There were no significant changes between noninfected and SpT4-infected lungs within 6 dpi. However, we observed significant increases in the levels of AECII-to-AECI differentiation (GFP+T1a+) at 7 dpi and onwards (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with this finding, FACS analysis showed the significant increase in the percentage of AECIs derived from preexisting AECIIs (GFP+T1a+) at 7 dpi compared with that in noninfected lungs. At 14 dpi, the level of GFP+T1a+ was elevated by 4.7 ± 0.4-fold compared with that at 7 dpi (Figure 2E).

It has been postulated that inflammatory cells are important drivers of tissue repair and regeneration (14, 15). However, correlations between persistent lung inflammation and decreased lung regeneration have been observed in both various animal injury models and human patients (8, 10). To assess the lung inflammatory responses and their association with alveolar epithelial regeneration, we characterized the immune phenotypes in mouse lungs during bacterial pneumonia. Consistent with previous reports (12, 13), high levels of inflammatory responses were observed in the lung, as evidenced by the significant increases in the number of immune cells (CD45+) within 7 dpi, including lymphocytes (CD3+), macrophages (CD11c+CD64+), and neutrophils (Ly6G+) (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Yet the accumulation of inflammatory cells in the lung waned over time, as seen by the decrease in the number of those cell populations by 14 dpi. Mouse lungs exhibited profibrotic lesions at 7 dpi, but recovered from SpT4 infection without the acquisition of lung fibrosis at 14 dpi, as evidenced by Masson’s trichrome staining and hydroxyproline assay on lung tissue lysates (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). The transient accumulation of lung inflammatory cells was accompanied by the loss of AECIs and the increase of profibrotic lesions, while the resolution of inflammatory cells coincided with the time frame of AECI recovery, AECII-to-AECI differentiation, and regression of profibrotic lesions in the lung (Supplemental Figure 2, H–J), implying that resolution of lung inflammation was closely associated with alveolar epithelial regeneration.

Yap and Taz expression in AECIIs during bacterial pneumonia. To understand the mechanisms underlying alveolar epithelial regeneration following SpT4-induced lung injury, we performed microarray analysis on lineage-labeled AECIIs (GFP+) isolated from SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mouse lungs before SpT4 infection and at 8 dpi with SpT4. After normalization of data sets, we used ToppGene to identify pathways that were induced (FDR, <5% and >1.5-fold expression) in GFP+ AECIIs of SpT4-infected mice. Pathways associated with Hippo signaling, T cell receptor signaling, JAK/STAT, and p38 signaling were all induced in SpT4-infected mice (Supplemental Table 1). Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis confirmed increased expression of Yap and Taz, the 2 paralogous transcriptional coactivators of the Hippo pathway (16, 17), as well as their target genes including Ctgf, Cyr61, and Birc5 in GFP+ AECIIs of SpT4-infected mice at 7 dpi compared with those of mice without infection (0 dpi) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Inhibition of Hippo signaling leads to nuclear Yap/Taz localization and activity (16, 17). Nuclear Yap/Taz expression was not detected in AECIIs of noninfected lungs (Figure 2F). However, we observed increases in nuclear Yap/Taz protein levels in AECIIs before (4 dpi) and during (7 dpi) differentiation toward AECIs (Figure 2F). Western blot confirmed higher levels of Yap/Taz protein in AECIIs purified from lungs at 7 dpi compared with those from noninfected lungs (Figure 2G). Moreover, nuclear locations of Yap/Taz proteins were also elevated in AECIIs at 7 dpi compared with noninfected AECIIs, as quantification of relative expression of phosphorylated Yap (p-Yap, Ser127) versus total Yap and p-Taz (Ser89) versus total Taz revealed lower levels of p-Yap/Yap and p-Taz/Taz in AECIIs at 7dpi than in noninfected AECIIs (Figure 2G).

Yap/Taz deletion in AECIIs impairs alveolar epithelial regeneration and causes prolonged fibrotic lesions during bacterial pneumonia. The nuclear localization of Yap and Taz in AECIIs in response to SpT4-induced lung injury could potentially augment alveolar regeneration by enhancing their targeting of regeneration-related genes. We tested this in the adult mouse lung with tamoxifen-inducible Yap/Taz gene deletion in SPC+ AECIIs. SPC-CreERT2, Yapfl/fl, Tazfl/fl, Rosa26-mTmG mice were administrated with tamoxifen i.p. to delete Yap and Taz in SPC+ AECIIs (referred as Yap/Taz mutant mice). Yap/Taz deletion and reduced expression of their target genes were verified by qRT-PCR analysis performed on purified AECIIs 14 days after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 3B).

To gain insight into the role of Yap/Taz in AECIIs in the steady-state adult lung, we quantified the survival, self-renewal, and differentiation of lineage-labeled SPC+ AECIIs at 9 days and 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration. We lineage labeled AECIIs by generating SPC-CreERT2, floxed Yap/Taz, Rosa26-mTmG mice so that a GFP reporter could be used to label and trace AECIIs in which Yap/Taz had been deleted. We found no detectable changes in GFP+ cell apoptosis, as assessed by TUNEL staining at 9 days and 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). A transient decrease of DNA synthesis was observed in the lineage-labeled AECIIs from Yap/Taz mutant mice compared with SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG control mice at 9 days after tamoxifen administration (0.49% ± 0.10% vs. 1.45% ± 0.10%; P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 3E). The decreased AECII cell-cycle progression in Yap/Taz mutant mice was also observed by immunostaining of sectioned lungs for the cell cycle marker Ki67 (0.30% ± 0.09% vs. 1.80% ± 0.09%; Yap/Taz mutant vs. SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG control, respectively; P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 3F). By 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration, there were no significant differences in the percentage of lineage-labeled AECIIs that were EdU+ (EdU+GFP+) between Yap/Taz mutant and control mice (0.16% ± 0.02%. vs 0.18 % ± 0.08%; Supplemental Figure 3E). However, the level of Ki67+GFP+ was still lower in Yap/Taz mutant mice than that in control mice (0.76% ± 0.09% vs.1.44% ± 0.4%, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 3F). Quantification of AECII-to-AECI differentiation by immunostaining and flow cytometry showed that Yap/Taz mutant mice exhibited reduced percentages of lineage-labeled AECIIs that had differentiated into AECIs (GFP+T1a+) at 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration compared with control mice (1.68% ± 0.25% vs. 2.70% ± 0.10%; P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3G). Histological analysis showed Yap/Taz mutant mice had normal alveolar structures at 4 weeks after tamoxifen administration, but exhibited patchy distribution of subtle interstitial infiltrates in the alveolar septa at 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 3H). FACS analysis revealed that Yap/Taz mutant lungs at 12 weeks after tamoxifen administration had increased numbers of inflammatory cells (CD45+) compared with SPC-CreERT2 control lungs (Supplemental Figure 3I). These data indicated that deletion of Yap/Taz in adult SPC+ AECIIs led to decreased AECII proliferation and AECII-to-AECI differentiation during steady-state tissue maintenance. Long-term deletion of Yap/Taz in SPC+ AECIIs caused increased accumulation of inflammatory cells in the lung.

To determine whether Yap/Taz contributed to alveolar epithelial regeneration in vivo, Yap/Taz mutant mice were exposed to SpT4-induced lung injury. Yap/Taz mutant mice showed delayed recovery from bacterial pneumonia, as they regained body weight more slowly compared with the SPC-CreERT2 control mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Yap/Taz mutant mice had higher levels of total protein in their bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) at 7 dpi and 14 dpi compared with the control mice (Supplemental Figure 4B), indicating more damage to lung tissue integrity in Yap/Taz mutant mice. SPC-CreERT2 control mice started to regenerate AECIs (T1a+) and AECIIs (SPC+) within a week after SpT4 infection and had full recovery of those cell populations by 14 dpi (Figure 1, D and E and Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, Yap/Taz mutant mice showed persistently low levels of AECIs and AECIIs for more than 2 weeks and only started to regenerate those cell populations by 21 dpi, indicating delayed alveolar epithelial regeneration following SpT4 infection (Figure 3, A and B). Yap/Taz mutant mice developed severe fibrotic lesions within the alveolar region at 14 dpi, as evidenced by increased Ashcroft scores in Trichrome-stained lung sections and collagen burden using hydroxyproline assay on lung tissue lysates compared with SPC-CreERT2 control mice (Figure 3, C–E). Fibrotic lesions regressed over time, as seen by the gradual decreases in Ashcroft score and collagen burden by 56 dpi in Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4C). Lungs of single Yap mutant mice developed minor fibrotic lesions at 14 dpi, while lungs of single Taz mutant mice recovered from bacterial pneumonia without acquisition of fibrotic lesions at 14 dpi (Supplemental Figure 4D). We focused on Yap/Taz mutant mice in this study, since single mutant mice had minor or no phenotypes in response to SpT4 infection.

Figure 3 Phenotypes of Yap/Taz mutant lungs during bacterial pneumonia. (A) Immunostaining on lung sections with nuclei labeled by DAPI (blue) and antibodies to T1a (red) or pro-SPC (SPC) (green). (B) Lung cells were dissociated and T1a+ cells were quantified as percentage of total CD45– cells by flow cytometry. SPC+ cells were quantified by counting the number of SPC+ cells per field (≥10 randomly selected fields per animal) (n = 3–8 per group). (C) Lung tissue sections were stained with Alcian blue and Nuclear Fast Red. Lung fibrotic lesions were quantified by measuring (D) Aschcroft score and (E) hydroxyproline assay (n = 3–4 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 50 μm (A, C [bottom panel]); 500 μm (C [top panel]).

To determine the causes of impaired alveolar epithelial regeneration observed in Yap/Taz mutant mice, we profiled lung bacterial loads by measuring CFU and found no differences in bacteria number in lung homogenates and blood serum from Yap/Taz mutant mice compared with SPC-CreERT2 controls after SpT4 infection (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). We next evaluated the effects of the Yap/Taz deletion on the process of alveolar epithelial damage. TUNEL staining of lung sections showed no differences in the number of apoptotic cells between Yap/Taz mutant and control lungs (Supplemental Figure 4, G–H). These results indicated that bacterial load and cell apoptosis were unlikely to explain the effects of the Yap/Taz deletion on alveolar epithelial regeneration and the development of lung fibrotic lesions during bacterial pneumonia.

To determine how Yap/Taz might contribute to alveolar epithelial regeneration, we examined their effects on AECII proliferation and AECII-to-AECI differentiation (Figure 4A). The proliferation index of AECIIs in Yap/Taz mutant mice at 7 dpi was significantly lower than that in SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG control mice, as shown by the percentage of lineage-labeled AECIIs (GFP+) that were either EdU+ or Ki67+ (Figure 4, B and C). At 14 dpi, 24.1% ± 2.1% of total lineage-labeled GFP+ cells in control lungs were T1a+ (GFP+T1a+). In contrast, GFP+T1a+ cells were reduced by 72.6% (6.6% ± 2.1%) in Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Figure 4, D–F), indicating decreased AECII-to-AECI differentiation in Yap/Taz mutant lungs. The AECII-to-AECI differentiation defect was persistent in Yap/Taz mutant lungs, as the levels of AECIs derived from lineage-labeled AECIIs (GFP+T1a+) were still significantly lower in Yap/Taz mutant lungs at 56 dpi than in SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG control lungs (Figure 4F). Collectively, these data indicated that loss of Yap/Taz in AECIIs diminished alveolar epithelial regeneration derived from preexisting SPC-expressing AECIIs and led to prolonged fibrotic lesions in the lung during bacterial pneumonia.

Figure 4 AECII proliferation and differentiation in Yap/Taz mutant lungs during bacterial pneumonia. (A) Schematic of experimental design for studies shown in B–F. (B) Lung tissue sections from SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mouse were immunostained with DAPI (blue) and antibody against GFP (lineage-labeled AECIIs) (green), and colabeling with Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor (red) and confocal images were taken. The percentages of GFP+EdU+ cells of total GFP+ cells per field were graphed (bottom panel). (C) Confocal image of lung section from SPC-CreERT2, Rosa26-mTmG mouse at 7 dpi with nuclei labeled by DAPI (blue) and antibodies against GFP (green) and Ki67 (red). Percentages of GFP+Ki67+ cells of total GFP+ cells per field were graphed (bottom panel). (D) Confocal images of lung section at 14 dpi with nuclei labeled by DAPI (blue) and antibodies against GFP (green) and T1a (red). Asterisks indicate regions double-positive for GFP and T1a. (E) Lung cells were dissociated and flow cytometry was performed by gating on GFP+T1a+. The numbers in the top left gates represent all GFP+ cells of total live CD45– cells. The numbers in the top right gates represent GFP+T1a+ cells of total T1a+ cells. The numbers in the bottom right gates represent all T1a+ cells of total live CD45– cells. (F) Quantification of GFP+T1a+ cells as the percentage of GFP+T1a+ of total T1a+ cells by flow cytometry. n = 4–5 per group (B and C); n = 4–8 per group (F). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 25 μm (B and C); 20 μm (D).

Yap/Taz regulate AECII inflammatory responses through targeting IκBa. To understand the underlying mechanisms for these observations, we performed microarray analysis on lineage-labeled AECIIs (GFP+) isolated from Yap/Taz mutant and SPC-CreERT2 control lungs at 8 dpi. After normalization of data sets, we used ToppGene to identify pathways that were induced or repressed (FDR, <5% and >2-fold expression) in GFP+ AECIIs of Yap/Taz mutant mice. While gene ontologies associated with negative regulation of the apoptotic process, positive regulation of cell proliferation, and differentiation were repressed in Yap/Taz mutant mice, gene ontologies associated with negative regulation of cell differentiation, inflammation response, leukocyte chemotaxis, and lipid metabolic process were all induced in Yap/Taz mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 5A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). qRT-PCR confirmed decreased expression of Yap, Taz, tand Yap/Taz-dependent target genes, including Ctgf, Cyr61, Birc5, and Birc2, in GFP+ AECIIs of Yap/Taz mutant mice at 7 dpi compared with those of SPC-CreERT2 control mice (Figure 5A). The expression of several markers associated with positive regulation of cell proliferation and differentiation, including Fgf1, Fgfr3, Tgfb2, Wnt3a, Bmp4, and Egfr, was significantly reduced in GFP+ AECIIs of Yap/Taz mutant mice (Figure 5A). These data suggested that loss of Yap/Taz in AECIIs led to decreased proliferation and differentiation of AECIIs in response to SpT4-induced lung injury. Notably, while expression of Nfkb1 itself was unchanged, expression of Nfkb1 repressor genes Ikba (Nfkbia) and Ikbb (Nfkbib) was significantly decreased in Yap/Taz mutant GFP+ AECIIs (Figure 5A). In contrast, the expression of NF-kB–dependent target genes, including Cxcl3 and Ccl21a, was significantly increased in Yap/Taz mutant GFP+ AECIIs (Figure 5A). We detected a significant increase in IL-1b protein, a cytokine known to expand differentiated T cells (18), in BALF from Yap/Taz mutant mice at both 7 dpi and 14 dpi compared with that from SPC-CreERT2 control mice (Figure 5B). Cytokine array on lung tissue lysates showed the higher levels of cytokines, including IL-1b as well as CXCL9, a T cell chemotactic cytokine (19), in Yap/Taz mutant mice at 7 dpi and 14 dpi compared with SPC-CreERT2 control lungs (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Consistent with the elevated expression of genes and cytokines associated with T cell inflammatory responses in Yap/Taz mutant AECIIs, we observed a significant increase in the number of CD3+ T cells in Yap/Taz mutant lungs at 7 dpi and 14 dpi (Figure 5D). Immunostaining on sectioned lung tissues confirmed the increased number of CD3+ T cells located in lung alveoli of Yap/Taz mutant mice at 14 dpi (Figure 5, E and F). Interestingly, CD3+ T cells were enriched in areas where AECIIs failed to differentiate into AECIs in Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Figure 5F). In addition, the number of macrophages (CD11c+CD64+) in Yap/Taz mutant lungs was lower at 7 dpi, but higher at 14 dpi, than those in SPC-CreERT2 control lungs (Supplemental Figure 5D). In contrast, the number of neutrophils (Ly6G+) was not significantly changed in Yap/Taz mutant lungs compared with control lungs (Supplemental Figure 5D). The effect of Yap/Taz mutant AECIIs on lung inflammation waned over time, as seen by the equivalent levels of T cells (CD3+) and macrophages (CD11c+CD64+) at 56 dpi between Yap/Taz mutant and SPC-CreERT2 controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5D). These results indicated that loss of Yap/Taz in AECIIs led to prolonged inflammatory responses in lung alveoli during bacterial pneumonia.

Figure 5 Inflammatory responses in Yap/Taz mutant lungs. (A) GFP+ AECIIs at 7 dpi were sorted by FACS and analyzed by qRT-PCR (n = 4 per group). (B) BALF was analyzed for IL-1b by ELISA assay (n = 4–6 per group). (C) Cytokine assay showed protein levels of IL-1b and CXCL9 in mouse lung lysates (n = 1 per group). (D) Flow cytometry of dissociated lung cells was performed by gating on CD3+CD45+ cells, and quantification of total number of CD3+CD45+ cells in the lung was graphed (n = 3–10 per group). (E) Confocal images of lung sections at 14 dpi with nuclei labeled by DAPI (blue) and antibodies to GFP (green) and CD3 (red). Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of the number of CD3+ cells as the ratio of CD3+ cell number versus GFP+ area per field using ImageJ (n = 3–5 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test (A) and 2-way ANOVA (B, D, F).

Because Yap/Taz mutant AECIIs had reduced expression of Ikba and Ikbb, we hypothesized that an IκB/NF-κB pathway drives the inflammatory responses in Yap/Taz mutant lungs during bacterial pneumonia. Given recent identification of the Yap/IκB signaling axis as a potential means of generating inflammatory response in Drosophila post-Gram+ bacterial infection (20), we investigated whether Yap/Taz controls IκB levels in the mouse lung. Examination of the Ikba genomic locus revealed 5 potential Tead-binding motifs (TBM) within a 10 kb region upstream of the transcriptional start site (Figure 6A), while there was no potential TBM in the 10 kb region upstream of the Ikbb genomic locus. For the subsequent experiments, we focused on IκBa because it was shown to be the most efficient IκB molecule to control NF-κB transcriptional activity in previous studies (21–23). We first performed ChIP assays on chromatin obtained from the murine lung epithelial cell line MLE-15 using either an anti-Tead or anti-Yap antibody to determine whether Tead and Yap were associated with any of the 5 TBMs. ChIP analysis showed that Yap and Tead were associated with the TBM1 site of Ikba (Figure 6B). To determine whether the TBM1 site was responsive to Tead transactivation, MLE-15 cells were transfected with the pGL3 luciferase reporter containing TBM1–3 region along with an expression plasmid encoding murine Tead2 (Figure 6C). This study showed that expression of Tead2 transactivated the pGL3-IκBa-TBM1–3.luc reporter. Coexpression of Tead2 with Yap or Taz further enhanced the transactivation of the pGL3-IκBa-TBM1-3.luc reporter (Figure 6C). In contrast, expression of Tead2 did not activate the pGL3-IκBa-TBM1-3 mutant.luc reporter in which TBM1 was mutated (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Regulation of Yap/Taz on IκBa expression and NF-κB transcriptional activity in AECIIs. (A) Schematic of IκBa genomic locus showing potential Tead binding sites (TBM) in the 10 kb upstream of the IκBa transcription start site. (B) Chromatin from MLE-15 cells was immunoprecipitated with either Tead or Yap antibody, and qRT-PCR results were graphed (n = 3). (C) MLE-15 cells were transfected with pGL3 vector containing a IκBa-TBM1-3 or a IκBa-TBM1-3 mutation, in which TBM1 was mutated, along with the expression plasmid encoding either murine Tead2 or Yap or Taz. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were processed for luciferase activity measurement (n = 3–6 per group). (D) Adult WT mouse AECIIs were purified, cultured, and infected with either Yap shRNA lentivirus or scramble shRNA lentivirus or were given no treatment. Forty-eight hours after lentiviral infection, cells were processed for NF-κB transcription activity measurement. (E) AECIIs were purified from mouse lungs at 0 dpi and 7 dpi, and their NF-κB transcriptional activity was graphed. (F) MLE-15 cells were infected with either Yap shRNA lentivirus or scramble shRNA lentivirus or were given no treatment. Forty-eight hours after lentiviral infection, cells were transfected with NF-κB luciferase vector containing NF-κB response elements, along with an expression plasmid encoding either murine Yap or Taz. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were processed for luciferase activity measurement (n = 3). (G) Schematic model of interaction of Yap/Taz and IκBa/NF-κB in AECIIs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (B, C, D, F) and 2-way ANOVA (E).

IκBa has previously been shown to be required for inhibiting NF-κB–mediated inflammatory response in the lung (24), raising the possibility that the regulation of IκBa expression by Yap/Taz may affect NF-κB transcriptional activity. To test this hypothesis, AECIIs from adult mouse lungs were cultured for 48 hours in the presence of a Yap shRNA lentivirus that inhibited Yap expression (25). Gene expression analysis showed that expression of Yap shRNA reduced the expression of Ikba in AECIIs compared with scrambled shRNA lentivirus–treated AECIIs (Supplemental Figure 5E). Analysis of NF-κB transcriptional activity showed that Yap shRNA–treated AECIIs had higher levels of NF-κB transcriptional activity compared with scrambled shRNA-treated or nontreated control AECIIs (Figure 6D). Moreover, AECIIs purified from Yap/Taz mutant mice at 7 dpi showed higher levels of NF-κB transcriptional activities than those from SPC-CreERT2 control mice (Figure 6E). In contrast, overexpression of Yap or Taz in AECIIs using YAP-5SA or TAZ-S89A adeno-associated virus type 6 (AAV6) led to increased Ikba expression and decreased NF-κB transcriptional activity compared with AAV6 GFP–treated AECIIs (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). To determine whether Yap/Taz-induced IκBa expression affected NF-κB signaling, MLE-15 cells were transfected with the NF-κB response luciferase reporter. This study showed that expression of Yap shRNA led to increased transactivation of the NF-κB response luciferase reporter. In contrast, overexpression of Yap or Taz reduced the transactivation of the NF-κB response luciferase reporter (Figure 6F). These results indicated that Yap/Taz regulated NF-κB response through targeting IκBa in AECIIs (Figure 6G).

IκBa overexpression promotes inflammatory resolution and alveolar epithelial regeneration in Yap/Taz mutant lung. To determine whether loss of IκBa expression was responsible for the prolonged inflammatory response and delayed alveolar epithelial regeneration observed in Yap/Taz mutant mice, we restored IκBa expression in Yap/Taz mutant lungs using the AAV6 vector for the expression of murine IκBa. We first evaluated whether intratracheal instillation of AAV6 led to efficient gene transfer and expression in AECIIs. Mouse lungs treated with AAV6-GFP at a dose of 2.5 × 1010 vp/animal exhibited abundant GFP staining in the lung alveolar region and much lower staining in the airway epithelium at 48 hours after instillation (Supplemental Figure 6A). In lung alveoli, 97.3% ± 1.1% of GFP+ cells were SPC+ and less than 2.5% of GFP+ cells were CD3+ (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results indicated that intratracheal instillation of AAV6 resulted in preferential transduction of SPC+ AECIIs in mouse lungs. Next, Yap/Taz mutant mice were administrated with AAV6-IκBa at a dose of 2.5 × 1010 vp/animal through intratracheal instillation at 7 dpi. Twenty-four hours later, AECIIs were purified and performed for gene expression analysis by qRT-PCR. IκBa overexpression in Yap/Taz mutant lungs restored IkBa transcription, while IkBa expression in inflammatory cells (CD45+) was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 6C). Restoration of IkBa expression in Yap/Taz mutant lungs was sufficient to inhibit NF-κB–mediated gene expression in AECIIs, since AAV6-IκBa–treated AECIIs exhibited decreased expression of NF-κB–dependent genes (Cxcl3, Ccl21a) compared with PBS treatment (Supplemental Figure 6C). We observed a significant decrease in IL-1b protein in BALF from AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant mice at 14 dpi (Figure 7, A and B). Cytokine array showed that AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs at 14 dpi produced lower levels of cytokines, including cytokines associated with T cell accumulation (IL-1b, CXCL9) and antiinflammatory resolution responses (TIMP-1, TREM-1) (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). PBS-treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs showed results similar to those of AAV6-null–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs and were used as the controls in this study (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The impairment in inflammatory resolution in Yap/Taz mutant lung was partially recovered by ectopic IκBa overexpression, as AAV6-IκBa treatment on Yap/Taz mutant mice led to a significant reduction in the number of CD3+ T cells in the lung at 14 dpi (Figure 7D). Inflammatory responses were not completely absent in AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs, however, as the numbers of neutrophils (Ly6G+) and macrophages (CD11c+CD64+) were equivalent between AAV6-IκBa–, PBS-, and AAV6-null–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Inflammatory resolution and alveolar epithelial recovery in Yap/Taz mutant lungs with AAV6-IκBa treatment. (A) Schematic of experimental design for B–K. (B) BALF was analyzed for IL-1b by ELISA assay (n = 4–5 per group). (C) Cytokine assay showed protein levels of IL-1b and CXCL9 in mouse lung lysates (n = 1 per group). (D) Flow cytometry of dissociated lung cells was performed by gating on CD3+CD45+ cells, and quantification of total number of CD3+CD45+ cells in the lung at 14 dpi were graphed (n = 5–6 per group). (E) Immunostaining on lung sections at 14 dpi with nuclei labeled by DAPI (blue) and antibody to T1a (red). White dashed lines indicate T1a– region in the lung. (F) Flow cytometry of dissociated lung cells was performed by gating on T1a+CD45– cells. (G) Quantification of the percentage of T1a+CD45– cells of total CD45– cells in the lung at 14 dpi (n = 4–5 per group). (H) Quantification of total protein in BALF at 14 dpi (n = 5–6 per group). (I) Lung sections at 14 dpi were stained with Alcian blue and nuclear fast red. (J) Quantification of lung fibrotic regions at 14 dpi using Ashcroft scoring method (n = 4–6 per group). (K) Quantification of collagen level on lung tissue lysates at 14 dpi using hydroxyproline assay (n = 4 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We next assessed whether partial inflammatory resolution was sufficient to accelerate alveolar epithelial regeneration and regression of fibrotic lesions in Yap/Taz mutants. Analyses of lung sections by immunostaining and flow cytometry showed AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs exhibited significant improvement in the recovery of AECIs at 14 dpi compared with PBS- or AAV6-null–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Moreover, AAV6-IκBa treatment led to improved lung tissue integrity in Yap/Taz mutant mice, as gauged by the total protein measurement in their BALF (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 7C). The regenerated AECIs in AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs were not associated with the differentiation of preexisting SPC+ AECIIs into AECIs, since AECII-to-AECI differentiation (GFP+T1a+) in AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs was equivalent to that in PBS-treated Yap/Taz mutant lungs (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), suggesting the recovered AECIs were contributed by non–lineage-labeled AECIIs. We measured Ashcroft scores in Trichrome-stained lung sections and collagen burden in lung tissue lysates at 14 dpi and found a significant decrease in lung fibrotic lesions in AAV6-IκBa–treated Yap/Taz mutant mice compared with PBS- or AAV6-null–treated mice (Figure 7, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Together, these findings indicated that restoration of IκBa expression in Yap/Taz mutant lung promoted inflammatory resolution and accelerated alveolar epithelial regeneration and regression of lung fibrotic lesions during bacterial pneumonia.