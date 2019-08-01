The antibiotic clofoctol suppresses glioma stem cell proliferation by activating KLF13

A high-throughput screening identified clofoctol as an inhibitor of GSCs. Isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation status is a strong prognostic marker of gliomas. It was originally discovered that IDH1 and IDH2 mutation is present in about 80% of low-grade gliomas, while the wild type of IDH is more frequent in high-grade gliomas and is believed to be associated with poor patient survival (20). In this study, for improvement of therapy of gliomas, we first used the 4 previously established and identified GSCs (GSC2, GSC5, U87MG SLC, and U251 SLC; refs. 21, 22) with wild-type status of IDH1 and IDH2 as the cell model for primary drug screening. Genotype analysis of the 4 GSCs showed that they have almost the same status of other mutations commonly seen in human gliomas, such as TP53, EGFR, α-thalassemia/mental retardation syndrome X-linked (ATRX), and promoter of the telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124979DS1).

For screening, we tested 1920 compounds from the MicroSource Spectrum Collection, comprising 1163 drugs used clinically, 448 compounds with undetermined activity, 287 compounds in experimental stages, and 22 compounds with agricultural uses (Figure 1A). The screening was performed using MTS assay to determine relative cell viability 48 hours after treatment with 10-μM concentrations of a single application in the 4 GSCs. Every compound that reduced the mean cell viability of the 4 GSCs to less than 70% of control levels was considered as a “hit.” Seventy-one compounds fulfilled this criterion (Figure 1B). Since efficacy and safety are the basis for transformation of compounds to clinical drugs, we then measured compounds’ efficacy by treating GSCs at a lower concentration (1 μM) and evaluated the relative safety of compounds by measuring the relative cell viability in 3 normal human cell lines (293ET, ReNcell-CX, and H1-NSC) at 10 μM. Thirteen compounds were ultimately selected that showed potential GSC-specific inhibition without similarly affecting normal control cells (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 High-throughput screening to identify inhibitors of GSCs. (A) Compound classification of the MicroSource Spectrum Collection. (B) Schematic representation of the screening process. (C) All 13 compounds used to treat the 4 GSCs for 48 hours with a relative cell viability (vs. control) less than 70%. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, and samples were assayed in triplicate. (D) Clofoctol concentration in mouse brain following the last treatment of vehicle and clofoctol (10 mg/kg, daily) i.v. for 13 days. Control, n = 4; 5 minutes, n = 3; 15 minutes, n = 4; 45 minutes, n = 4; 90 minutes, n = 4. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (E) Selection criteria for compound 12 (clofoctol) as the primary lead compound. In the “IC 50 ” row, “+” indicates that the IC 50 values in the 4 GSCs were less than those in normal human cells; “–” indicates that they were not. In “Coculture assay,” “++” and “+” indicate that compounds could selectively inhibit GSC2-GFP and U87MG SLC–GFP cells; “–” indicates not. In “Safety in zebrafish,” “+++,” “++,” and “+” indicate that compounds had almost no, lower, and minor toxicity; “–” indicates that compounds had strong toxicity. In “In vivo effects in zebrafish,” “+” indicates that with compound treatment, the tumors in the zebrafish xenograft model decreased; “–” indicates that this did not occur. In “BBB,” “+” indicates that compounds were predicted to pass through the BBB; “–” indicates that they were not; and “U” indicates undetermined.

Importantly, a variety of strategies could be used to prioritize hit compounds for follow-up experiments. Here, we opted for an array involving 5 criteria. IC 50 values detected in different cell lines confirmed that, with the exception of compounds 8 and 10, the selected compounds could specifically inhibit the viability of GSCs (Supplemental Table 2). GSCs and a control normal human astrocyte cell line, HA, labeled with GFP or RFP by lentivirus infection, respectively, and selected by FACS of cocultures, were further used to determine and confirm the compound selectivity. Compounds 7, 8, 10, 12, and 13 showed specificity in 2 coculture models, GSC2-GFP+HA-RFP and U87MG SLC–GFP+HA-RFP, which indicated that these compounds inhibit cell viability of GSCs in association with relatively lower toxicity in normal cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). To further measure the toxicity, 13 hits were administered to egg water of zebrafish embryos at the 1- to 2-cell stage and 4 days after fertilization; only compounds 6 and 12 showed relatively lower toxicities and had no impact on zebrafish development, embryonic death, malformation, or yolk edema (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then examined the in vivo efficacy of the compounds in a zebrafish glioma model, and found that compounds 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, and 13 could markedly inhibit tumor growth (Figure Supplemental 2B). As gliomas are intracranial, the blood-brain barrier (BBB) constitutes a specific hurdle for drug delivery. The ability to cross this barrier was predicted by ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity) in silico (Supplemental Table 3). Only compound 7 (ivermectin) was excluded based on its nearly total inability to penetrate the BBB. Permeability of compounds 10, 12, and 13 cannot be defined by ADMET. Since compounds 10 and13 were excluded by high toxicities in normal human cells or in zebrafish development, we then only tested compound 12 concentration in mouse brains and found 152–187 ng/g of tissue weight at 5–90 minutes after the last i.v. administration of 10 mg/kg body weight of compound 12 (Figure 1D). This shows that compound 12 is permeable in crossing the BBB. Based on the collective analysis of the above experiments, further studies focused only on compound 12 (clofoctol) (Figure 1E).

As previously reported, clofoctol is an antibiotic drug that has been used for the treatment of upper respiratory tract infections in France and Italy for decades (23). The proposed mechanism of its antibacterial activity is the alteration of bacterial membrane permeability, owing to its hydrophobic nature (24). More recently, it was also reported that clofoctol inhibited protein translation via active unfolded protein response pathways, leading to the induction of G 1 cell cycle arrest in prostate cancer. Thus, clofoctol could potentially serve as an anticancer drug (25). Here, we report its anticancer activity in gliomas for the first time to our knowledge.

Clofoctol can inhibit GSCs in vitro and in vivo. To validate the selective inhibition of GSCs, pharmacodynamic analysis of clofoctol was performed. Four GSC cell lines and 3 normal human cell lines — H1-NSC (26), 293ET, and HA — were investigated. The obtained dose-response curves showed consistent courses for all cell lines, and respective IC 50 values are listed. We found that, compared with normal human cells, clofoctol could selectively inhibit GSCs (Figure 2A). The selective inhibition was also demonstrated by recording of the cell death process in a coculture model, GSC2-GFP+HA-RFP treated with clofoctol. The coculture model was treated with DMSO or clofoctol at 3 μM. With clofoctol treatment, the intensity of GFP fluorescence declined rapidly and drastically, whereas the RFP fluorescence did not (Supplemental Video 1). Furthermore, continuous monitoring and endpoint cell viability analysis after exposure to the compound and TMZ revealed that clofoctol could inhibit GSCs, whereas GSCs were TMZ-resistant (Figure 2B). We then tested the therapeutic outcome of clofoctol combined with TMZ in GSCs, and measurement of combination index (CI) values (CI < 1) indicated the synergistic effect between these 2 drugs (Figure 2C). The results revealed the potential of clofoctol to improve chemotherapy for patients with gliomas. Meanwhile, we found that after treatment with clofoctol the related number of tumorspheres was also obviously decreased (Figure 2D). Moreover, to further estimate the potential alterations in colony formation that clofoctol induced in GSCs, we pretreated GSCs with clofoctol for 6 hours. Then, the same number of living cells was collected for assessment of the inhibition of colony formation ability of GSCs after withdrawal of clofoctol. The results showed that the clonogenic potential was decreased; strikingly, tumorsphere formation was completely abolished after pretreatment with 3 μM and 10 μM clofoctol, and no living cells could be collected in GSC2 and GSC5 (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). To further evaluate the effects of clofoctol on GSCs, tertiary tumorsphere assays were then used after dissociation of secondary tumorspheres. Quantification of related tumorspheres indicated that a single application of the compound could still reduce the frequencies of colony formation even after a second passage (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3, B and D).

Figure 2 Clofoctol inhibits GSCs in vitro and in vivo. (A) Clofoctol was tested for effects on the cell viability of GSCs (red) and normal human cells (black). Data are representative of 3 wells for more than 3 times. (B) Time course of clofoctol and TMZ treatments in GSCs. (C) Sequential treatment of clofoctol plus TMZ in GSCs (48 hours, n = 3). CI was calculated by CalcuSyn demo version 2.0 software (ComboSyn, Inc). (D) Analysis of tumorsphere formation of GSC2 after clofoctol treatment. (E and F) Limiting dilution assay (E) (n = 10 for each group) and secondary tumorsphere assay (F) of GSC2 cells after pretreatment with clofoctol for 6 hours. (G) Third tumorsphere assay of GSC2 cells collected from second tumorspheres after pretreatment with clofoctol for 6 hours. (H) GSC2 cells were implanted s.c. into nude mice. The mice were treated with vehicle (n = 8) or clofoctol (20 mg/kg) (n = 7) once daily via i.p. injection for 11 days. The tumor volume was calculated using a modified ellipsoid formula. (I) In vivo bioluminescent image (left) and quantitative analysis (right) of GSC2-derived xenografts in mice treated with vehicle and clofoctol (10 mg/kg, daily) i.v. for 13 days from day 7. (J) GSC2 cells were implanted intracranially into nude mice. Mice were treated with vehicle or 10 mg/kg clofoctol i.v. daily for 13 days, and the relative survival curves (control, n = 8; clofoctol-treated, n = 8) are shown. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. For A, B, D, and F–H, samples were assayed in triplicate. Data in D, F, and G were analyzed by ANOVA. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in H and I. Mantel-Cox test was used in J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Xenograft models of gliomas were used to further determine the in vivo anticancer activity of clofoctol. For the subcutaneous xenograft, GSC2 cells were implanted s.c. into nude mice. Then, mice were treated with vehicle or clofoctol by i.p. administration for 11 days after the tumor volume reached approximately 100 mm3. Tumor volume was measured during the course of the treatment. As a result, tumor growth was significantly inhibited by clofoctol (Figure 2H). The ability of clofoctol to attenuate tumor progression was next examined in an intracranial xenograft model. Here, nude mice received intracranial injections of Luc-GSC2 stable cells, and the resulting tumor was allowed to develop for 7 days before clofoctol or vehicle was administered intravenously. Quantitation of the results from 3 mice in each group confirmed that clofoctol markedly suppressed tumor growth by bioluminescence imaging (Figure 2I) and the related survival of mice with clofoctol treatment was also extended (Figure 2J). Moreover, we established primary patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) by transplanting tumor specimens (Supplemental Table 4) subcutaneously into nude mice and treated them with clofoctol. Consistently, we observed that clofoctol treatment exhibited significant reduction in tumor growth (Figure 3A). Further, transgenic mouse glioblastoma models created by constitutive expression of active H-RasV12 and silencing of p53, previously reported by Niola and colleagues (27, 28), were used to evaluate antitumor effects of clofoctol. After 12 days of injection, MRI analysis was used for grouping, and then mice were treated with clofoctol (10 mg/kg, i.v.) for 10 days. Similarly, clofoctol obviously inhibited growth of glioblastoma (Figure 3, B and C). Immunohistochemical staining of representative tumor sections from the clofoctol-treated group expressed less of the GSC marker CD133 both in PDXs (Supplemental Figure 4, left) and in transgenic mouse models (Figure 3D), indicating that clofoctol inhibited GSCs in vivo. Thus, by effect evaluation by multiple xenograft models, clofoctol appeared to be a promising candidate for glioma therapy.

Figure 3 Clofoctol inhibits growth of gliomas in vivo in PDXs and transgenic xenografts. (A) Tumor volumes of PDXs over time. The mice were treated with 20 mg/kg clofoctol or vehicle by i.p. administration. PDX1, clofoctol (n = 5), vehicle (n = 5); PDX2, clofoctol (n = 9), vehicle (n = 9); PDX3, clofoctol (n = 9), vehicle (n = 9). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with control by 2-tailed Student’s t test at each time point. (B and C) Glioblastomas were induced by injection with pTomo-Ras-sip53 lentivirus in C57BL/6 mice. MRI analysis after 12 days of injection was used for grouping (C, left), and then drug effects were valued after treatment with vehicle or 10 mg/kg clofoctol i.v. daily for 10 days (C, right), and MRI graphs of 3 samples for each group are shown (B). *P < 0.05 compared with control by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Immunohistochemical analysis of sections from tumors induced by injection with pTomo-Ras-sip53 lentivirus after clofoctol treatment stained with antibody against CD133. Three individual samples were analyzed. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Gene expression profiling predicts a role for KLF13 in clofoctol-mediated inhibition. To address the mechanisms by which clofoctol suppresses growth of GSCs, we performed gene expression profiling using mRNA microarray analysis. GSC2 cells were incubated with 1% DMSO or clofoctol at 3 μM and 10 μM for 6 hours before RNA was isolated. Unsupervised hierarchical clustering revealed a high level of consistency across biological replicates (Figure 4A). To gain insight into the pathways regulated by clofoctol, we investigated the changes in genes treated with 10 μM clofoctol versus control using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA; QIAGEN Inc.; www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuity-pathway-analysis/). Diseases and biofunction analysis suggested that clofoctol altered the expression of genes primarily associated with cell apoptosis (Table 1). To confirm this, GSCs were treated with clofoctol or DMSO, and the percentages of annexin V–positive and of annexin V–positive, propidium iodide–positive (PI-positive) apoptotic cells were determined. The results showed that clofoctol indeed induced cell apoptosis (Figure 4, B and C). We further measured increased cleavage of the apoptosis-related proteins PARP and caspase-3 (Figure 4D). Upregulation of cleaved caspase-3 was also detected in the tumor sections from the clofoctol-treated group by immunohistochemical analysis of transgenic mouse models (Figure 4E) and PDXs (Supplemental Figure 4, middle). Then, to find the crucial genes involved in decreasing cellular growth or inducing cell apoptosis after clofoctol treatment, we analyzed differentially expressed genes according to the strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 5A. Seventy-six upregulated genes (P < 0.05, fold change [FC] > 2, FC absolute [10 μM]/FC absolute [3 μM] > 3) and 63 downregulated genes (P < 0.05, fold change > 2) were differentially expressed in both the 3 μM and the 10 μM clofoctol treatment groups. To narrow the range of candidates, we then analyzed the differentially expressed genes that showed a relationship to patient survival, according to the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (CGGA) database, followed by real-time PCR analysis of the expression change in 3 glioma stem cell lines, GSC2, GSC5, and U251 SLC (Supplemental Figure 5A). Only 5 upregulated genes were ultimately selected (Table 2). Tumorsphere assays, clofoctol recovery assays, and limited dilution assays were then performed to select and determine the precise functional genes by knockdown of related genes by RNAi. We found that only KLF13 met the criteria (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 4 Expression profiling identifies KLF13 as a target of clofoctol in GSCs. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of genes differentially expressed between GSC2 cells treated with 0.1% DMSO and with 3 μM or 10 μM clofoctol for 6 hours (n = 3 for each group). (B and C) Flow cytometry–based quantification of GSC2 (B) and GSC5 (C) cell apoptosis after 6 hours of exposure at different concentrations by annexin V/PI staining. The related quantitative analysis is shown on the right. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, and samples were assayed in triplicate. ***P < 0.001 compared with the DMSO control by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Western blotting analyzing the cleavage of cell apoptosis proteins (PARP and caspase-3) in GSC2, GSC5, and U251 SLC cells after treatment with clofoctol for 6 hours. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (E) Immunohistochemical analysis of sections from tumors induced by injection with pTomo-Ras-sip53 lentivirus after clofoctol treatment stained with antibody against cleaved caspase-3. Three individual samples were analyzed. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 1 Enriched biofunctions affected by clofoctol treatment by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis

Table 2 Possible drug-dependent genes identified by mRNA microarray analysis of changed genes after treatment with clofoctol for 6 hours

KLF13 is induced by clofoctol and can inhibit growth of GSCs. KLF13 is reported to be a DNA-binding transcriptional regulator belonging to the Krüppel-like factor family that can specifically bind to GC-rich sequences and related GT and CACCC boxes (29). It has emerged as an essential regulator of cell proliferation, apoptosis, differentiation, and development (30). In apoptosis, KLF13 is considered a negative regulator of the antiapoptotic protein BCL XL (31) or a positive regulator of proapoptotic proteins, such as BIM (32). We found that the expression of KLF13 was markedly increased at the RNA and protein levels in vitro after clofoctol treatment (Figure 5, A and B), and immunohistochemical analysis also showed KLF13 upregulation in gliomas after clofoctol treatment of PDXs (Supplemental Figure 4, right) and transgenic mouse glioblastoma models (Figure 5C). Consistently, the expression of the apoptosis-related downstream gene BIM was increased after clofoctol treatment (Supplemental Figure 8D). To clarify the role of KLF13 in GSCs after clofoctol treatment, we analyzed KLF13 mRNA expression in data from Gene Expression Profiling Interactive Analysis (GEPIA; http://gepia.cancer-pku.cn/index.html) (33) and the CGGA database. The results showed that KLF13 mRNA expression was reduced in gliomas (Figure 5D) and, to some degree, the expression decreased as the glioma grade increased (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similarly, analysis of KLF13 protein expression of 12 grade II, 23 grade III, and 46 grade IV glioma tissues, along with 7 normal brain tissues as normal controls, showed decreased KLF13 protein expression in gliomas (Figure 5E). Results indicated that KLF13 expression was significantly lower in high-grade gliomas than in low-grade gliomas (Supplemental Figure 6B). Most importantly, we found that KLF13 mRNA was aberrantlydownexpressed in IDH1 wild-type gliomas compared with the mutated (Figure 5F). Analysis using the CGGA database and the GEPIA website indicated that the expression of higher than median levels of KLF13 mRNA in glioma samples was correlated with greater patient survival (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Then, we further analyzed the relationship between KLF13 mRNA expression and survival in tumors of different IDH1 status and found that higher expression of KLF13 mRNA was relevant to better survival in IDH1-wild-type gliomas, while KLF13 mRNA expression was uncorrelated with patient survival in IDH1-mutated gliomas, which have been proven to be associated with significantly better patient survival (Figure 5G). These findings indicate that loss of KLF13 is associated with tumorigenesis, maintenance of gliomas, and poor prognosis, especially in IDH1-wild-type gliomas. Thus, upregulation of KLF13 by clofoctol may explain clofoctol’s inhibition of GSCs.

Figure 5 KLF13 is induced by clofoctol, and aberrant downregulation of KLF13 is connected with tumorigenesis, maintenance of gliomas, and poor prognosis. (A and B) GSCs were treated with 0.1% DMSO or 3 μM or 10 μM clofoctol for 6 hours. The mRNA expression of KLF13 was determined by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR in GSC2 (A, n = 3), and KLF13 protein expression was determined by Western blotting in GSC2 and GSC5 (B). ***P < 0.001 compared with control by ANOVA. (C) Immunohistochemical analysis of sections from tumors induced by injection with pTomo-Ras-sip53 lentivirus after clofoctol treatment stained with antibody against KLF13. Three individual samples were analyzed. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Expression analysis of KLF13 by the Web-based tool GEPIA. T, tumor sample; N, normal sample; LGG, lower-grade glioma; GBM, glioblastoma multiforme. Number of N is 207; number of LGG is 518; and number of GBM is 163. (E) Relative KLF13 protein levels in 7 control brain tissues and in 81 glioma tissues; β-actin was used as a loading control. See also Supplemental Figure 6B. (F) Expression analysis of KLF13 mRNA in IDH1-mutant (n = 443 in TCGA, n = 152 in CGGA) versus IDH1-wild-type (n = 246 in TCGA, n = 148 in CGGA) tumors using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and CGGA databases. (G) Analysis of survival based on KLF13 expression in IDH1-wild-type and IDH1-mutant gliomas by TCGA and CGGA databases. Mantel-Cox test was used. Data are present as the mean ± SEM. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in D–F. *P <0.05, ***P <0.001.

To further confirm that clofoctol induced inhibition of GSCs by increasing KLF13 expression, we overexpressed KLF13 by infecting GSCs with a related lentivirus (Figure 6A); the cell growth of GSCs was subsequently inhibited (Figure 6B). Meanwhile, the cleavage of PARP and caspase-3 increased compared with a control (Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistently, GSCs overexpressing KLF13 had an inhibition of colony formation (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7B). MTS assay also showed that KLF13-overexpressing GSCs were more sensitive to clofoctol (Supplemental Figure 7C). KLF13 was then knocked down by RNAi on the basis of the idea that depleting a key factor in the pathway should render GSCs refractive to clofoctol-induced inhibition. Abrogation of KLF13 activity by 2 independent siRNA treatments at the RNA and protein levels (Figure 6E) led to a marked increase in the colony formation ability (Figure 6, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). Importantly, the residual growth of KLF13-knockdown cells was less sensitive to clofoctol treatment than that of control cells, in accord with increase of IC 50 value of clofoctol-treated GSC2 cells (Figure 6I) as well as decrease of inhibition of percentage of cell viability in GSC5 and U251 SLC cells (Supplemental Figure 7G). Besides, at a single dose of clofoctol treatment, the relative cell viability of the KLF13-suppressed group was higher than that of a control group at a specific time point (Supplemental Figure 7H). Consistently, this recovery of clofoctol-induced effects by siRNA treatment was also demonstrated by the percentages of annexin V–positive and of annexin V–positive, PI-positive apoptotic cells following treatment at different concentrations (Figure 6, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Taken together, gain-of-function and loss-of-function experiments indicated that KLF13 was required for the inhibitory effects of clofoctol on GSCs.

Figure 6 KLF13 is induced by clofoctol and can inhibit growth of GSCs. (A) Western blotting analysis of KLF13 overexpression by related lentivirus. (B) Control [LV5 (EF-1aF/GFP&Puro)] or KLF13-LV-overexpressing [LV5 (EF-1aF/GFP&Puro)-KLF13] GSC2 cells were sorted and plated at 10,000 cells per 100 μL. The relative cell viability was detected at 0, 24, 36, 48, and 72 hours by MTS. Samples were assayed in triplicate. (C) Control-LV or KLF13-LV-overexpressing GSC2 cells were sorted, and 5000 cells per 100 μL were plated. The number of tumorspheres was calculated 5 days later. Data are representative of 3 wells. (D) Limiting dilution tumorsphere assay in control-LV or KLF13-LV-overexpressing GSC2 cells. Ten wells were analyzed for each group. (E) Knockdown of KLF13 was successful at the RNA and protein levels. (F–H) Colony-forming ability was increased by KLF13 knockdown in GSC2 (F), GSC5 (G), and U251 SLC (H) cells. Samples were assayed in triplicate. (I) GSC2 cells transfected with KLF13-si1 and KLF13-si2 were treated with the indicated concentrations of clofoctol for 48 hours, and viability was measured by MTS. IC 50 values for each condition are shown, and samples were assayed in triplicate. (J and K) Flow cytometry–based quantification of the apoptosis of GSC2 (J) and GSC5 (K) cells with or without KLF13-siRNA transfection after 6 hours of exposure to different concentrations of clofoctol (0 μM, 3 μM, 10 μM) by annexin V/PI staining. The related quantitative analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 7, I and J. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. For B and C, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. For E–H, ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple-comparisons test was used. *P <0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P <0.001.

Clofoctol increased KLF13 expression via specific binding to UNR. To further elucidate the mechanism by which clofoctol increased KLF13 expression in GSCs, we took advantage of a newly developed method, termed DARTS (drug affinity responsive target stability), for targeting protein identification without requiring modification or immobilization of a small molecule (34). GSC2 cells were used as the protein source for DARTS, and this analysis revealed a robust, protected band approximately 95 kDa in size in the proteolyzed extracts of clofoctol-treated lysates (Supplemental Figure 8A). The protected band and the matching gel region of the control lane were then examined by mass spectrometry, and we ultimately identified UNR, also called CSDE1 (cold shock domain containing E1), as the primary protein present at higher abundance in the clofoctol-treated samples (Supplemental Table 5). The clofoctol-dependent proteolytic protection of UNR was also observed by immunoblotting of clofoctol-treated lysates (Figure 7A). We then confirmed the binding of UNR protein with clofoctol by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) experiments. Calorimetric titration of fusion protein GST-UNR into a solution of clofoctol showed exothermic binding with a dissociation constant (K D ) of 69 μM (<100 μM), while there was almost no binding between clofoctol and the control protein GST, with a K D of 282 μM (>100 μM) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C).

Figure 7 Clofoctol can specifically bind UNR and regulate KLF13, thus inducing GSC inhibition. (A) Western blot showing protection of the UNR protein from pronase digestion upon clofoctol binding in the DARTS assay. Samples of more than 3 individual experiments were assayed. (B) ITC binding curves for GST-UNR with clofoctol. The binding of clofoctol with GST is shown in Supplemental Figure 7D. (C) Knockdown of UNR could decrease the expression of KLF13 at the RNA and protein levels. (D) Limiting dilution tumorsphere assay in control or UNR-knockdown GSC2 cells. Ten wells were analyzed for each group. (E) Percent cell viability inhibition of GSC2 cells transiently transfected with UNR-si3 and UNR-si4 treated with clofoctol for 48 hours. (F) RIP assay analysis of the binding between UNR and KLF13 mRNA. PABPC1 is the positive control. (G) Clofoctol treatment (3 μM) increased the binding between UNR and KLF13 mRNA. (H and I) KLF13 mRNA stability assay in GSC2 cells without (H) or with (I) UNR knockdown. (J and K) Analysis of the expression of KLF13 mRNA (J) and the expression of UNR and KLF13 at the protein level (K) under clofoctol treatment with or without UNR knockdown. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. For C, E–G, and J, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

UNR is a highly conserved RNA-binding protein that functions in the post-transcriptional control of gene expression by regulating mRNA translation and stability (35, 36). It is essential for mammalian development and is an important regulator of a number of cellular processes, such as differentiation, mitosis, cell cycle, apoptosis, and cancer progression (37–39). Here, we evaluated the potential role of UNR in the regulation of KLF13 as a clofoctol-binding protein.

Four related siRNAs were designed for UNR knockdown, although only siRNA3 and siRNA4 functioned successfully (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8E). We found that knockdown of UNR could markedly downregulate the expression of KLF13 (Figure 7C). Concomitantly, UNR abrogation resulted in an increase in colony formation of GSCs and a rescue of inhibition after treatment with clofoctol at 10 μM, as observed with KLF13 knockdown (Figure 7, D and E). As an RNA-binding protein, the binding motif of UNR has been identified by discriminative regular expression motif elicitation (DREME) analysis of iCLIP enrichment of targets (39). There were 7 possible binding sites of UNR in KLF13 mRNA, indicating the possibility that UNR binds to KLF13 mRNA directly (Supplemental Figure 8F). This was then demonstrated by RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) analysis (Figure 7F). Moreover, increased binding between UNR and KLF13 mRNA was observed after clofoctol treatment (Figure 7G). We also found that the increased binding between them could lead to an increase of KLF13 mRNA’s stability (Figure 7, H and I). KLF13 mRNA’s half-life analysis showed that clofoctol treatment could decrease the rate of KLF13 mRNA decay. Conversely, the decay rate of KLF13 mRNA was accelerated after UNR knockdown, and, importantly, this kind of acceleration was just reversed slightly by clofoctol treatment. Meanwhile, we found that after knockdown of UNR in GSC2 cells, the expression of KLF13 mRNA had no obvious increase after treatment with clofoctol (Figure 7J). Consistently, results also showed that knockdown of UNR in GSC2 cells could block the upregulation of KLF13 after exposure to clofoctol at the protein level (Figure 7K). We therefore concluded that clofoctol substantially selectively inhibits GSCs, thus impairing glioma progression, by overexpressing the apoptosis-related gene KLF13 through its targeted binding protein UNR.