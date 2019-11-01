IFN-γ drives inflammatory bowel disease pathogenesis through VE-cadherin–directed vascular barrier disruption

Endothelial-specific inhibition of the IFN-γ response ameliorates DSS-induced colitis in mice. To analyze the impact of vessel-directed effects of IFN-γ in the pathogenesis of IBD, 2 different endothelial cell–specific IFN-γ receptor 2–knockout mouse models were generated. The first model (referred to as Ifngr2ΔEC) was generated by cross-breeding of mice with floxed Ifngr2 alleles and mice expressing the Cre recombinase under the control of the promoter of angiopoietin receptor 2 (Ifngr2fl/fl × Tie-2-Cre mice; for genotype, see Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124884DS1) (33). The second model (referred to as Ifngr2iΔEC) was based on an inducible gene knockout generated by cross-breeding of Ifngr2fl/fl mice with mice expressing a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase driven by the cadherin 5 promoter (synonym: vascular endothelial cadherin [VE-cadherin]) (Ifngr2fl/fl × Cdh5-CreERT2 mice (34); for genotype, see Supplemental Figure 1C). Littermates with floxed Ifngr2 alleles (Ifngr2fl/fl) were used as controls in all experiments. Deletion of Ifngr2 in Ifngr2ΔEC mice was confirmed at the mRNA level in isolated lung endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Since Tie2 is also expressed in hematopoietic cells during development (35), Ifngr2 was also downregulated in isolated bone marrow cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). To compensate for the inhibition of Ifngr2 expression in hematopoietic cells, both Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice were subjected to bone marrow transplantation with wild-type bone marrow cells before the experiments to exchange the hematopoietic cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Phenotyping of common immune cell subsets by flow cytometry revealed no impact of the Ifngr2 knockout on the immune system of the mice at steady state (Supplemental Figure 2E). Gene knockout in tamoxifen-treated Ifngr2iΔEC mice was endothelial cell–specific and did not require further processing. Endothelial cell–specific knockout of IFN-γ receptor 2 in Ifngr2ΔEC and Ifngr2iΔEC animals was confirmed by immunohistochemical staining (Figure 1A). In order to exclude that the Tie-2-Cre mouse model did lead to unintended recombination in nontargeted cell types, which may lead to a gene knockout in the whole organism of the offspring (36), we confirmed that Ifngr2 expression was not compromised in the epithelial cells of the Ifngr2ΔEC mice used in this study (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Endothelial-specific inhibition of the IFN-γ response ameliorates DSS-induced colitis in mice. Mice with an endothelial cell–specific knockout of IFN-γ receptor 2 either from onset (Ifngr2ΔEC, n = 11) or after tamoxifen induction (Ifngr2iΔEC, n = 7) and mice with floxed Ifngr2 alleles (Control, both n = 9) were compared. Colitis was induced by addition of 2.5% DSS to the drinking water for either 1 cycle (acute colitis) or 3 cycles (chronic colitis, 4 Ifngr2ΔEC and 5 Ifngr2fl/fl). (A) Endothelial cell–specific knockout of the receptor was analyzed by immunofluorescent costaining of IFN-γ receptor 2 (red) and the endothelial cell marker CD31 (green). A strong expression of the receptor in colon epithelial cells was maintained in all animals (asterisks). The receptor was absent in endothelial cells of knockout animals (green, arrows) and present in colon vessels of control animals (yellow, arrowheads). Nuclei were stained with DRAQ5 (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B–D) Colon inflammation was analyzed by endoscopic score (B), measurement of colon length (C), and histologic examination after H&E staining (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. Representative pictures are shown. All graphs represent data quantification with means ± SD. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B and C) was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

Subsequently acute colitis was induced by treatment of the mice with 2.5% DSS, and the course of disease was monitored by mini-endoscopy. Colitis severity was evaluated by an endoscopic score based on thickening of the colon wall, changes in the normal vascular pattern, the presence of fibrin, mucosal granularity, and stool consistency according to Becker et al. (37). Ifngr2ΔEC and Ifngr2iΔEC mice showed a significantly lower endoscopic score than control mice, indicating that inhibition of the vascular IFN-γ response ameliorates acute DSS-induced colitis (Figure 1B). Moreover, these results could be confirmed in a chronic colitis model using Ifngr2ΔEC mice and 3 cycles of DSS treatment (Figure 1B, bottom). In agreement with the reduced inflammation, colon length was increased in the Ifngr2ΔEC and Ifngr2iΔEC mice relative to the control mice after DSS treatment, under conditions of both acute and chronic colitis (Figure 1C). Furthermore, the tissue architecture of the resected colon was less disrupted and showed fewer signs of inflammation in Ifngr2ΔEC and Ifngr2iΔEC mice compared with the controls (Figure 1D). Immunofluorescence staining of the general lymphocytic marker CD45 and the macrophage marker F4/80 exhibited a reduced immune cell infiltration into the colonic tissue in Ifngr2ΔEC and Ifngr2iΔEC mice after acute and chronic DSS treatment compared with the control group (Figure 2, A and B). Identical results were obtained by staining with the T cell marker CD4 (Supplemental Figure 4). Altogether, these results demonstrate that the vascular-directed effects of IFN-γ are crucial drivers of DSS-induced experimental colitis.

Figure 2 Endothelial-specific inhibition of the IFN-γ response suppresses immune cell infiltration during DSS-induced colitis in mice. Mice with an endothelial cell–specific knockout of IFN-γ receptor 2 (Ifngr2ΔEC; Ifngr2iΔEC) and mice with floxed Ifngr2 alleles (Control) were compared. Colitis was induced by addition of 2.5% DSS to the drinking water for either 1 cycle (acute colitis) or 3 cycles (chronic colitis). Colonic immune cell infiltration was determined by immunofluorescence staining of CD45 (green) (A) and F4/80 (red) (B). Nuclei were stained with DRAQ5 (blue). Arrows indicate examples for CD45+ or F4/80+ cells (left panels). Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantitative evaluations are shown on the right side of each panel, including the pooled results from 2 independent experiments (in the acute DSS-colitis model, 11 Ifngr2ΔEC mice were compared with 9 control mice and 5 Ifngr2iΔEC mice with 3 control mice; in the chronic colitis model, 4 Ifngr2ΔEC mice were compared with 5 control mice). Representative pictures are shown. Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values. Mann-Whitney U test (A and B) was used to determine statistical significance (***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

IFN-γ exerts angiostatic activities during DSS-induced colitis. Previous studies have shown that IFN-γ can inhibit angiogenesis in vitro (28–30). We confirmed the antiangiogenic effects of IFN-γ under flow conditions using a microfluidic 3D coculture model of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and fibroblasts (38, 39). IFN-γ treatment significantly reduced endothelial cell sprout length and thickness (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 IFN-γ exerts angiostatic effects in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo. (A) In vitro angiogenesis on a 3D microfluidic chip using HUVEC and fibroblast cocultures. Representative pictures are shown. IFN-γ significantly reduced angiogenic sprout length and thickness. Scale bar: 300 μm. Quantification included control (n = 9) and IFN-γ–treated (100 U/mL) chips (n = 6) with 15 sprouts analyzed per chip. (B) Metatarsals of 18.5-day-old mouse embryos after 10 days of cultivation. Ex vivo vessel outgrowth was visualized by immunofluorescence staining (CD31, green). Vessel outgrowth stimulated by VEGF-A (100 ng/mL) was completely inhibited by IFN-γ (100 U/mL) in control but not in Ifngr2ΔEC mice. One representative picture of 5 experiments is shown. Scale bar: 500 μm. (C) Representative images of colon tissue from control and Ifngr2EC mice with DSS-colitis double-stained for CD31 (green) and Ki-67 (pink). Counterstaining was performed with DRAQ5 (blue). The arrow indicates an example of a nonproliferating vessel, whereas the arrowhead points to a proliferating vessel. Scale bar: 50 μm. Vessel number (CD31+ with lumen) was counted in 10 regions per section (n = 9 control mice; n = 10 Ifngr2ΔEC mice). Ki-67+ vessels were counted as angiogenic vessels, and 162 vessels per group were analyzed in total (n = 9 control mice; n = 9 Ifngr2ΔEC mice). Quantification included pooled results from 2 independent experiments (right panels). Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots (horizontal bars, median; box borders, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values) (A) or as means ± SD (C). Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A, length; C, vessel number) and Mann-Whitney U test (A, thickness; C, vessel proliferation) were used to determine statistical significance (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

In order to determine whether IFN-γ is also able to inhibit angiogenesis in complex murine cell culture models, the metatarsal sprouting assay was used (40). Metatarsal bones from both Ifngr2ΔEC and control embryos were isolated at gestational day 18.5, put in culture, and stimulated with VEGF-A to induce vessel sprouting (Figure 3B). IFN-γ completely inhibited VEGF-A–induced angiogenic sprouting in metatarsal bones of control animals but not of Ifngr2ΔEC animals, confirming the angiostatic role of IFN-γ in mice (Figure 3B). Next, the influence of IFN-γ on angiogenesis in vivo during acute colitis was examined by immunofluorescence staining of the endothelial cell marker CD31 and the proliferation marker Ki-67 (Figure 3C). During DSS-induced colitis, vessel density and vessel proliferation rates were significantly increased in colon tissues of Ifngr2ΔEC mice relative to control mice. These results demonstrate that inflammation-induced angiogenesis is repressed by IFN-γ in DSS-induced experimental colitis.

Angiogenesis is not related to the pathogenesis of DSS-induced colitis in mice. During DSS-induced colitis in Ifngr2ΔEC mice, disease activity was reduced, and angiogenic activity was increased in comparison with control animals, suggesting that the course of IBD pathogenesis might be inversely related to the angiogenic activity. To further investigate the relation of angiogenesis and IBD pathogenesis, we compared the course of DSS-colitis under conditions of angiogenesis inhibition (control mice treated with the VEGF-A–neutralizing antibody B20-4.1.1) (41, 42) and angiogenesis activation (Ifngr2ΔEC mice receiving an isotype antibody). Control mice receiving an isotype antibody were included as a further control. Functional validation of the antibodies in vitro showed that the anti–VEGF-A but not the isotype antibody inhibited VEGF-A–induced proliferation of primary mouse intestinal endothelial cells (MIECs) (Supplemental Figure 5A). In accordance with this, vessel density and vessel proliferation in the DSS-induced colitis model were lowest in the colon of animals treated with the anti–VEGF-A antibody and highest in the Ifngr2ΔEC mice treated with the isotype antibody (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5B). In unchallenged Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice, colon vessel density and proliferation were equally low (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 4 Angiogenesis is not related to the pathogenesis of DSS-induced colitis in mice. During DSS-colitis, control mice were injected either with a monoclonal antibody (B20-4.1.1, 150 μg/mouse) blocking the interaction of VEGF-A with VEGF receptors 1 and 2 (αVEGF; n = 8) or with an isotype antibody (150 μg/mouse, n = 9) and were compared with Ifngr2ΔEC mice receiving the isotype antibody (n = 9). (A) Vessel number (CD31, green) was counted in 10 regions per colon tissue section. Arrows indicate CD31+ vessels with lumen. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B–D) Colitis grade was evaluated by endoscopic score (B), colon length (C), histologic presentation after H&E staining (scale bar: 100 μm) (D), and CD45 immune cell infiltration (green, arrows), analyzed in 5 regions per colon tissue section (scale bar: 50 μm) (E). Representative pictures are shown. Quantitative evaluations are shown on the right side of the respective panels, including the pooled results from 2 independent experiments. Graphs present means ± SD (A–C) or box-and-whisker plots, where horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values (E). One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A, B, and E) and Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (C) were used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001). Genotypes of respective mice are shown in Supplemental Figure 1D.

However, unrelated to angiogenic activity, DSS-induced colitis was significantly reduced in both control mice with anti–VEGF-A treatment and Ifngr2ΔEC mice treated with the isotype antibody, but remained high in control mice treated with the isotype antibody (Figure 4, B–D). This was based on endoscopic evaluation of inflammation (Figure 4B), colon length measurement (Figure 4C), and histologic analysis of the crypt architecture (Figure 4D). Accordingly, reduced lymphocytic cell infiltration (CD45+) into colonic tissue was observed for control mice treated with the anti–VEGF-A antibody and Ifngr2ΔEC mice treated with the isotype antibody (Figure 4E). These results demonstrate that the course of IBD pathogenesis was not related to angiogenesis and may depend on other functions of IFN-γ–induced vessel activation.

The intestinal vasculature is characterized by IFN-γ–mediated barrier dysfunction in experimental colitis in mice and human IBD patients. The results presented so far suggest that vascular effects of IFN-γ — other than its angiostatic functions — are involved in IBD pathogenesis. As previous studies have indicated that IFN-γ increases vessel permeability (22, 25, 26), the pathogenesis-related impact of IFN-γ on the intestinal vascular barrier function was investigated. To achieve this, we performed intravital imaging of the vessels in colon crypts. The intestinal vasculature was visualized by detection of 70-kDa FITC-dextran injected i.v. into Ifngr2ΔEC, Ifngr2iΔEC, and control mice undergoing acute DSS-induced colitis and Ifngr2ΔEC with chronic DSS-induced colitis. The accumulation of FITC-dextran in the lumen of intestinal crypts indicated vessel permeability. Relative permeability was calculated as the ratio of FITC signal inside the crypts over the total FITC signal. Applying this measurement, vessel permeability was found to be decreased in all Ifngr2-knockout mice, in both acute and chronic disease, as compared with control mice (Figure 5, A–C). Notably, vascular permeability was also significantly decreased in control mice treated with the VEGF-A–neutralizing antibody (Figure 5D) but was not compromised in unchallenged Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Since both the deletion of IFN-γ receptor 2 and anti–VEGF-A treatment resulted in a milder course of the disease in mice (Figure 4, B–E), we reasoned that the vascular barrier integrity was functionally linked to the pathogenesis of DSS-induced experimental colitis.

Figure 5 The intestinal vasculature is characterized by IFN-γ–mediated barrier dysfunction in murine DSS-induced colitis and human IBD. (A–D) Seventy-kDa FITC-dextran (10 mg/mL) was injected i.v. in mice with acute and chronic DSS-colitis. Accumulation in intestinal crypts (arrows) indicates vessel permeability, calculated as the ratio of FITC signal inside the crypts over the total FITC signal. Vessel permeability was reduced in Ifngr2ΔEC (n = 4) (A) and Ifngr2iΔEC (n = 7) mice (B) compared with control mice (n = 4 and 7, respectively) during acute (A and B) and chronic colitis (C; 4 Ifngr2ΔEC vs. 5 control). For quantitative evaluation, 10–12 crypts were analyzed per mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Control mice with αVEGF treatment (150 μg/mouse, n = 8) and Ifngr2ΔEC mice (n = 8) showed reduced vascular permeability in contrast to control mice treated with isotype antibody (150 μg/mouse, n = 7). Scale bar: 50 μm. For quantitative evaluation, 10 crypts per mouse were analyzed. Pooled results from 2 independent experiments are shown. (E) Human IBD patients with active disease (n = 8) or remission (n = 7) or control patients without IBD (n = 3) underwent pCLE. Fluorescein accumulation in intestinal crypts (arrows) indicates vessel permeability, calculated as the ratio of fluorescein signal inside the crypts over total fluorescein signal. Vessel permeability was increased in active disease (10 crypts per patient). Scale bar: 20 μm. Representative pictures are shown. Quantitative evaluations (right side of each panel) are shown as box-and-whisker plots (horizontal bars, median; box borders, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values; A–D) or means ± SD (E). Mann-Whitney U test (A–C), Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (D), and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D) were used to determine statistical significance (***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

To investigate whether differential barrier integrity can also be confirmed at the low–molecular weight level, cadaverine (0.86 kDa) was used as an additional fluorescent permeant and analyzed by light-sheet microscopy (Supplemental Figure 6B). The vasculature was contrasted with lectin staining. Calculating the ratio of cadaverine fluorescence intensity detected outside the vessels over the total cadaverine signal confirmed that Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice also exhibited differential vascular barrier integrity in acute DSS-colitis at the low–molecular weight level (Supplemental Figure 6B; for 3D visualization, see Supplemental Figure 7 and its accompanying video). Taken together, these data show that IFN-γ impairs the vascular barrier function in vivo during DSS-induced colitis in a pathogenesis-associated manner.

Next, we assessed the clinical relevance of our finding. Intestinal vascular leakage was analyzed by probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) after fluorescein infusion in a cohort of 15 IBD patients either in remission (n = 7) or in an active disease state (n = 8). As a control, patients without IBD undergoing confocal endoscopy for other diagnostic reasons were used (n = 3; for clinical patients’ characteristics, see Supplemental Table 1). In striking analogy to the mouse models, increased permeability of the human colonic vessels led to extravasation and detection of the fluorescein signal in the intestinal crypts (Figure 5E). The calculated ratio of fluorescein signal inside the crypts over the total fluorescein signal was used as a relative measure of vascular leakage. Vessel permeability was significantly increased in IBD patients with active disease relative to patients in disease remission or control persons without IBD (Figure 5E). Collectively, these data confirm the pathogenic importance of vascular leakiness in IBD.

IFN-γ compromises mural cell coverage and VE-cadherin–mediated cell-cell interactions during colitis-associated vascular barrier breakdown. The key components of vascular barrier integrity are vessel maturation, as indicated by mural cell coverage of vessels, and endothelial cell-cell interactions (43–46). To investigate the impact of the vascular IFN-γ response on differential mural cell coverage of vessels in DSS-induced colitis, costaining of CD31 and α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) or PDGF receptor-β (PDGFR-β) was performed in resected colon tissues of Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice. We observed a general upregulation of the expression of PDGFR-β in many different cells (most likely fibroblasts) in inflamed tissues as compared with noninflamed tissues (Supplemental Figure 8). Accordingly, it was difficult to determine whether vessel-associated expression was derived from pericytes or other cells in close proximity, and we focused on α-SMA for the detection of mural cells. Quantitative analyses of α-SMA–derived results demonstrated high mural cell coverage in 57% of vessels from Ifngr2ΔEC mice but in only 30% of vessels from control mice with DSS-induced colitis (Figure 6A, black area).

Figure 6 IFN-γ compromises mural cell coverage and VE-cadherin–mediated cell-cell interactions during DSS-induced colitis and human IBD. (A) Costaining of α-SMA (red) and CD31 (green) in colon tissue of Ifngr2ΔEC (n = 11, in total 783 vessels) and control mice (n = 9, in total 827 vessels) with DSS-colitis (pooled results from 2 independent experiments). Mural cell coverage (α-SMA+) was categorized as negative/weak (arrowheads), moderate, or high (arrows). Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) VE-cadherin (green) colocalization with colonic vessels (CD31, red) of Ifngr2ΔEC and control mice with DSS-colitis (n = 3 each) visualized by 2-photon microscopy. The mean colocalization of Ifngr2ΔEC mice was set to 100%. Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values. Scale bar: 25 μm. (C) Human IBD and corresponding uninvolved intestinal tissues (n = 11; 487 vessels in inflamed and 333 vessels in uninvolved regions) were stained for CD31 (red) and VE-cadherin (green). Vessel colocalization with VE-cadherin was categorized as negative/weak, moderate, or high. VL, vessel lumen. Scale bar: 50 μm. (A and C) Nuclei stained by DRAQ5 (blue). χ2 test (A and C) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B) were used (**P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

Endothelial cell-cell interactions critically depend on adherens junction VE-cadherin. VE-cadherin extracellular domains exposed on the surface of adjacent endothelial cells form homodimeric interactions leading to the tight connection of the cell membranes (43). Loss of VE-cadherin integrity is commonly associated with increased vascular permeability (47). We investigated whether VE-cadherin might also be impaired during IFN-γ–induced vascular leakiness in DSS-induced colitis. Two-photon microscopy was used to visualize mouse colon vasculature (CD31 immunofluorescence staining) and VE-cadherin in high-resolution 3D imaging. VE-cadherin was stained with an antibody recognizing its extracellular domain to specifically detect parts of the molecule involved in cell-cell contacts. Control mice with acute DSS-induced colitis showed an irregular and tortuous vascular network associated with a loss of VE-cadherin integrity at cell-cell junctions (Figure 6B). On the contrary, Ifngr2ΔEC mice displayed a regular vascular network associated with continuous VE-cadherin structures. Accordingly, colocalization of VE-cadherin with CD31 was significantly reduced by roughly 40% in control mice as compared with Ifngr2ΔEC mice with DSS-induced colitis (Figure 6B; for 3D visualization, see Supplemental Figure 9 and its accompanying video).

As intestinal vessels of human IBD patients have been described to exhibit irregular and tortuous structures (16, 17), we investigated whether this might also be associated with a loss of VE-cadherin integrity. The quantitative evaluation of VE-cadherin colocalization with vessels from highly inflamed regions and corresponding uninvolved tissues of human IBD patients showed that vessels without membrane VE-cadherin expression are more common in the inflamed tissues compared with uninvolved tissues (Figure 6C, light gray areas of bars; patients’ characteristics are listed in Supplemental Table 2). These results indicate that VE-cadherin expression and function are impaired in acute inflammation in IBD, supporting the clinical relevance of our findings.

The direct impact of IFN-γ on VE-cadherin was investigated with HUVECs in the microfluidic 3D vasculogenesis chip in vitro model (38, 39). Vascular networks treated with IFN-γ were characterized by the disassembly of membrane VE-cadherin structures at cell-cell contacts in comparison with untreated cells, which exhibited continuous membrane-associated VE-cadherin staining at cell-cell contact areas (Figure 7A). These results were confirmed with MIECs under static conditions. While untreated MIECs exhibited a linear VE-cadherin pattern at the membrane, IFN-γ–treated cells lacked membranous VE-cadherin and were characterized by perinuclear aggregations of VE-cadherin (Figure 7B, asterisks). VEGF-A, which is known to disrupt the VE-cadherin membrane pattern and to increase internalization (48), was used as a control. VEGF-A interrupted VE-cadherin localization at the membrane and induced internalization of VE-cadherin (Figure 7B, asterisks), but this was less prominent than seen with IFN-γ. Combined treatment of MIECs with both IFN-γ and VEGF-A resulted in almost complete VE-cadherin disruption at the membrane (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 IFN-γ–induced disturbances of VE-cadherin–mediated cell-cell interactions are sufficient to increase vascular permeability in endothelial cells in culture. (A and B) VE-cadherin (green) localization at cell-cell contacts in a microfluidic, vasculogenic network of HUVECs (A; untreated, n = 12; IFN-γ–treated [100 U/mL], n = 6; scale bar: 30 μm) or in static MIECs (B; IFN-γ, 100 U/mL; VEGF-A, 30 ng/mL; scale bar: 25 μm). (C) MIECs stained for VE-cadherin (green) and ZO-1 (red) in the absence and presence of IFN-γ (100 U/mL). Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) VE-cadherin staining (green) in BV13-treated (50 μg/mL) or isotype-treated (50 μg/mL) MIECs. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) In vitro permeability assay of MIECs after VE-cadherin blockade with BV13 (normalized to untreated cells). Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values. (A–D) Nuclei stained by DRAQ5 (blue). Arrows indicate linear VE-cadherin and/or ZO-1 pattern at cell-cell contacts; asterisks display internalization. (A–E) One representative experiment of 3 independent experiments is depicted. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E) was used (**P < 0.01).

Previous studies suggested that mechanisms modulating the organization of junctions, for example through their internalization, specifically target VE-cadherin (49). Therefore, we investigated the expression and localization of the tight junction protein zonula occludens-1 (ZO-1) (45) to determine whether the IFN-γ effects are specific for the adherens junction or also affect tight junction proteins. In MIECs treated with IFN-γ, cell membrane–associated distribution of VE-cadherin was disrupted, whereas ZO-1 was still associated with the cell membrane in the same cells (Figure 7C). This suggested that adherens junctions with VE-cadherin are the specific target of barrier-directed activities of IFN-γ.

To assess whether the loss of VE-cadherin junctions is sufficient to increase endothelial permeability, Transwell permeability studies were carried out with MIECs using FITC-dextran as permeant. An anti–VE-cadherin antibody (mAbBV13), which binds to the extracellular domain of VE-cadherin and blocks homotypic adhesion and clustering at cell-cell contacts, was used to impair VE-cadherin functions (47, 49). The BV13 antibody efficiently blocked VE-cadherin clustering at cell-cell contacts, as shown by immunofluorescence staining of VE-cadherin (Figure 7D). Transwell permeability analyses confirmed that treatment with the BV13 antibody increased the permeability of MIEC monolayers as compared with cells treated with an isotype antibody or left untreated (Figure 7E). Altogether, these results demonstrate that impairment of VE-cadherin is sufficient to explain IFN-γ–associated defects of the vascular barrier.

Treatment with imatinib restores vascular barrier function and reduces DSS-induced inflammation. Imatinib is a protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is commonly applied as an anticancer medication, especially for chronic myelogenous leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and certain types of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (50). Interestingly, it was shown that imatinib regulates the endothelial barrier and restores VE-cadherin junctions in cells after thrombin stimulation (51–53). Our findings on the pathogenic relevance of vascular permeability in IBD pathogenesis suggest that imatinib might be a potential drug for treatment of the disease. Transwell permeability analyses confirmed that imatinib is able to inhibit IFN-γ–induced permeability in MIECs (Figure 8A). Immunofluorescence staining of VE-cadherin confirmed that imatinib restores VE-cadherin localization at cell-cell contacts in IFN-γ–treated MIECs (Figure 8B, arrows).

Figure 8 Treatment with imatinib restores vascular barrier function and reduces DSS-induced inflammation. (A) Imatinib (0.01 μg/mL) reduced IFN-γ–induced (100 U/mL) endothelial cell (MIEC) permeability in vitro; values are normalized to untreated cells. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of VE-cadherin (green), counterstained by DRAQ5 (blue), in MIECs treated with IFN-γ (100 U/mL), imatinib (0.01 μg/mL) plus IFN-γ, or imatinib alone or left untreated. Arrows indicate linear VE-cadherin pattern at cell-cell contacts; asterisks mark internalization. Scale bar: 25 μm. (C–F) Control mice received imatinib (n = 11) orally daily during the course of DSS-colitis or PBS only (n = 10) and were compared with Ifngr2ΔEC mice receiving the same treatment (n = 3, imatinib; n = 4, PBS). (C) In vivo permeability of colonic vessels was assessed by i.v. injection of 70-kDa FITC-dextran (10 mg/mL). Accumulation in intestinal crypts (arrows) indicates vessel permeability, calculated as the ratio of FITC signal inside the crypts over the total FITC signal in percent (10 crypts per mouse). Scale bar: 50 μm. Treatment with imatinib reduced the severity of DSS-colitis in control mice evaluated by endoscopy (D), colon length (E), and histologic examination by H&E staining (F; scale bar: 100 μm). (A and B) One representative of 3 independent experiments is depicted. Quantitative evaluations are shown as box-and-whisker plots (A and C) (horizontal bars, median; box borders, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum values) or means ± SD (D and E). All graphs are means ± SD. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A, D, and E) and Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (C) were used for statistical evaluation (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). For genotypes of respective mice, see Supplemental Figure 1E.

In order to substantiate the use of imatinib as a potential drug for the treatment of IBD, we investigated whether it inhibits vessel permeability and disease activity in the DSS-induced colitis mouse model. To achieve this, control and Ifngr2ΔEC mice were treated with either imatinib or PBS during DSS-induced colitis. In vivo analysis of colon vascular leakage with i.v. injection of FITC-dextran showed that imatinib reduces vascular permeability during DSS-colitis in control mice to levels similar to those observed in Ifngr2ΔEC mice (Figure 8C). This correlated with a milder colonic inflammation in the imatinib-treated control mice, as shown by the endoscopic score, colon length, and crypt architecture, in comparison with control mice receiving PBS only (Figure 8, D–F). Treatment with imatinib showed no additive effect with the Ifngr2 knockout on the course of DSS-induced colitis (Figure 8, C–F), suggesting that imatinib and the endothelial cell–specific Ifngr2 knockout both target vascular permeability.