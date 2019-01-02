Commentary 10.1172/JCI124583

Rejuvenation of β cells by epigenetic editing

Tao Wang1,2,3 and Duanqing Pei1,2,3,4

1Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health,

2CAS Key Laboratory of Regenerative Biology, Guangzhou, China.

3Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine,

4Guangzhou Regenerative Medicine and Health, Guangdong Laboratory, Guangzhou, China.

Address correspondence to: Duanqing Pei, Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, CAS, No. 190, KaiYuan Road, Science Park, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510530, China. Phone: 86.20.32015231; Email: pei_duanqing@gibh.ac.cn.

Find articles by Wang, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health,

2CAS Key Laboratory of Regenerative Biology, Guangzhou, China.

3Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine,

4Guangzhou Regenerative Medicine and Health, Guangdong Laboratory, Guangzhou, China.

Address correspondence to: Duanqing Pei, Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, CAS, No. 190, KaiYuan Road, Science Park, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510530, China. Phone: 86.20.32015231; Email: pei_duanqing@gibh.ac.cn.

Find articles by Pei, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published November 26, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):51–52. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124583.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 26, 2018 - Version history

Insulin-secreting β cell loss or dysfunction is a feature of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Strategies to restore β cell mass are limited, as sources of healthy islets are scarce and mature β cells are not readily expanded in vitro. In this issue of the JCI, Ou et al. report that mature β cell expansion can be induced in situ through epigenetic editing of regulatory elements in pancreatic tissue. Specifically, hypomethylation at imprinting control region 2 (ICR2) in human islets promoted β cell expansion. Importantly, transplantation of these epigenetically edited islets into diabetic mice reduced blood glucose levels. Together, these results support further evaluation of this strategy for restoring β cell mass in patients with diabetes.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
52 Page 51 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement