Rejuvenation of β cells by epigenetic editing

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124583

Address correspondence to: Duanqing Pei, Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, CAS, No. 190, KaiYuan Road, Science Park, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510530, China. Phone: 86.20.32015231; Email: pei_duanqing@gibh.ac.cn .

Insulin-secreting β cell loss or dysfunction is a feature of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Strategies to restore β cell mass are limited, as sources of healthy islets are scarce and mature β cells are not readily expanded in vitro. In this issue of the JCI, Ou et al. report that mature β cell expansion can be induced in situ through epigenetic editing of regulatory elements in pancreatic tissue. Specifically, hypomethylation at imprinting control region 2 (ICR2) in human islets promoted β cell expansion. Importantly, transplantation of these epigenetically edited islets into diabetic mice reduced blood glucose levels. Together, these results support further evaluation of this strategy for restoring β cell mass in patients with diabetes.

