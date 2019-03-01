Monoclonal antibody targeting BDCA2 ameliorates skin lesions in systemic lupus erythematosus

Safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity after administration of BIIB059 in HV and patients with SLE. First-in-human evaluation of BIIB059 was conducted in a 3-part phase 1 study (NCT02106897): single ascending doses in HV (part 1), a single dose in patients with SLE (part 2), and multiple ascending doses in HV and patients with SLE (part 3) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124466DS1). This study reports the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, immunogenicity, and proof of biological activity following a single administration of BIIB059 in HV and patients with SLE (parts 1 and 2, respectively). Part 1 was dose ascending and consisted of 6 cohorts of HV receiving a single i.v. infusion of BIIB059, with doses ranging from 0.05 mg/kg to 20 mg/kg (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1). An additional cohort of HV (cohort 7) was enrolled to receive a single fixed s.c. dose of 50 mg BIIB059 to determine the relative bioavailability of s.c. compared with i.v. administration (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1). In part 2 of the study, a single i.v. dose of BIIB059 (20 mg/kg) was evaluated in adult patients with SLE and active cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), as defined by the presence of acute, subacute, and/or chronic cutaneous lupus at the time of screening and randomization (cohort 8). Patients with SLE were diagnosed according to the 1997 ACR criteria for SLE diagnosis (Supplemental Table 3). The dose level in cohort 8 was selected to match the highest evaluated and tolerable dose from part 1 (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1). In parts 1 and 2, the demographic and baseline characteristics were similar between the pooled placebo group and the pooled BIIB059 group (Tables 1 and 2), and all patients with SLE enrolled had mild to moderate disease activity and active skin manifestations, as measured by the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index 2000 (SLEDAI-2K) (35) and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index Activity (CLASI-A) scoring (36, 37) (Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Results).

Figure 1 Study design. Single ascending dose in the HV cohorts and single dose in the SLE cohort.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study participants: study part 1, HV

Table 2 Baseline characteristics of study participants: study part 2, patients with SLE

In part 1, single-dose administration of BIIB059 was well tolerated across all dose levels and treatment groups. Most of the adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate in severity, and there were no serious AEs (SAEs). The most commonly reported AE was upper respiratory tract infection in 3 HV treated with BIIB059 (Supplemental Table 2). One event of headache was considered related to BIIB059 in the 1 mg/kg group. In part 2, single-dose administration of BIIB059 in patients with SLE was well tolerated (Table 3). One patient experienced a total of 9 SAEs, the first starting on day 77 and the last occurring on day 150, after a single treatment with 20 mg/kg i.v BIIB059. All SAEs were thought to be unrelated to BIIB059 by the investigator (Supplemental Results). Most of the AEs were mild to moderate in severity (Table 3), and the most commonly reported AE was upper respiratory tract infection in 3 patients treated with BIIB059 (Supplemental Table 2). One treated patient developed herpes zoster on day 141, which was considered related to the study drug by the investigator and was moderate in severity in the 20 mg/kg group.

Table 3 Safety summary: study part 2, patients with SLE

Sporadic out-of-range values were noted for hematology and blood chemistry parameters; however, no clinically significant differences between the treatments were observed. There were no relevant findings observed for vaccine titer data, immunoglobulin levels, complement levels, immunophenotyping, WBC counts, and absolute differential counts in any part of the study (Supplemental Figure 4 and data not shown). There were no clinically significant changes in physical examinations or ECG, and no dose-dependent patterns of abnormalities were observed. None of the study participants discontinued the study treatment owing to AEs in either part 1 or part 2.

Overall, 6 of 38 HV and no patients with SLE receiving BIIB059 tested positive for anti-BIIB059 binding Ab. Of these responses, 4 were transient responses and 2 were persistent, low-titer responses (data not shown). These antidrug Ab did not affect BIIB059 exposure (PK) or PD, and there was no association with safety events.

PK and PD analyses in HV and patients with SLE. Following a single 1‑hour i.v. infusion of BIIB059 (0.05–20 mg/kg) in HV, serum BIIB059 C max and total AUC from time 0 extrapolated to infinity (AUC ∞ ) increased with dose (Figure 2A and Table 4). The deviation from dose proportionality at low-dose levels was driven by target-mediated clearance of BIIB059 (<1 mg/kg). Serum BIIB059 declined multiexponentially, with mean t 1/2 values generally increasing with dose, ranging from approximately 3.5 days (0.05 mg/kg) to 27 days (10 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg) (Table 4). Following single s.c. administration of 50 mg BIIB059 to HV, BIIB059 was slowly absorbed, with a t max of approximately 6 days and a mean terminal t 1/2 of 12 days. In patients with SLE, a single i.v. infusion of 20 mg/kg BIIB059 achieved maximum serum concentration at a median t max of approximately 2 hours and was eliminated with a mean terminal t 1/2 of 18 days. BIIB059 exposure (AUC) was approximately 40% lower in patients with SLE compared with HV at the same dose (Figure 2B and Table 4).

Figure 2 BIIB059 PK profile in HV and a cohort of patients with SLE with active cutaneous lupus. BIIB059 serum levels were measured using ELISA. (A) PK of single ascending dose of BIIB059 in HV (n = 38) and (B) PK of 20 mg/kg BIIB059 in HV (black line) (n = 6) and patients with SLE (red line) (n = 8). Arithmetic mean values are represented. conc., concentrations.

BIIB059 exposure leads to rapid internalization of BDCA2 on human pDCs in vitro and in cynomolgus pDCs in vivo (28). In this clinical study, BDCA2 internalization on pDCs was evaluated as both a measure of target engagement and of PD response using a flow cytometric assay. Specifically, the assay incorporated a noncrossblocking Ab that recognizes an epitope of BDCA2 that is different from that of BIIB059. Reductions in BDCA2 levels on pDCs compared with baseline were observed in all BIIB059-treated patients, but not following placebo administration. More than 90% of surface BDCA2 on pDCs was internalized in HV and SLE subjects within 1 hour to 2 days after BIIB059 administration (Figure 3, A and B). The duration of BDCA2 internalization was dose dependent, with BDCA2 on the surface of pDCs returning to baseline levels within a shorter period of time at lower doses compared with higher doses (Figure 3A). On average, the duration of BDCA2 internalization after a single injection of BIIB059 was 14 days at the lowest dose (0.05 mg/kg) in HV, whereas at the highest dose (20 mg/kg), BDCA2 continued to be internalized in most subjects at the last time point tested (112 days) in HV (Figure 3A). Comparisons of individual exposure data and BDCA2 levels on pDC cell surfaces for all treated subjects indicated that circulating BIIB059 must drop below a threshold of approximately 1 μg/ml before BDCA2 on pDC cell surfaces starts returning to baseline levels (data not shown). Since the BIIB059 exposure (AUC) was lower in patients with SLE compared with HV, BIIB059 serum concentration dropped below the 1 μg/ml threshold on days 84 and 112 in some patients, and therefore BDCA2 levels on pDCs started recovering at these time points (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 BII059 demonstrates PK and PD correlations in both HV and a cohort of patients with SLE. (A and B) BDCA2 levels on pDCs as the median percentage change in BDCA2 levels normalized to baseline level in HV placebo (PBO) cohort (n = 16), HV BIIB059-treated cohort (n = 38), SLE PBO (n = 4), SLE BIIB059-treated cohort (n = 8). Fluorescent-labeled noncrossblocking anti-BDCA2 mAb (2D6) was used to label surface BDCA2 on the pDC population (CD123+ HLA-DR+) in whole blood using flow cytometry. (C and D) PK/PD relationship between BIIB059 serum concentrations (red triangles, left axis) and BDCA2 expression on pDCs (black squares, right axis, normalized to baseline levels). Panel C depicts a representative HV from the 3 mg/kg dose group (n = 6). Panel D depicts a representative patient with SLE (20 mg/kg) (n = 8).

Internalization of BDCA2 correlated with circulating levels of BIIB059 in both HV (Figure 3C) and patients with SLE (Figure 3D), establishing a PK/PD relationship in vivo.

Reduction from baseline in the number of circulating pDCs was observed following BIIB059 administration, even at the lowest dose level tested (Supplemental Figure 2). The observed reduction was transient, with approximately 50% recovery in average pDC numbers by week 2 in BIIB059-treated HV and patients with SLE (Supplemental Figure 2, B–F). In the 20 mg/kg treatment groups (HV and SLE), recovery in pDC numbers was observed in the presence of more than 100 μg/ml of BIIB059 at week 2, when BDCA2 was still fully internalized on pDCs (Supplemental Figure 2G). These data suggest that BIIB059 administration leads to BDCA2 internalization without a sustained decrease in pDC numbers.

IFN response markers in whole blood and lesional skin. Since BIIB059-mediated BDCA2 internalization is functionally linked to inhibition of IFN-I production by pDCs, we assessed whether BIIB059 modulated the activation of the IFN pathway in patients with SLE. To this end, we investigated the expression of IFN response genes (IRG) from whole blood (Supplemental Figure 3) and hallmark IFN response proteins in lesional skin.

IRG were initially selected on the basis of previously published IRG data. IRG selection was further refined based on the separation of expression between HV and SLE subjects, the correlations among genes, and expression in an internal SLE cohort (Supplemental Figure 3). Their expression was measured in whole blood at baseline and several time points after BIIB059 administration using quantitative PCR. All enrolled patients with SLE showed elevated expression in IRG compared with HV at baseline (Supplemental Figure 3). Single doses of BIIB059 at 20 mg/kg i.v. led to rapid, partial neutralization (~50%) of IRG expression within 24 hours after BIIB059 administration (Figure 4, B and C) compared with placebo (Figure 4A). Since BIIB059 treatment didn’t affect the immune cell composition in whole blood of treated patients, as measured by differential cell count (Supplemental Figure 4), changes in IRG likely reflect the specific effect of BIIB059 on pDCs. Thus, these data confirm that pDC-derived IFN-I contributes to the IFN signature detected in the blood of patients with SLE.

Figure 4 Single dose of BIIB059 in patients with SLE dampens the expression of IRG in whole blood. Whole blood was collected in PAXgene Blood RNA Tubes. After RNA isolation, the expression of IRG was analyzed using the Fluidigm BioMark HD System. The ratio from baseline is shown for (A) placebo and (B) BIIB059 treatment of patients with SLE (C). Percentage change from baseline of the IFN score based on the 9 IRGs in individual patients. *Subject 1 initiated steroid treatment during the study.

PDCs have been shown to accumulate in the skin of patients with SLE, and they play an important role in disease pathogenesis (15, 16, 19, 21–23). Therefore, we sought to determine the impact of BIIB059 on the IFN-I response in active skin lesions within the SLE cohort. Skin biopsies from active lesions in 11 of 12 patients were evaluated at baseline (day –1) and week 4 for IFN-regulated proteins MxA (Figure 5, A and B) and IFITM3 (Supplemental Figure 5A) using immunohistochemistry on formalin-fixed 4 to 5 mm punch biopsies.

Figure 5 BIIB059 leads to decrease in the IFN response in the skin, which correlates with improvement in CLASI-A score. (A and B) Skin biopsies from active lesions were evaluated at baseline (day –1) and week 4 after treatment with 20 mg/kg BIIB059 for MxA protein expression using quantitative IHC on formalin-fixed 4 to 5 mm punch biopsies. Representative photomicrographs and percentage area of epidermal MxA-positive immunoreactivity are shown for each patient in the placebo group (A) and the BIIB059-treated group (B). CLASI-A scores were evaluated at day –1, week 4, and week 12 after treatment for placebo-treated (A) and BIIB059-treated (B) patients with SLE. Response is defined as a 4 or more point reduction from baseline in CLASI-A score at week 4 and/or week 12. Responders are depicted in green, nonresponders in red. (C) Correlation plot of percentage change in MxA expression from baseline and percentage CLASI-A score change from baseline for all patients (placebo treated, circles; BIIB059 treated, triangles). (D) CLASI-A response over time; CLASI-A responders are depicted in green, nonresponders in red. *Subject 1 initiated steroid treatment during the study. ACLE, acute CLE; DLE, discoid lupus erythematosus; ND, not determined; NR, no response; R, response; SCLE, subacute CLE.

Marked reductions in MxA percentage area immunoreactivity were detected in 6 of 7 patients with SLE 4 weeks after BIIB059 administration, with an average week 4 change from baseline of –70% for the BIIB059 cohort (Figure 5B). Although 2 of 4 patients from the placebo group exhibited a decrease in MxA percentage area compared with baseline, the mean week 4 change from baseline was +12% for the placebo group (Figure 5A). Together, these data indicate that targeting BDCA2 on pDCs with BIIB059 leads to a robust and sustained inhibition of the IFN pathway in a frequently involved organ (skin) in SLE and results additionally in partial neutralization of the IFN signature in the blood.

Correlation of cutaneous IFN response markers and CLASI-A score. In addition to assessing the impact of BIIB059 on the activation of the IFN pathway in blood and lesional skin, the activity of cutaneous disease was also determined using CLASI-A scores at various time points after a single administration of BIIB059 (Figure 5). Patients were considered responders if they exhibited a CLASI-A score reduction from baseline (day –1) of at least 4 points at week 4 and/or week 12 after BIIB059 treatment, which is consistent with the defined minimal clinically important difference of CLASI-A (36, 37). Skin lesion adjudications were conducted to confirm both a lupus skin diagnosis and activity at baseline.

Six of eight patients with SLE receiving a single dose of 20 mg/kg i.v. BIIB059 were considered responders on the basis of the CLASI-A reduction criteria (Figure 5B). Importantly, the patients who were CLASI-A responders also exhibited significant reductions in lesional skin MxA expression (Figure 5B). Improvement in CLASI-A correlated (ρ = 0.67) with reduction in MxA (Figure 5C), suggesting that the activity of the IFN pathway in the skin associates with clinical cutaneous disease activity. These data indicate that a reduction in MxA expression in lesional skin may serve as a robust surrogate biomarker for clinical efficacy.

The reductions in CLASI-A scores observed at week 4 were maintained at week 12 after BIIB059 treatment in 5 of 6 patients with SLE (Figure 5D). In contrast, 3 of 4 patients who received placebo failed to improve at both week 4 and week 12 (Figure 5, A and D). The precipitous decline in the CLASI-A score of placebo patient 1 measured at week 12 (Figure 5D) occurred after treatment with parenteral methylprednisolone sodium succinate for hand pain administered at day 43 and prednisone treatment for arthritis on days 53–55. These data suggest that administration of a single dose of BIIB059 can lead to a sustained clinical benefit, at least up to 12 weeks.

Cutaneous MxA expression and histology. Given the decrease of the IFN response marker MxA in the lesional skin of patients with SLE after BIIB059 administration (Figure 5B and Figure 6C), we sought to determine the degree of normalization of skin biomarkers in BIIB059-treated patients compared with HV. To this end, skin biopsies were collected from 8 HV, and the percentage of MxA-positive staining area in the epidermis was measured to establish the normal range (Figure 6). Six of seven patients in the BIIB059 treatment cohort displayed elevated baseline (day –1) MxA expression above the normal range, as determined in this population of 8 HV (Figure 6B). At week 4, BIIB059 treatment reduced MxA expression to the normal range in all but 1 patient (no. 12). This patient also demonstrated no CLASI-A improvement (Figure 5, B and D). Three of four subjects in the placebo group had elevated baseline MxA expression in the skin comparable to that of the BIIB059 cohort and did not show any normalization at week 4 (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 BIIB059 normalizes MxA expression and reduces cellular infiltration in skin lesions of patients with SLE. Representative photomicrographs of IHC from patient 5 (A) MxA protein (also shown in Figure 5B) and (C) CD45+ cells. HV (top panel), predose patient 5 (lower left panel), week 4 after BIIB059 treatment (lower right panel). (B and D) Percentage area of immunoreactivity of MxA protein and CD45 in placebo- and BIIB059-treated patients before (day –1) and 4 weeks after BIIB059 administration. Healthy range was determined using biopsies from 8 HV; dotted lines delineate the healthy range. Responders are depicted with a black line, nonresponders with a red line.

Given the clinical and IFN biomarker responses observed in the BIIB059-treated group, we investigated the effects of BIIB059 treatment on the inflammatory cell infiltrates of lesional skin. Skin biopsies were immunoreacted with anti-CD45, a pan-leukocyte marker, to detect immune cell infiltration (Figure 6C). Cellular infiltrates were detected in most of the lesional skin biopsies of patients with SLE compared with healthy donors (Figure 6D). All CLASI-A responders with elevated baseline papillary dermal CD45+ immunoreactive area in the skin lesions (4 of 5 patients) showed marked reductions in cellular infiltration upon treatment with BIIB059 (Figure 6D). In contrast, CD45+ immunoreactive area remained high in the placebo cohort.

All the skin biomarkers assessed, namely IFN-regulated proteins MxA (Figures 5 and 6) and IFITM3 (Supplemental Figure 5B), CD45+ cellular infiltrates (Figure 6), and pDC (CD123+ cells) (Supplemental Figure 5D), generally demonstrated similar trends in response to BIIB059 treatment. Together, these data indicate that in some patients BIIB059 not only affects the IFN response, but also reduces inflammation in lesional skin.