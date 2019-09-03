Bystander responses impact accurate detection of murine and human antigen-specific CD8+ T cells

The frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected in humans following vaccination is increased with increased time of ex vivo Ag stimulation. The potency and protective capacity of a vaccine can be evaluated partly based on the magnitude of the induced memory CD8+ T cell population. To begin to address the impact of varying the assay conditions on enumeration of Ag-specific CD8+ T cell memory, we assessed the frequency of Ag-specific memory CD8+ T cells following vaccination of human subjects with an attenuated whole sporozoite malaria vaccine (4, 6, 43). Using a peptide stimulation assay for this vaccine would be technically challenging because of MHC polymorphism and the large number (>2000) of potential antigens presented to the immune system. Therefore, we used a previously developed assay in which stimulation of CD8+ T cells was achieved by incubation of PBMCs from vaccinated subjects with the vaccine itself, which consists of aseptic, purified, irradiated, metabolically active Plasmodium falciparum sporozoites (PfSPZs), and in which 12-hour stimulation was more sensitive than 6-hour stimulation (4). Here, we extended these data and incubated PBMCs from a vaccinated or nonimmunized subject with PfSPZs for 12, 16, 20, and 24 hours, adding BFA for the final 4 hours. While the nonimmunized subject had no IFN-γ production above background for the duration of stimulation, the percentage of CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ in the PfSPZ-vaccinated subject increased substantially over time (Figure 1A), suggesting that duration of ICS increased the detection of total IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells.

Figure 1 Increased length of incubation and delayed addition of BFA lead to elevated detection of IFN-γ–producing human CD8+ T cells following PfSPZ stimulation. (A) Percentage of CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when PBMCs from a PfSPZ-vaccinated or unvaccinated (naive) subject were stimulated with PfSPZs for 12, 16, 20, or 24 hours. (B) Percentage of CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when PBMCs from a PfSPZ-vaccinated subject were stimulated with PfSPZs for a total of 24 hours with BFA addition occurring after the first 8, 16, or 20 hours. n = 1.

Addition of BFA is used in ICS assays to block release of IFN-γ within the T cell, thereby improving the sensitivity of the response. However, BFA also could inhibit efficient Ag processing and presentation of PfSPZs (44). To determine whether timing of BFA addition impacted the detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells, cells were stimulated with PfSPZs for a total of 24 hours, with BFA being added after the first 8, 16, or 20 hours of incubation. A substantially higher percentage of CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ was detected when BFA was added 16 or 20 hours after the beginning of stimulation (Figure 1B), indicating that the timing of BFA addition strongly influences the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected.

Delayed addition of BFA would allow for soluble factors including inflammatory cytokines to be released into the culture, and potential bystander activation of Ag-experienced effector and memory CD8+ T cells. Thus, it is unclear whether enhanced detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells following an increase in incubation time or a delay in addition of BFA was due to increased sensitivity of detection of Plasmodium-specific CD8+ T cells, and/or to triggering of IFN-γ production by nonmalaria Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells.

Delayed addition of BFA leads to bystander activation of Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells. To further determine how ICS conditions altered detection of Ag-specific CD8+ T cells, we used a well-defined mouse model that allows precise detection of CD8+ T cells of known Ag specificity. Mice (C57BL/6, Thy1.2) received adoptive transfer of naive T cell receptor–transgenic (TCR-transgenic) GP 33 -specific P14 cells (Thy1.1) before LCMV-Armstrong infection (Figure 2A), and memory P14 cells were detected by Thy1.1 expression. Additionally, infection of C57BL/6 mice with LCMV elicits large Ag-specific CD8+ T cell responses that recognize LCMV-derived GP 33 and NP 396 epitopes (45), and we used peptide-stimulated ICS to detect cytokine-producing memory CD8+ T cells responding to GP 33 and NP 396 peptides (Figure 2, B–D). Mice generated in this manner contain endogenous (Thy1.1–, blue gates) CD8+ T cells comprising naive cells and Ag-specific cells that recognize GP 33 and NP 396 epitopes as well as additional LCMV-derived epitopes, and Ag-experienced P14 cells (Thy1.1+, red gates) that recognize GP 33 but not NP 396 peptides. Addition of P14 cells allows for detection of true Ag-specific responses (in response to GP 33 peptide) and bystander responses (in response to NP 396 peptide), while IFN-γ production by endogenous CD8+ T cells, owing to mixed epitope specificities of this population, could represent either true Ag-specific responses or responses that include both Ag-specific and bystander responses. To highlight this, as can be seen in Figure 2, B–D, we present detection of IFN-γ–producing cells following ICS gated on total lymphocytes (lymphocyte gate), total CD8+ T cells with identification of endogenous (blue gates) or P14 (red gates) cells based on Thy1.1 expression (CD8 gate), or total P14 cells [Thy1.1+CD8+ (P14) gate].

Figure 2 Delayed addition of BFA leads to bystander activation of CD8+ T cells. (A) Experimental design. Mice received adoptive transfer (AT) of naive P14 cells and were infected with LCMV-Armstrong. Approximately 3 weeks after infection, splenocytes were harvested and ICS was conducted. (B) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation without peptide and with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Plots on the left are gated lymphocytes, plots in the middle are gated CD8+ T cells (Thy1.1– = endogenous CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ = P14 cells), and plots on the right are gated P14 cells. Numbers inside plots indicate the percentage of cells producing IFN-γ out of all gated cells. (C) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation with GP 33 peptide. (D) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation with NP 396 peptide. (E) Left: Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ following stimulation with GP 33 peptide out of all CD8+ T cells with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Right: Percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when BFA was added for the final hour of incubation normalized to the percentage when BFA was present for the entire incubation (dotted line, 100%). Representative data from more than 3 independent experiments. n = 4. Dots indicate individual mice. Solid red lines indicate the mean. **P < 0.01 as determined by paired Student’s t test.

Notably, since detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells is impacted by peptide concentration and number of cells plated, we first identified conditions that allow for maximal detection of bona fide Ag-specific CD8+ T cells (2 × 106 cells per well and 200 nm peptide concentration) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124443DS1). Inflammatory cytokines can potentially cause bystander activation of Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells when BFA is not present during the entire incubation (40–42, 46), so we first sought to determine whether timing of BFA addition impacted detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells following specific peptide stimulation. Interestingly, an approximately 1.5- to 2-fold increase in the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ in response to GP 33 or NP 396 peptide was observed when BFA was added for the last hour (7+1) compared with when it was present during the entire incubation (0+8) (Figure 2, B–D, CD8 gate, blue boxes; and Figure 2E). Similar results were observed for LCMV-immune mice that did not receive P14 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

A similar percentage of P14 cells produced IFN-γ following GP 33 peptide stimulation regardless of timing of BFA addition (Figure 2C, P14 gate), suggesting that delayed addition of BFA does not impact IFN-γ production of bona fide Ag-specific CD8+ T cells. To determine whether increases in IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells that occurred with delayed BFA addition were due to bystander activation, we examined responses of “sensor” GP 33 -specific Thy1.1 P14 cells in response to NP 396 peptide stimulation. While few IFN-γ–producing P14 cells were detected following stimulation with NP 396 peptide in the presence of BFA for the entire incubation, 25%–30% of memory P14 cells produced IFN-γ in response to NP 396 peptide when BFA was not present during the whole incubation time (Figure 2D, red boxes). Analyses of T cell responses by ICS in human samples often rely on stimulation for greater than 8 hours, with addition of BFA before the last hour of incubation. To determine whether bystander responses contribute to IFN-γ–producing cells detected for incubation times of greater length and when BFA is added earlier in the culture, we stimulated splenocytes from LCMV-immune mice that contained memory P14 cells with NP 396 peptide for 8 hours and added BFA after 4 or 7 hours, or for 12 hours and added BFA after 4, 8, or 11 hours. Bystander responses by P14 cells could be detected when BFA was added before the last hour and when cells were stimulated for 8 or more hours, and bystander responses increased with greater length of stimulation in the absence of BFA (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, delayed addition of BFA in both the mouse and human models of viral and malaria-specific CD8+ T cells can result in bystander activation of Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells leading to inflation in frequencies and numbers of Ag-specific CD8+ T cells detected.

Contribution of bystander IFN-γ activation is dependent on CD8+ T cell pool composition and length of stimulation. Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells can undergo bystander activation and produce cytokines such as IFN-γ, while naive CD8+ T cells cannot (40, 46). Notably, the representation of Ag-experienced cells within the CD8+ T cell pool in human subjects can vary widely based on age and history of previously encountered infections (47, 48). To determine whether the composition of Ag experience in the CD8+ T compartment dictated frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells, we manipulated the number of Ag-experienced cells among splenocytes by mixing splenocytes from LCMV-immune mice with graded numbers of sorted memory P14 “sensor” cells to achieve different ratios of naive (CD11aloCD8hi) to memory (CD11ahiCD8lo) CD8+ T cells (refs. 49, 50, and Figure 3, A and B). Again, few IFN-γ–producing P14 cells were detected following stimulation with NP 396 peptide when BFA was present for the entire incubation, and a similar percentage of CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ in response to NP 396 -peptide stimulation was observed regardless of numbers of P14 cells present (Figure 3, C and D, 0+8 group). However, when BFA was not present for the entire incubation, the percentage of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells in response to NP 396 peptide stimulation increased with increasing numbers of sensor P14 cells, and this was due to increased representation of P14 cells rather than elevation in the frequency of activated bystander P14 cells (Figure 3, C and D, 7+1 group). Thus, the contribution of bystander-activated cells to the IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cell population was dependent on the representation of Ag-experienced cells within the CD8+ T cell compartment. These data suggested that the increase in the frequency of vaccine-targeted memory CD8+ T cells might be more pronounced in older subjects and/or subjects with substantial history of pathogen exposures that possess more previously activated CD8+ T cells.

Figure 3 Contribution of bystander responses to IFN-γ–producing cells detected when addition of BFA is delayed is influenced by CD8+ T cell pool composition. (A) Experimental design. Before 8-hour incubation with NP 396 peptide, splenocytes from an LCMV-Armstrong–immune mouse were mixed with different numbers of sorted memory P14 cells. (B) Left: Representative dot plots of Ag-experienced (CD11ahiCD8lo) CD8+ T cells among all CD8+ T cells (left plot) and percentage of P14 cells (Thy1.1+) among Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells (right plot) after mixing. Middle: Summary graph of the percentage of Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells among all CD8+ T cells after mixing. Right: Summary graph of the percentage of memory P14 cells among Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells after mixing. (C) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation with NP 396 peptide and with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Plots on the left are gated lymphocytes, plots in the middle are gated CD8+ T cells (Thy1.1– = endogenous CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ = P14 cells), and plots on the right are gated P14 cells. Numbers inside plots indicate the percentage of cells producing IFN-γ out of all gated cells. (D) Left: Summary graphs of the percentage of CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ out of all CD8+ T cells with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Middle: Summary graphs of the percentage of P14 cells producing IFN-γ out of all IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Right: Summary graphs of the percentage of gated P14 cells producing IFN-γ with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Representative data from 2 independent experiments. n = 3. Dots indicate individual mice. Solid red lines indicate the mean.

The duration of Ag stimulation ex vivo for experiments involving human subjects varies, but in most instances stimulation times are between 5 and 24 hours (4, 6, 9–39). To determine whether the duration of stimulation contributes to the degree of bystander IFN-γ detected when BFA is not present for the entire incubation, splenocytes from an LCMV-immune mouse were incubated with GP 33 or NP 396 peptides for 5, 8, 16, or 24 hours with BFA present for the entire incubation or for the final hour of incubation. Regardless of length of incubation, a greater percentage of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells was detected following stimulation with GP 33 (Figure 4, A and B) or NP 396 (Figure 4, C and D) peptides when BFA was added for only the last hour of incubation. However, increased detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells was most pronounced when samples were incubated for greater than 5 hours. Similarly, bystander-activated P14 cells were detected in response to NP 396 peptide stimulation when BFA addition was delayed for any length of incubation tested, but percentages of bystander-activated P14 cells detected were greater when samples were incubated for greater than 5 hours (Figure 4C). These data suggested that bystander activation occurred and contributed to the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected when BFA was not present for the entire incubation across the spectrum of incubation times used to conduct ICS. However, the contribution of bystander-activated cells to IFN-γ–producing cells detected is likely to increase with greater lengths of incubation.

Figure 4 Contribution of bystander responses to IFN-γ–producing cells detected when BFA addition is delayed increases with extended length of stimulation but is seen following incubation times of 5 or more hours. Mice received adoptive transfer of naive P14 cells and were infected with LCMV-Armstrong. ICS was conducted with GP 33 (A and B) or NP 396 (C and D) peptide approximately 3 weeks after infection. Total incubation times were 5, 8, 16, or 24 hours with BFA present for the whole incubation or the final hour. (A) Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous (Thy1.1–) CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ out of all endogenous CD8+ T cells with BFA present for the entire incubation or the final hour. (B) Ratio of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when BFA was present for the final hour of incubation over the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when BFA was present for the entire incubation. (C) Top: Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous (Thy1.1–) CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ out of all endogenous CD8+ T cells with BFA present for the entire incubation or the final hour. Bottom: Summary graphs of the percentage of P14 cells (Thy1.1+) producing IFN-γ out of all P14 cells with BFA present for the entire incubation or the final hour. (D) Ratio of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when BFA was present for the final hour of incubation over the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ when BFA was present for the entire incubation. Representative data from more than 3 independent experiments. n = 5. Dots indicate individual mice. Solid lines indicate the mean. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 as determined by paired Student’s t test.

Delayed addition of BFA leads to bystander activation of Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells following stimulation with whole pathogen. Application of peptide-stimulated ICS assays across individual human subjects assessing responses to complex pathogens with many antigens is difficult because of differences in HLA haplotype; thus, stimulation of human samples is often achieved by exposing samples to whole pathogens (Figure 1), or through the use of libraries of long overlapping peptides, methods that may require a period of BFA-free culture to allow for optimal Ag processing and presentation or cross-presentation. To determine whether bystander-activated cells contributed to the frequency of IFN-γ–producing cells detected after stimulation with whole pathogens, splenocytes from an LCMV-immune mouse (“sensor” cells) were incubated with CFSE-labeled splenocytes that were either pulsed with GP 33 peptide or infected with Vaccinia virus (VacV) expressing cognate Ag (VacV-GP 33 ) or an irrelevant Ag (VacV-OVA) (Figure 5A). When BFA was present throughout the incubation period, IFN-γ production from the LCMV-immune sensor cells was observed in response to spleen cells pulsed with GP 33 peptide or infected with VacV-GP 33 , and the percentage of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected increased with increasing numbers of stimulator cells added to the culture (Figure 5B). IFN-γ production was not observed in response to splenocytes infected with VacV-OVA (Figure 5C, bottom).

Figure 5 Delayed BFA addition leads to bystander activation of CD8+ T cells following stimulation with pathogen-infected splenocytes. (A) Experimental design. Splenocytes from a naive mouse (stimulator cells) were CFSE-labeled and either pulsed with GP 33 peptide or infected with VacV-GP 33 or VacV-OVA. Stimulator cells were mixed with splenocytes from an LCMV-Armstrong–immune mouse (sensor cells) and incubated for 8 hours with BFA present for 8 (0+8), 6 (2+6), 4 (4+4), or 1 (7+1) hours. (B) CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ after 8-hour incubation with indicated numbers of GP 33 peptide–pulsed (left) or VacV-GP 33 –infected (right) stimulator cells with BFA present for the entire incubation. (C) Top: CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ after incubation with indicated numbers of GP 33 peptide–pulsed stimulator cells and with BFA for the indicated times. Middle: CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ after incubation with indicated numbers of VacV-GP 33 –infected stimulator cells and with BFA for the indicated times. Bottom: CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ after incubation with the indicated number of VacV-OVA–infected stimulator cells and with BFA for the indicated times. (D) NP 396 peptide–pulsed or VacV-NP–infected stimulator cells were mixed with sensor cells from an LCMV-Armstrong–immune mouse containing P14 cells. Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production by gated CD8+ T cells (left plots: Thy1.1– = endogenous CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ = P14 cells) or P14 cells (right plots). Numbers inside plots indicate the percentage of cells producing IFN-γ out of all gated cells. (E) Summary graph of the percentage of P14 cells producing IFN-γ after stimulation with NP 396 -pulsed (black circles) or VacV-NP–infected stimulator cells (white circles) with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Representative data from 3 independent experiments. n = 3. Dots indicate individual mice. **P < 0.01 as determined by paired Student’s t test.

Interestingly, an increased percentage of IFN-γ–producing sensor cells were detected following incubation with greater numbers of GP 33 -pulsed or VacV-GP 33 –infected stimulator cells and when addition of BFA was delayed for longer periods (Figure 5C, top and middle). These data suggested that length of incubation with BFA impacted detection of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells following stimulation with pathogen-infected splenocytes. However, because we could not determine whether our stimulation conditions resulted in IFN-γ production by bona fide Ag-specific or any Ag-experienced CD8+ T cells, we were unable to conclude whether delayed addition of BFA resulted in increased detection of true Ag-specific CD8+ T cells, or whether increased percentages of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected were due to bystander activation of memory CD8+ T cells. To address this, we incubated sensor cells from LCMV-immune P14 chimera mice with stimulator cells that were either pulsed with NP 396 peptide or infected with VacV expressing LCMV nucleoprotein (VacV-NP). An increased percentage of IFN-γ–producing cells was detected following stimulation with peptide-pulsed or VacV-NP–infected cells when BFA was not present for the whole incubation time (Figure 5, D and E). Importantly, in the same samples, GP 33 -specific P14 memory CD8+ T cells produced IFN-γ in response to VacV-NP–infected splenocytes, strongly suggesting Ag-independent bystander activation. Thus, stimulation with whole pathogens, while not as potently as peptide stimulation, also resulted in bystander CD8+ T cell activation, and the potential for inaccurate accounting of pathogen/vaccine-specific CD8+ T cell responses.

Blocking inflammatory cytokines limits bystander activation of CD8+ T cells. Bystander IFN-γ production by effector or memory CD8+ T cells can be stimulated by hundreds of inflammatory cytokine combinations (42). As an example, a large percentage of endogenous and P14 memory CD8+ T cells derived from LCMV-immune P14 chimera mice produced IFN-γ in response to IL-12 and IL-18, IL-12 and TNF-α, or IL-12 and IL-15 stimulation alone, but only when BFA was not present during the entire incubation (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, addition of IL-12 and IL-18 significantly increased the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells even in the presence of peptide (GP 33 in Figure 6B and NP 396 in Figure 6C) stimulation, but only if BFA addition was delayed. Notably, addition of IL-12 and IL-18 (one of the most potent cytokine combinations that lead to bystander activation) (42) did not increase the number of peptide-stimulated IFN-γ–producing cells (GP 33 or NP 396 in Figure 6D) if BFA was present all the time (0+8 group). Furthermore, as described previously, human PBMCs incubated with IL-12 and IL-18 also produced IFN-γ (51–53), but only when BFA was not present during the entire incubation (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). This suggested that human samples also may be susceptible to inflammation-driven bystander responses, similar to those observed in mice during ICS when BFA is not present for the entire incubation. Thus, accurate detection of Ag-specific human CD8+ T cells by ICS may be influenced by timing of BFA addition.

Figure 6 Inflammatory cytokines trigger bystander IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells when addition of BFA is delayed. Mice received adoptive transfer of naive P14 cells and were infected with LCMV-Armstrong. ICS was conducted approximately 3 weeks after infection. (A) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation without peptide (top panels) or with IL-12 and IL-18 (bottom panels) and with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Plots on the left are gated CD8+ T cells (Thy1.1– = endogenous CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ = P14 cells), and plots on the right are gated P14 cells. Numbers inside plots indicate the percentage of gated cells producing IFN-γ. (B) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation with GP 33 peptide (top panels) or with GP 33 peptide and IL-12 and IL-18 (bottom panels). (C) Representative dot plots of IFN-γ production following 8-hour incubation with NP 396 peptide (top panels) or with NP 396 peptide and IL-12 and IL-18 (bottom panels). (D) Left panel: Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells (left) and P14 cells (right) producing IFN-γ after incubation with GP 33 peptide alone or with GP 33 peptide and IL-12 and IL-18 with BFA present for the entire incubation (black circles) or the final hour (white circles). Right panel: Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells (left) and P14 cells (right) producing IFN-γ after incubation with NP 396 peptide alone or with NP 396 peptide and IL-12 and IL-18 with BFA present for the entire incubation (black circles) or the final hour (white circles). Representative data from 2 independent experiments. n = 4. Dots indicate individual mice. **P < 0.01 as determined by paired Student’s t test.

These data also suggest that bystander responses elicited in response to Ag stimulation when BFA is not present in culture for the entire incubation require intact Golgi function. Two possible explanations for the absence of bystander responses in the presence of BFA for the entire culture, then, are (a) that BFA prevents cytokine secretion that elicits bystander responses, or (b) that BFA prevents transport of cytokine receptors to the cell surface, blocking the ability of cells to respond to inflammatory cues. It is also possible that both mechanisms contribute to bystander responses elicited when addition of BFA is delayed. Data presented in Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3 suggest that cytokines secreted in response to cognate Ag can drive bystander responses when addition of BFA is delayed, as adding noncognate Ag alone is able to induce bystander responses [7+1, Thy1.1+CD8+ (P14) gates]. Additionally, when we analyzed expression of cytokine receptor components, we found that transcript levels of Il12rb2, a signaling component of the IL-12 receptor complex that activates STAT4 signaling and whose expression is regulated by inflammatory cytokines (54), and Tnfrsf1b, which binds TNF-α and activates NF-κB and MAPK pathways (55), were increased in sorted P14 cells that were activated in a bystander manner in ICS cultures stimulated with NP 396 peptide where addition of BFA was delayed (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Transcript levels of Ifngr1 and Ifngr2, which bind IFN-γ and activate STAT1 pathways (56), were not impacted by delayed addition of BFA in P14 cells (Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that the absence of BFA does not sensitize cells capable of undergoing bystander responses to IFN-γ–mediated signaling. However, since IFN-γ receptors are expressed on the surface of nearly all cells, IFN-γ may be acting on other cells in ICS cultures that play a role in driving bystander responses. Thus, delayed addition of BFA during ICS is likely to elicit bystander responses through the combinatorial effects of allowing for secretion of inflammatory cytokines that drive bystander responses into culture media, and allowing for export of inflammatory cytokine receptors to the surface of Ag-experienced cells, which enhances sensitivity to inflammatory cytokines.

A further suggestion from the data presented in Figure 6 is that cytokine blockade during stimulation could enhance the fidelity of detection of bona fide Ag-specific CD8+ T cells by the ICS assay. To test this, splenocytes from LCMV chimera P14 mice were incubated with NP 396 peptide for 8 hours in the presence of BFA for the entire incubation or for the final hour, with or without anti–IL-12, –IFN-γ, and/or –TNF-α blocking Abs. While incubation of splenocytes in the absence of BFA led to bystander IFN-γ production and increased percentages of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells, addition of a cocktail of cytokine-blocking Abs was maximally effective at limiting bystander responses, and addition of blocking Abs against individual cytokines, to varying degrees, reduced the percentages of endogenous (Figure 7A) or P14 cells (Figure 7B) producing IFN-γ in a bystander manner, thus improving the overall accuracy in detecting Ag-specific memory CD8+ T cells. In summary, these data suggest that blocking inflammatory cytokines during stimulation can reduce the contribution of bystander-activated cells to IFN-γ–producing Ag-specific CD8+ T cells detected by ICS, and may provide for a more accurate estimation of Ag-specific CD8+ T cells using different ICS protocols.

Figure 7 Blocking inflammatory cytokines reduces detection of bystander-activated cells when addition of BFA is delayed. Mice received adoptive transfer of naive P14 cells and were infected with LCMV-Armstrong. ICS was conducted approximately 3 weeks after infection. (A) Summary graphs of the percentage of endogenous CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ after incubation with NP 396 peptide (black circles) or with NP 396 peptide and 50 μg anti–IL-12, anti–IFN-γ, anti–TNF-α, or a mix of all anti-cytokines (white circles) with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). (B) Summary graphs of the percentage of P14 cells producing IFN-γ after incubation with NP 396 peptide (black circles) or with NP 396 peptide and 50 μg anti–IL-12, anti–IFN-γ, anti–TNF-α, or a mix of all anti-cytokines (white circles) with BFA present for the entire incubation (0+8) or the final hour (7+1). Representative data from 2 independent experiments. n = 4.

Bystander-activated human CD8+ T cells contribute to IFN-γ–producing cells detected following stimulation with whole pathogens. The data in Figure 5 from the mouse model showed that stimulation with whole pathogens could lead to bystander activation of CD8+ T cells, and the data in Figure 1 from humans showed that there was a higher percentage of IFN-γ–producing cells detected in PfSPZ-vaccinated human subjects following ICS of longer duration and when BFA was added later in the stimulation. To determine whether bystander activation of CD8+ T cells contributed to the pool of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells detected in human subjects, PBMCs from PfSPZ-vaccinated subjects were labeled with CFSE and individually combined at a ratio of 9:1 with PBMCs obtained from the same subjects before vaccination (Figure 8A). This design allows for detection of bystander responses, as any IFN-γ–producing cells in the prevaccine population of cells could only be due to noncognate Ag-driven responses. Cells were then incubated with PfSPZs for 12, 16, or 20 hours in the presence of BFA for the last 4 hours. While IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells were low to undetectable when prevaccine PBMCs were cultured in the absence of postvaccine PBMCs, a significant percentage of prevaccine PBMCs produced IFN-γ when cultured with postvaccination PBMCs (Figure 8B). These data showed that, under conditions of stimulation used most commonly for detection of CD8+ T cells by the ICS assay from subjects that receive whole sporozoite vaccine (57, 58), bystander activation of human CD8+ T cells can confound the enumeration of bona fide pathogen/vaccine-induced memory CD8+ T cells.

Figure 8 Delayed addition of BFA leads to bystander activation of human CD8+ T cells following stimulation with PfSPZs. PBMCs from PfSPZ-vaccinated subjects were CFSE-labeled and mixed with nonlabeled PBMCs from the same subjects (to allow for detection of bystander responses) that were collected before vaccination. Samples were then stimulated with PfSPZs for 12, 16, or 20 hours, and BFA was added for the last 4 hours of the incubation. PBMCs from subjects before vaccination were also stimulated in the absence of postvaccination samples as a control. (A) Experimental design (top) and representative dot plot of the mix of preimmunization (CFSE–) and postimmunization (CFSE+) PBMCs (bottom) following stimulation for 20 hours with PfSPZs. (B) Percentage of IFN-γ–producing cells detected among prevaccine samples cultured alone (control), among prevaccine cells (bystander responses) cultured with postvaccine cells, and among postvaccine cells cultured with prevaccine cells following stimulation. n = 3. Data are mean ± SEM.

Notably, design of whole-pathogen stimulation assays for mice shown in Figure 5, in which infection of stimulator splenocytes occurred prior to mixing with sensor cells of interest, was different from design of the human assays shown in Figure 8, in which whole pathogen was added directly to cells of interest at the initiation of culture. To determine whether bystander responses in mice following whole pathogen stimulation also contributed to IFN-γ–producing cells detected when whole pathogens were added directly to samples being analyzed, we designed experiments shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A and D. With 2 different models, activation of P14 cells following stimulation with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes (LM-OVA/B8R) (Supplemental Figure 5B) and activation of OT-I cells following stimulation with Vaccinia virus (VacV-GP 33 ) (Supplemental Figure 5E), bystander responses contributed to IFN-γ–producing cells detected. Furthermore, addition of cytokine-blocking Abs reduced the contribution of bystander P14 responses detected (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Additionally, to determine whether bystander responses in mice influenced evaluation of CD8+ T cell responses elicited following experimental malaria vaccination, we performed ICS using GAP50 peptide, which is a Plasmodium berghei–derived epitope for which naive C57BL/6 mice possess a large Ag-specific naive CD8+ T cell repertoire (59), with splenocytes from mice that were inoculated with radiation-attenuated P. berghei sporozoites and that contained memory P14 cells generated in response to prior infection with LCMV (Supplemental Figure 6A). The size of the CD8+ T cell response detected, and contribution of bystander-activated cells to IFN-γ–producing cells detected, increased with increasing length of incubation in the absence of BFA (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Thus, modified mouse models recapitulate the findings observed with human cells, suggesting that bystander responses can contribute to IFN-γ–producing cells detected when addition of BFA is delayed.

Lastly, to determine whether addition of cytokine-blocking Abs may be useful in limiting contribution of bystander responses to human Ag-specific CD8+ T cells detected by ICS when addition of BFA is delayed, we performed ICS with human PBMCs obtained at the University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center using peptide pools containing CMV- and EBV-derived epitopes. Percentages of IFN-γ–producing cells detected were elevated when addition of BFA was delayed (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, black dots compared with white dots), suggesting that bystander responses were contributing to Ag-specific cells detected when BFA addition was delayed. However, percentages of IFN-γ–producing cells detected were not significantly different between samples incubated in the presence of BFA from the beginning of stimulation and samples for which addition of BFA was delayed but for which cytokine-blocking Abs were added to ICS cultures (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, black dots compared with red dots). These data suggest that addition of cytokine-blocking Abs during ICS may be useful for accurate assessment of numbers of true Ag-specific human CD8+ T cells using ICS.