Gut microbiota modulate dendritic cell antigen presentation and radiotherapy-induced antitumor immune response

Oral vancomycin treatment enhances the direct and abscopal antitumor effects of hypofractionated RT in preclinical melanoma and lung/cervical tumor models. Given the role of the gut microbiota in modulating immune cells that are also known to be involved in the response to RT, we examined whether the microbiota-regulated systemic immune response contributes to the RT-mediated anticancer immune response. The effects of oral vancomycin treatment are localized and impact the gut microbiota directly without any known systemic effects (21–23).

Vancomycin (mostly targeting gram-positive bacteria) or a neomycin/metronidazole (Neo/Met) regimen (mostly targeting gram-negative bacteria) was administered orally in C57/Bl6 mice (27). The following day, the mice were challenged subcutaneously with B16-OVA or tissue culture number 1 (TC-1) tumor cells. Each cell line was injected on both flanks of each mouse, and when tumors were approximately 50 mm3 (10–11 days), RT was delivered on 1 tumor on each mouse with a 21 Gy single fraction dose using an XRAD320iX irradiator (28), while taking precautions to avoid irradiating any areas of the gut by shielding nonirradiated areas.

Previously published work has shown that in breast and colorectal cancers, cross-priming can be affected in a dose-dependent manner due to the activation of TREX1 nucleases at doses above 8 Gy (13). Because we used melanoma and lung cancer, we chose to test 2 RT modalities implemented in clinic (29–31) relevant to such mechanism: one consisting of 3 × 8 Gy fractionated RT and a single dose of 21 Gy. As demonstrated in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124332DS1), the 2 treatments produced similar tumor control in this model after 3 weeks. Therefore, in subsequent experiments with this tumor model, we maintained the 1 × 21 Gy regimen (Supplemental Figure 1). We observed in both the B16-OVA (Figure 1A, and Supplemental Figure 2) and TC-1 (Figure 1C) tumor models that the addition of vancomycin with RT as a combination therapy produced antitumor effects that were greater than the antitumor effects mediated by either vancomycin alone or RT alone as single modalities (P < 0.001, P < 0.001, P = 0.0018 when the RT+vancomycin group was compared with untreated, vancomycin, and RT respectively). In contrast, preadministration of gram-negative targeted antibiotics (i.e., Neo/Met) did not augment the antitumor effects of RT (Supplemental Figure 3). The nonirradiated (abscopal) tumors in RT+vancomycin combination-treated mice cohorts in the B16-OVA (Figure 1B,) and TC-1 (Figure 1D) models also experienced delayed growth compared with control untreated and RT-alone-treated cohorts. The combined antitumor effects for RT+vancomycin was consistent in B16-OVA-bearing mice sourced from a different vendor (Jackson laboratories) (Supplemental Figure 4). Of note, when the 21-Gy dose of RT was delivered directly to B16-OVA tumors sized less than 50 mm3, RT controlled primary tumor growth with or without vancomycin (Figure 1E), which is consistent with our previous results. However, in the abscopal tumor, growth was significantly decreased with the addition of vancomycin to RT compared with RT alone (P < 0.01) (Figure 1F). Cumulatively, these results demonstrate that vancomycin enhances RT-mediated antitumor effects both locally at the tumor site and systemically via abscopal effects.

Figure 1 Oral vancomycin treatment enhances the direct and abscopal antitumor effects of hypofractionated RT in a preclinical melanoma and lung/cervical tumor model. Shown are tumor volumes from control (untreated), vancomycin treatment alone (Vanco), RT treatment alone (RT), or vancomycin plus RT combination treatment (RT+Vanco) on irradiated tumors derived from the B16-OVA melanoma model (A) or from the TC-1 lung/cervical cancer model (C) and abscopal tumors (B and D, respectively). (E) B16-OVA tumor volumes of mice treated with RT alone, or RT and vancomycin (F) nonirradiated (abscopal) B16-OVA tumor volumes from mice treated with RT alone, or RT and vancomycin. n = 5 to 14 mice per group. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The effects of vancomycin are abrogated in CD8-depleted animals. Since T cells mediate both local and systemic antitumor immune response after RT (32, 33), we initially tested the overall presence of infiltrating CD3+ T cells within tumor sections from both irradiated and abscopal B16-OVA tumors by immunohistochemistry. We found a measurable CD3+ T cell infiltrate within B16-OVA primary tumors that were treated with vancomycin alone, RT alone, or with the combination of RT+vancomycin (P < 0.05, P < 0.01, and P < 0.001 respectively) (Figure 2A). B16-OVA abscopal tumors treated with RT alone or with the combination of RT+vancomycin also had measurable infiltrating CD3+ T cells, and CD3+ T cell infiltration was significantly higher following RT+vancomycin combination treatment compared with RT treatment alone (P < 0.05) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 The effects of vancomycin are abrogated in CD8-depleted mice. (A) Quantification of CD3+ cell infiltration by immunohistochemistry of B16-OVA–derived primary tumor sections from untreated, vancomycin treatment alone (Vanco), RT treatment alone (RT), or vancomycin plus RT combination treatment (RT+Vanco), and of abscopal tumor sections from RT abscopal or RT+Vanco abscopal combination treated. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. (B) Primary tumors from each treatment group were digested and individual cells were analyzed by flow cytometry to determine the percentage of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (CD45+/CD3+/CD8+/TET-OVA). Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. (C) Tumor growth rates in CD8-depleted mice. n = 5 to 10 mice per group. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.01.

In addition to analyzing the numbers of infiltrating CD3+ T cells, we also characterized the antigen specificity of the tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells by using OVA MHC1 tetramer. Tumors from mice treated with vancomycin alone, RT alone, or the combination of RT+vancomycin were digested, and individual cells were assayed for tetramer staining by flow cytometry. The results showed that tumors from mice treated with the combination of RT+vancomycin had a significantly higher number of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells (i.e., percentage of CD45+/CD3+/CD8+/TET-OVA cells) compared with control untreated tumors, vancomycin alone–treated tumors, and RT alone–treated tumors (P = 0.0117, P = 0.0028, and P = 0.0472, respectively) (Figure 2B). Therefore, vancomycin treatment increased the number of RT-generated tumor cytolytic CD8+ T cells within the tumor. Because T regulatory cells (Tregs) have been reported to be influenced by microbiota composition (15, 34) and because Tregs influence RT antitumor effects (35, 36), we evaluated the impact of the vancomycin treatment on Tregs in the tumor. In our model, the number of intratumoral Tregs were only minimally affected by vancomycin (Supplemental Figure 5).

To determine whether a causal link exists between the increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration and the improved antitumor response in mice receiving RT+vancomycin combination treatment, we selectively depleted CD8+ T cells by pretreating the mice with an anti-CD8 monoclonal antibody (37). Depletion of CD8+ cells prior to the combination treatment of RT+vancomycin abrogated the antitumor effects of the combination treatment (Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 6), demonstrating that the CD8+ T cell population is required for mediating the observed antitumor effects (P = 0.0120). Taken together, the results of these experiments demonstrate that vancomycin enhances the systemic antitumor effects mediated by RT via a mechanism that requires a cytolytic CD8+ T cell population.

Antitumor effects of RT+vancomycin combination treatment are IFN-γ dependent. Several cytokines contribute to the priming of the effector functions of cytotoxic T cells, and IFN-γ is known to play a critical role in both differentiation and effector functions of CD8+ cytolytic T cells in the antitumor immune response (38, 39). To determine whether IFN-γ is involved in the antitumor effects of RT+vancomycin combination treatment in the tumor microenvironment, we measured intratumoral expression of IFN-γ in B16-OVA tumors at 5 days after radiation. We found that Ifng mRNA expression levels were significantly increased in the RT+vancomycin combination treatment group compared with treatment with either vancomycin alone or RT alone (P = 0.0131 and P = 0.0293, respectively) (Figure 3A). Previously, we reported that vancomycin in combination with T cell therapy induces the expansion of CD8+ DCs and affects the level of IL-12; in turn, IL-12 stimulates the production of IFN-γ and promotes both Th1 differentiation and CTL activity (21, 40). Hence, we assessed the levels of such cytokine in the tumors of treated mice. In agreement with the IFN-γ results, we found increased levels of Il12 expression (Supplemental Figure 7). In parallel, we found that IFN-γ protein expression levels were significantly increased in the RT+vancomycin combination treatment group (P = 0.0028 and P = 0.0179, respectively, for vancomycin and RT) (Figure 3B). IFN-γ is produced by T cells and is a signature of the Th1 phenotype (41). To assess the functionality of the antigen-specific tumor–infiltrating CD8+ T cells, we dissociated tumor cell suspensions, incubated with Kb-OVA (SIINFEKL) peptide overnight, and measured intracellular IFN-γ within the CD8+ T cell fraction. Tumors treated with RT+vancomycin combination had a significantly increased number of IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells compared with either of the single treatments (P < 0.05 for both comparisons) (Figure 3C). To further test the role of IFN-γ in the antitumor response, we used Ifng knockout mice. We found that in B16-OVA tumor–challenged Ifng knockout mice, the enhancement of the radiation effects by vancomycin was ablated (P = 0.5601 and P = 0.0911 compared with RT and vancomycin, respectively) (Figure 3D). These results indicate that vancomycin remodels the tumor microenvironment and increases the functionality of tumor-infiltrating OVA-specific CD8+ T cells, and that IFN-γ is required to augment the RT-induced immune effect against the tumor.

Figure 3 Antitumor effects of vancomycin plus RT combination treatment are IFN-γ dependent. (A) Ifng mRNA expression levels in B16-OVA primary tumors collected at 5 days after radiation (21 Gy). (B) ELISA analysis of IFN-γ protein expression levels in tumor lysates 5 days after radiation (21 Gy). (C) Intracellular IFN-γ expression in infiltrating T cells after overnight Kb-OVA peptide stimulation. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. (D) The antitumor effects of vancomycin+RT combination treatment are lost in Ifng-KO mice. n = 5 to 10 mice per group. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Vancomycin treatment increases local TAA cross-presentation and antigen recognition in tumors. Recent studies have shown that appropriate dosing and scheduling of high-dose RT can lead to increased T cell priming and T cell–dependent tumor regression (28). We therefore reasoned that enhanced antigen presentation may be a driver of enhanced CD8+ T cell activity.

Hypofractionated RT activates the cross-priming capacity of tumor-infiltrating DCs, with IFN-β serving as the master regulator of tumor antigen cross-presentation (42). We examined the expression of Ifnb1 in tumor-draining lymph nodes (TDLNs) and tumors after RT of B16-OVA tumors. Concordantly, vancomycin treatment synergistically enhanced Ifnb1 gene expression compared with RT alone in TDLNs (P = 0.0032) (Figure 4A) and in the tumor (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 Vancomycin treatment increases local TAA cross-presentation and antigen recognition in tumors. (A) Ifnb1 mRNA expression levels in TDLNs 1 day after irradiation. (B) Anti-MHC1 (Kb)-SL8 OVA peptide staining on tumor-infiltrating CD11c+ CD103+ DCs 5 days after RT. (C) IFN-γ ELISPOT assay plated with TDLN single-cell suspension and OT1 T cells (1:5 TDLN cells/T cells) in absence (left) or presence (right) of OVA peptide. Cells were harvested 5 days after RT treatment. (D) Coculture of purified CD11c+ DCs from TDLNs from each treatment group were incubated overnight with naive OT1 T cells in an IFN-γ ELISPOT assay (1:10 DCs/T cells). (E) Percentage of IFN-γ expression from overnight OT1 cells cocultured with DCs from mice treated with each therapeutic approach. (F) B16-OVA tumors from mice treated with RT alone or with the RT and vancomycin (RT+VANCO) combination treatment were dissociated and plated with OT1 cells in an IFN-γ ELISPOT plate for 24 hours. n = 5 to 10 mice per group. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we directly assessed the level of antigen presentation in MHC class I by staining the TDLN cell suspension with an antibody specific for the MHC1 (Kb)-SL8 OVA peptide, and found a significant increase in DCs from the RT+vancomycin combination treatment group (P = 0.0396) when compared with RT (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 9). To confirm an increase in functional antigen presentation in TDLNs of treated animals, we assessed the production of IFN-γ by coculturing OT1 T cells with APCs from treated mice. Given that, in vivo, the priming of reactive T cells occurs mostly in the lymph nodes, and in order to maintain the complexity of the lymphoid tissue in vitro, we used a whole TDLN cell suspension as a source for APCs. Specifically, we incubated a cell suspension of TDLNs from B16-OVA tumors coming from mice treated with the RT+vancomycin combination or with RT alone, in the absence or presence of OVA peptide together with OT1 T cells in an IFN-γ ELISPOT assay (Figure 4C). In order to confirm that all the IFN-γ signals in the ELISPOT were produced by OT1 T cells, TDLNs were also seeded alone without any significant number of spots detected. However, when cocultured with OT1 T cells, we observed a significant increase in the number of IFN-γ–producing cells with TDLNs derived from the mice treated with RT+vancomycin combination compared with TDLNs from mice treated with RT alone (P = 0.0398 and P = 0.0010 for assays in absence or presence of OVA peptide, respectively) (Figure 4C). Next, to confirm priming of naive OVA-specific T cells by CD11c+ DCs, we purified the CD11c+ population from the TDLNs and set up an IFN-γ ELISPOT assay where we cocultured CD11c+ DCs from TDLNs from each treatment group with naive OT1 CD3+ T cells. Our results demonstrated that vancomycin in combination with RT enhances the local antigen presentation functionality of CD11c+ DCs (Figure 4D). Moreover, using intracellular staining, we demonstrated that purified CD11c+ cells isolated from TDLNs from the RT+vancomycin group (but not the other groups) specifically increase IFN-γ production in CD8+ T cells from unprimed (naive) OT1 cells (i.e., percentage of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells) (P<0.05) (Figure 4E).

Finally, we dissociated B16-OVA tumors from treated mice and coincubated the cells with OT1 OVA-specific CD8+T cells purified from OVA transgenic OT1 mice and assayed for IFN-γ–producing cells by ELISPOT. The combination treatment with RT+vancomycin augmented IFN-γ secretion compared with RT treatment alone (P = 0.0016) (Figure 4F). Importantly, MHC1 blocking antibodies significantly reduced IFN-γ–producing cells, demonstrating MHC1-dependent activation of CD8+ T cells (P = 0.0073) (Figure 4F). Similar results were observed with the TC-1 tumor model (Supplemental Figure 10). Collectively, our data indicate that vancomycin enhances local antigen presentation, promoting increased tumor recognition by antigen-specific T cells.

Short-chain fatty acids impair APC activity in vitro and abrogate vancomycin-enhanced RT antitumor activity in vivo. The gut microbiota aids host digestion and generates a large repertoire of metabolites, including short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that constitute the major products of bacterial fermentation (43). SCFAs are saturated aliphatic organic acids that contain between 1–6 carbon atoms of which acetate (2 carbon atoms [C2]), propionate (3 carbon atoms [C3]), and butyrate (4 carbon atoms [C4]) represent 95% of total SCFAs present in the intestine (44, 45). Interestingly, SCFAs can directly modulate cytokine production and impact DC functions, including IL-12 transcription and secretion (46).

Given the central role of DCs in T cell priming and the role of CD8+ T cells in RT+vancomycin combination, we examined the potential contributions of C3 and C4 in DC APC function in vitro.

For this, we generated bone marrow DCs (bmDCs) by culturing bone marrow cells in GM-CSF/IL-4 for 7 days and adding C3 and/or C4 at 100 μM during OVA protein pulsing. The DCs pulsed with the full-length OVA protein were then cultured with T cells taken from OT1 mice in an IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. Our results demonstrate that the APC function of DCs was inhibited by C4 alone, as shown by measurements of decreased IFN-γ–secreting cells in bmDCs treated with C4 relative to untreated control. Interestingly, C3-treated DCs also exhibited a partial inhibition of antigen presentation when used alone but did not potentiate the inhibition induced by C4 alone (P = 0.0134) (Figure 5A). Therefore, we focused on the role of C4 in subsequent experiments. Next, we phenotypically characterized bmDCs exposed to SCFAs. We found that although overall CD11c+ population was not affected, their activation state, measured by CD86 expression, was reduced by the presence of SFCA (Supplemental Figure 11). To ensure that SCFAs were affecting primarily DCs and not T cells, we evaluated the direct impact of C4 on purified T cells by stimulating overnight T cells purified from splenocytes of healthy mice with αCD3/αCD28 antibodies in the presence or absence of C4. The presence of C4 during αCD3/αCD28 stimulation resulted in no significant effects on IFN-γ production by T cells (Figure 5B). In line with previously published results, these data confirm the impact of SCFAs on DC phenotype and inhibition of antigen presentation.

Figure 5 SCFAs impair APC activity in vitro and abrogate vancomycin-enhanced RT antitumor activity in vivo. (A) Bone marrow–derived DCs (bmDCs) were either untreated, treated with 100 μM butyrate (C4), or treated with 100 μM propionate (C3) together with OVA protein (100 μg/mL) for 24 hours before they were plated to an ELISPOT plate with T cells from OT1 mice. (B) Purified T cells were in vitro–stimulated with aCD3/aCD28 in the presence or absence of 100 μM C4/butyrate in a IFN-γ ELISPOT plate. (C) In vivo effects on tumor growth in irradiated mice treated with vancomycin-containing drinking water with or without C4. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA. (D) Ifng mRNA expression levels in tumors from irradiated mice treated with vancomycin-containing drinking water with and without C4/butyrate. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of OVA-presenting DCs and (F) CD3+CD8+Tet-OVA+ cell subsets. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. n = 5 to 10 mice per group. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We then tested whether C4/butyrate can negatively impact the synergy of RT+vancomycin combination therapy in vivo by supplying sodium butyrate to the drinking water of mice at the same time they were being treated with vancomycin. One day later, the mice were challenged with B16-OVA, and irradiated (21 Gy) when their tumors reached approximately 50 mm3. In agreement with our previous results, vancomycin enhanced the tumor-inhibitory effects of RT (P = 0.0307), but the addition of C4 abrogated this effect (P = not significant) (Figure 5C). To determine whether the effects of the C4 in vivo correlate with the observed impact in vitro, we enumerated OVA-presenting DCs in lymph nodes of mice and found a significant decrease of this population in mice treated with butyrate (Figure 5D). Moreover, we analyzed the mRNA expression levels of Ifng and Il12b in the tumors by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). Notably, the impact of vancomycin on Ifng and Il12b levels was reduced when C4 was included in the treatment regimen (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 12). Finally, the addition of butyrate to RT+vancomycin treatment reduced the percentage of intratumoral, antigen-specific T cells compared with RT+vancomycin (Figure 5F). Collectively, our results indicate that C4/butyrate produced by intestinal bacteria impairs the activity of APCs in vitro and interferes with the cross-priming activity and abrogates vancomycin-enhanced RT-mediated antitumor effects in vivo.

Vancomycin treatment alters short-chain fatty acid concentration and bacterial community composition. To determine whether a causal relationship exists between butyrate production and vancomycin treatment, we investigated whether vancomycin treatment decreased the levels of SCFAs in mouse feces and altered the proportion of bacteria producing SCFAs in the gut microbiota. Cecum contents and stools from untreated mice, mice treated with vancomycin alone, and mice treated with the combination of RT+vancomycin were collected, and C4 levels were analyzed. Vancomycin treatment alone or RT+vancomycin combination treatment significantly decreased the concentration of C4 relative to untreated controls (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 Vancomycin treatment alters SCFA concentration and bacterial community composition. (A) Concentration of C4 SCFAs in stool, (B) cecal contents, (C) tumor, and (D) TDLNs. Mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical significance was assessed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) Heatmap of bacterial taxon abundance in vancomycin-treated mice. White squares represent taxa not observed in the sample; n = 3 per group. (F) Bacterial community diversity as determined by 16S rRNA marker gene sequencing. (G) Dissimilarity of bacterial communities in stool from control and vancomycin-exposed mice. (H) Relative abundance of taxa known to contain butyrate-producing bacterial species. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Since the SCFA concentrations in the blood and tissues have been reported to be substantially lower than in intestinal content (47), we examined the effects of vancomycin in both the TDLNs and the tumors by collecting tissue from tumor-bearing animals that were either untreated (control) or treated with vancomycin. We observed that in both tumor and TDLN tissues, vancomycin significantly decreased the amount of available C4 (Figure 6, C and D).

The bacterial population in the cecum has been reported to be more abundant in Firmicutes, the phylum of SCFA-producing gut bacteria, relative to feces (48). Therefore, we carried out 16S rRNA marker gene sequencing and confirmed that the levels of gram-positive SCFA-producing bacteria were substantially reduced following treatment with vancomycin alone. Fecal samples from mice treated with 0.5 g/L oral vancomycin were sequenced and compared with samples from untreated control mice. As expected, we found that vancomycin treatment induced major alterations in the bacterial community composition, including elimination of the majority of gram-positive taxa together with some impact on gram-negative taxa (Figure 6E). As a result, the number of bacterial taxa found in the vancomycin-treated group was 4 times lower than that of the untreated controls (P = 0.01) (Figure 6F). The composition of the bacterial community was altered consistently by vancomycin treatment, as indicated by an analysis of unweighted UniFrac distance, which is a measure of community dissimilarity between samples. Sample distances within the control and vancomycin treatment groups were drastically lower than the between-group distances (P < 0.001) (Figure 6G).

Vancomycin treatment eliminated the 2 major families of short-chain fatty acid–producing Clostridia: Ruminococcaceae and Lachnospiraceae (P < 0.01 for both families) (Figure 6H). Because some bacteria remained under the parent order of Ruminococcaceae and Lachnospiraceae after vancomycin treatment, we aligned the 16S sequence reads that were assigned to Clostridiales to a database of all characterized bacterial species and examined SCFA products attributed to the closest matching bacterial species using a 90% sequence similarity cut off. Based on our analyses, we determined that the vancomycin treatment group showed no evidence of remaining butyrate-producing bacteria from the Clostridiales order. Our data demonstrate that vancomycin treatment preferentially targets the gram-positive bacterial populations, including butyrate-producing bacteria, and decreases SCFA concentrations in fecal and tissues samples.