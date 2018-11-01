Commentary 10.1172/JCI124303

Genetic and environmental factors drive personalized medicine for Crohn’s disease

Shigeru Oshima and Mamoru Watanabe

Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Graduate School, Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), Tokyo, Japan.

Address correspondence to: Mamoru Watanabe, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Graduate School, Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), 1-5-45, Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-8519, Japan. Phone: 81.3.5803.5877; Email: mamoru.gast@tmd.ac.jp.

First published October 15, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 11 on November 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):4758–4760. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124303.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published October 15, 2018 - Version history

The introduction of anti-TNF antibody therapy has changed the course of treatment for Crohn’s disease. However, the fundamental mechanism for the onset of Crohn’s disease is still unknown, and the treatment strategy for this disease remains suboptimal. The assessment of the disease phenotype based on key environmental factors and genetic background may indicate options for the personalized treatment of Crohn’s disease. In this issue of the JCI, Liu et al. show that consumption of tobacco and the mutation of ATG16L1T300A, a prevalent Crohn’s disease susceptibility allele, drive defects in cells at the bottom of the intestinal crypt, the Paneth cells. These factors may provide novel targets for personalized medicine.

