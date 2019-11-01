Atrial fibrillation risk loci interact to modulate Ca2+-dependent atrial rhythm homeostasis

Reduced Gata4 rescues atrial arrhythmias caused by reduced Tbx5. We previously demonstrated that adult-specific Tbx5 deletion or haploinsufficiency caused spontaneous AF or AF susceptibility, respectively, linking TBX5 dose with AF risk (17). GATA4 and NKX2-5 physically and genetically interact with TBX5 during cardiac development, and all 3 cardiogenic TFs are strongly expressed in the adult atrium and are genetically linked to AF risk in humans (Figure 1A and refs. 2, 33, 35, 41, 46–48). We therefore hypothesized that GATA4 and NKX2-5 would genetically interact with TBX5 in adult atrial rhythm control. We employed a conditional knockout strategy to establish haploinsufficiency of Gata4, Tbx5, and Nkx2-5 singly or in combination in the adult mouse, affording normal gene dosage throughout development to circumvent early lethality or structural heart defects observed with each mouse model (43, 49–51). We combined TF floxed alleles (Gata4fl/fl; or Tbx5fl/fl or Nkx2-5fl/fl) with a tamoxifen (TM)-inducible Cre recombinase allele at the Rosa26 locus (R26CreERT2) to generate adult compound haploinsufficient Gata4/Tbx5 (Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2), Gata4/Nkx2-5 (Gata4fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2), Tbx5/Nkx2-5 (Tbx5fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2), and triple-haploinsufficient (Tbx5fl/+;Gata4fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) mice (28, 43, 52). All TF allelic combinations were generated and evaluated as littermates in a mixed genetic background. Mice were treated with TM at 6 weeks of age and loss of Gata4, Tbx5, and/or Nkx2-5 expression was confirmed in the left atrium by qPCR 2 weeks following TM treatment (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124231DS1). Specifically, Gata4 decrements were not observed in Tbx5 or Nkx2-5 single heterozygotes, indicating that TBX5 or NKX2-5 alone does not regulate expression of Gata4 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). Similarly, Tbx5 (or Nkx2-5) expression is not regulated by GATA4 or NKX2-5 (or TBX5) alone. However, a greater reduction in Gata4 expression was observed in Tbx5/Nkx2-5 compound heterozygotes compared with their respective single-haploinsufficient controls (P = 0.195 vs Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, P = 0.038 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2, respectively), suggesting that TBX5 and NKX2-5 may cooperatively regulate GATA4.

Figure 1 Gata4 haploinsufficiency rescues atrial arrhythmias caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency. (A) Common and rare gene variants in the transcription factors TBX5, GATA4, and NKX2-5 have been linked to increased AF susceptibility. (B) Relative transcript expression by qPCR in the left atrium of Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2, and Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes 2 weeks after TM treatment. Data are represented as means ± SEM normalized to GAPDH and relative to R26CreERT2 mice (set as 1) (n = 7–8 R26CreERT2, n = 6–7 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 9–10 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 12 Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2). Experiments were performed in technical duplicates. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey post-hoc test. **P = 0.01; ***P = 0.001; ****P = 0.0001. (C and D) P-wave duration and PR interval calculated from ambulatory telemetry ECG recordings from R26CreERT2 (n = 6), Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 8–9), Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 6), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 10) mice. Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 adult mice displayed significant increase in P-wave duration (C) and prolongation of the PR interval compared with R26CreERT2 littermate controls (D). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post-hoc Tukey test. (E–H) Intracardiac atrial electrogram recordings and corresponding surface ECG of R26CreERT2 (n = 8), Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 18), Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 12), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 12) mice. Tbx5 heterozygotes displayed an irregular atrial electrogram, consistent with lack of P wave on surface ECG, which is representative of AF (F). A, atrial electrical signal; V, far-field ventricular electrical signal. (I) Pacing induction by intra-atrial pacing of mice in D–G. AF was reproducibly induced in 11 of 18 Tbx5 heterozygotes (60%) in contrast to 1 of 12 Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes, indicating rescue of atrial arrhythmias. P values were determined by Fisher’s exact test.

We first confirmed that atrial rhythm was sensitive to Tbx5 dosage in these mixed-background crosses by examining adult Tbx5 heterozygotes (Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2). Significant prolongation of the P-wave duration representing atrial depolarization (AF-associated finding in human studies) was observed in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice compared with control littermates 2 weeks after TM treatment by conscious ambulatory telemetry ECG (P = 0.0008) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). The PR interval, representing the period between initiation of atrial and ventricular depolarization, was unchanged in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.132) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 1), consistent with our previous publication (17). We further interrogated propensity to atrial arrhythmias by catheter-directed intracardiac pacing. Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 adult mice were highly susceptible to AF induction, depicted by the irregular atrial electrogram, by intracardiac atrial pacing using either programmed single extra-stimulus or burst pacing. AF was reproducibly induced in 11 of 18 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice but in 0 of 8 R26CreERT2 mice following atrial burst pacing (P = 0.0074) (Figure 1, E, F, and I). Of these, 7 of 11 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice displayed atrial tachycardia (AT) and/or AF episodes lasting greater than 1,000 ms (P = 0.0128), with a mean duration of 15,963 ms. In addition, 4 of 11 Tbx5 heterozygotes (P = 0.103) displayed rapid atrial irregular rhythm for less than 1,000 ms, with a mean duration of 678 ms. Remarkably, 5 of 11 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice displayed spontaneous atrial arrhythmias in addition to induced irregular atrial rhythm (Supplemental Figure 2). Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice showed normal cardiac function 2 weeks after TM treatment, with no difference in left ventricular ejection fraction compared with R26CreERT2 adult mice (Supplemental Figure 3). These findings establish that Tbx5 haploinsufficiency causes atrial conduction deficits and increased AF risk.

Atrial rhythm was not sensitive to adult-specific Gata4 or Nkx2-5 haploinsufficiency. Adult-specific Gata4 (Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2) or Nkx2-5 (Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) haploinsufficiency caused no abnormalities of P-wave duration (P = 0.928 R26CreERT2 vs Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.08 R26CreERT2 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) or PR interval (P = 0.956 R26CreERT2 vs Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.985 R26CreERT2 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) by conscious ambulatory telemetry ECG and showed no sign of beat-to-beat variability by Poincaré analysis in comparison with R26CreERT2 control littermates (P = 0.946 R26CreERT2 vs Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.992 R26CreERT2 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) (Figure 1, C and D, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 1). Unlike reduced Tbx5 dosage, Gata4 or Nkx2-5 haploinsufficient mice were not vulnerable to atrial arrhythmias by pacing induction (Figure 1, F, G, and I, and Supplemental Figure 4). Specifically, 4 of 12 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.116) and 1 of 8 Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.5) experienced AF compared with 0 of 9 R26CreERT2 mice and both showed statistically less AF inducibility than Tbx5 haploinsufficiency (P = 0.0074) (Figure 1, G and I, and Supplemental Figure 4B).

Remarkably, atrial arrhythmicity caused by reduced Tbx5 dose was rescued by reduced Gata4 dose. Specifically, the increased P-wave duration observed in Tbx5-haploinsufficient mice was rescued in combined Gata4/Tbx5-haploinsufficient mice (P = 0.0163 Gata4/Tbx5- compound heterozygote versus Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2) (Figure 1C). Gata4/Tbx5-compound heterozygotes were not susceptible to AF induction by intracardiac burst pacing. Only 1 of 12 Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice reproducibly paced into AF, demonstrating rescue of AF inducibility compared with 11 of 18 for Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.0068) and no greater propensity for AF induction compared with R26CreERT2 controls (0 of 8 R26CreERT2, P = 0.999) (Figure 1, H and I).

Nkx2-5 haploinsufficiency had no discernable effect on atrial rhythm, by itself or in combination with Tbx5 or Gata4 haploinsufficiency. We analyzed adult-specific Tbx5/Nkx2-5 and Gata4/Nkx2-5 compound heterozygotes and Gata4/Tbx5/Nkx2-5 triple heterozygotes for atrial conduction deficits or arrhythmia inducibility. No significant P-wave duration or PR interval differences were detected in any of these genotypes compared with their respective single- or double- haploinsufficient controls (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). Furthermore, no significant differences in atrial arrhythmia inducibility were observed in Gata4/Nkx2-5 (P = 0.999 vs Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.999 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) or Tbx5/Nkx2-5 (P = 0.361 vs Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.323 vs Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) compound heterozygotes compared with their respective single- heterozygote controls or in Gata4/Tbx5/Nkx2-5 triple heterozygotes compared with Gata4/Tbx5 double-heterozygote controls (P = 0.999) (Supplemental Figure 4). Specifically, 1 of 12 Gata4fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice paced into AF compared with control littermates, suggesting that GATA4 and NKX2-5 do not interact together in the adult heart for control of atrial rhythm (Supplemental Figure 4, D and F). Tbx5fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice were susceptible to AF induction by intracardiac burst pacing, with prevalence identical to that of Tbx5 heterozygotes, indicating that TBX5 and NKX2-5 do not interact synergistically or antagonistically in the adult atrium (Supplemental Figure 4, C and F). Finally, mice lacking 1 copy of Gata4, Tbx5, and Nkx2-5 (Tbx5fl/+;Gata4fl/+;Nkx2-5fl/+;R26CreERT2) were not vulnerable to AF induction (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Thus, the AF susceptibility observed in Tbx5/Nkx2-5 compound heterozygotes was rescued by reducing Gata4 gene dosage, similar to Tbx5fl/+;Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice. In each genetic context, Nkx2-5 was dispensable, causing no worsening or improvement of atrial rhythm in adult mice compared with littermate controls.

Abnormal atrial electric activity observed in Tbx5 heterozygotes is normalized in Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes. We sought to define the cellular basis by which reduced Gata4 dose rescued the atrial conduction deficits and arrhythmia propensity caused by reduced Tbx5 dose. We previously showed that adult-specific Tbx5 haploinsufficiency caused prolonged atrial cardiomyocyte (CM) action potentials (APs) and abnormal spontaneous depolarizations of atrial myocytes, electrophysiological deficits that can cause or contribute to AF (17). We hypothesized that Gata4 haploinsufficiency may rescue the cellular electrophysiology defects caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency. APs from atrial myocytes isolated from Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice 2 weeks after TM treatment were significantly prolonged, specifically in phases 2 and 3 of the AP and time to 90% repolarization (APD90), compared with R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes (P = 0.0029) (Figure 2, A, B, and E, and Supplemental Table 2). EADs and DADs were frequently observed in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes but never in control littermates (9 of 14 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 vs 0 of 9 R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes, P = 0.003), consistent with our previous study (Figure 2, F–H, and ref. 17). Adult-specific Gata4 haploinsufficiency caused no aberrations in AP measurements or inappropriate afterdepolarizations (Figure 2, C, E, and H, and Supplemental Table 2). Remarkably, decreased Gata4 dose rescued the cellular electrophysiology abnormalities observed in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice. Atrial AP duration was rescued in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 myocytes (P = 0.0006) (Figure 2, B, D, and E). Additionally, propensity of EADs and DADs was rescued in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes (P = 0.018), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes showed no increased propensity for inappropriate depolarizations compared with R26CreERT2 control atrial myocytes (P = 0.493) (Figure 2H). We conclude that the cellular electrophysiology defects caused by decreased Tbx5 dose were rescued by reduced Gata4 dose (Figure 2I).

Figure 2 Abnormal atrial cardiomyocyte electrical activity caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency is rescued by Gata4 haploinsufficiency. (A–D) Representative AP recordings from atrial myocytes isolated from R26CreERT2, Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2, and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice 2 weeks after receiving TM. Prolongation of phase 2 and 3 of the AP was observed exclusively in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (B) but not in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 littermates (D), suggesting rescue of AP abnormalities. (E) Corresponding properties of AP from mice in A–D. Tbx5 heterozygotes showed significant prolongation of APD90 in comparison with R26CreERT2 controls. These defects were completely rescued in Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygote mice (APD90, P = 0.006). APD50, APD at 50% repolarization; APD90, APD at 90% repolarization. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3–5 animals per genotype; n = 9 cardiomyocytes R26CreERT2, n = 14 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 10 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2, and n = 13 Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2). P values of APD50 and APD90 were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey post-hoc test. (F and G) Representative tracings of EADs and DADs in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes. (H) Representative abnormal depolarization events (EADs and DADs) observed in atrial myocytes. Reduced Gata4 gene dosage rescued abnormal triggers observed in Tbx5- haploinsufficient atrial myocytes. Total number of ectopic depolarization events were recorded in R26CreERT2 (n = 9), Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 14), Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 10), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 13) atrial myocytes from n > 4 for each genotype. P values of triggers were determined by Fisher’s exact test. (I) The cellular conduction deficits caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency, including AP prolongation and triggered activity and normalization by reduced Gata4 dose.

Atrial myocyte ectopic activity, implicated as a mechanism of AF induction, can result from abnormal calcium handling. We therefore investigated altered expression of genes controlling cardiomyocyte calcium flux as a potential molecular mechanism for paroxysmal AF induction in Tbx5 heterozygote mice. We focused on calcium-handling genes involved in phase 2 and 3 of the AP, given our observation of specific deficits during these AP phases in Tbx5 adult haploinsufficient mice (Figure 2). Adult-specific Tbx5 heterozygote mice showed significantly diminished left atrial expression of Atp2a2 and Ryr2 compared with R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.0038 for Atp2a2; P = 0.0163 for Ryr2, respectively), whereas expression of other calcium-handling genes, including Sln, Pln, Slc8a1, and Cacna1c were not significantly altered (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3). Interestingly, Atp2a2 and Ryr2 expression was normalized in Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes (P = 0.0232 for Atp2a2; P = 0.0323 for Ryr2, respectively) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3). In addition, we also assessed expression of potassium-handling genes previously linked to AF. RNA expression of Kcnj3 (P = 0.0443), Kcnj5 (P = 0.0039), and Kcnh2 (P = 0.0182) showed significant reduction in left atrial tissue of Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 5), whereas expression of Kcna5, Kcnd3, Kcnk2, Kcnn3, and Kcnq1 were unchanged. However, Kcnj3, Kcnj5, or Kcnh2 gene expression was not normalized in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.7001 for Kcnj3, P = 0.4254 for Kcnj5 and P = 0.5286 for Kcnh2, respectively). Overall, these results suggested that atrial arrhythmogenesis in adult Tbx5 heterozygous mice may be mediated by altered sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) calcium flux, mediated by reduced expression of Atp2a2 and Ryr2.

Figure 3 Antagonistic interactions between TBX5 and GATA4 on Atp2a2 and Ryr2 expression and on an Ryr2 enhancer. (A) Relative gene expression by qPCR of known AF calcium genes and calcium-interacting proteins from left atrium of R26CreERT2 (n = 6–10) Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 5–7), Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 7–10), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 9–13) mice 2 weeks after TM treatment. Tbx5 heterozygotes showed 20% decrease in Atp2a2 and Ryr2 gene expression, which was normalized in Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes. Data are normalized to GAPDH and relative to R26CreERT2. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey post-hoc test. (B) Relative transcript expression of Pitx2 by qPCR in the left atrium of Tbx5 heterozygotes, Gata4 heterozygotes, and Gata4/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes 2 weeks after TM treatment. Data are represented as means ± SEM normalized to GAPDH and relative to R26CreERT2 mice (set as 1) (n = 6 R26CreERT2, n = 5 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 5 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2, and n = 5 Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2). Experiments were performed in technical duplicates. P value was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post-hoc Tukey test. (C and D) Atp2a2 and Ryr2 genomic locus (Mm9) aligned with published ATAC-seq dataset from HL-1 cardiomyocytes and ChIP-seq dataset for TBX5 and GATA4. Green rectangle denotes the cis-regulatory regions with overlapping open chromatin as well as TBX5- and GATA4-binding motifs. (E–G) In vitro luciferase response assay of Atp2a2 and Ryr2 candidate enhancers in HEK293T cells cotransfected with TBX5 and/or GATA4 or HL-1 atrial cardiomyocytes and corresponding GATA mutant enhancer. Data are means ± SEM, normalized to scrambled vector. Experiments were performed in technical triplicates (n = 5 for Atp2a2 enhancer; n = 4 for Ryr2 in HEK293T cells and n = 5 for Ryr2 in HL-1 cardiomyocytes). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey post-hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We previously demonstrated that TBX5 drives atrial expression of Pitx2 and that TBX5 and PITX2 oppositely modulate the expression of cardiac rhythm effector genes, including Ryr2 and Atp2a2 (17). This finding suggested that the rescue of Tbx5 haploinsufficiency by Gata4 haploinsufficiency could occur through diminished Pitx2 levels. Pitx2 mRNA expression remained unchanged in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 and Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice 2 weeks after TM treatment, as previously described (P = 0.7049 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2 and P = 0.7261 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2) (Figure 3B and ref. 17). Levels of Pitx2 mRNA were slightly higher in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice compared with WT littermates (P = 0.0117); however, this increase was not significant compared with Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 or Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (P = 0.1208 vs Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 and P = 0.1135 vs Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice, respectively). This observation suggested that the rescue of Tbx5 haploinsufficiency by Gata4 haploinsufficiency was not mediated by a reduction of Pitx2 expression.

We hypothesized that TBX5 and GATA4 directly coregulate expression of Atp2a2 and Ryr2. To test this hypothesis, we defined regions with overlapping chromatin occupancy for both TBX5 and GATA4 from published ChIP datasets (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Figures 6 and 7, and ref. 53). Candidate cis-regulatory elements (CREs) were refined by open chromatin regions from the HL-1 cardiomyocyte ATAC-seq dataset (54). We functionally interrogated these CREs for enhancer activity in the presence of TBX5 and/or GATA4. The Atp2a2 enhancer (mm9 Chr5: 122970476-122971591) demonstrated activation in response to TBX5 expression in human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293T cells, as previously described (Figure 3E and ref. 54). GATA4 similarly activated the enhancer and coexpression of TBX5, and GATA4 had no additive or synergistic effects by in vitro luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells (Figure 3E). In contrast, the Ryr2 enhancer was activated by TBX5 (P = 0.0013) but not GATA4 alone (P = 0.5923) in HEK293T cells (Figure 3F). Remarkably, co-expression of GATA4 suppressed TBX5-dependent transactivation of this Ryr2 enhancer (P = 0.0681 compared with TBX5 alone), suggesting antagonistic interactions of TBX5 and GATA4 on this CRE. We further tested the Ryr2 CRE in HL-1 cardiomyocytes, which possesses expression of cardiac transcription factors, including TBX5 and GATA4 (55). This enhancer previously demonstrated TBX5-dependent activity in HL-1 cells, and consistently, this enhancer alone showed activation in HL-1 cardiomyocytes (Figure 3G and ref. 54). Interestingly, mutation of the 4 GATA binding motifs within this enhancer caused an increase of enhancer activity in HL-1 cardiomyocytes (P = 0.0010 vs WT enhancer) (Figure 3G). These observations indicated that GATA4 represses TBX5-dependent activity of the Ryr2 enhancer.

Reduced SR load and SERCA function caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency is rescued by Gata4 haploinsufficiency. Abnormal CM membrane depolarizations, including DADs, can be induced by Ca2+-driven Na+/Ca2+ exchanger (NCX) activity in the setting of reduced SERCA-mediated SR Ca2+ uptake, causing membrane depolarization (56). We therefore hypothesized that the ectopic depolarizations caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency would be associated with depressed SERCA function and slowed SR Ca2+ uptake. To test this hypothesis, we measured SR load and SERCA activity in Tbx5 heterozygote atrial myocytes, 2 weeks after TM treatment. We used nonfluorescent acetoxymethyl ester (Fluo-4 AM) to study cytosolic calcium-handling kinetics and Fura-2 acetoxymethyl ester (Fura-2 AM) to study diastolic calcium levels. We defined SR Ca2+ uptake by loading myocytes with Fluo-4 AM and pacing with a train-of-field stimuli to achieve a steady-state load followed by application of caffeine to synchronize ryanodine receptor opening, resulting in a maximum release of SR calcium into the cytosol (Figure 4, A–D). We observed reduced caffeine-induced calcium-transient amplitudes in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 in comparison with R26CreERT2 mice, indicating reduced SR calcium levels (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4, A, B, and E). To assess SERCA activity, we measured [Ca] i decay rate after caffeine in the absence of external sodium (NCX inactive), allowing measurement of isolated SR uptake. Consistent with reduced left atrial expression of Atp2a2, we observed decreased SERCA activity in Tbx5-haploinsufficient mice (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4, A, B, and F, and Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, no significant differences were observed in resting cytosolic calcium between Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 and R26CreERT2 cardiomyocytes (1.001 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 vs 0.992 R26CreERT2, P = 0.515) (Supplemental Figure 8). This finding suggests that the observed differences in SERCA function are not due to alterations in cytosolic calcium levels or calcium buffering capacity, but rather to TBX5-depedent regulation of SERCA. Overall, our findings indicate that Tbx5 haploinsufficiency causes reduced SERCA function, providing a molecular mechanism for ectopic CM depolarizations (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Reduced SERCA function caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency is rescued by Gata4 haploinsufficiency in atrial myocytes. (A–D) Representative SERCA2 traces after steady-state field stimulation at 1 Hz and application of caffeine in the absence of Na o provides a measurement of SR load. Removal of caffeine in the absence of external Nao provides a measure of SERCA2-mediated SR calcium uptake. (E) SR load, determined from peak caffeine transients was diminished in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2 mice and was completely rescued in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (n = 49 R26CreERT2, n = 47 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 18 Gata4fl/+;R26CreERT2 and n = 30 Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 atrial myocytes from 3–5 mice for each genotype). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post-hoc Tukey test. (F) SERCA activity determined from the maximal rate of calcium decay was diminished in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2 and normalized by Gata4 haploinsufficiency. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post-hoc Tukey test. (G) Calcium homeostasis in control atrial myocytes is disrupted by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency and rescued by decreasing Gata4 gene dosage.

Decreased Gata4 dose rescued abnormal SERCA function observed in Tbx5-haploinsufficient mice. Specifically, SR calcium load in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 myocytes was not different from R26CreERT2 control cardiomyocytes (P = 0.312), and Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 myocytes showed a significantly increased SR load compared with Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 cardiomyocytes (P = 0.0070) (Figure 4, B, D, and E). Furthermore, SERCA activity was normalized in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 myocytes as observed by a normal decay rate upon removal of caffeine, compared with Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 cardiomyocytes (P = 0.0145) (Figure 4, B, D, and F). Additional analysis of the calcium dependence of SERCA activity showed decreased activity at all levels of cytosolic calcium in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 compared with R26CreERT2, and this was normalized in Gata4fl/+;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice (Supplemental Figure 8). We conclude that the atrial calcium homeostasis defects caused by reduced Tbx5 dose were rescued by reduced Gata4 dose, providing a molecular mechanism for the physiological rescue (Figure 4G).

Modulation of SERCA function eliminates TF-driven arrhythmogenic phenotype. The observation that reduced Gata4 dose rescued the defects caused by a reduced Tbx5 dose at the level of cardiac rhythm control, cellular electrophysiology, gene expression, and reduced SR calcium flux suggested that the pathophysiology of reduced Tbx5 dose on atrial rhythm control may be entirely mediated by reduced SR calcium uptake.

PLN inhibits SERCA activity in its nonphosphorylated state. Pln is essential for atrial calcium homeostasis, and human genetic variants at PLN associate with AF risk, suggesting that PLN activity contributes to AF susceptibility (3, 57). We hypothesized that reducing Pln gene levels may restore SERCA activity and rescue atrial calcium abnormalities caused by reduced Tbx5 dose. We compared SR uptake, SERCA function, and AF inducibility in adult-specific littermate Tbx5-haploinsufficient, Pln-haploinsufficient or Tbx5/Pln double-haploinsufficient mice 2 weeks after TM treatment. We observed depressed SR load (P < 0.0001) and SERCA activity (P = 0.0221) in atrial cardiomyocytes from Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice compared with those from R26CreERT2 littermate controls, as expected (Figure 5, A, B, E, and F). Pln heterozygote atrial cardiomyocytes showed a significant increase in SR load (P = 0.0304) and SERCA function (P = 0.0003) compared with those from R26CreERT2 (Figure 5, A, C, E, and F). Both SR load (P = 0.0211) and SERCA activity (P = 0.0007) were normalized in Tbx5/Pln compound heterozygotes (Figure 5L).

Figure 5 Normalization of SERCA2 function eliminates AF susceptibility in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2. (A–D) Representative SERCA2 traces of R26CreERT2 (A), Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (B), Pln+/–;R26CreERT2 (C), and Tbx5fl/+;Pln+/–;R26CreERT2 (D) atrial myocytes. (E and F) Representative SR load and SERCA2 measurements from A–D. SR load (E) and SERCA2 function (F) was low in Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 and normalized in Tbx5/Pln compound heterozygous mice (n = 43 R26CreERT2, n = 40 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2, n = 30 Pln+/–;R26CreERT2, and n = 18 Tbx5fl/+;Pln+/–;R26CreERT2) For SR load and SERCA2 measurements, 3–4 mice per genotype were analyzed. (G–J) Intracardiac atrial electrogram recordings and corresponding surface ECG of R26CreERT2 (n = 9), Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 6), Pln+/–;R26CreERT2 (n = 8), and Pln+/–;Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 (n = 7) mice. Tbx5 heterozygotes displayed irregular atrial electrogram, representative of AF (H). A, atrial electrical signal; V, far-field ventricular electrical signal. (K) Pacing induction by intra-atrial pacing of mice in G–J. AF was reproducibly induced in 4 of 6 Tbx5 heterozygotes (60%) in contrast to 0 of 7 Pln/Tbx5 compound heterozygotes, indicating complete rescue of atrial arrhythmias. P values were determined by Fisher’s exact test; *P < 0.05. (L) Calcium homeostasis in control atrial myocytes is disrupted by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency and rescued by decreasing Pln gene dosage.

We hypothesized that normalization of SERCA function and SR load in Tbx5/Pln compound heterozygotes may rescue the AF predisposition caused by decreased Tbx5 dose. Tbx5 heterozygotes were highly susceptible to atrial arrhythmias, consistent with our previous observations (Figure 1, E and H). AF was induced in 4 of 6 Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2 mice compared with 0 of 10 for R26CreERT2 controls (P = 0.008) (Figure 5, H and K). Pln heterozygotes demonstrated no AF inducibility (0 of 8 mice; P = 0.999) (Figure 5, I and K). Remarkably, Tbx5fl/+;Pln+/–;R26CreERT2 adult mice were not susceptible to AF induction by intracardiac pacing (0 of 7 Tbx5fl/+;Pln+/–;R26CreERT2 mice; P = 0.021 vs Tbx5fl/+;R26CreERT2) (Figure 5, G–K). Overall, we conclude that decreased Pln gene dose normalizes SERCA activity and rescues AF susceptibility caused by Tbx5 haploinsufficiency, indicating that diminished SERCA activity is a primary deficit causing arrhythmogenesis in the setting of Tbx5 haploinsufficiency (Figure 5L).