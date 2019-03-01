DEGS1-associated aberrant sphingolipid metabolism impairs nervous system function in humans

Clinical description and genetic analysis. The 22-year-old male patient was the first born of healthy consanguineous Turkish parents and showed a progressive mixed pyramidal and extrapyramidal movement disorder as well as a progressive cerebellar atrophy. At the age of 6 months a motor developmental delay was observed and progressive spasticity became obvious in the subsequent clinical course (Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Video; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124159DS1). Consecutive brain MRI revealed a general hypomyelination, a thinning of the brainstem and occipital white matter, severely reduced volume of both thalami, progressive cerebellar and supra- and infratentorial atrophy, and a thin corpus callosum, most pronounced in the dorsal part (Figure 1, E–J). In the clinical course, he developed a pathological EEG with epilepsy and grand mal seizures, which were successfully treated by a combination of valproate and carbamazepine. He showed a progressive neurological dysfunction, microcephaly, dystrophy, a progressive scoliosis, neurogenic bladder, and gastroesophageal reflux. Since the age of 18 years, feeding required a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy. Progressive spasticity resulted in flexion contractures of the extremities, a positive Babinski sign, and increased muscle tone. At the age of 19 years, intrathecal baclofen pump therapy was initiated. Detailed clinical findings are summarized in Table 1. A muscle and sural nerve biopsy was performed at the age of 2 years. Archived electron micrographs (Figure 1, K–N) from the sural nerve biopsy showed several nerve fibers with disproportionately thin myelin sheaths, moderate myelin folding, widening of the ER of Schwann cells, and several autophagic vacuoles in the cytoplasm of Schwann cells. The muscle biopsy revealed neurogenic muscular atrophy according to the records that could be retrieved; however, no muscle specimens were available for review. Electroneurography at both arms and legs showed significantly slowed nerve conduction velocities, with only a slight reduction of the amplitudes, in line with a predominant demyelinating neuropathy. Metabolic screening for lysosomal storage disorders did not show pathological findings. Genetic workup revealed a normal male karyotype (46, XY) and array-CGH was unsuspicious (data not shown).

Figure 1 Clinical phenotype and genetics of the DEGS1 disorder. Clinical phenotype with progression of spasticity, notably in the arms and hands. Patient at the age of 6 years (A), 13 years (B), 15 years (C), and at last followup at 22 years (D). T2-weighted MRI of the brain, axial (E, and G–I) and sagittal (F and J), at 11 years of age (E and F) and 16 years (G–J). Severe and slowly progressive cerebellar atrophy with fiber degeneration of the middle cerebellar peduncles. The patient shows mild cortical atrophy and thin white matter, especially in the posterior brain regions. In summary, MRI findings are in line with a progressive global neurodegenerative process. (K–N) Electron micrographs of the sural nerve biopsy performed at the age of 2 years reveals nerve fibers with disproportionately thin myelin sheaths (K, arrows). Scale bar: 3 μm. (L) Occasional, moderate myelin folding. Scale bar: 1.8 μm. (M) Small autophagic vacuoles in the cytoplasm of the Schwann cell of a myelinated nerve fiber (white arrows). Black arrows indicate large autophagic vacuoles containing membranous debris in an adjacent cell, which is covered by a basal lamina and may therefore be either a Schwann cell or a macrophage that has invaded a Schwann cell basal lamina sheath. Scale bar: 0.75 μm. (N) Widening of the endoplasmic reticulum (arrow) of a Schwann cell. Scale bar: 0.5 μm. (O) The pedigree of the family shows the segregation of the DEGS1 variant [NM_003676.3:c.839C>T, p.Ala280Val, Chr1(hg19):g.224380047C>T]. Sanger traces of the affected codon are shown in the index patient and his parents. (P) Domain architecture of the human DEGS1 protein. Position of the mutation is indicated in orange. (Q) Species alignment of the amino acid residues in proximity of the DEGS1 mutation. Mutation highlighted in red. FADS, fatty acid desaturase domain.

Table 1 Clinical findings in the affected individual

Using whole-exome sequencing in the index patient, his 2 unaffected siblings, and both parents revealed a suspicious homozygous missense variant in the index patient in DEGS1 (NM_003676.3) (Figure 1, O–Q and Supplemental Table 1). Both parents and the siblings were heterozygous carriers of this DEGS1 variant (Figure 1O). The variant changes codon 280 from alanine to valine (p.Ala280Val) (Figure 1P), affecting a highly conserved nucleotide (c.839C>T) and amino acid (Figure 1Q). The altered residue is located in the fatty acid desaturase/SL Δ4-desaturase domain. The variant was not present in public databases (dbSNP, 1000 Genomes, ESP server, ExAC, and gnomAD) and was predicted to be deleterious by several bioinformatics pathogenicity prediction tools (CADD phred [score 35], SIFT [score 0], Polyphen2 HDIV [score 0.99], and MutationTaster prediction [score D]).

Splicing, subcellular localization, and expression of mutant DEGS1. Besides a codon change from alanine to valine (p.Ala280Val), the software tools NNSplice and GeneSplicer predicted a possible splicing effect for the c.839C>T variant in DEGS1. To address an influence on splicing, we used third-generation long-read nanopore sequencing of cDNA from patient fibroblasts and did not observe aberrant transcripts compared to cDNA from control fibroblasts and reference transcripts (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Characterization of mutant DEGS1 protein. The DEGS1 p.Ala280Val mutation decreases protein stability. (A) IGV plots of direct cDNA nanopore sequencing results. The upper part of each plot shows the coverage plot (cp, gray) and the lower part the single reads. (B–E) Cellular distribution of DEGS1 WT and the DEGS1 mutant (p.Ala280Val). EGFP-tagged (B) WT and (C) mutant DEGS1 colocalize with the endoplasmic reticulum marker protein disulfide isomerase (PDI). The reticular staining pattern of PDI in untransfected cells (asterisk in C) seems undisturbed in mut DEGS1–overexpressing cells (arrow in C). (D and E) Only minor overlap of immunofluorescence signals is observed for EGFP-tagged WT– and mut DEGS1–overexpressing cells with the mitochondrion inner membrane marker Tim23. Scale bar: 10 μm; insets show 2-fold magnification. (F and G) DEGS1 expression was analyzed by Western blot in HAP1 WT and HAP1 DEGS1–/– cells or fibroblasts from a healthy control and the index patient. (G) Reduced DEGS1 protein levels in patient fibroblasts, quantified from the blot in F (normalized to α-tubulin and the control sample). (H) DEGS1-EGFP expression in HAP1 WT cells transfected with pEF1α-WT DEGS1-EGFP or mut DEGS1-EGFP after treatment with cycloheximide (CHX) and MG-132 for the indicated times. (I and J) Quantification of WT and mut DEGS1-EGFP protein amounts from H normalized to α-tubulin and DEGS1-EGFP (I) or WT DEGS1-EGFP and mut DEGS1-EGFP (J).

To investigate whether the p.Ala280Val variant (mut DEGS1) affects subcellular localization, we overexpressed EGFP-tagged wild-type (WT) and mut DEGS1 in HeLa cells. Cells were costained with markers for the ER and mitochondria (Figure 2, B–E). Both WT and mut DEGS1 colocalized with the ER marker protein disulfide isomerase (PDI) (Figure 2, B and C) and showed only little colocalization with the mitochondrial marker Tim23 (Figure 2, D and E). Notably, DEGS1 expression levels were reduced in patient fibroblasts compared with controls, as determined by Western blot (Figure 2, F and G). To further analyze the DEGS1 mutation, DEGS1 and the homologous DEGS2 were knocked out in HAP1 cells by CRISPR/Cas9 technology (DEGS1–/–, DEGS2–/–). Similarly to the expression in fibroblasts, overexpression of mut DEGS1-EGFP in HAP1 cells resulted in a lower protein amount compared with WT DEGS1-EGFP (Figure 2, H and I). FACS measurements of HAP1 WT cells transfected with WT or mut DEGS1 fused to EGFP in addition showed a lower number of GFP-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 1). Moreover, inhibiting protein translation with cycloheximide in HAP1 WT cells overexpressing either WT or mut DEGS1-EGFP indicated a reduced half-life of the mutant. In contrast, treating cells with the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 stabilized both WT and mut DEGS1 protein (Figure 2, H and J). This implies that the mutation p.Ala280Val affects overall DEGS1 protein stability.

SL analysis. We performed an untargeted lipidomics analysis from plasma of the index patient, his parents, and 6 unrelated controls. Total SL plasma levels were comparable between the individuals; however, the patient plasma revealed a striking overrepresentation of dihydrosphingolipid (dhSL) species (dhSM, dhCer, and dhHexCer) compared with parents and controls (Figure 3A). The relative proportion of dhSLs in patient plasma was approximately 40%, while it was about 10% in controls and parents. This disproportion was confirmed in patient-derived skin fibroblasts. SL de novo synthesis was measured by culturing the fibroblasts in the presence of stable isotope–labeled d4-serine, which is incorporated in de novo–formed sphingoid bases. Like in plasma, we observed a significantly increased formation of dhSL species in patient fibroblasts compared with control cells (Figure 3B). To confirm that this shift is directly caused by DEGS1 dysfunction, we used the DEGS1 and DEGS2-deficient HAP1 lines. In DEGS1–/– cells, approximately 90% of the de novo–formed SLs were present in the saturated dihydro form, whereas DEGS2–/– cells showed no changes in the profile. Interestingly, the relative levels of dhSLs were lower in patient-derived fibroblasts (40%) compared with DEGS1–/– cells (90%), suggesting that the DEGS1 p.Ala280Val mutant may have some residual activity. We therefore analyzed DEGS1 activity in patient fibroblasts by measuring the conversion of stable isotope–labeled d7-sphinganine (d7SA) to d7-sphingosine (SO+7) (Figure 3C). In patient fibroblasts, a slow conversion between the 2 forms was observed, indicating that the p.Ala280Val mutant still has some activity. Compared with control fibroblasts, the rate was approximately 5-fold lower, indicating a residual activity of approximately 20%. This remaining activity was completely suppressed in the presence of the DEGS1 inhibitor fenretinide (4-HPR) (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Lipidomics analysis of mutant DEGS1. (A) Lipidomics analysis showed a significant elevation of dhSL species (dhCer, dhSM, and dhHexCer) in patient plasma (P) compared with parents (F, M) or unrelated controls (C1–6). (B) Cultured patient-derived fibroblasts showed an increase in de novo–synthesized dhSL (dhCer+3 and dhSM+3) compared with cells from unrelated controls. Increased dhSL levels were also seen in DEGS1–/– HAP1 cells where the dhSL species reached up to 90% of the total SLs. In contrast, WT cells had less than 15% dhSL species. Slightly decreased dhSL levels were observed in DEGS2–/– cells. (C) Kinetics of the DEGS1 reaction in control and patient fibroblasts. Cells were supplemented with 2 μM d7SA (arrow) and the increase in total SO+7 was followed over time. Values were normalized to internal C16SO levels (ISTD). In patient-derived fibroblasts, DEGS1 activity was 5-fold lower compared with controls. This residual activity was fully inhibited in the presence of the DEGS1 inhibitor 4-HPR (2 μM). (D) The sphingoid-base profile after hydrolysis revealed an isomeric SO metabolite (arrow) with an approximately 30-second-shorter retention time. The metabolite could be detected in the patient plasma but not in plasma of the parents or unrelated controls. No isomeric peak was seen for SA (green). n = 3; data presented as the mean ±SD or –SD. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple testing.

DEGS1 deficiency results in the formation of a potentially novel sphingoid base. Surprisingly, when analyzing the sphingoid base profile in hydrolyzed plasma samples we observed a second peak that was isomeric to SO. The peak was detected in the patient plasma but not in plasma of the parents or unrelated controls (Figure 3D). The metabolite had the same mass as SO, but a 30-second-earlier retention time. To confirm that this peak is a bona fide sphingoid base, we performed an isotope labeling assay, supplementing d4-serine to HAP1 WT and DEGS1–/– cells. This resulted in the formation of canonical SO+3 in HAP1 WT cells and in the +3-labeled isomeric peak in DEGS1–/– cells (Figure 4A). The same labeling pattern was observed in control fibroblasts when DEGS1 activity was inhibited with 4-HPR (Figure 4A), confirming that this metabolite is directly associated with reduced DEGS1 activity. Furthermore, the metabolite was not formed when SPT activity was inhibited with myriocin, indicating that the formation is downstream of SPT (Supplemental Figure 2A). To gain further insight into the metabolic origin of this atypical sphingoid base, we supplemented DEGS1–/– cells with isotope-labeled d7SA or d7SO. In d7SA-supplemented cells the isomeric metabolite was formed quantitatively and isotope labeled (+7), whereas d7SO was not converted and reappeared in the cells as SO+7 with the expected retention time for the canonical SO. This indicated that the metabolite is indeed a downstream product of SA and not a direct product of SPT (Figure 4B). A structural analysis using chemical derivatization with dimethyl disulfide followed by collision-induced HCD fragmentation (23) revealed a specific fragment (m/z 110.10156), reflecting an isotope-labeled 4-carbon tail fragment of SO+7 (Figure 4C). An analogous nonlabeled fragment was also identified in SO-supplemented cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). These results suggest that the double-bond position of the isomeric SO metabolite is in the Δ14 position and distinct from the Δ4 position of canonical SO. This result was further confirmed by supplementing DEGS1–/– cells with d4(C 11 -C 12 )–labeled palmitate. When incorporated into the sphingoid base, the d4(C 11 -C 12 )–labeled palmitate is converted to SA+4 with four deuterium labels at the C 13 -C 14 position (Supplemental Figure 2C). Introducing a Δ4 double bond will not affect the label, whereas a Δ14 double bond results in the loss of 1 deuterium. As expected, canonical SO (Δ4) was found to be exclusively +4 labeled (Supplemental Figure 2C), whereas the isomeric pre-peak contained the +3 label, which further supports a Δ14 position of the double bond.

Figure 4 Characterization of a previously unidentified sphingoid base in the DEGS1 disorder. (A) HAP1 WT or DEGS1–/– cells were cultured in the presence of isotope-labeled d4-serine. Whereas HAP1 WT cells only formed canonical SO+3, DEGS1–/– cells exclusively formed the SO+3 isomer. Similarly, WT fibroblasts primarily formed canonical SO+3 when cultured in the presence of d4-serine, while the SO+3 isomer was formed when DEGS1 activity was inhibited with 4-HPR. (B) DEGS1–/– cells were supplemented with isotope-labeled d7SA (1 μM) or d7SO (1 μM) for 24 hours. The isomeric SO was formed only in d7SA-, but not in d7SO-supplemented cells. (C) Structural analysis of the +7-labeled isomeric SO [SOΔ(?)] after chemical derivatization with dimethyl disulfide. A specific collision fragment with m/z 110.10156 reflecting the isotope-labeled 4-carbon tail of SO+7 confirmed that the double bond of the isomeric SO isomer is in the Δ14 position.

Supplementation of an SL-rich diet as a therapeutic intervention. Correcting the altered dhSL/SL ratio in the patient was considered as a potential therapeutic approach for the DEGS1-related disorder. SLs are abundantly present in meat, milk, and egg products (24), whereas plants and yeast usually have phytosphingolipids (phytoSLs) that bear a C4 hydroxyl group instead of the Δ4 double bond. An increased dietary SL consumption from animal products might therefore increase the levels of unsaturated SL species, thereby lowering the dhSL/SL ratio in the patient. Therefore, we tested whether the SL profile of the patient may be positively influenced by dietary intervention. The pilot study started with a 2-week washout phase providing a primarily plant-based vegetarian diet. Subsequently, the patient was fed with an animal-based diet (milk, eggs, and meat) for another 2 weeks. Plasma samples were taken before and after the washout phase and at the end of the supplementation period. The patient reported no adverse side effects except for improved bowel movement during the vegetarian diet. However, the supplementation only had a minor effect on the plasma sphingoid-base profile (Supplemental Figure 2D). We observed a small increase in phytoSL levels after the vegetarian phase and in total SL levels at the end of the supplementation period, but no significant change in the dhSL/SL ratio.