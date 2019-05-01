Differential immune profiles distinguish the mutational subtypes of gastrointestinal stromal tumor

Single-sample gene set enrichment analysis identifies immune cell pathway enrichment in PDGFRA-mutant GIST. We performed RNA-Seq and principal component analysis (PCA) of 75 human GIST specimens comprising various mutation types (n = 37 KIT-mutant, n = 24 PDGFRA-mutant, n = 7 SDH-deficient, n = 4 multiple drivers, n = 2 WT, and n = 1 NF1-mutant; Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124108DS1). The combined PCA of all mutational drivers demonstrated clustering by mutational subtype (Supplemental Figure 1, top), which was most apparent in PDGFRA-mutant and SDH-deficient GISTs (Supplemental Figure 1, bottom). Notably, KIT-mutant GISTs appeared to cluster into 3 distinct groups, which upon closer inspection of clinicopathologic features was related to treatment status and tumor location.

Given what our group has discovered regarding the immune infiltrate of GIST (13–15, 17), the metabolic characteristics of imatinib-treated GIST (18), and the association of cell cycle activity with GIST aggressiveness (19, 20), we used our sequencing data to perform single-sample gene set enrichment analyses (ssGSEAs) focused on immune, metabolic, and cell cycle pathways (Figure 1). Using published gene sets (21), along with assessment of previously published metabolic, cell cycle, and immune pathways (22), we identified 136 gene sets for inclusion in ssGSEA (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 ssGSEA identifies immune cell pathway enrichment in PDGFRA-mutant GIST. ssGSEA of 75 GIST specimens, organized by mutational driver and increasing ESTIMATE score. Unsupervised row clustering grouped gene sets into 3 major categories based on cell cycle pathways, metabolic pathways, and immune pathways. Clinicopathologic characteristics of the 75 GIST specimens are shown in the annotation and in Supplemental Table 1.

ESTIMATE and CYT scoring, which infer the quantity and cytolytic activity of the immune infiltrates, respectively (23, 24), revealed that KIT-mutant GIST had a range of immune cell infiltration and cytolytic activity (Figure 1). Meanwhile, SDH-deficient, NF1-mutant, D842V-mutant GISTs with a concurrent CDKN2A (p16) deletion, and WT GISTs (defined as non-KIT, non-PDGFRA, non-RAS-activated, and non-SDH-deficient, as previously described; ref. 25) exhibited generally low ESTIMATE and CYT scores and a lack of immune cell pathway enrichment.

Conversely, ESTIMATE, CYT, and ssGSEA identified increased immune cell infiltration, greater immune cell activity, and a significant enrichment of immune-related gene sets in PDGFRA-mutant GISTs — an unexpected finding that suggested that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs were more immunogenic than other GIST mutations (Figure 1). Cell cycle activity pathways did not clearly correlate with immune cell infiltration across all GIST driver mutation types, while metabolic activity appeared to inversely correlate with the quantity of immune infiltrate, specifically in KIT exon 11–mutant GISTs. Overall, these data show that while tumors driven by a particular GIST mutation can have variable immune profiles, PDGFRA-mutant GIST contains the strongest gene expression–based immune signature when compared with other GIST mutations.

PDGFRA-mutant GIST is more immunologically active than KIT-mutant GIST. In order to validate our ssGSEA finding that PDGFRA-mutant GIST was highly enriched in immune cell quantity and cytolytic activity, we first compared the clinicopathologic characteristics of all KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Supplemental Table 3; n = 61). Though not associated with immune cell infiltration in GIST, tumor size, mitotic rate, and tumor location are predictive of GIST aggressiveness and recurrence-free survival after surgical resection (26). PDGFRA-mutant GISTs were more commonly found in stomach when compared with KIT-mutant GISTs, and there were significantly more males in our PDGFRA-mutant GIST cohort. There was also a trend toward decreased mitotic activity in PDGFRA-mutant when compared with KIT-mutant GISTs (Supplemental Table 3). ESTIMATE and CYT scores, however, did not correlate with mitotic rate across all KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Supplemental Figure 2A). CYT score and the overall number of CD45 mRNA transcripts were significantly higher in PDGFRA-mutant when compared with KIT-mutant GISTs (Figure 2A), while there was also a trend toward increased ESTIMATE score and CD8 mRNA expression, suggesting that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs may exhibit greater immune cell infiltration and activation than KIT-mutant GISTs.

Figure 2 PDGFRA-mutant GIST is more immunologically active compared with KIT-mutant GIST. (A) ESTIMATE and CYT scores (left) and CD45 and CD8 normalized counts (right) of all KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (n = 61; Supplemental Table 3). (B). ESTIMATE and CYT scores (left) and CD45 and CD8 normalized counts (right) of UPG KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (n = 22; Supplemental Table 4). (C) GSEA showing multiple immune pathways enriched in UPG PDGFRA-mutant compared with UPG KIT-mutant GISTs. NES, normalized enrichment score. (D) ×10 magnification CD45 and CD8 IHC staining in KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs. Red text indicates specimen was included in RNA-Seq cohort, while samples represented in black text were not included. Representative samples of n = 6 per group are shown. (E) CD45 (top) and CD8 (middle) quantification of IHC staining. n = 6 per group. The number of CD45+ and CD8+ cells per HPF was calculated by examining 5 HPFs per tumor and plotting the average per tumor. Bottom: CD45 expression by flow cytometry (for specimens in which flow cytometry data were available). *P < 0.05, t test. Bars indicate median.

Since we observed significant differences in tumor location between KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, and metastatic lesions and treatment status have also been shown to alter the immune infiltrate in GIST (14, 27), we then compared only UPG PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs to minimize confounders and maximize the potential to observe important biologic differences that may be related to the oncogenic driver (Supplemental Table 4; n = 22). UPG PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs with a low mitotic rate exhibited significantly higher ESTIMATE scores when compared with UPG GISTs with a high mitotic rate (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that immune cell infiltration may be partly related to GIST aggressiveness when controlling for tumor location and treatment status. However, when controlling for the mutational driver in addition to tumor location and treatment status, mitotic rate did not inversely correlate with immune cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 2C), implying that the oncogenic driver may also be contributing to differences in immune response. In fact, ESTIMATE score, CYT score, and the mRNA expression of CD45 were significantly greater in UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs when compared with UPG KIT-mutant GISTs, and expression of CD8 mRNA was also increased (Figure 2B). Furthermore, gene set enrichment analyses (GSEAs) showed that the overall immune response pathway, adaptive immune response pathway, antigen binding pathway, and α/β T cell activation pathway (Figure 2C), as well as lymphocyte activation, lymphocyte differentiation, and B cell activity pathways (data not shown), were more significantly enriched in UPG PDGFRA-mutant compared with KIT-mutant GISTs, suggesting that the difference in immune infiltration and activity may be related to the oncogenic driver.

To further validate the observed differences in immune cell infiltrate between PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs, we performed IHC staining for CD45 and CD8 on KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, including additional tumors not included in the sequencing cohort (Figure 2D). On gross microscopic examination, it appeared that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs contained more CD45+ and CD8+ cells, with a proportion of immune cells clustered around perivascular structures, a finding that we have found to be associated with adaptive immunity (our unpublished observations). Quantification of CD45 and CD8 IHC staining, including staining of the most infiltrated and cytolytically active KIT-mutant GIST in the KIT-mutant cohort (human GIST 203), showed that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs had significantly more CD45+ and CD8+ cells per ×20 high-power field (HPF) than KIT-mutant GISTs (Figure 2E). Moreover, flow cytometric analysis of KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GIST specimens confirmed that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs harbored significantly more CD45+ immune cells than KIT-mutant GISTs (Figure 2E). Together, these findings confirm that in PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, immune cells are more numerous and have higher cytolytic activity than in KIT-mutant GISTs with similar clinicopathologic features.

CIBERSORT and differential gene expression analysis identify unique immune signatures in GIST. To discover additional differences in the immune landscape between UPG PDGFRA- and UPG KIT-mutant GISTs, we profiled a previously defined set of 117 relevant immune features (Supplemental Table 5) (28, 29). In addition to ESTIMATE and CYT scores, this profile included scores derived from CIBERSORT, which infers various immune cell frequencies through RNA-Seq deconvolution, as well as 93 relevant immune-related genes. UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs appeared to have higher proportions of intratumoral CD4+ T cell and macrophage expression (Figure 3, middle), while UPG KIT-mutant GISTs primarily expressed CD4 and macrophage signatures only in the most immune cell–infiltrated tumors. Furthermore, B cell and CD8+ T cells signatures were also expressed in GISTs with high ESTIMATE and CYT scores, confirming what we and others have shown regarding the immune cell prevalence in GIST (14, 27).

Figure 3 CIBERSORT and DGE analysis identify unique immune signatures in GIST. CIBERSORT (middle) and immune gene expression (bottom) of UPG KIT- and UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, organized by mutational driver and increasing ESTIMATE score (n = 22). Unsupervised row-normalized clustering of genes shows grouping of genes into distinct groups, suggestive of oncogene-driven immune profiles. Genes shown in blue were significantly enriched in UPG PDGFRA- compared with UPG KIT-mutant, while genes in green were significantly enriched in UPG KIT- compared with UPG PDGFRA-mutant samples. Enrichment was considered as an adjusted P < 0.1 as calculated by DESeq2 for R, while boldface for gene names indicates a significant difference, with an adjusted P < 0.05. Clinicopathologic characteristics of the UPG GIST specimens are shown in the annotation and in Supplemental Table 4.

Differential gene expression (DGE) analysis revealed that 20 of 93 (21.5%) immune-related genes were significantly differentially regulated between UPG KIT- and UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (bold indicates P < 0.05; Figure 3, bottom). Specifically, UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs expressed significantly more CCR5, BTLA, CD96, CD48, TNFRSF9, TNFSF8, CCR4, CXCL11, CXCR4, KDR, IL6R, TNFRSF8, TNFSF14, TIGIT, TNFRSF17, HLA-DQA2, CXCL14, and CXCL12. Meanwhile, KIT-mutant GISTs expressed significantly more TNFSF18 and MICA. Together, these data suggest that PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs elicit a different quality of immune infiltrate, which may ultimately provide driver-specific strategies for immunotherapy.

PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs have distinct signaling and cytokine signatures. To determine whether intracellular signaling or cytokine differences could be contributing to the observed differences in immune infiltration between UPG PDGFRA-mutant and UPG KIT-mutant GISTs, we utilized GSEA to detect differences in these pathways. On GSEA, we first observed enrichment of a known PDGFRA-mutant GIST signaling pathway gene set from a prior report analyzing 3 PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Figure 4A, top) (30). Compared with UPG KIT-mutant GISTs, UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs also demonstrated significant transcriptional activation of the PI3K signaling pathway (Figure 4A, bottom), which may have been driven by expression changes in PDGFRA, RELN, KDR, or ERK, 4 genes that have been found to be significantly differentially expressed between PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs not only in our cohort but also previously (30). Furthermore, many cytokine and chemokine pathways were significantly upregulated in UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Figure 4B), which we found to be related to increased expression of CXCL14, CCL7, CCL19, VEGFA, and KITLG (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs have distinct signaling and cytokine signatures. GSEA showing enrichment of (A) PDGFRA signaling, PI3K signaling, and (B) cytokine signaling pathways in UPG PDGFRA- compared with UPG KIT-mutant GISTs (n = 22). (C) Distribution of cytokines between UPG KIT- and UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, by RNA-Seq. Adjusted P < 0.05 as calculated by DESeq2. All data points are shown; boxes define the interquartile range, with whiskers extending to lowest and highest data points. (D) Left: Relative CXCL14 mRNA expression by qRT-PCR in KIT- (n = 7) and PDGFRA-mutant (n = 7) GISTs from the RNA-Seq cohort, compared with the GIST-T1 cell line (expression set at 1; data not shown). Right: CXCL14 mRNA expression relative to GAPDH × 106 in UPG KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs. Horizontal dotted line represents CXCL14 mRNA expression needed to induce tumor regression (31). *P < 0.05, t test. Bars indicate the median.

The differences observed in CXCL14 expression were particularly intriguing. First, CXCL14 mRNA was expressed at significantly higher levels in nearly all UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) of bulk human PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant tumors also revealed that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs produced approximately 10 times more CXCL14 mRNA than KIT-mutant tumors, and 21 times more CXCL14 mRNA than the KIT-mutant GIST-T1 (Figure 4D, left) and GIST-882 cell lines (data not shown). Finally, CXCL14 has been shown to contribute to NK+, CD4+, CD8+, and regulatory T cell chemotaxis and tumor regression in other tumor models (31, 32). UPG PDGFRA-mutant GISTs expressed CXCL14 mRNA at levels higher than those shown to lead to immune-mediated tumor regression in HPV+ head, neck, and cervical cancers, while KIT-mutant tumors expressed CXCL14 mRNA at levels below this threshold (Figure 4D, right). Together, these findings suggest that CXCL14 expression may contribute to the observed differences in immune infiltration between PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs (31, 32).

PDGFRA mutation produces multiple HLA-diverse, strong binding neoepitopes. Given the association of neoantigen presentation with inflamed tumor/immune microenvironments in other malignancies, we hypothesized that PDGFRA-mutant GISTs may produce more potent neoepitopes when compared with KIT-mutant GISTs. To explore this, we first mapped out the 8-, 9-, and 10-mer neoepitopes produced by all driver mutations in our cohort, generating neoepitopes with the mutation placed at each amino acid position in the mutant peptide. Then, we tested the binding affinity of each neoepitope to the matched, patient-specific HLA type in which that mutation was found.

First, we wanted to determine whether total neoepitope burden and the number of high-affinity neoepitopes produced by each GIST specimen correlated with immune infiltration or cytolytic activity in GIST, since neoepitope burden has been shown to correlate with increased response to immunotherapy in a variety of cancers (33, 34). However, total neoepitope burden and the number of high-affinity (<500 nM binding) or very high-affinity (<50 nM binding) neoepitopes did not correlate with immune infiltration or cytolytic activity across all mutations in the GIST cohort (Figure 5A) or across KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs specifically (data not shown).

Figure 5 PDGFRA mutation produces multiple HLA-diverse, strong binding neoepitopes. (A) Pearson’s correlation of ESTIMATE (top) and CYT (bottom) scores with total neoepitope burden (left), number of high-affinity neoepitopes (middle), and number of very high-affinity neoepitopes (right) among all GIST samples (n = 75). (B) Left: Percentage of patients with the indicated mutation whose mutation produced a predicted high-affinity neoepitope. Right: Number of potential neoepitope:HLA binding events produced by mutation type, averaged over the number of mutations per group. (C) Heatmap of the binding affinities of KIT and PDGFRA mutation–specific neoepitopes to all validated NetMHCPan 3.0 HLA types. Clinicopathologic characteristics of the GIST specimens are shown in Supplemental Table 3. Additional details regarding mutations, neoepitopes, and HLA types used to create this heatmap are shown in Supplemental Tables 6 and 7.

We observed that the majority of patients with an oncogenic mutation in PDGFRA or KIT produced at least one high-affinity neoepitope (<500 nM binding), regardless of mutation subtype (Figure 5B). We also found that the D842V mutation produced 34 unique, high-affinity neoepitope:HLA-specific binding combinations across the predicted HLA types in our cohort of 16 D842V-mutant patients (Figure 5B), while KIT exon 11 and other PDGFRA mutations on average produced only 2–3 per mutation (Supplemental Table 6). The D842V mutation generated 6 different neoepitopes that bound to 12 different HLA types in 14 patients in our cohort (Supplemental Table 7), one of which is the most common HLA type in the United States and present in 95.7% of White individuals (HLA*A02:01) (35, 36), suggesting that this mutation could produce an immune response in a wide variety of patients, whereas KIT exon 11 neoepitopes bound to less-prevalent HLA types.

Since the number of patients with D842V mutations (n = 16) exceeded the number of patients with any individual KIT mutation (n = 1–4, Supplemental Table 7), and this may obscure our HLA observations, we explored mutation-specific neoepitope binding diversity more broadly against all HLA types validated by NetMHCPan3.0 (Figure 5C). Again, nearly all PDGFRA and KIT GIST mutations produced at least one high-affinity neoepitope capable of binding to many different HLA types. D842V neoepitopes bound with very high affinity (<50 nM binding) to HLA*A02:01 and many other prevalent HLA types. Interestingly, 50% (4 of 8) of all PDGFRA mutations produced at least one very high-affinity neoepitope (<50 nM binding) to HLA*A02:01, compared with only 14% of KIT mutations (2 of 14). Thus, while all KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs appear to produce high-affinity neoepitopes, PDGFRA-mutant GISTs appear to produce more high-affinity neoepitopes to more common HLA types. Given that GIST is often driven by a single oncogenic mutation, and GIST harbors a rich immune infiltrate, this raises the possibility that oncogenic GIST mutations produce neoepitopes that may classify as what has recently been provocatively described as high-quality neoepitopes (37).

Machine learning identifies immune gene signatures for GIST. Through bioinformatics prediction and biologic validation methods, it appears that in PDGFRA-mutant GIST, immune cells are more numerous and have higher cytolytic activity than in KIT-mutant GISTs, and both subsets contain a unique immune profile. This makes characterizing a global immune infiltrate in GIST challenging and suggests that specific immunotherapy approaches may ultimately need to be targeted to the specific oncogenic mutation in GIST. We therefore sought to define the most important immune features differentiating PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs through machine learning, which is an unbiased approach not dependent on previously defined gene set analysis, allowing for novel and impartial observations. We specifically used all KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Supplemental Table 3; n = 61), as well as only UPG KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs (Supplemental Table 4; n = 22) to develop 2 random forest models, and assumed that these immune differences would most likely be related to the oncogenic driver.

The combination of salient immune features capable of most accurately profiling a PDGFRA- or KIT-mutant GIST were identified based on each feature’s “importance,” which is calculated as part of caret for R’s implementation of randomForest (38). The feature importance metric is a measure indicating how useful a feature is for separating samples into their distinct classes. The features with the highest importance provide the classifier with the highest increase in performance.

We included all 117 immune features to initially create the model (Supplemental Table 5) and subsequently retrained the model using fewer features. We noted that including more features in the model increased the model’s performance on the training set, but decreased the model’s performance on the test set, a phenomenon known as overfitting (Supplemental Figure 3A). Therefore, to prevent overfitting, we retrained the model using only the 6 most important features, which we believe will broaden the applicability of our model to future GIST samples. When we restricted the model to the 6 most relevant features (Figure 6A), 27 of 30 KIT-mutant GISTs were correctly classified as KIT-mutant in the training set, while 14 of 20 PDGFRA-mutant GISTs were correctly assigned as PDGFRA-mutant (sensitivity: 70%, specificity: 90%). The top immune features included CXCL14, TGFBR1, TNFSF9, MICA, TNFRSF25, and CD96 (Figure 6B). Notably, the PDGFRA-mutant tumors that were incorrectly classified as KIT-mutant by our model had lower ESTIMATE and CYT scores than correctly classified PDGFRA-mutant tumors (Supplemental Figure 4A), while KIT-mutant tumors incorrectly classified as PDGFRA-mutant had more variable CXCL14 mRNA expression and higher TGFBR1 and CD96 mRNA expression than correctly classified KIT-mutant tumors (Supplemental Figure 4B). In our separate cohort of testing samples (n = 11), the 6-feature model correctly identified KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs with 91% accuracy (Figure 6C). To demonstrate the importance of these 6 immune features in classifying KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTs, we excluded these features and retrained our random forest model, which reduced classifier performance and model accuracy from 91% to 72.7% (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 6 Machine learning identifies an immune signature predictive of KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GIST. (A) Random forest modeling with 5-fold cross-validation of KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GIST specimens (training set created by partitioning 80% of KIT and PDGFRA samples from Supplemental Table 3, n = 50). Confusion matrix (right) indicates assessment of model fit to training set. OOB, out-of-bag. (B) Distribution of top 6 features identified by random forest modeling. *Adjusted P < 0.05 from DSeq2. (C) Predictive capacity of model on remaining KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GIST testing set (n = 11) and the CINSARC cohort (n = 12). Accuracy (Acc), sensitivity, specificity, and P value[Acc >no information rate (NIR)] of the model are shown, calculated by caret package for R. Bars indicate mean + SEM. (D) Random forest modeling with 5-fold cross-validation of UPG KIT- and UPG PDGFRA-mutant GIST specimens (training set created by partitioning 80% of UPG KIT and UPG PDGFRA samples from Supplemental Table 4, n = 18). Confusion matrix (right) indicates assessment of model fit to training set. (E) Distribution of top 6 features identified by random forest modeling. *Adjusted P < 0.05 from DSeq2. (F) Predictive capacity of model on remaining UPG KIT- and UPG PDGFRA-mutant GIST testing set (n = 4) and the CINSARC cohort (n = 12). Accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and P value[Acc >NIR] of the model are shown, calculated by caret package for R. For B and E, all data points are shown, with boxes defining the interquartile range and whiskers extending to the lowest and highest data points.

We further validated our model on an external cohort of GISTs from the Complexity Index in Sarcomas (CINSARC) study (n = 12; ref. 39). Application of our immune profiling model to the CINSARC cohort correctly differentiated KIT- and PDGFRA-mutant GISTS with 83.3% accuracy (Figure 6C). Similar results were obtained when we created a model using only UPG PDGFRA- and KIT-mutant GISTs (Figure 6, D–F), in which CXCL14, IDO, TNFSF14, KDR, MICA, and TNFRSF9 were the most important features defining the model.

We employed the same machine learning approach to identify gene expression–based immune features associated with high PD-1 and PD-L1 expression across all GISTs (n = 75) in order to discover novel therapeutic targets and potential barriers to immune checkpoint blockade in GIST. Interestingly, our 6-feature model showed that increased CD27 expression was highly related to PD-1 upregulation (sensitivity: 90%, specificity: 87.1%, Figure 7A), along with PDCD1LG2, BTLA, CD40, CXCL14, and MICB, suggesting that these pathways may represent synergistic opportunities for PD-1 immunomodulation in GIST (Figure 7B). Using only these 6 features, our model was able to correctly predict high PD-1 expression in 92.9% of the testing cohort and 66.7% of the external CINSARC GIST cohort (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Machine learning identifies an immune signature predictive of PD-1 and PD-L1 expression in GIST. (A) Random forest modeling of PD-1 with 5-fold cross-validation of GIST specimens (training set created by partitioning 80% of all GIST samples from Supplemental Table 1, n = 61). Confusion matrix (right) indicates assessment of model fit to training set. (B) Distribution of top 6 features identified by random forest modeling. *Adjusted q < 0.1. (C) Predictive capacity of model on remaining 14 GISTs (testing set) and external CINSARC GIST cohort (n = 12). Accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and P value[Acc > NIR] of model are shown, calculated by caret package for R. (D) Random forest modeling of PD-L1 with 5 k-folds cross-validation of GIST specimens (training set created by partitioning 80% of all GIST samples from Supplemental Table 1, n = 61). Confusion matrix (right) indicates assessment of modeling fit to training set. (E) Distribution of top 6 features identified by random forest modeling. *Adjusted q < 0.1. (F) Predictive capacity of model on remaining 14 GISTs (testing set) and external CINSARC GIST cohort (n = 12). Accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and P value[Acc >NIR] of the model are shown, as calculated by caret package for R. For B and E, all data points are shown, with boxes defining the interquartile range and whiskers extending to the lowest and highest data points.

PD-L1 mRNA expression correlated with PD-L1 protein expression in our cohort (Supplemental Figure 5; see complete unedited gel in the supplemental material). When training our PD-L1 random forest model, expression of key antigen-presenting machinery, including B2M, HLA.DRA, and TAP2, and the immune-responsive cytokines CXCL10 and LTA were predictive of increased PD-L1 expression across all GISTs (sensitivity: 76.7%, specificity: 87.1%, Figure 7D), suggesting a relationship between immune checkpoint ligand upregulation and immune recognition (Figure 7E). Applying the model of these antigen-presenting machinery features and immune cytokines, along with PD-L2, which was also identified as a feature predictive of high PD-L1 expression, our model correctly identified high PD-L1 expression with 85.7% accuracy in the testing cohort and 91.7% in the CINSARC GIST cohort (Figure 7F).