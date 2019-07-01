Shear stress–induced endothelial adrenomedullin signaling regulates vascular tone and blood pressure

Reagents. Acetylcholine, sodium nitroprusside, isoprenaline (isoproterenol), phenylephrine, adrenomedullin, BAPTA-AM [1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy) ethane-N,N,N′,N′-tetraacetic acid tetrakis(acetoxymethyl ester)], A23187, and tamoxifen were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Recombinant human VEGF was purchased from PeproTech GmbH (catalog 100-20). Myristoylated PKA inhibitor 14-22 (PKI) was purchased from Merck Chemicals GmbH (catalog 476485). H89 was obtained from Biomol GmbH (catalog Cay10010556). Human AM 22–52 was purchased from Bachem (catalog H-4144). U46619 was from Cayman Chemical (catalog 56985-40-1). Adrenomedullin-2 (intermedin) was obtained from Phoenix Europe GmbH (catalog 010-48); CGRP was from Tocris Bio (catalog 1161). Antibodies directed against phosphorylated eNOS (mouse S1176, human S1177, and bovine S1179; catalog 9571), phosphorylated AKT (S473; catalog 4060), AKT (catalog 9272), and GAPDH (catalog 2118) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. Antibody directed against phosphorylated eNOS (mouse S632, human S633, and bovine S635; catalog 07-562) was obtained from EMD Millipore or from BD Biosciences (catalog 612664). Anti-eNOS (catalog 610296) and anti-CD31 (PECAM-1) antibodies (catalog 557355) were purchased from BD Biosciences. Anti-Gα s antibody (catalog sc-823) and anti-Gα q /Gα 11 antibody (catalog sc-392) were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Primary cells. HUVECs and HAECs (Lonza) were cultured in EGM-2 medium, and BAECs (Lonza) were cultured in EGM-2 MV medium (Lonza). Cells were used for a maximal number of 6 passages.

siRNA-mediated knockdown. Cells at 70% confluence were transfected with siRNA using Opti-MEM and Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen) as described previously (17). siRNAs used for screening were pools of 3 siRNAs directed against 45 GPCRs (either Gα s -coupled or orphan) that show high expression in BAECs and HUVECs and were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. The targeted sequences are shown in Supplemental Table 1. Other siRNAs used were against the following bovine sequences: 5-GCATCCGAGTCAAGCGCTA-3, 5-CCGCCAGAGTTTGAACAAC-3, 5-GGACATGCACGGTGCAGAA-3 (ADM); 5-GCCCTTCCTGCAGTCTGGA-3, 5-CCGCCTGTGGCAGCTCGTT-3, 5-CGGTCACCCTCGGTTGCAT-3 (ADM2); 5-GAATCCAATCTGTACATGA-3, 5-GACTATAATTGGACATGTA-3, 5-GATCAGTTCTGATACGCAA-3 (CALCRL); 5-CCATGATGGCGTGTTGCCTGA-3, 5-CACGTTCATCAAGCAGATGCG-3, 5-CGACGCCCGGCGCGAGCTCAA-3, 5-GACCTGGAGAACATCATCTTC-3 (GNA11); 5-CACCAAGCTGGTGTATCAGAA-3, 5-AACAATTTGCATAATACTAAT-3, 5-AAAGATCTTCTAGAGGAGAAA-3, 5-CTGCCTGAGCGAGGAGGCCAA-3 (GNAQ); 5-CTGATTGACTGCGCCCAGT-3 (GNAS); 5-GCGCTAGTGACGCTGTACT-3, 5-CACTCTATGCGCTCGCGCT-3, 5-CCTACATGTCCAGCGTCTA-3 (GPR146); 5-GTGTTTGGTCTCAAGGACT-3, 5-GTGTCTACTTCCTGCTCTT-3 (PIEZO1).

Shear stress assays. For biochemical experiments to determine protein phosphorylation by immunoblotting, cells were exposed to flow using a parallel-plate flow chamber (μ-Slide I 0.4 Luer, ibidi). The flow chamber was perfused with a constant flow rate using a computer-controlled air pressure pump (ibidi). The constant wall shear stress (τ) is given by τ = η × 131.6φ (η, viscosity of the medium; φ, flow rate) (according to the manufacturer’s instructions).

For experiments to determine cAMP, nitrate/nitrite, and adrenomedullin levels, the BioTech-Flow System cone-plate viscometer (MOS Technologies, Germany) was used to expose cells to fluid shear stress as described previously (65). The cone of this system has an angle of 2.5° and rotates on top of a 33-cm2 cell culture dish containing 3 ml of medium. Shear stress was calculated with the following formula (assuming a Reynolds number of <<1): τ = η × 2π × n/0.044 (τ, shear stress; η, viscosity; n, rotational speed).

Western blotting. Cells and isolated mesenteric arteries were lysed in radioimmunoprecipitation assay (RIPA) buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 5 mM EDTA, 0.1% (wt/vol) SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, and 1% Triton X-100 as well as protease inhibitors [10 mg/ml leupeptin, pepstatin A, 4-(2-aminoethyl) benzenesulfonyl-fluoride, and aprotinin] and phosphatase inhibitors (PhosSTOP, Roche). Total cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE. Protein was then transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes, followed by overnight incubation with primary antibodies. Membranes were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology) for 1 hour at room temperature and were developed using the ECL detection system (Thermo Scientific Pierce, Life Technologies). In cases in which protein phosphorylation was analyzed using phospho-site–specific antibodies, membranes were first developed with anti–phospho-site–specific antibodies. After evaluation, antibody dissociation from the membrane was induced using Restore PLUS Western Blot Stripping Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and membranes were then reprobed with antibodies recognizing the corresponding protein. Protein band intensities were analyzed by ImageJ software (NIH). Intensity values of bands representing phosphorylated sites of proteins were normalized to the intensity of the band representing total protein.

Immunohistochemical analyses. Mice were sacrificed by CO 2 inhalation, and the chest cavity was opened for perfusion with 4°C PBS. The aorta was removed and fixed in 4% PFA at room temperature for 20 minutes. After fixation, adventitial fat was gently peeled away, and aortae were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated in PBS containing 3% BSA and 0.2% Triton X-100 for 2 hours. Samples were randomly divided into 3 groups and were incubated overnight at 4°C in the same buffer and anti-CD31 antibody (1:100) together with anti–phospho-eNOS S632 antibody, anti–phospho-eNOS S1176 antibody, or eNOS antibody (1:100). After overnight incubation, samples were washed in PBS and incubated with the appropriate Alexa Fluor 564–conjugated antibody and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated secondary antibody (1:200; Molecular Probes) as well as with DAPI (1:1000) for 1 hour, avoiding exposure to light. Samples were mounted in Aqua-Poly/Mount (Polyscience) overnight. Tissues were imaged using a high-resolution inverted fluorescence microscope platform (Zeiss AxioObserver Z1).

Lentiviral infection of cells. To generate endothelial cells expressing the WT or mutant (S633A; S1177A) form of eNOS, the lentiviral pLVX-IRES-ZsGreen1 expression vector (Clontech) containing the sequence of WT or mutant human NOS3 was transfected into HEK293T cells along with envelope plasmid pMD2.G and packaging plasmid psPAX2. The empty vector pLVX-IRES-ZsGreen1 served as control. Following 48 hours of incubation, supernatant was collected and filtered through a 0.45-μm low-protein binding Durapore membrane (Millex). HAECs were previously transfected with siRNA against human eNOS using Opti-MEM and Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen). Cells were transduced for 24 hours with the lentiviral vector, followed by a complete medium change. After 48 hours, cells were used for further analyses.

Determination of intracellular cAMP levels. Endothelial cells were plated on culture glass of the BioTech-Flow viscometer chambers. Following laminar shear stress application or treatment with isoproterenol or forskolin, cells were lysed in 0.1 M HCl supplemented with 0.1% Triton X-100 and incubated for 10 minutes in room temperature. Lysates were collected and centrifuged (600g for 10 minutes at room temperature) to pellet cellular debris. Intracellular cAMP values were measured using a Direct cAMP ELISA kit (catalog ADI-900-066, Enzo Life Sciences Inc.) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Determination of nitrate and nitrite (NOx) levels. For plasma NOx assays, blood collected by venous puncture was immediately centrifuged at 6800g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and 10 μl plasma was used for NOx measurement. To determine flow-induced NOx release from endothelial cells, 8 × 103 cells/cm2 were seeded in a flow chamber (MOS Technologies). After reaching confluence, cells were kept under static conditions or were exposed to fluid shear stress using the BioTech-Flow System for up to 30 minutes. One hundred microliters flow medium at different time points was taken, and 10 μl was used for the NOx measurement. NOx levels in mouse plasma or cell supernatants were determined using a nitrate/nitrite fluorometric assay kit from Cayman (catalog 780051) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In some experiments, nitrite levels were determined in parallel with an alternative assay system using chemiluminescence (Sievers 280i nitric oxide analyzer). This ozone-based chemiluminescent reaction measures NO directly with very high specificity (66).

Determination of adrenomedullin levels. Supernatants were collected from endothelial cells grown in BioTech-Flow chambers before and after exposure to flow. Samples were transferred to precooled tubes, and cellular debris was removed by centrifugation (20,000g) for 5 minutes at 4°C. Plasma adrenomedullin was measured from blood samples collected by venous puncture of WT control or tissue-specific KO mice, and centrifuged at 6800g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Adrenomedullin concentration was determined with the bovine adrenomedullin ELISA Kit from BIOZOL Diagnostica Vertrieb GmbH (catalog LS-F6083-1) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Animal models. All mice were backcrossed onto a C57BL/6N background at least 8–10 times, and experiments were performed with littermates as controls. Male and female animals (8–12 weeks old) were used unless stated otherwise. Mice were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, with free access to food and water and under specific pathogen–free conditions unless stated otherwise. The generation of inducible endothelium-specific Cre transgenic mice (Tek-CreERT2) and of floxed Gα s mice (Gnasfl) was described previously (67, 68). In the Tek-CreERT2 line, Tie2-driven Cre is activated only in the adult organism, and no recombination in cells of the hematopoietic system was observed (ref. 67 and Supplemental Figure 7). Embryonic stem (ES) cells heterozygous for a targeted allele of Calcrl (Calcrltm1a(KOMP)Wtsi), which, after removal of a cassette flanked by FRT sites, allows for Cre-mediated recombination, were purchased from the KOMP Repository (Knockout Mouse Project, Davis, California, USA). ES cell clones were injected into C57BL/6 blastocysts and were transferred to pseudopregnant females. Chimeric offspring were bred with C57BL/6 mice to produce heterozygous animals. The germline transmission was confirmed in the F 1 generation using a PCR genotyping strategy. In order to remove the selection cassette, mice were crossed to Flp-deleter mice (69) and were subsequently crossed with Tek-CreERT2 mice to obtain animals with inducible endothelium-specific deficiency. Mice with a conditional knockout allele for the adrenomedullin gene have been previously described (70). These animals were bred with Tek-CreERT2 mice to obtain Tek-CreERT2;Admfl/fl (EC-Adm-KO) mice. Inducible endothelium-specific PIEZO1-deficient mice (Tek-CreERT2;Piezo1fl/fl [EC-Piezo1-KO]) have been described before (16).

Telemetric blood pressure measurements. Measurements were performed in conscious, unrestrained mice with a radiotelemetry system (PA-C10, Data Sciences International) as described previously (17). Mice were caged with blinded identity and in random order.

Myography. Adult male mice were transcardially perfused with 10 ml heparinized Krebs buffer (10 IU/ml) under deep anesthesia. The aorta and the mesenteric arterial bed were removed and placed in ice-cold Krebs buffer (118.1 mM NaCl, 4.8 mM KCl, 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 , 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 9.3 mM glucose, and 0.026 mM EDTA, pH 7.4, supplemented with 1% BSA). Thoracic aortae were cut into segments and were placed on stainless steel vessel holders (200 μm in diameter) in a myograph (610M multiwire myograph system, Danish Myo Technology A/S). Experimental protocol was described previously (17, 71). Mice used for the experiments were caged with blinded identity and in random order.

Tissue digestion and cell sorting. In order to validate the effective tissue-specific loss of the gene of interest, lungs of induced-knockout and WT mice were isolated, dissected, and enzymatically digested for 120 minutes while being shaken at 37°C in a digestion mix containing collagenase II (2 mg/ml; Worthington), elastase I (0.04 mg/ml; Sigma-Aldrich), DNase I (5 U/ml; New England BioLabs Inc.), and dispase II (1.2 U/ml; Sigma-Aldrich). Cell suspensions were filtered through 70-μm and 40-μm cell strainers followed by washing with PBS. Endothelial cells were labeled with antibodies directed against CD31 (Serotec MCA2388PE) and sorted on a JSAN cell sorter (Bay Biosciences).

Expression analysis. Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen). Quality control of samples was carried out using a Nanodrop ND-100 Spectrophotometer. RNA was reverse-transcribed using the ProtoScript II cDNA synthesis kit (New England BioLabs Inc.) according to the manufacturer′s instructions. Reverse transcriptase PCR reactions were carried out using TaqMan Probe Master (Roche). Primers were designed with the online tool provided by Roche, and quantification was performed using the LightCycler 480 Probe Master System (Roche). Relative expression levels were obtained after normalization with GAPDH values for human and bovine and 18S for murine samples.

Quantitative PCR primer sequences. The quantitative PCR (qPCR) primer sequences (species: Bos bovis) were as follows: ADM: 5-ACCGCCAGAGTTTGAACAAC-3 (forward primer), 5-ATGTCCCGAAGCGACAAC-3 (reverse primer); ADM2: 5-GCTCGCAGCCTCAGTACC-3 (forward primer), 5-AGGCTGGCACTCTTCTTGG-3 (reverse primer); CALCA: 5-ATTCTCTGGCATGGGCTTC-3 (forward primer), 5-CCAAGCTGTTGGCTACGTC-3 (reverse primer); CALCRL: 5-TTTACTGTAACAGAACCTGGGATG-3 (forward primer), 5-TTGAAAGTAATCGGGGCAGT-3 (reverse primer); GAPDH: 5-TCACCAGGGCTGCTTTTAAT-3 (forward primer), 5-GAAGGTCAATGAAGGGGTCA-3 (reverse primer); GNAS: 5-GCGCACCATCTCTGTGATT-3 (forward primer), 5-CTTCGATTTTCCAGCAAGGA-3 (reverse primer); GPR146: 5-ACCATGCCCGACGTCTAC-3 (forward primer), 5-CAGGGCGCAGAGTAGCAG-3 (reverse primer); PIEZO1: 5-TCAATGCTAACCACGACTGG-3 (forward primer), 5-GGTCACCGTGTAGCAGAGC-3 (reverse primer); RAMP1: 5-GATGCCAGCCAGAGTGGT-3 (forward primer), 5-CCCAGCAAGACCAACAGC-3 (reverse primer); RAMP2: 5-CTTGGAAAAGGGTGCAGAAG-3 (forward primer), 5-GGCAAAGTGGATGTTGTGAG-3 (reverse primer); RAMP3: 5-ACGTGGTGGGTTGCTACTG-3 (forward primer), 5-TGGAAGAACTGCCTGTGGA-3 (reverse primer). The qPCR primer sequences (species: Mus musculus) were as follows: ADM2: 5-GGAAGTCTCGTCGTCATGC-3 (forward primer), 5-CTGAGGCAGATGAACCATAGC-3 (reverse primer); CALCRL: 5-TAGGACCTGGGACGGATG-3 (forward primer), 5-TCCTGAAAATAGTCAGGGCAGT-3 (reverse primer); RN18S-RS5.1: 5-GCAATTATTCCCCATGAACG-3 (forward primer), 5-TGTACAAAGGGCAGGGACTTA-3 (reverse primer).

Proteomic and phosphoproteomic analysis. Cells were lysed in RIPA buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 5 mM EDTA, 0.1% (wt/vol) SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, and 1% Triton X-100 as well as protease inhibitors [10 mg/ml leupeptin, pepstatin A, 4-(2-aminoethyl) benzenesulfonyl-fluoride, and aprotinin] and phosphatase inhibitors (PhosSTOP, Roche), and cell debris was removed by centrifugation at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The concentration of solubilized proteins in the supernatant was determined using the colorimetric 660-nm protein assay (Pierce). Solubilized proteins were precipitated by 4 volumes of 100% acetone at –20°C overnight. Subsequently, samples were pelleted at 10,000g for 10 minutes and pellets washed with 90% acetone. Samples were dried to remove acetone completely and dissolved in urea buffer (6 M urea, 2 M thiourea, 10 mM HEPES, pH 8.0). Enzymatic peptidolysis was performed by in-solution digestion. Following digestion, the sample was acidified to a final concentration of 0.5% formic acid (FA) and 2.5% trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) before reverse-phase extraction using OLIGO R3 resin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Recovered peptides were dissolved in 50 mM triethyl ammonium bicarbonate, and peptide concentration was determined using the Fluorimetric Peptide Assay (Pierce). Samples containing an equal amount of peptides (60 μg of peptides per condition and replicate, WT and Gα s -knockdown, combined with and without flow, respectively) were subjected to tandem mass tag (TMT), in-solution labeling (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For proteome analysis, 40 μg was fractionated into 8 fractions using the high-pH reverse phase kit (Pierce) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, followed by peptide purification and storage on stop-and-go-extraction tips (StageTips) packed in-house using C18 Empore Disks (3M) (72). After elution in solvent B (80% acetonitrile, 0.1% FA) and evaporation of acetonitrile (ACN), peptides were dissolved in 0.1% FA and a third of the volume subjected to liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis.

For enrichment and fractionation of phosphorylated peptides, 240 μg of labeled peptides were subjected to the TiO 2 -SIMAC-HILIC (TiSH) protocol (73) with the following changes. A total of 0.9 mg of Titansphere 5-μm TiO 2 resin (GL Sciences) was used per 100 μg of peptides. For the SIMAC phosphopeptide enrichment, samples were reconstituted in 200 μl of buffer containing 50% ACN and 2% TFA, and 80 μl of PHOS-Select Iron Affinity Gel (Sigma-Aldrich) was used. The monophosphorylated peptide sample was eluted sequentially by the addition of 1 μl of 100% DMSO, followed by 3.7 μl of H 2 O, 0.5 μl of 10% TFA, and 37.8 μl of 100% ACN. The samples were injected onto an in-house-packed TSKgel Amide-80 3-μm HILIC resin 300 μm × 150 mm capillary HPLC column using an Agilent 1260 Infinity capillary HPLC system. A total number of 11 fractions was collected, dried by vacuum centrifugation, and dissolved in 7 μl of 0.1% FA. Of each fraction, 3 μl was subjected to LC-MS/MS analysis.

Peptides were separated using a UHPLC system (EASY-nLC 1000, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 20-cm, in-house-packed C18 silica columns (1.9-μm C18 beads, Dr. Maisch GmbH) coupled in line to a QExactive HF Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using an electrospray ionization source. The high-pH reverse-phase fractionated peptides for proteome analysis were subjected to a linearly increasing gradient concentration of solvent B (80% ACN, 0.1% FA) over solvent A (0.1% FA) from 7% to 25% for 100 minutes and from 25% to 60% for 20 minutes, followed by washing with 95% of solvent B for 5 minutes and re-equilibration with 5% of solvent B. Full MS spectra were acquired in a mass range of 300–1750 m/z with a resolution of 120,000 at 200 m/z. The ion injection target was set to 3 × 106 and the maximum injection time limited to 50 milliseconds. Ions were fragmented by high-energy collision dissociation using a normalized collision energy of 32 and an ion injection target of 1.0 × 105 with a maximum injection time of 100 milliseconds. The resulting tandem mass spectra (MS/MS) were acquired with a resolution of 30,000 at 200 m/z using data-dependent mode with a loop count of 15 (top15). LC-MS/MS analysis of phosphopeptide-enriched samples followed a comparable paradigm with the following modifications: separation in-line to the mass spectrometry was achieved using a linearly increasing gradient concentration of solvent B over solvent A from 10% to 38% for 77 minutes and from 38% to 60% for 5 minutes, followed by washing with 95% of solvent B for 5 minutes and re-equilibration with 5% of solvent B. Full MS spectra were acquired with a resolution of 60,000 at 200 m/z. The ion injection target was set to 3 × 106 and the maximum injection time limited to 20 milliseconds. For fragmentation spectra an ion injection target of 5.0 × 105 with a maximum injection time of 120 milliseconds was used.

MS raw data were processed by MaxQuant (1.6.1.0) (74) using the UniProt bovine database containing 32,231 entries (release 09.02.2018). The following parameters were used for data processing in 2 parameter groups: maximum of 2 missed cleavages, mass tolerance of 4.5 ppm for main search, trypsin as digesting enzyme, carbamidomethylation of cysteines as fixed modification, and 2 parameter groups both using oxidation of methionine and acetylation of the protein N-terminus as variable modifications. For the phosphoproteome-specific parameter group, phosphorylation of serines, threonines, and tyrosines was used as additional variable modifications. For quantification based on TMT labeling, different isotope labels were set as variable modification on the peptide N-termini and lysine residues. Peptides with a minimum of 7 amino acids and at least 1 unique peptide were included in protein identification. Only proteins with at least 2 peptides and at least 1 unique peptide were considered as identified and were used for further data analysis.

RNA-Seq. RNA was isolated from HUVECs and BAECs using the miRNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen). Samples were treated with on-column DNase digestion (DNase-Free DNase Set, Qiagen), and total RNA and library integrity were verified with LabChip Gx Touch 24 (PerkinElmer). Two micrograms of human total RNA and 4 μg of bovine total RNA were used as input for TruSeq Stranded mRNA Library preparation following the Low Sample protocol (Illumina). Sequencing was performed on a NextSeq500 instrument (Illumina) using v2 chemistry, resulting in an average of 25 million reads per library for human and 35 million reads per library for bovine sample with a 75 bp single-end setup. The resulting raw reads were assessed for quality, adapter content, and duplication rates. Only reads between 30 and 150 nucleotides were cleared for further analyses. Trimmed and filtered reads were aligned versus the Ensembl human genome version hg38 (GRCh38) or Ensembl Bos taurus genome version umd3.1 using STAR 2.4.0a with the parameter “--outFilterMismatchNoverLmax 0.1” to increase the maximum ratio of mismatches to mapped length to 10% (75). The number of reads aligning to genes was counted with featureCounts 1.4.5-p1 tool from the Subread package (76). Only reads mapping at least partially inside exons were admitted and aggregated per gene. Reads overlapping multiple genes or aligning to multiple regions were excluded. Differentially expressed genes were identified using DESeq2 version 1.62 (77). Only genes with a minimum fold change of ±1.5 (log 2 ±0.59), a maximum Benjamini-Hochberg corrected P value of 0.05, and a minimum combined mean of 5 reads were deemed to be significantly differentially expressed. The Ensembl annotation was enriched with UniProt data (release 06.06.2014) based on Ensembl gene identifiers (Activities at the Universal Protein Resource (UniProt), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24253303). Gene expression was further normalized toward transcripts per million (TPM) values to ensure comparability between different species. To accomplish this, the number of nucleotides overlapping an exon were counted per gene. The read count per gene was then divided by the length of summed exons per gene in kilobases (reads per kilobase [RPK]). These values were summed per sample and divided by 1,000,000, resulting in a scaling factor per sample. Finally, the RPK values of each gene were divided by the scaling factor to obtain TPMs.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software version 6.07 (GraphPad Software Inc.). Values are presented as mean ± SEM; n represents the number of independent experiments. Statistical analysis between 2 groups was performed with an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, while multiple-group comparisons were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, unless stated otherwise, and comparisons between multiple groups at different time points were performed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.

Study approval. All procedures involving animal care and use in this study were approved by the local animal ethics committees (Regierungspräsidia Karlsruhe and Darmstadt, Germany).