Dectin-2–induced CCL2 production in tissue-resident macrophages ignites cardiac arteritis

CAWS induces inflammatory cell recruitment into the aortic root area. CAWS induces marked inflammatory cell infiltration into the aortic root area (Figure 1A). To clarify the temporal and spacial distribution of inflammatory cell infiltration into the heart during the development of CAWS-induced arteritis, we analyzed the number of inflammatory cells in coronal sections of the entire heart before and on days 1, 7, and 28 after beginning CAWS injection on day 0 by IHC using Ly6G/Ly6C to stain neutrophils and iMos and F4/80 to stain resident macrophages (Figure 1, B and C). The vast majority of Ly6G/Ly6C+ and F4/80+ cells accumulated in the aortic root area during the development of vasculitis, peaking on day 28, with a small number of Ly6G/Ly6C+ cells transiently observed in the myocardium on day 1 (Supplemental Figure 1). These results suggest that CAWS injection induces inflammatory cell recruitment mainly into the aortic root area, as has been previously reported (11, 12, 25). These results indicate that, although we have used the entire heart for subsequent FACS analysis, it is presumed that the majority of inflammatory cells detected by flow cytometry were from the aortic root area of the heart.

Figure 1 CAWS induces inflammatory monocyte recruitment into the heart on day 1. (A) Representative H&E–stained horizontal section of the aortic root area from WT naive mice or on day 28 after 5 daily i.p. injections of CAWS beginning on day 0. Low-power field shows aortic root area and high-power field shows the ostium of the coronary artery within the aortic root. Scale bars: 400 μm (low-power images) and 100 μm (high-power images). (B and C) Coronal section isolated from naive or CAWS-injected WT mice (on day 1, 7, or 28) stained with anti-Ly6G/Ly6C (B) or anti-F4/80 (C) for IHC. Cropped high-power-field images show aortic root (upper panel) or myocardium (lower panel). Scale bars: 1 mm (low-power images) and 100 μm (high-power images). (D) Representative FACS analysis of cardiac neutrophil, macrophage, DC, and monocyte subsets recovered from CAWS-injected mice on day 1 after the first CAWS injection. One representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Kinetics of absolute cell numbers of the indicated immune cell subset per mg of heart isolated during the course of CAWS-induced vasculitis (mean ± SEM, n = 4–5 mice per time point, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus day 0, using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Schematic protocol for parabiosis experiment. (G) Tissue chimerism was analyzed in parabiotic pairs by measuring the frequency of host-derived leukocytes (CD45.1+) and partner-derived leukocytes (CD45.2+) on day 14 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, n = 4 mice). NS indicates statistically identical in the indicated organs among host-derived cells or partner-derived cells using ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (H) Representative FACS plots of each myeloid cell subset in the parabiotic mouse hearts on day 14 after the first CAWS injection. (I) Quantitation of chimerism for the indicated myeloid cell subsets (mean ± SEM, n = 4 mice). All values were statistically identical in indicated cell subsets among host-derived cells or partner-derived cells using ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. cDC, cardiac DC.

To define the initiating events promoting coronary arteritis, we performed a detailed kinetic analysis of myeloid cell subsets recruited into the heart after 5 daily i.p. injections of CAWS into C57BL/6 WT mice. Whole-heart cell suspensions were obtained after enzyme digestion and analyzed by flow cytometry on days 0, 1, 2, 4, 7, and 28 after the first dose of CAWS. After gating on live CD45+ cells and excluding cells expressing CD90.2, CD19, and NK1.1 to remove T cells, B cells, and NK cells, a sequential gating strategy was employed based on the differential expression of CD11b, Ly6G, CD64, MerTK, Ly6C, MHCII, and CD11c to define myeloid cell subsets (26, 27). This allowed the identification of cardiac macrophages (CD64+MerTK+), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), DCs (CD11c+MHCII+), Ly6Chi monocytes (Ly6ChiMHCII–), and Mo-DCs (Ly6Clo/–MHCII+) in the heart (Figure 1D). Using this gating strategy, we found that there was a burst of Ly6Chi monocyte and neutrophil infiltration on day 1 (initial phase) after CAWS injection, followed by a decrease by day 2. Thereafter, the number of Mo-DCs started to increase on day 7 (middle phase), followed by a massive influx of neutrophils on day 28 (late phase) (Figure 1E).

To determine the contribution of circulating cells to the increase in immune cells recovered from the heart following CAWS injection, a parabiosis experiment was performed. CD45.1+ and CD45.2+ mice were cojoined for 2 weeks to allow for the establishment of a joined circulation followed by the injection of CAWS into both parabionts (Figure 1F). Mice were harvested 2 weeks after the initial CAWS injection and the ratio of CD45+ cells derived from the host and partner was approximately 60:40 in the heart, which was the same ratio as observed in blood. This demonstrates that the inflammatory cells found in the heart after CAWS injection were recruited from the circulation (Figure 1G). The chimerism of each myeloid cell type was also approximately 60:40 in the heart (Figure 1, H and I). These data show that the immune cells within the inflamed cardiac tissues were mainly recruited from the blood.

CCL2 is induced in heart and promotes CCR2+ monocyte recruitment. Given the rapid infiltration of innate immune cells after CAWS injection, we next examined chemokine expression in the entire heart during the development of arteritis. Chemokine mRNA levels in the heart were induced differently over time following CAWS injection (Supplemental Figure 2). On day 1 after the first CAWS injection, several monocyte-attracting chemokines, including the CCR2 ligands CCL2, CCL7, and CCL12, were induced. CCR2 ligands peaked at day 1, while neutrophil-attracting chemokines, such as the CXCR2 ligands CXCL1 and CXCL2, peaked at day 28. These data suggest that during the course of CAWS-induced coronary inflammation, monocytes expressing CCR2 are recruited into the heart at early time points, while CXCR2-expressing PMNs are recruited into the heart at later time points. A detailed time course of CCL2 expression demonstrated a transient increase at day 1 after CAWS injection (Figure 2A). Remarkably, CCL2 was exclusively expressed in the heart on day 1 after CAWS injection, and was not detected in other organs at this time point, including lung, spleen, kidney, and liver (Figure 2B). Other CCR2 ligands, such as CCL7 and CCL12, were also exclusively induced in the heart 1 day following CAWS injection, while other chemokines tested were not specifically induced in the heart (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 CCL2 is induced in the heart on day 1 and promotes CCR2+ monocyte recruitment. (A) Kinetics of CCL2 mRNA expression in the heart following CAWS injection. (B) CCL2 expression in various organs on day 1 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, n = 4 mice per group, *P < 0.001 versus lung, spleen, kidney and liver). (C) Schematic of co–adoptive transfer of WT and Ccr2–/– bone marrow–derived monocytes (BMDMs) into WT mice followed by CAWS injection. Equal numbers of Ccr2+/+ GFP+ and Ccr2–/– RFP+ BMDMs were mixed and intravenously transferred into WT recipient mice along with CAWS injection daily for 5 days. Peripheral blood and heart of recipient mice were analyzed 20 hours after cell transfer. (D) Representative FACS plots of the indicated tissues 20 hours after adoptive transfer of BMDMs and CAWS injection. Ccr2+/+ GFP+ and Ccr2–/– RFP+ cells in the heart tissue are shown. Numbers indicate percentages of live CD45+ cells. (E) Ratio of Ccr2+/+ GFP+ cells/Ccr2–/– RFP+ cells in the indicated tissues (mean ± SEM, n = 6 mice, *P < 0.05 versus blood). (F) Schematic of adoptive transfer of GFP+ BMDMs into WT mice followed by CAWS injection. (G) Representative FACS plots of the CD45+GFP+ live BMDM cell population before adoptive transfer and those recovered from the heart 7 days after CAWS injection. CAWS-injected recipient mice were adoptively transferred with GFP+ BMDMs (once daily for 5 days). (H) Representative histograms of the GFP+ live cell population before adoptive transfer (filled gray) and those recovered from heart 7 days after CAWS injection (black line). (I) Histological vasculitis scores were determined in WT and Ccr2–/– mice on day 28 (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.001 versus WT). (J) H&E–stained sections of aortic root lesions from WT and Ccr2–/– mice on day 28 after CAWS injection. Scale bars: 400 μm. Data in G and H are representative of 3 independent experiments. All P values were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine the role of CCR2 in monocyte trafficking from the blood into the heart, we performed adoptive transfer competitive trafficking experiments using WT and Ccr2–/– monocytes. WT monocytes were purified from LysM-GFP mice, in which expression of the green fluorescent protein (GFP) is driven by the lysozyme M promoter, resulting in GFP-positive neutrophils and monocytes (28). Ccr2–/– monocytes were purified from CCR2–red fluorescent protein–knockin mice, which lack CCR2 in Ccr2RFP/RFP homozygous mice (29). Equal numbers of Ccr2+/+ GFP+ and Ccr2–/– RFP+ monocytes were isolated from the bone marrow (BM) of naive mice, mixed 1:1, and intravenously injected into WT mice along with i.p. CAWS injection. Twenty hours after adoptive transfer, tissues were harvested and analyzed for the presence of the Ccr2+/+ GFP+ and Ccr2–/– RFP+ cells (Figure 2C). The ratio of Ccr2+/+ and Ccr2−/− monocytes in the heart was skewed towards Ccr2+/+ monocytes at an approximately 3:1 ratio, while Ccr2+/+ and Ccr2−/− monocytes were found in the blood at a 1:1 ratio (Figure 2, D and E). We also tracked the transferred WT GFP+ BM-derived monocytes (BMDMs) on day 7 after CAWS injection (Figure 2F). This revealed that the transferred monocytes not only migrated into the heart but also differentiated into CD11c+MHCII+ Mo-DCs in the heart, which we found began to accumulate in the aortic root of the heart on day 7 (Figure 1B). GFP+ cells in the heart showed increased expression of CD11c, MHCII, CD172α, and CD24, and decreased Ly6C expression, compared with the expression of these markers on these cells before transfer (Figure 2, G and H), which is consistent with the transferred monocytes differentiating into Mo-DCs.

Given the importance of the CCL2/CCR2 pathway in early monocyte recruitment into the heart, we evaluated the vasculitis scores on day 28 in Ccr2+/+ and Ccr2−/− mice. Notably, Ccr2−/− mice were totally protected from development of vasculitis (Figure 2, I and J). These results demonstrate that CAWS induced the CCR2-dependent recruitment of iMos into the heart in the early phase of cardiac inflammation and this process was necessary for induction of vasculitis.

Cardiac-resident macrophages are the main source of CCL2 in the early phase of vasculitis. Given the specific induction of CCL2 in the heart on day 1 after CAWS injection, we sought to identify the cellular source of CCL2 production using Ccl2-RFPfl/fl mice, which report the cellular expression of the CCL2 protein (30). As shown by flow cytometric analysis of the entire heart obtained from Ccl2-RFPfl/fl mice, CCL2 was expressed by heart cells at 6 hours and became prominent at 18 hours after CAWS injection (Figure 3A). To determine whether cardiac stromal cells or leukocytes are producing CCL2, we compared CCL2 expression in 4 cell subsets in the heart: cardiac leukocytes (CD45+CD31–), endothelial cells (CD45–CD31+), fibroblasts (CD45–CD31–gp38+), and other stromal cells (CD45–CD31–gp38–), as previously described (25) (Figure 3A). Strikingly, leukocytes were the most abundant CCL2 producers at both 6 hours and 18 hours after CAWS injection, with minor production by fibroblasts (Figure 3B). Among the leukocyte population, CD64+MerTK+ cardiac macrophages preferentially expressed CCL2 on day 1 after CAWS injection compared with other cell types (Figure 3C). We further characterized cardiac macrophages in the entire heart on day 1 following CAWS injection by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4). Cardiac macrophages uniformly expressed high levels of CD11b and F4/80, and lower levels of CD11c. A subpopulation of cardiac macrophages also expressed MHCII and Dectin-2, but cardiac macrophages did not express CCR2 or Ly6C. These results suggest that cardiac-resident macrophages are the major source of early CCL2 production in the heart following CAWS injection.

Figure 3 Cardiac-resident macrophages are the main source of early CCL2 production. (A) Representative contour plots of RFP+ CCL2-expressing cells in live singlets derived from WT or Ccl2-RFPfl/fl reporter mouse hearts 6 hours and 18 hours after CAWS injection. One representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Pie chart showing percentage distribution of RFP+ cells for the indicated subpopulations in Ccl2-RFPfl/fl reporter mice heart 6 hours and 8 hours after CAWS injection. (C) Representative histograms of CCL2 expression in myeloid populations isolated from the hearts of Ccl2-RFPfl/fl reporter mice 1 day after CAWS injection (n = 5 mice). Individual leukocyte populations were immunophenotyped based on the gating strategy shown in Figure 1A. The RFP reporter was used to identify CCL2-producing cells.

CCL2 is produced by CD11b+Dectin-2+ resident cardiac macrophages in the adventitia of the aortic root and coronary vessels. To visualize the location of CCL2-producing cells, we histologically analyzed heart tissue from Ccl2-RFPfl/fl mice on day 1 after CAWS injection and detected CCL2 protein expression in adventitia of the aortic root and coronary arteries (Figure 4, A–D). Although there was autofluorescence from cardiac myocytes, we could identify CCL2 protein expression associated with CD11b+ and Dectin-2+ cells, as well as occasional association with CD11c+ cells, but not with Ly6G+ neutrophils, confirming that CD11b+Dectin-2+ cardiac macrophages were the main source of CCL2 on day 1. To determine the pattern of CCL2 expression in macrophages in the aortic root area and in the myocardium, we injected CAWS into Ccl2-RFPfl/fl reporter mice and harvested the heart on day 1 for immunofluorescence analysis following staining for CD11b. CCL2 was preferentially produced by CD11b+ cells in the aortic root area compared with the myocardium (Supplemental Figure 5). Although we detected a number of CD11b+ cells in myocardium on day 1, most of the CD11b+ cells did not express CCL2.

Figure 4 CCL2 is produced by CD11b+Dectin-2+ resident cardiac macrophages around the aorta. (A–D) Heart tissue of Ccl2-RFPfl/fl reporter mice on day 1 after CAWS injection was stained for CD11b (A), CD11c (B), Ly6G (C), and Dectin-2 (D) (all green) and analyzed by confocal microscopy. Arrows indicate colocalization with CCL2 (red). Scale bars: 40 μm.

CAWS components are delivered to the adventitia of the aortic root. Our results suggest that CCL2 was expressed exclusively in the heart 1 day following CAWS injection, and that the main source of CCL2 was cardiac macrophages. We next examined why and how cardiac macrophages are activated following CAWS injection into the peritoneal cavity. We first hypothesized that Dectin-2 expression might be higher in cardiac macrophages compared with macrophages from different organs, making them more sensitive to CAWS stimulation. However, quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis of sorted macrophages isolated from various organs of naive mice indicated that Dectin-2 expression was not higher in cardiac macrophages compared to other organs (data not shown). Then we asked if CAWS is delivered to the site of future inflammation in the heart and thereby directly inducing macrophage activation. To this end, we performed immunofluorescent staining for CAWS using an antibody that reacts with proteins in the CAWS extract (Figure 5, A–C). Intriguingly, Candida components (green) were detected on day 1 in the aortic root and were associated with CD11b+ cells (red) (Figure 5B). In contrast, Candida particles were barely detectable in other organs, such as the lung, spleen, liver, and kidney, even though CD11b+ cells were present in these tissues (Figure 5C). Notably, Candida particles were not detected in the myocardium on day 1 following CAWS injection (Figure 5, A and C). These results suggest that the preferential deposition of CAWS antigen in the adventitia of the aortic root, which is rich in vasa vasorum and includes the ostium of the coronary arteries, determines the cardiac vessel–specific inflammation in this model.

Figure 5 CAWS components are delivered to the aortic root area on day 1 after CAWS injection. Each organ was isolated from naive (A) or CAWS-injected WT mice on day 1 (B and C) and stained with anti–Candida albicans (green), anti-CD11b (red), and anti-CD31 (white). Representative images of 6 mice from 3 experiments are shown.

Dectin-2 is required for CAWS-induced CCL2 production and development of arteritis. Given the role of Dectin-2 in recognition of mannans and the expression of this PRR on cardiac macrophages, we sought to define the role of Dectin-2+ cardiac macrophages in CCL2 production after CAWS. Because cardiac macrophages express F4/80 (Supplemental Figure 4), we isolated F4/80+ cells from single-cell suspensions of naive hearts using magnetic-activated cell sorting and then stimulated these cells with CAWS. CCL2 production was induced by CAWS in F4/80+ cardiac macrophages derived from WT mice but not from Dectin-2–/– mice (Figure 6A). Furthermore, CCL2 mRNA levels in heart tissue on day 1 following CAWS injection was markedly reduced in Dectin-2–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6B). Because cardiac fibroblasts also produced CCL2 after CAWS injection (Figure 3B), we determined whether CAWS was also capable of directly stimulating CCL2 production in primary cardiac fibroblasts in vitro. Cardiac fibroblasts did not produce CCL2 mRNA or protein in response to CAWS stimulation in vitro; however, IL-1β, TNF-α, and LPS were able to induce CCL2 mRNA and protein in cardiac fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 6). Although cardiac fibroblasts also contribute to CCL2 production in the heart, our results suggest they are not responding directly to CAWS but are presumably responding to other endogenous mediators released in the heart tissue in response to CAWS.

Figure 6 Dectin-2 is required for CAWS-induced CCL2 production and the development of vasculitis. (A) F4/80+ cells isolated from the heart were stimulated with CAWS (10 μg/mL) for 18 hours and CCL2 protein in the culture supernatant was measured by ELISA (mean ± SEM from 2 experiments; *P = 0.001 versus unstimulated). (B) Wild-type and Dectin-2–/– mice were injected with CAWS, and 1 day later hearts were harvested and assessed for Ccl2 mRNA expression by qPCR (mean ± SEM, n = 4–6 from 2 experiments, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). (C) Vasculitis scores of Tlr4–/–, Tlr2–/–, Dectin-1–/–, or Dectin-2–/– mice on day 28 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, n = 4–8 mice per group, *P < 0.001 versus WT). (D) H&E–stained aortic root lesions isolated from Tlr4–/–, Tlr2–/–, Dectin-1–/–, or Dectin-2–/– mice on day 28. Scale bars: 400 μm. (E) Vasculitis scores of FcγR–/– or Card9–/– mice on day 28 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). (F) Vasculitis scores of CD11cΔSyk mice or control mice (Sykfl/fl) on day 28 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.0001 versus Sykfl/fl). (G) CD11cΔSyk mice or control mice were injected with CAWS, and 1 day later, heart tissues were harvested and assessed for Ccl2 RNA expression by qPCR (mean ± SEM, n = 4 mice per group, *P < 0.001 versus Sykfl/fl). P values were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (C and E).

In addition to the CLRs Dectin-1 and Dectin-2, TLR2 and TLR4 have been reported to recognize Candida PAMPs and contribute to Candida immunity (31). To determine which PRR is crucial for CAWS recognition and vasculitis induction, groups of Tlr4–/–, Tlr2–/–, Dectin-1–/–, and Dectin-2–/– mice were injected with CAWS and vasculitis was assessed histologically. Dectin-2–/– mice were completely protected from vasculitis, while Tlr4–/–, Tlr2–/–, and Dectin-1–/– mice were only partially protected from vasculitis compared with WT mice (Figure 6, C and D). These results indicate that Dectin-2, which recognizes the α-mannans on fungal hyphae, is a critical PRR for CAWS-induced vasculitis. Dectin-2 signals through CARD9 and Syk, resulting in NF-κB activation (23). The FcRγ chain is required for the surface expression and signaling of Dectin-2. Consistent with our Dectin-2–/– results, FcγR–/– and Card9–/– mice were also completely protected from CAWS-induced vasculitis (Figure 6E). As a Dectin-2fl/fl strain was not available, we alternatively assessed the contribution of Syk-dependent pathways directly in CD11c+ cells during the development of vasculitis. We crossed Sykfl/fl mice (32) with CD11c-Cre mice (33) to generate a CD11cΔSyk strain that specifically lacks Syk in CD11c-expressing cells. Notably, CD11cΔSyk mice were completely protected from vasculitis compared with littermate controls (Sykfl/fl) (Figure 6F). One day after CAWS injection, CCL2 mRNA transcripts in the heart were markedly lower in CD11cΔSyk mice compared with control mice, implying a contribution of heart CD11c+ cells (possibly CD11c+ cardiac macrophages) in the production of CCL2 in response to CAWS (Figure 6G).

Dectin-2–dependent production of IL-1β from CD11c+ cells is required for CAWS-induced arteritis. To examine the key cytokines in CAWS-induced arteritis, we performed qPCR analysis on RNA isolated from heart tissue on day 28 after CAWS treatment. IL-1β was highly expressed in the heart following CAWS treatment compared with other proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1α (Figure 7A). We then examined the role of IL-1α/β in the development of arteritis using IL1a–/– IL1b–/– mice. Remarkably, IL1a–/– IL1b–/– mice were completely resistant to CAWS-induced arteritis (Figure 7B). Next, we generated BM chimeric (BMC) mice to address whether IL-1α/β are required in hematopoietic cells or radioresistant resident cells for arteritis development. After BM engraftment, chimeric mice were injected with CAWS and vasculitis scores were evaluated on day 28 (Figure 7C). BMC mice that had WT BM transplanted into (→) WT recipient mice were susceptible to arteritis. In contrast, IL1a–/– IL1b–/– → IL1a–/– IL1b–/– controls were resistant to arteritis, as were IL1a–/– IL1b–/– → WT BMC. However, WT → IL1a–/– IL1b–/– BMC mice developed arteritis comparable to WT → WT controls (Figure 7D). These results demonstrate that IL-1α/β expression in radiosensitive cells is necessary and sufficient for arteritis, whereas IL-1α/β expression in radioresistant cells does not contribute to the development of arteritis.

Figure 7 Dectin-2–dependent production of IL-1β from CD11c+ cells is required for CAWS-induced vasculitis. (A) Heart tissue from WT mice was harvested 28 days after initial CAWS injection and assessed for cytokine expression by qPCR (n = 4–5 per group, mean ± SEM). (B) Vasculitis scores of IL1a–/– IL1b–/– mice or WT mice 28 days after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). (C) Schematic of BMC mice generation using WT and IL1a–/– IL1b–/– mice. (D) Vasculitis scores were assessed 28 days after CAWS injection into 8-week-reconstituted WT → WT, WT → IL1–/– IL1b–/–, IL1a–/– IL1b–/– → IL1a–/– IL1b–/–, and IL1a–/– IL1b–/– → WT BMC mice (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.01 versus WT → WT). (E) Kinetics of IL-1β+ (DsRed+) cell numbers of the indicated immune cell subset per mg of heart tissue determined by flow cytometric analysis on day 0, 1, 2, 4, 7, 14, or 28 after CAWS injection of pIl1-DsRed mice (mean ± SEM, n = 3 per time point). (F) Dectin-2–/– or WT mice were injected with CAWS and 7 or 28 day later hearts were harvested and assessed for IL-1β expression by qPCR (mean ± SEM, n = 4–5 per group). (G) CD11cΔSyk mice or control mice were injected with CAWS and 7 or 28 day later hearts were harvested and assessed for IL-1β expression by qPCR (F and G; mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001 versus Sykfl/fl). P values were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (D).

To further identify the cellular source of IL-1β, we utilized pIL1-DsRed–transgenic mice expressing the Discosoma red fluorescent protein (DsRed) gene under the control of the IL-1β promoter (34). We analyzed DsRed-expressing leukocyte subsets in the heart during the course of arteritis using the gating strategy described in Supplemental Figure 7. Distribution of IL-1β–producing DsRed+ cells showed that following CAWS injection, IL-1β was actively transcribed in neutrophils on day 1 (early phase), followed by Mo-DCs on day 7 (middle phase), and then was abundantly produced in neutrophils on day 28 (late phase) (Figure 7E). To determine if Dectin-2 was necessary for IL-1β production in the heart, we evaluated IL-1β expression in WT and Dectin-2–/– hearts on days 7 and 28 after CAWS injection. IL-1β mRNA levels were markedly reduced in Dectin-2–/– hearts compared with WT hearts on days 7 and 28 after CAWS injection (Figure 7F). Similarly, IL-1β mRNA levels in CD11cΔSyk hearts were significantly reduced compared with control hearts on day 7 and 28 after CAWS injection (Figure 7G). These results indicate that both Dectin-2 and Syk signaling in CD11c+ cells is required for IL-1β expression in the heart after CAWS injection.

CAWS activates the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes IL-1β production via Dectin-2. Translocation of cytoplasmic NF-κB p65 to the nucleus is a key step in the activation of the NF-κB pathway. To determine whether Dectin-2 was required for CAWS-induced activation of the NF-κB pathway in BMDCs, NF-κB nuclear translocation was assessed by immunofluorescent staining. Sixty minutes following stimulation of BMDCs with CAWS, or LPS as a positive control, NF-κB p65 (red) was detected in the cell nucleus (blue). CAWS induced NF-κB p65 translocation from the cytoplasm to the nucleus in WT BMDCs, but this translocation was largely absent in Dectin-2–/– BMDCs (Figure 8A). NF-κB nuclear translocation was assessed and quantified as the percentage of cells that had p65-positive nuclei versus total cells (Figure 8B). Similar results were obtained from Dectin-2–/– Mo-DCs (data not shown). Recognition of microbial signals by inflammasome proteins, such as NLRP3 and AIM2, triggers assembly of the inflammasome. Upon formation of the inflammasome complex, procaspase-1 is cleaved into an active cysteine protease, which further cleaves IL-1β into mature forms (35). To test the functional role of inflammasome activation in IL-1β production in CAWS-induced arteritis, groups of Aim2–/–, Nlrp3–/–, or Caspase-1–/– mice were injected with CAWS and vasculitis was histologically evaluated. Deficiency of Nlrp3, Caspase-1, and IL1a/b protected mice from arteritis, whereas mice deficient in Aim2 developed full arteritis (Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 CAWS activates the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes IL-1β production via Dectin-2. (A) Representative immunofluorescent staining showing NF-κB p65 (red) nuclear translocation in WT and Dectin-2–/– BMDMs stimulated for 60 minutes with CAWS (10 μg/mL) or LPS (1 μg/mL). Cell nuclei were detected by DAPI (blue). Similar results are obtained from 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Quantitation of NF-κB p65 nuclear translocation in the indicated groups. Results are expressed as the percentage of cells with NF-κB p65–positive nuclei versus total cells. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments (mean ± SEM, n = 3 per group, *P < 0.01 versus WT). (C) Vasculitis scores of WT, Aim2–/–, NLRP3–/–, or Caspase-1–/– mice on day 28 after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, n = 4–8 mice per group, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). (D) H&E–stained sections of aortic root lesions isolated from Aim2–/–, NLRP3–/–, or Caspase-1–/– mice on day 28. Scale bars: 400 μm. (E) BMDCs from WT, Aim2–/–, NLRP3–/–, or Caspase-1–/– mice were stimulated with CAWS with or without inflammasome stimulators (LPS and MUCs) for 18 hours, and IL-1β release was assessed by ELISA (mean ± SEM, n = 3 per group, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). (F) BMDCs from Dectin-1–/–, Dectin-2–/–, or Card9–/– mice were stimulated with CAWS with or without inflammasome stimulators (LPS and MUC) for 18 hours, and IL-1β release was assessed by ELISA (mean ± SEM, n = 3–4 per group, *P < 0.0001 versus WT). P values were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (C, E, and F).

NLRP3 inflammasome activation requires 2 signals: signal 1, NF-κB activation inducing the transcription of NLRP3 and pro-IL-1β; and signal 2, NLRP3 inflammasome activation inducing the cleavage of pro-IL-1β into bioactive IL-1β (36). To investigate whether CAWS directly induced IL-1β production, BMDCs from Aim2–/–, NLRP3–/–, or Caspase-1–/– mice were stimulated with CAWS with or without the signal 1 inducer LPS or the signal 2 inducer monosodium urate crystals (MUCs) for 18 hours, and IL-1β release was determined. In combination with either LPS or MUCs, CAWS synergistically promoted IL-1β secretion in an NLRP3- and caspase-1–dependent manner (Figure 8E). These results indicate that CAWS induces NLRP3/caspase-1–dependent IL-1β maturation in DCs, which is required for CAWS-induced arteritis. Further, because CAWS synergized with both signal 1 and signal 2 inducers, this suggests that CAWS can act as both a signal 1 and signal 2 inducer.

BMDCs from Dectin-1–/–, Dectin-2–/–, or Card9–/– mice were also stimulated with CAWS with or without the signal 2 stimulator MUCs for 18 hours, and IL-1β release was determined. Secretion of IL-1β from CAWS-stimulated BMDCs was not observed in Dectin-2–/– and Card9–/– cells (Figure 8F). Similar results were obtained from Dectin-2–/– Mo-DCs (data not shown). These results demonstrate that CAWS directly acts as a signal 1 and signal 2 via Dectin-2 activation to induce the production of IL-1β in Mo-DCs, which are the major IL-1β producers on day 7.

Role of IL-1β in chemokine and adhesion molecule expression. MyD88 is required for most TLR signaling as well as for IL-1 receptor 1 (IL-1R1) signaling. To investigate whether MyD88 signaling in radiosensitive cells or radioresistant cells was required for CAWS-induced vasculitis, we generated BMC mice using WT and MyD88–/– mice (Figure 9A). MyD88–/– → MyD88–/– controls were resistant to arteritis, as were WT → MyD88–/– BMC. However, MyD88–/– → WT BMC developed arteritis comparable to WT → WT controls (Figure 9, B and C). These results indicate that IL-1R1/MyD88 signaling in radioresistant cells, such as endothelial cells, is necessary for arteritis, whereas TLRs or IL-1R1/MyD88 signaling in hematopoietic cells does not contribute to the development of CAWS-induced arteritis.

Figure 9 IL-1β/MyD88 signaling in heart stromal cells is required for chemokine and adhesion molecule induction and the development of vasculitis. (A) Schematic of BMC mice generation using WT and MyD88–/– mice. (B) Vasculitis scores were assessed 28 days after CAWS injection into 8-week-reconstituted WT → WT or WT → MyD88–/– versus MyD88–/– → MyD88–/– or MyD88–/– → WT BMC mice (mean ± SEM, n = 7–12 mice per group, *P < 0.01 versus WT). (C) H&E staining of aortic root lesions isolated from the indicated BMC mice on day 28. Scale bars: 400 μm. (D and E) Mouse aortic endothelial cells were stimulated with IL-1β (10 ng/mL) for 18 hours and chemokine protein levels in the culture supernatant were measured by ELISA (mean ± SEM, n = 3, *P < 0.0001 versus unstimulated) (D). The expression levels of adhesion molecules were assessed by flow cytometry (E). One representative of 3 independent experiments. (F and G) qPCR analysis for chemokines (F) and chemokine receptors (G) in heart tissues isolated from WT, Dectin-2–/–, or IL1a–/– IL1b–/– mice 28 days after CAWS injection (mean ± SEM, n = 4–6 mice per group, *P < 0.05 versus WT, **P < 0.01 versus WT). P values were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (D) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (B, F, and G).

To determine whether IL-1β was an important mediator of chemokine and adhesion molecule induction in the model, we stimulated mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) with IL-1β and measured chemokine and adhesion molecule expression by ELISA and flow cytometry, respectively. In MAECs, IL-1β stimulated the production of chemokine proteins mediating monocyte and neutrophil recruitment, such as CCL2 and CXCL1, respectively (Figure 9D). The cell surface expression of ICAM-1, VCAM-1, E-selectin, and P-selectin was also elevated in IL-1β–stimulated MAECs (Figure 9E). Similarly, IL-1β also stimulated monocyte- and neutrophil-attracting chemokine production from primary cardiac fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 8). We also performed immunofluorescent staining of ICAM-1, VCAM-1, and CD31 on heart tissue isolated on day 28 after CAWS injection (Supplemental Figure 9). ICAM-1 was stained within the adventitial vessels, whereas VCAM-1 was stained in the media of the aortic root. In addition to endothelial cells, mouse VCAM-1 is known to be expressed by hematopoietic cells, such as macrophages, granulocytes, and T cells. It is presumed that in this vasculitis model, IL-1β promotes ICAM-1 expression in the adventitial vasa vasorum, driving adhesion and recruitment of inflammatory cells into the aortic root area.

To determine the role of Dectin-2 and IL-1β in chemokine induction in cardiac tissue in vivo, we measured the levels of chemokine mRNA by qPCR in IL1a–/– IL1b–/– and Dectin-2–/– mice on day 28 following CAWS injection. We observed markedly reduced levels of mRNA for monocyte-attracting CCR2 chemokine ligands, such as CCL2, CCL7, and CCL12, in IL1a–/– IL1b–/– and Dectin-2–/– mice compared with WT mice. In addition, levels of mRNA for the neutrophil-attracting CXCR2 chemokine ligands CXCL1, CXCL5, and CXCL7 were also decreased in IL1a–/– IL1b–/– and Dectin-2–/– mice (Figure 9F). Accordingly, levels of mRNA for CCR2 as well as CCR1 and CXCR2 (murine neutrophil-attracting chemokine receptors) were reduced in the hearts of IL1a–/– IL1b–/– and Dectin-2–/– mice on day 28 following CAWS injection compared with WT mice (Figure 9G). These data suggest that chemokines and chemokine receptors important for iMo and neutrophil recruitment are expressed in the heart in the later phase of arteritis in a Dectin-2– and IL-1α/β–dependent manner.