Endogenous glucocorticoids prevent gastric metaplasia by suppressing spontaneous inflammation

Adrenalectomy induces atrophic gastritis and chronic inflammation of the gastric corpus. Glucocorticoid signaling through the GR provide the requisite signals to maintain homeostasis in a variety of tissues. However, the role of endogenous glucocorticoid signaling in the stomach remains unknown. We found that the GR is ubiquitously expressed throughout the mucosa and submucosa of the gastric corpus (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123233DS1). To investigate the requirement for endogenous glucocorticoids in the stomach, we performed bilateral adrenalectomy on WT C57BL/6J mice to deplete circulating corticosteroids (Supplemental Figure 1B). Circulating corticosterone, the endogenous mouse glucocorticoid, was maximally depleted by 3 days after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 1C). Two months after adrenalectomy, there were conspicuous macroscopic lesions restricted to the gastric corpus lesser curvature adjacent to the esophagus (Figure 1B). Histological analysis of the lesion revealed that the corpus glands were enlarged and filled with mucous cells compared with sham-adrenalectomized controls (Figure 1C). In addition, there was conspicuous leukocyte infiltration throughout base of the gastric glands and adjacent submucosa. We used lineage-specific markers to characterize the immune-cell infiltrate. Immunostaining with the eosinophil marker SIGLECF and the monocyte/macrophage marker CD68 revealed a dramatic increase in these cell types 2 months after adrenalectomy (Figure 1, D and E). Histological analysis revealed that adrenalectomy did not trigger gross morphological changes of the gastric pylorus (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Adrenalectomy induces atrophic gastritis, mucous cell metaplasia, and chronic inflammation of the gastric corpus. Stomachs were collected from mice euthanized 2 months after sham surgery (Sham-ADX) or adrenalectomy (ADX). (A) Representative immunostaining of the gastric corpus lesser curvature probed for the glucocorticoid receptor (GR, green); F-actin was labeled with phalloidin (red). (B) Representative whole-mount images of mouse stomachs opened along the greater curvature. Arrows indicate the location of lesions, which develop after adrenalectomy. (C) Micrographs of H&E-stained sections of the gastric corpus lesser curvature. (D–E) Immunostaining of stomach sections from the lesser curvature stained for SIGLECF (eosinophils, green, D) or CD68 (macrophages, green, E). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm (inset in A: 25 μm); n = 8 mice/group for all experiments.

Adrenal hormones are required to suppress SPEM development. To further analyze the changes that occur in the lesser curvature of the gastric corpus following adrenalectomy, we performed immunostaining for the parietal cell marker ATP4B, the mucous neck cell–specific (MNC-specific) lectin GSII, and the mature chief cell marker MIST1. Immunostaining revealed an 82% decrease in parietal cells and a 97% decrease in mature chief cells 2 months after adrenalectomy relative to sham controls (Figure 2, A and E). In sham animals, GSII+ MNCs were restricted to the middle portion of the gastric glands and GSII did not colocalize with MIST1, but 2 months after adrenalectomy, GSII+ cells were found throughout the entire gastric gland (Figure 2A). Gastric cells exhibit remarkable plasticity in response to damage. Within the corpus, injury triggers SPEM development through transdifferentiation of mature chief cells (18, 19). Acute SPEM is thought to promote wound healing (20, 21), but chronic inflammation and SPEM are associated with the development of gastric adenocarcinoma (3, 21). Loss of parietal cells, downregulation of the mature chief cell marker MIST1, and renewed proliferation of post-mitotic cells localized at the base of the gastric glands are hallmarks of SPEM (19). To examine the effects of adrenalectomy on SPEM development we performed immunostaining for the de novo SPEM marker genes CD44 variant 9 (CD44v9) and SOX9 (22–24). CD44v9 was not detectable in the gastric corpus of control animals, but was robustly induced and colocalized with GSII 2 months after adrenalectomy (Figure 2B). SOX9 was weakly expressed in the stomach of sham animals but was robustly induced throughout the gastric glands 2 months after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 2). Adrenalectomy triggered a 2-fold increase in epithelial cell proliferation within the gastric corpus (Figure 2, C and E). While the bulk of KI67+ cells were restricted to the gland isthmus, which is the normal proliferative compartment, adrenalectomized mice exhibited proliferating cells within the base of the gastric glands. SPEM development within the lesser curvature was further confirmed by real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) of the SPEM marker genes Wfdc2, Olfm4, and Cftr (25, 26) which were significantly upregulated 4-fold, 9.1-fold, and 2.7-fold, respectively, in adrenalectomized mice relative to sham controls (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Endogenous glucocorticoids are required to suppress SPEM and gastric inflammation. Analysis of the gastric corpus lesser curvature from mice euthanized 2 months after sham surgery or adrenalectomy or from adrenalectomized mice treated with corticosterone (cort) for 2 months. (A–D) Immunostaining of stomach sections probed for (A) ATP4B (parietal cells, red), GSII lectin (mucous neck cells, pink), and MIST1(chief cells, green), (B) the SPEM marker CD44 variant 9 (green) and GSII lectin (pink), (C) KI67 (green) and CTNNB1 (epithelial cells, red), or for CD45 (leukocytes, green). Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm (inset in C: 25 μm). (E) Quantitation of the number of parietal cells, chief cells, and proliferating epithelial cells observed per ×20 field within the lesser curvature (n ≥ 6 mice/group). (F) Quantitative RT-PCR of the SPEM marker genes: Wfdc2, Olfm4, and Cftr using RNA isolated from the gastric corpus lesser curvature (n = 4 mice/group). Data are mean ± SD; P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s t test. *P ≤ 0.01, **P ≤ 0.001, ***P ≤ 0.0001.

Within the gastric corpus, H. pylori infection disproportionately triggers inflammation, gastritis, and metaplasia in the lesser curvature (3, 27). Adrenalectomy-induced inflammation and gastritis followed a similar pattern and was predominately restricted to the lesser curvature whereas the greater curvature was histologically normal (Supplemental Figure 3A). Both regions of the corpus expressed similar levels of the GR, suggesting that differential response to adrenalectomy was not due to different requirements for glucocorticoid signaling (Supplemental Figure 1A). Moreover, immunostaining for CD68 revealed an equivalent number of macrophages in the greater curvature 2 months after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 3B). Glucocorticoids have been reported to stimulate differentiation of parietal and chief cells in neonatal mice (28, 29). Adrenalectomy did not reduce the number of parietal cells within the greater curvature but did elicit a 43% decrease in mature chief cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). The abundance of parietal cells and mature chief cells within the greater curvature suggests that depletion of these cell types within the lesser curvature is not a result of altered differentiation. CD44v9 was not detected in the corpus greater curvature 2 months after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Glucocorticoids are required to suppress gastric inflammation and SPEM. In addition to glucocorticoids, the adrenal glands produce the mineralocorticoid aldosterone and the catecholamines epinephrine and norepinephrine. To determine if glucocorticoids are the adrenal hormone required to maintain gastric homeostasis, mice were administered the endogenous mouse glucocorticoid corticosterone in drinking water for 2 months after adrenalectomy. Corticosterone replacement prevented the development of macroscopic lesions within the gastric corpus (Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, corticosterone replacement prevented adrenalectomy-induced parietal cell and chief cell loss, SPEM development, cellular proliferation (Figure 2, A–C and E), CD45+ leukocyte infiltration (Figure 2D), and induction of the SPEM-associated mRNAs Wfdc2, Olfm4, and Cftr (Figure 2F). To determine if exogenous corticosterone could reverse the gastric pathology, mice were aged 1 month after adrenalectomy to develop SPEM then administered corticosterone in their drinking water for 1 week, 2 weeks, or 1 month (Supplemental Figure 4B). SPEM and oxyntic atrophy were fully developed 1 month after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 4C). Parietal cells recovered quickly in response to corticosterone replacement and were significantly increased from 16 cells per ×20 field 1 month after adrenalectomy to 156 cells, 243 cells, and 302 cells per ×20 field following 1 week, 2 weeks, and 1 month of corticosterone treatment, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, C and E). The chief cell population followed a similar pattern and increased from only 1 cell per ×20 field 1 month after adrenalectomy to 29 cells, 69 cells, and 140 cells per ×20 field after 1 week, 2 weeks, and 1 month of corticosterone treatment, respectively. Leukocyte infiltration was resolved after 1 month of corticosterone treatment (Supplemental Figure 4D). These results suggest that endogenous glucocorticoids are necessary to maintain gastric homeostasis and that treatment with exogenous glucocorticoids can resolve SPEM in mice.

Endogenous glucocorticoids are required to suppress the transcription of proinflammatory genes within the stomach. Inflammation is a key driver of SPEM and gastric cancer development (30). Glucocorticoids are well known for their ability to suppress the transcription of proinflammatory genes. We observed chronic gastric inflammation following removal of endogenous glucocorticoids. However, the factors that initiate gastric inflammation remain unclear. We performed RNA sequencing using RNA isolated from the gastric corpus lesser curvature 3 days after sham surgery or adrenalectomy to investigate the mechanisms underlying adrenalectomy-induced gastric inflammation and SPEM development. Importantly, histological examination revealed that the gastric corpus lesser curvature was normal 3 days after surgery and did not exhibit increased stomach leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, the induction of inflammatory genes precedes gastric leukocyte infiltration. RNA sequencing revealed that 1914 genes were significantly changed 3 days after adrenalectomy compared with sham controls (Supplemental Figure 6). To define the pathways that are altered in the stomach 3 days after adrenalectomy, the significant gene list was analyzed by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA), which revealed that the top 6 enriched canonical pathways all involved immune system function (Figure 3A). In addition, based on the changes in gene expression, IPA analysis predicted robust activation of leukocyte chemotaxis (Figure 3B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further demonstrated significant activation of proinflammatory pathways, including the adaptive immune system, innate immune system, cytokine signaling pathways, and chemokine signaling pathways (Figure 3C). These data indicate that disruption of glucocorticoid signaling results in the rapid activation of proinflammatory gene networks within the stomach, thus suggesting that increased chemokine production by the stomach promotes the infiltration of circulating leukocytes. These data suggest that endogenous glucocorticoids play a critical role in suppressing spontaneous gastric inflammation.

Figure 3 Endogenous glucocorticoids suppress spontaneous inflammation of the gastric mucosa. RNA sequencing of the gastric corpus lesser curvature from mice euthanized 3 days after sham surgery or adrenalectomy. (A) The top 6 canonical pathways identified by IPA ranked by P value. (B) Induced (red) and repressed (green) genes associated with the leukocyte chemotaxis pathway identified by IPA. The scale bar represents fold change. (C) Gene set enrichment analysis. n = 4 mice/group.

Adrenalectomy triggers massive inflammation of the gastric corpus. Given that prominent inflammation occurs after adrenalectomy, we sought to characterize the inflammatory infiltrate to identify pathogenic leukocyte populations. Leukocytes were isolated from the lesser curvature of the gastric corpus from mice euthanized 5 days or 2 months after sham surgery or adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 7A). Adrenalectomy induced acute gastric inflammation and there was a significant 1.5-fold increase in total leukocytes 5 days after adrenalectomy (Figure 4A). The inflammatory infiltrate was principally composed of B cells, eosinophils, and monocytes (Figure 4A; see Supplemental Figure 7B for gating strategy). Analysis of the chronic gastric inflammation 2 months after adrenalectomy revealed a significant 4.2-fold increase in total leukocytes and a significant increase in B cells, T cells, eosinophils, and monocytes (Figure 4B). Interestingly, while the total number of monocytes was higher at both time points, macrophages were significantly decreased 2 months after adrenalectomy. At neither time point did we observe a significant change in the number of neutrophils or dendritic cells (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 4 Adrenalectomy triggers chronic stomach inflammation. Flow cytometric analysis of stomach leukocytes isolated from the gastric corpus lesser curvature 5 days (A) or 2 months (B) after sham surgery or adrenalectomy. P values were determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test; n = 6 mice/group; *P ≤ 0.01, **P ≤ 0.001.

B cells, T cells, and eosinophils are dispensable for initiating adrenalectomy-induced SPEM. Previous studies have found that T cells contribute to parietal cell death in Helicobacter-infected mice (4). Our RNAseq results indicated activation of T helper cell pathways (Figure 3A), and we observed a significant increase in B and T cells following adrenalectomy (Figure 4). Therefore, we adrenalectomized Rag1-KO mice, which lack mature B and T cells, to evaluate the contribution of the adaptive immune system in driving adrenalectomy-induced oxyntic atrophy and SPEM development (31). Adrenalectomized Rag1-KO mice exhibited oxyntic atrophy and loss of mature chief cells (Figure 5A) as well as induction of the SPEM marker CD44v9 (Figure 5B) 2 months after adrenalectomy. Furthermore, Rag1-KO mice exhibited a massive increase of CD45+ leukocytes (Figure 5C) as well as eosinophils and monocytes/macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). These findings indicate that B and T cells are dispensable for adrenalectomy-induced oxyntic atrophy, SPEM development, and gastric inflammation.

Figure 5 B cells, T cells, and eosinophils are dispensable for adrenalectomy-induced SPEM. Stomach sections from the gastric corpus lesser curvature of Rag1-KO mice (A–C) or Gata1 mutant mice (D–F) euthanized 2 months after sham surgery or adrenalectomy. Sections were probed for (A and D) ATP4B (parietal cells, red), GSII lectin (mucous neck cells, pink), and MIST1 (chief cells, green), (B and E) the SPEM marker CD44v9 (green) and GSII, or (C and F) CD45 (leukocytes, green). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm; n = 6 mice/group.

Eosinophils are cytotoxic granulocytes associated with allergic reaction and antiparasitic immune responses within the intestines, and are a common feature of chronic gastric inflammation and SPEM (32, 33). Adrenalectomy robustly induced eosinophil infiltration into the stomach (Figure 1D and Figure 4). Therefore, we adrenalectomized homozygous Gata1 mutant mice (ΔdblGATA), which have a specific deletion of enhancer elements in the Gata1 promotor that disrupts eosinophil development (34), to determine if eosinophils were required for SPEM development. Two months after adrenalectomy, dblGATA mice exhibited oxyntic atrophy, loss of mature chief cells (Figure 5D), and induction of CD44v9 expression which was not detectable in sham controls (Figure 5E). While the number of CD45+ leukocytes was markedly reduced (Figure 5F), this was attributed to the absence of eosinophils (Supplemental Figure 8C). However, the number of CD68+ cells was grossly similar to adrenalectomized WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8D). These data suggest that eosinophils are dispensable for adrenalectomy-induced oxyntic atrophy and SPEM development.

Monocyte/macrophages are critical mediators of SPEM development. Macrophages are the most abundant resident leukocyte in the stomach, and monocyte infiltration sharply increases after adrenalectomy (Figure 4). Macrophages have been previously shown to contribute to SPEM development (35, 36). Therefore, we depleted the monocyte lineage with clodronate liposomes to determine their role in acute SPEM development 5 days after adrenalectomy. Mice received daily clodronate injections beginning 24 hours before surgery and were euthanized 5 days after surgery (Supplemental Figure 9A). Clodronate treatment of sham mice did not deplete tissue-resident macrophages (Figure 6, A and C) which is consistent with a previous report that clodronate treatment does not deplete stomach resident macrophages (36). Five days after adrenalectomy, vehicle-treated mice exhibited a 2.4-fold increase in stomach CD68+ monocytes/macrophages and a 61% loss of mature chief cells (Figure 6). In contrast, clodronate treatment blocked the expansion of CD68+ cells in the stomach and prevented loss of mature chief cells. Vehicle-treated adrenalectomized mice exhibited increased GSII staining that reached the bottom of the gastric glands (Figure 6B), and robust induction of CD44v9 (Supplemental Figure 9B) indicating SPEM development. However, clodronate treatment prevented adrenalectomy-induced SPEM. There was no change in proliferation 5 days after adrenalectomy or in adrenalectomized mice treated with clodronate (Supplemental Figure 9C). Parietal cell loss has long been thought to be an obligate precursor of SPEM development (30). However, a recent study reported that SPEM development was avoided when parietal cells died by apoptosis following treatment with diphtheria toxin (37), thus challenging the notion that parietal cell depletion is sufficient to drive SPEM. We found that although there was robust SPEM development 5 days after adrenalectomy (Supplemental Figure 9B), there was not a corresponding reduction in parietal cells (Figure 6, B and C). Together, these results suggest that infiltrating monocytes are required for loss of mature chief cells and SPEM development after adrenalectomy, and that parietal cell loss is not required to induce SPEM development.

Figure 6 Monocyte/macrophage depletion inhibits adrenalectomy-induced SPEM development. Immunostaining of stomach sections from the gastric corpus lesser curvature of mice euthanized 5 days after sham surgery or adrenalectomy, treated with empty liposomes (vehicle) or clodronate. Sections were probed for (A) CD68 (macrophages, green) or (B) ATP4B (parietal cells, red), GSII lectin (mucous neck cells, pink), or MIST1 (chief cells, green). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantitation of the number of CD68+ macrophages, parietal cells, or chief cells observed per ×20 field within the lesser curvature (n ≥ 7 mice/group). Data are mean ± SD; P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s t test. ***P ≤ 0.0001.

CX3CR1+ monocytes are critical mediators of SPEM development. Because clodronate treatment did not deplete stomach resident macrophages, we hypothesized that infiltration by circulating monocytes was required for SPEM development. Therefore, we evaluated the expression of the chemokines Ccl2 and Cx3cl1 within the gastric corpus, which are critical for recruiting monocytes from circulation. Quantitative RT-PCR showed that both chemokines were significantly upregulated 3 and 5 days after adrenalectomy (Figure 7A). Expression of Ccl2 and Cx3cl1 are directly suppressed by the glucocorticoid receptor (38–40). We investigated whether glucocorticoids suppress the expression of these chemokines in the stomach by treating mice with 1 mg/kg dexamethasone 3 days after adrenalectomy. Three hours after dexamethasone treatment, there was an 85% and 46% suppression of Ccl2 and Cx3cl1 mRNA in the stomach, respectively (Figure 7B). Circulating murine monocytes are subdivided into 2 groups based on their differential expression of the chemokine receptors CCR2 and CX3CR1 and the surface marker LY6C (41, 42). Classical monocytes are defined as LY6Cpositive, CCR2hi, and CX3CR1lo whereas nonclassical monocytes are LY6Cnegative, CCR2lo, and CX3CR1hi (43, 44). We used flow cytometry to assess changes in circulating monocytes 5 days after adrenalectomy (see Supplemental Figure 10A for gating strategy). We found that there was a significant increase in the total number of monocytes (SSClo F4/80+ CD11b+) 5 days after adrenalectomy (Figure 7, C and D). In addition, there was a significant increase in B220+ B cells, whereas the number of T cells, natural killer cells, eosinophils, and neutrophils did not significantly change (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Five days after adrenalectomy, the number of circulating classical monocytes was unchanged (Figure 7, C and D) but the number of nonclassical monocytes was significantly increased.

Figure 7 Infiltrating monocytes drive the development of gastric metaplasia. Quantitative RT-PCR of Ccl2 and Cx3cl1 using RNA isolated from the gastric corpus lesser curvature from mice euthanized (A) 3 or 5 days after sham surgery or adrenalectomy, or (B) from adrenalectomized mice euthanized 3 hours after treatment with 1 mg/kg dexamethasone (n ≥ 4 mice/group). (C) Representative tSNE analysis of circulating leukocytes by flow cytometry. (D) Quantitation of circulating monocytes (n ≥ 9 mice/group). (E–F) Immunostaining of stomach sections from Ccr2-KO, Cx3cr1-KO, or WT mice euthanized 5 days after sham surgery or adrenalectomy. Sections were probed for (E) CD68 (macrophages, green) or (F) ATP4B (parietal cells, red), GSII lectin (mucous neck cells, pink), and MIST1 (chief cells, green). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Quantitation of the number of CD68+ monocytes/macrophages or mature chief cells observed per ×20 field within the lesser curvature (n ≥ 6 mice/group). All data are mean ± SD; P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s t test (A–B and G) or by unpaired 2-tailed t test (D). *P ≤ 0.01, **P ≤ 0.001, ***P ≤ 0.0001.

Adrenalectomy upregulated the expression of monocyte chemokines by the stomach and increased the number of circulating monocytes. Consequentially, we next adrenalectomized Ccr2-KO mice and Cx3cr1-KO mice to test if recruitment of a subset of circulating monocytes is required for SPEM development. Both Ccr2-KO and Cx3cr1-KO are sham controls had a normal number of CD68+ cells in the gastric corpus indicating that the stomach resident macrophage population is maintained in these mouse models (Figure 7, E and G). Five days after adrenalectomy, Ccr2-KO mice exhibited blunted expansion of stomach CD68+ monocytes/macrophages compared with adrenalectomized WT mice (Figure 7, E and G). Despite this blunted inflammatory response, Ccr2-KO mice exhibited a significant loss of mature chief cells 5 days after adrenalectomy (Figure 7, F and G) and equivalent SPEM development compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast, there was no change in CD68+ cells 5 days after adrenalectomy in the stomachs of Cx3cr1-KO mice (Figure 7, E and G). Furthermore, adrenalectomized Cx3cr1-KO mice did not exhibit a significant loss of mature chief cells (Figure 7, F and G) and did not develop SPEM (Supplemental Figure 11). Interestingly, SPEM development was not detected in either adrenalectomized mice treated with clodronate (Supplemental Figure 9B) nor in adrenalectomized Cx3cr1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 11) despite normal numbers of tissue-resident macrophages. Thus, tissue-resident macrophages may be insufficient to drive SPEM development. These data suggest that circulating monocytes are recruited to the stomach following adrenalectomy and that infiltrating monocytes/macrophages, but not tissue-resident macrophages, are required for SPEM development. In addition, these findings suggest that the CX3CR1+ monocyte subpopulation, rather than CCR2+ monocytes, promote gastric metaplasia development.