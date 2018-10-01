Commentary 10.1172/JCI123121

NK cells for PD-1/PD-L1 blockade immunotherapy: pinning down the NK cell

Cordelia Dunai1 and William J. Murphy1,2

1Department of Dermatology and

2Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, UCD, Sacramento, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: William J. Murphy, University of California, Davis Medical Center, 2921 Stockton Blvd., IRC Building, Room 1614, Sacramento, California 95817, USA. Phone: 916.703.9397; Email: wmjmurphy@ucdavis.edu.

Find articles by Dunai, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Dermatology and

2Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, UCD, Sacramento, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: William J. Murphy, University of California, Davis Medical Center, 2921 Stockton Blvd., IRC Building, Room 1614, Sacramento, California 95817, USA. Phone: 916.703.9397; Email: wmjmurphy@ucdavis.edu.

Find articles by Murphy, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published September 10, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 10 on October 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(10):4251–4253. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123121.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published September 10, 2018 - Version history

In spite of a very robust body of literature and definitive data demonstrating the importance of the programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) pathway in T cells and their function, the data on NK cell PD-1 expression have been highly variable and, particularly in the case of mouse NK cells, scarce. In this issue of the JCI, Hsu et al. present data demonstrating PD-1 expression on mouse NK cells only within tumors and show that PD-1 blockade elicits an antitumor NK cell–mediated response. This study indicates that, given the complexity of both the biology and study of NK cells, further work is needed to more clearly determine the role of the PD-1/PD-1 ligand (PD-L1) on NK cells.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4252 Page 4251 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement