Androgen receptor splice variant-7 expression emerges with castration resistance in prostate cancer

Cell lines

LNCaP95 cells were provided by Alan K. Meeker and Jun Luo (Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA). 22Rv1 (CRL-2505), VCaP (CRL-2876), DU145 (HTB-81), M12 (a gift from Joy Ware, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia, USA), and PC3 (CRL-1345) cells were obtained from American Type Culture Collection. Doxycycline-inducible cell lines were created using lentiviral vectors in pLKO-Tet-On backbones targeting either GFP (shGFP; 5′-GCAAGCTGACCCTGAAGTTCA-3′), AR-FL exon 8 (shAR-FL; 5′-CCTGCTAATCAAGTCACACAT-3′), or AR-V7 cryptic exon 3 (shAR-V7; 5′-GTAGTTGTGAGTATCATGA-3′), and lentiviral particles were produced as previously described (81, 82). Cells were infected with virus and selected with 1 μg/ml puromycin. shRNA expression was induced by treatment of cells with 1 μg/ml doxycycline for 72 hours. All cell lines were grown in recommended media at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Cell lines were tested for mycoplasma using the VenorGem One Step PCR Kit (Cambio) and short tandem repeat (STR) profiled.

Immunoblotting

ICR/RMH antibody validation. Cells were lysed with RIPA buffer (Pierce) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche). Protein extracts (20 μg) were separated on 7% NuPAGE Tris-Acetate gel (Invitrogen) by electrophoresis and subsequently transferred onto Immobilon-P PVDF membranes of 0.45 μm pore size (Millipore). Primary antibodies used were rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 (1 in 1,000; RM7, RevMAb Biosciences), rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 (1 in 1,000; EPR15656, Abcam), and mouse monoclonal anti-vinculin (1 in 200,000; V9131, Sigma-Aldrich) with species-specific secondary antibodies conjugated to horseradish peroxidase. Chemiluminescence was detected on the Chemidoc Touch imaging system (Bio-Rad).

UW antibody validation. Cells were lysed with M-PER Mammalian Protein Extraction Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with Halt Protease Inhibitor and Halt Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail. Protein extracts (30 μg) were separated on 4%–15% Mini-PROTEAN TGX Precast Protein Gel (Bio-Rad) by electrophoresis and subsequently transferred to a nitrocellulose membrane with an iBlot system. Primary antibodies used were rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 (1 in 2,000; RM7, RevMAb Biosciences), mouse monoclonal anti–AR N-terminus (1 in 2,000; AR441, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and rabbit monoclonal anti-GAPDH (1 in 10,000; 2118, Cell Signaling Technology). The specific signals were visualized on Blue Ultra Autorad Film (GeneMate) with species-specific secondary antibodies conjugated to horseradish peroxidase by chemiluminescence.

AR-V7 immunoprecipitation

Cellular extracts were prepared from cumate-treated M12 cells expressing cumate-inducible AR-V7 lentivirus using the SparQcumate switch lentivector system (Systems Bioscience) as previously described (30). Precleared cell lysate was incubated with rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 antibodies (EPR15656, Abcam; or RM7, RevMAb Biosciences). Rabbit IgGs were used as a negative control. Immune complexes were collected using protein A/G Plus agarose beads and analyzed by immunoblotting as described above.

VCaP mouse xenograft models

All animal studies were performed in accordance with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center IACUC regulations (protocol 086-2016). VCaP mouse xenograft models have been previously described (83). Briefly, 5 million VCaP cells in 100% Matrigel were injected subcutaneously into 6-week-old ICR scid mice (Taconic Biosciences). Xenografts were grown until 1,000 mm3; then mice were castrated. For AA- and E-resistant xenograft model, when castrated tumors exceeded 150% nadir volume, they were treated with AA (30 mg/kg) and E (50 mg/kg). Tumors were biopsied before castration resistance, at castration resistance, and when resistant to AA and E therapy.

ICR/RMH and UW tissue samples

The Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden Hospital (ICR/RMH) CSPC and CRPC cohort was identified from men with CRPC treated at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. The ICR/RMH CSPC cohort contained 63 patients with sufficient formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) diagnostic (archival) CSPC biopsies; all biopsies demonstrated adenocarcinoma and were from either prostate needle biopsies (47 patients), transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP; 5 patients), transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT; 1 patient), prostatectomy (8 patients), bone (1 patient), or rectal biopsy (1 patient). The ICR/RMH CRPC cohort contained 160 patients (which included all 63 patients in the CSPC cohort) with sufficient FFPE CRPC biopsies from metastatic biopsies of bone (81 patients), lymph node (51 patients), soft tissue (8 patients), liver (10 patients), TURP (7 patients), TURBT (1 patient), or prostate (2 patients). All tissue blocks were freshly sectioned and were only considered for IHC analyses if adequate material was present. Demographic and clinical data for each patient were retrospectively collected from the hospital electronic patient record system.

The University of Washington (UW) CSPC cohort was identified from men who received radical prostatectomy without neoadjuvant therapy. Tissue microarrays (TMAs) of FFPE tissue from primary prostate acinar adenocarcinomas were generated. The tissue came from the radical prostatectomy samples of 295 patients, none of whom had received neoadjuvant therapy. The TMAs consisted of single cores of 12 carcinomas, duplicate cores of 167 carcinomas, triplicate cores of 44 carcinomas, and quadruplicate cores of 72 carcinomas. The UW CRPC cohort was identified from men who died of their prostate cancer and were part of the University of Washington Medical Center Prostate Cancer Rapid Autopsy Program (5). The cohort consisted of a TMA generated from biopsies of 133 metastases from 34 patients. Triplicate cores of the 133 metastases were placed on the TMA.

Immunohistochemistry

ICR/RMH CSPC and CRPC cohort. AR-V7 and AR-FL IHC was performed as previously described (30, 31). Briefly, AR-V7 IHC was performed using recombinant rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 antibody (Clone RM7, RevMAb Biosciences). Biopsies were first deparaffinized before antigen retrieval by microwaving (in Tris/EDTA buffer, pH 8.1) for 18 minutes at 800 W, and anti–AR-V7 antibody (1:500 dilution in Dako REAL diluent, Agilent Technologies) was incubated with tissue for 1 hour at room temperature. After washes, bound antibody was visualized using Dako EnVision Detection System (Agilent Technologies). Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin. Cell pellets from 22Rv1 (positive) and PC3 (negative) were used as controls. Rabbit IgGs were used as a further negative control. AR-FL IHC was performed using mouse monoclonal anti-AR antibody (AR441, Agilent Technologies). Biopsies were first deparaffinized before antigen retrieval using pH 8.1 Tris/EDTA solution heated in a water bath, and anti-AR antibody (1:1,000 dilution in Dako REAL diluent, Agilent Technologies) was incubated with tissue for 1 hour at room temperature. After washes, bound antibody was visualized using Dako EnVision Detection System (Agilent Technologies). Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin. Cell pellets from VCaP (positive) and PC3 (negative) were used as controls. Mouse IgGs were used as a further negative control.

UW CSPC and CRPC cohort. Briefly, AR-V7 IHC was performed using recombinant rabbit monoclonal anti–AR-V7 antibody (Clone RM7, RevMAb Biosciences). Deparaffinization, antigen retrieval (Cell Conditioner 1, Ventana Medical Systems), and immunostaining were performed on the Ventana Benchmark automated stainer (Ventana Medical Systems). Sections were incubated for 2 hours at 37°C with anti–AR-V7 antibody (1:50 in antibody diluent; Ventana Medical Systems). After washes, bound antibody was visualized using Ventana Optiview DAB detection kit (Ventana Medical Systems). Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin. Controls were sections of a TMA made of cell lines known to express AR-FL and/or AR-V7 (LNCaP, 22Rv1, VCaP) or known not to express AR-FL or AR-V7 (DU145, PC3, M12) and cells engineered to stably express both AR-FL (M12 AR-FL) and AR-V7 (M12 AR-V7) by transfection.

IHC quantification

ICR/RMH CSPC and CRPC cohort. AR-V7 and AR-FL protein expression was determined for each case by a pathologist (D.N. Rodrigues) blinded to clinical data using the modified H score (HS) method, a semiquantitative assessment of staining intensity that reflects antigen concentration. HS was determined according to the formula: ([% of weak staining] × 1) + ([% of moderate staining] × 2) + ([% of strong staining] × 3), yielding a range from 0 to 300 (84).

UW CSPC and CRPC cohort. AR-V7 protein expression in the UW CSPC cohort was determined for each case by a pathologist (L.D. True) as described above. AR-V7 protein expression in the UW CRPC cohort was determined using automated digital scoring as follows: TMA slides were scanned with an Aperio ScanScope (Leica Biosystems) at ×40 (0.25 μm/pixel). Using Aperio ImageScope software, the AR-V7–stained TMA slides were annotated to create regions of interest (ROIs) for analysis. Quantitative image analysis of the annotated ROIs was performed using Aperio Brightfield Image Analysis Toolbox software (Leica Biosystems). The analysis data for each TMA spot were extracted into Microsoft Excel for further analysis. The quantitative analysis data for each TMA spot included total numbers and percentages of nuclei (positive and negative), average positive intensity, average positive OD, and area of analysis. The intensity is a measurement of the light transmission, or brightness, of the positive staining in the nuclei and is logarithmically related to the OD. The OD is a measurement of absorbance and is linearly related to the amount of staining present. Automated scores for AR-V7 protein expression were reviewed and confirmed by a pathologist (L.D. True), and have been shown to correlate highly with manual scoring (Supplemental Figure 9 and refs. 84–86).

AR mutation and copy number analysis

AR mutations and AR copy number were determined for CRPC patient biopsies as previously described (87).

RNA-Seq analysis

UW CRPC cohort. A set of 41 metastatic tumors from 24 men with CRPC were obtained through the University of Washington Prostate Cancer Donor Autopsy Program and used for transcript profiling by RNA-Seq, as described using frozen tissues (31, 88). RNA-Seq data are deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under the accession number GSE118435. These tissues were from metastases where we had tissue available from the same block that had been used to spot the tissue microarray. Tissue microarray AR-V7 IHC scores were matched to mRNA samples by block ID. We then computed the Pearson correlation between AR-V7 expression (automated digital scoring) and gene mRNA expression (log 2 counts per million), controlling for multiple testing using the cor.test and qvalue functions in R. There were 487 genes with q value less than 0.05, 407 of which correlated with higher expression in AR-V7–expressing tumors. This 407-gene signature was independently tested in a set of 21 CRPC biopsies (ICR/RMH cohort; see below) and 122 CRPC transcriptomes (SU2C/PCF cohort; see below). AR-FL and AR-V7 mRNA expression in spliced reads per million mapped reads for 41 CRPC transcriptomes from the UW cohort were calculated as previously described (89). Junction reads spanning the AR exon 3 to exon 4 junction were used to estimate AR-FL–specific expression, while reads spanning the AR exon 3 to cryptic exon 3 junction were used to estimate AR-V7–specific reads, normalized by total spliced reads (genome-wide) to correct for sequencing depth.

ICR/RMH cohort. Twenty-one patients (from the SU2C/PCF consortium) with AR-V7 protein expression by IHC and RNA-Seq analysis from the same biopsy were used. Data from 21 transcriptomes generated by the International Stand Up To Cancer/Prostate Cancer Foundation (SU2C/PCF) Prostate Cancer Dream Team were downloaded and reanalyzed (3). Paired-end transcriptome sequencing reads were aligned to the human reference genome (GRCh37/hg19) using TopHat2 (version 2.0.7). Gene expression, fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM), was calculated using Cufflinks (90). For those genes identified in the UW CRPC cohort, association between nuclear AR-V7 protein expression (IHC) and each gene mRNA expression (RNA-Seq) from the same biopsy was determined using Pearson correlation coefficient.

SU2C/PCF cohort. Data from 122 CRPC transcriptomes generated by the International Stand Up To Cancer/Prostate Cancer Foundation (SU2C/PCF) Prostate Cancer Dream Team were downloaded and reanalyzed as described above. For those genes identified in the UW CRPC cohort, association between AR-V7 mRNA expression and each gene mRNA expression was determined using Pearson correlation coefficient.

Pathway enrichment analysis

Of the 407 genes positively associated with higher AR-V7 levels with a q value less than 0.05 in the UW CRPC cohort (described above), 59 were found to be positively associated and significant with P less than 0.05 in either the ICR/RMH cohort or the SU2C/PCF cohort. The UpSetR R package was used to plot overlap between cohorts. Pathway overrepresentation analysis of the 407- and 59-gene sets was conducted using the Compute Overlaps tool with MSigDB v6.2 (H, Hallmark; CP, Canonical Pathways; C4, Computational Gene Sets; C5, GO; and C6, Oncogenic Pathways) (49, 50, 91).

Statistics

All statistical analyses were conducted using Stata v13.1 or GraphPad Prism v6 and are indicated within all figures and tables. H scores (HSs) were reported as median values with interquartile range. For the ICR/RMH CSPC and CRPC cohort, Mann-Whitney test was used to compare differences in nuclear AR-V7 protein expression levels. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient was used to determine the association between nuclear AR-V7 protein expression and timing of CRPC biopsy after the starting of AA or E therapy. Nonparametric equality-of-medians test was used to determine the difference in nuclear AR-V7 protein expression between metastatic sites. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test was used to determine the difference in nuclear AR-V7 protein expression as VCaP mouse xenografts progressed from castration sensitive through castration resistant to AA/E resistant. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient was used to determine associations between AR-FL and AR-V7 mRNA expression, total AR-V7 and total AR-FL protein expression, total AR-V7 protein expression and AR copy number, total AR-FL protein expression and AR copy number, nuclear AR-V7 and nuclear AR-FL protein expression, and OD and HS quantification for nuclear AR-V7 expression. Fligner-Killeen’s and Levene’s tests for homogeneity of variances between tumors and within tumors were performed in R using the fligner.test and leveneTest functions. Patients’ responses to AR-targeted therapy (AA or E) before and after chemotherapy and docetaxel were determined. For each therapy, PSA nadir was calculated as the lowest PSA level on therapy, and 12-week PSA response was calculated as the percentage change in PSA between the start of therapy (baseline) and 12 weeks of treatment (or closest available PSA reading). Time to PSA progression was defined as time from start of therapy to first PSA increase that is at least 25% and at least 2 μg/l above the PSA nadir. Time to clinical/radiological progression was defined as time from start of therapy to documented radiological progression or clinical progression (including change of therapy, addition of investigational medicinal product, or stopping of treatment). Overall survival was defined as time from start of therapy to date of death or last follow-up/contact. Patients’ baseline characteristics and clinical outcomes were compared by positive (nuclear AR-V7 HS >10) or negative (nuclear AR-V7 HS ≤10) AR-V7 status. Patients’ baseline characteristics were compared using Fisher’s exact test, Student’s t tests (2-tailed), and Wilcoxon rank-sum test as indicated. The 50% PSA nadir and 12-week 50% PSA response rates were compared using Fisher’s exact test. Nuclear AR-V7 expression by 50% PSA response rate was compared using Mann-Whitney U test. Median time to PSA progression, time to clinical/radiological progression, and overall survival were estimated using the Kaplan-Meier method. Association with AR-V7 status (positive vs. negative) was tested using univariable Cox proportional hazards models. For all statistical analysis, a P value less than 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.

Study approval

All animal studies were performed in accordance with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston, Massachusetts, USA) IACUC regulations (protocol 086-2016). All patients treated at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust had provided written informed consent and were enrolled in institutional protocols approved by the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital (London, United Kingdom) ethics review committee (reference 04/Q0801/60). All procedures involving human subjects at the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington, USA) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Seattle, Washington, USA) were approved by the Institutional Review Board at those institutions.