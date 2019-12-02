Caspase-8 modulates physiological and pathological angiogenesis during retina development

Postnatal deletion of Casp-8 in ECs results in impaired angiogenesis in the retina. To explore the function of Casp-8 during developmental angiogenesis in vivo, we generated inducible EC-specific Casp-8–KO mice. To do so, we crossed the tamoxifen-inducible Cdh5-(PAC)-CreERT2 mouse line (24), in which Cre-recombinase is expressed under control of the EC-specific Cdh-5 promoter, with Casp-8fl/fl mice. Consistent with previously published data (21), therefore validating our generated mouse line, KO of Casp-8 in the endothelium during embryonic development resulted in yolk sac and embryo vascular defects as well as in increased embryonic lethality and defects in the yolk sac vasculature (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122767DS1).

To analyze the effect of loss of Casp-8 in ECs during postnatal vascular development, we induced Cre recombination in newborn pups, as previously described (ref. 25 and Figure 1A), and checked the recombination efficiency in isolated lung ECs (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Tamoxifen treatment resulted in 70% reduction of Casp-8 mRNA levels in lung ECs from Casp-8ECKO pups at P6 (Supplemental Figure 1D). In contrast to the lethal effects of loss of Casp-8 in the embryonic vasculature, postnatal KO of Casp-8 was not lethal during the time the mice were observed (until P15) and pups were indistinguishable from Casp-8WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). As Casp-8 is expressed in ECs of developing blood vessels in the retina (Supplemental Figure 1H) and as this is a well-established model to postnatally study developmental angiogenesis (26), we used the growing retina for our purposes. Analysis of the vasculature (by staining with the endothelial marker isolectin B4 [IsoB4]) in P6 retinas showed that the total area covered by blood vessels and the vascular outgrowth were reduced in Casp-8ECKO retinas compared with that in Casp-8WT littermates (Figure 1, B–D). The number of vessel branches was also decreased (Figure 1, E and F), indicating a reduced complexity of the vascular network in Casp-8ECKO pups. In addition, we counted fewer sprouts at the angiogenic front in Casp-8ECKO pups (Figure 1, G and H). Together, these data show that loss of Casp-8 in the endothelium results in vascular defects during developmental angiogenesis.

Figure 1 Postnatal EC-specific KO of Casp-8 results in impaired angiogenesis. (A) Schematic showing tamoxifen administration in pups. (B) Representative images of whole-mount P6 retinas stained with IsoB4 (ECs) in Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO mice. Dashed black lines highlight the total retina area. (C and D) Quantification of vessel area (C; n = 22 WT, n = 21 ECKO) and retina vessel outgrowth (D; n = 20 WT, n = 20 ECKO). (E) Representative higher magnifications of the retina stained with IsoB4. (F) Quantification of number of branches (n = 18 WT, n = 16 ECKO). (G) Representative images of the retina angiogenic front stained with IsoB4. Black arrows point to EC sprouts. (H) Quantification of the number of sprouts per front length showing reduced number of sprouts in Casp-8ECKO retinas (n = 16 WT, n = 12 ECKO). For C, D, F, and H, data are shown as mean ± SEM from 4 independent litters. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm (B); 50 μm (E); 20 μm (G).

Necroptosis does not contribute to the vascular defects in Casp-8ECKO pups. During postnatal angiogenesis in the retina, the vascular network develops to its final mature stage via a combination of different cellular processes, such as EC proliferation, migration, vessel maturation, and vessel remodeling. As Casp-8 regulates cell death and survival and as this contributes to vessel remodeling and regression (5, 8, 9), we checked to determine whether KO of Casp-8 would result in EC death due to activation of the necroptotic pathway. In vivo, an indirect way to assess cell death is the quantification of regressing vessel branches, which leave collagen type IV (ColIV+) empty sleeves behind (27). Therefore, we analyzed vessel regression by quantifying the number of CollV+IsoB4– sleeves and found no differences between genotypes (Figure 2, A and B). In line with these results, pericyte coverage analyzed by costaining of the pericyte marker desmin and IsoB4 revealed no differences between Casp-8ECKO and Casp-8WT retinas, indicating that vessel maturation and stabilization were also not affected (Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, we noticed a small but significant decrease in the number of cleaved caspase-3+ (cCasp-3+) and TUNEL+ ECs in Casp-8ECKO pups (Figure 2, E–H), suggesting that Casp-8–mediated apoptosis via the extrinsic cell death signaling pathway may have a small but significant contribution to the physiological remodeling process, without, however, affecting overall vessel regression. To further explore this hypothesis, we first analyzed the ability of ECs to die by necroptosis in vitro. For this purpose, we counted the number of propidium iodide–positive (PI+) cells (PI detects apoptotic and necroptotic cells; ref. 28) in WT (Casp-8WT) and Casp-8–knockdown (Casp-8KD) HUVECs using a lentivirus–mediated shRNA KD system (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 2A). Both Casp-8WT and Casp-8KD HUVECs showed a slight, though not significant, increase in the number of PI+ cells upon TRAIL or TNF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2B). As a positive control to demonstrate that HUVECs were not just resistant to cell death, we knocked down c-FLIP (c-FLIPKD), the intrinsic inhibitor of Casp-8. c-FLIPKD ECs presented a significant increase in cell death upon TNF or TRAIL stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2B). As vessel development in the retina is regulated by hypoxia (30) and hypoxia can be a modulator of cell death (31), we also performed the same experiments under hypoxic conditions, which produced the same results (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Loss of Casp-8 in ECs does not result in vessel regression or necroptosis. (A) Retinas from P6 pups were costained with IsoB4 and collagen IV (ColIV) in Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO retinas. White arrows point to ColIV+IsoB4– empty sleeves. (B) Quantification of relative vessel regression shows no significant differences between genotypes (n = 19 WT, n = 11 ECKO). (C) Representative images of pericyte coverage. Retinas were costained with desmin (pericyte marker) and IsoB4. (D) Quantification of Desmin+ area per vascular area (%) shows no significant differences between genotypes (n = 12 WT, n = 8 ECKO). (E) Representative images of apoptotic ECs (white arrows), costained with IsoB4 and cCasp-3. (F) Quantification of cCasp-3+IsoB4+ cells per vessel area revealing fewer apoptotic ECs in Casp-8ECKO retinas compared with Casp-8WT (n = 6 WT, n = 7 ECKO). (G) Representative images of retinas costained with IsoB4 and TUNEL (black arrows point to TUNEL+ ECs). Images showing IsoB4 were transformed to gray colors with ImageJ for better visualization. (H) Quantification of relative amount of TUNEL+ ECs per vessel area also shows decreased numbers of apoptotic ECs in Casp-8ECKO retinas (n = 15 WT, n = 10 ECKO). (I and J) Representative images of the retinal vasculature stained with IsoB4 in Casp-8WT/MLKLKO and Casp-8ECKO/MLKLKO mice. Black arrows point to EC sprouts. (K–M) Quantitative analysis showing reduced vessel area (K; n = 11 WT, n = 11 ECKO), number of branches (L; n = 6 WT, n = 8 ECKO), and reduced number of sprouts per front area (M; n = 6 WT, n = 8 ECKO) in Casp-8ECKO/MLKLKO retinas compared with Casp-8WT/MLKLKO littermates. For B, D, F, H, and K–M, data are shown as mean ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm (A, C, and I); 20 μm (E and G); 50 μm (J).

Finally, to determine whether necroptosis could contribute to the observed phenotype in vivo, we genetically deleted MLKL (the ultimate effector of necroptosis; ref. 13) in the Casp-8ECKO mice by crossing Cdh5-(PAC)-CreERT2 × Casp-8fl/fl mice with a MLKLKO mouse line. The vessel area and the number of vessel branches at P6 were not affected in heterozygous or homozygous MLKLKO pups compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D), indicating that MLKL alone did not contribute to angiogenesis. However, the vessel area and the number of vessel branches as well as the sprouts at the angiogenic front were still reduced in Casp-8ECKO/MLKLKO pups (compared with Casp-8WT/MLKLKO pups) (Figure 2, I–M), showing that blocking necroptosis in Casp-8ECKO pups did not rescue the vascular defects.

Our data indicate that the loss of Casp-8 in ECs during postnatal development does not induce cell death via necroptosis. Even though we found a mild decrease in the number of cCasp-3+ and TUNEL+ ECs at P6 in Casp-8ECKO pups, this did not affect the percentage of vessel regression overall, indicating that extrinsic cell death is not an active driver of vessel pruning during postnatal vascular development. Our data further suggest that Casp-8 regulates developmental angiogenesis in a cell death–independent way.

Casp-8 regulates VEGF-induced EC sprouting, proliferation, and migration. It has been shown that Casp-8 has diverse cell death–independent functions, for example, in the regulation of cell migration (14, 32). Thus, to further characterize the EC phenotype and to understand which processes are impaired upon loss of Casp-8, we analyzed the response of Casp-8KD ECs upon VEGF stimulation. To do so, we analyzed EC sprouting in vitro using the bead sprouting assay (33). While KD of Casp-8 (using a specific siRNA, Supplemental Figure 4A) had no effect on unstimulated conditions, Casp-8KD ECs failed to respond to VEGF stimulation (Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, we tested the response of Casp-8KD ECs to VEGF stimulation using the tube-formation assay. Consistently, the ability of Casp-8KD ECs to form capillary-like tube structures upon VEGF stimulation was also significantly attenuated (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 3 Loss of Casp-8 in ECs impairs sprouting, proliferation, and migration. (A) Representative images of the bead-sprouting assay using HUVECs transfected with control siRNA (siCtrl) or Casp-8 siRNA (siCasp-8) and treated with VEGF (50 ng/ml) for 24 hours. (B) Quantitative analysis of total sprout length showing that VEGF is not able to induce vessel sprouting in the absence of Casp-8. Approximately 20 beads per condition were quantified. n = 4. (C) Representative images of the retinal vasculature costained with IsoB4, EdU (labels proliferating cells), and ERG (labels EC nuclei) in Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO mice. IsoB4 single channel was transformed to gray colors and inverted with ImageJ for better visualization. (D and E) Masks obtained by ImageJ of ERG+ cells (D) and of ERG+ EdU+ proliferating ECs (E). (F and G) Quantification of total number of ECs per retina area (F; n = 7 WT, n = 12 ECKO) and proliferating ECs per vessel area (G; n = 4 WT, n = 7 ECKO), revealing lower absolute EC numbers and fewer proliferating ECs in Casp-8ECKO retinas compared with Casp-8WT littermates. Data from 2 independent litters. (H) Single-cell motility tracks of HUVECs infected with a control (shCtrl) or Casp-8 shRNA lentivirus (shCasp-8) and treated with VEGF (50 ng/ml) for 12 hours. Migration origin of each cell was overlaid at the zero-crossing point. (I) Quantification of the total migration distance of HUVECs in H showing that VEGF-induced migration was impaired in Casp-8KD ECs. At least 30 cells per condition were quantified. n = 3. For B, F, G, and I, data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (B and I); *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (F and G). Scale bars: 200 μm (A); 50 μm (C).

We next determined whether Casp-8 activity was required for the proper response of ECs to VEGF stimulation. Using a luminescent Glo assay, we first confirmed that ECs have a basal Casp-8 activity, which could be blocked with the Casp-8 inhibitor Z-IETD-FMK (ZIETD, Supplemental Figure 4D). As a positive control for our assay, we treated ECs with a combination of cycloheximide (CHX) and TNF to induce apoptosis, which strongly increased Casp-8 activity, as expected (Supplemental Figure 4D). Functionally, blocking Casp-8 activity in ECs resulted in the same defects as the KD of Casp-8, as ZIETD-treated ECs did not form sprouts upon VEGF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F), indicating that Casp-8 activity was required for proper angiogenesis.

To assess whether changes in EC proliferation could contribute to the reduced vascular area in Casp-8ECKO retinas, we performed proliferation experiments. shRNA-mediated Casp-8 KD in HUVECs resulted in reduced proliferation upon stimulation with VEGF or FGF, as determined by BrdU incorporation (Supplemental Figure 4G). Also, siRNA-transfected Casp-8KD HUVECs had a reduced response to VEGF stimulation in the WST-1 cell proliferation and viability assay (Supplemental Figure 4H). In vivo, the total number of ECs, as determined by counting ERG+ nuclei per retina area (ERG is an EC-specific transcription factor; ref. 34) was reduced (Figure 3, C, D, and F). EdU labeling of proliferating cells in P6 retinas showed significantly fewer EdU+ERG+ cells per vessel area in Casp-8ECKO pups compared with Casp-8WT littermates (Figure 3, C, E, and G), indicating that reduced EC proliferation could account for the reduced vessel area.

EC migration is also required for proper expansion of the vascular network. We therefore checked to determine whether KD of Casp-8 in ECs could also affect this process. In a classical scratch-wound assay, VEGF stimulation of Casp-8WT ECs led to almost 80% closure of the wound, whereas KD of Casp-8 reduced VEGF-induced wound closure (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). To determine whether Casp-8 affected migration independently of its effects on proliferation, we performed live-imaging experiments and tracked the movement of nondividing single Casp-8KD ECs. Indeed, the total migration distance of ECs after 12 hours of VEGF stimulation was reduced when Casp-8 was knocked down (Figure 3, H and I). Together, these results show that Casp-8 regulates EC proliferation and migration, which contributes to VEGF-induced sprouting.

Loss of Casp-8 affects the organization of adherens and tight junctions in ECs. Aside from being important for vascular homeostasis and vessel stability, dynamic turnover of vascular endothelial cadherin (VE-cadherin) is crucial for proper vessel sprouting and elongation during angiogenesis (35–39).

As both sprouting and migration were impaired in Casp-8ECKO mice and as Casp-8 has been shown to regulate the stability of cell junctions in the epidermis (40), we analyzed the distribution of VE-cadherin in vivo in the sprouting front and in the plexus of the growing vasculature of P6 retinas. By using an established image software analysis and classification key (35, 41), we distinguished between remodeling (active) and stable (inhibited) VE-cadherin patches. As expected, Casp-8WT retinas presented a highly active VE-cadherin pattern in the sprouting front that was only slightly affected in Casp-8ECKO pups (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). More strikingly, Casp-8ECKO retinas had destabilized, more discontinuous (active) VE-cadherin staining in the back (plexus) of the retina, whereas Casp-8WT retinas showed continuous (inhibited) patches of VE-cadherin (Figure 4, A–C). Analysis of the distribution of claudin-5 in the plexus, one of the main transmembrane proteins found in tight junctions, showed the same discontinuous pattern in the back of Casp-8ECKO retinas (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Casp-8 is necessary for maintaining EC junction stability at the retina plexus in vivo. (A) Representative images of Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO retinas stained with IsoB4, VE-cadherin, and claudin-5 (insets of left panels are shown on the adjacent right panels), showing that junctions are more serrated and discontinuous at the retina plexus in Casp-8ECKO compared with Casp-8WT mice (yellow arrows). Images of VE-cadherin and Claudin-5 single channels were transformed to gray colors with ImageJ for better visualization. (B) Quantification of the percentage of VE-cadherin patches showing a significant increase in the number of highly active VE-cadherin patches and a lower number of highly inhibited patches in Casp-8ECKO compared with Casp-8WT mice. Each box shows the median percentage of patches of that type (line) and upper and lower quartiles (box). The whiskers extend to the most extreme data within 1.5 times the interquartile range of the box. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Dirichlet regression model with 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test for each state. n = 9 WT, n = 9 ECKO. (C) Average of the differential distribution of the percentage of VE-cadherin patches in Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO retinas. Scale bars: 20 μm (A).

Next, we confirmed the VE-cadherin phenotype in vitro. Consistent with previous studies (42), confluent control shRNA-transfected ECs (Casp-8WT ECs) showed a continuous (inhibited) VE-cadherin staining along the cell junctions (Figure 5A), which became serrated with a rope-ladder pattern (active) upon 30 or 60 minutes of VEGF stimulation (Figure 5, B and C), as analyzed by measuring the average length of individual VE-cadherin patches (Figure 5D). In contrast, the distribution of VE-cadherin in confluent Casp-8KD ECs was already discontinuous/serrated in unstimulated conditions, and VE-cadherin did not further rearrange upon VEGF stimulation (Figure 5, A–D). Moreover, VE-cadherin levels at the cell perimeter were reduced under basal conditions (Figure 5E). However, total VE-cadherin protein levels were unchanged (Figure 5F), indicating that VE-cadherin was not degraded, but only mislocalized. Taken together, our data show that the absence of Casp-8 in ECs affects the proper formation of adherens and tight junctions in the postnatal retina as well as the VEGF-induced remodeling of VE-cadherin in vitro.

Figure 5 VE-cadherin distribution in ECs is affected in the absence of Casp-8 in vitro. (A–C) Representative images of VE-cadherin (VE-cad) staining in confluent HUVECs infected with shCtrl or shCasp-8 lentivirus (GFP+) with (B and C) or without (A) VEGF (50 ng/ml) stimulation. Results of tracing VE-cadherin staining of the single cells within orange dotted insets is shown in the adjacent right panels. Yellow arrows point to empty VE-cadherin spots. (D) Quantification of the average length of VE-cadherin patches showing that VEGF-induced VE-cadherin reorganization is impaired in Casp-8KD ECs. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Quantification of the total amount of VE-cadherin per cell perimeter showing less VE-cadherin in Casp-8KD ECs. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Western blot showing unchanged total VE-cadherin protein levels in HUVECs infected with shCtrl or shCasp-8. For D and E, at least 15 cells per condition were quantified. n = 3. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 20 μm (A–C).

Loss of Casp-8 results in the basal activation of the p38 MAPK. We next pursued experiments aimed at identifying the signaling pathways involved in EC proliferation, sprouting, and migration that could be altered in Casp-8KD ECs. In the absence of Casp-8, phosphorylation of Akt, ERK, and FAK was not affected under basal conditions or upon VEGF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). However, knocking down Casp-8 or blocking its activity resulted in increased basal p38 MAPK phosphorylation (Figure 6, A–C). Still, Casp-8KD ECs or HUVECs treated with ZIETD were able to further activate p38 upon VEGF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and E–G). As increased activation of p38 has been linked to the destabilization of VE-cadherin in the endothelium (43, 44), and as VE-cadherin distribution was already altered in basal conditions in Casp-8KD ECs (Figure 5, A and D), we explored whether the increased basal levels of phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) in Casp-8KD ECs were linked to the changes in the distribution of VE-cadherin. For this, we blocked p38 activity in confluent ECs with the specific p38 inhibitor SB203580 (45). Even though the length of individual surface VE-cadherin patches was only partially rescued (Figure 6, D and E), the total amount of VE-cadherin at the cell surface of Casp-8KD ECs was fully recovered (Figure 6F), indicating that indeed the basal activation of p38 was linked to VE-cadherin localization.

Figure 6 Loss of Casp-8 results in basal activation of p38 MAPK, VE-cadherin instability, and defects in angiogenesis in vitro. (A)Western blots showing increased p-p38 under basal conditions in Casp-8KD (shCasp-8) ECs compared with control. (B) Quantification of p-p38 as in A. n = 5. (C) Quantification of p-p38 of HUVECs treated with ZIETD (10 μM, 16 hours) under basal conditions, showing that blocking Casp-8 activity also induces increased basal p-p38. n = 3. (D) Images of VE-cadherin staining in shCtrl and shCasp-8–infected HUVECs treated with or without p38 inhibitor (SB203580, 1 μM, 16 hours). Yellow arrows point to empty VE-cadherin spots. (E) Quantification of VE-cadherin average patch length from cells as in H. (F) Quantification of the total amount of VE-cadherin per cell perimeter reveals that inhibition of p38 (SB203580) in Casp-8KD ECs restores VE-cadherin to control levels. At least 15 cells per condition were quantified. n = 3. (G) Quantification of total tube length of HUVECs treated as in E showing that blocking p38 in Casp-8KD ECs restores VEGF-induced tube formation. 3 fields per condition were quantified. n = 4. (H) Quantitative analysis of total sprout length showing that inhibition of p38 rescues VEGF-induced EC sprouting in Casp-8KD ECs. Approximately 20 beads per condition were quantified. n = 3. For B, C, and E–H, data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-sample t test (B and C); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (E–H). Scale bars: 20 μm (D).

To determine whether the basal increase in p-p38 in Casp-8KD ECs was also sufficient to functionally block VEGF-induced angiogenesis in Casp-8KD ECs, we performed the tube-formation and bead-sprouting assays in the presence of the p38 inhibitor. Indeed, inhibition of p38 rescued the ability of Casp-8KD ECs to respond to VEGF and to form both tubes (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6H) and sprouts (Figure 6H) of a length similar to that of Casp-8WT ECs.

These results indicate that the loss of Casp-8 results in destabilization of EC junctions via an increased basal phosphorylation of p38. They also indicate that the increased basal p38 activity is responsible for the reduced response to VEGF, resulting in overall impaired angiogenesis (see model in Figure 7J).

Figure 7 RIPK3 acts downstream of Casp-8 to regulate angiogenesis. (A) Western blot showing that knocking down RIPK3 in Casp-8KD ECs rescues the basal hyperphosphorylation of p38. Notice that shCasp-8 HUVECs have increased RIPK3 protein levels. (B) Quantification of Western blots under basal conditions as in A. n = 4. (C) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of shCtrl or shCasp-8–infected HUVECs showing increased mRNA expression of Ripk3 in the absence of Casp-8. n = 4. (D) Quantification of total tube length of shCtrl or shCasp-8–infected HUVECs that were cotransfected with control siRNA or Ripk3 siRNA and treated with or without VEGF (50 ng/mL) for 4 hours. Ten fields per condition were quantified. n = 3. (E) BrdU+ cells were quantified in control and Casp-8KD ECs transfected with Ripk3 siRNA and with or without VEGF (50 ng/mL) or FGF (50 ng/mL) stimulation for 24 hours. Around 50 cells per condition were quantified. n = 3. (F and G) Representative images of the retinal vasculature stained with IsoB4 in Casp-8WT/RIPK3KO and Casp-8ECKO/RIPK3KO mice. (H and I) Quantitative analysis showing no differences in vessel area (H; n = 11 WT, n = 7 ECKO) and number of branches (I; n = 9 WT, n = 7 ECKO). Data from 4 independent litters. (J) Working model summarizing the role of Casp-8 as a modulator of angiogenesis. Casp-8 inhibits RIPK3 to allow the proper response of ECs to VEGF stimulation (Casp-8WT). If Casp-8 is absent (Casp-8ECKO), increased RIPK3 levels induce p38 hyperphosphorylation, which in turn leads to an impaired response to VEGF stimulation and reduced angiogenesis. For B–D, E, H, and I, data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P <0.001, 1-sample t test (B and C); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D and E); 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (H and I).

Activation of p38 MAPK upon loss of Casp-8 is mediated by RIPK3. Casp-8 inhibits RIPK3 (12), and it has recently been shown that RIPK3 regulates vessel permeability via p38 in ECs (22). Therefore, we asked whether RIPK3 could act downstream of Casp-8 to regulate p38. Interestingly, we observed that Casp-8KD ECs expressed higher RIPK3 protein (Figure 7A) and mRNA levels (Figure 7C), as was also shown in epithelial Casp-8KO mice (46). To investigate whether p38 was activated downstream of RIPK3 in Casp-8KD ECs, we additionally knocked down RIPK3 and analyzed p38 phosphorylation. KD of RIPK3 alone had no impact on either basal p-p38 or on VEGF-induced p38 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, the basal increase in p-p38 present in Casp-8KD ECs was rescued to control levels in Casp-8KD/RIPK3KD ECs (Figure 7, A and B), indicating that RIPK3 was responsible for the increased p-p38 levels observed in Casp-8KD cells.

Consistent with these effects on p-p38, KD of RIPK3 also rescued the ability of Casp-8KD ECs to respond to VEGF and to form tube-like structures to an extent similar to that seen for Casp-8WT and RIPK3KD ECs (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7C). In addition, proliferation induced by VEGF or FGF in Casp-8KDRIPK3KD ECs was also partially rescued compared with that in Casp-8KD ECs, as measured by BrdU incorporation (Figure 7E).

To confirm the role of RIPK3 in Casp-8ECKO mice in vivo, we crossed our Cdh5-(PAC)-CreERT2 × Casp-8fl/fl mice with a RIPK3KO mouse line (47). In line with our in vitro results, RIPK3 did not regulate angiogenesis under physiological conditions, as neither the vessel area nor the number of branchpoints (Supplemental Figure 7, D–G) in the retina of heterozygous or homozygous RIPK3KO pups was affected at P6 compared with those of WT littermates. In contrast, the vascular defects in Casp-8ECKO mice were rescued in Casp-8ECKO/RIPK3KO mice, as the vessel area (Figure 7, F–H) and number of branchpoints (Figure 7I) were similar to those of Casp-8WT/RIPK3KO mice.

In summary, these results show that, in the absence of Casp-8, RIPK3 mediates increased phosphorylation of p38 in vitro and impaired developmental vascular growth in vivo. We propose that this RIPK3/p-p38 axis deregulates EC behavior, resulting in impaired angiogenesis (Figure 7J).

Casp-8ECKO mice show reduced pathological angiogenesis in a model of ROP. So far, our results indicate that Casp-8 is required for proper developmental angiogenesis and, when absent, EC proliferation, migration, and cell junction formation do not occur properly, resulting in reduced vessel sprouting and growth. To analyze the impact of these vascular defects in Casp-8ECKO mice at later developmental stages, we extended our tamoxifen treatment protocol to the first 2 postnatal weeks and analyzed Casp-8ECKO mice at P15 and P42 (Supplemental Figure 8). At both stages, Casp-8ECKO mice did not show differences in the vessel area (Supplemental Figure 8, B and E) or number of branches (Supplemental Figure 8, C and F) compared with control littermates. In addition, we analyzed vessel integrity by injecting 70 kDa fluorescently labeled dextran and could not detect any obvious difference in vessel permeability (Supplemental Figure 8, D and G) between genotypes. Taken together, these data suggest that compensatory mechanisms overcome the loss of Casp-8 in ECs while mouse development continues.

Despite the better control of oxygen administration to preterm infants, ROP persists in extremely low gestational ages and birth weights and is still a clinical problem (48). ROP is characterized by 2 phases. In phase 1, exposure of preterm infants to high extrauterine oxygen levels causes cessation of vessel growth. However, as the metabolic demand of the retina increases over time and as there is a lack of proper tissue oxygenation, upregulation of VEGF induces pathological neovascularization, consisting of extensive extraretinal neovascular tufts in phase 2 of ROP (49). As our in vitro data showed that Casp-8KD ECs were not able to respond to VEGF, we explored whether the loss of Casp-8 could also reduce pathological angiogenesis during ROP. We therefore applied the OIR model, which closely resembles the 2 phases of ROP (50, 51). In this model, high oxygen levels induce rapid vessel regression, followed by upregulation of VEGF, which causes pathological vessel sprouting and formation of abnormal and leaky vascular tufts.

For this, we exposed pups to high oxygen levels (75%) to induce vessel regression from P7 to P10 (Figure 8A), as previously described (35). Subsequently, pups were returned to normoxia until P15, causing the now avascular retina to become hypoxic and upregulate VEGF, inducing the neovascular response. Cre recombination and Casp-8 deletion were induced on return to normoxia from P10 to P14 to evaluate the effect of Casp-8 loss on pathological neovascularization (Figure 8A). Analysis of the retinal vasculature at P15 showed that pathological neovascularization (quantified by measuring the neovascular tuft area; ref. 52) was strongly reduced in Casp-8ECKO compared with Casp-8WT retinas (Figure 8, C and D), supporting the concept that blocking Casp-8 is beneficial for preventing disease progression. In addition to pathological neovascularization, normal angiogenesis gradually replaced the vessels lost from the central retina following exposure to high oxygen. Analysis of the avascular area showed a slight increase in Casp-8ECKO pups compared with WT littermates (Figure 8, B and E). This result is probably a combination of reduced pathological neovascularization and reduced vessel regrowth, consistent with our finding that angiogenesis and the response to VEGF were reduced in Casp-8KD ECs.

Figure 8 Loss of Casp-8 results in reduced neovascularization in the OIR model. (A) Schematic showing the timeline of the OIR protocol. Pups were placed in 75% oxygen (hyperoxia) from P7 to P10, then placed back under normal oxygen conditions (normoxia) until P15. Tamoxifen was injected at P10–P12 and P14. (B and C) Representative images of the retinal vasculature stained with IsoB4 in Casp-8WT and Casp-8ECKO mice. Red space indicates the avascular area (B), and red outlines indicate neovascular tufts (C). (D and E) Pathological neovascularization is reduced in Casp-8ECKO mice (D) compared with Casp-8WT littermates, while the avascular area was higher in Casp-8ECKO mice (n = 16 WT, n = 8 ECKO). (F and G) Retroorbital injection of IsoB4–Alexa Fluor 647 did not reveal any difference in vessel perfusion among Casp-8ECKO and Casp-8WT mice (n = 11 WT, n = 10 ECKO), as quantified by measuring Alexa Fluor 647 fluorescent intensity in IsoB4–Alexa Fluor 568–labeled vessels. Data are shown as mean ± SEM from 3 independent litters. *P <0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 500 μm (B); 250 μm (C); 100 μm (F).

Finally, to examine vessel integrity and functionality of the newly formed vasculature, we analyzed vessel perfusion by retroorbital injection of IsoB4–Alexa Fluor 647 (which attaches to the vessel lumen and hence, labels perfused vessels), as previously described (53, 54). Then the isolated retinas were costained with IsoB4–Alexa Fluor 568 to determine the vessel area. Analysis of IsoB4–Alexa Fluor 647 per vessel area revealed efficient vessel perfusion in both genotypes (Figure 8, F and G).

Taking these data together, we determined that targeting Casp-8 in ECs in a model of OIR, resembling ROP, could indeed be beneficial, as it reduces the severity of tuft formation without compromising the newly formed vasculature.