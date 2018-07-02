Advertisement

Erratum Free access | 10.1172/JCI122740

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition activator ZEB1 initiates a prometastatic competing endogenous RNA network

Xiaochao Tan, Priyam Banerjee, Xin Liu, Jiang Yu, Don L. Gibbons, Ping Wu, Kenneth L. Scott, Lixia Diao, Xiaofeng Zheng, Jing Wang, Ali Jalali, Milind Suraokar, Junya Fujimoto, Carmen Behrens, Xiuping Liu, Chang-gong Liu, Chad J. Creighton, Ignacio I. Wistuba, and Jonathan M. Kurie

First published July 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 7 (July 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):3198–3198. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122740.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published July 2, 2018

Categories: Research Article Oncology

Abstract

Epithelial tumor cells undergo epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) to gain metastatic activity. Competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) have binding sites for a common set of microRNAs (miRs) and regulate each other’s expression by sponging miRs. Here, we address whether ceRNAs govern metastasis driven by the EMT-activating transcription factor ZEB1. High miR-181b levels were correlated with an improved prognosis in human lung adenocarcinomas, and metastatic tumor cell lines derived from a murine lung adenocarcinoma model in which metastasis is ZEB1-driven were enriched in miR-181b targets. ZEB1 relieved a strong basal repression of α1 integrin (ITGA1) mRNA, which in turn upregulated adenylyl cyclase 9 mRNA (ADCY9) by sponging miR181b. Ectopic expression of the ITGA1 3′-untranslated region reversed miR-181b–mediated metastasis suppression and increased the levels of adenylyl cyclase 9 protein (AC9), which promoted tumor cell migration and metastasis. In human lung adenocarcinomas, ITGA1 and ADCY9 levels were positively correlated, and an AC9-activated transcriptomic signature had poor-prognostic value. Thus, ZEB1 initiates a miR-181b–regulated ceRNA network to drive metastasis.

Authors

Xiaochao Tan, Priyam Banerjee, Xin Liu, Jiang Yu, Don L. Gibbons, Ping Wu, Kenneth L. Scott, Lixia Diao, Xiaofeng Zheng, Jing Wang, Ali Jalali, Milind Suraokar, Junya Fujimoto, Carmen Behrens, Xiuping Liu, Chang-gong Liu, Chad J. Creighton, Ignacio I. Wistuba, Jonathan M. Kurie

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1267–1282. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97225.

Citation for this erratum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):3198. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122740.

During the preparation of this manuscript, incorrect labels were inadvertently introduced into Figure 3, B and G, and Figure 5H. The correct figure labels are provided below.

Figure 3B:

The label for the black bars should read 344SQ.

Figure 3G:

The lower band of the PARP blot should read cleaved PARP.

Figure 5H:

The x axis labels for both graphs should be ADCY9 low and ADCY9 high.

The HTML and PDF files have been updated to reflect these changes.

The JCI regrets the errors.

Footnotes

Version history
  • Version 1 (July 2, 2018): Print issue publication
