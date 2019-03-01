c-Abl regulates YAPY357 phosphorylation to activate endothelial atherogenic responses to disturbed flow

OSS increased YAP nuclear translocation via integrin α5β1. YAP, as a novel mechanosensor (26), has been reported to promote EC activation in response to blood flow (12). To investigate the effects of OSS on the pattern of YAP nuclear localization, human umbilical vein ECs (HUVECs) were subjected to OSS (0.5 ± 4 dyn/cm2, 1 Hz) for different durations. YAP showed significant nuclear localization beginning from 4 hours and sustained until 12 hours, as compared with static treatment (Figure 1, A and B). Western blot analysis further confirmed the increased nuclear localization of YAP at 6 hours after OSS stimulation (Figure 1, C and D). Given that integrin α5β1 has been previously reported to mediate OSS-induced EC activation (17), and fibronectin is a major endogenous ligand of integrin α5β1 (22), we detected YAP nuclear translocation in ECs seeded on fibronectin-coated plates. As shown in Figure 1, E and F, both integrin α5β1 activation and YAP nuclear translocation were induced by fibronectin, as evidenced by immunofluorescent staining. Western blot analysis also indicated that YAP nuclear translocation was increased with fibronectin treatment (Figure 1, G and H).

Figure 1 Oscillatory shear stress (OSS) increased Yes-associated protein (YAP) nuclear translocation via integrin α5β1. (A and B) Human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) were exposed to OSS (0.5 ± 4 dyn/cm2) for the indicated times. Cells with static treatment (ST) were a control. After treatment, cells underwent immunofluorescence staining with YAP (green), phalloidin (red), and DAPI (blue). Percentage of nuclear YAP was quantified. Scale bar: 20 μm. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 versus ST (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 5. (C and D) HUVECs were exposed to OSS for 6 hours. Western blot analysis of YAP subcellular distribution in nucleus and cytoplasm. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test), n = 6. (E–H) HUVECs were seeded in dishes coated with collagen (Col) or fibronectin (FN) (10 μg/ml) for 6 hours. (E) Immunofluorescence staining for YAP (red), Act-α5 (green), and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Ratio of nuclear to cytoplasmic fraction of YAP and fluorescent intensity of Act-α5 in panel E. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test), n = 8. (G) Western blot analysis of nuclear and cytoplasmic protein to detect YAP expression. (H) Quantification of t-YAP in panel G. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test), n = 3. (I) HUVECs were exposed to OSS or ST for 6 hours with or without pretreatment with ATN161 (10 μmol/l). Immunofluorescence staining for YAP (red) and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (J) Ratio of nuclear to cytoplasmic fraction of YAP in panel I. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 6. (K) En face immunostaining of YAP (red), CD31 (green), and DAPI (blue) in the inner and outer curvature of the aortic arch (AA) and thoracic aorta (TA) from WT (α5+/+) and Itga5+/– (α5+/− ) mice (8 weeks old, n = 5). Scale bars: 20 μm.

To further test whether the regulation of YAP in response to OSS depends on integrin α5β1, we used ATN161, an integrin α5β1–blocking peptide, in OSS-treated ECs. Pretreatment with ATN161 did not alter the YAP subcellular localization in HUVECs under static conditions, but completely blocked the OSS-induced YAP nuclear translocation (Figure 1, I and J). Moreover, in vivo evidence was obtained by examining the subcellular distribution of YAP in aortas of WT and Itga5 heterozygous knockout (α5+/–) mice. As shown in Figure 1K, YAP exhibited nuclear localization in the inner curvature of the aortic arch (AA) but not the outer curvature of the AA or the thoracic aorta (TA) of WT mice. The flow pattern–dependent difference of YAP cellular distribution was abated in α5+/– mice (Figure 1K). Thus, integrin α5β1 is essential in flow-induced YAP subcellular localization in vivo.

EC-specific YAP overexpression blunts the atheroprotective effect of integrin α5β1 blockage. Next, we asked whether YAP overexpression could abolish the beneficial effects of integrin α5β1 inhibition in vivo. To answer this question, we crossbred loxp-stop-loxp YAP-transgenic mice with Tie2-Cre mice to generate Tie2-Cre+/–YAPflox/– mice (EC-YAPtg), and generated EC-specific YAP-overexpression mice on an Apoe–/– background (EC-YAPtgApoe–/–). We treated those mice with or without an integrin-blocking peptide ATN161. After 4 weeks of the Western-type diet (WTD), Oil Red O staining of aortas revealed that, in comparison with the scramble peptide, ATN161 significantly decreased the total atherosclerotic area in aortas of YAPfloxApoe–/– mice (Figure 2, A and B). Aortic root staining showed that ATN161 reduced the lesion area, lipid deposition, and macrophage infiltration, but had minimal effects on collagen fiber or vascular smooth muscle cell content (Figure 2, C–E and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122440DS1). In contrast, the overexpression of YAP in ECs of mice aggravated atherosclerosis, as compared with YAPfloxApoe–/– mice (Figure 2, A–E). ATN161 treatment failed to prevent the development of atherosclerosis in EC-YAPtg Apoe–/– mice (Figure 2, A–E). The levels of plasma triglyceride and cholesterol and blood pressure did not change among the groups (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 1E). These results indicate that YAP is an important downstream effector of integrin α5β1 in EC activation.

Figure 2 EC specific YAP overexpression blunts the atheroprotective effect of integrin α5β1 blockage. EC-YAPtgApoe–/– and YAPfloxApoe–/– mice were fed a WTD for 4 weeks, during which mice were intraperitoneally injected with scramble peptide (NC) or ATN161 (100 mg/kg) every 3 days. (A) Oil Red O staining of aortas. Scale bar: 4 mm. (B) Plaque area as a percentage of total area. AA, aortic arch; TA, thoracic aorta; NS, not significant. Data are mean ± SEM. YAPfloxApoe–/– + NC (n = 8), YAPfloxApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 7), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + NC (n = 5), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 6). *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test). (C–E) HE, Oil Red O, and Mac3 immunofluorescence staining of aortic roots. White dashed line indicates the size of plaque. Quantification of plaque size, Oil Red O–positive area in plaque and Mac3-positive area. Data are mean ± SEM. YAPfloxApoe–/– + NC (n = 8), YAPfloxApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 7), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + NC (n = 5), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 6). *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test). NS, not significant. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Plasma levels of triglycerides (TG), total cholesterol (CHO), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C). Data are mean ± SEM. YAPfloxApoe–/– + NC (n = 13), YAPfloxApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 12), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + NC (n = 10), EC-YAPtgApoe–/– + ATN161 (n = 11).

OSS induced phosphorylation of YAP at Tyr357 through integrin α5β1. Because the cellular localization of YAP was regulated by its protein phosphorylation modification, we determined the levels of YAP phosphorylation at Ser127 (4), Ser397 (8), and Tyr357 (9) under OSS. OSS significantly increased the level of p-YAPY357, while decreasing that of p-YAPS127 without altering p-YAPS397 (Figure 3, A and B). Simultaneously, the OSS activation of integrin α5β1 showed a similar time dependency as the p-YAPY357 (Figure 3, A and B). Fibronectin, as an agonist of integrin α5β1, dose-dependently upregulated the protein levels of both active-integrin α5β1 and p-YAPY357 (Figure 3, C and D). Meanwhile, fibronectin had little effect on the phosphorylation of YAP at Ser127 or Ser397 (Figure 3, C and D). In contrast, blockage of integrin α5β1 with ATN161 markedly decreased the OSS-induced protein levels of active integrin α5β1 and p-YAPY357, as well as the inflammatory markers (ICAM-1 and VCAM-1) (Figure 3, E and F). These results indicate that the OSS-induced EC proinflammatory phenotype was attributable, at least in part, to the integrin α5β1-YAPY357 pathway.

Figure 3 OSS induced phosphorylation of YAP at Tyr357 through integrin α5β1. (A and B) HUVECs were exposed to OSS for different times, as indicated. Cells with static treatment (ST) were a control. Western blot analysis of protein levels of activated integrin α5 (Act-α5), total integrin α5 (t-α5), p-YAPS127, p-YAPS397, p-YAPY357 and t-YAP. (B) Quantification of YAP phosphorylation and Act-α5 normalized with t-YAP and t-α5. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 versus ST (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 5. (C and D) HUVECs were seeded on dishes coated with collagen (Col) or doses of fibronectin (FN) and cultured for 6 hours. Western blot analysis of protein level of activated integrin α5 (Act-α5), total integrin α5 (t-α5), p-YAPS127, p-YAPS397, p-YAPY357, and t-YAP. (D) Quantification of YAP phosphorylation and Act-α5 normalized to t-YAP and t-α5. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 5. (E) HUVECs were exposed to OSS or ST for 6 hours with or without pretreatment of ATN161 (10 μmol/l). Western blot analysis of activated integrin α5 (Act-α5), integrin α5 (t-α5), p-YAPS127, p-YAPS397, p-YAPY357, t-YAP, ICAM-1, and VCAM-1. (F) Quantification of expressions of indicated proteins in panel E. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 6.

Tyr357 phosphorylation of YAP induced endothelial activation both in vitro and in vivo. To assess the functional importance of YAP phosphorylation at Y357, we constructed adenovirus for YAP with mutation of Tyr357 to a non–phospho mimetic variant (Ad-YAPY357F), and explored its function in vitro and in vivo. At first, HUVECs were infected with Ad-GFP, Ad-YAP, or Ad-YAPY357F and then applied with OSS. OSS-induced upregulation of VCAM-1 protein level, as well as the increased number of THP-1 cells adhering to HUVECs, were exacerbated by overexpression of WT YAP, but not by the loss-of-function mutant Ad-YAPY357F (Figure 4, A–D). In vivo, the overexpression of YAPY357F increased the expression of VCAM-1 to a much lesser extent compared with those with Ad-YAP infection in left carotid artery endothelium of Apoe–/– mice with partial ligation (Figure 4, E and F). Our data suggest that pY357 of YAP in ECs plays a detrimental role in OSS-induced EC activation and atherogenesis.

Figure 4 Tyr357 phosphorylation of YAP induced endothelial activation in vitro and in vivo. (A and B) HUVECs were infected with indicated adenoviruses for 24 hours with or without exposure to OSS or ST for another 6 hours. Western blot analysis of protein level of VCAM-1. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 6. (C and D) HUVECs were infected with the indicated adenovirus for 24 hours with or without OSS. THP-1 cells were labeled with ﬂuorescence dye, then cell adhesion assay was performed. Representative images of adhesive cells. Scale bar: 500 μm. Cell number from 5 random fields with ×10 objective was counted in each well. The number of adhesive cells was normalized to that of HUVECs with Ad-GFP infection. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 5. (E) Male Apoe–/– mice underwent partial ligation of the carotid artery. During the ligation, carotid arteries were infused with the indicated adenovirus. Shows enface GFP and immunofluorescence staining of the expression of VCAM-1 in ECs of the carotid artery of mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of relative fluorescent intensity of VCAM-1. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test), n = 6 mice.

Src/c-Abl pathway participates in integrin α5β1–mediated YAP phosphorylation at Tyr357. We next explored which tyrosine kinase was involved in OSS-induced YAPY357 phosphorylation in ECs. Because FAK was reported to mediate fibronectin-induced integrin α5β1 activation in smooth muscle cells (27), we first treated ECs with the FAK inhibitor PF-573228 (28) with or without fibronectin. PF-573228, which blocked fibronectin-mediated FAK phosphorylation at Tyr397, had no effect on p-YAPY357 or YAP localization (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Next, we treated ECs with the Src family inhibitor (SU6656) and c-Abl inhibitor (nilotinib). SU6656 decreased p-YAPY357 by 19%, and nilotinib almost abolished the fibronectin-induced phosphorylation of YAPY357 (Supplemental Figure 2B and Figure 5A). The dual inhibition of the c-Abl and Src families by the use of bosutinib led to the reduction of the fibronectin-induced p-YAPY357 protein by 88% (Figure 5B). Consistent with these findings, immunofluorescence staining of YAP indicates that its fibronectin-induced nuclear localization was blocked by Src/c-Abl inhibitors (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition, nilotinib or bosutinib treatment did not affect the proliferation or apoptosis of ECs (Supplemental Figure 2, D–K). Moreover, bosutinib treatment or siRNA-mediated knockdown of ABL1 decreased OSS-induced upregulation of p-YAPY357 and VCAM-1 at protein level (Figure 5, D–G).

Figure 5 Src/c-Abl pathway participates in integrin α5β1–mediated YAP phosphorylation at Tyr357. (A–C) HUVECs were seeded on dishes coated with fibronectin or collagen and cultured for 6 hours with or without inhibitors (10 μmol/l), as indicated. (A and B) Western blot analysis of expression of indicated proteins and ratio of p-YAPY357 to t-YAP. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 6. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of YAP (red) and DAPI (blue). Represent images are shown, n = 6. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D and E) HUVECs were exposed to OSS for 6 hours with or without bosutinib (10 μmol/l). (D) Western blot analysis of p-YAPY357, p-c-AblY412, t-YAP, c-Abl, and VCAM-1. (E) Quantification of protein levels in panel D. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 5. (F) HUVECs were transfected with control or ABL1 siRNA for 24 hours, then underwent OSS or not for 6 hours. Western blot analysis of c-Abl, p-YAPY357, t-YAP, and VCAM-1. (G) Quantification of protein levels in panel F. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison post hoc test), n = 6.

p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 were highly expressed in ECs of atheroprone regions in both mouse and human. We next determined the expression of p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 in atheroprone regions of Apoe–/– mouse aortas. In the inner curvature and bifurcation of the AA where the flow is disturbed, both p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 were expressed at higher levels in ECs. In contrast, in the TA, where the flow is laminar, both p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 exhibited weak colocalization with the EC marker (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, the protein levels of p-c-AblY412, p-YAPY357, and the EC activation marker VCAM-1 were significantly increased in the AA intima tissue lysates than those of TA intima (Figure 6, C and D). Consistent with these results in mice, the expression of both p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 in ECs of human coronary arteries was high in plaques but not in normal vessels (Figure 6, E and F). Taken together, these findings indicate a predominant role of c-Abl in regulating YAP phosphorylation at Tyr357 to contribute to the development of flow-dependent atherosclerosis.

Figure 6 p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 were highly expressed in ECs of atheroprone regions in both mouse and human. (A and B) Aortas from 6- to 8-week-old Apoe–/– mice underwent immunofluorescence staining for indicated proteins. Bifurcation, bifurcation of aortic arch; Inner, inner curvature of aortic arch; TA, thoracic aorta; L, lumen. Represent images are shown, n = 6. Scale bars: 80 μm. (C and D) Protein was extracted from the aortic arch (AA) and TA of 8-week-old Apoe–/– mice. (C) Western blot analysis of expression of VCAM-1, p-YAPY357, t-YAP, p-c-AblY412, c-Abl, and GAPDH in the tissue lysates of AA and TA intima. (D) Quantification of protein expression in panel C. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). Protein extracts of intima from 3 mice were pooled as 1 sample, n = 3. (E and F) Human atherosclerotic vessels were divided into atherosclerosis (AS) and non-AS groups. The vessels underwent HE staining and immunofluorescence staining for indicated proteins. Black frame indicates area magnified in immunofluorescence images. L, lumen. Representative images are shown, n = 10. Scale bars: 1000 μm (HE), 200 μm (immunofluorescence).

Bosutinib retarded both diet-induced and partial ligation–induced atherosclerosis in Apoe–/– mice. In light of our finding that tyrosine kinase–mediated YAP phosphorylation might contribute to an atheroprone phenotype in ECs, bosutinib was injected into Apoe–/– mice that were fed a WTD for 4 or 12 weeks. Bosutinib significantly reduced the lesion area in aortas (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Oil Red O staining of whole aortas indicated that the reduction mainly occurred in the AA, where the lesion area was greatly decreased (Figure 7, B–E and Supplemental Figure 3, B–E). Lesion area and lipid deposition in aortic roots were also reduced by bosutinib (Supplemental Figure 3, F–K and Supplemental Figure 4, A–F), in parallel with the reduced levels of both p-c-AblY412 and p-YAPY357 (Supplemental Figure 3, L and M and Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). In addition, blood pressure in Apoe–/– mice was not affected by long-term bosutinib treatment (Supplemental Figure 3N). Next, we used Apoe–/– mice with partial ligation to further test the effect of bosutinib. Consistent with the diet-induced model, bosutinib significantly reduced the development of atherosclerosis (Figure 7F). En face immunofluorescence staining of ligated carotid arteries showed that the levels of EC inflammatory markers VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 were abolished by bosutinib administration (Figure 7, G and H). These results indicate the atheroprotective effect of bosutinib on both early and advanced atherosclerosis.