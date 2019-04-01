Oncolytic viruses: overcoming translational challenges

Review 10.1172/JCI122287
1Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics and Imaging and
2Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Khalid Shah, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, BTM 8016O, 60 Fenwood Road, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 857.307.5233; Email: kshah@bwh.harvard.edu.
Find articles by Martinez-Quintanilla, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics and Imaging and
2Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Khalid Shah, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, BTM 8016O, 60 Fenwood Road, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 857.307.5233; Email: kshah@bwh.harvard.edu.
Find articles by Seah, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics and Imaging and
2Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Khalid Shah, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, BTM 8016O, 60 Fenwood Road, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 857.307.5233; Email: kshah@bwh.harvard.edu.
Find articles by Chua, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics and Imaging and
2Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
Address correspondence to: Khalid Shah, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, BTM 8016O, 60 Fenwood Road, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 857.307.5233; Email: kshah@bwh.harvard.edu.
Find articles by Shah, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published March 4, 2019 - More info
Oncolytic virotherapy (OVT) is a promising approach in which WT or engineered viruses selectively replicate and destroy tumor cells while sparing normal ones. In the last two decades, different oncolytic viruses (OVs) have been modified and tested in a number of preclinical studies, some of which have led to clinical trials in cancer patients. These clinical trials have revealed several critical limitations with regard to viral delivery, spread, resistance, and antiviral immunity. Here, we focus on promising research strategies that have been developed to overcome the aforementioned obstacles. Such strategies include engineering OVs to target a broad spectrum of tumor cells while evading the immune system, developing unique delivery mechanisms, combining other immunotherapeutic agents with OVT, and using clinically translatable mouse tumor models to potentially translate OVT more readily into clinical settings.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.