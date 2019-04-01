Review 10.1172/JCI122287

Oncolytic viruses: overcoming translational challenges

Jordi Martinez-Quintanilla,1 Ivan Seah,1 Melissa Chua,1,2 and Khalid Shah1,2,3

1Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics and Imaging and

2Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Khalid Shah, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, BTM 8016O, 60 Fenwood Road, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 857.307.5233; Email: kshah@bwh.harvard.edu.

First published March 4, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1407–1418. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122287.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 4, 2019 - Version history

Oncolytic virotherapy (OVT) is a promising approach in which WT or engineered viruses selectively replicate and destroy tumor cells while sparing normal ones. In the last two decades, different oncolytic viruses (OVs) have been modified and tested in a number of preclinical studies, some of which have led to clinical trials in cancer patients. These clinical trials have revealed several critical limitations with regard to viral delivery, spread, resistance, and antiviral immunity. Here, we focus on promising research strategies that have been developed to overcome the aforementioned obstacles. Such strategies include engineering OVs to target a broad spectrum of tumor cells while evading the immune system, developing unique delivery mechanisms, combining other immunotherapeutic agents with OVT, and using clinically translatable mouse tumor models to potentially translate OVT more readily into clinical settings.

