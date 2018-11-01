Sympathetic β1-adrenergic signaling contributes to regulation of human bone metabolism

Using 3 different approaches, we demonstrate in the present study that (a) β 1 - and β 2 -ARs, but not β 3 -ARs, are expressed in human bone; (b) patients receiving β 1 -selective blockers have better bone microarchitecture than do those not treated with β-blockers; and (c) β 1 -selective blockers (atenolol, nebivolol), but not a nonselective β-AR blocker (propranolol), have favorable effects on bone turnover and BMD in postmenopausal women. Although some correlative evidence, summarized below, has been supportive of a role for SNS regulation of bone metabolism in humans, to our knowledge, this is the first study to establish causality and identify the role of β 1 -AR modulation in regulating bone turnover and mass in humans.

These findings are consistent with those of a previous study from our group (21), in which we related sympathetic activity (measured using microneurography at the peroneal nerve) to bone microstructure (assessed by HR-pQCT) in pre- and postmenopausal women. As with earlier findings (22), we demonstrated in that study that sympathetic outflow was approximately 2.4-fold higher in the postmenopausal women than in the premenopausal women. In the 2 groups combined and after age adjustment, we found that sympathetic activity was inversely correlated with BV/TV and trabecular thickness (TbTh) at the distal radius. Similar findings were recently reported by Lamberts et al. (23), who also used microneurography to measure sympathetic outflow in 96 overweight or obese men and women and demonstrated inverse associations between sympathetic outflow and total body and leg bone mineral content.

Our population data showing better bone microarchitecture by HR-pQCT in subjects treated with β 1 -selective blockers as compared with nonusers are largely consistent with data from previous observational studies on the relationship of β-blocker use to BMD and fracture risk. Use of β-blockers was associated with a 23% reduction in fracture risk in the UK General Practice Research Database (24), and several recent meta-analyses consistently found protective effects of β-blocker use on BMD and fracture risk (25–28). The largest of these meta-analyses by Toulis et al. (28) pooled results of 16 studies involving 1,644,570 subjects and found that the risk of any fracture was significantly reduced in subjects receiving β-blockers as compared with the risk for control subjects (random effects pooled effect size of 0.86; 95% CI, 0.78–0.93), with similar protection seen in women and men. Interestingly, and consistent with our findings, the analysis of Toulis et al. (28) as well as an earlier meta-analysis by Yang et al. (27) demonstrated that it was predominantly β 1 -selective blockers that were associated with higher BMD and reduced fracture risk.

Studies of patients with pheochromocytomas are also consistent with the hypothesis that excessive catecholamine production by these tumors leading to activation of β-ARs regulates bone metabolism. Thus, Veldhuis-Vlug et al. (29) examined changes in bone turnover markers following adrenalectomy in 21 patients with pheochromocytomas. Despite the confounding factor that 14 of the 21 patients were on β-blocker treatment preoperatively, pheochromocytoma resection was associated with a 21% decrease in serum CTx levels. Consistent with this, Kim et al. (30) found that subjects with pheochromocytomas had 7.2% lower BMD at the spine as well as 33.5% higher CTx levels compared with matched subjects without pheochromocytomas. Interestingly, despite the much greater catecholamine production in patients with pheochromocytomas compared with that of normal subjects, the observed decreases in CTx following tumor removal are in the same range that we observed (~20%) with atenolol or nebivolol treatment.

As noted earlier, a previous study by Reid and colleagues in postmenopausal women treated with 160 mg/day propranolol concluded that β-blockers did not have favorable effects on bone metabolism in humans (9). In our study, given the animal data showing that lower doses of propranolol had greater skeletal efficacy than did higher doses (7, 8), we used 50% and 25% of the previously ineffective 160-mg/day propranolol dose (9). Despite this, our findings with propranolol were generally consistent with those of Reid et al. (9), and a similar lack of effects of propranolol at a daily dose of 80 mg/day on serum CTx or PINP levels in postmenopausal women was recently reported by Veldhuis-Vlug et al. (31). Of note, we found that propranolol markedly decreased serum osteocalcin levels; in fact, Reid et al. (9) reported identical changes in serum osteocalcin following propranolol treatment in their study. Whether this reflects a detrimental effect of propranolol on bone metabolism and potentially on bone mass with longer-term treatment remains unclear. Collectively, however, ours and the previous findings provide strong evidence that, unlike findings in rodents (2, 7, 8), nonselective β-AR blockade does not have favorable effects on bone metabolism in humans. By contrast, our data demonstrate that in humans, β 1 -selective blockers (atenolol and nebivolol) reduce bone resorption and have favorable effects on BMD, at least at the ultradistal radius, a site enriched for trabecular bone, during a treatment period of as brief as 20 weeks.

As noted earlier, available animal data have found that sympathetic outflow increases bone resorption (3, 7, 8) and decreases bone formation (2). In our interventional study, β 1 -AR blockade with atenolol or nebivolol resulted in reductions in markers of bone resorption (CTx, TRAP5b) as well as in serum PINP levels, but had minimal (nebivolol) or no (atenolol) effects on serum osteocalcin levels. In fact, we observed a transient increase (at 2 weeks) in serum PINP levels with nebivolol treatment. Given the previous rodent data demonstrating effects of sympathetic outflow on bone formation (2), it is possible that both atenolol and nebivolol have favorable effects on bone formation but that this effect is masked over time because of the noted reduction in bone resorption leading to a reduction in the coupled process of bone formation, as seen with all antiresorptive agents (32). A favorable effect on bone formation may potentially explain why, in the setting of modest reductions in serum CTx levels of approximately 20%, we observed substantial increases in ultradistal radius BMD with both atenolol and nebivolol over just 20 weeks of treatment.

We acknowledge that the β 1 -selective blockers that are clinically available and used in our study are not entirely specific for the β 1 -AR, and it is possible that the observed effects with atenolol and nebivolol may not be due solely to β 1 -AR blockade but also to a “low-dose spillover” effect on the β 2 -AR. However, if this were the case, we should have observed clearly better skeletal effects with atenolol compared with nebivolol, as the latter is highly specific for β 1 -AR blockade, with little or no effects on β 2 -ARs (19, 20); nonetheless, our data do not formally exclude this possibility. In addition, our data do not establish whether the effects of β 1 -AR blockade we observed were due to direct effects on bone or were mediated indirectly, perhaps via CNS β 1 -AR blockade. However, although nebivolol is relatively lipophilic and does cross the blood-brain barrier (33), atenolol is not lipophilic and has very low CNS penetration (34). Accordingly, the relatively similar effects of both drugs on bone turnover and BMD would argue against central β 1 -AR blockade as a major factor in our findings. Nonetheless, it is still possible that the effects of β 1 -AR–selective blockers on bone were mediated indirectly, for example, through reductions in peripheral vascular resistance and increased skeletal blood flow or via other hormonal changes (e.g., in growth hormone or IGF 1 levels) that we did not measure. Finally, we also did not specifically evaluate changes in physical activity or mental/cognitive function following each of our interventions that could lead to changes in the biomechanical impact on the skeleton, so we cannot exclude the possibility that these factors may have played a role in our findings.

Since propranolol also binds the β 1 -AR, it is perhaps surprising that it lacked efficacy in regulating bone metabolism in humans. However, the relative affinity ratios (β 1 /β 2 ) for the 3 drugs used in this study were propranolol: 0.3; atenolol: 5.7; and nebivolol: 40.0 (20). As such, if the skeletal response depends specifically on β 1 -AR antagonism or the ratio of β 1 versus β 2 affinity, that may explain our findings. It is also of interest that in hFOB cells, both a β 1 -AR agonist (dobutamine) (12, 13) and a β 2 -AR agonist (salmeterol) (14) increased RANKL mRNA levels, and both agonists increased ADRB1 but not ADRB2 mRNA levels. These findings suggest the possibility that the higher sympathetic outflow that we (21) and others (22) have demonstrated in postmenopausal versus premenopausal women may induce a “feed-forward” loop in bone by increasing the expression of ADRB1, thereby increasing the relative importance of signaling through this receptor with aging and perhaps explaining why the β 1 -selective antagonists were efficacious in reducing bone resorption in our study but a nonselective β-antagonist was not. Arguing against this explanation is the fact that we did not find an increase in ADRB1 mRNA in bone biopsies from postmenopausal women as compared with those from premenopausal women, although it is possible that ADRB1 expression increased in a specific population of osteoblastic cells in the bone biopsies but was masked by the heterogeneous population of cells in the biopsies. Further studies are clearly needed to better define the underlying mechanisms explaining the better skeletal efficacy of β 1 -selective antagonists as compared with a nonselective β-antagonist, although the differential regulation of ADRB1 versus ADRB2 by β-adrenergic agonists in human osteoblastic cells may provide a clue regarding potential directions to pursue.