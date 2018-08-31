Polymerase-mediated ultramutagenesis in mice produces diverse cancers with high mutational load

Generation of a conditional LSL-PoleP286R–knockin allele. The human POLE and mouse Pole genes both contain 49 exons encoding proteins of 262 kDa (Figure 1A). Proline 286 is encoded by exon 9, and the 10 amino acids flanking this residue are perfectly conserved in mice and humans (Figure 1B). An 8.0-kb mouse Pole genomic fragment spanning exon 9 was cloned; the c.857C>G point mutation was introduced by site-directed mutagenesis, and a Lox-Stop-Lox (LSL) cassette (26) was inserted into a native intronic XhoI site to generate the targeting construct. Following targeting of embryonic stem (ES) cells and the births of chimeric animals, germline transmission was achieved and a LSL-PoleP286R/+ mouse line was established. The LSL cassette prevents the expression of active protein; Cre-mediated recombination excises the LSL cassette, resulting in PoleP286R expression (Figure 1C). LSL-PoleP286R/+ heterozygous mice were healthy and fertile. We developed a multiplex genotyping protocol to distinguish between the +, LSL-PoleP286R, and PoleP286R alleles (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122095DS1). cDNA sequencing with intron-spanning primers confirmed equal expression of the mutant and WT alleles at the RNA level, as well as absent expression from the LSL-PoleP286R allele (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Generation of the LSL-PoleP286R conditional knockin allele. (A) POLE protein domain structure and position of P286R. The C-terminal half of the protein is not essential for polymerase activity but serves as a protein-protein interaction domain. pol, polymerase domain; exo, exonuclease domain. (B) Human and mouse gene information and sequence context for the c.857C>G p.pro286arg (P286R) mutation. c.857C>G p.pro286arg is equivalent in humans and mice (i.e., the position of the base and amino acid are the same in human and mouse cDNA and polypeptide reference sequences). (C) Schematic showing a portion of the mouse Pole locus used for generating the targeting construct. The XhoI site was used for insertion of the LSL cassette.

PoleP286R/+ mouse embryonic fibroblasts immortalize more efficiently. Mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) are useful for the characterization of cell growth and immortalization phenotypes (27). To study how PoleP286R influences these fundamental cell-growth properties, LSL-PoleP286R/+ heterozygous males were bred with heterozygous Ddx4-Cre/+ females. Ddx4-Cre is expressed only in germ cells and induces global recombination of floxed loci within oocytes, without mosaicism in 100% of the progeny, even in progeny that do not inherit Ddx4-Cre (maternal effect) (28). PoleP286R/+ and sibling Pole+/+ (hereafter referred to as +/+) embryos were harvested at E13.5 and used to establish MEF lines via 3T3 assays, in which 3 × 105 cells were serially passaged and their growth kinetics (i.e., cell doublings) measured every 3 days. The culture of murine fibroblasts induces p16INK4a and p19ARF, causing cell-cycle arrest in most cells within a few passages. The immortalization of WT MEFs requires serial passage and stochastic mutational events leading to p53 or p19ARF loss, among others (27). Initially, PoleP286R/+ and +/+ MEFs proliferated at similar rates, but the PoleP286R/+ MEFs bypassed tissue culture–induced senescence earlier (Figure 2A). This could also be clearly seen for a subset of 6 MEF lines obtained from the same litter (Figure 2B). By passage 20 (P20), PoleP286R/+ MEFs had undergone an average of 26.2 doublings versus 15.6 for +/+ MEFs (Figure 2A, P = 0.005, unpaired Student’s t test). Also, all PoleP286R/+ MEFs were successfully immortalized (10 of 10), whereas this was not the case for +/+ MEFs (7 of 10) (Figure 2A). The earlier, more frequent, and consistent immortalization of PoleP286R/+ MEFs was suggestive of an increased incidence of immortalizing mutations (see below). Of note, we found that markers of DNA damage were not elevated, indicating that the underlying process did not trigger DNA breaks or a general DNA damage response (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Efficient immortalization and absence of DNA damage responses in PoleP286R/+ MEFs. (A) 3T3 assays of 10 PoleP286R/+ and 10 control +/+ MEF lines. (B) 3T3 assays of a select subset of MEF lines (embryos from a single litter) performed up to P52. (C) Western blot analysis of DNA damage markers and p16INK4a performed at P15, showing no constitutional abnormalities in PoleP286R/+ MEFs. Each lane corresponds to one of the MEF lines shown in B. Exposure durations are shown for each panel; long exposure durations were used for some markers to permit the visualization of bands and lack of differences between experimental and control samples. p-, phosphorylated.

We then performed a simple forward genetic screen to further explore these inferences. MEFs from P20 were subjected to 6-thioguanine (6-TG) selection. Within cells, 6-TG is converted by hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (HPRT) into cytotoxic metabolites. The HPRT gene is X-linked, and treatment with 6-TG selects for rare cells with inactivating HPRT mutations. Following standard determinations of plating efficiencies, male MEF lines were subjected to 6-TG selection. Consistent with early passage, the +/+ MEFs failed to give rise to resistant colonies, whereas 6-TG–resistant colonies arose consistently among PoleP286R/+ MEFs (106 per plate, n = 5 replicates per line) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Cloning and sequencing of HPRT cDNAs from the resistant colonies revealed a number of missense mutations and also some deletions (Supplemental Figure 2B). This experiment (together with the data below) demonstrates that PoleP286R leads to an increase in the overall mutation rate, with functional repercussions.

Polymerase-mediated ultramutagenesis in mice elicits malignant cancers of diverse lineages. To attempt to study the impact of PoleP286R across all cell lineages in vivo, cohorts of PoleP286R/+ and +/+ sibling controls were generated by breeding LSL-PoleP286R/+ males with Ddx4-Cre females. PoleP286R/+ heterozygous mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios, and the animals appeared healthy, demonstrating that expression of PoleP286R in all cells of a living organism does not interfere with essential physiologic functions and is well tolerated, at least for a period of time. To identify age-related phenotypes, PoleP286R/+ mice (n = 50) were permitted to age naturally. While there were no deaths in the control cohort (n = 22) past 350 days, PoleP286R mice exhibited striking age-dependent mortality. The first deaths occurred at only 72 days of age, and the median age at death was 138 days, with all animals succumbing by 293 days (P < 0.00001 +/+ vs. P286R/+, Figure 3A).

Figure 3 PoleP286R/+ mice rapidly succumb to diverse cancers. (A) Survival analysis of 50 PoleP286R/+, 22 sibling control (+/+) mice, and 2 PoleP286R LSL-PoleP286R mice. P values were determined by log-rank test. (B–G) Examples of malignant neoplasms. (B) Large thymic T cell lymphoma expanding the chest cavity, with infiltration into the lungs (lg) and below the heart (h). (C) Angiosarcoma of the hind leg, with hemorrhage. (D) Angiosarcoma of the shoulder (different mouse from that shown in C). (E) Histiocytic “sarcoma” involving 1 ovary. These tumors are not true sarcomas, but rather malignant hematopoietic neoplasms with histiocytic differentiation. The tumor was disseminated and present in other tissues. (F) Aggressive SCC of the snout. (G) Adenocarcinoma of the lung. Scale bars: 1 cm.

The animals died of cancers (Figure 3, B–G). The cancer-prone phenotype was remarkable in that at least 1 malignant neoplasm was identified in all but 1 PoleP286R/+ mouse, and most had multiple distinct malignancies of diverse lineages, even within the same organ. The most common malignancies were lung adenocarcinomas and aggressive CD3+CD19– thymus-based T cell lymphomas that typically infiltrated the lungs and were widely disseminated, with some animals in the leukemic phase and with bone marrow infiltration (Figures 3 and 4). Other malignancies included diverse sarcomas, most commonly angiosarcomas, and diverse carcinomas including neuroendocrine, mammary gland, uterine, colon, and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs), among others (Figures 3 and 4, and Supplemental Table 1A). The vast majority of tumors were highly invasive and obviously malignant, but some tumors appeared benign (e.g., hemangiomas; see Figure 5E for 1 example and Supplemental Table 1A). Some mice also exhibited dysplastic (in situ) epithelial precancers, e.g., in the colon and mammary gland (Figure 5B), but these were not systematically analyzed. In total, we identified 97 tumors in 47 necropsied mice (average of 2.1 tumors/mouse), with mice showing as many as 8 distinct malignant neoplasms. These results show that (a) PoleP286R is active across cell lineages, (b) PoleP286R acts in a genetically dominant manner in mice, (c) PoleP286R alone efficiently drives the formation of cancers of diverse epithelial, hematopoietic, and mesenchymal lineages, with the result that (d) PoleP286R/+ is among the most tumor-prone animal models described to date, to our knowledge — which is all the more remarkable for being based on a monoallelic point mutation leading to a single heterozygous amino acid substitution.

Figure 4 Characterization of thymus-based high-grade T cell lymphomas in PoleP286R/+ mice. (A) Low-magnification scan of H&E-stained slide showing large thymus-based T cell lymphoma, with infiltration between the lobes of the lung and pericardial and lung parenchymal infiltration (arrowheads). (B) Lymphomas had high-grade features, numerous mitoses (red arrowhead), and apoptotic bodies (black arrowhead). (C) IHC of paraffin-embedded, formalin-fixed tissue shows that tumor cells were CD3+CD19–. Admixed are rare CD19+ B lymphocytes. (D–F) Different mouse tissues illustrating an aggressive T cell lymphoma phenotype. (D) Extensive infiltration into pulmonary parenchyma in a characteristic perivascular pattern. (E) Infiltration within myocardium. (F) Infiltration within kidney. (G) Femur showing extensive infiltration. (H) Femur (bone marrow) from a +/+ mouse showing normal trilineage maturation for comparison. (I) CBCs of 9 mice with obvious thymic lymphomas at necropsy, also shown is 1 reference (+/+) sample. Asterisk indicates mice in the blast phase; their neutrophil counts were only mildly elevated, showing that leukocytosis was not due to sepsis/neutrophilia. Scale bars: 5 mm (A) and 50 μm (B–H).

Figure 5 Characterization of other lethal malignancies observed in PoleP286R/+ mice. (A) Lung adenocarcinoma with extensive infiltration (inset) and invasion through pleura. (B) Mammary gland carcinoma, with focus of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and invasive carcinoma (left). (C) Skin with invasive SCC, ranging from well differentiated to poorly differentiated. (D) Pancreatic adenocarcinoma; area shown is well differentiated. (E) Invasive endometrioid adenocarcinoma (left); inset shows low-magnification scan (actual size) of H&E-stained slide demonstrating endometrial adenocarcinoma in the left uterine horn and a benign hemangioma (ha) on the right horn. The endometrioid adenocarcinoma invaded through myometrium and uterine serosa into adjacent structures such as oviducts. (F) Colonic adenocarcinoma. (G) Histiocytic “sarcoma” in the liver (of hematopoietic origin/histiocytic differentiation). This tumor was widely disseminated and replaced more than 50% of the liver. (H) Angiosarcoma of the colon; entrapped colonic gland is visible in the upper right-hand corner. (I) Osteosarcoma with mineralized osteoid matrix. IHC stains are shown as insets in A, C, and G for selected lineage-specific markers confirming histotypes (TTF-1, ER, p63, and F4/80; ×50 magnification for all).Scale bars: 200 μm (A and C), 50 μm (B and D–I).

The presence of the LSL cassette renders the LSL-PoleP286R allele functionally null with respect to Pole function. PoleP286R LSL-PoleP286R mice would thus be genetically hemizygous and express only PoleP286R protein. To determine whether such mice might be viable, we conducted crosses between PoleP286R/+ and LSL-PoleP286R/+ mice. Of 164 live-born progeny, only 2 were PoleP286R LSL-PoleP286R versus the expected 41 (P < 0.00001), indicating embryonic lethality. Thus, PoleP286R hemizygosity resulted in a more severe phenotype than did heterozygosity, although rare escaper animals survived. The hemizygous live-born animals were minute and rapidly succumbed (both at 66 days of age) to aggressive T cell lymphomas, with each mouse also harboring multiple independent malignancies (P < 0.00001, P286R/LSL vs. P286R/+; Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1B). Consistent with prior studies in yeast, these results show that the P286R amino acid substitution does not block DNA replication per se, but imply that the correspondingly higher levels of mutation associated with hemizygosity are incompatible with normal organismal development (16).

WGS of 20 samples reveals a high frequency of base substitutions in the range of human cancers. First, we performed WGS at an average depth of 21.7× for the 6 MEF lines shown in Figure 2B; representative quality control metrics are shown in Supplemental Figure 3. SNPs present in the parental mouse strains, which were independently sequenced (n = 2 samples per the 2 parental [FVB/n and 129/SvEvTac] strains), as well as known mouse SNPs were filtered out (29). To facilitate the accurate identification of de novo mutations in the setting of very high anticipated clonal variation and low allelic frequencies for the large number of variants, DNA was obtained from colonies cloned from single flow-sorted MEF cells. Such single-cell cloning of MEFs is possible only following immortalization, which occurred by P15 in the +/+ and PoleP286R/+ MEF lines. At P15, PoleP286R/+ MEF clones consistently showed high overall base substitution rates relative to those of WT controls (Figure 6A). To estimate the mutation rate per cell division, the experiment was repeated with P30 PoleP286R/+ clones from the same MEF lines. The P30 clones consistently showed higher base substitution rates. The PoleP286R/+ mutation rate was then “clocked” by calculating the mutation rate per cell division as determined by the 3T3 assays, which measure the number of cell doublings at each passage (Figure 2). This analysis yielded an estimate of 1.6 nucleotide substitutions per Mb per cell division, at least 3 orders of magnitude higher than the intrinsic DNA replication error rate (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 WGS analyses of 20 samples to determine genome-wide base substitution rates expressed as mutations per Mb. (A) WGS analysis of 9 MEF clones (same lines as shown in Figure 2B). DNA was prepared from single cell–derived clones isolated at P30 for the three +/+ MEF lines and at P15 and P30 for the three PoleP286R/+ MEF lines. Clones obtained from the same MEF lines at P15 and P30 are shown in the same color. (B) Data in A were used to calculate the number of mutations per cell division between P15 and P30. (C) Overall base substitution rates for 9 MEF lines shown in A and B, together with 11 primary tumors from PoleP286R/+ and PoleP286R/LSL mice. The 2 carcinomas from PoleP286R/LSL mice correspond to 1 lung adenocarcinoma and 1 cutaneous SCC. The blue and red lines indicate the average mutation rates in human lung and ultramutated cancers, respectively (13, 15).

We also conducted WGS on 7 PoleP286R/+ primary cancers, including 3 lung adenocarcinomas, 3 T cell lymphomas, 1 cutaneous SCC, and 4 cancers from the 2 PoleP286R LSL-PoleP286R (hemizygous) mice. Despite the presence of multiple tumors in some mice, the tumors could be inferred to be clonal, because they arose within otherwise histologically normal tissues, demonstrating that only very rare cells became neoplastic. Neoplastic transformation in this model can be anticipated to require unique and statistically improbable combinations of mutations in oncogenes and/or tumor suppressors. Thus, although clonal variation is expected to continue unabated, each tumor should contain a large number of mutations identifiable by WGS, as with human POLE–driven cancers, which are also clonal (15). WGS revealed a very high frequency of mutations, in the range of 10 to 100/Mb (Figure 6C). Notably, this is in the range for human malignancies such as lung cancers (11, 15). In contrast, lung carcinomas from diverse genetically engineered mouse models (Trp53/Rb1-, Egfr-, Myc-, and Kras-driven) of adenocarcinoma have consistently shown exceedingly low mutation burdens (~50 times lower than human lung cancers) (22–24). Thus, to our knowledge, PoleP286R/+ is the first genetically engineered mouse model to recapitulate the high mutation burden and therefore the clonal variation and heterogeneity intrinsic to human cancer.

The most common mutations were of the missense type, with significant numbers of nonsense and splicing mutations. Indels were correspondingly rare (Figure 7), and PoleP286R did not produce detectable large-scale rearrangements in most tumors (Supplemental Figure 4). We then tabulated base substitutions in the context of flanking bases to determine whether there was a recurring PoleP286R-related mutational signature with respect to trinucleotide context (Supplemental Figure 5). PoleP286R/+ cancers and MEFs showed distinct and consistent signatures across samples, with a high incidence of C>A and C>T substitutions and correspondingly rarer C>G and T>A substitutions. Of note, C>A substitutions occurred most frequently in a T C T flanking base context, as in POLE-mutant human cancers, although our data show a greater dependence on the 3′ base (i.e., a higher incidence of substitutions in N C T than in T C N trinucleotides). We also noted that T>G substitutions occurred with a bias toward a T T T context in some samples, as previously observed for POLE-driven human cancers, but with a bias against this context in other samples; the biological basis of these differences is uncertain. In contrast, the +/+ control MEF clones did not have this signature (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, we document a mutational signature in murine PoleP286R/+ MEFs and tumors of diverse lineages that resembles signature 10, which was previously described in POLE exonuclease domain–mutant tumors (30–32).

Figure 7 WGS-derived mutation types in PoleP286R/+ (heterozygous) MEFs and tumors and (hemizygous) PoleP286R/LSL tumors. (A) Deletions and insertions were rare, consistent with a preponderance of single base substitutions. Somatic mutations located within coding sequences were selected. Mutations were assigned to different categories using the SnpEff tool with GENECODE M16 as a reference. The x axis represents the number of somatic mutations in each sample. (B) Distributions of allele frequencies for representative samples. Mutations were classified into 3 categories: missense, synonymous, and nonsense.

This signature should skew toward specific codon substitution patterns. Indeed, as previously reported for human POLEP286R tumors, arginine was the most frequently substituted amino acid, and replacements by nonsense codons (most frequently from glutamate or arginine) were among the most frequent codon substitutions (Supplemental Table 2 and ref. 30). However, as stated above, missense mutations were the most common subtype of mutation in PoleP286R tumors (Figure 7). These findings reveal that PoleP286R is particularly efficient at generating missense and nonsense mutations capable of inactivating tumor suppressor loci, although in some cases, nonsense mutations can also turn on protein activity (i.e., by removing regulatory C-terminal domains). Inspection of mutations in the WGS data of cancer driver genes selected on the basis of their relevance to the observed tumors (Notch1, Kras, Trp53, and Pten) illustrated this point. For example, all Notch1 mutations occurred in the T cell lymphomas, consistent with the presence of frequent Notch1 mutations in human T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. One of the mutations was a truncating c.7395C>A p.Tyr2465→STOP mutation, a well-known hot spot for Notch1 hyperactivating mutations that remove the negative regulatory C-terminal PEST domain (33). Truncating mutations were also identified in Pten and Trp53 (Supplemental Table 3). Canonical Kras activating mutations c.182A>G p.Gln61Arg and c.436G>A p.Ala146Thr were also observed in 2 of the cancers, further emphasizing that PoleP286R drives carcinogenesis through gain-of-function mutations in oncogenes as well as inactivating loss-of-function mutations in tumor suppressors (34).