Autoimmune hyperphosphatemic tumoral calcinosis in a patient with FGF23 autoantibodies

This White boy presented at 6 years, 3 months, with pain, swelling, and development of a firm lesion on the lateral right hip. MRI of the lesion revealed a calcified mass in the right gluteus maximus extending into the subcutaneous soft tissue. A biopsy of the lesion showed tumoral calcinosis. Subsequent laboratory evaluation revealed hyperphosphatemia (7.2 mg/dl; normal for age, 3.2–6.3) with normal blood calcium and renal function, consistent with the diagnosis of HFTC/HHS. iFGF23 and C-terminal FGF23 (CFGF23) levels were markedly elevated, at 13,000 pg/ml (normal, <52) and 33,000 RU/ml (normal for age, ≤230) (Table 1), respectively, consistent with FGF23 resistance. The patient was started on the phosphate binder sevelamer and a low-phosphate diet. Sequencing of FGF23, KL, and FGFR1 genes and whole-exome sequencing did not identify gene mutations or genetic variants, including mutations and/or variants in GALNT3, that could explain the clinical calcinosis/phosphate phenotype.

Table 1 Biochemical results in patient with autoimmune tumoral calcinosis

At 7 years, 3 months, the patient was referred to the NIH, and acetazolamide was added to promote renal phosphate excretion. After 9 months on this regimen, the right hip tumoral calcinosis was decreased in size on physical exam and repeat radiograph (Figure 1, A–D) and no new lesions had developed. The blood phosphorus fluctuated, but decreased overall, with a nadir of 5.4 mg/dl (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122004DS1).

Figure 1 Clinical presentation and radiographs of patient with tumoral calcinosis. (A) Tumoral calcinosis (arrows) of the lateral right hip at initial presentation to the NIH at 7 years, 3 months old. (B) Radiograph of the lesion revealed a soft tissue mass with amorphous calcifications around the right greater trochanter consistent with tumoral calcinosis. Repeat evaluation 9 months after initial presentation while on phosphate-lowering medications (sevelamer and acetazolamide) and a low-phosphate diet showed decrease in the size of the tumoral calcinosis (arrows) on physical exam (C) and repeat radiograph (D).

Given the considerably elevated iFGF23 and CFGF23 levels in this patient compared with reported cases of HFTC/HHS and lack of an identifiable genetic cause, we questioned whether an interfering antibody led to falsely elevated iFGF23 and CFGF23 levels. Therefore, we performed serial dilutions of the patient’s plasma (1:1, 1:10, 1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:500, 1:1000) and measured iFGF23 and CFGF23 via second-generation ELISA kits (Immutopics). For both iFGF23 and CFGF23, levels decreased with serial dilution as expected, except for the 1:500 and 1:1000 dilutions of iFGF23, which were below the lower limit of detection of the assay (Supplemental Table 1). The ability to detect dilutions of iFGF23 and CFGF23 via ELISA ruled out the presence of an interfering antibody resulting in the elevated iFGF23 and CFGF23 levels.

Twenty months after initial symptom onset, the patient reported a 2-week history of polyuria, polydipsia, and nocturia, with no change in appetite or weight. He denied dysuria, hematuria, enuresis, or fever. Laboratory evaluation revealed blood phosphorus of 5.6 mg/dl (normal for age, 3–5.7), 1,25D of 59 pg/ml (normal, 24–86), and TRP of 93% (normal, 85%–95% in the setting of normal blood phosphorus). iFGF23 and CFGF23 levels remained markedly elevated at 6900 pg/ml (normal, <52) and 22,400 RU/ml (normal for age ≤230), respectively. In addition, the subject was hyperglycemic (fasting blood glucose, 433 mg/dl; normal, < 120) and insulinopenic (4.1 mcU/ml; normal fasting, 2.6–24.9) with a low C-peptide (0.8 ng/ml; normal, 1.1–1.5). Hemoglobin A1c was elevated at 10.7% (estimated average glucose, 260 mg/dl) (Table 1). The subject had positive islet antigen-2 (IA-2) and antiinsulin antibodies and negative glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD65) antibodies. Of note, he had a normal fasting blood glucose of 81 mg/dl 3 months prior. These results were consistent with new-onset T1DM. The patient was admitted for initiation of insulin therapy and diabetes education.

Given the lack of an identifiable genetic cause for hyperphosphatemic tumoral calcinosis and the new diagnosis of T1DM, we hypothesized that the tumoral calcinosis could be autoimmune in nature. Based on previously described LIPS tests for IA-2 (13) and GAD65 (14) autoantibodies, our patient demonstrated seropositive autoantibodies against IA-2 (Figure 2A) and seronegative autoantibodies to GAD65 (Figure 2B), consistent with results obtained at diagnosis of T1DM. In order to test the hypothesis that autoantibodies might be directed against extracellular components of the FGF23-signaling pathway, light-emitting luciferase fusion proteins for FGF23, FGFR1, and Klotho were generated for LIPS autoantibody profiling (12). Remarkably, the patient showed very high levels of autoantibodies against the FGF23-Gaussia luciferase fusion protein. These were 60-fold higher than those of other patients with HFTC due to mutations in GALNT3 (Figure 2C). Moreover, patients with a variety of other autoimmune diseases including Sjögren syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus, vasculitis, and T1DM, were all seronegative for FGF23 autoantibodies (Figure 2C). No significant detectable immunoreactivity was found against FGFR1 (Figure 2D) and Klotho (Figure 2E), as the autoantibody levels in the patient were comparable to those of other patients with HFTC and healthy controls. These findings demonstrate the patient had elevated levels of autoantibodies that were selectively against FGF23, but not against the corresponding receptor proteins for this ligand. Because FGF23 autoantibody titers were only measured at 2 time points, a potential correlation between autoantibody levels and blood phosphorus, FGF23, and 1,25D could not be evaluated.

Figure 2 LIPS detection of autoantibodies. LIPS evaluation revealed the patient (red star) had seropositive autoantibodies against IA-2 (A), consistent with the diagnosis of T1DM, and seronegative autoantibodies to GAD65 (B). The patient showed very elevated levels of autoantibodies against FGF23 that were 60-fold higher than those of other patients with HFTC/HHS. The patient also had substantially higher levels of FGF23 autoantibodies compared with healthy controls and other patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases. SS, Sjögren’s syndrome; SLE, systemic lupus erythematosus; vasc, vasculitis. (C). The patient (red star) had levels of autoantibodies to FGFR1 (D) and Klotho (E) that were similar to those of other patients with HFTC and healthy controls. Dotted lines show mean light units (LU) value plus 3 SDs of the serum samples from healthy controls (14). Neg, negative.

While we have not mapped the regions of FGF23 reacting with the patient’s autoantibodies, it is likely that the patient harbors a complex mixture of autoantibodies that target both linear and conformational epitopes of FGF23 and block the action of FGF23 on its receptor. Interestingly, the patient’s autoantibodies did not interfere with the iFGF23 or CFGF23 ELISA assays. This is likely explained by the fact that the antibodies used in the ELISAs are generated against relatively small, defined polypeptides derived from the 2 ends of the FGF23 protein and would not be influenced by the existing patient’s autoantibodies. Studies with other pathogenic autoantibodies, including pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and membranous nephropathy, have also used similar antibody-based methods to establish that the protein levels of the granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) (15) and anti-phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R) (16), respectively, are unchanged or increased in these autoimmune diseases. Finally, our concordant findings from 2 different commercial ELISA assays showing comparable results with elevated FGF23 protein levels potentially support the validity of this approach.

Based on the elevated FGF23 autoantibodies found in the patient, we tested the effect of FGF23 autoantibodies on FGF23 signaling in an in vitro functional assay. Human embryonic kidney cells (HEK293) stably transfected with the full-length transmembrane form of mouse Klotho (17) were treated with vehicle (PBS), recombinant human FGF23 R176Q, or basic FGF (bFGF) in the presence of either 2% plasma from our patient or 2% human control plasma. Recombinant FGF23 increased early growth response 1 (EGR1) mRNA expression in a dose-dependent manner, whereas the patient’s plasma blocked the FGF23-dependent increase in EGR1 mRNA expression. The inhibitory effect of the patient’s plasma on EGR1 mRNA expression was overcome with the addition of 100 ng/ml FGF23 (Figure 3A). Control plasma had no effect on EGR1 mRNA expression at any FGF23 concentration (Figure 3B). Recombinant bFGF increased EGR1 mRNA expression independently of the patient’s plasma (Figure 3C), indicating that autoantibodies present in our patient’s plasma are specific in blocking the action of FGF23.

Figure 3 The effect of patient plasma on FGF23 signaling in HEK293-Klotho cells. Relative EGR1 mRNA expression compared with 18S rRNA in HEK293-Klotho cells treated for 2 hours with either recombinant human FGF23 (vehicle, 25, 50, or 100 ng/ml) (A and B) or recombinant human bFGF (vehicle or 10 ng/ml) (C) and ±2% patient plasma (A and C) or ±2% control plasma (B). n = 3. Single independent experiments were normalized to their untreated controls. Fold change of phosphorylated ERK1/2 (p-ERK1/2) protein abundance compared with ERK1/2 in HEK293-Klotho cells treated for 15 minutes with either vehicle, recombinant human FGF23 (25 ng/ml) (D, E, G, H), or recombinant human bFGF (10 ng/ml) (F and I) and ±2% patient plasma (D, F, G, I) or ±2% control plasma (E and H). n = 3–6. Single independent experiments were normalized to vehicle control. Representative blots of single experiments show decreased p-ERK1/2 protein abundance with recombinant FGF23 (25 ng/ml) compared with vehicle-treated cells in the presence of patient’s plasma (G). Addition of control plasma in the presence of FGF23 resulted in no change in p-ERK1/2 protein abundance (H). There was no change in p-ERK1/2 protein abundance with bFGF (10 ng/ml) in the presence of patient’s plasma (I). Data are presented as mean + SD, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons was used for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05.

FGF23 binding to the FGFR1-Klotho receptor complex leads to ERK1/2 phosphorylation. We analyzed FGF23-dependent phosphorylation of ERK1/2 in HEK293-Klotho cells in the presence or absence of patient or control plasma. Recombinant FGF23 significantly increased ERK1/2 phosphorylation, which was blocked by the patient’s plasma (Figure 3, D and G), suggesting that the patient’s plasma blocks FGF23 binding to its receptor. Control plasma did not interfere with ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Figure 3, E and H). Furthermore, bFGF increased ERK1/2 phosphorylation, but the patient’s plasma had no inhibitory effect on ERK1/2 phosphorylation upon bFGF treatment (Figure 3, F and I). Changes in EGR1 protein levels were not assessed in the in vitro assay, given that the patient’s plasma with FGF23 was shown to block both EGR1 expression and ERK1/2 phosphorylation, which is not seen with control plasma/FGF23 or the patient’s plasma/bFGF. This is comparable to what has been shown in the Hyp mouse, which, when treated with an ERK1/2 inhibitor, had decreased FGF23 signaling and increased serum phosphorus, 1,25D, and skeletal mineralization (18, 19).

Given the onset of 2 autoimmune diseases within 2 years, we examined the patient’s autoimmune and immunological characteristics. Lymphocyte immunophenotyping using flow cytometry was performed. The patient had an overall normal cell profile with normal plasmablasts and total B cells with typical representation of immature, transitional, and memory B cell subsets. He had low levels of the autoreactive CD21loCD38lo B cell subset (20), which is enriched in patients with autoimmune polyendocrinopathy-candidiasis-ectodermal dystrophy (APECED) (21), common variable immunodeficiency-associated autoimmune cytopenias (22), and cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA4) haploinsufficiency-associated immune dysregulation (23). Evaluation of T and B cell clonality was performed via PCR amplified for detection of immunoglobulin (IgH and IgK loci) and T cell receptor gene rearrangements. No significant T or B cell populations were identified. The subject was screened for autoantibodies associated with other autoimmune diseases and did not demonstrate autoantibodies to thyroglobulin, thyroid peroxidase, tissue transglutaminase, intrinsic factor, parietal cells, and 21-hydroxylase. He had normal immunoglobulin (IgG, IgA, and IgM) levels. Although the exact mechanism involved in the generation of anti-FGF23 autoantibodies in this subject is unknown, we speculate that autoreactive B cells not identified in the immune cell evaluation and/or epitope spreading in the context of T1DM might be responsible. Given the lack of an identifiable target for treatment, immunomodulatory medications were not recommended for this patient.

Here, we describe what we believe is the first case of pathogenic autoantibodies that target FGF23, causing hyperphosphatemic tumoral calcinosis. This observation is supported by identification of elevated levels of FGF23 autoantibodies, which, in vitro, block FGF23 action at the level of the FGFR1-Klotho receptor complex. We speculate that the FGF23 autoantibodies likely sequester FGF23 and prevent it from interacting with its receptor to promote normal signal transduction. The present data depict a pathophysiology for hyperphosphatemic tumoral calcinosis and suggest a potential role for immunomodulatory therapy in the treatment of this disease if an immunological target can be identified.