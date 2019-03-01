Stress-induced epinephrine enhances lactate dehydrogenase A and promotes breast cancer stem-like cells

Chronic stress promotes breast cancer stem-like traits via epinephrine-ADRB2. As described previously (5), we adapted an accepted chronic stress model to nonobese diabetic–severe combined immunodeficient (NOD/SCID) mice and examined the effects of stress on both tumor growth and CSC self-renewal ability (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121685DS1). Beginning from 15 days after cancer cell implantation, tumors from stressed mice were larger than those from control mice (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Even though there was no difference in body weight between the control and stressed groups (Supplemental Figure 1C), tumors from the chronic stress group continued to increase throughout the entire 30-day stress paradigm. Subsequently, mice were subjected to behavioral assays using both the tail suspension test and the open field test. Chronically stressed mice exhibited more anxiogenic and depression-like behaviors than control mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Consistently, C57BL/6 mice, the immunocompetent mice, were injected with E0771 and Py8119 cells under stress. The results indicated that stress enhanced the tumor burden in the C57BL/6 mouse model (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Chronic stress promotes ADRB2-dependent cancer stem cell–like properties in vivo. (A) Tumor growth of MDA-MB-231 tumors in control (Ctrl) and stressed mice; n = 5 (1-way ANOVA). (B–D) Primary MDA-MB-231 tumors from the Ctrl and stress groups were subjected to immunoblot (C, control; S, stressed) (B), immunohistochemical staining (scale bar: 50 μm; original magnification, ×20, ×40, ×96 [insets]) (C), and primary and secondary spheroid formation; n = 5 (1-way ANOVA) (D). (E) Concentrations (pg/ml) of cortisol (Cort), norepinephrine (NE), and epinephrine (Epi) in serum of Ctrl and stress mice after the last day of stress; n = 5 (Student’s t test). (F) Immunoblot analysis of indicated antibodies in MDA-MB-231 cells treated with indicated concentrations of Epi. (G) Growth of Ctrl, propranolol (Pro), stress, and stress-induced propranolol-treated (Pro + stress) MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice; n = 6 (1-way ANOVA). (H) MDA-MB-231 cells were transfected with siADRB2 and then treated with Epi for 5 days. Expression of proteins was determined by immunoblot analysis. (I) Growth of MDA-MB-231 tumors in Ctrl and stress mice in the presence or absence of ICI118,551 (ICI); n = 5 (1-way ANOVA). (J) Model of chronic stress–mediated cancer stem-like traits mediated by β 2 -adrenergic receptor (ADRB2) signaling. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

After euthanasia in order to collect the xenografted tumors, we found that stress-induced tumors expressed significantly higher levels of self-renewal genes. These included CTNNB, POU5F1, and NANOG, as measured by both mRNA (Supplemental Figure 1G) and protein expression (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1H). Similar results were also observed by immunohistochemical analyses (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1I). Next, single-cell suspensions were prepared by enzymatic digestion from xenografts of both control and stressed mice. Mammosphere transplantation assays were used to assess their self-renewal abilities in vitro. Tumor cells from the stressed group displayed greater mammosphere-forming efficiencies in both the primary and secondary generations, as indicated by a significant increase in both spheroid diameter and number (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1J). Stress significantly increased sphere formation frequencies of primary tumor cells as examined by in vitro limiting dilution assays (Supplemental Figure 1K). In vivo, serially diluted primary tumor cells were subcutaneously inoculated at 4 different sites into each group of secondary mice (Supplemental Figure 1L). Notably, tumor formation rates of stressed mice were increased. At the lowest number of implanted tumor cells (102), primary stressed tumor cells increased tumor formation efficiency from 20% to 70% in secondary control mice, and enhanced tumor formation efficiency to 100% in secondary stressed mice (Table 1). As expected, tumor formation in control and stressed mice did not differ at the highest dose of tumor cells (105; 80% in control vs. 100% in stressed mice).

Table 1 Serial dilution tumorigenesis

Immediately after the last day of stress, we collected blood from all mice. Subsequently, we examined the serum concentration of the major adrenal stress hormones, including cortisol, norepinephrine, and epinephrine (23). Serum levels of epinephrine displayed a sharp increase in the stress-induced group compared with those with control treatment, whereas serum levels of cortisol did not differ significantly between groups (Figure 1E). We then monitored xenograft growth in NOD/SCID mice injected with epinephrine. We found that tumors from epinephrine-treated mice were larger than those from PBS-treated mice, an effect that occurred as soon as 15 days following tumor implantation (Supplemental Figure 2A). Both diameter and number of mammospheres derived from the epinephrine-injected group were significantly increased compared with those from PBS-treated control mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistently, epinephrine increased the expression of self-renewal factors in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1F). Norepinephrine marginally enhanced but cortisol had no effect on the expression of self-renewal factors (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Following injection of propranolol, an antagonist of adrenergic β-receptors (ADRBs), stressed mice demonstrated a significant decrease in tumor volume when compared with the stress-only control group (Figure 1G). Notably, treatment with propranolol caused a substantial reduction in tumor formation efficiency and blocked stress-induced tumorigenesis (Tables 2 and 3). The potential role of ADRB1 or ADRB2 was then determined by silencing of ADRB1 and ADRB2 with small interfering RNA (siRNA). This approach significantly blunted the stem-like cell phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). ADRB2 depletion efficiently blocked the epinephrine-induced enhancement of breast CSCs (BCSCs) (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2G), whereas ADRB1 knockdown did not (Supplemental Figure 2H). Similarly, the ADRB2 inhibitor ICI118,551 blocked the epinephrine-increased β-catenin, OCT-4, and NANOG expression, whereas the ADRB1 inhibitor atenolol only had a marginal effect (Supplemental Figure 2I). Further investigation demonstrated a similar reduction in tumor burden with the ADRB2 antagonist ICI118,551 (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2J).

Table 2 Serial dilution tumorigenesis

Table 3 Serial dilution tumorigenesis

Following stress treatment for 5 weeks in the metastatic mouse model, we found that stressed mice displayed more lung metastatic lesions as assessed by CT scans. Nodules on the surface of lungs were counted, which revealed more nodules in the lungs of stressed compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 2K). In contrast, shMYC- and shSLUG-mediated depletion reversed the ability of stress to enhance lung metastasis. These data indicate that chronic stress promotes the potential metastasis of cancer via MYC and SLUG. Furthermore, epinephrine-treated cells showed increased migration, invasion, and wound-healing abilities (Supplemental Figure 2, L and M). We also performed immunohistochemistry to examine changes in SNAIL1 and TWIST expression in stressed tumor tissues. The results indicated enhanced expression of SNAIL1 and TWIST in stressed tumors compared with control tumors (Supplemental Figure 2N). Collectively, these data demonstrate that chronic stress–induced epinephrine promotes breast cancer stem-like properties by acting through ADRB2 (Figure 1J).

Chronic stress–induced MYC activates SLUG transcription to stimulate CSCs. In order to investigate the downstream targets responsible for the increase in stress-mediated stem-like properties in breast cancer, we used Affymetrix Human PrimeView (analyzed from independent triplicates) to perform a large-scale expression profile analysis (Figure 2A). To further analyze the functional importance of the altered gene sets (Table 4), we performed Gene Ontology (GO) analysis including Biochemical Process, Cell Component, and Molecular Function, and found that some important metabolic processes and cell migration were among the top 10 of GO analysis (Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, comparing the significantly altered genes in microarray data with the Cancer Stem Cells Therapeutic Target Database (24) and stem-like cell gene sets (8), we found that 4 stemness-associated genes displayed significantly altered expression levels in epinephrine-induced tumors. Further verification of these genes in epinephrine-treated cells showed that SLUG, a key regulatory factor in breast cancer stemness (25), exhibited the greatest increase in cells following epinephrine treatment (Figure 2B). Using 3 different inhibitory shRNAs, we found that ablation of SLUG decreased expression of the stemness proteins β-catenin, OCT-4, and NANOG (Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistently, depletion of SLUG dramatically reversed epinephrine-improved mammosphere formation ability (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3C) as well as chronic stress–induced tumor progression (Figure 2D). SLUG knockdown also inhibited the epinephrine-induced increased expression of β-catenin, OCT-4, and NANOG (Supplemental Figure 3D). These data suggest that SLUG plays a key role in the maintenance of stress-induced breast cancer stem-like properties.

Figure 2 Chronic stress–induced MYC activates SLUG transcription to stimulate CSCs. (A) A cluster heatmap of expression profiles of mRNAs in PBS- and Epi-treated MDA-MB-231–derived tumors; n = 3. (B) Comparison of array data (fold change >2, Q < 0.05, 54 genes) with stem-like cell genes (405 genes). Common genes were verified by Epi treatment and are listed in the column according to fold change. n = 3. (C) Distribution patterns and number (d > 50 μm) of mammospheres from the negative control (shNC) or shSLUG MDA-MB-231 cells after treatment with PBS or Epi for 5 days; n = 3 (1-way ANOVA). (D) Growth of shNC or shSLUG-3 MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice with or without stress treatment; n = 6 (1-way ANOVA). (E) Dual-luciferase reporter assays of MDA-MB-231 cells transfected with SLUG truncated promoters or empty vector (EV) in the presence or absence of Epi for 5 days; n = 3 (1-way ANOVA). (F) Dual-luciferase analysis in shNC or shMYC MDA-MB-231 cells treated with PBS or Epi for 5 days and transfected with EV or SLUG promoter (–496 to 0); n = 3 (1-way ANOVA). (G) Dual-luciferase reporter assays of MDA-MB-231 cells treated with Epi for 5 days and transfected with SLUG WT, mutant 1 (Mut1, –57 to –54), mutant 2 (Mut2, –104 to –101), or mutant 3 (Mut3, –412 to –408) promoters; n = 3 (1-way ANOVA). (H) ChIP-PCR analysis in MDA-MB-231 cells of MYC occupancy on the SLUG promoter. (I) Model of Epi-induced cancer stem-like traits through MYC/SLUG signaling. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Table 4 Altered genes in microarray data

To explore how SLUG mRNA is regulated, we evaluated the half-life of SLUG mRNA in the presence and absence of epinephrine. We found that epinephrine had no significant effect on the half-life of SLUG mRNA (Supplemental Figure 3E). Then, using a luciferase reporter assay, we found that the SLUG promoter (–2121 to 0 bp) is activated by epinephrine. Serial truncated analysis of the SLUG promoter (–1497 to 0, –997 to 0, –496 to 0 bp) revealed that the –496 to 0 bp region of the SLUG promoter is required for epinephrine-mediated SLUG transactivation (Figure 2E). Furthermore, by analysis of the SLUG promoter sequence (–496 to 0 bp) using the JASPAR database (Supplemental Figure 3F), MYC was identified to be the most probable candidate responsible for SLUG transactivation. As expected, overexpression or depletion of MYC remarkably increased and decreased, respectively, both SLUG mRNA and SLUG protein expression (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). SLUG promoter activity was dramatically enhanced or suppressed following up- or downregulation of MYC (Supplemental Figure 3I). In concordance with these findings, activity of the truncated SLUG promoter (–496 to 0 bp) was enhanced upon epinephrine exposure, but it was reversed upon MYC knockdown (Figure 2F).

To further define the binding sites of MYC in transactivating SLUG, we constructed 3 MYC-responsive element mutants, –57/–54 (Mut1, CGTG to TTTT), –104/–101 (Mut2, CACG to TTTT), and –412/–408 (Mut3, CGTGG to TTTTT), and subcloned them into a luciferase vector. Luciferase reporter assays showed that the responsive element corresponding to Mut3 was responsible for induction of MYC by epinephrine (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3J). We performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays using a MYC antibody and confirmed that MYC directly binds to the –496 to –394 region of the endogenous SLUG promoter, whereas there was no binding in the –394 to 0 region of the SLUG promoter (Figure 2H). These findings demonstrate that MYC directly binds to the SLUG promoter and transactivates its expression under epinephrine treatment (Figure 2I).

USP28 directly deubiquitinates and stabilizes MYC. To examine the effects of chronic stress–induced epinephrine on MYC expression, we analyzed MYC mRNA and protein levels following epinephrine treatment for 5 days. Epinephrine led to a significant increase in MYC protein (Figure 3A) but revealed no change in MYC mRNA (Supplemental Figure 4A). We next treated cells with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide to determine whether epinephrine regulates MYC protein degradation. Indeed, MYC protein levels exhibited a gradual decrease in the absence of epinephrine, whereas MYC degradation was significantly attenuated in the presence of epinephrine (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). These results indicate that epinephrine enhances the stability of MYC protein.

Figure 3 Chronic stress–induced USP28 stabilizes MYC and promotes CSCs. (A) Immunoblots of MYC in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells treated for 5 days with PBS or Epi. (B) MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with Epi for 5 days followed by treatment with cycloheximide (CHX) for the indicated times. The intensity of MYC expression for each time point was quantified by densitometry and plotted against time. (C) Immunoblots of MDA-MB-231 cells treated with Epi for 5 days and then incubated with or without MG132 for 6 hours. (D) Fold change of immunoblots of MDA-MB-231 cells transfected with indicated plasmids followed by treatment with Epi for 5 days; n = 3 (Student’s t test). (E) Immunoblot analysis of MDA-MB-231 cells transfected with USP28 siRNA-2 followed by treatment with PBS or Epi for 5 days. (F) Immunoprecipitation of USP28 constructs and MYC (amino acids 1–95) in 293T cells. (G) Free-energy surface of the USP28WT-MYC46–74 complex and USP28Mut-MYC46–74 complex (top panel). Gray cartoons, USP28WT/Mut structures; red spheres, side chain of His600 and Cys/Ala171; green cartoons, MYC motifs; blue spheres, Lys51 and Lys52 in MYC motif. (H) Ubiquitin assays of 293T cells transfected with MYC and WT or a C171A mutant (Mut) of USP28 followed by treatment with Epi. (I) Distribution patterns and number (d > 50 μm) of mammospheres from cells in E; n = 3 (1-way ANOVA). (J) Model of Epi-induced cancer stem-like traits through USP28/MYC/SLUG signaling. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

As rapid MYC protein turnover can be mediated by the ubiquitin-dependent proteasome pathway (26, 27), we treated cells with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 in the presence of epinephrine. Interestingly, MG132 enhanced MYC expression, whereas epinephrine did not obviously increase MYC level under MG132 treatment (Figure 3C), suggesting that epinephrine stabilizes MYC through inhibition of the proteasome-dependent degradation pathway. We next coexpressed His-MYC and HA-ubiquitin in 293T cells, followed by treatment with epinephrine in the presence or absence of MG132. MYC was heavily ubiquitinated in MG132-treated cells, but was significantly reduced following epinephrine treatment (Supplemental Figure 4C). These results suggest that epinephrine stabilizes MYC by eliminating its ubiquitination and consequent degradation.

MYC ubiquitination is a dynamic process involving ubiquitin ligases and deubiquitinases (DUBs) (28). We identified the deubiquitinase USP28 as a key candidate that reverses epinephrine-enhanced MYC expression by overexpressing E3 ligases or knockdown of DUBs (Figure 3D). As expected, depletion of USP28 remarkably decreased MYC protein and reversed epinephrine-induced increase in MYC protein expression (Supplemental Figure 4D and Figure 3E), whereas overexpression of USP28 enhanced MYC expression (Supplemental Figure 4E). We further verified that USP28 knockdown reduced epinephrine-induced MYC stabilization and directly bound to MYC box I through its USP domain without FBW7 (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 4, F–K).

To further investigate the functional impact of mutant USP28 (USP28Mut) in which the catalytic cysteine has been replaced by alanine (C171A), different models of binding between USP28WT or USP28Mut and MYC46–74 amino acids were assessed using macromolecular modeling and molecular dynamics (MD) simulation approaches (29). We obtained conformational free-energy surfaces of USP28WT and USP28Mut with the MYC motif using fully atomistic explicit-solvent force fields. This finding indicates a more favorable binding interaction between USP28WT and MYC than between USP28Mut and MYC (Figure 3G).

This result is also confirmed by a distance diagram for the USP28WT/Mut catalytic domain following MD simulation for 150 nanoseconds (Supplemental Figure 4, L–N). In addition, the root-mean-square fluctuation profiles demonstrated greater fluctuations in the USP28WT than in the mutant USP28Mut, a finding that suggests more favorable binding of USP28WT to the MYC46–74 motif (Supplemental Figure 4O). These results explained how a single mutation in USP28 leads to a rather unfavorable binding between USP28Mut and MYC, indicating that the Cys171 residue of USP28 is critical for binding MYC (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). We then cotransfected USP28WT or USP28Mut along with His-MYC and HA-ubiquitin into 293T cells. Ubiquitination assays showed that USP28Mut markedly increased MYC ubiquitination level compared with USP28WT and reversed the epinephrine-inhibited ubiquitin level of MYC (Figure 3H). In agreement, USP28 knockdown decreased mammosphere diameter and number (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 4P). Together, these findings illustrate that epinephrine stabilizes MYC protein by inducing USP28 and that USP28 Cys171 directly interacts with the MYC MBI domain (Figure 3J).

Chronic stress recruits glycolytic activator LDHA to promote glucose metabolic rewiring. Metabolic reprogramming toward aerobic glycolysis and biomass accumulation is known to accompany tumorigenesis (30). We therefore decided to study the role of glucose metabolism following chronic stress. Epinephrine-treated cells increased glucose and lactate levels and decreased cellular ATP compared with control cells (Figure 4A). Epinephrine-treated cells exhibited an increased extracellular acidation rate and decreased oxygen consumption rate (Supplemental Figure 5A). Moreover, using targeted capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry (CE-MS), we extracted 54 metabolites and found a significant increase in the levels of glycolytic metabolites in epinephrine-treated compared with PBS-treated cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5B). To further explore the differentially expressed genes of glycolysis enzymes in CSCs, we analyzed 4 publicly accessible Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) data sets of different cell models with replicates. We discovered that glycolysis-associated genes were enriched in a cancer stem cell population (Figure 4C). These data suggest that epinephrine switches glucose metabolism from homeostasis to glycolysis.

Figure 4 Chronic stress elevates LDHA to enhance glycolysis. (A) Glucose uptake, lactate production, and cellular ATP were measured in MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 cells treated with PBS or Epi for 5 days; n = 3 (Student’s t test). (B) Representative heatmap of metabolome profiles (top panel). Heatmap colors represent relative metabolite levels as indicated in the color key. Average fold change of glycolytic metabolites was measured by capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry (bottom). G-6-P, glucose-6-phosphate; F-6-P, fructose-6-phosphate; FBP, fructose-1,6-phosphate. n = 3 (Student’s t test). (C) Relative mRNA expression of indicated genes in 4 GEO databases analyzed by GEO2R. (D) Immunoblot analysis of MDA-MB-231 cells treated with PBS or Epi for 5 days. (E) Immunoblot analysis of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells transfected with siLDHA in the presence or absence of Epi for 5 days. (F) Model of Epi-induced USP28/MYC signaling through LDHA-mediated metabolic rewiring. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To examine the underlying cause for this switch, expression of several key glycolytic enzymes following epinephrine treatment were examined, including HK2, PFKM, PKM2, LDHA, and PDK1. We observed that both HK2 and LDHA increased in response to epinephrine (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5C). However, norepinephrine promoted the expression of PFKM and HK2, but not USP28, MYC, or SLUG. In addition, cortisol had no effect on these key regulators (Supplemental Figure 5D). Also, high glucose consistently triggered HK2 and LDHA expression and stimulated the USP28/MYC axis in breast cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 5E). Silencing of LDHA significantly reversed induction of USP28 and MYC by epinephrine (Figure 4E), while silencing of HK2 displayed no change on the effect of epinephrine (Supplemental Figure 5F). Together, these findings illustrate that epinephrine enhances USP28 expression via induction of LDHA and metabolic rewiring (Figure 4F).

LDHA generating lactate enhances the USP28 signaling. To examine the effects of chronic stress–induced epinephrine on USP28 expression, we conducted quantitative PCR and found that LDHA knockdown had no significant effect on USP28 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 6A). To test the possibility that LDHA affects USP28 stability, we treated cells with cycloheximide and found that the half-life of USP28 was shortened in LDHA-depleted cells (Figure 5A). Moreover, the reduction in expression of USP28 caused by LDHA knockdown was reversed by MG132 (Figure 5B). LDHA ablation also rescued USP28 ubiquitination that was inhibited by epinephrine (Figure 5C). Following treatment with the LDHA inhibitor sodium oxamate, we found a reduction in USP28 stabilization induced by LDHA in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 5 LDHA generating lactate enhances the USP28 signaling. (A) Immunoblots of siNC and siLDHA MDA-MB-231 cells treated with CHX for the indicated times. Intensity of USP28 expression for each time point was quantified by densitometry and plotted against time (right panel). (B) Immunoblots of MCF-7 cells treated for 5 days with Epi and/or siLDHA followed by incubation with or without MG132 for 6 hours. (C) Ubiquitin assays of 293T cells transfected with ubiquitin (Ubi) and siLDHA followed by treatment with Epi. (D) Immunoblots of MDA-MB-231 cells treated with the indicated concentrations of sodium oxamate (Oxa) for 48 hours. (E) Immunoblots of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells treated with lactate (Lac) for 72 hours. (F) Immunoblots of MDA-MB-231 cells transfected with USP28 WT or C171A and then treated with lactate for 72 hours. (G) Immunoblots of immunoprecipitation experiments of 293T cells transfected with USP28 WT or C171A and then treated with lactate for 72 hours. (H) MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with lactate, hydrochloric acid (HCl), and acetic acid (HAC) for 72 hours. Expression of the indicated proteins was examined by immunoblotting. (I) Snapshot structures of USP28 interacting with MYC motif extracted from constant-pH MD simulations at 2 representative pH conditions. Gray cartoons, USP28; green cartoons, MYC; blue spheres, Lys51 and Lys52 on MYC motif; red spheres and yellow spheres, His600 and Cys171 of USP28, respectively. (J) Lactate levels in serum of Ctrl (n = 15) or stress (n = 20) mice (Student’s t test). (K) Model of chronic stress–mediated USP28 stabilization through decreased pH caused by LDHA generating lactate. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; ***P < 0.001.

To explore whether LDHA stabilizes USP28 expression through its major product lactate, we treated cells with lactate and found that it substantially increased USP28 protein (Figure 5E) and prolonged the half-life of USP28 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Importantly, USP28WT remarkably increased protein expression of MYC, whereas USP28Mut reversed lactate-induced MYC and SLUG (Figure 5F). Furthermore, we found that lactate enhanced the interaction of MYC only with USP28WT. However, there was no interactive effect when the USP28Mut was tested (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6D). Interestingly, the lactate-induced weak acidic environment promoted USP28 signaling as well as hydrochloric acid and acetic acid (Figure 5H). Moreover, the pH 6.4 condition provides a closer distance between the MYC motif and the USP28 catalytic domain than a neutral pH 7.4. This finding implicates a much more stable binding and more efficient deubiquitination in a weak acidic environment (Figure 5I, Supplemental Figure 6E, and Supplemental Video 3). In accord with these data, the concentration of serum lactate was significantly higher in stressed mice compared with control mice (Figure 5J). Collectively, these data suggest that lactate enhances the USP28-MYC interaction via generation of a local acidic microenvironment (Figure 5K).

High serum epinephrine is associated with poor prognosis and activated LDHA/USP28/MYC/SLUG signaling axis in breast cancer patients. To evaluate the clinical relevance of circulating epinephrine, we studied the relationship between epinephrine and clinical pathological parameters in 83 breast cancer patients using serum samples and paraffin-embedded tissues, respectively. We first determined serum epinephrine concentrations by ELISA and divided the patients into 2 groups, Epilo and Epihi, based on receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis (Supplemental Figure 7A). The relationship between serum epinephrine levels and clinical pathological parameters of breast cancer patients were then analyzed (Table 5). High epinephrine levels were not significantly correlated with tumor stage, node stage, or other clinical pathological characteristics (HER2, ER, and PR) (Table 5). Immunohistochemical staining was performed on these tissues, and the results revealed that high serum epinephrine was positively associated with high LDHA, USP28, MYC, and SLUG protein expression (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7B). We next collected 5 pairs of breast cancer and adjacent normal tissues and conducted Western blot analysis. All breast cancer tissues displayed higher LDHA and USP28 protein levels when compared with adjacent normal tissues (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7C). In addition, quantitative PCR analysis showed that MDA-MB-231 sphere–enriched cells displayed higher LDHA-USP28-SLUG expression compared with MDA-MB-231-2D cells (Figure 6C). These findings suggest that high serum epinephrine is positively related to LDHA/USP28/MYC/SLUG signaling and that LDHA can be a potential independent prognostic factor for breast cancer.

Figure 6 Clinical relevance of LDHA expression under chronic stress. (A) Representative immunohistochemistry photomicrographs of tissues stained with indicated antibodies in patients with breast cancer (Epilo, n = 42; and Epihi, n = 41). Scale bar: 50 μm; original magnification, ×20, ×40, ×96 (enlarged insets). (B) Immunoblot analysis of proteins in breast cancer tissues (T) and adjacent normal breast tissues (N); n = 5. (C) Expression of mRNA for the indicated genes in MDA-MB-231-2D cells or spheres was measured by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR; n = 3 (Student’s t test). (D) Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival and disease-free survival of patients with breast cancer, according to the serum Epi concentrations (Epilo, n = 42; and Epihi, n = 41). Eighty-three patients were in the data set (log-rank test). (E) Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival and disease-free survival of patients with breast cancer, according to LDHA expression (LDHAlo, n = 30; and LDHAhi, n = 41). Seventy-one patients were in the data set (log-rank test). (F) Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival and disease-free survival of patients with breast cancer expressing high or low LDHA together with high or low serum Epi. Seventy-one patients were in the data set (log-rank test). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; ***P < 0.001.

Table 5 Association of plasma epinephrine level with clinical and pathological characteristics of breast cancer patients

Patients with high serum epinephrine exhibited lower overall survival (OS) rate and disease-free survival (DFS) rate compared with patients with low epinephrine levels (Figure 6D). Meanwhile, Cox regression analysis showed that low serum epinephrine is a significant predictor of both longer OS and DFS (Table 6). We then divided 71 breast cancer samples into 2 groups, LDHAlo and LDHAhi, by immunohistochemistry grade (data not shown) based on the ROC curve analysis (Supplemental Figure 7D). As predicted, the LDHAhi group showed lower OS and DFS rates compared with the LDHAlo group (Figure 6E). Notably, the Epilo and LDHAlo groups displayed a more favorable prognosis than the Epihi and LDHAhi groups, supporting the significant correlation between serum epinephrine levels and LDHA expression (Figure 6F).

Table 6 Results of multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis for overall survival and disease-free survival in breast cancer patients

Vitamin C is a promising intervention for breast cancer patients with chronic stress. To identify a potential therapeutic agent for patients undergoing chronic stress, we conducted a screen based on the US drug collection of compounds. To this end, MDA-MB-231 cells stably expressing the EGFP-LDHA fusion protein were incubated with different compounds for 6 (1 μM or 2 μM) or 12 hours (1 μM) (Figure 7A). The screening identified 18 compounds that lowered fluorescence of EGFP-LDHA, including vitamin C (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8A). Virtual screening of 2037 FDA-approved drugs against LDHA also revealed that vitamin C was among the 7 vitamins in the top 200 hits (Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, vitamin C has no effect on cell viability at the experimental doses and time courses used (Supplemental Figure 8C). We next examined the impact of vitamin C on epinephrine-induced LDHA/USP28/MYC/SLUG signaling by Western blot analysis and found that vitamin C attenuated the epinephrine-induced increase in LDHA, USP28, MYC, and SLUG expression (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Vitamin C reverses chronic stress–induced breast cancer stem-like properties in vivo and in vitro. (A) US drug collection screening: MDA-MB-231 cells stably expressed with pEGFP-LDHA were treated with 1280 drugs. Fluorescence intensities were examined. n = 3. (B) Representative heatmap of LDHA expression after treatment with the 18 candidate compounds; n = 3. Heatmap colors represent relative LDHA protein levels as indicated by the color key. (C) Immunoblot analysis of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells treated with vitamin C and/or Epi for 5 days. (D) Lactate levels were examined in the cell culture media of MDA-MB-231 cells in C; n = 3 (Student’s t test). (E) Representative spheroid images formed by single cells with vitamin C and/or Epi; n = 3. Scale bar: 50 μm. Bottom left panel shows distribution patterns of sphere diameter. Bottom right panel shows the number of spheres (d > 50 μm) (1-way ANOVA). (F) Tumor growth curves of indicated treatments of mice; n = 5 (1-way ANOVA). (G) Model of targeting chronic stress–mediated cancer stem-like traits by vitamin C. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

The potential impact of vitamin C on LDHA activity was then examined. We found that vitamin C suppressed lactate production in both the absence and the presence of epinephrine (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8D). In addition, vitamin C significantly caused a similar inhibition of BCSCs in the sphere formation assay (Figure 7E). Next, we injected vitamin C to determine whether it would inhibit tumor progression caused by chronic stress. Compared with the control stressed group, mice treated additionally with vitamin C showed a significant reduction in tumor volume (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 8E). We also generated an MDA-MB-231 shLDHA cell line for tumor formation assays. Interestingly, knockdown of LDHA had an effect similar to that of vitamin C treatment, in which the stressed mice displayed an obvious reduction in tumor volume compared with untreated controls (Figure 7F). Taken together, these findings show that lowering of LDHA by vitamin C reduces tumorigenicity and that vitamin C might be a novel and effective therapeutic agent for targeting cancer in patients undergoing chronic stress (Figure 7G).