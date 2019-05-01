IL-7 receptor influences anti-TNF responsiveness and T cell gut homing in inflammatory bowel disease

Colon-specific increased mucosal IL7R signaling pathway signature in refractory IBD. Higher gene expression of the IL-7 signaling pathway members in peripheral blood CD8+ T cells has been previously correlated with a relapsing and aggressive disease course of IBD (40). We therefore sought to address whether the local/mucosal IL-7/IL-7R pathway could be enriched in severe IBD and associated with the failure of conventional therapies. For this purpose, we focused our hypothesis-driven analysis on only the transcriptional IL-7/IL-7R signaling signature of 20 genes (curated from BioCarta by the Molecular Signatures Database [MSigDB]; ref. 40) in colon mucosal biopsies from previously published cohorts of IBD patients with clinically active or inactive disease after immunosuppressive therapy. We examined 2 independent cohorts (UC [n = 23] compared with controls without IBD [n = 13], ref. 41; and UC [n = 97] or CD [n = 8] compared with controls without IBD [n = 11]; ref. 42). We found that this 20-mRNA expression signature was altered according to the clinical status (Figure 1, A and D), with a particularly significant accumulation of IL7R mRNA transcripts in inflamed mucosa from refractory IBD patients relative to those in uninvolved control mucosa from the same patients (P < 0.0001), mucosa from responder patients (P < 0.001), or non-IBD controls (Figure 1, C and F). Principal component analysis (PCA) of the mucosal IL-7R signaling signature after immunosuppressive therapy displayed in both cohorts a clear and distinct separation between active versus inactive disease status and the group of uninvolved mucosa that gathered from non-IBD controls (Figure 1, B and E).

Figure 1 IL-7R signaling pathway expression is highly expressed in colonic mucosa of refractory IBD. (A) Heatmap of the expression of the 20 selected genes of the IL-7R signaling pathway (40) in colon biopsies from non-IBD control patients (black; n = 13), inactive UC patients (green; n = 8), and active UC patients with involved (red; n = 15) or uninvolved proximal segments (blue; n = 7) after corticosteroids and/or immunosuppression therapy (data set GSE38713; ref. 41). The heatmap represents median-centered and colorized expression values. (B) PCA of the IL-7R signaling signature and (C) relative IL7R expression (log 2 data were normalized to the control median; same patient and color groups as in A). (D) Heatmap of the IL-7R signaling signature in colon biopsies from non-IBD controls (black; n = 11), inactive (green; n = 23) or active (red; n = 74) UC patients, and active CD patients (purple; n = 8) after corticosteroids and/or immunosuppression therapy. (E) PCA of the IL-7R signaling signature and (F) relative IL7R expression (log 2 data were normalized to the control median; same patient and color groups as in D). (G) Heatmap of the IL-7R signaling signature in colon biopsies from UC patients at weeks 0, 8, and 30 following anti-TNF therapy (green, stable responders, n = 12–17; orange, relapsing patients, n = 3–8; red, primary nonresponders, n = 3–6). (H) PCA after 8 (top) and 30 (bottom) weeks of anti-TNF treatment of the IL-7R signaling signature and (I) IL7R expression (log 2 data were normalized to the median of the stable responder group; same patient and color groups as in G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 between the indicated groups. #P < 0.05; ###P < 0.001 between responders and nonresponders at a single time point. §P < 0.05; §§§P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis with post hoc Dunn’s multiple comparisons test within a single response group across all 3 time points.

Similarly, the IL-7R signaling signature after anti-TNF treatment allows distinguishing between biopsies according to disease status in a third cohort of UC patients involved in the phase III ACT-1 clinical trial of infliximab (including long-term responders [n = 17], short-term responders and then relapse [n = 8], and primary nonresponders [n = 6]; ref. 43) (Figure 1G). PCA of the mucosal IL-7R signature clearly separates responder from nonresponder patients 30 weeks after maintenance with anti-TNF treatment (Figure 1H). Furthermore, mucosal IL7R expression was significantly higher in clinically active versus inactive disease in anti-TNF–treated patients at both early (week 8, P < 0.05) and late (week 30, P < 0.001) time points (Figure 1I). IL7R expression significantly decreased after anti-TNF therapy in long-term responders compared with baseline pretreatment levels (P < 0.001); however, no significant difference was measurable before treatment between groups in this clinical trial cohort.

In contrast to colon mucosa, the IL-7R signature in ileal biopsies was not associated with clinical status in a fourth cohort (44) of untreated pediatric patients with newly diagnosed ileal (iCD; n = 143) or colon-only (cCD, n = 30) CD or UC (n = 38) as compared with pediatric healthy controls (n = 42) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121668DS1). IL7R expression was only higher in ileal biopsies with histological microinflammation versus uninflamed biopsies of cCD; however, no difference was observed in ulcerated or nonulcerated iCD relative to healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1C). Furthermore, IL7R was not differentially expressed in colon mucosa of different non-IBD types of controls, including in inflammatory non-IBD pathology such as diverticulitis (Supplemental Figure 2). Altogether, the data indicate that mucosal expression of the IL-7R signaling pathway, and specifically IL7R, is strongly and selectively associated with colonic but not ileal IBD inflammation. Expression is related to disease activity in IBD patients (Table 1) and could be one mechanism associated with refractory and severe IBD.

Table 1 IL7R expression significance in active IBD mucosa versus healthy controls after treatment with immunosuppression and/or corticosteroids, or before therapy with anti-TNF or anti-α 4 β 7 between responders and nonresponders

Colonic IL-7Rα expression predicts resistance to anti-TNF therapy. We then asked whether the mucosal IL-7R signaling signature is associated with responsiveness to anti-TNF before initiation of biologic therapy in patients refractory to corticosteroids and/or immunosuppression. We thus performed a meta-analysis of publicly available transcriptional data sets of 3 cohorts of UC patients with colon mucosa biopsies performed before anti-TNF treatment (within a week) (45–47). In these 3 cohorts, anti-TNF response was defined as histological healing analyzed 4–6 weeks after their first anti-TNF infusion (altogether: n = 18 non-IBD controls, n = 41 UC nonresponders, and n = 28 UC responders). Differential analysis of all expressed genes of the meta–data set (17,037 genes) identified only 85 genes significantly (adjusted P value < 0.05) and differentially (log 2 FC > 1) expressed between responders and nonresponders, including IL7R (Supplemental Figure 3), which clustered with a large group of genes associated with adaptive immune response, T cell activation, and leukocyte migration/adhesion (Supplemental Figure 4). Analysis of the transcriptional IL-7R signaling signature (20 genes previously described) revealed that the IL-7R signaling signature, in particular IL7R, was already elevated in colon biopsies of primary UC nonresponder patients before initiation of anti-TNF therapy (Figure 2, A–C). A lasso (least absolute shrinkage and selection operator) regression analysis identified a combination of 10 genes (IL7R, IL2RG, JAK1, PIK3CA, LCK, PTK2B, EP300, NMI, CRLF2, and TSLP) within this IL-7R signaling signature able to discriminate anti-TNF nonresponders from responders. Pretreatment expression of IL7R or the 10-gene IL-7R–restricted signature strongly discriminated primary nonresponsiveness to anti-TNF therapy in this meta-analysis (IL7R receiver operating characteristic [ROC] AUC = 84%, 10-gene IL-7R signature ROC AUC = 93%) (Figure 2D). The absence of IL7R expression in the signature decreased correlation with anti-TNF response (AUC = 88%). These data suggest that the entire pathway is associated with the nonresponse to anti-TNF, from IL-7R to transcriptionally regulated proteins (i.e., ITGA4) to major key signaling components (JAK/STAT, PI3K) (Supplemental Figure 5). Intestinal oncostatin M (OSM) has been also recently reported to be associated with anti-TNF unresponsiveness in IBD (48). OSM was also identified as differentially expressed among 85 genes in our meta-analysis (Supplemental Figure 3). OSM expression correlated in these UC biopsies with IL7R expression but was not superior to IL7R in discriminating primary nonresponse to anti-TNF therapy (Supplemental Figure 6). While combining OSM or OSMR with IL7R expression slightly improved ROC analysis, the 10-gene IL-7R–restricted signature remained more potent. Finally, the abundance of immune cell populations in this meta–data set was estimated using the deconvolution CIBERSORT tool (49). IL7R expression was not correlated with relative abundance of myeloid cells, B cells, or NK cells (data not shown) or with any subsets of effector T lymphocytes (CD8+, CD4+, naive, or memory; or resting, activated, or follicular Th cells) (Figure 2E). In contrast, deconvolution of the meta–data set revealed that IL7R expression was significantly and inversely correlated with the relative fraction of Tregs (r = –0.67, P < 0.0001) in colon mucosa of UC patients before anti-TNF therapy and associated with an imbalanced local ratio of Tregs to effector T lymphocytes (Teffs) (r = –0.66, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2E). IL7R expression also correlated significantly and positively with both IFNG and Tbx21 (T-bet) gene expression, hallmarks of Th1 effector cells, and with expression of some Th17 hallmark genes (such as IL17A, IL22, and IL23, but, surprisingly, in an inverse correlation with the RORC gene), as well as the GATA3 hallmark of Th2 (though no correlation was observed with IL4, IL5, or IL13) (Supplemental Figure 7). Finally, using a recently published gene expression signature of human tonsil CD127+ ILCs characterized by single-cell RNA sequencing (50, 51), we found that signatures of all ILC subsets (ILC1, ILC2, and ILC3) were enriched in UC patients from the meta–data set as compared with non-IBD controls, and that ILC signatures were significantly overexpressed in anti-TNF nonresponder versus responder patients (Supplemental Figure 8). However, these signatures were built using isolated tonsil ILC subsets and not to estimate the relative abundance of ILCs in a bulk RNA data set. Furthermore, the low abundance of ILCs in human colon (52, 53) makes them unlikely to explain transcriptomic differences detected in bulk transcriptomic data.

Figure 2 Colonic mucosal IL7R and IL-7R signaling pathway expression at baseline is associated with nonresponse to anti-TNF therapy. (A) Heatmap of the expression of the 20 selected genes previously reported as key members of the IL-7R signaling pathway (40) in colon biopsies of non-IBD controls (n = 18), responders (green; n = 28), and nonresponders (red; n = 41) before anti-TNF therapy. Meta-analysis of 3 UC cohorts with histological healing as the anti-TNF response criterion: data sets GSE16879 (46), GSE12251 (45), and GSE73661 (47). The heatmap represents median centered colorized expression values in which yellow values indicate overexpression and blue values indicate underexpression. (B) Gene set enrichment analysis from the meta–data set at week 0 of the IL-7R signaling signature (20 selected genes). ES, enrichment score. (C) Relative IL7R expression before anti-TNF treatment (log 2 data normalized to the control median) in the same groups of patients and colors as in A. (D) ROC analysis of expression of IL7R, the IL7R 10-gene signature (IL7R, IL2RG, JAK1, PIK3CA, LCK, PTK2B, EP300, NMI, CRLF2, and TSLP), and the signature without IL7R (9 genes) distinguishing anti-TNF responders and nonresponders. (E) Correlation of IL7R expression with enrichment of leukocyte subsets as estimated by CIBERSORT in the same groups of patients and colors as in A. Left: Effector T lymphocytes (Teff); middle: regulatory T lymphocytes (Treg); right: Treg/Teff ratio. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 between indicated groups, Kruskal-Wallis test with post hoc Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

Analysis within each cohort independently showed that pretreatment individual baseline IL7R expression was significantly increased in UC but also in cCD nonresponder colon mucosa and did not decrease after anti-TNF therapy (Supplemental Figure 9). Colon mucosal IL7R and the 10-gene IL-7R signature were strongly and repeatedly discriminative of primary responsiveness to anti-TNF therapy in 4 different cohorts of UC and cCD patients (10-gene IL-7R signature ROC AUC = 88.3%, 95.3%, 95.2%, 96.7%). In contrast, while the ileum was also inflamed in active iCD patients, the IL-7R signaling signature or IL7R alone in ileal mucosa was not differentially expressed before or after anti-TNF induction therapy and was not associated with anti-TNF responsiveness in iCD patients (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Finally, colon mucosa gene expression analysis of a single recent cohort of UC patients treated with anti-α 4 β 7 (vedolizumab) therapy confirmed also that IL-7R signaling signature was altered and IL7R was differentially expressed between responders and nonresponders at early (week 6) or late (week 52) time points after treatment (Supplemental Figure 10). Altogether, our meta-analysis argues that the pretreatment mucosal IL-7R signaling signature and IL7R expression in the colon are strongly associated with nonresponsiveness to anti-TNF, and presumably also anti-α 4 β 7 therapy, in UC and cCD patients (Table 1) and are associated with a local deficit in Tregs.

Characterization of mucosal IL7/IL7R expression. To validate the meta-analysis results, we first performed quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) on freshly isolated mucosal colon biopsy specimens from UC (n = 21) or CD (n = 24) patients with active disease (based on clinical and endoscopic findings) and treated with immunosuppressive or anti-TNF therapies (Supplemental Table 1). Paired biopsies from both uninvolved (healthy) and involved (diseased) colonic areas of IBD patients were analyzed and compared with those from non-IBD control patients (n = 20) who underwent endoscopy at Nantes University Hospital in France. This analysis confirmed significantly higher expression of IL7, IL7R, and IL2RG (γ chain) in involved colon mucosa of patients with immunosuppressive- or anti-TNF–refractory UC and CD, compared with uninvolved paired tissue from the same patients or non-IBD controls (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11). The TSLPR chain, which also forms a heterodimer with IL-7Rα (18), was also elevated in the inflamed colon of IBD patients (Supplemental Figure 11). In line with a previous report (54), full-length TSLP cytokine transcripts were not significantly different, while the short-form TSLP variant, which does not signal IL-7Rα/TSLPR but has characteristics of an antimicrobial peptide (55), exhibited reduced mRNA levels in both healthy and inflamed colonic areas of UC and CD patients (Supplemental Figure 11). In parallel, we found increased mRNA expression of ITGA4 (α 4 integrin) and ITGB7 (β 7 integrin) as well as TNF and TNF receptors (TNFR1 and TNFR2) in involved IBD samples, confirming the inflammatory profile of these biopsies. Both IL7 and IL7R mRNA expression significantly correlated with ITGA4/ITGB7 and TNF/TNFR expression (Supplemental Figure 12) with a marked correlation for α 4 β 7 integrin. Several IL-7 and IL-7Rα splice variants have been described (56, 57), including a functional soluble IL-7Rα isoform (58). Expression of membrane-bound IL7R and full-length IL7 strongly correlated with IL7R and all IL7 variants by RT-qPCR analysis, suggesting that alternative splicing is not modified in inflammatory settings (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 3 Increased IL7R mRNA and IL-7Rα protein expression in UC and CD colon mucosa. (A and B) Relative IL7 and IL7R expression, as measured by RT-PCR, of colon biopsies from inflamed and healthy areas of UC (n = 21) (A) and CD (n = 24) (B) patients compared with non-IBD control patients (n = 20). Each symbol represents 1 patient, bars represent means, and error bars show SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 between indicated groups. (C) Representative IL-7Rα immunohistochemical staining of colonic biopsy specimens from non-IBD control (infectious acute colitis) and inactive and active UC or CD (scale bars: top and middle, 100 μm; bottom, higher-magnification images of the panels above, 50 μm).

We then confirmed increased IL-7Rα expression at the protein level first by immunohistochemistry in colon biopsy specimens of active UC and CD patients as compared with inactive IBD or non-IBD controls (Figure 3C). IL-7Rα staining was mainly present on inflammatory infiltrates in these biopsies as well as by some epithelial cells in the inflammatory microenvironment. To decipher which immune cell types express IL-7Rα in inflamed colon, mass cytometry (CyTOF) analyses, using a panel of 30 detection antibodies, were performed on human lamina propria cell suspensions prepared from the colon of UC patients (n = 3) before treatment with immunotherapy. IL-7Rα expression was observed only on mucosal CD4+ or CD8+ T lymphocytes as well as ILCs but not on other leukocyte cell types (Figure 4, A–C). Remnant epithelial (EPCAM+CD45–) or stromal cells (EPCAM–CD45–) in these lamina propria cell suspensions did not express IL-7Rα (Figure 4F). As anticipated, ILCs expressed the highest level of IL-7Rα. However, the low abundance of ILCs within mucosal leukocytes (Figure 4D) is unlikely to explain overexpression in the bulk transcriptomic data set. Phenograph analysis identified 3 clusters of IL-7Rα+ T lymphocytes, 2 of them corresponding to mucosal CD4+ or CD8+ T cells coexpressing mucosal integrins α E and β 7 (Figure 4E). In contrast, the mucosal CD4+ T cell subset expressing the highest level of CD25 (IL-2R), which might be enriched in regulatory T cells, did not express a significant level of IL-7Rα, confirming that Tregs in inflamed mucosal tissues do not express IL-7R. Altogether, our biocollection transcriptomic and proteomic analyses confirmed that IL-7Rα is overexpressed in inflamed colon mucosa from IBD patients and that IL-7Rα is mainly expressed by mucosal ILCs and T lymphocytes coexpressing mucosal integrins such as β 7 integrin.

Figure 4 Characterization of CD127 expression among UC lamina propria cells. (A) Representative t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) analysis showing single-cell intensity of CD127 among CD45+ lamina propria leukocytes from UC inflamed colon (n = 3 UC patients). (B) Left: Major immune populations were manually gated and identified on the tSNE map on the basis of canonical marker expression patterns. Right: Heatmap showing the corresponding color-coded normalized expression of canonical markers in gated immune populations. (C) Histograms showing medians of CD127 signal intensity within each of the immune populations defined in B. (D) Frequencies of CD127+ lymphocyte populations among lamina propria leukocytes. Bars correspond to the mean ± SEM (n = 3 UC patients). (E) Phenograph analysis identifies 3 clusters of CD127+ T cells in UC inflamed colon. Each column corresponds to a cluster. Rows indicate the color-coded normalized mean expression intensity of indicated markers in each cluster. CD127+ T cell clusters are indicated with arrows. (F) CD127 expression on lamina propria remnant EPCAM+ epithelial cells or EPCAM– stromal cells.

IL-7 signaling controls α 4 β 7 gut-homing integrin expression on effector human T cells. Our validation transcriptional analysis of colon biopsies and CyTOF analysis of mucosal leukocytes revealed a marked correlation between IL-7/IL-7Rα and α 4 β 7 integrin expression in humans. Injection of recombinant IL-7 has recently been shown to provoke rapid and significant T cell accumulation in the gut of macaques and chronically HIV-infected patients (59, 60). Another study described that in vivo IL-7 treatment increased α 4 β 7 expression on circulating T cells from HIV-infected individuals (61). Based on these findings, we aimed to further decipher the relationship between IL-7/IL-7Rα and α 4 β 7 integrin expression in the human setting. Indeed, the link between IL-7 and α 4 β 7 expression could not be easily deduced from previous experimental models, since we found that mouse IL-7 did not regulate mouse T lymphocyte α 4 and β 7 expression at the mRNA or protein level (Supplemental Figure 14). We first confirmed that human and mouse IL-7 dose-dependently and selectively induced in vitro α 4 , β 7 , and α 4 β 7 heterodimer expression on the surface of human T lymphocytes from healthy donors (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). As expected, IL-7Rα expression was downregulated. However, no modification was observed for other major gut-homing receptors (α E , CCR6, CCR9, or GPR15), other homing receptors (CCR5, CXCR3), nor β 1 integrin, which associates with α 4 (Supplemental Figure 16). IL-7–induced α 4 β 7 overexpression was long-lasting and required continuous stimulation, since removal of IL-7 after 24 hours dramatically prevented maintenance of α 4 β 7 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 17A). Similarly, an anti–human IL-7Rα antagonist mAb dose-dependently prevented IL-7–induced α 4 β 7 overexpression (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 IL-7 controls α 4 β 7 expression on human effector, but not regulatory, T lymphocytes. (A) Surface expression of α 4 , β 7 , and α 4 β 7 integrin heterodimers on human T lymphocytes from the blood of healthy volunteers cultured for the indicated periods of time in medium alone (white bars) or supplemented with recombinant human IL-7 at 1 ng/ml (green), 5 ng/ml (blue), or 25 ng/ml (red). Data are expressed as median fluorescent intensity ± SEM measured by flow cytometry (n = 6). (B) Human T cells were cultured for 3 days with 5 ng/ml of recombinant human IL-7 and a blocking anti–human IL-7Rα mAb at different concentrations. ITGA4 (squares) and ITGB7 (circles) overexpression was normalized to the condition without anti–IL-7Rα mAb and expressed as mean ± SEM. Dotted line represents basal level expression at t0. (C) Surface expression of α 4 and β 7 integrin on human T lymphocytes cultured for 48 hours in medium alone (gray) or supplemented with recombinant human IL-7 at 1 ng/ml (green), 5 ng/ml (blue), or 25 ng/ml (red) and, when indicated, with 10 μg/ml JAK1/2 inhibitor (ruxolitinib), 5 μM JAK3 inhibitor (CAS 202475-60-3), 5 μM STAT5 inhibitor (CAS 285986-31-4), or 12.5 μM PI3K inhibitor (LY294002). Data are expressed as median fluorescent intensity ± SEM measured by flow cytometry. (D) Human effector (CD25–CD127hi) and regulatory (CD25hiCD127lo) CD4+ T cells, purified by flow cytometry using a nonantagonistic anti–human CD127 (IL-7Rα) mAb, were cultured with medium alone (gray histogram) or supplemented with 1 ng/ml (green), 5 ng/ml (blue), or 25 ng/ml (red) of human IL-7. IL-7 signaling (STAT5 phosphorylation) was measured after 15 minutes of culture, while ITGA4 and ITGB7 expression was evaluated at 48 hours. Data show 1 representative of 5 experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 between indicated groups, Kruskal-Wallis test with post hoc Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

IL-7 induced not only upregulation but also functional activation of the human α 4 β 7 heterodimer, since it increased the binding to mucosal vascular addressin cell adhesion molecule-1 (MADCAM1), the specific ligand of α 4 β 7 (Supplemental Figure 18A). Expression of α 4 and β 7 protein levels did not differ after cell permeabilization, suggesting the absence of a preformed intracellular pool that might be mobilized by IL-7 (Supplemental Figure 18, B–D). In contrast, we found that ITGA4 mRNA expression increased in human T cells within 2 hours after IL-7 exposure while ITGB7 mRNA levels remained unmodified (Supplemental Figure 19A). Using chemical inhibitors for each step of protein synthesis, we confirmed that IL-7–induced α 4 expression required DNA transcription, RNA translation, and endoplasmic reticulum and post-Golgi protein export (Supplemental Figure 19B). While IL-7 differentially regulated α 4 and β 7 transcription, similar results were obtained with protein synthesis inhibitors for α 4 and β 7 expression, suggesting that IL-7 only indirectly controlled β 7 RNA translation (Supplemental Figure 19C).

Because IL-7 did not regulate ITGA4 expression on mouse T cells (Supplemental Figure 14), we explored species-specific transcription factors. The transcription factor CREB is predicted to bind to the human but not the mouse ITGA4 gene promoter (Gene Transcription Regulation Database [GTRD]; http://gtrd.biouml.org). Previous genome-wide analysis of CREB occupancy and phosphorylation showed ITGA4 gene activation in human cells and tissues (62) but not in mouse (63). We found that a CREB/CBP association inhibitor prevented α 4 β 7 overexpression in humans (Supplemental Figure 17B), while a CBP/P300 histone acetyltransferase inhibitor had no effect (Supplemental Figure 17C), implicating CREB in α 4 expression. In addition, blocking the JAK/STAT pathway using JAK1/2, JAK3, or STAT5 inhibitors or the PI3K pathway with specific inhibitors prevented IL-7–induced α 4 β 7 overexpression, demonstrating that it requires complete IL-7R signaling (Figure 5C).

Finally, one potential advantage of IL-7Rα–targeted therapy is that it specifically spares Tregs over effector T cells (21), based on a high differential expression level (14, 15). We found that IL-7 was able to dose-dependently induce STAT5 phosphorylation in Tregs, in spite of the low expression level of its receptor on these cells, but did not induce α 4 β 7 overexpression in contrast to its effect on effector T cells (Figure 5D).

A pathogenic role of the IL-7Rα pathway in colon inflammation of humanized mice. Specific control of human effector T cell upregulation of α 4 β 7 integrin expression via the IL-7/IL-7Rα axis suggests that a possible pathogenic role for the IL-7R pathway in human IBD was not previously appreciated in conventional rodent colitis models. To further explore the possible link between IL-7/IL-7Rα, α 4 β 7 integrin expression, and IBD, we reconstituted NOD-scid IL-2Rγ–/– (NSG) immunodeficient mice with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy donors. In this model, human T cells led to xenogenic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) with significant infiltration of colon, small intestine, liver, and lung as previously described (64). We found in a suboptimal GVHD model induced by 10 × 106 human PBMCs that pretreatment of human PBMCs with human IL-7 upregulated α 4 β 7 expression and led to a reduced colon length in recipient mice, a hallmark of colonic inflammation (Figure 6, A and B). This, however, did not accelerate the lethality of GVHD. Conversely, in accordance with the observation that mouse IL-7 could also induce α 4 β 7 expression on human T cells (Supplemental Figure 15A) and the confirmation in the literature (65) and experimentally that human α 4 β 7 integrin could interact with mouse MADCAM1 (Supplemental Figure 15C), in the severe GVHD model induced by 50 × 106 human PBMCs, administration of an antagonist anti–human IL-7Rα mAb significantly delayed GVHD development in NSG mice reconstituted with unmanipulated human PBMCs (Figure 6C). It also prevented colon retraction and histological lesions of colon GVHD (Figure 6D) as well as specifically reduced human T lymphocyte infiltration in the colon but not in other target tissues of GVHD (Figure 6, E and F). To determine whether anti–IL-7Rα therapy in this model also acts systemically, we performed a back-to-back comparison with the anti-α 4 β 7 mAb vedolizumab (Entyvio, Millennium Pharmaceuticals). Surprisingly, we found that unlike the anti–IL-7Rα mAb, vedolizumab had no effect on GVHD and colon inflammation (Supplemental Figure 20), suggesting also a systemic action of IL-7 besides α 4 β 7 upregulation in this humanized GVHD model.

Figure 6 IL-7/IL-7Rα pathway controls human T cell–mediated colon inflammation. (A and B) Survival (A) and colon length (B) of immunodeficient NOD-scid IL-2Rγ–/– (NSG) mice reconstituted with 10 × 106 freshly purified human PBMCs from healthy donors (white squares; n = 11) or the same cells cultured 3 days with 5 ng/ml of recombinant human IL-7 (black circles; n = 13). Colon length was measured when mice had lost 20% of body weight. (C) Survival of NSG mice reconstituted with 50 × 106 freshly purified human PBMCs from healthy donors and treated 3 times per week for 4 weeks from day 0 with 5 mg/kg of a blocking anti–human IL-7Rα mAb (black squares; n = 19) or equivalent volume of excipient (vehicle; white circles; n = 14). (D) Colon length and colon histological GVHD score of the same NSG mice as in C that were sacrificed when they had lost 20% of their body weight or after 3 months without clinical signs of GVHD. (E) Representative images of human CD3+ T cell infiltration (green) in the colon of NSG mice treated with excipient or anti–IL-7Rα mAb. Blue staining represents nuclei. (F) Histological human T cell infiltration score in colon, intestine, liver, and lung tissues of NSG mice as in C. Each symbol represents 1 mouse; horizontal bars indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

IL-7Rα blockade protects from colitis in humanized mice. We next sought to address whether the local and systemic effects of IL-7Rα blockade would be effective in a more relevant colitis model in humanized mice containing both innate and adaptive immune cells. We therefore used NSG mice reconstituted with hematopoietic CD34+ cord blood stem cells and induced colitis by intrarectal injection of the haptenating substance TNBS in ethanol. Ethanol is required to break the mucosal barrier, whereas TNBS is believed to haptenize colonic autologous and/or microbiota proteins, rendering them immunogenic to the host immune system (66). In this humanized mouse model, human T cell subsets (CD4+ and CD8+ naive, central memory, and effector memory T cells) as well as human ILC subsets (ILC1, ILC2, ILC3 NCR+, and ILC3 NCR–) located in the spleen expressed membrane IL-7Rα, except CD4+CD25+ T cells, since, as anticipated, this last subset is enriched in Tregs expressing low levels of IL-7Rα (Supplemental Figure 21). While ILCs were undetectable in colon mucosa from humanized mice, we found that mucosal human T cells expressed a high level of IL-7Rα as compared with peripheral human T cells from the same humanized mice (Supplemental Figure 22).

While the immunodeficient NSG mice dramatically succumbed to TNBS/ethanol injection, the humanized mice were partially protected, but developed acute signs of colitis including diarrhea and delayed weight recovery (Figure 7, A and B), in accordance with a dual protective and deleterious role for immune cells in gut homeostasis and inflammation (67). Similarly to vedolizumab, administration of anti–human IL-7Rα mAbs from day 0 was already effective from day 3 after injection in this acute humanized colitis model, since mice started to recover weight and presented significantly less diarrhea (Figure 7, A and B). Although it did not reach significance because of the limited number of humanized mice analyzed and interindividual variability, we observed that intestinal epithelial barrier homeostasis returned to basal levels with either therapy, as measured by the paracellular and transcellular intestinal permeability (Figure 7C) and the significant reduction of histological inflammatory score (Figure 7D) 1 week after treatment.

Figure 7 IL-7Rα blockade efficiency in vivo in humanized acute TNBS colitis. (A and B) Weight variation (mean ± SEM) (A) and colitis score (mean ± SEM) (B) of NSG mice previously reconstituted with 50 × 103 human cord blood CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells and challenged several months later with intrarectal administration of 5 mg of 2,4,6-trinitrobenzenesulfonic acid (TNBS) reconstituted in 50% ethanol. Mice were treated intraperitoneally 3 times a week from day 0 with control vehicle (white circles; n = 14), 5 mg/kg of blocking anti–human IL-7Rα mAb (black squares; n = 16), or blocking anti–human α 4 β 7 (vedolizumab) mAb (gray triangles; n = 6). (C) Paracellular and transcellular intestinal permeability (mean ± SEM) measured in vivo in NSG mice as in A after oral administration of sulfonic acid–FITC (SAF) and horseradish peroxidase (HRP) performed at day 0 and 1 week after TNBS/ethanol injection, and measured in sera 2 hours after oral administration. Results were normalized for each mouse to day 0. (D) Left: Representative colon hematoxylin-eosin-safranin staining (top) and cyan blue coloration (bottom) for each group 1 week after TNBS injection. Right: Histological and inflammatory mucosal score quantification. Scale bar: 250 μm. *P < 0.05 between indicated groups, Kruskal-Wallis test with post hoc Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

Finally, we explored the use of blocking anti–human IL-7Rα mAbs in vivo in a treatment model using immunodeficient NSG mice previously reconstituted with a low number (2.5 × 106) of human PBMCs and receiving a chronic cycle of dextran sulfate sodium (DSS; 1% in drinking water). Humanized mice received vehicle or 5 mg/kg anti–IL-7Rα mAbs at the initiation of the second cycle of DSS and until the end of the protocol. No colitis stool score difference was observed between vehicle and anti–IL-7Rα–treated mice before treatment, whereas after treatment initiation mice treated with anti–IL-7Rα mAbs displayed significantly lower signs of diarrhea and mucosal histological lesions as compared with control mice in response to the iterative chronic cycle of DSS (Supplemental Figure 23).

IL-7Rα mAb alters mucosal effector T cells in UC biopsies cultured ex vivo. To evaluate the local protective effect of the anti–IL-7Rα antagonist, we used fresh mucosal biopsies from UC patients as an ex vivo inflammatory model of human IBD as previously described (68). Anti–human IL-7Rα mAb (10 μg/ml) or isotype control (10 μg/ml) was added to organ-cultured samples from 10 patients with UC (Supplemental Table 2). After 24 hours of culture, supernatants were analyzed by ELISA, and 6 pairs of biopsies were processed for NanoString transcriptional technology analysis using a panel of 255 human genes related to inflammation. Transcriptomic analysis first showed that samples clustered by donor origin and not by treatment conditions, confirming high interindividual variability in these biopsies (Supplemental Figure 24). Nevertheless, using the NanoString immune cell signature, the analysis revealed that the relative fraction of T cells tended to decrease in the anti–IL-7R condition (not significantly) without impacting Tregs (Figure 8A). Hence, the relative frequency of Tregs among total T cells or effector CD8+ T cells significantly increased in the anti–IL-7R condition. We also observed a significant increase of the exhaustion signature within CD8+ T cells, in particular due to the overexpression of PD-1 and TIM-3 as compared with isotype control (Figure 8B). Finally, in accordance with the result on effector T cell exhaustion, we found that anti–IL-7R significantly inhibited IFN-γ secretion in the supernatant (Figure 8C). Altogether, this analysis showed that anti–IL-7Rα mAb acts locally and rapidly in UC colon samples grown ex vivo and alters effector T cells while tipping the immune balance toward regulatory T cells.