Endogenous retroviral signatures predict immunotherapy response in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Expression and association of hERVs in TCGA pan-cancer. TCGA pan-cancer hERV expression was determined using hervQuant, described in detail in the Supplemental Notes (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2). For consistency, only samples sequenced by Illumina NextSeq at 2 × 50 bp were analyzed, resulting in complete removal of ESCA, GBM, OV, and STAD and partial removal of COAD, UCEC, and READ subtypes (see Supplemental Table 2 for tumor abbreviations). All 3,173 reference hERVs were expressed in at least one sample, encompassing all 11 superfamilies and 3 lineages (Supplemental Table 1). Relative hERV expression patterns were strikingly homogenous across all cancer types (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3). Among all cancer types, TGCT demonstrated the greatest mean and median hERV expression, while LIHC, ACC, and UVM ranked last (Supplemental Figure 4). To identify similar hERV expression patterns across models, we calculated the Euclidean distance of mean hERV expression between each cancer type (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 5). Tumor types with lowest overall hERV expression (LIHC, ACC, UVM) were closely related by unsupervised clustering and shared very low similarity with all other tumor types. Two large clusters comprised 10 (PCPG, SKCM, CHOL, SARC, THYM, DLBC, PRAD, THCA, KICH, and LGG) and 8 (LUAD, PAAD, BLCA, CESC, MESO, UCEC, UCS, and BRCA) cancer types. While several cancer types demonstrated similar hERV expression patterns based on tissue location (UCEC and UCS, HNSC and LUSC, KIRC and KIRP, and READ and COAD), the clustering observed between various tumor types suggests that hERV expression may be conserved among cancers across a variety of tissues. Notably, two tumor types with immune-privileged tissues of origin (TGCT and UVM) demonstrated lower similarities to all other cancers. Lack of immune interactions within these native tissues may potentially result in unique hERV expression profiles in these tumors, suggesting that shared hERV expression profiles within other tumor types may be shaped by the presence of related tumor immune responses.

Figure 1 Human endogenous retrovirus expression and association in TCGA pan-cancer dataset. (A) Schematic of the hervQuant workflow. (B) hERV expression displayed by heatmaps in the outermost layer, ranked by mean expression across the pan-cancer dataset. Tumor groups shown in the middle ring, with colors representing clusters determined from a cut-tree (height = 140) of hierarchical clustering of Euclidean distance of mean hERV expression between each cancer type. Innermost lines represent hERV expression pairwise Euclidean distance ≤40 between tumor types. Opacity and width of inner lines increase with greater similarity. (C) Volcano plot of association (GLM) between read-normalized hERV expression and the mean of the methylation β coefficient, with GLM coefficient along the x axis and –log 10 FDR-corrected P value along the y axis. (D and E) Association (GLM) between read-normalized hERV expression and (D) IGS expression and (E) survival among TCGA pan-cancer dataset. FDR- (D) or Bonferroni-corrected (E) P represented by intensity of color and direction of coefficient represented by color (red, positive; blue, negative). Color bar displays hERV superfamily and canonical clade classifications. (D) Rows and columns are ordered by number of significantly positive associations. (E) Survival analysis filtered by hERVs and tumor types with at least 1 significant comparison. See Supplemental Table 2 for number of samples per TCGA cancer cohort.

Overexpression of specific hERVs within tumors has been attributed to epigenetic demethylation of genes associated with provirus expression, which can be triggered through the use of epigenetic modulatory agents (14, 23–27). hERV expression was highly associated with Illumina Methylation450K-derived methylation patterns, with the majority of hERVs significantly associated with demethylation (2,639 hERVs with generalized linear model [GLM] FDR-corrected P ≤ 0.05; 2,205 with coefficient <0; 434 with coefficient >0; Figure 1C).

We next examined the association between hERV expression and immune features, age, and survival among tumor types. We first performed multivariable linear regression of hERV expression by cancer type with 46 immune gene signatures (IGS) previously described in the literature (28–33) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 6). A small population of hERVs demonstrated near ubiquitous positive or negative association with all IGS, with the majority of hERVs showing a split association pattern. Included among IGS that demonstrated positive association with the majority of significant hERVs (GLM FDR-corrected P < 0.05) were those associated with immune cells known to have antitumor effector function, including effector and central memory T cells and NK cells. Additionally, a signature of anti–PD-1 (aPD1) responsiveness (IPRES_aPD1_responder) was positively associated with hERV expression in 79.2% (1,472 of 1,858) of significantly associated hERVs, while a signature for nonresponder tumor biopsies (IPRES_aPD1_nonresponder) was negatively associated with all hERV expression in 83.0% (1,679 of 2,024) of significantly associated hERVs (34). We next examined the association between hERV expression and age, controlling for tumor type, and observed that the majority of significantly associated hERVs demonstrated negative association between expression and patient age (GLM FDR-corrected P < 0.05; 150 with coefficient <0; 13 with coefficient >0; Supplemental Figure 7). To elucidate whether hERV expression associated with clinical outcome, we performed Cox’s proportional hazard regression (CoxPH) for hERV expression across all cancer types. Association of survival with mean hERV expression identified 3 tumor types with prognostic mean hERV expression (KICH, COAD, and KIRC). In all 3 tumor types, mean hERV expression was negatively prognostic (Supplemental Figure 8). Additionally, we examined Kaplan-Meier survival curves for each TCGA cancer type split by upper versus lower 50th percentile mean hERV expression, and observed 5 cancer types with significant separation of survival curves (Supplemental Figure 9; BLCA, COAD, KICH, KIRC, and PCPG; log-ranked P < 0.05). Among these 5 cancer types, KIRC was the most associated with survival. All cancer types except BLCA demonstrated shorter survival in patients with greater mean hERV expression. To perform a more detailed analysis, we associated survival with expression of each individual hERV (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 10). TCGA KIRC (ccRCC), a tumor type in which several hERVs have been shown to be actively translated (14, 35–37), constituted 25.1% of all significantly prognostic hERVs, with over 1.5× more significant hERVs than the next highest cancer, LGG (KIRC: 362; LGG: 230; Figure 1E). To elucidate the immune mechanisms behind this enrichment of prognostic hERVs in ccRCC, we focused on this cancer type for the remainder of our analyses.

hERV expression in ccRCC demonstrates evidence of immune stimulation through RIG-I–like signaling. Several groups have demonstrated that activation of select endogenous retroviral elements can trigger signaling through innate immune sensors, including double-stranded RNAs (dsRNA) that subsequently signal through cytosolic RIG-I–like receptors (26, 27). To elucidate a more comprehensive role for hERVs in the RIG-I–like pathway in ccRCC, we studied the association between hERV expression and genes in the RIG-I–like receptor signature (Molecular Signatures Database) (38), observing marked separation of genes into 2 groups by hierarchical clustering (Figure 2A). We defined 2 hERV groups (1 and 2; Supplemental Table 3) based on the ratio between each hERV’s mean linear regression coefficients within each gene cluster (>1 or < 1) and validated their definitions using principal component analysis (Figure 2B). While both groups demonstrated significant positive association between hERV expression and genes that activate the RIG-I-like pathway, group 2 hERVs demonstrated a significant positive association with several key antagonist genes downstream of NF-κB signaling (most notably NFKBIB), along with a significant negative association to key agonistic genes in NF-κB signaling (e.g. TBK1, TANK, and AZI2). CoxPH of hERV expression within TCGA KIRC provided further evidence that these groups are biologically distinct, with the majority of group 1 and 2 hERVs providing association with longer and shorter overall survival, respectively (Figure 2C). In addition, group 2 and non-prognostic group 1 hERVs (CoxPH Bonferroni-corrected P > 0.05) demonstrated a significant positive association with the majority of IGS (93%, 57%, and 60%, respectively), while prognostic group 1 hERVs (Bonferroni-corrected P ≤ 0.05; majority associated with longer overall survival) largely demonstrated a negative association with IGS (33%), including those for T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, macrophages, and NK cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 11). Despite these negative association patterns with IGS observed in prognostic group 1 hERVs, TCGA KIRC samples with greater expression of these hERVs had decreased ratios of Treg to CD8+ IGS (Treg IGS divided by the mean of 3 CD8+ IGS) compared with any other hERV group, suggesting the immune infiltrate associated with prognostic group 1 hERVs was less immunosuppressive than that of non-prognostic group 1 and group 2 hERVs (Supplemental Figure 12). Additionally, prognostic group 1 hERVs demonstrated positive association with signatures for Th17 T cells, which have been associated with a more favorable prognosis in ccRCC (39). Overall, this analysis provided the first evidence to our knowledge for biologically distinct hERV groups that differentially interact with innate immune sensing, with differential downstream prognostic and immunological effects and prognostic associations.

Figure 2 Mechanism of hERV-mediated RIG-I–like pathway signaling in ccRCC. (A) Heatmap of association (GLM) between hERV expression and RIG-I–like pathway–associated genes. FDR-corrected –log 10 (P value) represented by intensity of color, and direction of coefficient represented by color (red: positive, blue: negative). Group 1 (blue) and 2 (orange) hERVs are represented by color along the left-side color bar. (B) PC1 versus PC2 from PCA of association matrix in A between hERV expression and RIG-I–like pathway–associated genes from for group 1 and 2 hERVs. Percentage of variance for principal component 1 (PC1) and PC2 is shown in parentheses along each axis. (C) Volcano plot of CoxPH analysis of UQN hERV expression as a predictor of survival, with Bonferroni-corrected –log 10 (P value) displayed as a function of hazard ratio for each hERV. Dashed horizontal line represents FDR-corrected P = 0.05. (B and C) Groups 1 and 2, and other hERVs defined from A (group 1: blue; group 2: orange; neither: gray). (D) Heatmap of association (GLM) between expression of IGSs with group 1 and 2 hERV signatures (average expression), split by either significant or nonsignificant association with patient prognosis. FDR-corrected P values represented by intensity of color, and direction of coefficient represented by color (red, positive; blue, negative).

hERV expression in ccRCC demonstrates evidence of B cell activation. In addition to innate immune sensor signaling, hERVs can trigger antitumor immunity through tumor-specific expression of viral epitopes. In cancer patients, high antibody titers have been known to develop against hERV proteins with specificity of expression within the tumor, with little else known regarding the role of this B cell response (40). To determine whether hERVs show evidence of an adaptive immune response in ccRCC, we identified T/B cell clonotype repertoires in TCGA KIRC using MiXCR and filtered on T/B cell receptors (TCRs/BCRs; defined as shared CDR3 amino acid sequence) observed in ≥10% of patients (41). These filtering criteria resulted in no shared TCR clonotypes, suggesting potentially low sensitivity of detection for MiXCR-derived TCR data in RNA-Seq data. In contrast, 437 shared BCRs were identified, of which 397 were significantly associated with expression of ≥1 hERV (Figure 3A, left). Within this pool, 4 clones had significant positive association with the expression of 1,207 hERVs, suggesting a potential hERV epitope–driven B cell response (Figure 3A, right, and Supplemental Table 3). Differential superfamily distribution patterns were observed between BCR-associated and non-BCR-associated hERVs, suggesting certain superfamilies may have a greater propensity for triggering B cell activation (HERVERI, HML, HSERVIII, and HERVW9; FDR-corrected χ2 test P ≤ 0.05; Supplemental Figure 13). Furthermore, multiple sequence alignment (Clustal Omega) of proviral sequences from these BCR-associated hERVs identified large regions of high sequence identity (Supplemental Figure 14). Filtering on sequence identity of ≥25% of all BCR-associated hERVs with a sequence length ≥21 base pairs (the approximate minimal length necessary for immunoglobulin CDR3 region specificity) (42), we observed 8 regions of conserved DNA similarity (Figure 3B). NIH Retrovirus Protein BLAST (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genome/viruses/retroviruses/) of these sequences showed similarity to known hERV env genes in 8 of 8 sequences, with additional similarity to other retroviral genes in 2 of 8 sequences. While suggestive of potentially targetable antigens within the hERV env region, CoxPH demonstrated significantly higher hazard ratios among BCR-associated compared with non-BCR-associated hERVs (Welch’s t test P = 2.4 × 10–3; Figure 3C). Differential expression analysis (DESeq2) of BCR-associated hERVs demonstrated a balanced proportion of hERVs with both higher tumor–to–matched normal and matched normal–to–tumor expression (tumor: n = 542; matched: n = 72; Figure 3D), suggesting an overall lack of tumor specificity among BCR-associated hERVs.

Figure 3 hERVs associated with expression of BCR clonotypes are negatively prognostic in ccRCC. (A) Heatmap of association (GLM) between hERV expression and expression of B cell clonotypes, displaying all TCRs and BCRs that demonstrate association (left, FDR-corrected P ≤ 0.05) and a magnified view of the top 4 B cell clones with highest numbers of significantly associated hERVs (right, underscored by black box to the bottom left). FDR-corrected P values represented by intensity of color and direction of coefficient represented by color (red: positive, blue: negative). (B) Multiple sequence alignment of areas of DNA identity in ≥25% of hERVs (all hERVs significantly associated with the top 4 B cell clones) and ≥24 base pairs in length (minimum BCR epitope length). Base pair sequences displayed by color (A: blue; T: red; C: green; G: yellow; gap: gray) and sequence below. y axis order is conserved in all plots. (A and B) Color bars at left show superfamily and canonical clade classification. (C) Hazard ratios among all hERVs significantly associated to the top 4 B cell clones (left) or non-BCR-associated hERVs (right) within TCGA KIRC, with Welch’s t test P value displayed. Data represent median (middle line), with boxes encompassing the 25th to 75th percentile, whiskers encompassing 1.5× the interquartile range from the box, and outliers shown by dots. (D) Waterfall plot displaying the log 2 fold change in mean expression of hERVs associated with the top 4 B cell clones in the tumor compared with matched normal tissue. FDR-adjusted P value significance (P ≤ 0.05) from DESeq2 analysis displayed in red (positive fold difference), blue (negative fold difference), and gray (nonsignificant).

hERV signatures of innate and adaptive immune activation provides prognostic value in ccRCC. Currently, clinical stage is the most robust prognostic variable for ccRCC. While molecular features such as M1–M4 molecular subtyping have been shown to be potentially prognostic, no molecular markers have been widely adapted for clinical decision making in ccRCC, making identification of a robust molecular marker for prognosis an appealing goal (43). Throughout this study, we identified pools of hERVs with evidence of both RIG-I–like–mediated innate immune activation and inhibition, as well as B cell–mediated adaptive immunity (Figure 4, A and B). To provide evidence that these classes can be used to generate a model of clinical outcome in ccRCC, we derived signatures corresponding to the mean expression of prognostic hERVs (CoxPH Bonferroni-corrected P ≤ 0.05) within each class. According to log-rank test, Kaplan-Meier overall survival curves for patients within the upper versus lower 50th percentiles for each of the 3 signatures were significantly different (RIG-I–like upregulated [up]: P = 4.5 × 10–10; RIG-I–like downregulated [down]: P = 6.3 × 10–14; BCR-associated: P = 1.1 × 10–5; Figure 4C). Patients with both higher expression of RIG-I–like down and BCR-associated signatures had significantly shorter overall survival, while those with higher expression of the RIG-I–like up signature had longer overall survival. Recent analyses also provided metrics for disease-specific survival (DSS) and progression-free interval (PFI) in TCGA KIRC, additionally with an underpowered reporting of disease-free interval (DFI) (44). Of these metrics, DSS and PFI trended similarly to curves observed with overall survival, providing further evidence that these hERV signatures are specifically associated with disease burden (Supplemental Figure 15). We performed multivariable CoxPH modeling with clinical stage and with or without molecular subtype (M1–M4) and hERV signatures as predictors for patient outcome in TCGA KIRC. Comparing a full model against an all-but-one-feature model, all 3 signatures provided significant prognostic value in addition to stage and molecular subtype, with the RIG-I–like down signature contributing nearly as much prognostic power as traditional staging and each of the 3 signatures providing greater prognostic power than molecular subtyping (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 4). To establish whether these hERV signatures were prognostic in other tumors, we performed univariable CoxPH for each signature within all TCGA cancer types (Figure 4E). Among these 3 signatures, BCR-associated hERVs were additionally prognostic in COAD and LGG, while RIG-I–like down hERVs were additionally prognostic in BLCA, COAD, KIRP, LGG, and LIHC, suggesting these additional cancer types may have hERV–immune microenvironment interactions similar to those in ccRCC. Included among these cancer types were KIRP and COAD, both of which were closely related to KIRC by hierarchical clustering of hERV expression patterns (Supplemental Figure 5), and LGG, which contained the second greatest number of prognostic hERVs after KIRC (Figure 1E).

Figure 4 Immune-related hERV signatures are prognostic for patient overall survival. (A) Schematic summary of hERV interactions with the immune system in the context of an anti-tumor immune response. (B) Venn diagram showing the number hERVs significantly associated (GLM, FDR-corrected P < 0.05) with genes corresponding to the upregulation (blue) or downregulation (orange) of the RIG-I–like pathway or positively associated (GLM, FDR corrected P < 0.05) with expression of B cell clones (green). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for TCGA KIRC patients split by the upper (blue) and lower (red) 50th percentile of expression for each of the 3 hERV group signatures represented in A. (D) Change in multivariable CoxPH log-likelihood ratios in TCGA KIRC using clinical stage and/or M1–M4 molecular subtyping and the 3 classes of hERV groups represented in B as predictors for survival. Stacked bars show the change in likelihood ratio for each feature when removed from the full model, as well as the χ2 test P value for each hERV group signature when removed from the full model (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001). (E) Univariable CoxPH coefficients for hERV signatures as a predictor for overall survival among each cancer type. FDR-corrected P value represented by red asterisks (*P ≤ 0.05).

hERVs demonstrate evidence of tumor-specific presentation of targetable viral epitopes. Previous studies have identified select tumor-specific hERV epitopes in ccRCC that trigger in vitro antitumor responses with limited in vivo efficacy (35–37). Studies regarding neoantigens have suggested that a large number of potential epitopes are required for screening in order to identify a few clinically relevant peptides with significant in vivo antitumor efficacy (45–48). We examined hERV expression patterns between tumors and matched normal tissue within TCGA KIRC and observed that normal samples clustered together (Supplemental Figure 16). The majority of hERVs were heavily upregulated in tumor compared with matched normal samples, leading us to hypothesize that there may be many more differentially expressed and targetable hERVs within tumor than previously described. In an attempt to expand the potentially targetable hERV epitope pool in ccRCC, we first ranked hERVs based on fold change in expression between tumor and matched normal samples (Supplemental Figure 17) (49). Notably, CT-RCC hERV-E (HERVERI/gammaretrovirus-like, designated as hERV 2256 in the reference database, also known as ERVE-4), one of the few hERVs demonstrated to be capable of eliciting a vaccine-inducible CD8+ T cell response, ranked second highest in tumor versus normal fold change in expression (35–37). This same hERV was previously described by Rooney et al. (ERVE-4) and was found to be significantly upregulated in ccRCC and associated with a signature of cytotoxicity (15). To ensure that our analyses were consistent with these previously published findings, we performed linear regression between CT-RCC hERV-E and IGS expression including the Rooney signature for cytotoxicity (CYT), and observed a significant association between expression of this hERV and the majority of IGS in our set, including CYT (Supplemental Figure 18).

Similar to the pattern observed in CT-RCC hERV-E, hERVs that were overexpressed within tumors were ubiquitously positively associated with IGS, while those that demonstrated overexpression within matched normal tissue demonstrated a mixed association pattern (FDR-corrected P ≤ 0.05; Figure 5A), suggesting that preferential hERV expression in the tumor may facilitate immune activation. Interestingly, none of the top 10 hERVs by tumor versus normal expression were significantly associated with TCR/BCR clonotype expression or with survival. Given that (i) these hERVs were significantly associated with immune activation and (ii) there is evidence of functional epitopes and public hERV-specific T cells in at least one of these hERVs (CT-RCC hERV-E), the inability to computationally detect TCRs/BCRs significantly associated with these hERVs suggests we lacked the sensitivity necessary to identify these hERV-specific TCR/BCR clones. This lack of detectable public adaptive immune response is also characteristic of neoantigens, which despite failing to show association with TCR/BCR expression and survival in the absence of immunotherapy in ccRCC, have been recently demonstrated to provide vaccine-induced efficacy in melanoma (46, 50).

Figure 5 hERVs demonstrate evidence of targetable epitope expression in ccRCC. (A) Association (GLM) of the 10 most positively (left) and negatively (right) differentially expressed hERVs (TCGA KIRC tumor relative to matched normal tissue) with IGS expression. FDR-corrected P values represented by intensity of color and direction of coefficient represented by color (red: positive, blue: negative). (B) Read coverage from ccRCC Ribo-Seq data for hERV 4700, demonstrating read coverage of coding regions for gag (red), pol (blue), and env (green) genes. (C) Percent identity between all reading frames of translated amino acid sequences from the reference gag (red), pol (blue), and env (green) sequences for hERV 4700 with known hERV proteins in the NIH retroviral protein BLAST database. (D) Exchange efficiency for HLA-A*02:01 monomer UV exchange of predicted hERV 4700 epitopes. (E) Left: RT-qPCR (responders: n = 7; nonresponders: n = 6) log 2 expression of hERV 4700 gag, pol, and, env sequences. Right: hervQuant-derived (responders: n = 10; nonresponders: n = 10) hERV 4700 expression in nivolumab-treated (aPD1-treated) ccRCC tumor biopsies. Statistical analysis performed using Mann-Whitney U test (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, NS: P > 0.05). Data presented as values (dots) and median (middle line), with boxes encompassing the 25th to 75th percentile and whiskers encompassing minimum to maximum values.

Tumor-specific transcription is necessary for epitope generation but is not sufficient without downstream translation. Since the majority of hERVs are translationally inactive, we ran hervQuant on a publicly available Ribo-Seq dataset comprising several regions from 2 ccRCC and matched normal kidney nephrectomy samples (4 regions per tumor; 2 regions per matched normal) (22). To filter for hERVs with the strongest evidence of differential expression by both Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq, we ranked hERVs by the sum of RNA-Seq and Ribo-Seq fold change in expression in tumor versus normal samples (Supplemental Figure 19). Despite evidence of translation in the literature, CT-RCC hERV-E did not demonstrate coverage by Ribo-Seq in this ccRCC dataset, suggesting the relative insensitivity of Ribo-Seq– compared with RNA-Seq–based hERV identification. However, analysis of the GWIPS database (51) containing aggregate data from >30 Ribo-Seq datasets provided evidence for translation of CT-RCC hERV-E in several human lymphoblastic cell lines but minimal translation in all other sets, including normal human tissues, suggesting that CT-RCC hERV-E had the capacity for translation within tumor-like tissues (Supplemental Figure 20). hERV 4700 (HERVERI/gammaretrovirus-like), which demonstrated the highest tumor versus normal expression by RNA-Seq, was identified as the most differentially expressed hERV with greatest evidence of translation. Additionally, hERV 4700 was expressed at low levels in matched normal tissues from all other tumor subtypes (Supplemental Figure 21) and demonstrated additional evidence of translation among GWIPS tumor cell line samples (Supplemental Figure 22). Although Ribo-Seq coverage of hERV 4700 within ccRCC samples was relatively low, coverage patterns were similar to those observed by RNA-Seq (Figure 5B). Areas of coverage within the hERV 4700 proviral reference corresponded to viral gag (red), pol (blue), and env (green) genes. Protein-BLAST of these regions translated across each reading frame provided high sequence similarity with known reference hERV sequences across all 3 frames of pol and env, and frame 2 of gag (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 23). Using the longest sequence identified within each protein reading frame, we performed NetMHCPan4.0 epitope prediction, identifying 30 predicted HLA-A*02:01 binders (binding affinity ≤500 nM; Supplemental Table 5) (52). To ensure these predicted epitopes were hERV specific, we searched for overlap between amino acid sequences of each peptide with known human proteins in the GENCODE hg19 protein-coding transcript translated sequences, observing no overlap between epitopes and non-hERV proteins. Using an HLA-A*02:01 monomer UV exchange assay and HLA ELISA readout (53–58), we validated the binding of 30 of 30 predicted epitopes to HLA-A*02:01 with exchange efficiencies ranging from 16.1% to 73.1% (Figure 5D).

hERV epitopes associate with aPD1 response with evidence of epitope-specific T cells in ccRCC. To explore whether hERV 4700 expression is predictive for patient response to aPD1 therapy, we performed quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) quantification of hERV 4700 with 2 of each gag-, pol-, and env-specific primer/probe sets on ccRCC tumor biopsy RNA in aPD1-treated patients (responders: n = 7, nonresponders: n = 6; Figure 5E and Supplemental Tables 6–8). We observed greater mean RT-qPCR signal in aPD1 responders in all primer/probe sets (Mann-Whitney U test P < 0.05; Supplemental Table 9), as well as hervQuant-derived hERV 4700 expression from the same set with added samples (responders: n = 10, nonresponders: n = 10; Mann-Whitney U test P = 0.0455), suggesting that transcription of hERV 4700 is associated with greater responsiveness to immunotherapy. Additionally, multivariable linear regression (GLM) provided perfect fit of primer/probe sets as a predictor for response. To demonstrate the presence of an anti–hERV 4700 T cell immune response in ccRCC, we performed tetramer staining of an HLA-A*02:01 ccRCC tumor sample using the 30 MHC tetramers described above (Figure 6, A and B). Using a stepwise approach, we first screened the tumor using 5 pools of 6 tetramers, which demonstrated that pool 4 had the largest tetramer-positive CD8+ T cell population (11.3% tetramer-positive). Running the 6 individual tetramers, we observed tetramers 2 and 3 to have the greatest staining, which corresponded to peptides derived from frame 2 of the gag (10.9% positive) and pol (13.5%) protein regions, respectively. We validated the presence of these T cell populations in 3 additional ccRCC tumors (gag: 10.9%–24.8%; pol: 13.5%–22.3%), as well as observing staining within the range of negative control tetramers in 4 healthy donor peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) samples (gag: 0.12%–1.51%, pol: 0.13%–0.76%; Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 24). Overall, these data validate our epitope prediction method and provide evidence for the presence of hERV 4700–specific T cells within ccRCC.