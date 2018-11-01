E-cadherin expression on multiple myeloma cells activates tumor-promoting properties in plasmacytoid DCs

MM is associated with deficient IFN-α signaling in pDCs. To investigate the role of pDCs in MM pathogenesis, we injected Vk*MYC MM cells (18) into WT or BDCA2-DTR C57BL/6 mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121421DS1), which express the diphtheria toxin receptor and can be depleted of pDCs by administration of diphtheria toxin (DT). At 4 weeks after tumor injection, myeloma became established, evident by the appearance of a dominant monoclonal Ig band (M-spike protein secreted by myeloma cells; Supplemental Figure 1B). About 92% of WT mice developed myeloma, whereas only 67% of pDC-depleted mice developed myeloma (Figure 1A). Furthermore, myeloma-bearing WT mice had a higher M-protein concentration (Figure 1B) and shorter survival (Figure 1C) than pDC-depleted mice. Consistent results were obtained when BDCA2-DTR mice without DT treatment were used as a control (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). These findings indicated that pDCs play an important role in the pathogenesis of MM in vivo.

Figure 1 MM cell–conditioned pDCs promote tumor growth in vivo. BDCA2-DTR mice (n = 12) and WT littermates (n = 12) were injected i.p. with DT (100 ng/mouse) 1 day before i.v. injection of Vk*MYC myeloma cells. DT was administrated every other day for 5 times. Blood was collected weekly via tail vein for detection of the monoclonal band (M-band) using serum protein electrophoresis. Shown are (A) the positive ratio of mice with M-band, (B) quantified relative M-band density, and (C) mouse survival. (D) Splenocytes from tumor-free (Ctrl) or myeloma-bearing (MM) WT mice were stimulated with CpG and blocked with Brefeldin A. IFN-α production was detected in pDC cells by FACS and quantified. (E) Overall survival of patients with MM based on high IFNAR1 (IFNAR1hi) and low IFNAR1 (IFNAR1lo) gene expression (GSE2658 data set). (F) Levels of IFN-α expression in bone marrow from healthy donors (n = 5; HD) and patients with MM (n = 100). MM (ARP1 and MM.1S) cells were cultured alone or in direct (D) or transwell (T) coculture with pDCs (freshly sorted human pDCs from blood of healthy donors; the same thereafter unless otherwise stated) with or without CpG. (G) The number of live MM cells and (H) MM cell apoptosis are shown. Number of live MM.1S cells (I) and ARP1 cells (J) cultured alone, or in direct (D) or transwell (T) coculture with pDCs with or without CpG, in the presence or absence of IFN-α–neutralizing mAb. Experiments were performed 3 times in A–D and G–I. Statistical significance was obtained by Student’s t test, and Bonferroni’s corrected significance level was used when more than 2 groups were included in an analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Next we examined the phenotype of pDCs in normal and Vk*MYC myeloma-bearing mice. Normal pDCs produced large amounts of IFN-α upon CpG stimulation, whereas cells from myeloma-bearing B6 mice lost the ability to secrete IFN-α (Figure 1D). To determine the clinical relevance of this finding, we analyzed a published patient MM data set from Oncomine. We found that the level of IFNAR1 (interferon alpha and beta receptor subunit 1) expression positively correlated to the overall survival of patients with MM (Figure 1E), and the IFN-α expression in myeloma bone marrow was significantly lower than that in healthy individuals (Figure 1F). These findings suggested that pDC-secreted IFN-α may play an important role in inhibiting MM growth and survival in vivo.

To determine the effect of pDC-derived IFN-α on MM cells, we cocultured human pDCs (freshly sorted from human blood; the same hereafter when pDCs are mentioned) and human MM cells with or without CpG and examined MM cell growth and apoptosis. In the absence of CpG, MM cells grew well (Figure 1G) and did not undergo apoptosis (Figure 1H) in culture alone or in direct coculture with pDCs. In the presence of CpG, MM cells grew poorly and underwent apoptosis, especially in transwell coculture with pDCs, suggesting that soluble factors secreted by CpG-activated pDCs inhibit MM growth and induce MM apoptosis, and that secretion of the factors by pDCs was largely inhibited by direct coculture with MM cells. Because CpG activates pDCs to secrete large amounts of IFN-α (19), we examined whether MM growth inhibition and apoptosis were IFN-α dependent. Figure 1, I and J, clearly shows that neutralizing IFN-α effectively restored the number of MM cells in either transwell or direct coculture with pDCs. Taken together, these results show that CpG-activated pDCs are able to induce apoptosis in MM cells indirectly by secreting IFN-α, but direct contact with MM cells greatly reduces pDC ability to produce IFN-α.

MM cells, upon direct contact, cause dysfunction in pDCs. Because CpG-activated pDCs effectively killed MM cells in transwell coculture but less so in direct coculture, we hypothesized that MM cells, upon direct contact, modulate pDC function. To test this hypothesis, pDCs and MM cells were cocultured under various conditions, and pDC-derived cytokines such as IFN-α, TNF-α, and IL-6 were measured. Indeed, MM cells, in direct but not transwell coculture, significantly reduced pDC secretion of IFN-α, TNF-α, and IL-6 (Figure 2A). To gain a global view of the changes in pDCs induced by MM cells, we performed gene microarray of pDCs under various conditions as described in Methods, and analyzed the data with Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA). A decrease in type-1 IFN pathway transcripts was the top change in pDCs directly cocultured with MM cells (Figure 2B). In line with this result, the expression of type-1 IFN genes and IFN-induced genes decreased strikingly in pDCs in direct coculture with MM cells (Figure 2C). Because pDCs also function as antigen-presenting cells, we analyzed the expression of surface molecules and found that MM cells also markedly downregulated pDC expression of MHC (HLA-ABC and HLA-DR), CD86, CD40, and PD-L1 (Figure 2D). To determine the clinical significance of this finding, we studied freshly isolated primary CD138+ MM cells from patients. Similar to cell lines, primary MM cells also significantly inhibited CpG-induced IFN-α secretion from pDCs, whereas peripheral blood mononuclear cells from healthy donors did not (Figure 2E). We repeated the experiments with a commonly used human pDC like cell line, Gen2.2 (20), and showed that MM cells also inhibited secretion of IFN-α by Gen2.2 cells (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 MM cells, via direct contact, inhibit the production of IFN-α and other cytokines by pDCs. (A) Cytokine levels in the supernatants of pDCs cultured alone or in direct (D) or transwell (T) coculture with MM (ARP1 or MM.1S) cells with CpG for 16 hours (the same thereafter, unless otherwise stated). Global gene profiling of pDC culture alone or in coculture with MM (ARP1) cells, and data were analyzed by (B) IPA assay for the canonical pathways, or presented as (C) heatmaps to show the change in activation of IFN genes and IFN-inducible genes under various conditions. Gene profiling of ARP1 cells served as a control. (D) Expression of cell surface molecules on pDCs with or without direct coculture with MM (MM.1S) cells. (E) IFN-α secreted by pDCs (plus CpG) in direct coculture with primary MM cells freshly isolated from bone marrow of patients with MM or with PBMCs from healthy donors as a control. (F) Level of IFN-α secreted by the human pDC cell line Gen2.2, cultured alone or in a direct coculture with MM (ARP1 or MM.1S) cells, in the absence (control, Ctrl) or presence of CpG (Gen2.2). Experiments were performed 3 times in A and D–F. Statistical significance was obtained by Student’s t test, and Bonferroni’s corrected significance level was used when more than 2 groups were included in an analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

MM cells suppress type-1 IFN production by downregulating TLR9 expression in pDCs. Next we elucidated the mechanism underlying MM cell–mediated suppression of IFN-α expression in pDCs. As IFN-β is the type-1 IFN first expressed in response to viral infection and positively regulates IFN-α expression (21), we first examined IFN-β production by pDCs at different time points in culture with or without MM cells. IFN-α production followed similar patterns and kinetics (Figure 3, A and B), suggesting that IFN-β was not responsible for regulating IFN-α expression in pDCs in the coculture. Second, because TLR7 and TLR9 are selectively expressed in pDCs to sense viral stimulation to produce IFN-α, the role of the TLR7 and TLR9 pathways was determined. Flow analysis showed that TLR9 and TLR7 expression in pDCs was significantly downregulated after direct, but not transwell, coculture with MM cells (Figure 3, C and D). Similarly, MM cells also significantly downregulated TLR9 expression in Gen2.2 cells, and the effect could be observed after only 30 minutes in coculture with MM cells (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 3 MM cells inhibit pDC IFN-α production by downregulating pDC TLR9 expression. pDCs were cultured alone or in direct coculture with MM (MM.1S or ARP1) cells in the presence of CpG, and supernatant was collected at the indicated time points for measurement of (A) IFN-β and (B) IFN-α. Expression of (C) TLR9 or (D) TLR7 by (CD123+CD138–) pDCs cultured alone or in direct or transwell (TW) coculture with MM (ARP1) cells in the presence of CpG for 16 hours. Gen2.2 cells were directly cocultured with MM (ARP1 or MM.1) cells with or without CpG for 16 hours, followed by depletion of MM cells with CD138+ beads. Gen2.2 cells were collected and subjected to (E) Western blot or (F) qPCR analyses for the expression of TLR9/7 and MyD88. Flow cytometry analysis showing the expression levels of TLR9 in (G) human pDCs from healthy donors (n = 5) or patients with MM (n = 5), or (H) murine pDCs from tumor-free (control, Ctrl) or Vk*MYC myeloma-bearing B6 mice (n = 5, each group). All experiments were performed 3 times. Statistical significance was obtained by Student’s t test, and Bonferroni’s corrected significance level was used when more than 2 groups were included in an analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To confirm the results, Gen2.2 and ARP1 or MM.1S MM cells were cocultured for 16 hours, followed by depletion of MM cells using CD138 antibody-coated magnetic beads. Consistent with the flow analysis, the expression of TLR7 and TLR9 in Gen2.2 was significantly and strikingly reduced after coculture with MM cells, as detected by Western blot (Figure 3E) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 3F). The expression of MyD88, the TLR adaptor protein, was also decreased. In line with these results, microarray data showed that the TLR7/9 signaling pathway was downregulated (Supplemental Figure 2B). We also examined pDCs from patients with MM and healthy donors and found that TLR9 expression was significantly lower in patient pDCs than in those from healthy donors (Figure 3G). Interestingly, pDCs from Vk*MYC-bearing mice also expressed a lower level of TLR9 than those from tumor-free mice (Figure 3H). Taken together, these results clearly show that MM cells inhibited pDC IFN-α secretion by downregulating their TLR9 expression.

BST2 and ILT7 are involved in MM-pDC interaction but not pDC dysfunction. Because MM cell–induced pDC dysfunction was contact-dependent, we searched for surface molecules on MM cells and pDCs that were interactive and mediated the effects. We focused our attention on the pair of surface molecules BST2 and ILT7 because our previous studies identified ILT7 as a pDC surface receptor that binds with BST2 on many cells, including breast cancer cells, and regulates TLR7/9 responses (22). Based on published data from Oncomine, BST2 is highly expressed on MM and other tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), and ILT7 is exclusively expressed on pDCs (Supplemental Figure 3C). To determine whether MM cells use this pair of molecules to inhibit pDC function, we generated BST2-knockdown MM cell lines and FcεRIγ-knockdown Gen2.2 cells (FcεRIγ is the adaptor molecule of ILT7) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and D). To our surprise, knocking down either or both of the molecules on MM cells or pDCs did not abrogate the MM cell–mediated inhibition on pDC secretion of IFN-α (Supplemental Figure 3E), indicating that these surface molecules are not involved in MM cell–induced pDC dysfunction. Nevertheless, BST2 and ILT7 were important for pDC and MM cell interaction and adhesion, because blocking antibodies against either BST2 or ILT7 significantly and substantially decreased the formation and number of pDC and MM cell clusters as detected by flow analysis (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G).

CDH1 mediates MM-induced dysfunction in pDCs. Microarray identified only 4 genes that were changed in all pDC culture conditions with MM cells (direct, mixture, or transwell coculture) (Figure 4A). CDH1, a membrane molecule that mediates cell-cell adhesion by homophilic ligation, was one of the 4 genes identified (23). We wondered whether CDH1 mediates the suppressive effect of MM cells on pDCs. CDH1 is expressed by both pDCs (the Gen2.2 cell line and primary pDCs) and MM cells (cell lines and primary myeloma cells) (Figure 4, B and C). After we knocked down CDH1 in MM cells (Figure 4D), they almost completely lost their ability to inhibit IFN-α secretion (Figure 4E) or downregulate TLR9 expression in pDCs (Figure 4F). However, pDCs were able to inhibit the growth and promote apoptosis of CDH1-knockdown cells but not control MM cells in a direct coculture in the presence of CpG (Supplemental Figure 4). To confirm the results, pDCs were treated with a recombinant CDH1-Fc fusion protein followed by Fc cross-linking antibody. The treatments also inhibited pDC secretion of IFN-α (Figure 4G). Thus, these results demonstrated that MM cells use their surface CDH1 to inhibit pDC function. As CDH1 often mediates adhesion via homophilic ligation with CDH1 on other cells, we treated pDCs with CDH1 agonist antibody and observed that the antibody significantly inhibited pDC secretion of IFN-α (Figure 4, H and I). Consistently, CDH1 agonist antibody downregulated the expression of TLR9, MyD88, and IRF7 in treated pDCs (Figure 4J). Taken together, these results indicated that MM cells exert their inhibitory effects on pDCs via CDH1 homophilic interaction.

Figure 4 E-cadherin mediates MM-induced dysfunction in pDCs. (A) Venn diagram showing the changes in gene expression in pDCs under various different culture and coculture conditions. Microarray was used to determine the global gene profiling of pDCs. E-cadherin (CDH1) expression on (B) Gen2.2 cells and pDCs, on (C) MM cell lines and primary MM cells, and on (D) ARP1 or RPMI-8226 cells infected with control shRNA (shCtrl) or CDH1 shRNA (shCDH1). (E) Concentration of IFN-α secreted by pDCs (plus CpG) cocultured with control (Ctrl) or CDH1-knockdown (CDH1-KD) MM cells. (F) Expression of TLR9 on pDCs cocultured with control (Ctrl) or CDH1-knockdown MM cells. (G) Concentration of IFN-α secreted by pDCs (plus CpG) induced by Fc control or recombinant Fc-CDH1 fusion proteins. CDH1 agonist antibody was used as a positive control. Concentration of IFN-α secreted by (H) Gen2.2 cells or (I) pDCs (plus CpG) induced by IgG control or CDH1 agonist antibody. (J) Western blot showing the expression of TLR9, MyD88, and IRF7 by Gen2.2 cells induced by CpG or CDH1 agonist antibody. All experiments except A were performed 4 times. Statistical significance was obtained by Student’s t test, and Bonferroni’s corrected significance level was used when more than 2 groups were included in an analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

A20 degrades TLR9 protein in pDCs induced by CDH1 activation and signaling. The observed quick (within 30 minutes) decrease in the protein expression of TLR9 in pDCs after contacting MM cells suggested a degradation of TLR9 protein. We found that lactacystin, a proteasome inhibitor, partially restored pDC IFN-α secretion inhibited by MM cells (Figure 5A), as did CDH1 agonist antibody (Figure 5B), suggesting that TLR9 protein was degraded by the ubiquitin-proteinase pathway. Indeed, activation of CDH1 signaling by the agonist antibody markedly enhanced the ubiquitin of TLR9 in Gen2.2 cells (Figure 5C). A TLR9 pull-down experiment was performed in Gen2.2 cells, followed by mass spectrometry analysis. Among the proteins captured by TLR9 pull down (Figure 5D), TNFAIP3 (A20) is an ubiquitin-editing enzyme with both de-ubiquitination and ubiquitin ligase functions (24), and was increased in pDCs after CDH1 stimulation (Figure 5E). To determine whether A20 was responsible for degrading TLR9, we cotransfected A20 and TLR9 into 293T cells and performed flow cytometry to detect TLR9 expression. As shown in Figure 5F, TLR9 expression gradually decreased as A20 protein expression increased. To determine whether TLR9 and A20 directly interact, TLR9, A20, and β-catenin (a downstream molecule of CDH1) were cotransfected into 293T cells, followed by immunoprecipitation of A20 protein. TLR9 interacted with A20 in the presence, but not absence, of β-catenin (Figure 5G), suggesting that activation of CDH1 signaling is necessary to activate A20 to interact with TLR9. In line with this result, knocking down A20 in primary pDCs greatly and significantly enhanced CpG-induced IFN-α production, confirming that A20 plays an important role in negatively regulating TLR9 expression (Figure 5, H and I). Furthermore, MM cells failed to inhibit CpG-induced IFN-α production by pDCs (Figure 5I) or induce TLR9 degradation (Figure 5J) in pDCs when pDCs were deficient in A20.