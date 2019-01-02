Spec-seq unveils transcriptional subpopulations of antibody-secreting cells following influenza vaccination

Human peripheral blood isolation. Fifteen healthy subjects were recruited to receive the 2014–2015 quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV) Fluarix (GSK) at the University of Chicago with approval by the institutional review board (protocol 09-043A). Peripheral blood (40–80 ml) was drawn 7 days after immunization. B cells were enriched from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) by the RosetteSep Human B cell Enrichment Kit (Stem Cell Technologies, catalog 15024), and treated and isolated with a Lymphoprep gradient (Corning, catalog 25-072). The 6 subjects with the highest vaccine-positive antibody-secreting cell frequency determined by ELISPSOT were selected for inclusion in our study.

ELISPOT. B cell–enriched PBMCs (0.25 × 106 to 1.0 × 106 cells) were transferred onto ELISPOT plates (Millipore, catalog MSHAN4B50). Plates were coated with goat anti–human immunoglobulin (whole IgG, IgM, and IgA, KPL, catalog 01-10-07) at 5 μg/ml or with the total administered QIV at 10 μl/ml both in PBS overnight at 4°C and then blocked with complete media for 2 hours at 37°C before the cells were transferred. Plates with cells were incubated overnight at 37°C. The plates were washed and then incubated with biotinylated IgG (Southern Biotech, catalog 2040-08) and biotinylated IgA (Southern Biotech, catalog 2050-08) in separate columns, for each coated antigen type for 2.5 hours at room temperature. After washing, streptavidin–alkaline phosphatase (Southern Biotech, catalog 7100-04) was added for 2.5 hours at room temperature and NBT/BCIP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 34032) was added to each well for spot reveal.

Cell sorting. The remaining enriched peripheral blood B cells were stained for fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) on either a BD FACS Aria II or the BD FACS Aria Fusion at the University of Chicago flow cytometry core. Antibodies used included: CD19 (BioLegend, catalog 30223, clone H1B19), CD27 (BioLegend, catalog 302829, clone O323), CD38 (BioLegend, catalog 303515, clone HIT2), IgG (BD Biosciences, catalog 550931, clone G18-145), IgA (Southern Biotech, catalog 2050-02, clone G1012-YG02B), and IgM (Southern Biotech, catalog 9022-09, clone UHB). After gating on lymphocytes, doublet exclusion was performed. The CD19+ B cells were visualized to estimate the total CD27++ CD38++ plasmablast (PB) response. Samples were required to have more than a 0.5% PB response for inclusion in the study. The IgM– CD19+ CD27++ and CD38++ PBs were bulk sorted by IgG and IgA surface expression, prior to single-cell sorting into 96-well plates (BioRad) containing 4 μl of the catching solution previously described (39). Plates were immediately sealed, placed on dry ice, and frozen at –80°C until use. Each plate contained 41 single cells, 6 unsorted wells, and 1 well with 100 cells.

Simultaneous single-cell RNA sequencing and monoclonal antibody generation. This section outlines the modifications required to merge the 2 preexisting protocols as well our optimized modifications to the SmartSeq2 protocol (39).

Here we would also like to draw attention to a few improvements that were made between the processing of the first 2 tagmentation plates, and the later 3 plates. PW2 and PW3 were processed with the SuperScript III reverse transcriptase enzyme. PW4–6 were processed with the Primescript reverse transcriptase enzyme and 5′ biotin modifications were added to all 3 oligomers: Oligo-dT, TSO, and IS-PCR (for sequences and additional information see ref. 39). We believe all effects of these modifications on the transcriptome data have been removed with experimental batch correction.

Cell isolation. The catching solution used for single-cell sorting was identical to that described in the SmartSeq2 protocol (39), except for the oligomer biotin modification mentioned above to reduce undesired primer-to-primer annealing and amplification. FACS was used to isolate the cells of interest, and every sorted plate contained 41 single cells, 6 wells with no cell, and a single 100-cell well. The 100-cell wells were processed at the same time and with the same protocol as that used for the single-cell wells.

cDNA reaction and amplification. The plate to be processed was thawed on ice while the reverse transcription (RT) mixture was made in the RNA-only hood. For Primescript reactions, the RT mixture contained 100 U Primescript (Clonetech, catalog 2680), 10 U RNase inhibitor (Clonetech, catalog 2313), 1M Betaine (Sigma Aldrich, catalog B0300), 6 mM MgCl 2 (Life Technologies, catalog AM9530G), and 1 μM 5′ biotin–TSO oligomer (IDT). The reaction volume was raised to 5.7 μl with nuclease-free water. When the SuperScript III enzyme (Invitrogen, catalog 180800) was used, 5 mM DTT (Invitrogen, catalog 180800) was also included, as suggested in the SmartSeq2 protocol. The Oligo-dT reaction was run prior to the addition of the RT mixture. Then the SmartSeq2 RT-PCR reaction was used for all plates regardless of the reverse transcriptase enzyme.

Once complete, the preamplification PCR mix was assembled on a sterile bench top as previously described (39). We selected 22 preamplification PCR cycles for our PB populations of interest, and amplification was evaluated on an Agilent high-sensitivity DNA chip (catalog 5067-4626) (Supplemental Figure 1B). All PB traces obtained during the course of the experiment contained 2 sharp amplicon peaks, suggestive of extremely high expression for certain transcripts, the smaller of which is likely the BCR itself. The preamplification PCR was as follows: denature at 98°C for 3 minutes, then 22 cycles of 98°C for 20 seconds, 67°C for 15 seconds, and 72°C for 6 minutes, followed by 72°C for 5 minutes before a hold at 4°C.

After bead-based PCR purification (39), 1 μl cDNA from each cell was used in 3 separate PCRs designed to amplify the heavy, kappa, and lambda chains of the BCR. The remaining cDNA was stored at –80°C until next generation sequencing library preparation.

Antibody PCR amplification and cloning. Antibody cloning of samples collected in 2014–2015 (PW2 and PW3) was performed as previously described by Smith et al. (16), whereas the samples collected in 2015–2016 (PW3–5) followed the revised protocol described in Ho et al. (40). No differences in antibody binding were observed with the 2 different cloning approaches (40).

Briefly, both approaches utilized separate sets of PCR to amplify the heavy chain, the kappa chain, and the lambda chain. The first PCR used a cocktail of primers designed to bind to all possible V gene and constant domains utilized by the respective antibody chain. The cocktail of primers used in the second PCR are nested inside the first primer binding sites to allow for additional amplification of the generated PCR product. Sanger sequencing identified the specific V(D)J or VJ combination used in each antibody chain. This information guided the primers for the cloning PCR, which incorporates either the necessary restriction digest sites for vector ligation (16) or the required sequence overhang for Gibson Assembly (40). Regardless of the cloning method used, each antibody heavy chain V(D)J was inserted into the same IgG1 backbone within the AbVec expression vector, whereas each light chain VJ portion was inserted into its respective kappa or lambda AbVec expression vector. All details of this approach are clearly outlined in the referenced papers (16, 40).

Library generation, pooling, and sequencing. The protocol for library generation proceeded according to the SmartSeq2 protocol. For our libraries, 0.5 ng amplified cDNA was used for the tagmentation reaction, and 12 PCR cycles were used for the indexing PCR. After the final round of bead-based PCR purification, the Agilent bioanalyzer high-sensitivity DNA chip was used to measure fragment size and concentration (Supplemental Figure 1C). Equal volumes of all libraries were then pooled into a single tube at 3 nM each and underwent paired-end 50 base pair sequencing in 2 lanes on the Illumina HiSeq2500 in the University of Chicago’s Genomics Facility.

Antibody vector transfection. Antibody vector pairs (heavy and light chains) were then transfected into A293T cells (ATCC, catalog CRL-11268) for human monoclonal antibody production, as previously described (16). This protocol was modified slightly to allow for small volume, higher-throughput transfections. This involved coating 24-well tissue culture plates with 2.5 × 105 293-A cells in 1 ml cell media 12–18 hours before transfection. For transfection, 360 ng of each vector was mixed in 200 μl plain DMEM (Invitrogen, catalog 11995081) with 4 μl polyethylenimine (Polysciences, catalog 23966-1) at 1 mg/ml, incubated at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to addition to the appropriate well. During the incubation period, 500 μl media was removed from each plate well. After 8–16 hours, the transfection mixture was removed and replaced with protein-free hybridoma media (PFHMII; Invitrogen, catalog 12040-077). The supernatant was collected 4–5 days later, centrifuged for 10 minutes at 1,800 g to remove cell debris, and then used directly in screening ELISAs.

Screening ELISA. To quantify supernatant IgG content, ELISA plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 3369) were coated with anti–human IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 109-1006-098) at 2 μg/ml in carbonate buffer. To quantify antigen binding, plates were coated with a 1:100 dilution of the influenza vaccine (Fluarix QIV, GSK) in PBS. After 12–24 hours at 4°C, the plates were washed and blocked with 20% FBS for 1 hour at 37°C. A 1:25 supernatant dilution was the starting concentration for the anti-IgG plates, whereas the supernatant was used at full concentration on the influenza antigen plates. In both situations the starting solution undergoes serial dilutions down the plate to obtain a binding curve. For the anti-IgG plate, the positive control was purified human IgG (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 31154) at a concentration of 250 ng/ml. For the influenza vaccine–coated plates, the well-characterized CR9114 antibody (41) was used at a concentration of 10 μg/ml. A horseradish peroxidase–conjugated anti–human IgG Fc-specific antibody (Mabtech, catalog 3820-4-250) was used for detection and the plates were developed with Super Aquablue ELISA Substrate (eBiosciences, catalog 00-4203-58). Absorbance was measured at a wavelength of 405 nm on a microplate spectrophotometer (BioRad). If a sample had an OD (minus background) greater than 0.5 on the anti-IgG plate once the positive control reached 1.0, it was considered a successful transfection. The samples on the influenza plates must also have had an OD greater than 0.5 when the positive control OD reached 3.0. The requirement for an antigen binding OD greater than 0.5 was based on previous work in our lab, where 0.5 was identified as 2 standard deviations above the mean absorbance of antibodies from naive B cells (42). Experimental replicates were performed for each antibody to confirm the results. Viral binding of mAbs was confirmed by ELISA. ELISAs were coated at 8 hemagglutination units (HAU) with either A/California/7/2009 H1N1, A/Texas/50/2012 H3N2, B/Massachusetts/2/2012 (B-Yamagata lineage), or B/Brisbane/60/2008 (B-Victoria lineage), and mAbs were added to each plate at 10 μg/ml, diluted 3-fold, and developed as described above. Area under the curve was calculated using prism with the limit of detection of 1.112 × 10–8.

Analyzing the isotype composition of clones from high-throughput sequence data. Clonal expansions containing both IgG and IgA plasmablasts were investigated using high-throughput plasmablast sequences isolated from 3 individuals 7 days after vaccination with the 2010–2011 trivalent influenza vaccine (43). Partis (44) was used to cluster BCR sequences into clonal expansions and infer each clone’s naive ancestral sequence. Briefly, Partis fits hidden Markov models to infer the most likely combination of V, D, and J genes for individual BCR sequences and compares model fit across different partitions of the data into clones to determine the most likely partition. Only productive sequences (in frame, without stop codons) for which Partis was able to infer the germline sequence were used for further analyses. Sequence isotypes were determined by using BLASTN against a custom database of constant region sequences obtained from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Isotypes were assigned based on the best-matching constant region sequence, provided the match had an E-value less than 10–2. Using an E-value of 10–3 produced nearly identical results (not shown). Sequences with the same E-value for different constant region sequences were considered to have an undetermined isotype. Matches involving the reverse complement of the query or reference sequences were disregarded. The frequency of clonal expansions with both IgG and IgA was calculated by dividing the number of such clones by the number of clones with more than 1 productive sequence. The maximum-likelihood tree for a representative clone was inferred from an alignment of the V, D, and J gene regions under a general time-reversible model with gamma-distributed across-site rate variation and empirical nucleotide frequencies. The alignment and the phylogenetic inference were performed using MACSE (45) and RaxML (46), respectively.

IgA repertoire sequencing and analysis. cDNA was generated from RNA extracted from PBMCs and the BCR was amplified in 3 separate PCRs pairing an IgA, IgG, or IgM reverse primer with a cocktail of V-gene primers to ensure adequate amplification of each population (47). The appropriately sized PCR product was gel purified before indexed libraries were generated for sequencing (New England Biolabs, E7645L and E7600S). Libraries were sequenced at 2 × 300 bp on the Illumina MiSeq machine. Around 8,000–12,000 IgA BCR sequences were isolated from each sample and potential clones were aligned using ClustalW hierarchical clustering. Potential clones were identified as those using the same V and J gene, and with the same length CDR3 loop. Next, pairwise comparisons assessing mutation frequency were performed between each BCR sequence within a potential clonal group, assigning a true clonal relationship in cases where the CDR3 sequence disparities were within 10% of the mutation frequency detected within the BCR V gene. The frequency of clonal families detected across all possible combinations of time points are reported in Supplemental Figure 7, where red indicates clones detected across all time points assayed and black indicates clones only present at a single time point.

scRNA-seq data analysis. A pipeline overview is shown in Supplemental Figure 3A.

Step 1: repertoire. Sanger BCR sequences were obtained from the nested PCR and the cloning PCR. Assembled BCR contigs were generated by applying the BASIC (31) algorithm to the raw transcriptome files for all single cells. The BCR sequences from PW2 and PW3 obtained by all 3 approaches were carefully compared previously (31) to confirm the accuracy of BASIC. In general, the assembled sequences provided by BASIC had less error and often reported a slightly reduced mutation count. This could be due in part to the high number of PCR cycles required to amplify the BCR. Therefore, we considered the assembly by BASIC to be a more accurate report of the original BCR sequence and used that contig, when available, for repertoire analysis (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). If BASIC was unable to assemble a full-length sequence, the Sanger sequence obtained from the cloning PCR was used in its place.

Clones were identified through the same usage of V and J genes, as well as highly similar CDR3 sequences. When searching for any repertoire differences between the 3 populations of interest (Supplemental Figure 4), all clonal expansions were excluded, as their inclusion could be confused with population gene preferences. However, when validating the identified DEGs, clonal expansions were not eliminated, as those cells were present in the transcriptome (Figure 4C).

Step 2: pseudoalignment and transcript quantification. Kallisto (48, 49) was used for pseudoalignment of the raw sequencing data against the human transcriptome. The -quant command (with the -bias option) was used to perform pseudoalignment of each sample’s data to the human transcriptome. Expression quantification is reported as transcripts per million (TPM), which is adjusted for transcript length and library size, and facilitates direct comparison of gene expression profiles across cells.

Step 3: Gene expression data frame, transformation, quality filters, and gene filters. The data frame of gene expression was summarized by summing each gene’s transcript variants prior to undergoing log 2 (TPM+1) transformation. Next, all values below 0.4, our empirically identified threshold of detection (Supplemental Figure 3B), were set to 0 and all genes whose expression was never above 0 were removed from the data set. Our first cell-quality filter excluded cells for which less than 40% of the total reads mapped to the human transcriptome (Supplemental Figure 3C). Our next cell filter excluded cells where the V, J, and constant domains did not match between at least 2 of our 3 approaches: Sanger sequencing of the nested PCR, cloning PCR, and the assembled BASIC sequence. This filter simultaneously confirmed that each sample contained only a single cell. The constant domain of each BCR sequence must also match the flow cytometry–identified isotype. Scatter plots among single cells revealed significant variability in pairwise Pearson correlation coefficients (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E), suggesting a high level of population heterogeneity. However, when the single cells were averaged and plotted against a 100-cell well sample (Supplemental Figure 3G), the correlation coefficient matched that obtained between two 100-cell wells (Supplemental Figure 3F). Therefore, the majority of the heterogeneity is likely biological, versus technical, in nature. Next, a gene filter was applied that required expression in at least 5% of the cells, reducing the data frame to 11,895 genes.

Step 4: Quantile normalization and batch correction. Quantile normalization using the preprocess core package (50) was performed within each experimental plate to reduce differences among the quantiles of cell-specific TPM counts. Next, the Limma package (51) was used to remove known batch effects associated with experimental plate and donor ID, while protecting our variables of interest — BCR isotype and vaccine recognition (Supplemental Figure 3, H–K).

Step 5: Differential gene identification and visualization. Differentially expressed genes were identified with a Student’s t test, where samples were either grouped by BCR isotype or BCR vaccine reactivity. We required a fold change greater than or equal to 1.5 and a Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P less than 0.05. Visualization of the scRNA-seq data was obtained with the Rtsne package (52). Default parameters were used, except theta = 0.001 and initial dims = 10. The same parameters were used for all data sets.

Cyclone cell-cycle analysis. The R package Cyclone (53) was applied to the single-cell transcriptome data to assign cell-cycle phases. This package incorporates previously published gene sets associated with G1, G2M, or S phases of the eukaryotic cell cycle. The input is the Limma-adjusted gene expression data frame.

Statistics. A paired Student’s t test was used to assess significant differences between the cell-cycle phase assignments (Figure 6, C and D). To identify statistically significant repertoire differences, χ2 tests were used (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D), in addition to 1-way ANOVA (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). To assess global transcriptional similarity within vaccine-positive and -negative cells, we performed 2 quantitative steps (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5B). First, we calculated the Pearson correlation between cells within vaccine-positive clones, and between vaccine-negative cells. Second, since correlation coefficients are bounded in [–1, +1], we performed a Fisher’s Z transformation [arctanh(p)] on the coefficients and subjected the transformed values to a 1-sided, 2-sample Student’s t test. Specifically, we tested if the average correlation between clonally related cells is significantly greater than nonclonally related cells in various instances.

Data and code availability. Scripts used to generate the data in this paper can be accessed at http://ttic.uchicago.edu/~aakhan/specseq The code for the analyses of clones from high-throughput sequence data is available at https://github.com/cobeylab/isotype_phylogenetics All sequencing data are accessible in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession number GSE11650.

Study approval. Written informed consent was received from all subjects recruited at the University of Chicago for this study, with approval of the Institutional Review Board (protocol 09-043A).