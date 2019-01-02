Osteopontin mediates glioblastoma-associated macrophage infiltration and is a potential therapeutic target

OPN is expressed in the glioblastoma microenvironment and is a negative prognosticator for survival. Bioinformatic analyses from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database showed that OPN expression is significantly elevated in GBM relative to non-tumor brain tissues (P = 6.7 × 10–8) (Figure 1A). Furthermore, OPN expression negatively correlated with patient survival. When OPN expression was dichotomized based on a cutoff point of 50%, higher levels of OPN expression were associated with poor prognosis (P = 0.001; n = 403). The prognostic influence was even more apparent when the extremes of expression were analyzed based on a 25% cutoff point (P = 0.0002; n = 203) (Figure 1B). OPN expression was enriched in the GBM mesenchymal subset, including when accounting for isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) WT status (Figure 1C); this is consistent with the previous observation that the mesenchymal subtype is enriched for inflammatory responses, but especially M0- and M2-polarized macrophages (24, 25). Because OPN has previously been shown to have a role in the activation and migration of macrophages in general (26), using TCGA data set, we found that multiple macrophage markers, such as S100A9, CD68, CD14, and CD163, correlated well with OPN expression in tumor (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121266DS1). In ex vivo human GBM specimens, dual immunofluorescence staining demonstrated OPN expression in association with SOX2+ GBM tumor cells (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1B). Based on ELISA quantification of OPN released into supernatants, both glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs), with an average production of 25,697 pg/ml (range, 16,785–51,644, n = 3), and glioma cell lines, with an average production of 63,543 pg/ml (range, 51,856–70,850, n = 3), are cellular sources of elaborated OPN. Human M0 and M2 macrophages also secrete OPN in the range of 58,248–60,620 pg/ml (Figure 1E). Cumulatively, these data indicate that there is a dual source of elaborated OPN: the tumor cells and the macrophages.

Figure 1 OPN expression is prognostic in human glioblastoma and associates with the mesenchymal subtype. (A) OPN expression is higher in GBM (n = 528) than in non-tumor brain tissue (n = 10, P = 0.000000067) based on TCGA data. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival estimates of glioblastoma patients in relation to expression levels of OPN in the tumors based on TCGA data sets. Median survival time: OPN high–expressing (50%) group, 318 days versus low-expressing (50%) group, 422 days (n = 403); OPN high–expressing (25%) group, 447 days versus low-expressing (25%) group, 296 days (n = 203). (C) OPN expression preferentially associates with the mesenchymal (M; n = 51) versus the classical (C; n = 59) or proneural (P; n = 46) GBM subtype (total n = 156; M vs. C: P = 7 × 10–6; M vs. P: P = 0.0043). A similar preferential association was found in IDH-WT GBM (n = 139): M (n = 48) vs. C (n = 56): P = 6 × 10–6; M vs. P (n = 35): P = 0.0459. In all GBMs (left), C: minimum (min) 10.68, 25% percentile 14.17, median 15.08, 75% percentile 15.95, maximum (max) 18.92; M: min 9.927, 25% percentile 15.46, median 16.54, 75% percentile 17.59, max 18.92; P: min 12.37, 25% percentile 14.71, median 15.64, 75% percentile 16.54, max 18.25. In IDH-WT GBMs (right), C: min 10.68, 25% percentile 14.13, median 15.02, 75% percentile 15.92, max 17.77; M: min 9.927, 25% percentile 15.45, median 16.59, 75% percentile 17.62, max 18.92; P: min 12.49, 25% percentile 14.88, median 15.81, 75% percentile 16.65, max 18.25. RPKM, reads per kilobase million. (D) Ex vivo human GBM immunofluorescently stained for expression of OPN (green) and glioma stem cells, denoted by SOX2 expression (red). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue) and the images merged, illustrating the prominent expression of OPN in the GBM tumor microenvironment. Original magnification, ×400 (scale bars: 10 μm). (E) Human GSCs, glioma cell lines, and macrophages were analyzed for production of OPN at 48 hours by ELISA (cells were seeded at 0.5 × 106/ml as a starting culture density). P values were calculated using the 2-tailed 2-sample t test. Data indicate mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.001, *P < 0.05.

OPN expression in tumor cells and non-tumor cells influences survival equally in GL261 glioma–bearing mice. To ascertain whether the expression of OPN in tumor cells versus non-tumor cells has a role in survival outcome, we implanted OPN shRNA–transfected and non-targeting (NT) shRNA control–transfected GL261 glioma cells (which produced 105.4 pg/ml and 1536.2 pg/ml OPN, respectively) intracranially in both WT C57BL/6 mice and mice on an OPN-deficient background (Opn–/–) (Figure 2A). Transfection of the GL261 cells with the OPN shRNA did not alter cell morphology, proliferation, or viability (Supplemental Figure 2). The median survival time of mice harboring intracerebral GL261 on the WT background was 39 days, whereas the median survival could not be ascertained in the GL261 OPN shRNA mice because 6 of 9 mice were long-term survivors (P = 0.0027), which suggests that tumor-derived OPN plays an important role in glioma progression (Figure 2B). Next, we implanted GL261 NT glioma cells intracranially in either WT or Opn–/– syngeneic mice to examine the non-tumor/host OPN contribution to glioma progression. The median survival time of GL261 glioma cells implanted in mice on the WT background was 40 days, whereas the median survival could not be ascertained in mice implanted with GL261 gliomas on the Opn–/– background (P = 0.0047, Figure 2C). We then explored whether there was a further survival benefit when OPN was ablated in both the glioma cells and in the host. The median survival times could not be ascertained for either WT or Opn–/– mice implanted with GL261 shOPN glioma cells, given that most of the mice were long-term survivors. A trend was observed such that more GL261 shOPN–implanted mice survived in the Opn–/– than the WT group, but this was not statistically significant (P = 0.3676, Figure 2D). Cumulatively, these survival data demonstrated that both tumor- and host-derived OPN are key contributors to glioma progression.

Figure 2 OPN expression in either the tumor or host impacts survival in a murine model of glioma. (A) Experimental schema to clarify the significance of OPN expression in glioma progression in various cellular contexts. Either WT or Opn–/– background (KO) mice were intracranially implanted with GL261 cells that were transfected with either a non-targeting shRNA (NT control) or shRNA specific to OPN (OPN shRNA). (B) The median survival time was markedly increased in mice implanted with GL261 glioma cells transfected with OPN shRNA relative to GL261 controls (NT control) (n = 9 for GL261 OPN shRNA group, and n = 10 for NT group; P = 0.0027). (C) The median survival time of mice bearing intracranial GL261 tumors was also extended in the Opn–/– background (n = 10 per group; P = 0.0141). (D) There was no significant difference in survival if both glioma and host OPN expression was knocked out (P = 1). P values were calculated based on the log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. (E) Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrating survival of all groups for comparison. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

OPN deficiency enhances T cell effector activity and reduces glioma macrophage infiltration. Because OPN has documented immune-modulatory effects, to elucidate the immune mechanisms responsible for the prolonged survival of GL261 glioma–bearing mice with OPN diminishment, we investigated immune cell composition and functional change. The 4 groups of glioma-bearing mice (n = 8 per group) — NT shRNA GL261–implanted WT mice, OPN shRNA GL261–implanted WT mice, NT shRNA GL261–implanted Opn–/– mice, and OPN shRNA GL261–implanted Opn–/– mice — were euthanized on day 14 to isolate immune cells from the brain tumor, spleen, and blood. There was a statistically significant decrease in the number of M2 macrophages (CD206+CD11b+) residing in the spleen regardless of whether the OPN deficiency was present in the glioma (GL261 OPN shRNA–WT), the background (GL261 NT–KO), or both (GL261 OPN shRNA–KO) when compared with the WT mice implanted with NT shRNA GL261 glioma (Figure 3A). Similarly, the number of macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+) infiltrating the brain tumor was significantly reduced in these groups (Figure 3A). Histological staining of Iba-1 validated the flow cytometry findings, with macrophage glioma infiltration markedly diminished in the OPN-deficient mice (Figure 3B). The frequency of both CD4+ and CD8+ IFN-γ–producing T cells was increased in spleen, blood, and brain tumors in the OPN-deficient glioma mice (Figure 3C). Likewise, there was an increased frequency of TNF-α–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the OPN-deficient models (Supplemental Figure 3A). An increase in IL-2–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was found in the glioma (Figure 3D) but not in the blood and spleen (Supplemental Figure 3B). There was a notable reduction in the frequency of immune-suppressive FoxP3+ Tregs in the blood of OPN-deficient models (Figure 3E), but there was no reduction in the frequency of Tregs in the spleen or brain tumor (Supplemental Figure 3C). To exclude the possibility that significant changes in the peripheral and intratumoral immune cell subsets result from decreases in other unexamined subpopulations of cells rather than expansion of the examined IFN-γ+ and IL-2+ T cell subsets, we assessed absolute cell counts, with similar findings (Supplemental Figure 4). These data indicate that the percent changes in the T cell subsets were mainly due to their expansion. This also applied to the decrease in CD206+ spleen macrophages, F4/80+ tumor macrophages, and peripheral FoxP3+ Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and D). Cumulatively, these data indicate that the reduction in M2 macrophage infiltration and elevation of T cell effector activity are responsible for the prolonged survival of glioma mice with OPN deficiency, and that OPN plays a pivotal role in antagonizing T cell effector function.

Figure 3 Reduction of macrophage infiltration and enhanced T cell effector activity in the tumor microenvironment is due to OPN loss. Either WT or Opn–/– background mice were intracranially implanted with GL261 cells that were transfected with an NT control shRNA or shRNA specific to OPN (OPN shRNA) (50,000 cells per mouse, 8 mice/group, 4 groups). All mice were euthanized on day 14, and the tumor brain tissue, spleen, and blood were collected for ex vivo flow cytometry and immunohistochemical staining. (A) Percentages of CD206+CD11b+ macrophages in the spleen and F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages in the brain tumor were diminished when either OPN in the tumor or in the host background was knocked out. (B) Representative immunohistochemistry showing the frequency of Iba-1+ macrophages in the tumor; the graph summarizes the quantitative results. Original magnification, ×100 (scale bars: 100 μm). (C) Percentage of IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells and IFN-γ+CD8+ effector T cells in the spleen (left), PBMCs (middle), and tumor (right). (D) Percentage of IL-2+CD4+ T cells (left) and IL-2+CD8+ effector T cells (right) in the tumor. (E) Percentage of CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs in PBMCs. Data represent mean ± SD of 4 different animals in 1 experiment. P values were calculated based on 2-tailed 2-sample t test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

OPN deficiency renders glioma cells more sensitive to T cell killing. We have previously shown that GSCs are suppressive of both innate and adaptive immunity (27, 28). To investigate the possible OPN downstream immune mediators, such as cytokines and chemokines, we quantified expression levels in supernatants from 5 pairs of OPN-knockdown GSCs. Based on the cytokine and chemokine screening results, there was minimal to no change in soluble factors participating in immune surveillance or suppression, such as CCL2, CCL5, IL-2, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and TGF-β, etc. (Supplemental Table 1). Functional immune assays also demonstrated that OPN deficiency in the GSCs did not alter their ability to suppress T cell proliferation, induce T cell apoptosis, or generate FoxP3+ Tregs (Supplemental Figure 5). Because there were no alterations in soluble factors found to be responsible for enhancement of in vivo immune clearance, we next determined whether there was increased CD8+ T cell killing activity against OPN-deficient GL261 tumor cells based on direct cell-cell contact. At T cell–to–glioma cell ratios of 5:1 and 10:1, there was a significant increase in murine CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity against OPN-deficient GL261 cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, the T cells had more robust production of an effector response, such as IFN-γ, when cocultured with OPN-deficient GL261 cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data suggest that OPN deficiency in tumor cells can sensitize them to CD8+ T cell killing in a cell-cell contact manner.

OPN attracts tumor-supportive macrophage migration to the glioma. Recombinant OPN and conditioned medium from human GSCs attracted M0 and M2 macrophages (Figure 4A), which predominate in the glioblastoma microenvironment (29). To further address whether the OPN-mediated attractant effect is dose dependent, we examined the impact of different dilutions of OPN protein on M0 macrophage migration and found a dose-dependent effect (Figure 4B). OPN could attract M1 macrophages, albeit with a reduced capacity (Supplemental Figure 7A). Preincubation of GSC-conditioned medium with an anti-OPN antibody attenuated the OPN-promoting effect of macrophage migration (Figure 4C). Furthermore, OPN KO in GSCs by CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 8) also significantly reduced the chemoattractant effect (Figure 4D), demonstrating the importance of OPN as a macrophage-attracting factor in GBM.

Figure 4 OPN is chemotactic for macrophages. (A) Transwell migration assays of human M0- and M2-skewed macrophages exposed to serum-free medium (negative control), 10% FBS (positive control), recombinant OPN (rOPN, 50 ng/ml), and conditioned medium (CM) from GSCs at 48 hours. Original magnification, ×100. (B) Sequential dilution of GSC CM demonstrating a dose response of OPN for macrophage migration. Data indicate mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Supernatants from GSCs were treated with 10 μg/ml of OPN-neutralizing antibody or the isotype IgG control and then applied to the lower chamber in the presence or absence of 10 ng/ml OPN for attracting M0 and M2 macrophages. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Supernatants from OPN sgRNA/CRISPR (OPN KO) and NT scramble GSC cell lines (NT ctrl) were used to induce migration of M0 macrophages. Original magnification, ×100. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 2 independent experiments. Similar results were obtained using M2 macrophages (data not shown). P values were calculated using the 2-tailed 2-sample t test. *P < 0.05.

OPN mediates tumor-supportive macrophage migration to the glioma through α v β 5 integrin signaling. To clarify the mechanism of OPN-mediated recruitment of macrophages and to ascertain potential binding partners, we analyzed the expression profile of integrin family members on glioblastoma-infiltrating macrophages (GIMs) relative to matched sets of PBMCs and healthy donor monocytes from patients. Integrin β 5 (ITGβ5) and integrin α v (ITGαv) were the most-upregulated integrin family members (Figure 5A), and these integrins form an α v β 5 heterodimer. The expression of integrin α v β 5 on GIMs was validated with flow cytometry analysis of ex vivo human GBMs (Figure 5B). Furthermore, α v β 5 was confirmed to be expressed on M0 and M2 macrophages (Figure 5C), which is the functional phenotype assumed by the GIMs (29). When these M0 and M2 macrophages were preincubated with α v β 5 blocking antibody, they failed to respond to exogenous OPN (10 ng/ml) for their migration (Figure 5D), and parallel blockade of α v β 5 on M0 and M2 macrophages completely abolished their migration to GSC conditioned medium (Figure 5E). The α v β 5 ligand is specific to the chemotactic properties of OPN, since α v β 5 blockade did not inhibit the macrophage chemotactic response to CCL2, another well-known macrophage chemokine (Supplemental Figure 7B). Cumulatively, these data indicate that OPN in the GBM microenvironment can induce the attraction of macrophages through integrin α v β 5 signaling.

Figure 5 GSC OPN–mediated migration of GIMs requires ITGαvβ5. (A) An integrin expression panel was used to screen the preferential integrin expression of GIMs relative to the same GBM patient’s peripheral blood monocytes and those of a normal non-tumor-bearing donor. (B) Flow cytometry verifying the expression of ITGαvβ5 on the surface of GIMs. Representative FACS data are shown from 3 independent experiments. (C) Representative flow cytometry histogram demonstrating that M0- and M2-skewed macrophages have enhanced expression of ITGαvβ5. MFI is shown. Representative FACS data from 3 independent experiments are shown. (D) Transwell migration assay of M0 and M2 macrophages pretreated with ITGαvβ5-blocking antibody or its matched isotype antibody (10 μg/ml) and then exposed to 10 ng/ml OPN. Original magnification, ×100 (scale bars: 100 μm). Avg, average. (E) Transwell migration assay of M0 macrophages pretreated with ITGαvβ5-blocking antibody or its matched isotype antibody (10 μg/ml) and then exposed to GSC conditioned medium. Similar results were obtained with M2 macrophages. Original magnification, ×100. Data indicate mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments.

OPN and integrin α v β 5 are upregulated in GIMs. Because the murine glioma model in Opn–/– mice suggested that OPN expression in non-tumorigenic cells plays a critical role in glioma progression and because OPN is known to be upregulated during macrophage differentiation (30) and mediates survival, phagocytosis, and inflammatory responses (31, 32) in macrophages, we next sought to ascertain its potential role within GIMs, which assume a functional phenotype in the continuum of M0 to M2 (29). Thus, we conducted gene array profiling of human CD14+ monocytes isolated ex vivo from glioblastoma, which are the precursors to macrophages and are the source of GIMs. Among 25,000 genes that are upregulated in CD14+ GIMs relative to their matched CD14+ peripheral monocytes, OPN was the most significantly upregulated candidate (Figure 6A). OPN quantitative PCR of GIMs and their matched peripheral monocytes (n = 11 pairs) validated this finding (Figure 6B). To further clarify the cellular sources of OPN within human glioblastoma, we dually stained tumors for OPN and macrophages (Iba-1). Frequently, there was colocalization of OPN and Iba-1 throughout the glioblastoma, and in many instances, OPN could be found within the macrophages (Figure 6C). To evaluate whether these same observations hold in murine models, C57BL/6J mice harboring syngeneic GL261 intracerebral gliomas were euthanized, and their gliomas were stained with an anti-OPN and an anti–Iba-1 antibodies. As in human gliomas, the expression of OPN was heterogeneous throughout the tumor and also found to co-associate with Iba-1+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Figure 6 OPN is expressed in GIMs. (A) Heatmap demonstrating the preferential upregulation of genes in GIMs relative to matched patient peripheral blood monocytes. (B) In newly diagnosed GBM patients, quantitative PCR was used to evaluate the relative expression of OPN in matched specimens of GBM CD14+ GIMs and monocytes (n = 10). Ct values were normalized to GAPDH. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of OPN (green) and macrophages (Iba-1, red) in an ex vivo GBM, including a merged (nuclei, DAPI, blue) and enlarged example. Original magnification, ×400 (scale bars: 10 μm) and ×600 (scale bars: 2 μm). Graph: Iba-1+OPN+ macrophages in the GBM tissue. Data are shown as mean ± SD and represent 3 independent experiments. (D) Western blots demonstrating that ITGαvβ5 is preferentially expressed in the GIMs. (E) Unifying schema for the role of OPN in macrophages within the GBM tumor microenvironment. GBM tumor cells including GSCs elaborate OPN, which acts as a chemokine for M0 and M2 ITGαvβ5-expressing cells. GIMs are mostly in a phenotypic continuum of M0 to M2 and express ITGαvβ5. The GIMs also express OPN, which further amplifies the recruitment of additional M0- and M2-polarized cells into the tumor microenvironment.

Finally, to confirm that the GIMs express the integrin heterodimer α v β 5 , these cells were isolated to evaluate expression of ITGαv and ITGβ5. Although ITGαv is expressed on normal donor monocytes (n = 3), in GBM patients’ monocytes (n = 3), and their matched GIMs (n = 3), appreciable ITGβ5 levels were only found to be expressed on the GIMs (Figure 6D; uncut gels are presented in the supplemental material). Thus, we propose that GSCs and or GBM tumor cells secrete OPN, which is a chemokine that recruits M0 and M2 macrophages via ITGαvβ5; these M0/M2 GIMs then play a role in tumor promotion and immune suppression and also secrete OPN, which further enhances the recruitment of M0 and M2 macrophages (Figure 6E).

OPN does not induce macrophage skewing. To ascertain whether OPN plays a role in macrophage polarization, we treated M0 macrophage precursors (n = 3 donors) with 10 ng/ml of OPN, a nonspecific siRNA control, and an OPN siRNA for 48 hours, and then performed FACS to detect the expression of M1 and M2 markers. There were no changes in the MFI of these markers (Supplemental Figure 10A). To determine whether OPN might induce the upregulation of immune checkpoint ligands such as B7-H1, -H2, -H3, or -H4, we obtained PBMCs from normal healthy donors and isolated CD14+ monocytes (n = 3). OPN (10, 50, and 100 ng/ml) was coincubated with these cells for 48 hours, but there were also no changes in the MFI of the immune checkpoint ligand expression (Supplemental Figure 10B). These data indicate that although OPN may attract tumor-supportive macrophages, it is not a dominant mechanistic influence on macrophage polarization.

OPN is required for M2 macrophage gene signature maintenance. Because the majority of GIMs assume a phenotype along the M0-to-M2 continuum (29), we next assessed whether OPN was preferentially expressed in distinctly polarized macrophages. Normal donor CD14+ monocytes were isolated and polarized to the various macrophage phenotypes. M0, M1, and M2 polarization was verified based on marker expression of IL-2, CD163, CD204, TGF-β, and VEGF, as we have previously described (29). In culture, the M2 macrophage took on a more adhesive phenotype, whereas the M1 cells clustered in clumps. The highest levels of OPN, based on MFI, were found in the M2 macrophage, followed by the M0 macrophage (4 days of GM-CSF culture). OPN expression was lowest in M1 macrophages (Figure 7A). We investigated the role of OPN expression in M2 macrophages by knocking down OPN with its specific siRNAs and analyzing the alteration of M1- and M2-associated signature genes. More specifically, M2 macrophages were polarized from naive CD14+ monocytes (n = 6), transfected with pooled OPN siRNAs on day 6, and then harvested for RNA extraction 2 days later. OPN knockdown was verified with quantitative PCR (Figure 7B). When NanoString technology–based M1/M2 gene expression was performed, 8 M2-associated genes were significantly reduced in M2 macrophages, including PPARγ, AdORA3, IRF8, HIF-2α, P2Rγ5, IRF5, TGF-β1, and NF-κB (P < 0.05), whereas no genes were upregulated (Figure 7C). Furthermore, phagocytic function was markedly enhanced upon OPN siRNA transfection (Figure 7D), but the presence of this functional feature is insufficient to support a claim that it represents a conversion to the M1 phenotype, since both M1 and M2 phenotypes are capable of phagocytosis (33).

Figure 7 OPN is required for M2 polarization maintenance. (A) CD14+ monocytes were polarized, and the M1 and M2 cells were harvested on day 7. Typical phenotypic characteristics of polarized macrophages are shown in the top row. Original magnification, ×20. Flow cytometry data demonstrate that OPN is most abundant in the M2-polarized macrophage (bottom row). Isotype is the shaded blue curve, and OPN staining is shaded red. Representative FACS data from 3 independent experiments are shown. (B) Quantitative PCR to measure OPN mRNA levels in M2 macrophages 2 days after transfection of OPN or NT siRNAs. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 6 different donors. (C) Significantly downregulated genes in OPN siRNA–transfected M2 macrophages, as determined by transforming the associated NanoString data to fit the normal distribution and analyzing the fold changes for the genes with P values less than 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Data are from 6 different donors (a–f). (D) M2 phagocytic activity based on the uptake of pHrodo Red BioParticles conjugate in triplicate assays. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. P < 0.05 by 2-tailed 2-sample t test.

4-1BB–OPN aptamer induces a therapeutic response in GL261 intracerebral models. Because of the profound survival advantage conferred when OPN is knocked out in either the glioma cell or host, we next screened several therapeutic strategies for potential efficacy against intracranial gliomas. A previously described OPN aptamer (OPN-R3) (22, 23) was capable of blocking M0 and M2 macrophage migration (Figure 8A) but lacked in vivo therapeutic activity (Supplemental Figure 11A). Furthermore, ex vivo analysis demonstrated no difference between Iba-1+ macrophage infiltration in OPN-R3–treated tumors and controls (data not shown), nor was there a reduction in OPN gene expression (Supplemental Figure 9B). Additionally, an OPN-blocking monoclonal antibody did not exert therapeutic activity (Supplemental Figure 11A). Because OPN expression was so robust within the glioma, we devised an alternative therapeutic strategy of exploiting this expression as a way to trigger CD8+ T cell activation within the tumor. A 4-1BB aptamer can engage the costimulatory receptors on CD8+ T cells and promote the survival and expansion of CD8+ T cells (34). When the immune-stimulatory aptamer is conjugated to an OPN-targeting aptamer, a costimulatory response could theoretically be triggered within the tumor microenvironment that expresses OPN (21). To test the therapeutic potential of the 4-1BB–OPN aptamer conjugate, we treated mice with established GL261 tumors i.v. with the aptamers either individually, mixed together, or in a conjugated format. Only the 4-1BB–OPN aptamer induced long-term durable therapeutic responses (Figure 8B). To ascertain whether there was preferential homing of the 4-1-BB–OPN aptamer to the glioma within the CNS, a complementary RNA probe to 4-1BB was used for in situ localization. Within the glioma, only the 4-1BB–OPN aptamer was detected, whereas a control 4-1BB–prostate-specific membrane antigen (4-1BB–PSMA) aptamer that is not specific to the glioma was not (Figure 8C). Furthermore, the 4-1BB–OPN, but not the 4-1BB–PSMA aptamer, conjugate could be visualized in the glioma tissue with an Alexa Fluor 647 fluorophore (Supplemental Figure 11B). As expected, the 4-1BB–OPN aptamer was associated with enhanced CD3+ T cell immune surveillance within the tumor microenvironment (Figure 8D), specifically both the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations (Supplemental Figure 11C), but not macrophage infiltration (data not shown). All these data reinforce the premise that the soluble OPN is being exploited as a homing molecule to the tumor microenvironment as opposed to being a direct therapeutic target.