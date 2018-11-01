SMAD4 promotes TGF-β–independent NK cell homeostasis and maturation and antitumor immunity

SMAD4 is required for antitumor and antiviral innate immunity mediated by NK cells. SMAD4 protein was abundantly expressed in NK cells as well as in T and B cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121227DS1). In NK cells, the expression of Smad4 increased as maturation proceeded (Supplemental Figure 1B). Given that homozygous Smad4 mutation leads to embryonic lethality (24), we deleted Smad4 in NK cells using an improved Cre-driven (iCre-driven) strategy. Mice with iCre under the control of the NKp46 promoter (NKp46-iCre mice) were crossed with Smad4fl/fl mice to generate NKp46iCre/+Smad4fl/fl mice (hereafter referred to as Smad4ΔNK mice) (Supplemental Figure 1C). Immunoblotting of isolated cell subsets indicated that SMAD4 expression was indeed absent from NK cells, but was present at normal levels in T and B cells from Smad4ΔNK mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Of note, TGF-β was found to still increase phosphorylated SMAD2/3 (p-SMAD2/31) in both WT and Smad4-deficient NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1E).

To assess the antitumor activity of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice, we first conducted in vivo experiments using B16F10, a melanoma cell line susceptible to NK cell killing (25) and capable of metastasizing to the lungs (26). We injected i.v. B16F10 cells into either WT mice (NKp46+/+Smad4fl/fl, hereafter referred to as Smad4+/+ mice) or Smad4ΔNK mice. Two weeks after inoculation, mice were euthanized, and metastases were quantified. Postmortem analysis revealed that the lungs of Smad4ΔNK mice were overwhelmed with melanoma metastases, while we found significantly fewer (4-fold fewer) melanoma nodules in the lungs of Smad4+/+ mice (Figure 1, A and B). We also observed more metastases in the livers, kidneys, bones, intestines, and reproductive organs of Smad4ΔNK mice compared with those of Smad4+/+ mice (Figure 1A). Histological analysis of lungs further confirmed the higher frequency of B16F10 metastases in Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 1, C and D). Antiviral immunity is another important function of NK cells. We used a murine CMV (MCMV) model to analyze whether KO of Smad4 in NK cells affects viral clearance. We measured viral titers on day 7 after MCMV infection and detected a higher viral titer in Smad4ΔNK mice than in Smad4+/+ mice (Figure 1E), indicating impaired antiviral capacity when Smad4 is absent in NK cells. These data suggest that a single gene, Smad4, is able to control the NK cell–mediated antitumor and antiviral innate immune responses.

Figure 1 Smad4-deficient NK cells fail to control tumor metastases and MCMV infection. (A) The frequency of metastases in lung, liver, and other organs was determined 14 days after B16F10 inoculation (n = 10). (B) Representative macroscopic lung images of tumor-bearing mice. (C and D) Lung sections from tumor-bearing mice were subjected to H&E staining (C) and IHC staining with anti-S100 mAb (D) to detect metastatic B16F10 melanoma cells. Arrowheads point to the nodules of metastatic melanoma. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Smad4ΔNK mice and WT mice were infected with MCMV. MCMV titers were determined by real-time RT-PCR 7 days after infection (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences between littermates were evaluated. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice.

SMAD4 deficiency impairs the intrinsic cytotoxic activity of NK cells. A missing-self recognition assay has previously been used to assess the “in vivo cytotoxicity” of NK cells, as described by Karo et al. and Bix et al. (27, 28). This assay is based on the understanding that through binding of NK cell inhibitory receptors to MHC class I molecules on other cells, NK cells develop tolerance to self (29), while cells lacking normal MHC class I expression are targeted and killed by NK cells (30). Here, we also used the missing-self recognition assay to assess the cytotoxicity of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice, as previously described (27, 28). For this purpose, splenocytes from B2m–/– mice, which lack MHC class I protein expression on the cell surface, and splenocytes from WT mice (B2m+/+) were mixed at a 1:1 ratio and i.v. injected into Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice. One day later, we performed flow cytometry to measure donor cells in the recipient mice. We found that Smad4+/+ mice efficiently rejected B2m–/– splenocytes but that this rejection was significantly impaired in Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 2A). Ex vivo 51Cr assays also showed that Smad4-deficient NK cells were less cytotoxic than were Smad4+/+ NK cells (Figure 2B). These data suggest that Smad4-deficient NK cells are defective in killing target cells.

Figure 2 Impaired rejection of B2m–/– target cells and decreased Gzmb in Smad4-deficient NK cells. (A) Representative flow cytometric data showing relative B2m–/– and B2m+/+ donor splenocyte rejection by Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK recipient mice. The graph shows summary data of rejection percentages of B2m–/– donor splenocytes by Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK recipient mice calculated using the formula described in Methods (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences between littermates were evaluated. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice. (B) Ex vivo cytotoxicity analysis of NK cells from Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice. Effector/target = 50:1 (n = 3). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Real-time RT-PCR analysis of Prf1 and Gzma mRNA expression in NK cells (n = 6). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences between littermates were evaluated. Statistical analysis was conducted using a 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on bar graphs denote data for individual mice. (D) Real-time RT-PCR and immunoblot analysis of Gzmb expression in NK cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences between littermates were evaluated. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice.

As mice bearing Smad4-deficient NK cells had an increase in tumor metastasis and a decrease in the rejection of virus and target cells compared with Smad4+/+ mice, we hypothesized that the repertoire of inhibitory or activating receptors may change or that cytolysis-related genes may be downregulated in Smad4-deficient NK cells. Ly49 molecules consist of a cluster of inhibitory or activating surface receptors expressed on NK cells. After binding to MHC class I molecules, most Ly49 receptors suppress NK cell cytotoxicity (31). To determine whether any change in the expression of Ly49 molecules occurs in Smad4-deficient NK cells, we assessed the expression of Ly49A, Ly49C/I, Ly49D, or Ly49G2 by flow cytometry. We found no significant difference in the molecular profiles of Ly49s between Smad4-deficient and WT NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, there was no apparent difference in the expression levels of CD94, NKG2A/C/E, NKG2D (nonclassical MHC recognition molecules), or CD69 (activation marker) between WT and Smad4-deficient NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, the impaired rejection of target cells in Smad4-deficient NK cells does not appear to be attributable to differences in the expression of these surface receptors.

Perforin and granzymes are involved in rendering NK cells able to kill target cells effectively and rapidly (32). NK cell cytotoxicity from perforin-deficient mice is considerably impaired (33), and granzymes are required for the rapid induction of target cell DNA fragmentation (34, 35). To investigate impaired rejection of target cells in Smad4-deficient NK cells as the possible cause of increased tumor metastases, we analyzed the expression of perforin (Prf1), granzyme A (Gzma), and Gzmb in splenic NK cells isolated from Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice by real-time RT-PCR and/or immunoblotting. We detected no significant difference in Prf1 or Gzma mRNA expression between WT and Smad4-deficient NK cells (Figure 2C). However, the expression of Gzmb was remarkably downregulated in Smad4-deficient NK cells at both the transcript and protein levels (Figure 2D), which implied that SMAD4 upregulates the expression of Gzmb in NK cells. We obtained similar data by using a siRNA approach. The expression level of Gzmb in NK cells was decreased when Smad4 was knocked down by siRNA (Supplemental Figure 3).

SMAD4 interacts with JUNB to upregulate Gzmb expression. SMAD4 is a transcription factor with direct DNA-binding capability (36). The promoter region of Gzmb has 5 putative SMAD4 binding sites within 3 kb upstream of the transcription start site (TSS), including 1 proximal site around –402 bp and 4 distal sites around –1,359 bp, –2,022 bp, –2,178 bp, and –2255 bp relative to the TSS (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This prompted us to perform ChIP assays to investigate whether SMAD4 positively regulates the expression of Gzmb through promoter interaction (transactivation) at these sites. Chromatin from purified primary murine splenic NK cells was immunoprecipitated with 2 distinct anti-SMAD4 Abs from different species or their corresponding control IgG separately and then subjected to PCR amplification with primers specific to the fragments harboring putative SMAD4 binding sites. These assays revealed the association of SMAD4 over the –605-bp to –305-bp DNA fragment corresponding to the proximal region of the Gzmb promoter (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4B). Of note, we observed similar results when the 2 anti-SMAD4 Abs from different sources (i.e., goat anti-SMAD4 and rabbit anti-SMAD4 Abs) were used (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 SMAD4 cooperates with JUNB to transactivate Gzmb. (A) Binding of SMAD4 to the Gzmb promoter in freshly isolated NK cells as determined by ChIP assays. Two anti-SMAD4 Abs from different sources were used for validation, and the experiments were repeated at least once. (B) Co-IP was performed to assess the interaction of SMAD4 and JUNB in NK cells. (C) Luciferase reporter assays were used to assess Gzmb promoter activity. NIH-3T3 cells were cotransfected with Jun, Junb, or Jund expression plasmids and a Smad4 expression plasmid or an empty vector (n = 3). The experiment was repeated 3 times, and similar results were obtained. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Scheme denoting putative SMAD4 and JUNB binding sites in the Gzmb promoter. (E) The Gzmb promoter was mutated at the SMAD4 binding site or the JUNB binding site, and the transcriptional activity was assessed after Smad4 and Junb were overexpressed. The WT Gzmb promoter construct served as a positive control. The PGL3 vector without a promoter insert served as a control for the background luciferase activity (n = 3). Results shown are representative of 3 experiments performed with similar results. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm’s multiple comparisons test. (F and G) ChIP assays were performed to detect the association of JUNB and SMAD4 with the Gzmb promoter. Chromatin from murine splenic NK cells was immunoprecipitated with an anti-JUNB Ab (F) or an anti-SMAD4 Ab (G), or normal IgG (F and G). PCR was used to confirm the association of JUNB or SMAD4 with the Gzmb promoter, using primers specific to the fragment harboring the putative JUNB binding site.

On the basis of the ChIP assay data, we cloned the Gzmb promoter ranging from –625 bp to +93 bp into a luciferase reporter plasmid to determine whether SMAD4 could transactivate the Gzmb promoter. This reporter construct was cotransfected into NIH-3T3 mouse fibroblast cells with either a Smad4 expression plasmid or an empty vector, and the transactivation of the Gzmb promoter was evaluated by a luciferase assay. After confirming the overexpression of SMAD4 by immunoblot analysis (Supplemental Figure 4C), we found that cotransfection of Smad4 did not significantly improve the relative luciferase activity of the Gzmb promoter (Supplemental Figure 4D). This suggested that SMAD4 alone cannot activate the Gzmb promoter and that one or more coactivators are required.

In fact, it has been reported that under physiological conditions, the affinity between SMAD4 and the DNA sequence is too weak to support unassisted binding (20, 37). Coactivators or cosuppressors are therefore considered necessary for SMAD4 to transregulate target genes. Thus, we aimed to identify a coactivator that cooperated with SMAD4 to activate the Gzmb promoter in NK cells. After a pilot screen using IP, we identified JUNB as a candidate cofactor. As shown in Figure 3B, JUNB was immunoprecipitated with anti-SMAD4 Abs, implying that SMAD4 interacts with JUNB in NK cells.

To evaluate the functional significance of the interaction between SMAD4 and JUNB, we measured the transcriptional activity of the Gzmb promoter by luciferase assays when Smad4 was overexpressed together with Junb in NIH-3T3 cells. We observed modest or no enhanced transactivation when the Junb or Smad4 expression plasmids were transfected alone, respectively. However, we found that cotransfection of Smad4 with Junb plasmids, but not with Jun or Jund plasmids, significantly enhanced the activity of the Gzmb promoter (Figure 3C). Together, these data suggested that SMAD4 interacts with JUNB and that JUNB is required for transactivation of the Gzmb promoter by SMAD4.

Both SMAD4 and JUNB have DNA binding activity, and a SMAD4 binding site and a JUNB binding site are closely located in the proximal region of the Gzmb promoter, with an interval of approximately 260 bp (Figure 3D). Thus, there are at least 3 potential mechanisms by which the SMAD4-JUNB complex transactivates the Gzmb promoter (Supplemental Figure 5A): (a) the SMAD4-JUNB complex binds to the SMAD4 binding site alone; (b) the SMAD4-JUNB complex binds to the JUNB binding site alone; or (c) SMAD4 and JUNB each bind to their respective sites but interact with each other, as the distance between the SMAD4 and JUNB binding sites is short. To investigate this, we performed site-directed mutagenesis of either the SMAD4 binding site or the JUNB binding site (Supplemental Figure 5B) and analyzed promoter activity with cotransfection of SMAD4 and JUNB. Our data showed that mutating the SMAD4 binding site did not decrease the Gzmb promoter reporter activity; however, mutating the JUNB binding site resulted in a significant decrease in promoter activity when Smad4 and Junb were cotransfected (Figure 3E). Besides, ChIP assays indicated the binding of JUNB to its binding site in the proximal Gzmb promoter (Figure 3F), and SMAD4 was also observed to be associated with this promoter region (Figure 3G), consistent with our IP results showing that these 2 proteins interact with each other (Figure 3B). These data revealed that the JUNB binding site, but not the SMAD4 binding site, is required for the transcriptional activation of Gzmb by the SMAD4-JUNB complex and support the hypothesis that the SMAD4-JUNB complex binds to the JUNB binding site and then activates the Gzmb promoter (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Since SMAD4 was previously found to be associated with the Junb promoter (38) and Junb is also required for Gzmb expression (39, 40), SMAD4 may upregulate Gzmb through the induction of Junb expression. To test whether Junb is a target gene of SMAD4 in NK cells, we compared the expression levels of Junb in NK cells from Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice at different stages of maturation. We detected similar expression levels of Junb in WT and Smad4-deficient NK cells at each stage analyzed (Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting that SMAD4 requires JUNB as a cofactor, but does not modulate its expression to control the expression of Gzmb in NK cells.

SMAD4 positively controls NK cell homeostasis. We also measured the quantity of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice. We analyzed the proportion of NK cells in bone marrow, spleen, lung, liver, blood, and lymph nodes by flow cytometry. Compared with Smad4+/+ mice, the percentage of NK cells among lymphocytes in Smad4ΔNK mice was significantly decreased in all of the tissues and organs analyzed (Figure 4A). However, consistent with a recent report (41), we observed that the NKp46+CD49a+ cell population that is similar to group 1 innate lymphoid cells (ILC1-like) significantly increased when Smad4 was absent in NKp46+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6). We continued to explore potential mechanisms responsible for the decrease of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice.

Figure 4 SMAD4 is required to maintain NK cell homeostasis. (A) The proportion of NK cells among lymphocytes in bone marrow, spleen, lung, liver, blood, and lymph nodes was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 8). (B) Kit mRNA expression in CD11b–CD27+ NK cells was assessed by real-time RT-PCR (n = 6). (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis of KIT expression. NKp46+CD3– splenocytes were first gated, and then expression of KIT was determined in CD11b–CD27+ cells. (D) Cumulative data for KIT expression analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 8). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences were evaluated between littermates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice.

Myc has been previously identified as a target gene of SMAD4 in both tumor cells (42) and T cells (43), where SMAD4 binds to the promoter of Myc to activate its transcription and drive cell proliferation. However, our data showed that Myc expression was not significantly different in NK cells from Smad4ΔNK versus those from Smad4+/+ mice, suggesting that Myc is unlikely to be a target gene of SMAD4 in NK cells (Supplemental Figure 7) and that different mechanisms may be involved in regulating the aforementioned NK cell homeostasis.

KIT is expressed in immature NK cells (44) and functions as an essential regulator of NK cell homeostasis (45). Previous studies have clearly demonstrated that the quantity of NK cells in mice is reduced when KIT is absent (45). We found that at both the mRNA and protein levels, KIT expression levels were highest in CD11b–CD27+ immature NK cells (Supplemental Figure 8). The expression of Kit was dramatically decreased when NK cells mature into CD11b+CD27+ and then CD11b+CD27– cells. Therefore, we compared the expression levels of KIT in CD11b–CD27+ NK cells between Smad4ΔNK and Smad4+/+ mice. We found that KIT was downregulated in Smad4-deficient NK cells at both the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 4, B–D), coincident with the reduced quantity of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice and suggesting that KIT may mediate SMAD4 to control NK cell homeostasis.

SMAD4 promotes NK cell terminal maturation. NK cells are derived from hematopoietic stem cells, and NK progenitor cells traffic to different tissues that provide tissue-specific microenvironments for NK cells to achieve terminal maturation (46, 47). Optimum effector functions and the maximum expression levels of cytotoxicity-related factors, including Prf1 and Gzmb, culminate in mature NK cells (5), while delayed maturation of NK cells leads to impaired tumor surveillance and increased melanoma metastasis (48). We compared NK cell maturation in different tissues from Smad4ΔNK and Smad4+/+ mice using the final-stage NK cell maturation marker KLRG1 (49). Our data showed that blood and lung had the highest proportion of KLRG1+ NK cells, followed by liver and spleen (Figure 5, A and B). Lymph nodes and bone marrow showed the lowest percentage of KLRG1+ NK cells. While the distribution pattern of KLRG1+ NK cells among different tissues and organs was similar between Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice, the percentage of KLRG1+ cells in all of the tissues and organs analyzed was significantly lower in Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 5 Smad4 deficiency impairs the maturation of NK cells. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of KLRG1 in lung NK cells. Gating was performed on the CD3–NKp46+ lymphocyte population in both WT and Smad4ΔNK mice. Results from 1 of 5 pairs of littermate mice with similar data are presented. (B) Cumulative data for KLRG1 expression in NKp46+ cells in the bone marrow, spleen, lungs, liver, blood, and lymph nodes (n = 5). Differences were evaluated between littermates. (C) Representative flow cytometric analysis and cumulative data showing the distribution of CD27 versus CD11b in NK cells from bone marrow, spleen, lungs, liver, blood, and lymph nodes (n = 10). Differences were evaluated between littermates. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, paired t test. (D) Expression of Gzmb in NK cells at different stages of maturation was analyzed by real-time RT-PCR (n = 6). (E and F) Expression of Prdm1 in NK cells from Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice (n = 5) was assessed by real-time RT-PCR (E) and immunoblotting (F). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice. Differences were evaluated between littermates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test.

We next assessed NK cell maturation in Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice on the basis of CD11b and CD27 surface expression. In Smad4ΔNK mice, the proportion of the most mature (CD11b+CD27–) NK cell subset was significantly decreased in bone marrow, spleen, lung, liver, and lymph nodes, while in blood, this decrease was moderate and did not reach statistical significance (Figure 5C). Together, these data indicate that NK cell maturation is impaired in Smad4ΔNK mice and that Smad4 is required for the terminal maturation of NK cells.

Given that terminally mature NK cells were decreased in Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 5) and the expression of Gzmb is upregulated in mature NK cells (5), the decreased Gzmb expression we detected in NK cells from Smad4ΔNK mice could simply be due to a smaller number of mature cells. To test this, we sorted NK cells from Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice at different stages of maturation (CD11b–CD27+, CD11b+CD27+, CD11b+CD27–) and assessed Gzmb levels. In NK cells from both Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice, the expression of Gzmb increased as NK cells proceeded toward terminal maturation (Figure 5D). We reasoned that if decreased Gzmb is a secondary effect of impaired maturation, Smad4-sufficient and Smad4-deficient NK cells should have similar Gzmb expression at a specific stage of maturation. However, we found that the expression of Gzmb in Smad4-deficient NK cells was much lower than that in Smad4-sufficent NK cells at every maturation stage analyzed (Figure 5D). These data indicate that SMAD4 intrinsically regulates the expression of Gzmb and that decreased Gzmb expression in Smad4-deficient NK cells is therefore a bona fide change that is not solely due to the reduced number of terminal mature NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice.

Because our data indicated a blockage at the transition from KLRG1– to KLRG1+ NK cells and from CD11b+CD27+ to CD11b+CD27– NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice, we hypothesized that SMAD4 may control other transcription factors that regulate NK cell maturation. To test this, we analyzed expression levels of the transcription factors known to regulate NK cell maturation. We detected a significant difference in the expression of Foxo1 (50), Tbx21 (51), Gata3 (52), Id2 (53), Elf4 (54), Nifl3 (55), or Eomes (56) in NK cells between Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice (Supplemental Figure 10). However, we observed a striking decrease in Prdm1 expression at both the transcript and protein levels in Smad4-deficient NK cells (Figure 5, E and F). We further assessed mRNA expression of Prdm1 at different stages of NK cell maturity. In both Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice, Prdm1 transcript levels were gradually increased along with the maturation of NK cells and achieved maximal levels in the CD11b+CD27– cell population (Supplemental Figure 11), consistent with findings from a previous report (57). Importantly, we found that at each of the 3 stages of maturity, the expression of Prdm1 in Smad4-deficient NK cells was significantly lower than that in Smad4-sufficient NK cells (Supplemental Figure 11). These data suggest that PRDM1 may mediate SMAD4 to control NK cell maturation.

TGF-β–independent and –dependent SMAD4 signaling pathways in NK cells. SMAD4 is the unique co-SMAD in the canonical TGF-β signaling pathway (36). Previous studies found that deletion of Smad4 disrupted TGF-β signaling (15, 58, 59). We then asked whether impaired homeostasis, maturation, and cytotoxic capability in Smad4-deficient NK cells is caused by disruption of the TGF-β signaling pathway. For this purpose, we undertook a genetic approach using TGF-β receptor type 2 (Tgfbr2) single–conditional KO mice and Tgfbr2/Smad4 double–conditional KO mice.

We compared NK cell homeostasis, development, Gzmb expression, and tumor metastases between Tgfbr2ΔNK (NKp46iCre/+Tgfbr2fl/fl) and Tgfbr2+/+ (NKp46+/+Tgfbr2fl/fl) mice. Unlike Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 4), the Tgfbr2+/+ and Tgfbr2ΔNK mice did not show significant differences in the proportion of NK cells among lymphocytes (i.e., NK cell homeostasis) (Supplemental Figure 12A). We observed increased terminally mature NK cells in the bone marrow, spleens, and livers of Tgfbr2ΔNK mice (Supplemental Figure 12B), in contrast to the diminished maturation of NK cells in Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 5). These results support a role for SMAD4 that is separate from TGF-β signaling.

To more rigorously validate the dispensability of TGF-β signaling in the SMAD4 signaling pathway that we characterized in NK cells, we adopted an additional genetic approach built on the model used in Supplemental Figure 1C. Tgfbr2 and Smad4 double–conditional KO mice were generated by crossing NKp46-iCre mice with mice that had loxP sites flanking both Tgfbr2 and Smad4 (Tgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl). We hypothesized that if the canonical TGF-β signaling is dispensable for SMAD4-mediated positive regulation, the impaired NK cell homeostasis, maturation, and cytotoxicity that we observed in Smad4 NK–conditional KO mice would be recapitulated in the absence of TGF-β signaling, i.e., under a Tgfbr2-deficient background. Indeed, we observed decreased percentages of NK cells among lymphocytes in the tested organs and tissues of NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice (absence of both Tgfbr2 and Smad4) compared with those of their NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT littermates (absence of Tgfbr2 but presence of 1 allele of Smad4) (Supplemental Figure 13). Significant downregulation of KLRG1 due to the deletion of Smad4 in the presence of TGF-β signaling was also recapitulated in NK cells from bone marrow and other tissues in NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice compared with NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT mice (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 14A). Likewise, NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice had a lower proportion of CD11b+CD27– NK cells and a higher proportion of CD11b+CD27+ NK cells in bone marrow and other tissues compared with their NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT littermates (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 14B). Fourteen days after inoculation with B16F10 cells, NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice showed more metastatic melanoma nodules than did their NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT littermates (Figure 6, C and D). We also observed impaired NK cell–mediated rejection of MHC class I–deficient cells in NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice compared with NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT mice, although only 1 allele difference in Smad4 exists between the 2 mouse strains (Figure 6E). Not surprisingly, we also observed decreased expression levels of Kit, Prdm1, and Gzmb in NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice compared with levels in their NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B, and Figure 6F). These data support our hypothesis that, independent of the canonical TGF-β/SMAD signaling pathway, SMAD4 promotes homeostasis, maturation, cytotoxicity, and the expression of Gzmb in NK cells.

Figure 6 TGF-β signaling is not required for SMAD4 to positively regulate NK cell maturation and effector functions. Summary data comparing NK cell maturation between NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl mice and NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT mice, based on the expression of KLRG1 (A) and the distribution of CD11b and CD27 (B) (n = 5). Representative images (C) and cumulative data (D) for B16F10 melanoma metastases (n = 5). (E) Rejection of B2m–/– donor cells by NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/fl and NKp46-iCreTgfbr2fl/flSmad4fl/WT mice (n = 6). (F) Expression of Gzmb in NK cell subsets was analyzed by real-time RT-PCR (n = 7). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Differences were evaluated between littermates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice.

Our previous studies have shown that TGF-β represses IFN-γ in NK cells through a SMAD-dependent pathway (18, 19). We therefore investigated whether SMAD4 participates in TGF-β signaling to inhibit IFN-γ secretion in ex vivo–stimulated NK cells. Splenocytes from Tgfbr2ΔNK (NKp46iCre/+Tgfbr2fl/fl) or Smad4ΔNK mice were costimulated with IL-12 and IL-18 in the presence or absence of TGF-β, and NK cell IFN-γ secretion was assayed by flow cytometry. In the absence of TGF-β, costimulation with IL-12 and IL-18 initiated a robust increase in IFN-γ secretion by NK cells from all mice including WT, Tgfbr2ΔNK, and Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 7A), and the increase was similar between Smad4+/+ and Smad4ΔNK mice (Supplemental Figure 16). TGF-β treatment markedly abrogated the IFN-γ production in IL-12– and IL-18–stimulated NK cells from WT mice, as evidenced by an appreciable decrease in the proportion of IFN-γ–producing NK cells (Figure 7A). In stark contrast, we found that the inhibitory effect of TGF-β on IFN-γ production was significantly blunted in IL-12– and IL-18–stimulated NK cells from Tgfbr2ΔNK mice and was only partially blunted in IL-12– and IL-18–stimulated NK cells from Smad4ΔNK mice (Figure 7A). These data provide ex vivo evidence that TGF-β utilizes TGFBR2 and SMAD4 to inhibit IFN-γ production in NK cells, which is consistent with our previous studies (18, 19). However, the partial blunting of IFN-γ production by TGF-β in NK cells from Smad4ΔNK mice implies the existence of a noncanonical or SMAD4-independent TGF-β pathway, by which TGF-β represses IFN-γ expression in NK cells (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 TGF-β–dependent and –independent SMAD4 signaling pathways in NK cells. (A) Splenocytes isolated from WT, Tgfbr2ΔNK, and Smad4ΔNK mice were costimulated overnight with IL-12 (10 ng/ml) and IL-18 (10 ng/ml) in the presence or absence of 10 ng/ml TGF-β. GolgiStop was added 6 hours before intracellular staining of IFN-γ (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice. Differences were evaluated between littermates by 1-way ANOVA with Holm’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05. (B) Model of the inhibition of IFN-γ production through both the canonical TGF-β signaling pathway and the SMAD4-independent TGF-β signaling pathway. (C) Splenic NK cells were isolated from WT and Smad4ΔNK mice and stimulated with the indicated cytokines for 3 days. TRAIL expression was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice. (D) NK cells from the spleens of WT and Smad4ΔNK mice were isolated and enriched. Enriched NK cells were cultured with IL-15 in the presence or absence of TGF-β. After 3 days in culture, Gzmb mRNA expression levels were analyzed by real-time RT-PCR (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, paired t test. The circles and squares on the bar graphs denote data for individual mice. (E) Model of SMAD4 signaling pathways.

Two more TGF-β target genes, Trail and Gzmb, were assessed in WT and Smad4-deficient NK cells in the presence of IL-15, a critical cytokine that regulates NK cells. We found that TGF-β induced TRAIL but inhibited Gzmb in WT NK cells (Figure 7, C and D), which is consistent with the results of a previous study (60). However, in Smad4-deficient NK cells, we observed that TGF-β failed to upregulate TRAIL or downregulate Gzmb (Figures 7, C and D). These data indicate that SMAD4 is also required for TGF-β to downregulate Trail and Gzmb in NK cells.

Our studies reveal two different SMAD4 pathways in NK cells (Figure 7E). The first pathway is a TGF-β–independent one by which SMAD4 positively regulates NK cell homeostasis and maturation, promotes elimination of target cells by NK cells, upregulates the expression of Gzmb, and inhibits tumor metastasis. The second one is the TGF-β–dependent pathway, by which SMAD4 contributes to repression of IFN-γ and Gzmb as in the presence of TGF-β, which may promote tumor metastasis (61). However, the TGF-β–dependent pathway also upregulates the expression of TRAIL, which is toxic to tumor cells. Additional studies will be required to dissect the relative importance of the two SMAD4 signaling pathways under normal and pathological conditions.