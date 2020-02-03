Off-the-shelf EBV-specific T cell immunotherapy for rituximab-refractory EBV-associated lymphoma following transplantation

Patient characteristics

Characteristics of the 46 patients and their clinical and radiologic manifestations of EBV disease prior to treatment with EBV-CTLs are described in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121127DS1) and summarized in Table 2. These patients had either progressed during rituximab treatment, failed to fully respond to it, or had a recurrence after a prior response. Prior therapy for 8 of 33 HCT patients and 12 of 13 SOT patients also included chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy. One of the HCT patients had failed to respond to EBV-CTLs from his HLA-disparate transplant donor. At time of referral, 27 of 33 HCT and 12 of 13 SOT recipients had high-risk disease based on location (≥3 of 7 anatomical sites of involvement and/or extranodal disease) (10).

Table 2 Summary of demographics, extent of disease, time to diagnosis, and preceding GvHD or rejection

Pathologic characteristics of EBV malignancies

Histopathologic and genetic features of the EBV-associated lymphomas are described in Supplemental Table 3. The lymphomas were all of B cell type, and were monomorphic diffuse large B cell lymphomas in 24 of 30 HCT recipients (80%) and 8 of 13 SOT recipients (62%).

In HCT recipients the malignancy was monoclonal in 16 of 21 patients adequately tested and of transplant donor origin in 12 of 14 patients, including 1 with lymphoma cells from both cord blood units following double cord blood transplantation (CBT). In SOT recipients, 7 of 7 lymphomas tested were of host origin.

Characterization of EBV-CTLs infused

As shown in Figure 1, the EBV-CTLs contained more than 95% CD3+ T cells and fewer than 1% NK cells. Most EBV-CTL lines contained more than 90% CD8+ T cells. However, 7 CTL lines contained more than 50% CD4+ T cells. All T cell lines demonstrated EBV-specific cytotoxic activity. In limiting dilution assays, the EBV-CTLs contained a median of 6323.5 EBV-specific cytotoxic T cell precursors (EBV-CTLps) (range, 2.5–76,982 EBV-CTLps per 106 cells), and, in response to irradiated fully allogeneic PBMCs, generated low or undetectable alloreactive CTLps (median 1.2, range 0–27.4 allo-CTLps per 106 cells). EBV-CTLs administered to HCT patients did not differ significantly from those administered to SOT patients, either in types of T cells administered or in their frequencies of EBV-CTLps (data not shown).

Figure 1 Characterization of 55 EBV-specific cytotoxic T cells infused. All T cell lines, including those predominantly containing CD4+ T cells, demonstrated EBV-specific cytotoxic activity against autologous EBV-BLCLs and did not kill NK cell–sensitive targets (K562), EBV-negative autologous or recipient-derived PHA blasts, or HLA-mismatched EBV-BLCLs. (A) Phenotype (CD3, CD8, CD4, and NK). (B) Cytotoxic activity of EBV-specific T cell lines against autologous BLCLs (circles), autologous PHA blasts (squares), mismatched targets (triangles), and NK-sensitive K562 targets (inverted triangles). (C) EBV-CTLp frequency and alloreactive CTL precursor (allo-CTLp) frequency in lines infused to treat patients. In limiting dilution assays, the EBV-CTLs contained a median of 6323.5 EBV-CTLps per 106 cells (range, 2.5–76,982 EBV-CTLps per 106 cells), and, in response to irradiated fully allogeneic PBMCs, generated low or undetectable alloreactive CTLps (median 1.2, range 0–27.4 allo-CTLps per 106 cells). Error bars indicate ± SD.

HLA restrictions were identified for each of the 55 EBV-CTL lines used; 19 (34%) were restricted by a single HLA-A (n = 15), HLA-B (n = 3), or HLA-DR (n = 1) allele, 26 lines (47%) by 2 (n = 13) or 3 (n = 13) alleles, and 10 (18%) by 4 or more alleles.

As might be expected, the EBV-CTL lines selected were most commonly restricted by class I HLA alleles prevalent in the ethnically diverse population of the New York area, such as HLA-A*0201, -B*0702, -A*0301, and -B*0801. On the basis of the HLA restrictions of the EBV-CTL lines in our bank, and the HLA alleles inherited by over 400 patients referred for transplantation, we estimate that a bank including EBV-CTLs restricted by 40 HLA alleles would be able to provide suitably restricted EBV-CTLs for over 95% of this population.

Treatment with third-party–derived EBV-CTLs is well tolerated

No immediate adverse reactions were observed due to infusion of EBV-CTLs. One patient developed de novo grade I acute GvHD of the skin, which resolved with topical therapy; none of the 19 patients with prior GvHD required additional therapy for GvHD after EBV-CTL therapy. No patient experienced CTL-related de novo suppression of neutrophil, red cell, or platelet counts or, in SOT patients, evidence of organ rejection.

Clinical responses of EBV-associated lymphomas to third-party EBV-CTL infusions

Responses to treatment with EBV-CTLs were classified as CR, partial remission (PR), stable disease (SD), or progression of disease (POD) using the International Workshop Criteria for assessing response to treatment in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (40). Only 8 of 33 HCT and 1 of 13 SOT patients achieved a CR after the first cycle of EBV-CTLs (Table 3 and Figure 2). An additional 9 patients (7 HCT, 2 SOT) achieved a PR. Thus, the response (CR + PR) after cycle 1 was 39% (18/46). However, as shown in Table 3 and Figure 2, response rates (CR + PR) increased with additional cycles, with maximal response achieved after a median of 2 cycles (range, 1–5). Of 33 HCT patients, 19 ultimately achieved a CR and 3 a stable PR (CR + PR = 68%). Of 13 SOT patients, 2 achieved a CR and 5 achieved durable PRs (CR + PR = 54%). In all, 29 of the 45 evaluable patients (64%) achieved a CR or sustained PR. The overall survival at 2 years was 57% for HCT and 54% for SOT recipients (Figure 2C). Both the complete and, strikingly, the partial remissions in the HCT and SOT groups have been durable (6–115 months).

Figure 2 Number of cycles to best response (CR or PR), and survival of patients with HCT or SOT. (A) Patients with EBV lymphoma after HCT. (B) Patients with EBV lymphoma after SOT. Patients achieving a CR (black) after the first cycle of EBV-CTLs included 8 of 33 HCT recipients and 1 of 13 SOT recipients. An additional 9 patients (7 HCT, 2 SOT) achieved a PR (gray), and 10 had SD. Thus, the overall response (CR + PR) after cycle 1 was 39% (18/46). With subsequent cycles of EBV-CTLs the response rate increased to 22 of 33 HCT (68%) and 7 of 13 SOT (54%) recipients. (C) Kaplan-Meier probabilities of survival for HCT and SOT patients at 2 years were 57% and 54%, respectively.

Table 3 Response to first and ultimate cycle of EBV-CTLs

Outcomes based on EBV-CTLs administered are summarized in Figure 3. Twenty-one patients received a single cycle of EBV-CTLs, of whom 8 (7 HCT, 1 SOT) achieved a CR and 1 a durable PR (>2.5 years). However, 11 of 21 patients had POD through the first cycle, of whom 9 died early of EBV+ lymphoma. Median survival was 32 days (10–62 days) from initiation of EBV-CTLs. One additional patient with POD died of sepsis during the evaluation period; one patient received an alternate therapy and responded but died 12.1 months later of GvHD that predated EBV cell therapy. One other patient relapsed with his primary leukemia 1 day after his third dose of EBV-CTLs. This patient could be evaluated for toxicity and overall survival, but not for EBV lymphoma response because of chemotherapy introduced to treat the leukemia. This patient achieved remission of both EBV lymphoma and leukemia. However, leukemia relapsed 1 year after treatment; this patient died of leukemia 3 months later.

Figure 3 Flowchart of treatment and responses for patients treated for EBV-PTLD with third-party EBV-CTLs. DOD, dead of disease.

Of the 25 patients who received more than 1 cycle of EBV-CTLs, 16 (1 CR, 6 PR, 8 SD, 1 nonevaluable) received EBV-CTLs from the same EBV-CTL line, with 9 ultimately achieving a CR and 5 a PR.

Three patients (1 PR, 1 SD, 1 POD) received subsequent cycles of EBV-CTLs from a different donor, but restricted by the same shared HLA allele as the primary cycle of cells; all achieved a CR. The patient with POD (UPN 4234) received a second HLA-B*07:02–restricted EBV-CTL line recognizing epitopes from both EBNA3C and EBNA3A rather than EBNA3A alone (data not shown).

Six patients (1 PR, 1 SD, 4 POD) received switch therapy with secondary cycles of EBV-CTLs restricted by a different HLA allele. Based on prior analyses of EBV+ lymphoma cells isolated from nonresponding patients (17, 41), we reasoned that switching to EBV-CTLs specific for an epitope presented by a different shared HLA allele might better treat an EBV lymphoma that was initially resistant. Of these 6, 1 with POD achieved a CR, 1 with POD achieved a PR, 1 in PR continued in PR until starting alternative therapy 4.9 months later, and 1 remained with SD. The other 2 patients continued with POD. However, progression was slowed, with survival extended to 215 and 266 days, respectively.

As shown in Figure 4A, most patients with continued progression of lymphoma died within a month of completing the first cycle, reflecting the rapid course of disease if not checked early in progression. Cumulative risk of death due to EBV lymphoma was 26% (Figure 4B). All deaths attributable to EBV lymphoma occurred within 8.8 months following initiation of T cell therapy in HCT and 5.8 months in SOT recipients.

Figure 4 Overall survival at 2 years. (A) Survival of all patients based on evaluation of response to the first cycle of third-party EBV-CTLs. (B) Cumulative probability of death due to EBV lymphoma. (C) Survival of patients who received subsequent cycles of third-party EBV-CTLs, based on status of the EBV lymphoma immediately prior to initiation of the second cycle of EBV-CTLs. OS, overall survival.

For the 18 patients who achieved a CR or PR following the first cycle, survival at 2 years was 83%, and equivalent whether they did or did not receive a second cycle. As shown in Figure 4C, of those with SD after cycle 1 who received subsequent cycles, 72% were surviving at 2 years. In patients with POD following cycle 1 who received subsequent cycles of EBV-CTLs from a different donor, 3 of 5 (60%) responded and survived free of EBV+ lymphoma 2 years later.

In patients who achieved CR or PR, clinical improvements, including defervescence, shrinkage of palpable nodes, reduction of organomegaly, and resolution of pain or intestinal bleeding, were first detected 8–15 days after infusion of the effective T cells. Improvements in radiologic/endoscopic findings were documented by 28–35 days after the start of therapy. In patients with SD, symptoms including pain and fever plateaued or improved, but radiographic abnormalities did not improve. In contrast, patients who failed to respond showed persistence of fever and other clinical symptoms with continued clinical deterioration and/or worsening of radiologic findings.

In responding patients who had detectable EBV DNA levels in the blood before T cell infusion, 2 log 10 reductions of EBV DNA levels were a useful initial indicator of response. However, because of prior treatment with rituximab, EBV DNA was not detectable in the blood of 7 HCT patients and 7 SOT patients despite evidence of POD.

Clinical and immunologic variables affecting outcome

Clinical characteristics of patients associated with response. The patient characteristics examined for an association with response are summarized in Table 4. All sites of involvement, including the CNS, responded to EBV-CTL therapy. Of 11 patients with evidence of CNS involvement, 5 achieved CR and 4 durable PR. The proportion of patients with multiple sites of disease who achieved a CR or PR (52%) was significantly lower than that of patients with fewer than 3 sites of disease (80%) (P = 0.06). Patients with extranodal sites of lymphoma also had a lower response rate (P = 0.008). Patients treated with rituximab and chemotherapy before EBV-CTLs also fared worse than those previously treated with rituximab alone (45% vs. 80%, P = 0.03). In this series, no significant differences in response were seen when EBV-CTLs were administered to patients receiving concomitant steroid therapy. However, no patient was receiving a dose of ≥0.5 mg/kg prednisone or its equivalent. Of those receiving ≥0.2 mg/kg/d prednisone or its equivalent, 4 of 7 (57%) responded, compared with 7 of 12 (58%) patients receiving less than 0.2 mg/kg and 18 of 26 (69%) receiving no steroids.

Table 4 Comparison of clinical and treatment variables predicting response to third-party EBV-CTL therapy

As shown in Table 5, the overall response rates (CR + PR) among recipients of unmodified and T cell–depleted HCT were similar (70% and 75%, respectively) and only slightly higher than that observed in cord blood graft recipients (60%). Complete response rates were similar (60%, 58%, and 60% for unmodified, T cell–depleted, and cord blood grafts). Notably, levels of CD3+ and CD3+CD4+ T cells and responses to phytohemagglutinin (PHA) were also similar in the 3 HCT groups.

Table 5 Baseline immune phenotype, function, and transplant type in responders and nonresponders

Although the overall rate of durable responses (CR + PR) did not differ significantly between HCT and SOT recipients, the CR rate was higher in HCT patients than in SOT recipients (58% vs. 15%, P = 0.007). Since we would expect EBV-CTLs to be more susceptible to rejection in patients with residual T cell function, we examined whether differences in endogenous T cell populations in HCT and SOT recipients might be correlated with differences in CR rates observed. As shown in Table 5, the numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells or T cell responses to PHA prior to adoptive therapy were not significantly higher in responders versus nonresponders in either the HCT or the SOT group. However, the CD4 and CD8 levels, as well as the PHA responses in the overall HCT group, were significantly lower than those of the SOT recipients, reflecting their greater degree of T cell deficiency prior to treatment.

Characteristics of EBV-CTLs and in vivo EBV-CTL proliferation after transfer associated with response. As also shown in Table 4, lines used to treat patients who did or did not achieve a CR or PR did not differ significantly in the dose of EBV-specific CTLps per kilogram administered (P = 0.94). The distribution of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells among the EBV-CTLs administered was also similar, with a median of 11% CD4+ T cells among EBV-CTLs administered to patients achieving a CR or PR, compared with 9% in patients who failed to respond (P = 0.58).

The degree of HLA matching between EBV-CTLs administered and the HCT donor and patient or the SOT patient was not correlated with response (Table 4). Overall, the EBV-CTLs were matched with the patient and, for HCT, the transplant donor at a median of 4 of 10 alleles. A CR or PR was achieved in 12 of 19 (63%) patients matched for 1–3 HLA alleles and 17 of 26 (65%) matched for 4–8 alleles (P = 0.99). Results were similar for patient groups analyzed by transplant type. We also used the Cochran-Armitage test to identify any trends in compatibility associated with response. Again, no significant relationship was observed (P = 0.52). EBV lymphomas emerging in HCT recipients were of transplant donor type in 12 of 14 cases. However, we also found no significant trend in response between the number of HLA alleles shared by the EBV-CTLs and the HCT donor (P = 0.98).

We also examined correlations between responses and the number of HLA restrictions shared by the patient (for SOT and HCT recipients) and/or the transplant donor (for HCT recipients). As shown in Table 6, in response to the EBV-CTLs initially transferred, 11 of 31 evaluable patients (35%) who received EBV-CTLs restricted by a single shared HLA allele achieved a CR or PR, and 6 patients achieved SD. In comparison, 7 of 13 patients (54%) treated with EBV-CTLs restricted by at least 2 shared alleles achieved a CR or PR, and 1 had SD. Ultimately, however, 21 of 31 patients treated with EBV-CTLs restricted by a single shared HLA allele (68%) achieved a CR or durable PR, compared with 8 of 14 patients (57%) treated with EBV-CTLs restricted by at least 2 shared alleles (P = 0.5).

Table 6 Responses to first and ultimate cycle by number of shared HLA restrictions

We also examined the potential influence of HLA restrictions on the results observed in different patients receiving the same EBV-CTL line. In this series, EBV-CTL lines from 7 donors were used to treat more than 1 patient: 4 lines were used in 3 patients apiece, 2 in 2 patients, and 1 in 7 patients. The response rate among recipients of these lines did not differ significantly from the overall response rates in 10 of 14 HCT recipients (71%) and 5 of 8 SOT recipients (62%). Of the 7 donor lines, 5 had more than 1 restricting HLA allele. Among 12 recipients of these 5 lines, 3 shared only 1 of the EBV-CTLs’ restricting HLA alleles, of whom only 1 responded. In contrast, 8 of 9 recipients inheriting more than 1 of the EBV-CTLs’ restricting alleles responded.

Taken together, these data suggest that while restriction of the EBV-CTLs by a single shared HLA allele is sufficient, there may be an advantage to selection of EBV-CTLs restricted by more than 1 HLA allele shared by the patient’s disease. In this limited series, we did not detect an association between administration of EBV-CTLs restricted by any specific HLA allele and clinical response.

Although the characteristics of the EBV-CTLs analyzed did not predict response, EBV-CTLs that induced a CR or PR were regularly associated with a marked increase in blood levels of EBV-CTLps during the treatment cycle (Figure 5). Among responders, EBV-CTLp frequencies increased by a mean of 294-fold over preinfusion levels compared with a 3.4-fold increase in nonresponders (Table 4; P = 0.001). Increases in EBV-CTLp frequencies observed in patients responding to their first cycle were usually detected by 10–21 days after the initial infusion and coincided with clinical improvement. Increases in EBV-CTLps were also detected in 6 of 7 patients with SD after the first cycle who ultimately achieved a CR or PR.

Figure 5 EBV-CTLp frequency after first cycle of adoptive therapy with third-party EBV-CTLs. Expansions could be detected in patients with responses as well as those with stable disease. Individual patients are demonstrated by distinctly colored lines. (A) EBV-CTLps tested in patients with complete response after first cycle of third-party EBV-CTLs. (B) EBV-CTLps tested in patients with partial response after first cycle of third-party EBV-CTLs. (C) EBV-CTLps tested in patients with stable disease after first cycle of third-party EBV-CTLs. (D) EBV-CTLps tested in patients with POD after first cycle of third-party EBV-CTLs.

The contrast between expansion of EBV-CTLps in responding patients and the lack thereof in patients with POD was also observed in the same patient among those who failed to respond to EBV-CTLs restricted by 1 HLA allele but subsequently responded to EBV-CTLs restricted by a different shared HLA allele. This is exemplified by patient UPN 5597 (Figure 6), who presented with a host-derived EBV+ lymphoma and had POD after treatment with 3 separate EBV-CTL lines restricted by HLA-A*11:01, including 2 lines that had previously induced a CR or PR in other patients (lines A and B). During these cycles, increases in CTLp frequencies were not observed (Figure 6B). He was then switched to an EBV-CTL line restricted by another shared allele, HLA-B*44:03 (line D). This line induced a CR, associated with a marked increment in CTLp frequencies.

Figure 6 Response to EBV-CTLs restricted by either HLA-A*1101 or HLA-B*4403. (A) High-resolution typing of the patient and the origin of the EBV+ lymphoma and of the 4 EBV-CTL lines successively infused. Blue type indicates the restricting HLA allele of the EBV-CTL line. (B) Time course of EBV lymphoma and response to successive EBV-CTL lines (EBV PCR as an additional marker of disease). (C) Successive PET scans of disease progression and regression. (D) Distinctive pattern of STRs in EBV-CTLs. Top: Baseline host prior to CTL infusion. Middle: Third-party EBV-CTL donor. Bottom: EBV-specific T cells in blood 32 days after initial infusion and 16 days after third infusion in cycle 1 of EBV-CTLs from donor D, prior to cycle 2. Post-CTL-infusion specimen demonstrating the presence of CTL donor D cells (arrows indicate unique peaks corresponding to donor). s/p, status/post.

Subsequently, as shown in Table 7, we found that the HLA-A*11:01–restricted EBV-CTL lines failed to lyse the HLA-A*11:01+ EBV+ lymphoma cells grown from the patient’s lymphomatous tonsil. In contrast, the HLA-B*44:03–restricted EBV-CTL line was cytotoxic in vitro against both the patient’s HLA-B*44:03+ EBV+ lymphoma and HLA-B*44:03+ EBV B95.8–transformed B lymphoblastoid cell lines (EBV-BLCLs). These findings provide indirect but corroborating evidence supporting the hypothesis that the HLA-B*44:03–restricted EBV-CTLs recognized and were able to lyse the EBV+ lymphoma in vivo, while the HLA-A*11:01–restricted EBV-CTLs were not.

Table 7 Cytotoxic activity of third-party–derived EBV-CTLs used for treatment of patient UPN 5597

To better understand the basis for the failure of the HLA-A*1101–restricted EBV-CTLs, we sequenced the latent proteins LMP1, LMP2, EBNA1, EBNA2, EBNA3A, EBNA3B, and EBNA3C from the EBV virus in the lymphoma cells grown from the patient and compared these sequences with those of EBV strain B95.8, focusing on sequences encoding all epitopes known to be presented by HLA-A*1101. Concurrently, we identified the peptide epitopes targeted by the HLA-A*1101–restricted EBV-CTL lines. Line A was specific for 2 EBNA3B peptides, 416 IVTDFSVIK and 551 DEPASTEPVHDQLL, known to be presented by HLA-A*1101. The DNA sequences for both of these EBNA3B peptides in the patient’s lymphoma cells and the B95.8 strains of EBV were identical. Line B was also specific for 551 DEPASTEPVHDQLL. Unfortunately, we did not have sufficient cells from line C to establish this specificity.

We also evaluated the lymphoma cells for the presence of EBNA3B protein. By FACS analysis, EBNA3B was detected at fluorescence intensity levels comparable to those in EBV-BLCLs transformed by EBV strain 95.8. The lymphoma cells also expressed HLA-A*1101 protein, as assessed by FACS analysis of the cells using an HLA-A*1101–specific antibody (MyBioSource Inc.).

HLA-disparate third-party EBV-CTLs may persist for extended periods in organ allograft recipients maintained on nonsteroidal immunosuppressive drugs

Because of limitations in the number of lymphocytes left after sequential testing of EBV-CTLps, we were only able to assess the persistence of the third-party EBV-CTLs in 3 HCT and 2 SOT recipients. In 2 HCT patients tested before the second and third doses in a 3-week cycle, IFN-γ+ EBV-CTLs detected were exclusively from the third-party donor, as shown for patient UPN 5603 in Figure 7A. However, in the second patient, who had only achieved SD, these T cells could not be detected 5 days after the third dose in the cycle. In the third patient, UPN 5597 (depicted in Figure 6), who had failed treatment with HLA-A*1101–restricted EBV-CTLs but achieved a PR after an initial cycle of treatment with EBV-CTLs restricted by HLA-B*4403 (donor D), IFN-γ+ T cells bearing short tandem repeats (STRs) unique to donor D were detectable at least through 18 days after the last infusion of that first cycle of donor D EBV-CTLs. At the same time, EBV-CTLs from the prior donors were not detected (Figure 6D). Unfortunately, later samples were not available.

Figure 7 Detection of third-party donor EBV-CTLs using short tandem repeat analysis in 2 patients. (A) HCT recipient. (B) SOT recipient. Baseline host prior to CTL infusion, third-party EBV-CTL donor, and post-CTL-infusion specimens demonstrating the presence of CTL donor cells at serial time points after infusion (arrows indicate unique peaks corresponding to donor). In the SOT patient, third-party donor EBV-CTLs were still detectable 23.7 months after the last infusion.

Of 2 SOT patients who were treated while on tacrolimus or sirolimus, one who failed to respond did not have IFN-γ+ EBV-CTLs bearing STRs unique to the third-party donor 24 days after completion of her second treatment cycle. In contrast, the other patient, a renal allograft recipient who achieved a durable PR after treatment with third-party EBV-CTLs matched for 6 of 10 HLA alleles, had T cells bearing STRs unique to the third-party donor 7 days after his first dose and again at 22 days after his first cycle. Strikingly, these third-party T cells still represented 16% of the IFN-γ+ T cells responding to the EBV peptide pool 23.7 months after his last dose of these cells (Figure 7B). In contrast, in a third patient, a heart allograft recipient, who achieved a PR of a host-origin EBV lymphoma after repeated courses of EBV-CTLs from 2 donors, including her HLA haplotype–mismatched mother, IFN-γ+ EBV-specific CTLs that were exclusively of host type were detected from 6 months to a year after completion of adoptive therapy.