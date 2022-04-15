Airway mucins promote immunopathology in virus-exacerbated chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

The mechanisms underlying the virus-induced exacerbations in COPD, and the factors that drive inflammation and the clinical severity of these episodes are poorly understood. Here, we provide insights into the roles that the mucin glycoproteins MUC5AC and MUC5B play in the biology of these episodes. Using a combination of human and mouse models of RV infection in COPD, we demonstrate that MUC5AC and MUC5B are increased during exacerbations, that MUC5AC has better characteristics than MUC5B as a biomarker of COPD exacerbations, and that virus-induced MUC5AC may have a role in driving COPD exacerbation severity.

Our clinical data demonstrated that MUC5AC and MUC5B were expressed during virus-induced COPD exacerbations and increased compared with levels in virus-infected healthy individuals. The lower basal concentration and reactivity of MUC5AC to viral infection made MUC5AC a more sensitive biomarker of airway inflammatory responses to viral infection. However, the constancy of the MUC5AC to MUC5B ratio during infection, coupled with the absolute increases in MUC5B, indicated that RV induced both MUC5AC and MUC5B expression. This coordinate upregulation of MUC5AC and MUC5B has been previously reported with RV in COPD in vitro (28). Importantly, from a mucin gene regulatory perspective, the coordinate upregulation of MUC5AC and MUC5B suggests that classic Th2 signaling, which raises MUC5AC expression but suppresses MUC5B expression, is not dominant in RV responses in COPD. Consistent with previous reports, this pattern suggests that EGFR ligands, IL-1α/-1β, IL-6, and/or TNF-α contribute to this regulatory response (29).

Capitalizing on the greater sensitivity of MUC5AC as a mucin biomarker, we investigated correlations between MUC5AC and other cardinal features of COPD exacerbation. Positive correlations were detected between MUC5AC concentrations and multiple indices of the inflammation that characterize COPD exacerbations (19, 20). We also investigated relationships between changes in MUC5AC concentrations and exacerbation severity. Positive correlations with viral loads, symptom scores, and acute lung function decline were detected. MUC5AC, as one of the major glycoprotein components of airway mucus, exhibited predictable correlations with lower respiratory symptom scores, which included an assessment of sputum production. The observed correlation between MUC5AC concentrations and peak expiratory flow rate (PEFR) decline may be explained by the likelihood that greater mucus production contributes directly to airway obstruction during exacerbations. Our findings in this acute human infection model are in keeping with clinical studies that have reported associations between chronic mucus hypersecretion/sputum MUC5AC concentrations with airflow limitation and FEV 1 decline (10, 21, 30) and an animal study showing that genetic deletion of Muc5ac reduced mucus occlusion and improved lung function in models of allergic airway inflammation (11).

We have previously reported that experimental RV infection in patients with COPD is associated with an increased frequency of secondary bacterial infection compared with healthy individuals. One potential mechanism relates to virus-induced, neutrophil elastase–mediated cleavage of the AMPs SLPI and elafin, as reported in our prior studies (18). The positive correlation between sputum MUC5AC and neutrophil numbers, neutrophil elastase concentrations, and secondary bacterial infections, and the negative correlation with SLPI and elafin concentrations observed in the current study, raise speculation that increased MUC5AC could be a further component of this mechanism, but further studies in which components of this pathway are manipulated in mouse models will be required to confirm this definitively. Furthermore, increased MUC5AC may contribute to secondary bacterial infections by other mechanisms. For example, Siegel et al. previously demonstrated reduced secondary pneumococcal growth following influenza infection in Muc5ac–/– mice (31). This effect was attributable to reduced provision of mucin-derived nutrients for bacterial growth in Muc5ac–/– mice, indicating that MUC5AC may be an important promoter of secondary bacterial infection. In addition, the increased MUC5AC concentrations, coupled with increased MUC5B concentrations, are predicted to increase mucus concentration–dependent osmotic pressures sufficiently to produce cessation of mucus transport, mucus accumulation, and mucus plugging (32). Static mucus is a preferred site for secondary bacterial infection in other diseases, e.g., cystic fibrosis (CF), and probably serves a similar role in virus-induced COPD exacerbation (33).

Recent findings from the SPIROMICS ( S ub P opulations and I nte R mediate O utcome Measures I n C OPD S tudy) cohort have shown that total mucin concentrations in sputum during stable periods are higher in patients with COPD who experienced 2 or more exacerbations compared with those with zero exacerbations (7, 10). Previous studies have also reported that chronic mucus hypersecretion and sputum MUC5AC are associated with an increased frequency of exacerbations (10, 34, 35) and mortality risk related to pulmonary infection (36). Here, we found that patients who had frequent exacerbations also had increased sputum mucin concentrations during these exacerbations. The underlying mechanisms involved in the frequent exacerbation phenotype are poorly characterized, but our data hint at the idea that these patients may have exaggerated mucin production at baseline and in response to infection.

The human experimental challenge model facilitates sequential sampling at precisely defined time points during the course of infection and allows evaluation of temporal relationships between variables. We observed that MUC5AC induction peaked on day 3 in the time course of these RV-induced COPD exacerbations, preceding airway cellular inflammation, which peaked between days 9 and 15 after infection (1, 15). One possible explanation for this sequence is that mucus plugging consequent to mucus hypersecretion is proinflammatory, as suggested in CF and COPD-like mouse models (37, 38). Given the strong positive correlations observed between MUC5AC and inflammatory parameters in the current study, a second possibility is that MUC5AC induced by RV might contribute directly to enhanced airway inflammation during exacerbations. Accordingly, we carried out complementary gain- and loss-of-function experiments in mice to directly investigate the functional role of MUC5AC during RV infection. Mice with gene-targeted deletion of Muc5ac (Muc5ac–/–) had attenuated airway inflammation following RV infection, effects similar to those reported in models of ventilator-induced lung injury in the same knockout strain (39). However, a study by Cho et al. reported the opposite finding, as Muc5ac–/– mice had increased pulmonary injury in response to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection (40). The reasons for the differences between our findings and these are unclear, but it is possible that roles for mucins may differ according to virus type.

We additionally observed that exogenous MUC5AC protein administration augmented RV-induced proinflammatory responses in mice, which also suggests that MUC5AC is related to enhanced airway inflammation during viral infection. Notably, these effects were not observed with administration of MUC5B protein or a control polymer of an agarose/dextran solution. Exogenous MUC5AC also enhanced RV-induced neutrophil elastase concentrations, suppressed SLPI production, and increased pulmonary bacterial loads, further suggesting a possible role for MUC5AC in inhibiting antibacterial responses during viral infection. Similar effects were observed in cultured BECs, in which direct MUC5AC administration augmented the release of proinflammatory cytokines in response to RV. However, it should be noted that these experiments were conducted within a submerged culture system, and these findings require future confirmation in more complex in vitro systems (e.g., air-liquid interface differentiated epithelial cells).

A previous study by Ehre et al. evaluated responses to influenza infection in a transgenic Muc5ac-overexpressing mouse line and reported reduced viral titers and attenuated neutrophilic inflammation in this model (9). This finding contrasts with our observations using exogenous MUC5AC administration, which had no effect on viral loads and enhanced rather than reduced virus-induced inflammation. The transgenic strain used by Ehre et al. was associated with an approximately 18-fold increase in airway MUC5AC expression (9). This magnitude of augmentation greatly exceeds the increases observed in our human analyses, in which an approximately 2-fold increase in MUC5AC concentrations was observed in patients with COPD versus healthy individuals, and an approximately 2- to 3-fold increase in mucin was observed from baseline to exacerbation. The concentrations of exogenous MUC5AC protein administered in our animal experiments (0.25–0.5 mg/mL) were approximately 1.5- to 3.5-fold higher than the baseline MUC5AC protein concentrations measured in the mouse airway (~150 μg/mL) and are, therefore, likely to mimic human exacerbations. Further, the effect of MUC5AC on reducing viral loads in the MUC5AC-transgenic strain reported by Ehre et al. was likely virus specific (9). The authors reported that MUC5AC bound to the influenza virus receptor via α2,3-linked sialic acids in transgenic animals. This finding is consistent with a mechanism of influenza protection in vivo in the Muc5ac-transgenic strain via impairment of virus binding to receptors on the bronchial epithelium, leading to a reduction in virus proliferation and, consequently, less inflammation.

It is important to note that we used a nonhuman purified gastric mucin protein preparation for our experiments that did not fully recapitulate the complex biochemical and biophysical properties of mucus lining airway surfaces. We confirmed that the mucin preparation used was free of endotoxin and DNA, but it is important to note that we cannot exclude the possibility that other mucin-bound proteins were present in the solution that may have contributed to the observed effects, as shown previously for purified MUC5B preparations (41). Previous immunofluorescence evaluation of the purified gastric mucin preparation we used indicated the presence of some MUC6 (42), although subsequent mass spectrometric analysis confirmed that only low levels were present (43). However, the mucin preparation used in our studies has been shown to be purer and more structurally and functionally representative of in vivo mucins than commercially available preparations (43). Future validation of our findings using administration of human or mouse MUC5AC in similar mouse models is warranted, although extraction and purification of mucins from these sources is technically challenging and was not feasible for the current studies.

Our data suggest a potential mechanism for amplification of RV-induced airway inflammation by MUC5AC through the release of ATP, a danger signal that is produced during infection and contributes to nucleotide receptor–mediated inflammatory responses (44). The role of ATP as a possible driver of airway inflammation in stable asthma and COPD is well recognized (45, 46). Our infection model findings that metabolism of pulmonary ATP release by apyrase abrogated MUC5AC enhancement of inflammation and secondary bacterial infection identify a potential mechanism through which RV-induced mucin production enhances the severity of COPD exacerbations. Whether ATP is directly induced by MUC5AC or if this occurs via another protein that interacts with this mucin remains unclear. Elucidation of the precise molecular mechanisms involved requires further investigation.

Inflammation in the lung is characterized by a number of positive feedback cycles. For example, our observations suggest that MUC5AC directly augmented RV-induced airway inflammation. However, a number of previous studies have also demonstrated that inflammatory mediators, e.g., neutrophil elastase and IL-1, directly induce MUC5AC and MUC5B expression in the lung epithelium (47). We therefore speculate that mucin-induced airway inflammation might trigger further production of mucins, leading to a vicious cycle that contributes to enhanced airway inflammation and mucus hypersecretion to drive exacerbation severity in COPD. Further studies using exogenous MUC5AC protein administration in Muc5ac-deficient mice will be required to formally interrogate this. We hypothesized that early targeting of mucins, and perhaps early inflammation, during RV infection might beneficially interrupt these cycles. Accordingly, we evaluated the effect of upstream inhibition of RV induction of MUC5AC using the EGFR inhibitor AG1478 in a COPD exacerbation mouse model. AG1478 suppressed RV-induced Muc5ac concentrations and simultaneously reduced airway inflammation, proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, neutrophil elastase, and AHR, effects that may be directly related to, or independent of, Muc5ac attenuation. AG1478 also enhanced SLPI production and reduced bacterial loads in RV-infected, elastase-treated mice. Importantly, AG1478 had no impact on antiviral responses or on virus proliferation, indicating that therapies aimed at inhibiting MUC5AC production would not be expected to adversely affect antiviral host defense.

Jing et al. recently reported in COPD airway epithelial cell cultures that administration of an EGFR inhibitor had no effect on RV induction of MUC5AC and concluded that EGFR does not play a role in promoting virus-induced mucin expression in COPD (28). However, in their study, the authors measured mucin expression solely at a late time point (15 days) after RV infection and did not evaluate the effects of the treatment on mucin expression at earlier time points or the effects on production of relevant inflammatory mediators. The data from our human challenge model indicate that peak RV induction of MUC5AC occurred at a much earlier time point (3 days), and previous studies have shown that EGFR inhibition can attenuate the early induction of MUC5AC in RV-stimulated airway epithelial cell cultures (26, 48). Our data in a mouse model of COPD-like disease support the assertion that the early production of MUC5AC in response to RV infection occurs through EGFR and is thus amenable to therapeutic inhibition. However, it should be noted that EGFR inhibition during RV infection may have pleiotropic effects beyond the suppression of MUC5AC production, and we cannot conclusively determine whether the suppression of inflammation we observed was directly related to MUC5AC inhibition or some other mechanism. A previous clinical trial evaluating chronic therapy (4 weeks) with an inhaled EGFR inhibitor (BIBW 2948) in stable COPD reported a dose-dependent inhibition of EGFR activation with an associated reduction in epithelial mucin stores at higher doses (49). However, this drug was poorly tolerated by participants with notable adverse effects including FEV 1 decline and liver function abnormalities being reported. Systemic EGFR antagonists are now commonly used in lung adenocarcinoma therapy (50), and shorter-course therapy at the onset of exacerbation may be more tolerable. In the current study, more profound effects on Muc5ac expression and associated immunopathology were observed in mouse models of virus-exacerbated rather than stable COPD. Our data in mice now provide justification for human studies to evaluate the role of repurposing these agents for use in COPD exacerbations to inhibit mucin production that could theoretically suppress airway inflammation, reduce secondary bacterial infection, and diminish exacerbation severity.

There were 2 limitations in this study with respect to mucin quantitation. First, there is the relative sensitivity of the ELISA-based measurement for MUC5AC versus MUC5B. Mucins were quantified in our study using ELISA-based assays in historically collected sputum samples within a separated sputum plug aliquot. Sputum plugs from people with severe asthma have previously been shown to contain more MUC5AC than MUC5B (51), which may have contributed to the increased detection of MUC5AC versus MUC5B in our studies. The immunologic assays also exhibited varying sensitivities for MUC5AC (high) versus MUC5B (low). However, the mass spectrometric analyses, coupled with other assays, confirmed that MUC5AC to MUC5B ratios were increased (~1.2) at baseline in patients with COPD compared with healthy controls (~0.2) and remained at similar ratios during exacerbations, consistent with coordinate upregulation of MUC5AC and MUC5B in individuals with resting or exacerbating COPD. Second, there are the mucin comparisons across study groups, i.e., COPD versus controls. There is evidence that proteases within sputum samples interfere with immunodetection of mucins (14). Some studies have attempted to address this issue by addition of protease inhibitors shortly after sputum collection (6, 52). We have previously reported, in samples from this study, that neutrophil elastase is increased in individuals with COPD compared with healthy individuals following virus challenge (18). Given that we observed higher resting concentrations and induction of MUC5AC and MUC5B protein in COPD sputum compared with that of healthy individuals, despite increased concentrations of proteases in the patients with COPD, it is possible that the difference between the 2 study groups could be even more substantial than was observed in our study. The primary aim of the human component of our study was to study how mucin concentrations change during virus-induced exacerbations. Our study was unique, as longitudinal samples were available from individual patients during exacerbation, who underwent mucin measurements to provide a consistent data set. It should be noted, however, that the mechanisms identified in the current study are focussed on virally driven exacerbations and may not be broadly applicable to other etiological causes of these episodes (e.g., primary bacterial infection, pollutants)

In conclusion, MUC5AC and MUC5B were both induced during viral infections in COPD. MUC5AC exhibited a greater dynamic range and may prove to be a superior biomarker for relating components of virus-induced disease pathogenesis to exacerbation severity. Finally, it is possible that virus-induced MUC5AC itself plays a central role in driving airway inflammation and exacerbation severity in COPD. Future development or repurposing of therapies that specifically target mucin upregulation, and perhaps MUC5AC specifically, could lead to improved clinical outcomes.