High-accuracy determination of internal circadian time from a single blood sample

Study 1 (BOTI): study design, protocol, and participants

Study design. The 4-day laboratory study was conducted between May 2015 and January 2016 and consisted of an adaptation and a baseline night in the sleep laboratory, followed by a 40-hour episode of sleep deprivation and an 8-hour recovery sleep episode. The entire protocol was carried out under constant routine (CR) conditions (<5 lx, constant room temperature, semi-recumbent posture in bed, regularly small isocaloric snacks and water, and no time cues; ref. 28). Continuous polysomnographic recordings and core body temperature measurements started before the first baseline night. During the CR part, salivary samples for hormone analyses were collected hourly, and blood samples via indwelling catheter were obtained every 3 hours.

Study protocol. Participants had to keep a regular sleep-wake cycle 7 days before the laboratory part of the study, with self-selected target bed and wake times (±30 minutes), and an approximately 8-hour sleep episode. Compliance was verified by activity watches (Motion Watch 8, CamNtech) and sleep diaries. On the laboratory admission day, participants had to abstain from caffeine and alcohol after 2 pm. They came to the sleep laboratory on the evening of day 1. After completion of a urinary drug screen (möLab GmbH), participants were prepared for the polysomnographically recorded adaptation night in the laboratory. Habitual sleep and wake times were determined by centering an 8-hour sleep episode to the averaged times of mid-sleep obtained at home, during the 7 days preceding the study. On day 2, participants stayed in their room (illuminance ~500 lx in a vertical direction). In the evening of day 2, i.e., 6 hours before habitual bedtime, participants remained in dim light (<5 lx). Salivary samples were obtained for hormonal analyses every hour. Participants were then again prepared for polysomnographic recordings for the baseline night. After wake time on day 3 (in dim light), the CR protocol in bed and in dim light began. An indwelling catheter was inserted in a peripheral vein of the left or right forearm. An isotonic electrolyte infusion (1,000 ml Ringer’s lactate per 24 hours) with 10,000 IU heparin per 24 hours was continuously applied via an automatic infusion pump system. The following 40 hours, participants stayed awake in a semi-recumbent position in bed. They produced a salivary sample every hour, and every 3 hours, a blood sample (8 ml each) was drawn via indwelling catheter by a trained assistant. For this purpose, the indwelling catheter was flushed with 10 ml saline solution (0.9% NaCl), and the first 5 ml of the first drawn blood/saline mix were voided. During the entire CR protocol, an assistant was present and constant wakefulness and compliance with the protocol was verified. During the CR, participants were allowed to read (no light-emitting devices, no cell phones), play an instrument, or engage in conversation with the assistant. Wake EEG and performance data obtained during the CR will be reported elsewhere. After the 40 hours of extended wakefulness, the 8-hour recovery sleep episode started, and the CR protocol ended on the next morning (day 5) after wake time. Blood platelet concentrations were regularly controlled (at least 3 times, according to local regulations) in order to prevent a heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Before, during, and after the study, venous hemoglobin concentrations were measured in order to monitor changes in blood volume concentrations.

Participants. Twelve healthy men (mean age 25.3 ± 2.6 years, range 22–30 years; Supplemental Table 1) without any medical, psychiatric, or sleep disorder were included in the study. Before their first visit, participants completed 5 questionnaires: an entrance questionnaire, the Munich Chronotype Questionnaire (MCTQ), the Horne-Östberg Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (HO), the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and the Seasonal Pattern Assessment Questionnaire (SPAQ). The mean scores, SDs, and ranges are shown in Supplemental Table 1. Participants also underwent a physical examination, and completed the Ishihara color plates for normal color vision and a polysomnographically recorded adaptation night in the sleep laboratory. All participants were healthy, were nonsmokers, had no recent history of drug abuse, and were not extreme morning or evening chronotypes. The questionnaires had to be within a normal range (as reported in the literature) for each participant. Exclusion criteria for the study were travels across more than 1 time zone within the last 3 months and/or shift work during the last 8 weeks before the study.

Study 2 (VALI): study design, protocol, and participants

Study design and protocol. The validation study with extreme morning and evening types was conducted between February and April 2017 and consisted of 3 ambulatory visits on the same day. During the first visit, a venous blood sample (8 ml) was taken from a peripheral arm vein at the laboratory for Medical Immunology at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany). The blood sample was drawn approximately 2 hours after habitual wake time and was immediately processed. The participants then left the laboratory and returned after 6 hours for the second blood sample (8 ml). Finally, the participants came to the sleep laboratory 6 hours before their habitual bed time for assessment of circadian phase by means of DLMO. For this purpose, participants remained in constant sitting position in dim light (<5 lx) for 6 hours and provided a salivary sample every 30 minutes. They received small snacks and water and were allowed to read or to engage in conversation with other participants and the assistant. Twenty minutes before each salivary sample, participants were instructed to stop drinking/eating and to rinse their mouth with water. After the last sample, participants left the laboratory. As already in the first study, participants had to keep a regular sleep-wake cycle 7 days before the study day, with self-selected target bed and wake times, and an approximately 8-hour sleep episode. Compliance was verified by activity watches (Motion Watch 8, CamNtech) and sleep diaries. The procedures for salivary samples were the same as in the first study, except that the sampling interval was 30 minutes for the validation study.

Participants. Extreme morning and evening types (“larks” and “owls”) were recruited via flyers at schools and universities in the area of Berlin and Potsdam. Out of 172 returned questionnaires (MCTQ, HO, PSQI, SPAQ, and entrance questionnaire), only participants who met the initial criteria for morning or evening types, based on the MCTQ and on HO scores, were invited for the screening visit. They had to have an MCTQ score (MSF-sc, i.e., local time of mid-sleep on free days corrected for sleep debt accumulated over the workweek) below 3 (i.e., extreme morning type) or higher than 6 (extreme evening type), and to be at least a moderate morning or moderate evening type in the HO questionnaire (HO score 59–69 or 31–41, respectively). Or conversely, participants had to be an extreme morning (>69) or extreme evening type (<31) based on the HO score, and at least a moderate chronotype in the MCTQ score (i.e., <4 for morning types, or >5 for evening types). We also accepted 2 moderate morning types with an MCTQ score between 3 and 4 and an HO score between 59 and 69 as study participants. Two participants were extreme morning types only in either the HO (score 77) or the MCTQ (score 6.47). Exclusion criteria were medical or psychiatric disorders, recent drug abuse, PSQI scores higher than 10, recent shift work, and travels across more than 1 time zone within the last 2 months. A total of 14 morning (12 extreme and 2 moderate) and 14 evening types (Supplemental Table 6) completed the study. A sample size of 28 was targeted based on the power calculation for a power of 0.8 with an α level of 0.05 and a large effect size of 0.5.

Melatonin and cortisol measurement and DLMO determination

Salivary samples were obtained with Salivettes (Sarstedt AG & Co.) for melatonin (study 1 and study 2) and cortisol (study 1) assays. Individual secretion profiles of both hormones during the CR (study 1) are shown in Supplemental Figure 9. Upon collection, each salivary sample was frozen at –20°C. All samples were sent for radioimmunoassay (RIA) to an external laboratory after study completion (study 1: IBL International GmbH, Germany; study 2: Chrono@work, The Netherlands). To assess circadian phase, DLMO was calculated using melatonin concentrations on the first evening of the CR (study 1). Two different methods for determination of DLMO were applied (33): the 2–standard deviation (2-SD) method (for study 1) and the threshold method (for study 2). For the 2-SD method, DLMO was defined as the time when melatonin concentrations exceeded 2 SDs of 3 low daytime concentrations. The threshold method defined DLMO as the time when melatonin concentrations exceeded 10 pg/ml (study 1) or 3 pg/ml (study 2; due to higher sensitivity of the antibody used for the RIA [Bühlmann Laboratories]). For both methods, the “hockey-stick” software developed by Danilenko et al. was used (16). Both methods led to similar timing for DLMO. By visual inspection of the melatonin profiles of study 2, some melatonin concentrations in between 2 samples were very high and were considered as outliers, which might have happened due to remaining small food particles in between 2 samples. These high values were linearly interpolated before DLMO assessment, which was done for a total of 14 values out of 336 (4.17%). For the same reason, 4 measurements (at the beginning of the study) were omitted (1.20%). Intra- and interassay coefficients of variability are given in Supplemental Table 9.

Blood collection, monocyte sorting, and RNA preparation

Eight milliliters of EDTA whole blood taken every 3 hours in the BOTI study and twice (6 hours apart) in the VALI study was immediately processed. CD14+ blood monocytes were collected by MACS sort using whole-blood CD14 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and the Auto-MACS-Pro device. All steps were performed at 4°C according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Median purity of monocyte preparations (BOTI study) was 89% as revealed by analytical FACS sorting (CD11b+CD15– fraction; anti-CD11b: 558123, BD Biosciences; anti-CD15: 560828, BD Biosciences). The CD14+ cell fraction was pelleted by centrifugation and frozen at –80°C. After completion of the entire time series, total RNA was isolated using TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quality and quantity of isolated RNA were analyzed using the NanoDrop 2000c (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the Qubit RNA BR Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

RNA library preparation

Total RNA was treated with DNase I (New England Biolabs) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Preparation of stranded, ligation-based, digital gene expression RNA libraries was modified from Shishkin et al. (34) as follows: 400 ng of total RNA was fragmented in FastAP buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 3 minutes at 94°C, dephosphorylated with FastAP, cleaned (using SPRI beads, Agencourt), and then ligated to linker1 (5Phos/AXXXXXXXXAGATCGGAAGAGCGTCGTGTAG/3ddC/; XXXXXXXX is an internal barcode specific for each sample), using T4 RNA ligase I (New England Biolabs). Ligated RNA was cleaned, and 16 samples of each subject were pooled together into a single tube using RNA Clean & Concentrator columns (Zymo Research). The pooled RNA was then PolyA-selected (using oligo-dT beads, Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Reverse transcription was performed for the pooled, PolyA+ samples, with a specific primer (5′-CCTACACGACGCTCTTCC-3′) using AffinityScript Multiple Temperature cDNA Synthesis Kit (Agilent Technologies). Then, RNA-DNA hybrids were degraded by incubation of the reverse transcriptase mixture with 10% 1 M NaOH at 70°C for 12 minutes. pH was then normalized by addition of a corresponding amount of 0.5 M AcOH. The reaction mixture was cleaned up using Silane beads (Dynabeads MyOne, Life Technologies), and a second ligation was performed, in which the 3′ end of the cDNA was ligated to linker2 (5Phos/AGATCGGAAGAGCACACGTCTG/3ddC/) using T4 RNA ligase I. The sequences of linker1 and linker2 are partially complementary to the standard Illumina read1 and read2 barcode adapters, respectively. Reaction mixture was cleaned up (Silane beads), and PCR enrichment was set up using enrichment primers 1 and 2 (5′-AATGATACGGCGACCACCGAGATCTACACTCTTTCCCTACACGACGCTCTTCCGATCT-3′, 5′-CAAGCAGAAGACGGCATACGAGATXXXXXXXXGTGACTGGAGTTCAGAC).

3′-End RNA-Seq screen

The libraries were 3′-end-sequenced (35) using Illumina NextSeq 500 and the results obtained in fastq format. After quality control using RSeqQC (36), technical replicates for the same sample were combined. 3′-End reads were aligned to the human genome (hg19) using STAR (37) with the following settings: --outFilterMultimapNmax 1 --clip3pNbases N (where N was chosen between 0 and 8 if there was a loss of quality at the end of reads), and saved as.bam files. Expression counts of high-quality reads for each gene were then extracted from the.bam files using the End Sequence Analysis tool (ESAT; version 1) (38) with the following command: java -jar -Xmx20g esat.v1.jar -annotations (hg19 RefSeq annotation) -wExt 2000 -quality 20. We retained only genes with at least 2.5 counts per million in at least half the number of samples of each subject. The resulting count table was normalized for library size and composition using the trimmed mean of M-values (default method in the edgeR package; ref. 39) and log 2 -transformed using the cpm function in edgeR to obtain the whole transcriptome RNA-Seq time series data (in log 2 counts per million). Raw data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA; SRP133635). The alignment statistics of the RNA-Seq are provided in Supplemental Table 10.

Rhythmicity analysis

Rhythmicity analysis was performed (Supplemental Figure 1) on the raw count data obtained from the ESAT tool (see previous section). The count data were analyzed using the limma-voom R package, which accounts for the dependence of noise in the read counts on the mean gene expression. We assess rhythmicity by fitting cosine curves with a 24-hour period with respect to external time to the count data. After FDR correction using Benjamini-Hochberg, genes were called circadian if their adjusted P value was below 0.05. This analysis was repeated for each subject independently.

NanoString 48-plex data acquisition

A 48-plex NanoString panel was designed comprising 44 candidate time-telling genes and 4 control housekeeping genes (GAPDH, HPRT1, PPIA, PSMB2). The custom-designed probes included a 3′-end biotinylated capture probe and a 5′-fluorescence-barcoded reporter probe for each gene target (Supplemental Table 11). Hybridization of the probes and 250 ng monocyte RNA was carried out according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Raw expression data were obtained using a NanoString nCounter Digital Analyzer (NanoString Technologies). Normalization was carried out in 3 steps according to the Bioconductor package NanostringQCPro: (a) normalization by the arithmetic mean of the positive spike-in controls, (b) subtraction of the mean of the negative controls, and (c) normalization by the geometric mean of the 4 housekeeping genes. For all further downstream analyses, data were log 2 -transformed.

Establishment and evaluation of internal time predictors using ZeitZeiger

To build and evaluate predictors of time based on monocyte transcriptomics data, we applied the supervised learning method ZeitZeiger developed and described by Hughey et al. (29) using the statistics environment R (40). The R package of ZeitZeiger can be downloaded from https://github.com/jakejh/zeitzeiger ZeitZeiger extracts a time-telling gene set by means of supervised sparse principal component analysis. The sparsity of a gene set, i.e., the number of genes it includes, is controlled by the parameter sumabsv. The smaller the value of sumabsv, the higher the sparsity, i.e., the fewer genes. To predict the time stamp of a test observation, ZeitZeiger applies maximum-likelihood estimation in which the number of genes involved in prediction is controlled by the number of sparse principal components (nSPC). During both the biomarker extraction and the platform migration process, we trained and evaluated ZeitZeiger predictors based on the BOTI study time series data sets (RNA-Seq or NanoString) following a leave-one-subject-out internal cross-validation strategy. The latter provides a well-established and convenient solution to assess a predictor’s performance within a single data set. For each subject, a predictor is trained on all the other subjects and subsequently used to predict the time stamps of the left-out subject’s samples. To identify the optimal parameters for training of a predictor, internal cross-validation was performed for a range of values of sumabsv = {1, 2, 3} and nSPC = {1, 2, 3}. In the external validation process, we trained ZeitZeiger predictors on the complete BOTI NanoString time series data and subsequently used them to predict the time stamps of the samples included in the VALI study. For calculation of prediction errors, we used the calcTimeDiff function for periodic variables provided by the ZeitZeiger R package; calcTimeDiff makes the error as close to zero as possible (for details, see ref. 29). To assess and compare the performance of ZeitZeiger predictors, we calculated the median absolute difference (MdAE) between the predicted and the observed time stamps and its interquartile range (IQR). ZeitZeiger predictors were trained for 2 different formats of data input, referred to as 1-sample and 2-sample format. The difference between the 2 formats is the mRNA abundance profile assigned to each measurement (M i ) in the time series (1-sample: single profile recorded at M i ; 2-sample: ratio of 2 profiles recorded 6 hours apart, M i /M i+2 ).

Excel-based prediction tool

For platform migration and assay validation using NanoString, we normalized all data (from BOTI and VALI studies) together as previously described. However, a sample-by-sample normalization is necessary to make predictions based on newly obtained blood samples profiled by NanoString. We developed such a scheme by replacing the first and last steps outlined previously by a combination of 2 scale factors (computed only from BOTI data) and arithmetic mean of positive spike-in controls (of the new sample) and the geometric mean of the housekeepers (in the new sample only). We subsequently verified this scheme by confirming that prediction performance on the sample-by-sample normalized VALI data was unchanged (Supplemental Table 12). Once a new sample is thus normalized, a simple look-up table allows the prediction of the internal time of the sample that we implement as an Excel-based tool (Supplemental Table 7).

Functional enrichment analysis

Gene ontology (GO) analysis of the 119 selected time-telling genes (biomarkers) was carried out using the topGO package in R within the biological process (BP) categorization of the genes with P less than 0.01, and annotated within the org.Hs.eg.db database in Bioconductor. We used a custom (monocyte-specific) background gene set for the analysis consisting of the 9,115 genes identified as expressed across all subjects in our RNA-Seq analysis.

Prediction using LASSO and partial least squares regression

Similar to the ZeitZeiger-based predictors, prediction models were constructed using least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) and partial least squares regression (PLS) in order to test the relative performance of different machine learning algorithms (41). Both approaches found linear predictors (of time in our case) based on the features (genes). The use of either approach required transforming time (the predicted quantity) to a pair of predicted variables [cos(2πt/24), sin(2πt/24)], like in ref. 22. The predicted time was finally obtained by inference of time from the 2 predicted components using the arctan function. For the 2-sample assay, we predicted the difference of the log 2 -normalized data at the 2 time points (that is, the ratio of the data before log 2 normalization), as this is a more optimal approach with PLS and LASSO. To find the optimal LASSO model, we used the glmnet R package under the “mgaussian” family. Similarly, for the PLS model we used the pls R package with standard settings. Both internal cross-validation using leave-one-subject-out cross-validation of the BOTI NanoString data, and predicted DLMO for the VALI data, were computed by selection of optimal models using cross-validation with the “one-sigma” selection criteria (available in the packages). The analysis thus closely parallels the ZeitZeiger-based analysis of the NanoString data.

Statistics

The subjects included in the BOTI study experienced cumulative sleep deprivation over the sampling period of 40 hours. To assess whether the accuracy (MdAE) of ZeitZeiger predictors showed variation across sampling time, a Kruskal-Wallis test on 3-hour time bins was performed. In addition, a Mann-Whitney U test was performed to test for differences between samples obtained during day 1 (0 to 24 hours) and day 2 (24 to 40 hours) of the sampling period. Differences between predictors in terms of accuracy (MdAE) were assessed by pairwise Wilcoxon tests with P values being corrected for multiple comparison according to Benjamini-Hochberg (42). Bland-Altman and circular Pearson correlation analyses were performed to evaluate the level of agreement in terms of prediction accuracy between both different platforms (RNA-Seq, NanoString) and different assays (saliva melatonin profiles, BodyTime assay). For Bland-Altman analyses, the R package BlandAltmanLeh was used. For circular Pearson correlation analysis, the R package circStats was used. P values lower than 0.05 were considered as statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed in the statistics environment R (40).

Study approval

The 2 studies were conducted according to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki and were approved by the ethics committee of Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany. All study participants provided oral and written informed consent.