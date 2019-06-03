Inhibiting pathologically active ADAM10 rescues synaptic and cognitive decline in Huntington’s disease

Human tissues. All postmortem human tissue was obtained from the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center (HBTRC) (Belmont, Massachusetts, USA). Patient information is present in Table 1.

Rodent models. WT and R6/2 mice (B6CBAF1/J) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory (15). Heterozygous Adam10 floxed mice (Adam10Flox/+) (C57BL/6J × 129 S6) and CaMKIIalpha-Cre recombinase transgenic mice (C57BL/6J × 129 S6) were generated as described before (10). Brain tissues from WT and zQ175 (C57BL/6J) mice were obtained from the CHDI Foundation (16). SCA3 mice (B6-Tg(Prnp-ATXN3*)71-OR/OR), SCA17 mice (B6CBA(FVB)-Tg(Prnp-TBP*)71-16Xjl/J), and SCA17 rats (Crl:CD(SD)-Tg(Prnp-TBP*)64-HPN/HPN) were generated as described before (17–19). Both male and female mice were used for biochemical and behavioral analyses.

Cell lines. HEK293T cells (ATCC) were maintained in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 31885-023) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 10270-106) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 15140-122). Nonintegrating HD (Q109n1) and control (Q21n1) iPS cell lines were generated in the C. Svendsen laboratory at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (33). The lines/clones used in this study were regularly tested for karyotype and maintained as mycoplasma free. iPS cells were maintained in mTeSR1 medium (STEMCELL Technologies, catalog 85850) and plated on Matrigel (Trevigen, catalog 3434-001-02).

Neuronal differentiation of iPS cells. Cells were plated at a density of 0.6 × 105 cells/cm2 on Matrigel-coated dishes in mTeSR1 with 10 μM ROCK inhibitor (MilliporeSigma, catalog Y-27632). Cultures were expanded for 2 days until cells reached 70% confluency. DMEM/F12 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 11320033) supplemented with N2 and B27 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 17502048 and 17504044), 10 μM SB431542, and 500 nM of LDN (provided by Evotec) were used as starting differentiation medium. Medium was replaced every day. At day 15, the cells were detached by Accutase (MilliporeSigma, catalog SF006) and replated on Matrigel at a density of 2.5 × 104 cells/cm2. The cells were differentiated in terminal differentiation medium by adding 30 ng/mL BDNF (PrepoTech, catalog 450-02) together with N2 and B27.

ZFPs cloning strategy and iPS cell infection. The coding sequences for the ZFP-A repressor were cut from the previously described FUW-tetO-ZFP plasmids using the restriction enzymes AfeI and NheI (23). The sequences were then subcloned into the lentiviral plasmid pLV-hSyn-RFP (Addgene, catalog 22909) by replacing the RFP sequence through compatible digestion with restriction enzymes PmeI and XbaI. iPS cells were differentiated as described above and infected or not twice with the lentiviral supernatant coding for ZFP-A or GFP at DIV20 and 23 using 5 μl/well in 12-well plates. The viruses were diluted in 1 ml terminal differentiation medium with 4 μg/ml polybrene (MilliporeSigma, catalog TR1003-G), and cells were exposed for 18 hours. At DIV30, infected and untreated cells were detached using Accutase (EMD Millipore, catalog SF006) and centrifuged for 3 minutes at 8000 g for storage at –80°C.

Lentivirus production. HEK293NT cells (ATCC) were used for viral production and cultured in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 31885-023) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 10270-106), 0,5% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 15140-122), 2 mM glutamine (Euroclone, catalog ECB3000D), 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 11360-039), and 1% nonessential amino acids (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 11140-035). For the production of lentiviral supernatants for the pLV-hSyn-ZFP-A and pLV-hSyn-GFP constructs, cells were plated on gelatin-coated dishes at a density of 45,000 cells/cm2 and were transfected on the following day with Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog L300-015) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The single donor plasmid was cotransfected with the third generation packaging vectors pMDLg/pRRE (Addgene, catalog 12251), pRSV-Rev (Addgene, catalog 12253), and pMd2.G (Addgene, catalog 12259) at a 4:2:1:1 ratio, respectively. The transfection mix was removed after overnight incubation, and fresh medium was supplied to the cells. The supernatant was collected 48 hours and 72 hours after transfection and centrifuged at 60,000 g for 2 hours; concentrated viral particles were resuspended in PBS and stored at –80°C.

HD mice genotyping. Genotyping of R6/2 (B6CBAF1/J) and zQ175 (C57BL/6J) mouse colonies (~150 CAG and 175 repeats, respectively) was performed by PCR of genomic DNA obtained from tail samples (Nucleo Spin Tissue, Macherey-Nagel, catalog 740952.250) at weaning and following sacrifice for verification. CAG repeats of R6/2 mice were sized by using the following PCR primers: forward: ATGAAGGCCTTCGAGTCCCTCAAGTCCTTC; reverse: GGCGGCTGAGGAAGCTGAGGA. Cycling conditions were 94°C for 90 seconds, 35 cycles × (94°C for 60 seconds, 65°C for 45 seconds, 72°C for 60 seconds), 72°C for 7 minutes. CAG repeats of zQ175 mice were sized by using the following PCR primers: forward: CATTCATTGCCTTGCTGCTAAG; reverse: CTGAAACGACTTGAGCGACTC. Cycling conditions were 94°C for 10 minutes, 30 cycles × (96°C for 30 seconds, 57°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 30 seconds), 72°C for 7 minutes.

Treatment of mice with TAT peptides. WT and R6/2 mice at 12 weeks of age received 2 i.p. injections 24 hours apart of either TAT-Pro-ADAM10709–729 (2 nmol/g) or TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729 peptide (2 nmol/g) diluted at 0.5 mg/ml in sterile saline solution. The cell-permeable peptide TAT-Pro-ADAM10709–729 was obtained by linking the 11 amino acids of the human immunodeficiency virus TAT transporter sequence to the 21 amino-acid sequence corresponding to ADAM10 proline-rich domains (NH2-YGRKKRRQRRRPKLPPPKPLPGTLKRRRPPQP-COOH). TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729 peptide, in which all proline residues were mutated into alanine (NH2-YGRKKRRQRRRAKLAAAKALAGTLKRRRAAQA-COOH), was used as control (27, 28). The TAT-Pro-ADAM10709–729 inhibitory peptide and TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729 control peptide were generated by PolyPeptide and were maintained at 4°C while lyophilized. Once solubilized, solutions were maintained at –20°C for a maximum of 1 week. For biochemical analyses, animals were euthanized 24 hours after the second injection by dislocation and the brains were rapidly removed for dissection of striatal and cortical tissues. For behavioral analysis, mice were tested for the fear-conditioning test 24 hours after the second injection.

Generation of R6/2-A10cKO mice. R6/2 mice (B6CBAF1/J) were generated by crossing R6/2 males with WT females (B6CBAF1/J). The A10cKO colony was maintained by crossing heterozygous floxed mice (Adam10Flox/+) (C57BL/6J × 129 S6) with CaMKIIalpha-Cre recombinase transgenic mice (C57BL/6J × 129 S6). A10cKO exhibited a normal phenotype and a normal fertility. From the crossing between heterozygous A10cKO and R6/2 mice, we tested 4 genotypes of the F1, including WT, R6/2, R6/2-A10cKO, and A10cKO, which are on the same mixed genetic background. Mice were genotyped as previously described (10).

Behavioral tests. Motor and cognitive functions were assessed by the same operator blinded to the treatment. A group of animals was tested at 6, 10, and 12 weeks of age for the assessment of the motor behavior by the RotaRod test. Another group of animals was tested at 9 and 13 weeks of age for the assessment of cognitive deficits by the fear conditioning test. For RotaRod, the test was performed using the accelerating RotaRod apparatus (Ugo Basile, catalog 47600). Mice were moved to the RotaRod room at least 30 minutes before starting the test. Mice were tested 2 days a week. On each testing day, mice were first trained at a constant speed of 4 rpm for 5 minutes on the apparatus. Mice were then tested in 3 consecutive sessions with acceleration from 4 to 40 rpm in 5 minutes. The time at which mice fell from the rotating bar was recorded, for a maximum of 5 minutes. The best performance of each day was recorded, and the average between the 2 trials was reported in the graph. Contextual and cued fear conditioning was performed using the Fear Conditioning System (Ugo Basile, series 46000). WT-TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729, R6/2-TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729, and R6/2-TAT-Ala-ADAM10709–729 mice were tested by cued fear conditioning according to the following protocol: on day 1, mice were transferred to the behavioral room at least 30 minutes before starting the test. The conditioned stimulus (CS) was a 10-second 3.5 kHz tone delivered 150 seconds after the beginning of the test. The unconditioned stimulus (US) was a 2-second 0.5 mA footshock that coterminated with the CS. The conditioning was repeated 3 times, every 150 seconds. After the last conditioning, animals were let in the same chamber for 150 seconds, and then they were placed in their cage. During day 2, animals were left in their housing room to rest. On day 3, cued fear conditioning was assessed using a modified conditioning chamber obtained by attaching patterned contexts on the walls and floor. Once mice were placed in this modified chamber, a protocol similar to that of day 1 was applied, except for the electrical footshock that was not administered. Freezing of animals was assessed and recorded during the tone activation in order to focus the analysis during the CS. Latency to freeze and time of freezing were recorded. WT, R6/2, R6/2-A10cKO, and A10cKO mice were tested by contextual and cued fear conditioning according to the following protocol: on day 1, mice were trained as described above for WT and R6/2 mice treated with TAT peptides. On day 2, contextual memory was assessed by placing animals in the same conditioning chamber for 5 minutes and measuring freezing response in terms of time of freezing and latency to freeze. On day 3, cued fear conditioning was assessed as described above for WT and R6/2 mice treated with TAT peptides.

Western blot for iPS cells and mouse and human tissue. Samples were lysed in RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% SDS, 1% Nonidet P40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate) with 1 mM PMSF and 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Scientific, catalog 1861281). Lysates were cleared by centrifugation for 30 minutes at 12,000 g and 4°C. The resulting supernatant was collected. Protein concentration was determined with the BCA assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 23225) and 20–60 μg was loaded on a 10% SDS-PAGE gel. Separated proteins were transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad Turbo Nitrocellulose, catalog 1704158) by means of the Trans-blot Turbo Transfer System (Bio-Rad) (standard protocol: 1.5 A constant; up to 25 V; 10 minutes), blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk (Bio-Rad, catalog 1706404) in TBS and 0.1% Tween 20 (TBST), and incubated with primary antibodies at room temperature for 3 hours or at 4°C overnight. After washing, filters were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with a peroxidase conjugate secondary antibody (1:3000; Bio-Rad, goat anti-rabbit HRP, catalog 1706515, goat anti-mouse HRP, catalog 1706516) and then washed 3 times with TBS and 0.1% Tween 20. The Clarity Western ECL Substrate (Bio-Rad, catalog 1705061) was used to visualize immunoreactive bands. Blot visualization was performed by using the ChemiDoc MP Imaging System from Bio-Rad. Densitometric analyses were performed by using Image Lab 4.1 software. The primary antibodies and dilutions used for the Western blot were as follows: mouse monoclonal anti–N-CAD (1:1000; Becton Dickinson Transduction Laboratories, catalog 610921); mouse monoclonal anti α-Tubulin (1:5000; MilliporeSigma, catalog T9026); rabbit polyclonal anti-ADAM9 (1:1000; Enzo Life Science, catalog SA-376); rabbit polyclonal anti-ADAM10 and anti-ADAM17 (1:1000; provided in house). The ADAM10 antibody was validated by using ADAM10-knockout brain tissues: a 75 kDa nonspecific signal was revealed.

Isolation of TIF and synaptosomes. For the isolation of TIF-PSD fractions from striatal and cortical tissues of WT and R6/2 at 6 and 12 weeks of age, mouse tissue homogenization was carried out by 10 strokes in a Teflon-glass homogenizer (clearance 0.25 mm, 700 rpm) in 4 ml/g wet weight cold 0.32 M sucrose solution containing 1 mM Hepes pH 7.4, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EDTA pH 8, 1 mM NaHCO 3 , 0.1 mM PMSF, and 1× protease inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 1861281). The homogenized tissue was centrifuged at 2,300 g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The resulting supernatant was centrifuged at 13,000 g for 30 minutes at 4°C, and the pellet was resuspended in a solution of 75 mM KCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.1 mM PMSF, and 1× protein inhibitors and centrifuged at 100,000 g for 2 hours at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended in 50 mM HEPES pH 7.4 and 5% glycerol. From 20 to 30 μg TIF-PSD enriched fraction was loaded on a 10% SDS-PAGE gel. Separated proteins were transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad Turbo Nitrocellulose, catalog 1704158) by means of the Trans-blot Turbo Transfer System (Bio-Rad) (standard protocol: 1.5 A constant; up to 25 V; 10 minutes), blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk (Bio-Rad, catalog 1706404) in TBS and 0.1% Tween 20, and incubated with primary antibodies at room temperature for 3 hours or at 4°C overnight. The primary antibodies used for Western blot on PSD fractions were as follows: rabbit polyclonal anti-ADAM10 (1:1000; provided in house); mouse monoclonal anti–βIII-Tubulin (1:1000; Promega, catalog G712A); mouse monoclonal anti-PSD95 antibody (1:2000; Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 6G6-1C9). Synaptosomes from WT, R6/2, R6/2-A10cKO, and from human postmortem tissues were prepared by using Syn-PER Reagent (Thermo Scientific, catalog 87793) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Samples containing equal amounts of protein lysates were loaded on 10% SDS-PAGE gels, and blots were probed with rabbit polyclonal anti-ADAM10 (1:1000; provided in house) and/or with anti-ADAM10 antibody EPR5622 (1:1000; Abcam, catalog ab124695).

HEK393T transfection and coimmunoprecipitation. cDNAs encoding for human full-length HTT-HA bearing 23 or 83 CAG repeats and for human ADAM10-3XFLAG were synthesized by GenScript and subcloned into pCDNA3.1 vectors. 10 Million cells were transfected with 8 μg of cDNA encoding human HTT and 8 μg of cDNA encoding human ADAM10-3XFLAG or pCDNA3.1 empty vector by using the Lipofectamine 3000 protocol (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog L300-015). Cell pellets were lysed at 48 hours after transfection, using as a lysis buffer PBS containing 0.4% Triton X-100 and 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Scientific, catalog 1861281) and centrifuged (12,000 g per 15 minutes at 4°C). Supernatant was quantified for total protein content with the BCA method (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit, catalog 23225). Immunoprecipitation was performed using Dynabeads Protein G (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 10004D) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Protein lysate (400 μg) was incubated with 10 μg of mouse monoclonal anti–FLAG-specific antibody (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog MA1-91878) for 1 hour at 4°C on a rotation wheel and then loaded onto 20 μl of Dynabeads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 10004D) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature on a rotation wheel. After washing, the beads were eluted in 20 μl/sample of loading buffer 4× (125 mM Tris-HCl pH 6.8, 6% SDS, 4 M urea, 4 mM EDTA, 30% glycerol, 4% 2-mercaptoethanol, and bromophenol blue). For Western blot, samples were denatured at 95°C and loaded on a 10% SDS-PAGE gel. Separated proteins were transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Biorad Turbo Nitrocellulose, catalog 1704158) by means of the Trans-blot Turbo Transfer System (Bio-Rad) (protocol: 1.5 A constant; up to 25 V; 20 minutes). Membranes were blocked with 5% nonfat milk in TBST for 1 hour and were then incubated overnight at 4°C with rabbit monoclonal anti-HA (1:1000; Cell Signalling, catalog C29F4), anti-FLAG (1:1000; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog MA1-91878), and mouse monoclonal anti α-Tubulin (1:5000; MilliporeSigma, catalog T9026) antibodies in TBST. After washing, filters were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with secondary antibodies (1:3000; Bio-Rad, goat anti-rabbit HRP, catalog 1706515, goat anti-mouse HRP, catalog 1706516) prepared in 5% milk in TBST. The Clarity Western ECL Substrate (Bio-Rad, catalog 1705061) was used to visualize immunoreactive bands. Blot visualization was performed by using the ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad).

RNA preparation and retrotranscription. Total RNA was isolated from 200–300 mg of mouse tissue using 2 ml TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 15596026) after the tissues had been homogenized in liquid nitrogen with a mortar and pestle. To enhance RNA yield, the samples were precipitated by adding 2 μl glycogen solution (10 mg/ml) to isopropanol and incubating them at –80°C overnight. The concentration of RNA was evaluated spectrophotometrically, and its quality was verified by means of agarose gel electrophoresis of 1 μg of each sample. Genomic DNA was digested using 1 U rDNaseI (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog AM1906) per 1 μg/μl of total RNA and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes following the manufacturer’s instructions. The total RNA was stored in aliquots at –80°C. Total RNA (1 μg) was reverse transcribed to single-stranded cDNA using Superscript III RNaseH reverse transcriptase (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 18080-044) and random primers (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 48190-011) in a volume of 20 μl, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Real-time PCR. We used an iCycler Thermal Cycler with a Multicolour Real-time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). All reactions were performed in a total volume of 25 μl with 5 μl of cDNA, 20 μl iQTM SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad, catalog 17088 80), and 0.2 μM each of forward and reverse primers. The amplification consisted of the following: 95°C for 3 minutes, 45 cycles of 30 seconds at 95°C, 30 seconds at 60°C, and 30 seconds at 72°C. Fluorescence was quantified during the annealing step, and product formation was confirmed by melting curve analysis (55°C–94°C). The following primers were used: ADAM10 forward: GGAAGCTTTAGTCATGGGTCTG; ADAM10 reverse: CTCCTTCCTCTACTCCAGTCAT; β-actin forward: AGTGTGACGTTGACATCCGTA; β-actin reverse: GCCAGAGCAGTAATCTCCTTCT; h18S forward: CGGCTACCACATCCAAGGAA; h18S reverse: GCTGGAATTACCGCGGCT; and hHTT forward: CGCTATGGAACTTTTTCTGCTGTG; hHTT reverse: CTGTAACCTTGGAAGATTAGAATCCATC. Data were analyzed by using the software Bio-Rad CFX Manager V.1.6.541.1028.

Brain slice preparation for biochemistry and electrophysiology. Acute brain slices were prepared from 11- to 12-week-old WT and R6/2 mice and from 54-week-old WT and zQ175 mice. For biochemical experiments, mice were anesthetized by i.p. injection of 10 mg/ml avertine and perfused in PBS 1×. After brain dissection, 300 μm thick coronal slices were cut on a Vibratome (Leica, catalog VT1000S) in cold PBS solution supplemented with 15 mM glucose, placed on membrane inserts, and incubated in Petri dishes with aCSF containing 125 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 6 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM CaCl 2 , and 10 mM glucose. Brain slices were incubated with GI254023X at concentrations of 1, 10, 100, and 1000 nM for 45 minutes at 37°C and total protein lysates were prepared for Western blot as previously described. For electrophysiology experiments, animals were anesthetized by inhalation of isoflurane and transcardially perfused with cold (<4°C), carboxygenated (95% O 2 , 5% CO 2 ) cutting solution (70 mM sucrose, 80 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 15 mM glucose, 7 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 ). Coronal 300 μm thick slices were transferred to an incubation chamber filled with carboxygenated aCSF medium (125 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 15 mM glucose, 1.3 mM MgCl 2 , 2.3 mM CaCl 2 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 ). For electrophysiological studies, GI254023X was used at concentrations of 50 nM for 45 minutes. All recordings were performed at 23–25°C on submerged slices perfused at 0.6 ml/minutes with aCSF. The recording chamber was mounted on an E600FN microscope equipped with a 4× lens and a 40× water-immersion objective (Nikon) and connected to a near-infrared CCD camera. The data were derived from striatal MSNs using the whole-cell patch-clamp technique in voltage- and current-clamp mode. Pipettes were produced from borosilicate glass capillary tubes (Hilgenberg GmbH) by means of a horizontal puller (P-97, Sutter Instruments) and filled with the following intracellular solution: 130 mM K-gluconate, 4 mM NaCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EGTA, 5 mM creatine phosphate, 2 mM Na 2 ATP, 0.3 mM Na 3 GTP, and 10 mM HEPES (pH 7.3 with KOH). Membrane voltage was corrected off-line for a measured liquid junction potential. Series resistance was always compensated by 70%–90% and monitored throughout the experiment. Recordings were made with a MultiClamp 700B amplifier (Molecular Devices) and digitized with a Digidata 1322 computer interface (Molecular Devices). Data were acquired using the software Clampex 9.2 (Molecular Device), sampled at 20 kHz, and filtered at 10 kHz. All drugs were added to the aCFS medium. The EPSC recordings were carried out at the holding potential of –70 mV and in the presence of 10 μM bicuculline (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 14343). Miniature EPSCs (mEPSCs) were derived in the presence of 1 μM TTX (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T8024). To test the effect of 50 nM GI254023X, slices were incubated with the drug for 45 minutes before and during the recording. Data were analyzed with the software Clampfit 10.2 (Molecular Devices) and Origin (Microcal). Cell surface was estimated by integrating the capacitive current evoked by a −10 mV pulse. Neuronal R in was calculated in the linear portion of the I-V relationship during depolarizing voltage responses near the V m . The EPSCs were detected manually: the amplitude of the events obeyed a log-normal distribution and, accordingly, the mean amplitudes were computed using a log-normal function; the interevent intervals were distributed exponentially, and mean frequencies were obtained from the best monoexponential fit of each distribution.

Electron microscopy. Mice were anesthetized with 10 mg/ml avertin and transcardially perfused using 2.5% glutaraldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 16220), and 2% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 19200) as fixatives, both in sodium cacodylate buffer 0.15 M (pH 7.4) (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 12300). Brains were removed and post-fixed for an additional 24 hours at 4°C, and 100 μm thick coronal slices were cut by using a Leica VT1000S Vibratome. Sections were collected in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer, and striatum was manually dissected for staining and embedding. Samples were then washed with 0.1 M cold sodium cacodylate buffer and then postfixed in a reduced osmium solution (i.e., 1.5% potassium ferrocyanide, Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 20150) with 2% osmium tetroxide (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 19170) in 0.15 M cacodylate buffer for 1 hour on ice. After the first heavy metal incubation, the tissues were washed with ddH 2 O at room temperature and then placed in the 0.22 μm Millipore-filtered 1% thiocarbohydrazide (TCH) (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 21900) in ddH 2 O solution for 20 minutes at room temperature. Tissues were then rinsed again in ddH 2 O and incubated in 2% osmium tetroxide in ddH 2 O for 30 minutes at room temperature. After several washings at room temperature in ddH 2 O, they were then placed in 1% uranyl acetate (aqueous) and left overnight at 4°C. Samples were washed once again and then immersed en bloc in Walton’s lead aspartate solution (0.066 gr lead nitrate, Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 17900) dissolved in 10 ml of 0.003 M aspartic acid solution, pH 5.5) at 60°C for 30 minutes. The tissues were washed and then dehydrated stepwise through an ethanol series and finally placed in anhydrous ice-cold acetone for 10 minutes. Infiltration was performed with an acetone (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 179124)/Durcupan ACM (Electron Microscopy Sciences, catalog 14040) mixture with 3:1 volume proportions for 2 hours, then 1:1 overnight. The tissues were left for 2 hours in pure resin and then embedded in Durcupan ACM resin and placed in a 60°C oven for 48 hours for polymerization. For TEM imaging, ultrathin sections 70 nm thick were prepared by an UltraCut E Ultramicrotome (Reichert) and placed on TEM copper grids, which were then observed using a LEO 912AB microscope (Carl Zeiss) equipped with a thermionic W electron source and operating at an acceleration voltage of 100 kV. For quantitative analyses, images (resolution: 1024 × 1024 pixels) were acquired using a bottom mount Esivision CCD-BM/1K system (ProScan Camera). Quantitative measurements were performed by ImageJ, version 1.47 (NIH), and measuring the following parameters: SVs number per area unit (μm2), number of docked vesicles per active zone (AZ), AZ length (μm), and PSD length (nm). For SBF-SEM imaging, resin blocs were mounted on aluminium specimen pins and trimmed with a glass knife using an Ultramicrotome in order to expose the tissue on all 4 sides. Silver paint (TedPella, catalog 16031) was used to electrically ground the edges of the tissue block to the aluminium pin. The entire specimen was then sputter coated with a thin layer of gold in order to finely mount it into the SEM chamber in view of the SBF-SEM imaging. The blocks containing striatum were imaged using a Gatan 3View system (Gatan) attached to a FEI Quanta FEG 200 SEM equipped with a Schottky field emission electron source, operating at an accelerating voltage of 3 kV, and with a beam current of 21 pA, upon low-vacuum conditions (15 Pa). Serial SEM images were acquired collecting the backscattered electron (BSE) signal, with a magnification of ×10,000, a dwell time of 10 μs per pixel, and an image resolution of 2048 × 2048 pixels, corresponding to a final asymmetric voxel size of 6.7 × 6.7 × 50 nm3. For 3D reconstruction, rendering, and analysis, serial SEM images were assembled into volume files aligned using Digital Micrograph (Gatan). For manual segmentation and 3D model generation, electron microscopy image stacks were then converted to 8-bit grayscale tiff format images and manually segmented using the AMIRA software package (FEI Company). 3D structures in image stacks containing hundreds or thousands of 2D orthoslices were traced individually in each plane and automatically surface rendered. The PSD volume was measured by the AMIRA 3D model using its Material Statistics module. The excitatory synapse density (n of excitatory synapse/μm3) was measured by using Ilastik-0.5.12 software.

In vitro metalloprotease assay. The ADAM10 inhibitor GI254023X and ADAM17 inhibitor GW280264X were serially diluted in DMSO and transferred to a 384-well plate in a volume suitable to reach the desired compound concentrations in 20 μl of reaction buffer (TrisHCl 25 mM pH 9.0, 0.005% Brij-35, 2.5 μM ZnCl 2 , 100 mM NaCl). ADAM10 (R&D Systems, catalog CF936-AD-020) was used at a final concentration of 2.5 nM, while ADAM17 (R&D Systems, catalog 930-ADB-010) was used at 1 nM. For both assays, the BML-P235-0001 substrate (Enzo Life Sciences) was used at 10 μM. The reaction was incubated at room temperature for 1 hour; then the cleaved substrate was revealed by florescence intensity according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Statistics. All measurements are presented as mean ± SEM. Prism 7.0c (GraphPad Software) was used to perform all statistical analyses. For each set of data to be compared, we determined in Prism whether data were normally distributed or not by using the D’Agostino-Pearson or Shapiro-Wilk normality test. For normally distributed values, statistical significance was determined by the unpaired Student’s t test when 2 groups were compared while 1-way ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls or Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test was used when more than 2 groups were tested. For nonnormal distributed data, the nonparametric Mann-Whitney 2-tailed U test was used when 2 groups were compared, while 1-way ANOVA followed by the nonparametric Dunn’s multiple comparison test was used when more than 2 groups were tested. Differences were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05.

Study approval. All protocols involving animals were carried out in accordance with institutional guidelines in compliance with Italian law (D. Lgs no. 2014/26, implementation of the 2010/63/UE). The Ethics Committee of the University of Milano approved studies in mice (Ethics Committee 09.10.13, Ethical Approval 74/13; Ethics Committee 18.12.13, Ethical Approval 74/14) and the use of human postmortem samples obtained from HBTRC (Ethics Committee 18.12.13, Ethical Approval 74/14).