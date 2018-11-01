Self-associated molecular patterns mediate cancer immune evasion by engaging Siglecs on T cells

Siglec-9 is upregulated on tumor-infiltrating T cells. We analyzed the expression of inhibitory CD33rSiglecs on immune cells in primary NSCLC samples (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120612DS1). As previously described, CD33rSiglecs, including Siglec-7 and Siglec-9, were expressed on NK cells and Siglec-9 was also expressed on myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Several inhibitory CD33rSiglecs, including Siglec-3 (CD33), Siglec-5, Siglec-7, Siglec-10, and Siglec-9, were expressed on a significant proportion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), including CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, A–G, and Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). Siglec-9 was the most prominently and consistently expressed CD33rSiglec on TILs across patients (Figure 1G). Lower levels of Siglec-9 were observed on peripheral blood T cells from healthy donors (Figure 1, A–C) or in spleens from patients undergoing splenectomy for nonmalignant disease (Supplemental Figure 1G). There were a few healthy donors that had a larger population of Siglec-9–expressing CD8+ T cells (Figure 1C). In order to further understand the heterogeneity of Siglec-9 expression, we further stained for Siglec-9 in an additional and better-characterized population of 49 healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 1H). The distribution of Siglec-9 on CD8+ T cells was similar in both cohorts, and no correlation with age could be seen (Supplemental Figure 1I). No significant difference was seen between sexes (9% in men, 7.2% in women Sig9+CD8+ T cells of total CD8+ T cells). We found an inverse correlation of Sig9+CD8+ with naive CCR7+CD45RA+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1J). Immunostaining of intratumoral leukocytes showed that Siglec-9 was typically expressed on small lymphocytes and macrophages (Figure 1E). Double staining showed that Siglec-9–positive TILs in NSCLC samples also expressed CD3 (Figure 1F). We also found an upregulation of Siglec-9 on colorectal cancer (CRC) and epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) TILs or pleural effusions (Supplemental Figure 1K).

Figure 1 Siglec-9 is upregulated on CD8+ TILs. (A) Representative flow cytometry analysis of Siglec-9 expression on CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from healthy donors (left panel), PBMCs from NSCLC patients (middle panel), and TILs from a matched NSCLC patient (right panel). (B and C) Quantification of Siglec-9 expression on CD4+ (B) and CD8+ (C) TILs from NSCLC patients (PBMCs, n = 36; NSCLC, n = 41; mean ± SD). Statistical analysis by unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Paired analysis of CD8+ T cells from the peripheral blood and tumors of NSCLC patients (n = 20). Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (E) Immunohistochemical staining of Siglec-9–positive cells in NSCLC sections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Representative immunofluorescence analysis of CD3 and Siglec-9 double-positive cells and Siglec-9 staining or SNA staining and Siglec-9 staining (right panel). Scale bars: 30 μm (left panel); 50 μm (right panel).(G) Heatmap of expression analysis of different Siglecs in NSCLC samples on CD4+ and CD8+ TILs. (H and I) Immunofluorescence study in paraffin-embedded tissue microarrays using recombinant Siglec-9–Fc (human IgG1) fusion protein coupled to secondary PE-conjugated (Fab′)2 goat anti-human Fc antibody. Representative images (H) and Siglec ligands quantification summary (I) are shown. Original magnification, ×400. Scale bars: 50 μm. Fluorescence values were normalized against an IgG1 isotype control. Lung tissue, n = 5; adjacent lung tissue, n = 9; squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), n = 20; adenocarcinoma, n = 20; small cell lung cancer (SCLC), n = 10; broncho-alveolar carcinoma (BAC), n = 10; atypical carcinoid, n = 5. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis performed by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

There was a significant increase of Sia-SAMPs (Siglec-7 and Siglec-9 ligands) in lung carcinomas compared with healthy lung tissue as well as in acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, as assessed with Siglec-Fc proteins (Figure 1, H and I). Ligands were strongly present on cytokeratin-positive cells, suggesting they were in a trans position, and a trend toward an increase in ligands at higher stages was observed (Supplemental Figure 1L). As Siglec-9 was the most prominent and consistent inhibitory CD33rSiglec upregulated on TILs across different patients, we focused our further analysis on Siglec-9.

Characterization of Siglec-9–expressing intratumoral CD8+ T cells. We aimed to further characterize the Sig9+CD8+ TILs in samples from NSCLC patients by multicolor flow cytometry. Sig9+CD8+ TILs coexpressed several other inhibitory receptors, including PD-1 in particular and also TIM-3 and LAG-3 (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Most Sig9+CD8+ TILs were found within the population with the highest PD-1 expression (PD-1hi, Supplemental Figure 2A). However, not all the PD-1hiCD8+ T cells expressed Siglec-9 (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that Sig9+CD8+ TILs are a subpopulation of tumor-specific PD-1hi TILs. Sig9+CD8+ T cells also expressed high levels of the transcription factor Eomesodermin (Eomeshi) and low levels of T-bet (T-betlo, Supplemental Figure 2E). In general, Sig9+CD8+ TILs had more inhibitory receptors upregulated and coexpressed than Sig9–CD8+ TILs from NSCLC patients (Figure 2E). Several costimulatory receptors were also enriched on Sig9+CD8+ TILs as compared with Sig9–CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 2, F–J). RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) revealed that several genes were differentially regulated between Sig9+CD8+ TILs and Sig9–CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 2K). The 3 main genes upregulated in Sig9+CD8+ TILs were SPP1 (osteopontin), Ki67, and KLF4 (Figure 2F). We also looked for the expression of genes involved in the generation of Sia-SAMPs. Expression of the rate-limiting enzyme for sialic acid biosynthesis, UDP-N-acetylglucosamine-2-epimerase (GNE), was higher in Sig9+CD8+ TILs than in Sig9–CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 2L). Consequently, an upregulation of sialoglycans, as shown by increased staining with Sambucus nigra lectin (SNA) (Supplemental Figure 2M), and an upregulation of cis ligands on TILs, as shown by increased staining with Siglec-9-Fc protein, occurred (Supplemental Figure 2N). Protein levels of osteopontin (SPP1) ( Supplemental Figure 2, O and P) and Ki-67 (Supplemental Figure 2Q) were also significantly higher in Sig9+CD8+ TILs than in Sig9–CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 3 shows the gating strategy for sorting of primary T cells from tumor samples).

Figure 2 Sig9+CD8+ TILs coexpress inhibitory receptors. (A and B) Expression of PD-1 in primary NSCLC samples on Sig9–CD8+ (Sig9–) or Sig9+CD8+ (Sig9+) TILs (A, n = 44) and representative FACS analysis (B). Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (C and D) Expression of TIM-3 (C, n = 71) and LAG-3 (D, n = 18) on Sig9–CD8+ or Sig9+CD8+ TILs from NSCLC samples. Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (E) Analysis of the number of coexpressed inhibitory receptors on Sig9–CD8+ or Sig9+CD8+ TILs. (F) Volcano plot of RNA-seq on sorted TILs according to their Siglec-9 expression. The 3 significantly differentially expressed genes were MIK67 (Ki67), KLF4, and SPP1. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Sig9+ TILs are a distinct subset within the CD8+ T cell population. We further tested to determine whether Siglecs are upregulated by activation of T cells. While Siglec-5 expression increased significantly on polyclonally activated CD8+ T cells from healthy donors, Siglec-9 was only slightly upregulated and Siglec-7 expression was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4A). Antigen-specific stimulation of T cell clones with reactivity against peptides from influenza antigens, CMV antigens, and melanA led to a slight upregulation of Siglec-9 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Sig9+CD8+ TILs from NSCLC samples activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies expressed significantly higher surface levels of CD25 (Figure 3A), CD69 (Figure 3B), and the newly identified activation marker Siglec-5 (Supplemental Figure 4C) compared with similarly activated Sig9–CD8+ TILs. Similar results were seen for polyclonally activated peripheral Sig9+CD8+ cells from healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 4, D–G). CD8+ T cells from NSCLC samples were clearly dysfunctional or exhausted, as demonstrated by reduced production of cytokines such as IFN-γ and TNF-α compared with that of CD8+ T cells from healthy donor peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Figure 3, C and D). However, restimulation of TILs from NSCLC patients with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies showed that Sig9+CD8+ TILs were much easier to restimulate and secrete at higher levels of multiple cytokines, including IFN-γ, than Sig9–CD8+ TILs (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Figure 5, A–N). In addition, Sig9+CD8+ cells expressed a distinct pattern of chemokine receptors, including CXCR3, CXCR5, CCR4, CCR6, and CX3CR1 (Supplemental Figure 5, O–T). A recent study also found a subpopulation of PD-1hiCD8+ TILs with a distinct, higher functionality (31); this subpopulation was associated with an increased expression of CD5 and a lower expression of CD38 and CD101 (31). We therefore stained for these markers and found an enrichment of CD5 and Ki67 expression (Figure 3, E and F) on Sig9+ cells in the PD-1hi gate as well as a reduced presence of CD38+ and CD101+ (Figure 3G, Supplemental Figure 6). Our data provide evidence that intratumoral Sig9+CD8+ cells are a distinct subpopulation of tumor-specific CD8+ TILs.

Figure 3 Sig9+CD8+ TILs are a distinct subset within intratumoral CD8+ T cells. (A and B) Upregulation of the activation markers CD25 (A) and CD69 (B) on Sig9–CD8+ or Sig9+ TILs sorted from primary NSCLC samples and activated with anti-CD3/28 antibodies for 48 hours (n = 9). Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (C) ELISA analysis of IFN-γ in the supernatant of sorted Sig9–CD8+ T cells or Sig9+CD8+ T cells (n = 3–7, independent patients). Cells were sorted from PBMCs of healthy donors or primary NSCLC samples (TILs). Act, activated. Supernatants from 50,000 cells were analyzed. (D) Analysis of TNF-α in the supernatant of sorted Sig9–CD8+ or Sig9+CD8+ cells from healthy donors or NSCLC patient samples (n = 3–7, independent donors/patients). Statistical analysis performed by 1-way ANOVA. (E) Expression level of CD5 in the CD8+PD-1hi population on Sig9– TILs and Sig9+ TILs (n = 9). (F) Percentage of Sig9–CD8+ TILs or Sig9+CD8+ TILs in primary NSCLC samples that express Ki67 within the PD-1hi population (n = 9). (G) Frequency of CD38hiCD101hi cells on Sig9– and Sig9+CD8+PD-1hi TILs determined by flow cytometric analysis (n = 13). Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Sia-SAMP/Siglec-9 interaction is a target for improving T cell activation. Next, we wanted to explore the functional implication of Siglec expression on T cells. We used the high-affinity CD33rSiglec ligand LGALS3BP, which is upregulated in NSCLC (24). LGALS3BP inhibited CD8+ T cell activation in a sialic acid–dependent fashion (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We further generated cell lines that expressed lower surface levels of Sia-SAMPs by knocking out GNE. GNE-deficient A549 lung adenocarcinoma cells showed lower binding to Siglec-9 compared with WT A549 cells (Figure 4B). Feeding GNE-KO A549 cells with N-acetylneuraminic acid (Neu5Ac) to metabolically bypass the mutation led to a recovery of ligands on the cell surface and binding to Siglec-9 (Figure 4B). CD8+ T cell–mediated tumor cell killing was tested by coincubation of T cells from healthy donors and different A549 tumor cell variants in the presence of a CD3/EpCAM T cell–bispecific (TCB) antibody (catumaxomab). T cell–mediated killing of GNE-KO A549 cells and desialylated A549 cells was higher compared with that of WT A549 cells and GNE-KO A549 cells fed with Neu5Ac (Figure 4C). Similar results were obtained with catumaxomab when using HT29 tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 7C and Figure 4D) and TILs obtained from primary NSCLC samples together with A549 and HT29 cells (Figure 4, E and F). Experiments with the anti-CD3/CD19 TCB antibody blinatumomab and CD19+ Ramos cells (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 7D) or primary CLL samples (Figure 4H) showed similar results. Sig9+CD8+ T cells from NSCLC TILs were significantly more reactive toward GNE-KO A549 cells than Sig9– TILs, with the difference being sialic acid dependent (Figure 4I). Similarly, Sig9+CD8+ T cells induced more apoptosis in HT-29 and Ramos cells, respectively, than Sig9–CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F).

Figure 4 Sia-SAMPs inhibit T cell–mediated tumor cell killing in vitro. (A) Inhibition of T cell activation by LGALS3BP in a dose-dependent manner measured by intracellular IFN-γ by flow cytometry. CD8+ T cells from healthy donors were activated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence of increasing amounts of LGALS3BP (μg/ml, n = 3). (B) Representative histograms of binding of Sig9-Fc to A549 WT cells, enzymatically desialylated A549 cells (desia), GNE-deficient A549 cells (GNE-KO), and GNE-KO A549 cells refed with 10 mM Neu5Ac. (C) Percentage of cleaved caspase-3–positive (clCasp3+) WT A549 cells, desialylated A549 cells, GNE-KO A549 cells, or GNE-KO A549 cells fed with Neu5Ac (refed) after incubation with CD8+ T cells and catumaxomab (n = 10). (D) Apoptosis of WT, desialylated, GNE-KO, and refed GNE-KO HT-29 cells measured by upregulation of cleaved caspase-3 in tumor cells (n = 6). (E and F) clCaps3+ A549 (E, n = 11) or HT-29 (F, n = 11) tumor cells after coincubation with TILs from NSCLC or CRC samples. (G) CD8+ T cells were sorted according to their Siglec-9 expression and incubated with either WT or GNE-KO A549 cells (n = 4). (H) CD19+ RAMOS cells were incubated with CD8+ T cells from healthy donors in the presence of CD3 and CD19 bispecific antibody blinatumomab (n = 7). (I) GNE-KO RAMOS cells incubated with CD8+ T cells from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (n = 3). (J) Activation measured by CD25 on CD8+ T cells treated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence of anti–Siglec-9 antibody (clone 191240, g/ml, n = 4). (K) Relative IL-2 production of NSCLC primary tumor samples incubated with SEB and Siglec-9–blocking antibody and the Fab fragments (clone 191240, n = 5). (L) Measurement of CD69 upregulation on CD8+ TILs from NSCLC patients upon incubation with SEB in the presence of antibodies or Fab fragments (n = 5). Statistical analyses in this figure were performed by 1-way ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To test the effect of Siglec-9 blockade on T cell activation in vitro, we used a Siglec-9 antibody and the previously described staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) test (32). Two full IgG Siglec-9 antibodies (191240 and E10-286) inhibited T cell activation and therefore were agonistic (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Moreover, Siglec-9 antibodies led to a dose-dependent inhibition of T cell activation tested by upregulation of the activation markers CD25 (Figure 4J) and CD69 (Supplemental Figure 7I). Addition of the Siglec-9 antibody (clone 191240) inhibited IL-2 production and CD69 expression on the surface of TILs upon SEB stimulation of primary NSCLC samples (Figure 4, K and L). We hypothesized that bivalent binding and subsequent dimerization of Siglec-9 might be responsible for the agonistic effect on Siglec-9 by the clone 191240. Indeed, monovalent carbohydrate-recognition domain–blocking (CRD-blocking) Fab fragments from clone 191240 (Supplemental Figure 7J) significantly increased IL-2 (Figure 4K), but not CD69 (Figure 4L), production upon SEB stimulation. These findings demonstrate that T cell activation in NSCLC tumors can be increased by targeting Sia-SAMPs/Siglec-9 interactions.

Siglec-E is expressed on TILs in mice. We further investigated whether the murine functionally equivalent paralog (Siglec-E) was upregulated on TILs in mouse models. We found a significant upregulation of Siglec-E on murine CD8+ TILs when compared with splenocytes from control mice and tumor-bearing mice in the MC38 subcutaneous tumor model (Figure 5A) and other models (LLC, B16, and EMT6 subcutaneous tumor models; Supplemental Figure 8A). While other inhibitory CD33rSiglecs, including Siglec-F and Siglec-G, were also upregulated on the surface of murine TILs, Siglec-E was the most prominently upregulated inhibitory Siglec tested (Supplemental Figure 8B). We further analyzed the phenotype of SigE+CD8+ murine TILs. The proliferation marker Ki67, the activation markers granzyme B and CD69, and the activating receptor CD27 (Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 8, C–E) were all significantly increased on murine SigE+CD8+ TILs compared with SigE–CD8+ TILs, similarly to what is seen in human TIL samples. The expression and number of murine inhibitory receptors, including PD-1, were also higher on SigE+CD8+ TILs than on SigE–CD8+ TILs (Figure 5, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 8, F and G). SigE+CD8+ TILs were predominantly terminally differentiated Eomeshi, Tbetlo, and CD127+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8H). Sorted murine SigE+CD8+ TILs again showed a stronger reactivation than SigE–CD8+ TILs, as shown by upregulation of the activation markers CD25 and CD69 (Figure 5G). Taken together, these findings suggest that SigE+CD8+ TILs in mice are phenotypically similar to Sig9+CD8+ TILs in humans.

Figure 5 Sialylated SAMPs enhance immune escape and tumor growth in vivo. (A) Siglec-E expression was determined by flow cytometry on control splenocytes, splenocytes from tumor-bearing mice, and CD8+ TILs from subcutaneous MC38 tumors (n = 25–28). Statistical analysis performed by 1-way ANOVA. (B) Expression of intracellular Ki67 was examined by flow cytometry on SigE–CD8+ and SigE+CD8+ TILs (n = 18). Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (C–E) Frequencies of inhibitory immune receptor expression on SigE–CD8+ and SigE+CD8+ TILs from MC38 tumors, as studied by flow cytometry. PD-1 (C, n = 16), TIM-3 (D, n = 18), and LAG-3 (E, n = 7) were analyzed. Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (F) Number of coexpressed inhibitory receptors on SigE–CD8+ or SigE+CD8+ TILs. (G) Upregulation of CD25+CD69+ upon restimulation of sorted SigE–CD8+ and SigE+CD8+ TILs. Statistical analysis by paired Student’s t test. (H) Growth curves of subcutaneous WT or GNE-KO MC38 tumors (n = 8–9). (I) Growth curves of subcutaneous WT and GNE-KO EMT6 tumors (n = 13-14). Experiments were replicated 2 to 3 times. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA. (J and K) Frequencies of CD3+ and CD8+ cells in the tumor (n = 7). Statistical analysis by unpaired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Sia-SAMPs mediate immune escape in vivo. To further investigate the role of Sia-SAMPs in immune evasion, we generated GNE-deficient MC38 cells and compared their subcutaneous growth with that of WT MC38 tumor cells. GNE-KO MC38 tumors showed a clear delay in tumor growth compared with WT MC38 tumors injected subcutaneously in C57BL/6 mice (Figure 5H). Similar observations were made for GNE-KO and WT EMT6 tumors injected subcutaneously into BALB/c mice (Figure 5I). The GNE-KO cell lines showed no growth differences or survival differences in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8I). The frequencies of CD3+, CD8+, and CD4+ T cells in leukocyte infiltrates were significantly higher in GNE-KO MC38 tumors compared with WT MC38 tumors (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 8J), whereas there was no difference in the infiltration of regulatory T cells (Supplemental Figure 8J). GNE-KO tumor infiltrates also contained more classical dendritic cells (CD11c+MHCII+ cells within CD45+ cells) than WT MC38 tumors, whereas other myeloid cell types did not differ significantly (Supplemental Figure 8J). In order to analyze the role of adaptive immunity, we repeated the experiment in mice deficient for the adaptive immune system (NOD scid gamma [NSG] mice). Both MC38 and EMT6 GNE-KO cell lines showed no growth difference when compared with WT cell lines in NSG mice (Supplemental Figure 8K). From these findings, we concluded the sialylation directly affects tumor growth and also the antitumor immune response by enhancing the adaptive immune response to cancer (Supplemental Figure 9 shows the gating strategy for determining Siglec-E expression on tumor-infiltrating T cells).

Expression of Siglec receptors on T cells directly modulate antitumor immunity. To further investigate the role of Sia-SAMPs and their interactions with CD33rSiglecs, we used a human Siglec-9 transgenic mouse (HS9) that allows selective expression of Siglec-9 in cells producing Cre recombinase (21). Previous analysis demonstrated that human Siglec-9 binds to ligands on murine tumor cells (21). HS9 mice were crossed with CD4-Cre mice to express human Siglec-9 in T cells. These mice expressed Siglec-9 in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10A). The growth of syngeneic MC38 tumor cells was accelerated in mice expressing Siglec-9 in T cells, and the tumors grew larger compared with those in littermate control mice (Figure 6A). This finding supports the hypothesis that inhibitory Siglecs on T cells can mediate immune evasion. We also used the recently developed Siglec-E16 (SigE16) transgenic mice (18). These mice express a chimeric Siglec receptor with the extracellular domain of Siglec-E and the transmembrane and intracellular domain of the activating human Siglec-16 receptor under the Siglec-E promoter (18). No major differences were observed between the frequency of naive and memory T cells in different genetic animal models (Supplemental Figure 10B). Siglec-E expression in WT and SigE16 mice was similar (Supplemental Figure 10C). Compared with those in WT littermate control mice, subcutaneous syngeneic MC38 tumors grew more slowly and remained smaller in homozygous SigE16 mice (Figure 6B). MC38 tumors had an increased induction of antitumor antibodies (Supplemental Figure 10D). Depletion experiments demonstrated the dependence of the effect on both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and directly showed that the genetic reversal of an inhibitory into an activating Siglec receptor can also influence T cell activation (Figure 6, C and D). We also used an adoptive transfer model to study the role of Siglec-E on T cells. We transferred OT-I T cells expressing either WT Siglec-E or activating SigE16 into WT mice with OVA-expressing MC38-OVA tumors and measured the growth of tumors. MC38-OVA tumors in mice transferred with OT-I from SigE16 mice had significantly reduced tumor growth (Figure 6E). In addition, OT-I T cells expressing SigE16 had increased proliferation (Supplemental Figure 10E). In addition, a trend toward increased infiltration was also seen in mice adoptively transferred with SigE16-expressing OT-I T cells (Supplemental Figure 10F). To determine the effect of sialoglycans in trans position on the growth difference in SigE16 mice, we used MC38 WT and GNE-KO cells. The previous growth difference could no longer be seen in the SigE16 background (Supplemental Figure 10G). This finding suggests that the effect seen in SigE16 mice is mediated by interactions of trans ligands with activating SigE16 receptor.

Figure 6 Engagement of inhibitory Siglecs on T cells mediates immune escape. (A) Subcutaneous growth curves of MC38 tumors in littermate Siglec-9 transgenic control mice (HS9) or Siglec-9 transgenic mice crossed to CD4-Cre mice (HS9, CD4Cre) (n = 8–10). The experiment was repeated 3 times. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA. (B) Tumor volumes after 21 days of subcutaneous MC38 tumors in littermate control mice (E/E) or homozygous (E16/E16) mice that express the chimeric receptor SigE16 (n = 7). Statistical analysis performed by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Subcutaneous growth curves of MC38 tumors in E16 mice or littermate control mice after CD4 and CD8 cell depletion by antibodies (n = 7–8). The experiment was repeated 2 times. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA. (D) MC38 tumor volumes after 21 days in E16 mice and littermate control mice and independent depletion of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (E) Tumor volume of MC38-OVA tumors after adoptive transfer of OVA-specific OT-I CD8+ T cells from WT or SigE16 (E16) mice. Statistical analysis performed by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Data are presented as mean ± SD. (F) Survival analysis of NSCLC patients with low (n = 18) and high percentage (above 30%, n = 11) of Siglec-9 expression on their CD8+ T cells. Differences were analyzed by Wilcoxon’s test. A multivariate analysis of the 2 groups for age and stage showed slightly reduced significance, with a P value of 0.0669 (multivariate, univariate analysis P = 0.0097) and a hazard ratio of 14.6.

Sig9+ TILs and Siglec-9 polymorphisms are associated with clinical end points. We further analyzed the correlation of Siglec expression on T cells with clinical parameters. Patients with a high frequency of Sig9+ TILs (>30% of CD8+ T cells) had significantly worse overall survival (Figure 6F). The significance was slightly reduced in a multivariate analysis taking age and also stage into account (P = 0.0668 with a hazard ratio of 14.6 by a Cox proportional hazard regression analysis). Recently, polymorphisms of Siglec-9 were associated with pulmonary diseases (33). We studied to determine whether the risk of developing lung cancer was associated with the rs2075803 and rs2258983 polymorphisms in the TRICL4 cohort (34). The risk of developing squamous cell lung cancer was significantly reduced in the presence of these polymorphisms (Table 1). We also examined the polymorphisms rs2075803 and rs2258983 in 3,795 cases of CRC and 3,044 controls to estimate the relative risk of developing CRC. Individuals who were homozygous A for the rs2075803 SNP and homozygous C for the rs2258983 SNP had a significantly reduced risk of developing CRC (Supplemental Table 1).