Commentary 10.1172/JCI120303

Unleashing the therapeutic potential of oncolytic viruses

Praveen K. Bommareddy1 and Howard L. Kaufman2,3

1Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.

2Replimune Inc., Woburn, Massachusetts, USA.

3Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Howard L. Kaufman, Division of Surgical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 857.250.9928; Email: howardkaufman6@gmail.com.

Find articles by Bommareddy, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.

2Replimune Inc., Woburn, Massachusetts, USA.

3Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Howard L. Kaufman, Division of Surgical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, USA. Phone: 857.250.9928; Email: howardkaufman6@gmail.com.

Find articles by Kaufman, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 5, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1258–1260. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120303.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published March 5, 2018

See the related article at PD-L1 in tumor microenvironment mediates resistance to oncolytic immunotherapy.

Oncolytic viruses (OVs) are a versatile new class of therapeutic agents based on native or genetically modified viruses that selectively replicate in tumor cells and can express therapeutic transgenes designed to target cells within the tumor microenvironment and/or host immunity. To date, however, confirmation of the underlying mechanism of action and an understanding of innate and acquired drug resistance for most OVs have been limited. In this issue of the JCI, Zamarin et al. report a comprehensive analysis of an oncolytic Newcastle disease virus (NDV) using both murine melanoma tumor models and human tumor explants to explore how the virus promotes tumor eradication and details of the mechanisms involved. These findings have implications for the optimization of oncolytic immunotherapy, at least that based on NDV, and further confirm that specific combinatorial approaches are promising for clinical development.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1259 Page 1258 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement